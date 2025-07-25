The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Thursday, July 24th …

Voters overwhelmingly favor cracking down on illegal campaign contributions from foreigners. he latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 86% of Likely U.S. Voters believe it is important to enforce the federal law that prohibits foreigners from making campaign contributions to U.S. politicians, including 69% who think it’s Very Important. Similarly, 85% consider it important to enforce the law prohibiting the use of “straw donors” by political campaigns, including 65% who say it’s Very Important. — Rasmussen Reports

Our Take: We’ve been told that America is so bitterly divided we might need a national divorce.

But when 81% of likely US voters have come to terms with the fact that campaign finance equals money laundering, it’s safe to say the 50/50 country lie is dead.

Also, the Act Blue story is just getting started, so the 81% is only going to increase.

Is money laundering in service of a grand conspiracy considered an overt act in that conspiracy?

I think it might be. Let’s see what happens. —

In Mad Men, the fictional adman Don Draper was given a unique problem: sell Madison Square Garden to the public. The plot was based on real-life developers tearing down Penn Station to make way for MSG, prompting an outcry that—this being the 1960s—manifested not in tweets, but in New York Times op-eds. Draper, ever the magician of misdirection, reassures the developers: “If you don’t like what they’re saying, change the conversation.” And now another Donald who knows how to sell it in Madison Square Garden is borrowing from the Draper playbook. […] No matter how damning they may appear, the timing is unmistakable. Gabbard wasn’t just releasing documents. She was changing the conversation. — The Times of Israel

Our Take: Convergence is the name of the game.

The original stories are all coming back around. ALL the way back around, in fact.

And yet, Donald Trump is calm as a cucumber.

There's a reason for that. [Read More] —

Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Jews may be forced to leave the country en masse if authorities start arresting yeshiva students who refuse to report for mandatory military service, United Torah Judaism chairman Yitzhak Goldknopf declared on Thursday, following the detention of several draft dodgers earlier this week. In an interview with the national religious Makor Rishon newspaper, the Hasidic politician insisted that “if there is no choice and the ultra-Orthodox have to leave the country, then they will leave the country.” “There will be a state without ultra-Orthodox. The ultra-Orthodox will not change their way of life because there is an army and a war. There is an army, and there are also those who will go to the army. If you say you are short 50,000 soldiers, take these draft dodgers… There are 100,000 draft dodgers in Tel Aviv and Gush Dan,” he claimed, referring to Israel’s densely populated coastal region. — The Times of Israel

Our Take: This headline represents a significant threat to the future of the Jewish Supremacist (Zionist) State. The Ultra-Orthodox (Hasidic) community has long been the foundation of the Zionist community, and is the connection between Israel and the motherland in Ukraine — from where both Ultra-Orthodox Judaism and Zionism both originate.

If the Ultra-Orthodox do emigrate from Israel, it will seriously diminish the culture of Jewish Supremacy, exacerbate the failing economy, and further demoralize a country that has never before fought a war that lasted more than a few weeks.

When we speculate about this being the "end of Israel," we don't mean that it will be physically removed from the earth by a weapon of mass destruction, we mean that it will simply dissolve through attrition until it is no longer politically viable, at which point a new governing body may emerge and replace the government that has long championed Jewish Supremacy.

A mass exodus is exactly what such a scenario would look like.

—

An attorney representing Ghislaine Maxwell on Thursday said his client, a known associate of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, answered every question that the Justice Department asked her without invoking the Fifth Amendment. The meeting took place at the low-security federal prison in Florida, where Maxwell is currently incarcerated. She is serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking and related offenses. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche conducted the meeting, which was teased on Tuesday, and comes as the Trump administration faces backlash for shutting down investigations into Epstein despite lingering questions about a supposed client list. — Just the News

Our Take: I mean, it would have been weird for her to invoke the Fifth Amendment during a meeting she wasn’t forced to take in the first place.

Were we expecting her to invoke the fifth or something? —

The Federal Communications Commission said Thursday it would allow Paramount to merge with the Hollywood studio Skydance, clearing the way for one of the most highly scrutinized media deals in the last decade. Brendan Carr, the chairman of the F.C.C., said in a statement that the agency approved the deal after receiving assurances from Skydance that the new company was committed to unbiased journalism and would not establish programs related to diversity, equity and inclusion. “Americans no longer trust the legacy national news media to report fully, accurately and fairly,” Mr. Carr said in the statement. “It is time for a change. That is why I welcome Skydance’s commitment to make significant changes at the once storied CBS broadcast network.” — The New York Times

Our Take: They’re angry that they’re being forced to end their discriminatory practices, for real. —

Knesset lawmakers vote 71-13 in favor of a non-binding motion for the agenda in favor of annexing the West Bank in the Knesset today. “The land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel,” declares Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana following the vote, adding that “Jews cannot be the occupiers” of their own ancestral homeland. “This is our land. This is our home. The Land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel. In 1967, the occupation did not begin; it ended, and our homeland was returned to its rightful owners. We are the original first natives of this piece of land. Jews cannot be the ‘occupier’ of a land that for 3,000 years has been called Judea,” says Ohana. — The Times of Israel

Our Take: Well... we here go...

They said that Israel was the one pushing for the Two-State Solution. They said that everything that has happened since October 7 was about stopping Hamas. Yet, here they are, passing a declaration to annex the West Bank — not Gaza — where Hamas has no political power or formal presence.

More and more, the truth is being told. Are we listening?

—

It was a morning like any other when Sal rushed into my room, “Brad wake up!” I groggily opened my eyes “a bomb just went off in one of the Towers…” as I leaned over to turn on the news, I had no idea the significance this event would have on the rest of my life. It was awe inspiring… one of the twin towers with a gaping hole, spewing out smoke and fire. Surely people had died. Eyewitnesses on the news were saying it was a plane. Others had no idea… It was captivating, yet immensely sad. A lot of people worked in those buildings. At the moment Sal and I walked in the kitchen, United Flight 175 exploded into tower 2. Everything changed. This was an act of war! TERRORISM! The core foundation of our entire planet was rocked with the impact of Flight 175. It was the moment Flight 11 became no accident, and crisis became King. – Brad Zerbo

Our Take: Everyone should read

’s feature (at the linked headline). It is the filmmaker’s back story and sheds light on his personal inspiration for CODEX 911, premiering at GART Deadwood.

You can take part in the premiere with a virtual ticket. Get yours here. [Clip Link]

–

The Supreme Court on Thursday halted an appeals ruling that prevents private groups from challenging election maps under the Voting Rights Act in seven states. Neither the majority nor the three public dissenters — conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch — explained their reasoning. The case arose from a lawsuit brought by two Native American tribes, who argue that North Dakota’s state legislative map denied them an equal opportunity to elect their candidates of choice. The case entered the national spotlight after an 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled 2-1 that the tribes and other private parties have no legal right to enforce Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. It mimicked an earlier 8th Circuit ruling concerning a redistricting case in Arkansas. The Supreme Court’s emergency ruling lifts the 8th Circuit’s ruling until any appeals are resolved. It does not reflect the court’s final decision on the matter. — The Hill

Our Take: The VRA has been effectively gutted over the years, leaving only Section 2 (redistricting) and Section 11 (suppression/intimidation) as meaningful legal paths for remedy under the statute.

One thing that is not in dispute is the private right of action. Pretty much everyone agrees that there is a private right of action under the VRA and challenges on that question are repeatedly shut down by the courts.

The VRA is a favored choice for modern lawfare enthusiasts. It was allegations under section 11 that I successfully defended against last year in federal court. Winning the case is not the goal of VRA lawfare — the goal is using headlines to raise money and drive settlement (which provides more headlines to raise more money).

I’m glad this is not the final say on the matter for the high court. This area of law needs to be cleaned up.

But folks should be aware the state level VRAs are gaining steam across the nation as the lawfare crowd seeks new ways to maintain old grifts.

Lawyers lobbying for new laws to exploit.

Typical. —

Russian intelligence obtained damaging information about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s health amid her 2016 presidential campaign — including evidence that she had “psycho-emotional problems” that were being treated with severe sedatives — but Vladimir Putin chose not to release it before that year’s election because he thought the Democrat would win. The astounding revelations were contained in a Sept. 18, 2020, House Intelligence Committee report that reviewed Russia’s influence on the 2016 contest and was declassified and made public Wednesday by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Russia’s foreign intelligence service, the SVR, “possessed DNC communications that Clinton was suffering from ‘intensified psycho-emotional problems, including uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression. and cheerfulness,’” stated the report, which the committee based on 20 interviews with intelligence officers and FBI agents, as well as a review of source material for the 2017 Obama-ordered report on Russian election meddling. — New York Post

Our Take: I often say that the enemy sometimes tells you the truth, while allowing false context to invert the meaning.

What if Putin shared said "arsenal of material on Clinton" with Trump?

What if Russia Collusion was real, and it was a good thing?

The Peacemakers are on the board. —

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that his country will recognize Palestine as a state in pursuit of what he called a “historic commitment to a just and lasting peace” in the region. In a surprise statement on X on Thursday, Macron said that he would make a formal announcement to this effect at the United Nations General Assembly in September in New York. “The urgent need today is to end the war in Gaza and to rescue the civilian population,” he added. — RT

Our Take: At first glance, this doesn't appear to be a very big deal. There are already roughly 140 countries that formally recognize Palestine.

However, France and Britain were the two nations who carved up the Middle East and Africa over 100 years ago. While Palestine was a British protectorate, France has played a key role in the security architecture of the region, so this move by Macron (which I doubt is motivated by altruism) is a major signal that the geopolitical calculus of The West is rapidly changing, and Israel is no longer the priority it once was.

How soon until the US and UK follow suit?

No doubt, Macron will be raked over the coals for this transgression. I do enjoy watching the Establishment eat itself. —

NASA will provide coverage of the upcoming prelaunch and launch activities for the agency’s SpaceX Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station. Liftoff is targeted for 12:09 p.m. EDT, Thursday, July 31, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The targeted docking time is approximately 3 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 2. Watch agency launch coverage on NASA+, Netflix, Amazon Prime and more. — NASA

Our Take:

With how large NASA’s budget is you’d think they could design a spacesuit that didn’t make them look like the Olympic fencing team. —

BONUS ITEMS

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) agreed to support former Rep. Mike Waltz's nomination to be ambassador to the UN after securing an agreement with the State Department to release $75 million in foreign aid for Haiti and Nigeria… Waltz will now likely be confirmed by the full Senate. "In a Situation Room filled with people like Vice President Vance and Under Secretary Colby, who want to retreat from the world, and like Secretary Hegseth, I think we're better off having someone like Mike Waltz present," Shaheen said in a statement provided to Axios. "That is particularly true when you consider the alternatives to Mr. Waltz as a nominee," she said. "And I welcome the Administration's commitment to distribute $75 million of lifesaving assistance." Driving the news: Shaheen voted to report Waltz out of committee with favorable recommendation on Thursday. He was reported out 12-10. — Axios

President Trump’s pick for New Jersey’s top federal prosecutor, Alina Habba, on Thursday said she would continue on in the position despite a judicial decision declining to extend her interim status and instead opting to replace her. She doubled down in her first remarks since the decision, declaring that she is now the state’s acting U.S. attorney. “Donald J. Trump is the 47th President. Pam Bondi is the Attorney General. And I am now the Acting United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey,” Habba said in a statement posted to the social platform X. “I don’t cower to pressure. I don’t answer to politics. This is a fight for justice. And I’m all in.” A Justice Department official said that Trump withdrew her nomination to be the state’s U.S. attorney and she was appointed first assistant U.S. attorney, meaning she becomes acting U.S. attorney because the position is now vacant. — The Hill

