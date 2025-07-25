Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ahmed’s Stack of Subs's avatar
Ahmed’s Stack of Subs
10h

remember when hillary was tossed into a van after going wobbly at ground zero 9/11/16? did anyone get her shoe?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ahmed’s Stack of Subs's avatar
Ahmed’s Stack of Subs
10h

“The original stories are all coming back around. ALL the way back around, in fact.”

🪃

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture