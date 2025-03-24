The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the weekend that was...

BUSY WEEK at the Trump White House! Terrorist Deportations

Strikes Hit Houthis

Boeing, NVIDIA, J&J Announce Investments

EO to Dismantle [Department of Education]

Astronauts Return Home–Thanks, Elon Musk

JFK Files Released

Egg and Gas Prices Drop Press Secretary’s MAGA Minute. – The White House

Our Take: The administration is moving so quickly, it’s hard to keep up. I appreciate these “MAGA Minute” updates to understand what the administration is prioritizing – where they want the People to focus their attention, what accomplishments they’re spotlighting.

But these certainly aren’t all the accomplishments. HUD is reprioritizing resources to help communities, rather than special interests, and deregulating to remove barriers to building a golden age for all Americans. The SBA is cutting almost half their staff, and DOGE keeps doge-ing.

So. Much. Winning.

and I talked about some of these lesser known accomplishments on

last night, in case you missed it.

The reality is that we are not living in a golden age. Yet. To get to that point, things need to change. Change is difficult and painful sometimes but, as President Trump said, nothing worth doing every comes easy.

We have the unique distinction in history of building something new on a worldwide scale. What an incredible honor and privilege.

Let’s get to work. –

A ban on using food stamps for candy and soda has been touted by supporters as a way to push users to make healthier choices and bring the program in line with its intended purpose, but opponents fear it’s part of a plan to eventually eliminate the program. Karen Siebert, a public policy adviser for a Kansas food bank network, said momentum has never been higher to change the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), in part due to lobbying groups taking headwind from the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) movement, spearheaded by President Donald Trump’s new Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. For the last decade, groups opposing the food stamps program have been coming into states like Kansas to chip away at it, but this year, their fight to push soda and candy bans feels especially like a “David and Goliath” situation, she said. “Restricting food choices within SNAP is not going to have the health outcomes that people are looking for. It’s just not going to get you there, that’s a very, very complex problem,” Siebert said. – News Nation

Our Take: A bunch of conservative influencers all posted in defense of keeping Soda on tax-payer funded SNAP programs... all about the same time in unison.

Nick Sorter and others pointed out that these influencers are being offered upwards of $1000 per post to shill for these Soda Companies (Coke earns a few billion dollars per year from soda being allowed to get bought with SNAP money, big incentive for them to lobby)

Some of these influencers will do anything for a $

Our tax money shouldn't be allowing people to purchase shit soda and GMO poison products. –

***

Another Take: They're defending that welfare money can be used for junk food.

That is totally unprincipled. It's not conservative.

And it's a defense of the idea that this money should be spent in the first place...

None of those things are MAGA orientated. [Full Episode] –

US Education Secretary Linda McMahon on Sunday insisted there won’t be cuts to programs involving special education and student loans even if they end up administered by other departments. Laying out her game plan to unwind her agency as much as possible, McMahon explained that the Trump administration has at least loose ideas about which offices under the DOE to move elsewhere. “The outward-facing programs that are going to be affecting students are — there’s not going to be any defunding for those programs,” McMahon said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “When [Trump] talked about student loans, that would be going to the Small Business Administration,” McMahon said. “The programs for students with disabilities will more than likely rest in [the Department of Health and Human Services], which, by the way, is where they began. – New York Post

Our Take:

Reagan knew it, and Trump will do it. –

Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff has rejected Keir Starmer's peace plans for Ukraine as “a posture and a pose” as he praised Vladimir Putin as a “smart guy.” The British prime minister suggested a “coalition of the willing” of several European and Nato nations keen on providing military assistance and boots on the ground to Ukraine after a ceasefire. "I think it's a combination of a posture and a pose and a combination of also being simplistic. There is this sort of notion that we have all got to be like Winston Churchill. Russians are going to march across Europe. That is preposterous by the way. We have something called Nato that we did not have in World War Two,” Mr Witkoff told Tucker Carlson in an interview. He also praised Mr Putin, saying he “liked” the Russian president. “I don’t regard Putin as a bad guy. He’s super smart,” Mr Witkoff told far-right commentator Tucker Carlson. "I just don't see that he wants to take all of Europe,” Mr Witkoff said, calling it a much different situation than the Second World War. – The Independent

Our Take: Witkoff correctly points out that the Donbas has always been Russian, effectively making the Ukrainians the “invaders.”

He then claims “no one wants to talk about” this despite MANY doing so for years in this space.

So … are things true before Tucker Carlson discusses them? –

Israel’s military assault on the Gaza Strip has continued for a fourth day as its ground forces expand their operations in northern and southern Gaza and the Israeli defence minister threatens to seize land in the coastal enclave. Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that Israeli forces would “intensify” the military campaign against Hamas and use “all military and civilian pressure, including evacuation of the Gaza population south and implementing United States President [Donald] Trump’s voluntary migration plan for Gaza residents”. Katz instructed the army “to seize additional areas in Gaza, evacuate the population and expand security zones around Gaza to protect Israeli communities and [Israeli army] soldiers”, local media quoted him as saying. He also warned that Israel would seize land in Gaza until Hamas agrees to release all captives still held in the Strip. “The more Hamas persists in its refusal to release the hostages, the more territory it will lose, which will be annexed to Israel,” Katz was quoted by The Jerusalem Post newspaper as saying. – Al Jazeera

Our Take: So now that President Trump has approved Egypt's plan to rebuild Gaza – which would allow the Palestinians to remain in Gaza and be governed by an Arab-backed Palestinian committee – the Israeli government is suddenly announcing that it intends to permanently annex Gaza.

It's becoming increasingly obvious that Netanyahu and Trump are not working in tandem. –

The former United States attorney Jessica D Aber, who was found dead over the weekend, had suffered from a "longstanding medical issue," Fox News reported. The body of Aber, 43, was discovered at an Alexandria, Virginia, residence on Saturday. A family friend told Fox News on Sunday that the decedent suffered from a chronic medical condition. "Police believe the death was the result of a longstanding medical issue," the Fox News reported citing source. The Alexandria Police Department (APD) wrote on Saturday that it had received a call about an "unresponsive woman" at around 9.18 am that morning. "As a matter of protocol, an investigation is underway surrounding the circumstances of her death," the APD's statement read. "The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will determine the cause and manner of death." Aber worked as the US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia from 2021 to 2025, having been appointed by former President Joe Biden. She stepped down from her position on Jan. 20, the same day that President Donald Trump took office, and called her role "an honor beyond measure" in her resignation letter. "I am deeply grateful to senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and to President Biden for the opportunity to lead this office and to Attorney General Garland for his steadfast leadership," the attorney wrote. "I am proud of the work we have done with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to enforce the law and build community trust." – Times of India

Our Take: Weirdly, Times of India had the most up to date information on this story in search results, which begs many questions. Fox is the source on the newsworthy info inside this article – the “longstanding medical issue” – but the local Fox affiliate that reported the detail is buried in the search results.

Figures.

The info war has also made me so cynical that my immediate response to the “longstanding medical issue” assertion is to question whether that medical issue is the possession of insider information. If the show Scandal taught me anything – and it taught me a lot – it’s that loose ends don’t tie up themselves.

And there are likely many loose ends from the Biden Administration.

It’s become increasingly difficult to believe official stories about questionable events, and I know that’s hard for many; but it’s involuntary and a product of critical thinking.

I do feel badly for the friends and family members that survive AUSA Aber, and I hope they find peace. –

President Trump said he thinks Lee Harvey Oswald killed former President John F. Kennedy and didn’t act alone. Trump spoke with Outkick radio host Clay Travis, where he was asked about the release of thousands of files related to the assassination. “Do you think Oswald killed JFK personally?” Travis asked. “I do, and I always felt that,” Trump replied. “Of course he was … helped.” The Department of Justice has long confirmed that Oswald worked alone to kill Kennedy, but conspiracies over the decades have questioned if there was another person or multiple people involved. Oswald was charged with Kennedy’s assassination but denied responsibility for the shooting. He was killed two days after the 1963 assassination. While Trump’s theory that Oswald may have had an accomplice wasn’t confirmed in the release of the files, he noted that the substance of the files is “somewhat unspectacular,” which may be “a good thing.” – The Hill

Our Take: Donald Trump is leaning fully into the obvious analogues between his administration and that of John F. Kennedy.

Why?

Because, on the Micro AND the Macro, the domestic and the international, the two are almost identical.

We're in the midst of a timeline unification. –

Plans are allegedly in the works to make the USA the next "associate member" of the Commonwealth. The international association, which currently boasts 56 states, could welcome the US as a new member. In February, a Tariff war began between the US and Canada, with Trump signing orders to impose near-universal tariffs on goods from Canada entering the United States. The US President revealed Canada could avoid higher taxes if it joined the United States of America as its 51 state. Canada, of which the King is head of state, is part of the Commonwealth of Nations, and including America may dampen the current conflict. Suggestions for the US to join the Commonwealth were first made during Trump's first stint in the White House by the Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS) with the blessing of Queen Elizabeth. Now in his second term of office, the proposal has been brought back, with members of the society crossing their fingers for the King to extend an invitation to Trump upon their next meeting. A source told the Daily Mail: "This is being discussed at the highest levels. – The Sun

Our Take: Trump highlights an article about how the collapsing British commonwealth is going to offer the United States a membership.

It’s worth remembering that, this week, Trump put the Declaration of Independence on display in the Oval Office. [more] –

***

Another Take: “Plans are allegedly in the works to make the USA the next "associate member" of the Commonwealth.”

LOL. That’s not a thing we’re doing. –

A federal judge on Thursday blasted the Justice Department’s latest response to his demand for more information about deportation flights that were carried out under a wartime law known as the Alien Enemies Act, calling it “woefully insufficient.” U.S. District Judge James Boasberg wrote in a three-page ruling that the government “again evaded its obligations” to provide information that he had been demanding for days about the timing of the Saturday flights. President Donald Trump had invoked the rarely used law to deport people the administration claimed were members of a Venezuelan gang deemed a “foreign terrorist organization.” At an emergency hearing on Saturday, the judge had directed that any deportation flights being carried out under the AEA authority immediately return to the U.S. Two flights landed in Honduras and El Salvador within hours of the judge’s order. – NBC News

Our Take: Trump doesn't owe Boasberg ANY response! Ludecke v Watkins (1948) held:

"The very nature of the President's power to order the removal of all enemy aliens rejects the notion that courts may pass judgement upon the exercise of his discretion...and every judge before whom the question has since come has held that the statue barred judicial review."

This "judge" should be removed from the bench and prosecuted for obstruction. –

Prime Minister Mark Carney ended weeks of speculation with his request for the Governor-General to call a snap election on April 28. It’s poised to be a sprint centred on U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war and annexation threats. Party leaders wasted no time, hitting the campaign trail on Sunday to make their opening pitches for addressing the economic pain from Mr. Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs. The Liberal Leader launched his campaign in Ottawa with a pledge to pass a tax cut aimed at the middle class, which would reduce the marginal tax rate on the lowest income bracket by one percentage point, and to diversify Canada’s trade. He then officially kicked it off with a rally in St. John’s. From across the Ottawa River in Gatineau, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre acknowledged that the political ground has shifted and given way to a new political rival: Mr. Trump. With a pledge of his own to cut taxes and boost natural-resource production, Mr. Poilievre sought to relate to voters’ anxieties – and anger – and promised to transform those emotions into action. The Conservative Leader then takes his fight to Toronto. The New Democratic Party’s Jagmeet Singh, meanwhile, cast his party as the political underdog best positioned to take on Mr. Trump, framing the fight as a battle to protect workers’ livelihoods. – Globe and Mail

Our Take: This election will take place on my 23rd wedding anniversary, and I couldn’t be more delighted to celebrate with the (questionably legitimate) nation of Canada and their ceremonial contest for control of all the maple syrup.

In honor of the globalists in Canada deciding to give their subjects the perception of choosing their leaders, I give you the Canadian space program:

It really sums up the situation.

The only reason Canadians have been to space is because they hitched a ride. Mostly they hitch with us, but a few times the tagged along with the Russians. US trade inequities with Canada account for more than 3% of their total economy. And that’s just the inequities; the U.S. absorbs ~75% of Canada’s exports, meaning we’re buying all their stuff at a premium. Canada’s economy is highly dependent on us.

But they’re total dicks to us, insult our president and our way of life and, in their elections, both sides are campaigning on continuing ripping us off.

I know a few solidly patriotic Canadians. But there aren’t enough of them; most of the Canadians I know are proud and protective of their “European roots” as integral to their national identity. **shudders in disgust**

To make Canada great, there needs to be change that strips their elite of power and puts Canada First for Canadians. That includes declaring independence from the inbred sausage-fingered king on their money.

I am not holding my breath; but if they did that, I might consider them a real country and people – rather than arrogantly cosplaying dependents of which America and Britain (and, for space stuff, Russia) share custody.

–

BONUS ITEMS

FBI Director Kash Patel, who also serves as acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, has outlined plans to move as many as 1,000 ATF agents to the FBI, cutting ATF’s agents by more than a third, three people briefed on the plan told CNN. The move represents a major cutback of the ATF, an agency that long has been in the crosshairs of gun rights groups that believe its work infringes on Second Amendment rights. The ATF has about 2,600 agents and more than 5,000 employees, a number that has remained largely unchanged for years. The move is expected to begin with the reassignment of a couple hundred ATF agents to border-related criminal enforcement duty as FBI agents, one person briefed on the matter said. After publication of this story and resulting pushback including from Republican allies, FBI officials began to back off aspects of their plan, according to a US official familiar with the matter. An ATF spokeswoman disputed that the agents were being reassigned to the FBI and said in a statement Saturday that as a part of the ATF and FBI’s plans to address issues at the southern border, “the ATF will temporarily assign approximately 150 agents from existing field offices to other ATF field offices, where they will continue serving as ATF agents to support the surge initiative.” – CNN

The Trump administration will be revoking the legal status of hundreds of thousands of Latin American and Haitian migrants welcomed into the U.S. under a Biden-era sponsorship process, urging them to self-deport or face arrest and removal by deportation agents. The termination of their work permits and deportation protections under an immigration authority known as parole will take effect in late April, 30 days after March 25, according to a notice posted by the federal government. The move will affect immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who flew to the U.S. under a Biden administration program, known as CHNV, that was designed to reduce illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border by giving would-be migrants legal migration avenues. A total of 532,000 migrants entered the U.S. under that policy, which was paused soon after President Trump took office, though it's unclear how many have been able to secure another status that will allow them to stay in the country legally. – CBS News

President Trump is demanding that Colorado take down it’s “purposefully distorted” painting of him hanging in the State Capitol. “Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before,” Trump said in a post Sunday on Truth Social. “The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one [of] me is truly the worst. She must have lost her talent as she got older.” Trump said he would prefer not having a picture at all than having the one hung up. He said many Coloradans have called the state looking to get it changed or removed. – The Hill

