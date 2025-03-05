The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in.

Donald Trump has given an address to a joint session of Congress amid a contentious moment for the president after he enacted 25 percent sweeping Mexico and Canada. Trump said he is “fighting every day” to lower prices for consumers in spite of the onset of the trade war and promised to tariff other countries what they tariff the U.S. He also promised to expand energy production and took a victory lap about dramatically lowering illegal crossings at the border and plans to carry out the largest deportation operation in U.S. history. Trump said he is working “tirelessly” to end the war in Ukraine and read part of a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky saying he was ready to sign a minerals deal as part of the peace process. There were made-for-TV moments throughout including a 13-year-old cancer survivor being made an honorary Secret Service agent. The president also announced the capture of one of the terrorists that masterminded the Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan that killed 13 U.S. servicemembers. There were protests from Democrats who held up signs and jeered the president’s falsehoods. Rep Al Green was removed by the Sergeant at Arms while others walked out. – The Independent

Our Take: It's old hat to anyone who's been following the story of Donald Trump for a while, but sometimes, the surreal nature of watching screeching miscreants react to the prospect of peace, truth and prosperity like vampires to holy water is sobering.

And probably the point of it all. –

***

Another Take: I counted 95 standing ovations during President Trump’s Address to the Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, and there was much to applaud.

I recently rewatched the show Scandal on demand – highly recommend if you want to see Team Obama brandish the method through creative storytelling and “fiction” – and as President Trump methodically outlined his accomplishments to date, in week seven, I recalled an important storyline. President Grant in the show is trying to make his historic mark in his first 100 days, and he puts everything he has into passing an immigration reform bill. It’s a whole of government effort for one piece of legislation.

And that’s what we’ve been led to believe, that these are serious people working hard to ensure the right legislation is passed for the people. What a load of crap.

President Trump has been in office 44 days, and he has reshaped immigration, education, foreign policy, trade policy, economic policy, innovation policy, health policy, and more. He even signed legislation into law. First 100 days? Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law on day nine.

It’s almost like the gridlock in our government was intentional.

Two key moments stuck out for me. When Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel was named an honorary US Secret Service agent, and gave the Secret Service Director Sean Curran a hug that we could feel through the screen, I sobbed. Precious.

And when Trump suggested getting rid of the CHIPS Act and using the savings to reduce the deficit – because the CHIPS Act was a giveaway that actually harmed the US chip manufacturing industry – I cheered. Mainly because it was a massive slap in the face to useless democrats that, like everything else, ostensibly used the legislative vehicle for personal gain.

Al Green was thrown out for being shouty, and the Democrats brought shirts, signs, and other props to show how serious they are, while refusing to applaud for regular Americans being honored in the galley. You don’t hate them enough.

After the speech, that CIA chick told us, again, that she was a “former” CIA officer, and then she said a bunch of incoherent nonsense that has nothing to do with Agenda 47.

All in all a great speech! –

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky should go to a sauna to fix their relationship, Finnish President Alexander Stubb has suggested, likening their recent White House squabble to a dispute between spouses. Last Friday, Zelensky traveled to Washington to sign a minerals deal with the US. However, his visit was cut short after he was asked to leave the White House after a heated exchange between himself, Trump and US Vice President J.D. Vance. The Ukrainian leader was accused of ungratefulness, disrespecting the Oval Office and “gambling with World War III” by refusing to work towards peace with Russia. Reacting to the incident in an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, Stubb stated that “it always takes two to tango” and noted that “sometimes in marriage or in other types of relationships, you go into your corner and sulk.” However, he said that eventually, both sides have to talk, shake hands and move on. – RT

Our Take: This is why nobody takes Europe seriously.

With World War 3 at stake, the Finnish president is suggesting that two grown men get naked and sit together in a confined, overheated space and work on their "marriage."

"Reacting to the incident in an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, Stubb stated that “it always takes two to tango” and noted that “sometimes in marriage or in other types of relationships, you go into your corner and sulk.”

Go into your corner and sulk? No wonder Europe is dying. They don't have any real men left. And these clowns think they can go toe-to-toe with the Russians without America? –

Taiwanese chip-making giant TSMC plans to invest a whopping $100 billion in the United States, after US President Donald Trump threatened to slap tariffs on overseas-made chips. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is the world's biggest maker of the critical technology that has become the lifeblood of the global economy. This week's announcement takes the total amount TSMC has pledged to invest in the United States to $165 billion, which the company says is the "largest single foreign direct investment in US history". It follows Trump's accusations that Taiwan stole the US chip industry and his threats to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent — and Taipei's promises to invest more in the United States. – Yahoo! Finance

Our Take: Mapping some potential signal out of Trump’s investment presser today.

He referenced strategic defense re: Taiwan semiconductor, called them a monopoly and said US on-shoring insulated the US from China-Taiwan escalation.

Was Xi just granted permission?

Russia-Ukraine re-run? –

A very unexpected and unlikely development and plan is being widely reported Tuesday: Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to help the Trump White House broker talks with Iran on curtailing the country's nuclear program. Trump reportedly relayed the request for Putin to play a direct role in new negotiations with Iran during their February phone call. The topic was further broached and more details were discussed during the US-Russia Riyadh talks which followed, reports Bloomberg on Tuesday. Neither the Iranian nor US governments have publicly commented on the Bloomberg report specifically, which was based on anonymous sourcing. But Russian state media did quickly acknowledge that Moscow stands ready to help the US and Iran resolve their issues through talks. A TASS headline issued almost simultaneous to the Bloomberg report says as follows: “Moscow believes that Washington and Tehran should settle all their differences through talks and is ready to contribute to this, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Bloomberg. "Russia believes that the United States and Iran should resolve all problems through negotiations," he said, adding that Moscow "is ready to do everything in its power to achieve this." This response from Peskov appears to support the Bloomberg report.

– ZeroHedge

Our Take: The timing of this with Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich flying to the US today to meet with the White House is interesting. Smotrich will be seeking Trump's support in the Israeli conquest of Palestine, and he needs that support because Iran and the Arabs – backed by China and Russia – will come after Israel if they try it.

I expect these negotiations to result in the US blessing an expanded Iranian nuclear energy program, but also blessing a new nuclear energy program in Saudi – something MBS has been seeking for years. The US built Iran's first nuclear reactor in 1975, and Russia has helped them maintain it.

Of course, such developments will trigger outrage in Tel Aviv – among other places – which is why reconciliation between Tehran and DC is so timely.

–

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he appreciated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's willingness to sign a minerals deal with the United States and come to the negotiating table under his leadership to bring a lasting peace closer in Kyiv's war with Russia. Trump said in an address to the U.S. Congress that Zelenskiy made the declaration in a letter to him earlier in the day. Zelenskiy posted on X earlier that Ukraine was ready to sign the deal and talk peace and called a contentious Oval Office meeting last week after which it was put on hold "regrettable." The Trump administration and Ukraine plan to sign the minerals deal, four people familiar with the situation told Reuters earlier on Tuesday. Trump had told his advisers that he wanted to announce an agreement in his address to Congress, three of the sources said, cautioning that the deal had yet to be signed and the situation could change. Trump's remarks suggested that progress had been made. "Earlier today, I received an important letter from President Zelenskiy of Ukraine. The letter reads, 'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer," Trump said. – Reuters

Our Take:

The problem is, the institutions all know this is happening – Ukrainians ballin’ from their wag-the-dog war – and they allow it to continue. Until people are held to account, you cannot restore public trust.

Public trust is everything. It’s the reason for the chaos. It’s the foundation of our division. It’s the path back to American greatness. The lack of public trust, because criminal oath breakers intentionally destroyed it, is the single greatest threat to America’s golden age.

Restoring public trust, as I have said many times, is critical path. You cannot tell the people that you’re serious about justice and the rule of law and also allow a bunch of intergenerational criminals off the hook.

You cannot make America great again while her domestic enemies are emboldened to continue plotting her demise.

You can’t skip the step. Justice phase, when? –

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Tuesday that he was making a brief visit to the United States to “strengthen economic cooperation” and “deepen the strategic alliance between our two countries,” ahead of an expected announcement by US President Donald Trump on the future of the West Bank. Writing on X, Smotrich said he had taken off overnight and would meet with US officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “I will also emphasize in my meetings Israel’s determined stance in the fight against terror and the need for clear American support,” said the far-right minister, who has threatened to topple the government should Israel withdraw from Gaza as part of a truce-hostage deal. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: The annexation of the West Bank (Palestine) would likely mean WW3, and would most certainly mean no trillion dollar investment from MBS/Saudi – which is why I would be stunned to see it happen. Iran and the Arabs would go to war with Israel, backed by Russia and China.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is not at all respected around the world, as he is widely detested for his history of saying that Palestinians are sub-human and should be starved to death. (Interesting rhetoric, considering the Holocaust...)

Smotrich would be low-hanging fruit for Trump to bully around like Zelensky, being a polarizing figure that isn't even unanimously liked in Israel. This would be a great opportunity for Trump to show the American People the Kahanist movement, as Smotrich is a disciple of the late Knesset member Meir Kahane – who advocated for the murder of Christians and the burning of churches until his murder in NYC in 1990.

As a result of his rhetoric, in 1994 the Knesset officially banned any member from serving whose political platform championed racial (Jewish) supremacy – an act that Bibi Netanyahu was forced to repeal in 2022 in order to gain enough Knesset votes to remain in office. –

Few countries have bet as heavily on free trade as Mexico and Canada. Now that President Trump’s 25% tariffs have hit both countries, their economies are facing a stress test that rivals the global financial crisis and the pandemic. Canada and Mexico have separately signed more than a dozen treaties each—among the most in the world—that give them open access to the markets of more than 50 countries. The most important remains the U.S., Mexico, Canada Agreement, an updated version of the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement that eliminated most barriers to trade between the three countries. More than 80% of both countries’ exports go to the U.S. The deal turned Mexico into an export powerhouse, becoming one of the world’s top exporters of vehicles, beer and flat-screen TVs. Canada, for its part, used free trade deals with the U.S., which date to the 1960s, to help vault its now $2 trillion economy into the elite Group of Seven, or G-7. Their calculus was honed over several decades and became conventional wisdom: a belief that a world led by their neighbor, the U.S., would only become more interconnected and market-oriented. – The Wall Street Journal

Our Take: The brilliance of Trump's trade strategy is that his threats are baiting the very tariff tantrums that act as de facto defenses of sovereignty.

Trump WANTS nationalist neighbors, not communists.

The fact that most of said deployments are feints adds insult to globalist injury. –

Despite the setback of this year’s wildfires, the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will be “out-of-control good” and credit for their success will be taken by Donald Trump, according to Endeavor and TKO exec Mark Shapiro. The “L.A. and Back” narrative will drive strong interest in corporate hospitality packages offered by TKO’s On Location subsidiary, Shapiro predicted during an appearance at a Morgan Stanley media conference. Ben Swinburne, the Morgan Stanley analyst moderating Monday’s session with Shapiro, asked the exec if he felt “bullish” about L.A. in 2028 and anticipated that they will “go on as planned” despite the fires. “They’ve had time to rebuild, and it’s going to be a coming-out party,” Shapiro said. “Sort of at the other end of the spectrum from where the Oscars were last night when they celebrated L.A. and the pageantry and the history and, of course, encouraged folks to give back and support the rebuild.” Shapiro then made a sharp turn as he continued to paint the picture, getting political without any prompting. “President Trump is going to walk out of office with the trophy that is the L.A. Olympics, that ‘I did it, I brought it back, I was behind it, I put the resources, the support,'” the exec said. “He’ll be sitting front and center. I’m a true believer that this will be his Olympics as much as anything else.” – Deadline

Our Take: Endeavor? That’s Ari Emanuel’s agency. Ari’s brother is Rahm Emanuel, Obama’s former Chief of Staff and the Ambassador to Japan under the fake and illegitimate Biden administration.

Ari’s other brother is Ezekiel, a doctor who believes people should die at 75 for the good of everyone.

Their dad was Irgun. –

Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered in Bucharest on Saturday to demand that the second round of the annulled Romanian presidential election take place rather than a new vote be held. The protests come after in December Romania’s Constitutional Court annulled the results of the first round, which saw right-wing candidate Calin Georgescu win with 23% of the vote. In January, Romania's ruling coalition approved a rerun of the presidential election, the first round of which is scheduled for May 4. If no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote, a runoff will follow on May 18. The Romanian authorities cited supposed “irregularities” in Georgescu’s campaign, claiming without proof that Russia had covertly supported him. The politician is known as a critic of NATO and the EU and a staunch opponent of aiding Ukraine. Saturday’s rally, organized by the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party, drew participants from across the country to Bucharest’s Victory Square. AUR leader George Simion and Georgescu were in attendance. Organizers claimed that nearly a million people turned out, although several media outlets reported lower figures. – RT

Our Take: This is a story that I believe we may have covered a month back, but haven't given an update on lately. Like many multi-party systems, the Romanian president is decided through two-rounds of voting, unless one candidate receives more than 50% of the vote during the first round, in which case they are declared the winner.

Last November, populist candidate Calin Georgescu won 23% of the vote in what was considered a major upset. In response, the incumbent Romanian government annulled the results of the first round, then cancelled the election altogether – surely, in defense of democracy. The official reason given came in the form of slander against Georgescu, who was accused of being a "fascist."

Cancelling the election caused a major uproar among the population, and an impeachment proceeding was launched against the incumbent president, Klaus Iohannis, who ended up resigning in disgrace three weeks ago.

A week ago, Georgescu was arrested on six charges, including “anti-constitutional acts." He was barred by the court from leaving the country and prohibited from appearing on television, as well as posting anything on social media. Everyone knows that's how you fight fascism – with fascism. Day One stuff, really.

Georgescu's arrest was immediately denounced by Elon Musk on X, and Georgescu then publicly requested help from President Trump to help him fight the Romanian Deep State. (based).

The tens of thousands of Romanians who peacefully assembled this past weekend did so in support of Georgescu, and in defiance of the Deep State.

It is undeniably clear that President Trump is universally recognized across the world as the symbol of defiance and populist revolt. Wherever tyranny reigns, the people being crushed by its boot call out the name "Donald Trump" in the same way that the people of Gotham City look to the night sky for the iconic symbol that represents the alter ego of billionaire Bruce Wayne.

The promise of retribution against criminals and gangsters.

–

The Hong Kong-based conglomerate that operates ports near the Panama Canal has agreed to sell shares of its units that operate the ports to a consortium including BlackRock Inc., after President Trump alleged Chinese interference with the operations of the critical shipping lane. In a filing, CK Hutchison Holding said Tuesday that it would sell all shares in Hutchison Port Holdings and all shares in Hutchison Port Group Holdings. The two units hold 80% of the Hutchison Ports group that operates 43 ports in 23 countries, including two of the four major ports that exist along the Panama Canal. The deal will give the BlackRock consortium control over 43 ports in 23 countries, including Mexico, the Netherlands, Egypt, Australia, Pakistan and elsewhere. The consortium, comprised of BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners and Terminal Investment Limited will acquire 90% interests in Panama Ports Company, which owns and operates the ports of Balboa and Cristobal in Panama, according to the filing. "This agreement is a powerful illustration of BlackRock and GIP's combined platform and our ability to deliver differentiated investments for clients. These world-class ports facilitate global growth," BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said in a joint announcement with TilL of the deal. – CBS News

Our Take: Larry Fink has been on quite the journey with President Trump.

In 2017, he resigned from President Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum after the Charlottesville riots, stating that he could no longer be a part of it "in good conscience" due to the president's handling of that totally edited clip and false narrative situation.

The following year, in 2018, Fink went all in on environmental, social, and governance (ESG), emphasizing its importance in his annual letter to CEOs and advocating for companies to focus on long-term goals, including addressing climate change. By the end of Trump’s first term, BlackRock had become a prominent advocate for sustainable investing, and Fink reiterated that BlackRock would push companies to address climate risk in their business models.

During the Biden Administration, Fink appeared terminally retarded, doubling down on ESG initiatives in 2021 despite criticism from powerless conservative politicians and groups. Fink stood by the need for corporate responsibility on environmental and social issues. By 2022, however, Fink’s stance on ESG showed hints of softening, and his approach in supporting ESG principles without fully embracing them.

Then in 2024, perhaps reading the room and realizing that Trump was going to win, Fink began to scale back. BlackRock withdrew from the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) alliance, shifted focus away from aggressive climate commitments.

MSM suggested at the time that this was a signal that the political landscape and public opinion had influenced BlackRock’s strategy. I’m not so sure. I think it’s about money and power, which leads me to the big question…

Did BlackRock bend the knee or are they infiltrating?

Since Trump assumed office, BlackRock has further distanced itself from DEI, including removing DEI-related language from their annual review process. Changing BlackRock positions on things like DEI is not the stuff if whims. “Less focus on DEI” means, for the CEOs he’s talking to, changes to people, process, and technology. Still, if you wanted to proper DOGE the corporations, Larry Fink could make the process go a lot faster.

Marxism never gets defeated. It evolves. And the Prussian playbook is infiltration instead of invasion. Is BlackRock resetting, evolving, infiltrating?

I don’t know the answer, but nothing that happened in the past 24 makes me trust BlackRock one iota more than I did before this news. –

BONUS ITEMS

Authorities in the United States have announced the launch of a criminal investigation into controversial social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate. James Uthmeier, the attorney general for the US state of Florida, said on Tuesday that he had instructed his office “to work with our law enforcement partners to conduct a preliminary inquiry” into the brothers.



The Tate brothers – who arrived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on February 27, after Romanian authorities lifted a travel ban against them – are facing trial in Romania for allegedly operating a criminal ring that lured women to the country for sexual exploitation. “Based on a thorough review of the evidence, I’ve directed the Office of Statewide Prosecution to execute search warrants and issue subpoenas in the now-active criminal investigation into the Tate brothers,” Uthmeier said. The Tates – who are dual US-British citizens – command millions of mostly young, male followers on social media, who are drawn to their luxurious lifestyle, hyper-masculine image and misogynist rhetoric. The brothers have been banned from numerous platforms for hate speech, including suggesting women should bear responsibility for sexual assault. – Al Jazeera

The Trump administration on Tuesday identified 443 federal properties that will possibly be put up for sale, including the headquarters of the FBI and Labor and Justice departments, as the president continues to downsize the federal government. The General Services Administration posted the "non-core" properties, which are located in 47 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, totaling some 80 million square feet, Bloomberg reported. "We are identifying buildings and facilities that are not core to government operations, or non-core properties for disposal," the GSA states on its website. "Selling ensures that taxpayer dollars are no longer spent on vacant or underutilized federal spaces. Disposing of these assets helps eliminate costly maintenance and allows us to reinvest in high-quality work environments that support agency missions." The agency said a sale could potentially save more than $430 million in annual operating costs. – Fox Business

