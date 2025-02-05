The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in.

Now, the news from Tuesday, February 4th ...

The US Senate confirmed Pam Bondi on Tuesday as the next attorney general to steer the justice department through Donald Trump’s second term and his clear intent to turn it into an extension of his executive power, especially as a cudgel against his personal and political adversaries. The 54 to 46 vote to confirm Bondi was largely across party lines. All Republicans voted to confirm and all but one Democratic senator, John Fetterman, voted against. Bondi takes charge at a tumultuous time for the department, which has already been making sweeping personnel changes across senior leadership positions and last week fired the prosecutors who worked on the criminal cases against Trump at the direction of the president himself. – The Guardian

Our Take: In her hearing, Bondi would not admit that Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

She also referred to the 2020 election as an “ongoing investigation.”

The Attorney General is the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of the United States. They possess immense power. The AG is also a sitting member of the National Security Council.

Stolen elections are an exponential national security concern.

As Attorney General, Pam Bondi will have access to all kinds of information – including anything having to do with the 2020 election. And she has been very outspoken about the 2020 election fraud, including discussing what she witnessed firsthand in Pennsylvania.

I’m pretty sure it isn’t a coincidence that her vote is expected to take place on Feb 5th…

Q Drop 3831 is a Feb 5th delta and features the famous “Panic In DC” meme, as well as a message from Q that those who tried to subvert this country will not get away unscathed:

Essentially telling us that justice will come. –

***

Another Take: Watching the Senate Confirmation process recalls the wise words of Billy Mays, “There’s got to be a better way!”

The process is complicated to track but here is the gist: The President nominates a person for a position, and the Senate committee(s) hold hearings. After the hearings, committees with jurisdiction will vote to advance the nomination out of committee with a favorable or unfavorable recommendation.

Once they advance out of committee, the nomination goes to the Senate floor. Reportedly, they can only debate one nominee at a time, so that is where it bottlenecks. When the Senate votes to invoke cloture, a 30-hr clock starts to limit debate. When the clock runs out they vote, which is why the times for voting are at all hours.

This is why it’s taking up to 30-hours per nominee, because the Democrats are dragging it out — and they can, for up to 30 hours per nominee. They aren’t using every moment, however; Pam Bondi’s vote was expected Wednesday morning around one o’clock in the morning, but it ended up taking place Tuesday evening. “There’s got to be a better way!”

Here is who is confirmed so far:

Secretary of State: Marco Rubio CIA Director: John Ratcliffe Secretary of Defense: Pete Hegseth DHS Secretary: Kristi Noem Treasury Secretary: Scott Bessent Transportation Secretary: Sean Duffy EPA Administrator: Lee Zeldin Secretary of the Interior: Doug Burgum Secretary of Energy: Chris Wright Secretary of Veteran Affairs: Doug Collins Attorney General: Pam Bondi

And here is where the other nominees stand in the process:

On The Floor…

The Senate invoked Cloture on Department of Housing and Urban Development nominee Eric Scott Turner , the 30-hour clock began ticking around 8:30pm Tuesday. Debate will take place on the Senate floor Wednesday.

Nominee for OMB Director Russell Vought was voted out of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee last Thursday. No other updates

Nominee for HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. was voted out of the Finance Committee Tuesday, and he advances to the floor with the favorable recommendation.

Nominee for Secretary of Agriculture Brook Rollins was voted out of the Agriculture Committee on Monday.

Nominee for Director of Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was voted out of the Intelligence Committee Tuesday, as she advances to the floor with the favorable recommendation.

Nominee for Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll (US Army) is sitting in the US Armed Services Committee. No other updates.

Still in Committee…

Nominee for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik faces a Commerce Committee vote Wednesday to advance to the floor.

Nominee for Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler faces an SBA Committee vote Wednesday to advance to the floor.

Nominee for FBI Director Kash Patel faces a Judiciary Committee vote on Thursday to advance to the floor..

Nominee for US Trade Representative Jamison Greer has a hearing in the Finance Committee on Thursday.

The Senate will convene at 10:30am on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 and will conduct two votes at 11:30am: Confirmation of Eric Scott Turner (HUD) and invoking cloture on Russell Vought (OMB). –

On Friday, February 7, 2025, at 11:59 pm (EST) all USAID direct hire personnel will be placed on administrative leave globally, with the exception of designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and specially designated programs. Essential personnel expected to continue working will be informed by Agency leadership by Thursday, February 6, at 3:00pm (EST). For USAID personnel currently posted outside the United States, the Agency, in coordination with missions and the Department of State, is currently preparing a plan, in accordance with all applicable requirements and laws, under which the Agency would arrange and pay for return travel to the United States within 30 days and provide for the termination of PSC and ISC contracts that are not determined to be essential. The Agency will consider case-by-case exceptions and return travel extensions based on personal or family hardship, mobility or safety concerns, or other reasons. For example, the Agency will consider exceptions based on the timing of dependents’ school term, personal or familial medical needs, pregnancy, and other reasons. Further guidance on how to request an exception will be forthcoming. Thank you for your service. – US Agency for International Development

Our Take: Don’t call us, we’ll call you.

Nice touch at the end:

“Thank you for your service.” –

China said Tuesday it will launch an investigation into Google over alleged antitrust violations. The country’s State Administration for Market Regulation said that it would initiate an investigation into the technology giant because of alleged violations of China’s anti-monopoly law, according to a Google translation of the official statement. The statement followed closed [sic] on the heels of China announcing additional tariffs on select U.S. goods. China’s finance ministry said it will levy tariffs of 15% on coal and liquified natural gas imports from the U.S., starting Feb. 10. It will also impose 10% higher duties on American crude oil, farm equipment and certain cars and trucks. Google stopped its internet and search engine services in China in 2010, but continues some operations including helping Chinese businesses looking to advertise on Google platforms abroad. – CNBC

Our Take: Trump and Xi are executing a pincer against the globalist Deep State, and their Trade War is providing the perfect cover for doing so.

The US DOJ is currently embroiled in an anti-trust suit against Google.

Now, so is China.

If you know, you know. –

Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk’s DOGE efforts to slash government waste and streamline the federal bureaucracy include the hiring of several up-and-coming young software engineers tasked with "modernizing federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity." Six young men between the ages of 19 and 24 — Akash Bobba, Edward Coristine, Luke Farritor, Gautier Cole Killian, Gavin Kliger and Ethan Shaotran — have taken up various roles furthering the DOGE agenda, according to a report from Wired. Bobba was part of the highly regarded Management, Entrepreneurship, and Technology program at UC Berkeley and has held internships at the Bridgewater Associates hedge fund, Meta and Palantir. "Let me tell you something about Akash," Grata AI CEO Charis Zhang posted on X about Bobba in recent days. "During a project at Berkeley, I accidentally deleted our entire codebase 2 days before the deadline. I panicked. Akash just stared at the screen, shrugged, and rewrote everything from scratch in one night — better than before. We submitted early and got first in the class. Many such stories. I trust him with everything I own." – Fox News

Our Take: D.C. people are so pissed at DOGE because these 20 year olds are kid-splaining bureaucrats twice their age and proving them incompetent.

This ragtag group of young autists are helping save the country.

Heroes. –

US President Donald Trump says he’s given his advisers instructions to obliterate Iran if it assassinates him. “If they did that they would be obliterated,” Trump says in an exchange with reporters while signing an executive order calling for the US government to impose maximum pressure on Tehran. “I’ve left instructions. If they do it, they get obliterated, there won’t be anything left.” The Justice Department announced federal charges in November that an Iranian plot to kill Trump before the presidential election had been thwarted. The department alleged Iranian officials had instructed Farhad Shakeri, 51, in September to focus on surveilling and ultimately assassinating Trump. Shakeri is still at large in Iran. Trump also says he would be willing to meet with his Iranian counterpart to try to persuade Iran to give up Tehran’s perceived efforts to develop a nuclear weapon. – The Times of Israel

Our Take:

Everything about that screenshot is Trump-a-Mania. Laugh-out-loud funny.

I've left instructions to OBLITERATE Iran... but if those homies want to meet, I'm cool with that, too.

I really feel like Trump is having fun with these narrative deployments. He is back in control of the laser pointer, and keeps making the proverbial cat slam its face into the wall.

On the subject of the Soleimani strike, remember that Trump said this about Netanyahu:

"I'll never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down [by backing out at the last minute] — that was a very terrible thing, I must say... And then, Bibi tried to take credit for it — that was a good one — that didn't make me feel too good, but that's all right!"

Is it, though? Is it "all right?"

What did Trump say about loyalty?

Does he value it? –

USAID has allocated $41.7 million to Georgia’s elections through political NGOs, Shalva Papuashvili, Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia, posted on social media, Report informs via GPB. “Considering the population ratio, this amount is equivalent to injecting $3.78 billion in foreign funds into US elections. The comparison becomes even more striking when based on the countries’ GDPs. It is unacceptable to spend $41.7 million on another nation’s elections without expressing accountability to that nation’s population.” – Azerbaycan24

Our Take: We have to restore election integrity. Election integrity is everything. Globally, apparently.

Also, per War Room, one of USAID’s top priorities is “securing elections.”

Are we solving for US election integrity right now?

Elections are local, and it’s been an asymmetrical fight against the well-funded regime for decades. Our opposition has always been largely subsidized. But the regime may not be so well-funded any longer, especially at the local level where leftist activism is purchased.

What happens to the power dynamic if the money stops?

The conditions on the ground have changed. –

Saudi authorities have deported 10,000 expats over the past week as part of a nationwide crackdown on residency, labor, and border violations, the Ministry of Interior announced. In joint field operations conducted across the kingdom, authorities apprehended more than 21,000 violators, including nearly 14,000 for residency infractions, 4,600 for border security violations, and more than 3,000 for labour law breaches. The ministry reported that an additional 27,000 individuals were referred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 2,300 others were in the process of finalising travel arrangements for deportation. During the operations, security forces detained 1,477 individuals attempting to cross into Saudi Arabia illegally. Of these, 41% were Yemeni nationals, 55% were Ethiopians, and 4% were from other nationalities. Another 90 people were arrested while attempting to exit the country unlawfully. Authorities also apprehended 18 individuals accused of harbouring, transporting, or employing undocumented expats. – Gulf News

Our Take: Lost in all of the excitement of the past few days was this little nugget of a story. Right now, the Saudi government is arresting and prosecuting tens of thousands of illegal immigrants, and they say they are doing it to protect the Saudi worker.

Where have we heard this before?

MBS is proving that, with the right mindset, you can really crackdown on the problem, at scale.

"The ministry stressed that these offenses are classified as major crimes warranting arrest and are considered violations of public trust. It urged residents to report any violations via emergency hotlines, providing specific numbers for different regions. Currently, 34,000 foreign nationals—31,000 men and 3,000 women—are being processed for legal action under the enforcement measures, the statement added."

Wew, lad. I think we can learn a thing or two from these guys.

–

A record number of chief executives left their roles last year as activist investors grew impatient for results and advances in artificial intelligence disrupted some of the world’s biggest companies, new research shows. Headhunter Russell Reynolds Associates, which tracked CEO turnover across 13 global stock market indices, said 202 bosses of some of the world’s largest listed companies left last year — up 9 per cent from 2023. Of those exits, 43 individuals departed within 36 months of taking up the job — the highest number since 2018 — “as activist investor patience for underperformance ran thin”, the Russell Reynolds report said. Companies have faced a rising number of attacks from activist investors in recent years, with disgruntled shareholders often seeking to oust directors or force sales of underperforming divisions. – MSN

Our Take: They can blame the economy, but those who've been monitoring the war beneath the war (the REAL war) know there's a lot more to it.

We're seeing the public Art of the Deal play out now with Trump vs. the Swamp.

The REAL deals were made some time ago.

So ... who took them? –

Schumer had attended the rally alongside various members of Congress to oppose Trump giving billionaire ally Elon Musk access to the federal government, namely, the U.S. Treasury. “I’m going to stand with you in this fight and we will win!” Schumer exclaimed in a hoarse voice before chanting repeatedly, “We will win! We will win!” The Senator then awkwardly grabbed Rep. Maxine Waters’s (D-CA) hand and held it up in the air. – Breitbart

Our Take: Schumer tipped his hand, that he knew the Intel Community was going to war with the first Trump Administration.

They robbed a duly elected President of a free and fair term.

Absolute Evil. –

For decades, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been unaccountable to taxpayers as it funnels massive sums of money to the ridiculous — and, in many cases, malicious — pet projects of entrenched bureaucrats, with next-to-no oversight. Here are only a few examples of the WASTE and ABUSE: $1.5 million to “advance diversity equity and inclusion in Serbia’s workplaces and business communities”

$70,000 for production of a “DEI musical” in Ireland

$2.5 million for electric vehicles for Vietnam

$47,000 for a “transgender opera” in Colombia

$32,000 for a “transgender comic book” in Peru

$2 million for sex changes and “LGBT activism” in Guatemala

$6 million to fund tourism in Egypt […] The list literally goes on and on — and it has all been happening for decades. Under President Trump, the waste, fraud, and abuse ENDS NOW.

– The White House

Our Take: Ladies and Gentlemen, Mr. Ron Paul.

That video was posted by Mr. Paul, and then reposted by Elon Musk. You also had this little gem from Mike Benz:

Spicy. Anddddd this one:

LMAO. –

***

Another Take: Let’s not forget Samantha Power, who Biden placed as director of USAID during his whole admin.

She was instrumental in the unmasking of General Flynn during the RussiaGate debacle. –

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said a long-held position that Palestinians must have their own independent state was firm and not open to negotiation, a stance Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has reiterated many times before. The Saudi Foreign Ministry statement came shortly after President Donald Trump said he wants the US to own the Gaza Strip after all Palestinians are displaced from there and sent to other countries, where settlements will be constructed for them. The Kingdom’s position has been a longstanding one with its leaders repeatedly calling for justice for Palestinians, who they say deserve a state of their own alongside Israel as a way to find a lasting solution to the decades long conflict. Saudi leaders have repeatedly said any formal relations between the Kingdom and Israel hinge on the creation of a viable Palestinian state on the 1967 borders. – Arab News

AND

President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that displaced Palestinians in Gaza be permanently resettled outside the war-torn territory and proposed the US take “ownership” in redeveloping the area. Trump’s brazen proposal appears certain to roil the next stage of talks meant to extend the tenuous ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and secure the release of the remaining hostages held in Gaza. The provocative comments came as talks are ramping up this week with the promise of surging humanitarian aid and reconstruction supplies to help the people of Gaza recover after more than 15 months of devastating conflict. Now Trump wants to push roughly 1.8 million people to leave the land they have called home and claim it for the US, perhaps with American troops.

– Arab News

Our Take: President Trump seems to be playing games.

Within hours of this press conference, the Saudi Foreign Ministry issued this statement:

The question that everyone should be asking themselves at this moment is, why – the day after President Trump drained the life blood of the Deep State by halting USAID programs – has he adopted the posture of a drunken NeoCon?

In my opinion, the answer can be found across social media, as anons from all walks of life are posting variations of this: "I love Donald Trump, but why in the world do we blindly support everything Israel does?"

There seems to be a unanimous consensus forming that Israel does, indeed, control the US government, and many are now accusing President Trump of being just another puppet in a long line of shameless politicians. (This audience knows better, of course.)

The idea of forcibly removing somebody from their property using the threat of violence is despicable – obviously – whether you are talking about people in Lahaina, LA, Western North Carolina, or Gaza. It's not just theft, it is the specific example provided in the Christian Bible.

If we are actually going to embark on this Golden Age, then we must become Principled Men. Strength, Honor, and Dignity must become our guiding light, and that means possessing the strength to say "no" to our "allies;" acting with honor when presented with a greed-ridden proposition; and having dignity, not just for ourselves but for those around us, as well.

If we take this land away from these people, against their will, then we are no better than the demons we are trying to exorcise from Washington, DC – we are just more of the same.

I believe there is more to this than meets the eye, but if I am wrong, I want to be clear that this notion of "stealing land" is where our paths will fork. I don't want the treasure that is being promised, and that situation is not my battle to fight. If Netanyahu wants that land, he can go take it by himself.

May the best warrior prevail. –

***

Another Take: Can anyone explain how it can be stunning that a construction project announced years ago was called a construction project today?

If Netanyahu supports (and has supported) the construction project and the deal is done (with Palestinian buy-in, it seems), why is the Regime so against it that they’re giving the world a war story to stop it?

What are they doing, building a canal to nullify the Suez or something?

–

Vice President JD Vance told Breitbart News exclusively on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is “having the time of his life” as president so far, two weeks into his second term in the White House. Vance, who sat down with Breitbart News in his West Wing office down the hall from the Oval Office, said Trump is “having the time of his life man” when asked how the president is doing two weeks into the administration. Vance said that Trump has done more in just a couple weeks than former Presidents Joe Biden or Barack Obama did in their full terms. “I obviously think he’s doing a great job, and I think he’s done more in two weeks than frankly Biden did in four years and Obama did in eight years,” Vance said. “It really is a breakneck pace and that really does flow directly from presidential leadership. He is constantly asking us how many days do we have left? How many weeks do we have left? What have we done today? It’s a constant drive from the top and it’s why I think you see all these great things coming out of the White House. But he is having fun.” – Breitbart

Our Take: You know how, when you go on vacation, it takes time to adjust and get into the right rhythm for your updated circumstances?

This has been like that for me. We are only in week three, but a part of me still can’t believe this is real. It’s difficult to relax into it. It’s hard to trust it.

As for the article, Trump is having the time of his life? What makes you say that?

Trump is having the time of his life? Good.

He’s certainly earned it. –

BONUS ITEMS

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio left El Salvador on Tuesday with an agreement from that country’s president to accept deportees from the U.S. of any nationality, including violent American criminals now imprisoned in the United States. President Nayib Bukele “has agreed to the most unprecedented, extraordinary, extraordinary migratory agreement anywhere in the world,” Rubio said after meeting with Bukele at his lakeside country house outside San Salvador for several hours late Monday. “We can send them, and he will put them in his jails,” Rubio said of migrants of all nationalities detained in the United States. “And, he’s also offered to do the same for dangerous criminals currently in custody and serving their sentences in the United States even though they’re U.S. citizens or legal residents.” Rubio was visiting El Salvador to press a friendly government to do more to meet President Donald Trump’s demands for a major crackdown on immigration. – AP News

The Central Intelligence Agency on Tuesday offered buyouts to its entire workforce in a move aimed at aligning the agency with President Trump’s priorities, including dismantling drug cartels. The CIA is the first intelligence agency to extend such an offer, providing employees with about eight months of pay and benefits to voluntarily leave their positions as part of Trump’s broader effort to shrink the federal government. While similar offers were made to most civilian federal agencies last month, those in national security roles were previously exempt. In addition to the buyouts, the agency has frozen hiring for candidates who had already received conditional job offers. An aide to CIA Director John Ratcliffe said some of those offers are expected to be revoked if applicants do not align with the agency’s new strategic direction, which also includes Trump’s trade policies and countering China. Trump administration officials have indicated that the buyout program is also intended to encourage those opposed to Trump’s agenda to leave the agency. According to Ratcliffe’s aide, he requested the White House extend the buyout package to the CIA to help reshape it into a more aggressive intelligence operation. – The Wall Street Journal

The FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ) are being sued by 16 current agents who say their review of those who worked on the cases of some 1,500 Jan. 6 defendants is a preparation to retaliate against agents. The agencies were hit with back-to-back lawsuits shortly after a noon deadline for the FBI to turn over to the Department of Justice the responses to a 13-question survey about agents’ work on the cases brought against those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. “The purpose for this list is to identify agents to be terminated or to suffer other adverse employment action,” one suit filed on behalf of nine agents says, calling it an “unlawful and retaliatory” action. “Plaintiffs reasonably fear that all or parts of this list might be published by allies of President Trump, thus placing themselves and their families in immediate danger of retribution by the now pardoned and at-large Jan. 6 convicted felons.” – The Hill

The six passengers traveling on a medical jet before it crashed in Northeast Philadelphia Friday night leaving them dead have been identified, as authorities discovered the jet’s black box. The pediatric patient and mother aboard the Jet Rescue Air Ambulance that crashed and exploded in Northeast Philadelphia have been identified as Valentina Guzman Murillo, 12, and her mother. Valentina had just finished life-saving treatment at Shriners Children’s Hospital and was heading back home to Mexico. “It’s extremely hard and extremely difficult, those that were involved directly in her care were very aware that she was going to be traveling home and there had actually been a sendoff for her today,” hospital spokesperson Mel Bower said. Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum has confirmed that all six victims onboard were Mexican citizens. – One America News Network

