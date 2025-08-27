The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

The Justice Department is investigating whether former senior FBI officials mishandled classified documents that were found in a "burn bag" at the bureau's headquarters, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News. The documents in question are related to the FBI's probe into whether Russia influenced the 2016 election in President Trump's favor. That investigation has drawn Mr. Trump's ire for years — he's called the allegations that Russia sought to help him win a "hoax" and a "witch hunt," and in recent weeks, some top administration officials have claimed Obama-era intelligence leaders who looked into Russian meddling may have broken the law. Nobody has been criminally charged in the probe. [...] The "burn bags" first entered the public discourse last month, when Fox News reported that FBI Director Kash Patel discovered thousands of Russia-related documents in bags that are typically used to hold sensitive materials that are about to be destroyed. Days later, Patel wrote on X: "We just uncovered burn bags/room filled with hidden Russia Gate files." The FBI's investigation into Russian election interference — dubbed "Crossfire Hurricane" — was opened during the 2016 campaign and continued into Mr. Trump's first term. – CBS News

Our Take:

When you hear a story about damning evidence being found in "burn bags," remember that it's just a cover story to allow for the disclosure of evidence they've had the entire time…

and I covered this on our show a month ago.

[Clip Link 1, Clip Link 2]

US President Donald Trump will chair a “large meeting” at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the “comprehensive plan” that the administration is putting together for the post-war management of Gaza, his special envoy Steve Witkoff announced. Tuesday’s remarks appeared to be the first time that Witkoff has revealed the existence of a US plan for the so-called day after, as Washington has largely deferred on the issue to its Arab allies in the region since Trump’s remarks in February on his vision to take over Gaza and permanently relocate its residents. While Israel welcomed the idea, it was roundly rejected by US partners in the region who Trump hoped would be willing to take in Palestinian refugees. “Many people are going to see how robust it is and how well meaning it is, and it reflects President Trump’s humanitarian motives,” Witkoff said in a Fox News interview, without elaborating further. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: My simple read on this is that it is President Trump taking control of the situation and exerting himself to drive resolution.

As we have seen Trump do with a number of people time and time again, he gave Netanyahu the opportunity to resolve the Gaza conflict on his terms. But Bibi has done nothing but flounder, ostensibly, as he rushes from political crisis to political crisis, putting out fires to ensure that his government doesn't collapse from lawmakers abandoning his coalition.

There appears to be a stark difference between Trump's first term and this second term in office when it comes to Netanyahu and Israel. During the first term, there was a lot of cat-and-mouse games, where President Trump's team would organize a massive operation (such as the Soleimani strike) or negotiate a major deal (such as the Abraham Accords), only for Netanyahu to call him up the night before it was set to be finalized and back out.

Netanyahu had a lot more political capital back then — as well as more political allies — but many things have happened since the first term. Netanyahu was publicly charged with three felonies related to public corruption in 2019. He was only able to remain in office thanks to the emergency COVID measures and willingness of his rivals to cooperate "for the greater good." He then lost an election in 2021, was driven out of power by Naftali Bennet and Yair Lapid, only to return 18 months later with new political allies in the form of the Ultra-Orthodox radicals, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. He has since sought to overhaul the judiciary so that he, as Prime Minister, would be empowered to stack the Supreme Court with his own judges, likely in an attempt to assure that his forthcoming conviction on those felony charges gets overturned when it is ultimately appealed to the Supreme Court.

President Trump has given Netanyahu all the proverbial rope he needs to hang himself, politically, and Bibi has obliged — taking down Israel with him.

Whether this meeting today represents the turning point in that relationship remains to be seen. Perhaps it is yet another strategic deployment designed to bait Netanyahu into further isolating Israel, geopolitically, while the sycophants in Congress (namely, the Republican Party) continue to expose themselves for the traitors that they are, totally beholden to a foreign entity, and not the American People. —

Cracker Barrel said Tuesday that after listening to its customers, it will scrap its new logo and keep the "Old Timer" in place. "We thank your guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel," the restaurant chain said in a statement to FOX Business. "We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family." "As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon," the restaurant chain added.

– Fox Business

AND

President Donald Trump responded to the “Cracker Barrel rebrand controversy” narrative by preemptively taking personal credit for the good thing sure to happen in the end. The praise that will be lavished on Trump for another amazing victory against “the left” would have been similarly lavished on whatever candidate the GOPe would have picked in Trump’s place. The idea was to sell JD! Vance or Ron! DeeSantis or Vivek Ramaswamy or whoever else as a leader capable of bringing the rational, efficient change that can come from “MAGA policies” under someone more politically professional than Donald Trump. This skilled warrior who could convince MAGA he’s their new champion, even though he sounds like the smart people. All of this would have worked in the prior paradigm. [...] This narrative op allows Cracker Barrel to gracefully accept punishment that sparks learning and movement toward a better tomorrow. Everyone moves forward. ConInc ran the same play with Bud Light and Target and Boeing and the rest. I’m not suggesting these companies are innocent of doing what they’re accused of doing, but there’s no reason to believe it just because Matt Walsh said so and Jesse Kelly backed him up and Donald Trump played along. I assume major corporations have done bad things in league with politicians who have done bad things. The important focal point is: those bad things that have gone on for years are being brought out now, in microcosm, for a reason. – Chris Paul

Our Take: Make no mistake —

's latest may be published under the guise of a treatise on the Cracker Barrel Op; but just like the Op itself, it's actually a diagnosis of everything the MAGA and Truth Communities continually get wrong about how Donald Trump actually engages in Information Warfare.

—

A Georgia state court has ordered District Attorney Fani Willis to provide new information and possibly conduct another search for Trump-related records after her affidavit failed to show whether devices belonging to former Fulton County Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade or Chief Investigator Michael L. Hill were searched. Both were involved in evidence gathering and likely met with the January 6 Committee. The order stems from a Judicial Watch lawsuit claiming Willis falsely denied having records responsive to an earlier Georgia Open Records Act request for communications with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office or the January 6 Committee. A March 7, 2025, order required Willis to turn over 212 pages of records and submit an affidavit explaining how they were located and why they were initially withheld. The documents were found after at least a fifth search of her office. Judicial Watch was awarded $21,578 in attorney’s fees and costs, paid ten days after the court deadline. The new order notes that Willis submitted the affidavit and 212 pages of emails, texts, correspondence, and search protocols, but the court identified gaps: no search protocol for Investigator Hill, uncertainty over whether Wade’s materials were reviewed, and incomplete detail on Willis’ own search. The court directed Willis to submit the missing search protocols for Hill and herself and clarify whether Wade’s materials were searched. Any additional records uncovered must be submitted for in-camera review, where they will remain pending the court’s assessment. – Badlands Media

Our Take: It’s great news that the Fulton County DA is back in the hot seat. She’s been ordered to produce missing files. Don’t hold your breath but do enjoy the show.

It remains to be seen whether Fani Willis will comply with the court order. Everything we’ve seen from Ms. Willis suggests that she is a career criminal and all around shady person that wields power without any regard for norms, rules, or ethics.

Still, it’s awesome that she is back in the storyline. Maybe we’ll get to see her under oath again. I’d be lying if I said my hopes weren’t already up. It would be like that time the Gilmore Girls came back for four-part limited series. Old characters with new storylines that honor the lore from the series’ original run…

A reboot of Fani! is exactly the kind of plot twist we need from Rico Grande — and the missing files in question relate to Willis’ team working with the J6 Committee in the overarching conspiracy to “get Trump.”

Here for it.

Congratulations to Judicial Watch on their victory. —

Some 80% of France’s population “can’t wait” for President Emmanuel Macron to leave office, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has claimed. Macron’s warlike rhetoric, including talk of sending troops to Ukraine, is aimed only at boosting his dwindling popularity at home, Salvini asserted. The deputy PM made the remarks shortly after Paris summoned Italian Ambassador Emanuela D’Alessandro over his previous statements concerning Macron. Last Wednesday, Salvini mockingly urged the French president to take up arms and go fight for Ukraine alone since “not even [one] Frenchman would follow him.” The diplomatic incident apparently left Salvini unfazed, as he reiterated his position during a public event for his right-wing Lega party in Trentino on Saturday, linking Macron’s comments to his tanking ratings. In an attempt to raise his approval, Macron “one day attacks [US President Donald] Trump, one day [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, one day [Israeli PM] Netanyahu, one day the Italian government,” he suggested. “For months now, he’s been harping on about war, the nuclear umbrella, bazookas, missiles, and a European army. Do you know why? In my opinion, they cooked all this up because Macron’s popularity at home is at its lowest,” Salvini stated, adding that some “80% of the French can’t wait for Macron to leave.” – RT

Our Take: Italy coming in, yet again, to take the shot against the Unipolar Hegemony. This time, it's #OurBoyMatteo.

Before the rise of Giorgia Meloni in 2022, some of you may recall the emergence of Matteo Salvini in the Italian Parliament and on the geopolitical stage during President Trump's first term. An earnest populist, Salvini had adopted President Trump's 2016 campaign branding for his own 2018 campaign, and in 2019 called Vladimir Putin "the best politician and statesman in the world."

Not surprisingly, Salvini was targeted by the media and accused of all sorts of scandal.

Scrolling through his Wikipedia page, there was one paragraph that stood out to me so much that it nearly made me fall out of my chair. I've included a screenshot of it, along with the preceding paragraph for additional context. It describes the development of the political party that Salvini founded for his 2018 campaign.

Rosneft? Banca Intesa? Those are names that I wrote down as entities of the Sovereign Alliance, from conversations I've had on stream with people like Alex Krainer of Zero Hedge.

Rosneft is the second-largest Russian company and 24th largest oil company worldwide. Banca Intesa — formally known as Intesa Sanpaolo — has emerged as the largest bank in Italy after a series of mergers over the past several decades, and ultimately traces its roots back centuries to the days of the Austrian Empire — meaning it probably has some Old World banking bloodlines somewhere in its history. Alex Krainer came on Breaking History earlier this year and asserted (with supporting evidence) that he thought Banca Intesa was part of a white hat operation to save Western Civilization.

Perhaps this is what Alex meant, as it appears that Putin was working with Banca Intesa during Trump's first term to covertly fund Matteo Salvini's populist party in Italy. There's also the fact that, in the wake of the 2022 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Banca Intesa made a public pledge to divest all of its Russian holdings — for which it gained the approval of all parties involved, including Vladimir Putin. As of January 2025, Banca Intesa has yet to finalize those sales, meaning it still maintains its Russian holdings, in defiance of European norms.

This is all just more evidence that Italy is a much bigger player than we have previously deduced. —

President Donald Trump praised his administration’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic on Tuesday, touting Operation Warp Speed– the government program that facilitated the creation and rollout of a Covid vaccine in a historically short timeframe. Trump, speaking at length to the press during a cabinet meeting, was midway through extolling his first-term economic record when he broached the topic of the pandemic. “I had the greatest economy in the history of our country, my first four years despite covid, which was a very unfortunate situation for the whole world,” said the president. “We did a great job with it, never got the credit for the job we did.” He continued, lauding the government operation behind the accelerated formulation, production, and distribution of vaccines to millions of Americans. “Operation Warp Speed, people say, is one of the greatest achievements ever in politics or in the military because it was almost a military procedure,” said Trump. “But everybody, including [Vladimir] Putin, said that Operation Warp Speed, what you did with that, nobody can believe it and we did a great job.” The president has spoken less frequently about his historic program in recent years, despite the praise it has garnered from many of his critics. Sections of his base have become increasingly against vaccines, especially Covid-19 shots, with coalitions like the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement pushing strongly for the elimination of vaccine mandates.

– Mediaite

Our Take: Normies still think Operation Warp Speed was about a vaccine. They remain deluded because they consume ConInc info ops as a guide to navigate their worlds. —

***

Another Take:

Section on Operation Warp Speed from Devolution — Part 15 — Vaccine Bewilderment:

[Read More, Clip Link]

Retired Ukrainian General Valery Zaluzhny, widely seen as a potential successor to Vladimir Zelensky, has called for education programs that highlight members of the neo-Nazi Azov military unit as role models. As Ukraine’s former top military commander and now ambassador to the UK, Zaluzhny is considered one of the country’s most popular public figures. Polls suggest he would likely defeat Zelensky if presidential elections were held, and Western governments are reportedly courting him as a possible future leader. In an interview published on Saturday Zaluzhny praised the Soviet Union’s approach to memorializing historic figures and suggested Ukraine adopt a similar model using fighters with the controversial regiment – which is accused of war crimes and recognized as a bastion of militarized neo-Nazism – as examples of proper behavior. “It’s very important for the military-patriotic education to know who did what and what came out of it,” Zaluzhny said. “Soviet propaganda did it right. I once argued with NATO specialists, telling them we, members of the military who grew up in this territory, put great importance into [historic connections].” Ukraine, he added, should “set a goal of what it wants from its children in 10 years,” arguing that promoting Azov’s “heroism” would be beneficial. – RT

Our Take: It seems that Valery Zaluzhny is about to become a central character in this soap opera, and perhaps he is meant to assume the villain role that Volodymyr Zelensky could never quite sell.

What seems evident, at this point, is that Zelensky is Trump's man, just as Netanyahu is Trump's man. Whether they are acting in earnest or following a script is inconsequential to the fact that they are destroying the reputations (and economies) of their respective nations while fighting wars that they cannot win.

The injection of Zaluzhny into the narrative seems like a desperate attempt to disrupt Trump's ostensible plan to lead Ukraine to self-destruction. Not surprisingly, there is a plot afoot to overthrow Zelensky that purportedly involves not only US officials, but also top Zelensky aide Andrey Yermak, as well as Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kirill Budanov. (There are even allegations that JD Vance may have had knowledge of these meetings, or met directly with Zaluzhny in London.)

Remember when Zelensky raided the offices of those anti-corruption agencies last month? According to Russia's Foreign Intelligence Services (SVR), that move was Yermak's idea, and it was actually a ruse designed to turn western leaders against Zelensky, so they would ultimately support a coup against him.

According to these reports by the SVR, Yermak and Budanov have negotiated with Zaluzhny to secure their place in his regime. From the perspective of the NATO sycophants, the goal of the Zaluzhny coup would not be to install a more reasonable partner for surrender negotiations with Putin. It would be to install an accomplished military leader as Ukraine's president, to restore the flow of money and weapons from the United States, so that the war can continue.

The fact that Zaluzhny lauds the neo-Nazis in the Azov Battalion as role models makes his casting in this story a little too perfect, as his personality more appropriately fits the archetype of "villainous Ukrainian military leader."

—

A Gates Foundation–funded autopsy project published last week in Forensic Science, Medicine and Pathology reveals newborn corpses were chemically embalmed for weeks so their organs could be harvested, catalogued, and standardized into databases tied to artificial intelligence, forensic investigations, and global mortality surveillance programs. The new study comes after Gates financed the “Baby Open Brains” project, where researchers at the Masonic Institute for the Developing Brain released MRI scans of infants as young as one month old into global AI databases to build the backbone for a nationwide government brain-tracking program. The new embalming project also follows a Gates-funded tuberculosis vaccine trial in South Africa that left 260 previously healthy children infected with TB after being injected with live Mycobacterium bovis bacteria, and comes on the heels of Gates money backing U.S. gain-of-function experiments that engineered tuberculosis itself to grow unchecked. – Modernity News

Our Take: Ghost’s prior take was about Nazi’s, and it’s appropriate to follow that with this story about Bill Gates. A well known ethical dilemma thought experiment is, “If you could go back in time, would you go back and kill Baby Hitler?”

The Baby Hitler Dilemma, as it is known, highlights complex questions about the greater good vs. infanticide, and it’s a fun discussion; but every time I have it, I’m left a little empty, wondering why we’re debating Hitler in hindsight rather than Bill Gates right now.

Not only is Gates a eugenicist that experiments on children in developing nations, but the psycho is trying to block out the sun while also building a brain tracking program using newborn corpses to train the AI.

What are we doing?

A saeculum from now, our progeny will debate the ethics of using their time machines on Baby Gates. But, just as with Hitler, they will judge their ancestors for their inaction, because it was obvious at the time that the madman must be stopped. —

BONUS ITEMS

Easy come, easy go. Burning Man’s infamous Orgy Dome — one of the festival’s most notorious attractions — was blown away and wrecked over the weekend after a massive windstorm swept through the Nevada campsite. The sex haven — a sprawling, air-conditioned private tent outfitted with beds and mood lighting where consensual Burners can freely get it on — was left ravaged by the high winds during the fierce storm in Black Rock City on Saturday, organizers shared on social media Monday. “Our build team worked so hard this past week to *erect* our lovely space,” the group posted on Instagram, with a video showing what little remains of the sand-swept sex suite. – New York Post

The Trump administration is reported to be making another change to the way immigrants applying for United States citizenship are scrutinized, using a long-unused process. A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo first obtained by CBS News, and later confirmed by the department to Newsweek, showed that "neighborhood checks" would be brought back into use by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS). "The Immigration and Nationality Act directs USCIS to conduct personal investigations and incorporating neighborhood investigations will help enhance these statutorily required investigations to ensure that we are meeting congressional intent," USCIS Director Joseph B. Edlow, in a statement to Newsweek, in part. Why It Matters: President Donald Trump and his Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, have been making various changes to the immigration system since January, stating that these are necessary to ensure national security is maintained and illegal immigration is halted. Immigration advocates have warned that some stricter measures put up unnecessary barriers to legal status for those who have been living within U.S. law for decades. – Newsweek

The 29-year-old U.S. Border Patrol agent who was arrested last month for allegedly assaulting Long Beach police officers has died, according to authorities. Isaiah Hodgson, who was charged with three felony counts of resisting an executive officer, one felony count of battery with injury on a peace officer and misdemeanor charges involving carrying a loaded firearm for an incident that occurred in early July, died on Aug. 22 in Hemet, according to the Riverside County Coroner. Riverside County Sheriff's Office deputies said that they were called to a home in an unincorporated part of Hemet known as Valle Vista at around 12:45 p.m., after a man was found unresponsive. "When deputies arrived, they located the male and pronounced him deceased," said a statement from RSO. "Deputies did not locate any evidence of foul play." His cause of death remains under investigation. – CBS News

