Now, onto the news from Tuesday, October 14th …

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose punitive tariffs against Spain over its failure to meet NATO’s increased spending requirements. Trump himself has been actively pushing for the spending increase that Madrid had previously dismissed as impossible. Trump accused Spain of being the only nation that did not increase its military spending to 5% of its GDP when talking to journalists at the White House on Tuesday. “I’m very unhappy with Spain,” he said, claiming that Madrid had been “unbelievably disrespectful” of the military bloc. “I was thinking about giving them trade punishment through tariffs because of what they did. I may do that,” the president said, without going into details about the potential sanctions. Earlier this month, Trump suggested kicking Spain out of NATO altogether over its failure to meet the spending requirements. “They have no excuse not to do this,” he said during a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in the Oval Office at the time. The US president repeatedly accused NATO member of failing to shoulder the military spending burden equitably even during his first term. Since taking office again in January, he has intensified demands that the bloc’s European members spend more on defense. – RT

Our Take: President Trump is moving the ball down the proverbial field in the game I like to call “Let’s dissolve NATO because it is an obsolete and useless entity.”

Based, Mr President. Very Based. Accelerate. –

An indictment was unsealed today in federal court in Brooklyn charging Chen Zhi, also known as “Vincent,” the founder and chairman of Prince Holding Group (Prince Group), a multinational business conglomerate based in Cambodia, with wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy for directing Prince Group’s operation of forced-labor scam compounds across Cambodia. Individuals held against their will in the compounds engaged in cryptocurrency investment fraud schemes, known as “pig butchering” scams, that stole billions of dollars from victims in the United States and around the world. The defendant is at large. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York and the Department’s National Security Division also filed today a civil forfeiture complaint against approximately 127,271 bitcoin, currently worth approximately $15 billion, that are proceeds and instrumentalities of the defendant’s fraud and money laundering schemes, and were previously stored in unhosted cryptocurrency wallets whose private keys the defendant had in his possession. Those funds (the Defendant Cryptocurrency) are presently in the custody of the U.S. government. The complaint is the largest forfeiture action in the history of the Department of Justice. [...] “Today’s action represents one of the most significant strikes ever against the global scourge of human trafficking and cyber-enabled financial fraud,” stated Attorney General Bondi. “By dismantling a criminal empire built on forced labor and deception, we are sending a clear message that the United States will use every tool at its disposal to defend victims, recover stolen assets, and bring to justice those who exploit the vulnerable for profit. We are grateful for the hard work of Director Patel and the men and women of the FBI.” “As alleged, the defendant directed one of the largest investment fraud operations in history, fueling an illicit industry that is reaching epidemic proportions,” stated United States Attorney Nocella. “Prince Group’s investment scams have caused billions of dollars in losses and untold misery to victims around the world, including here in New York, on the backs of individuals who have been trafficked and forced to work against their will. This historic indictment and forfeiture complaint send a strong message to fraudsters everywhere that we will pursue you no matter where you are, no matter who you are, and no matter your insidious methods, and we will never stop fighting for victims.” – USAO for the Eastern District of New York

Our Take:

On President Trump’s official schedule for today, there is a press conference with Kash Patel. No topic is listed, but my money is on this announcement.

“As alleged in the indictment and forfeiture complaint, since approximately 2015, the defendant has been the founder and chairman of Prince Group, a Cambodian corporate conglomerate that operates dozens of business entities in more than 30 countries. Prince Group is ostensibly focused on real estate development, financial services, and consumer services.”

Resist the temptation to tune out because this is in Cambodia. Notice the details – a corporate conglomerate, operating dozens of businesses in more than 30 countries, officially focused on real estate development, financial services, and consumer services. Think of the template of this front as you consider…

“However, in secret, the defendant and his top executives grew Prince Group into one of Asia’s largest transnational criminal organizations. Under the defendant’s direction, Prince Group made enormous profits operating scam compounds across Cambodia that perpetrated fraudulent cryptocurrency investment schemes. To perpetrate these schemes, malicious actors contacted unwitting victims through messaging or social media applications and convinced them to transfer cryptocurrency to specified accounts based on false promises that the funds would be invested and generate profits. In reality, the funds were stolen from the victims and laundered for the benefit of the perpetrators. The scam perpetrators often built relationships with their victims over time, earning their trust before stealing their funds.”

I wonder if this is what those “are you ready for the big event” Telegram scams are… Sounds like it fits. If I had a dollar for fake Chris Paul or Burning Bright that tried to get me to invest…

The slave crypto trader compounds are in Cambodia, but the victims are all over the world, including in the US. So are the co-conspirators – Prince Group was allegedly assisted by local actors.

“One such network operated in Brooklyn, New York and facilitated the fraudulent transfer and laundering of millions of dollars on behalf of Prince Group from over 250 victims in New York and across the country.”

The individual scammers are trafficking victims, according to the FBI. The press release claims that “Prince Group carried out these schemes by trafficking hundreds of workers and forcing them to work in compounds in Cambodia and execute the scams, often under the threat of violence.”

A corporate conglomerate, operating globally, officially delivering professional services but actually operating offshore delivery centers to scam and defraud Americans…? Think template. –

***

Another Take:

The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Executive Order prohibits the government from selling any BTC unless it is:

(a) approved by the Treasury,

(b) required by a court, or

(c) needed to return funds to verified victims of crime.

Sorry Trump looks like you need to return the stollen diamonds. –

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Tuesday night, following a volatile session for stocks, as traders digested the latest developments in the U.S.-China trade war. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading up 11 points, near the flatline. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were also little changed. The moves followed a tumultuous day of trading for all three indexes. The S&P 500 attempted to stage a comeback from Tuesday’s lows of the day, but ultimately closed down 0.2% after President Donald Trump threatened China with a cooking oil embargo late in the session as retaliation for Beijing not buying U.S. soybeans. On Tuesday, the benchmark was up as much as 0.4% and down as much as 1.5%. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8% to end the day, although it was down 2.1% at its lows. The Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the trend to rise 0.4%, or 202.88 points, although it had fallen as much 1.3% on Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s news was the latest ramp-up in trade tensions between the U.S. and China. On Monday night, China put new sanctions on five U.S. subsidiaries of South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean. This followed Trump’s threats last Friday to place an additional 100% tariff on any goods coming from China after Beijing imposed strict export controls on rare earth minerals. Trump’s tariffs could go live on Nov. 1 or sooner, depending on China’s next move, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC Tuesday. “A lot depends on what the Chinese do,” Greer said. “They are the ones who have chosen to make this major escalation.” While no major economic releases are on the calendar for Wednesday, investors will be looking forward to another big day of corporate earnings from the major U.S. banks. Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial, Abbott Labs and ASML are among the names set to report earnings Wednesday before the bell. – CNBC

Our Take: As markets begin to buckle under a long overdue reckoning with the realm of the real, many are left reeling, wondering when the ‘Patriot Plan’ is going to kick in.

Folks ... you’re living in it.

The tremors you feel aren’t harbingers of [their] reset, but heralds of ours.

So today, I want to delve a bit deeper into one theater, and one figure operating within it, as, presiding at the epicenter of this convergence, like a spectral force summoned from the shadows of the enemy camp itself is none other than the current Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, who should henceforth be known as … the Wolf of Main Street.

But Bessent, in my estimation and close study over the last few months, isn’t some Hollywood caricature, but rather a battle-hardened operative whose trajectory from complicit insider to insurgent demolitions expert makes him the ultimate harbinger of the central bankers’ downfall.

And I would bet they know it … which is why many of Scottie’s former ‘friends’ in high places are feeling a bit low these days, and casting more blame on him for the current state of their stateless apparatus – the Hegelian Hydra that is Globalism itself – even than his boss at present.

Why?

Betrayal is the worst kind of poison, sure, and I would argue that those who traffic in it feel it most keenly when the blade turns inward. But that’s not why they hate and fear Scott Bessent so much.

No.

They hate and fear him because he’s been in the house, he’s been in the machine … hell, he’s made it run, at least in part, and so, who better than him to author a core piece of its destruction?

Donald Trump himself hinted at this very dialectic in his own way during last week’s roundtable wherein Bessent’s name was brought up in relation to the aforementioned convergence between the financial and terror arms of the Deep State’s shadow networks.

“We’re going to be very threatening to them, far more threatening to them than they ever were with us.

And that includes the people that fund them, probably some of the people I know, some of the people I dine with. But if they do, they’re in deep trouble, so we’re going to be looking very strongly at the people that are funding these operations.”

Now, I suppose you’re allowed to read the above and come away with anything OTHER than the firm impression that Trojan Trump has been moving in and out of the enemy’s gates absent their notice and beneath their concern until his public war declaration in 2015 … but I think most with said mindset have fully sifted themselves out of this readership by this point.

But then, this piece isn’t about Donald Trump for a change, so let’s rewind to the foundational strokes of this financial war—one precious few in the Truth Community pay attention to, having been gaslit into believing it either matters less than other elements of the war against the Deep State, or else that they’re not smart enough to grasp its complexities, neither of which is true.

My latest … [Read More] –

Using a $185 satellite dish, UCSD and UMD researchers intercepted unencrypted geostationary satellite signals for three years, capturing sensitive data. They accessed T-Mobile users’ calls, texts, and phone numbers, exposing over 2,700 users in nine hours. “It just completely shocked us,” said UCSD professor Aaron Schulman. In-flight Wi-Fi data from Intelsat and Panasonic systems on ten airlines revealed unencrypted browsing metadata and audio broadcasts. The researchers also captured corporate emails from Walmart’s Mexican subsidiary and ATM communications from Santander Mexico, Banjercito, and Banorte, all transmitted in the clear. Critical infrastructure was compromised, including Mexico’s Comisión Federal de Electricidad, exposing work orders with customer names and addresses, plus equipment failure details. U.S. and Mexican military communications revealed personnel, equipment, and facility locations, including Mexican military asset tracking for Mil Mi-17 and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. – Disclose TV

Our Take: Was it housed inside a Sky Circle? –

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell went ballistic after a Republican-owned company purchased Dominion Voting Systems, which was suing him for defamation over claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Before purchasing Dominion, Liberty Vote required the company to settle many of its lawsuits against President Donald Trump’s allies. However, Lindell was not included in the group of settlements. “Just this last week and a half, the company Dominion said, is bought by this Liberty Vote,” Lindell explained to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Tuesday. “This conservative supposedly said, we told Dominion, we bought this, and we told Dominion, they’re going to drop every lawsuit that they have.” “Well, you know what?” he continued. “They didn’t drop MyPillow and Mike Lindell! They’re lying! They did not drop MyPillow in Mike Lindell! That’s the narrative they wanted you all to hear out there… I will never settle with them! They could offer me whatever!” – Raw Story

Our Take: I don’t really have a position yet on why some lawsuits were dropped as part of the acquisition and some haven’t. I haven’t had a chance to look into it yet because I’m still trying to figure out what’s going on with this new “Liberty Vote” company.

On Tuesday, I shared this chart, which was posted by Pat Colbeck on X:

One of the comments asked a reasonable question, given the limited details and seemingly contradictory information the public is getting about this deal.

“Should KNOWiNK be on this chart?”

It’s an interesting question.

Same owner, separate businesses. As I understand it, Dominion is “doing business as” Liberty Vote from a legal entity standpoint. They would be included in the chart the orientation was “family tree” of Leiendecker businesses, but this chart is on Dominion…

If KNOWiNK is (or will be) “doing business as” Liberty Vote as well, that raises other questions.

If KNOWiNK is “doing business as” Liberty Vote, that means the two entities are separate companies that share the same branding. That is consistent with what I heard from the attendees of the Colorado Clerk’s meeting yesterday with the Liberty Vote CEO (and the long term Dominion Rep for the region): That the biggest – and maybe, but not necessarily, only – reason for this change is branding and reputation management to combat the crisis of public trust.

I still think KNOWiNK would not be included in this chart, because that would be the family tree of Liberty Vote, not Dominion. If Dominion is “doing business as” Liberty Vote, they’re still their own entity, separate from KNOWiNK, at least for now. But for how long?

Consider: “Same team, same service, different name.” (reportedly Dominion, doing business as Liberty Vote)

Are all the Dominion relationship managers now Liberty Vote relationship managers? Are all the KNOWiNK relationship managers now Liberty Vote relationship managers as well – and does that mean the same thing in both entities? Relationship Manager is largely a technology agnostic role that both companies (and ostensibly Liberty Vote) would require. What’s the overlap in the client portfolio they’re managing? Will there be a RIF? Will one of the entities’ relationship managers win out in the event of reducing duplication? What employee types are being retained from the acquired company (dominion) and which are not (and why)? Will, for example, the relationship managers manage the clients — which are governments — and sell solutions for all Liberty Vote solutions (Dominion and KNOWiNK and whatever else he may buy), or are they always going to be separate?

What I’m getting at is, does Liberty Vote ever become anything more than a branded holding company? What is the level of change to elections as a result of the change in owner of the election vendor? Right now, it seems like it’s low.

I look forward to more verifiable information on the ROADMAP for the legal structure, governance/decision rights, people and management structures, and technical solutions architecture of Liberty Vote.

The People have questions, and we are entitled have those questions answered in detail – particularly if the whole point of “Liberty Vote” is to combat the industry’s massive public trust problem.

Also, to support Mike Lindell, buy a pillow or mattress topper from mypillow.com, and use promo code “Badlands.” And tune into Why We Vote Friday for more on that story. –

It is difficult, in good conscience, to fully celebrate the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas when so many civilians have died in the conflict over the past two years. The horror of October 7, when Hamas slaughtered more than 1,100 Israelis and took several hundred hostages, led to what has been rightly characterized as a genocide: a total war against the people of Gaza, one that has killed more than 67,000 and immiserated almost every living Palestinian. Gaza is now smoldering rubble; the peace plan being enacted does not change this bare fact. There is blood, gobs of it, on the hands of President Donald Trump. But even his harshest critics must concede that he was able (if many months too late) to accomplish what Joe Biden never would or could: Bring Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to heel. In January, as he was leaving the White House, Biden brokered a brief ceasefire agreement as part of a hostages-for-prisoners exchange, but it was barely able to hold. Netanyahu did not want to stop the war. As long as Israel blasted Gaza away, Netanyahu could forestall long-running corruption charges and freeze out his political rivals. He could be a wartime kingpin, Israel’s eternal strongman, and keep granting himself new political life. Netanyahu bet, in 2024, he could drag on the war long enough to outlast Biden, who led a Democratic Party that was increasingly skeptical of his government, in favor of an even friendlier Trump White House. In Trump’s first term, he had moved the American embassy to Jerusalem and never, for a moment, offered any serious resistance to Netanyahu or Israel. The occupation of the West Bank continued apace and Gaza suffered in the shadows. Trump, however, has always been a transactional president when it comes to foreign governments. – NY Magazine

Our Take: As predicted, Donald Trump set the Narrative before codifying the Actual.

The pieces are now in place for the very two-state solution pushed by Russia, China, Iran ... and Trump.

The one vehemently opposed by Israel and its former protectorate.

Advantage Sovereign Alliance. –

Donald Trump has vowed to use the power of his presidency to ensure that Israel recognises it has achieved “all that it can by force of arms”, and begin an age of cooperation in the Middle East that may ultimately extend as far as peace with Iran. In a speech to the Israeli Knesset, made hours after the last remaining Israeli hostages were released from Gaza, Trump hailed the “historic dawn of a new Middle East” and an end to the “long and painful nightmare” of the Gaza war. “This is not only the end of war – this is the end of an age of terror and death,” the US president said. “Israel, with our help, has won all that it can by force of arms. Now it’s time to translate those victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East.” Trump also indicated he was going to put pressure on Arab states to sign the Abraham accords “quickly and without games”. The accords require Arab states to recognise Israel. Iran, he insisted, was also ready for peace.

– The Guardian

Our Take: “It doesn’t matter whether those bombs were real hit the actual facilities or didn’t, it does not matter. One wit what matters is that Donald Trump then Iran’s, no longer has a nuclear program, Israel, shut the fuck up, and it’s done.” - Luongo

Sweet! This is what I said the day the Top Gun: Maverick 2 mission was run. [Clip Link] —

BONUS ITEMS

Senate Republicans are ramping up pressure on Democrats over the shutdown, taking away a vote on a Democratic alternative to open the government and blaming the party for worsening hardships for military families. In a now familiar scene Tuesday night, the Senate rejected a House GOP measure to open the government by a 49-45 vote. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) were the only members of the Democratic caucus who voted to advance it. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who previously supported it, missed the vote. No Democrats shifted from their previous position, but the vote was different in one key way. Until this week, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) has allowed Democrats to easily schedule votes on their competing funding proposal. But with the shutdown entering its third week, he’s deploying tougher tactics. Thune, for the first time since the government shut down, scheduled only one vote to reopen the government, denying Democrats an opportunity to vote on their own government funding proposal, which to this point has provided political cover to swing-state members of their caucus. He and other GOP leaders blasted Democrats on Tuesday for hurting military families after setting up the vote before the critical Oct. 15 payday for more than 1 million military service members, a critical constituency in both Republican and Democratic states. – The Hill

Leaders of Young Republican groups throughout the country worried what would happen if their Telegram chat ever got leaked, but they kept typing anyway. They referred to Black people as monkeys and “the watermelon people” and mused about putting their political opponents in gas chambers. They talked about raping their enemies and driving them to suicide and lauded Republicans who they believed support slavery. William Hendrix, the Kansas Young Republicans’ vice chair, used the words “n--ga” and “n--guh,” variations of a racial slur, more than a dozen times in the chat. Bobby Walker, the vice chair of the New York State Young Republicans at the time, referred to rape as “epic.” Peter Giunta, who at the time was chair of the same organization, wrote in a message sent in June that “everyone that votes no is going to the gas chamber.” Giunta was referring to an upcoming vote on whether he should become chair of the Young Republican National Federation, the GOP’s 15,000-member political organization for Republicans between 18 and 40 years old. “Im going to create some of the greatest physiological torture methods known to man. We only want true believers,” he continued. – Politico

