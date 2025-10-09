The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, October 8th

US President Donald Trump has announced that Israel and Hamas have reached a breakthrough in their negotiations on the first phase of a Gaza peace plan. The White House last month released a 20-point peace plan for ending the Gaza conflict, which called for an immediate ceasefire, hostage-for-prisoner release, Hamas disarmament and a withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Palestinian enclave. In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump said that the militant group has consented to release all Israeli hostages, while Israel has agreed to withdraw troops from Gaza “to an agreed upon line.” “I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan,” the US president said, calling the decisions the “first steps towards a strong, durable and everlasting peace.” He thanked mediators from Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye for their part in the talks. The indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas have been ongoing in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, since Monday. – RT

AND

President Trump told Axios he is “likely going to Israel in the coming days” to address the country’s parliament, the Knesset, in the wake of the Gaza peace deal. In a brief phone interview shortly after announcing the deal, Trump said: “It’s a great day for Israel and for the world.” Why it matters: Ending the war in Gaza was one of Trump’s key campaign promises, and the agreement announced on Wednesday is the biggest diplomatic achievement of his second term… Trump told Axios he’d just had a “great” call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “He is so happy. He should be. It is a great achievement. The whole world has come together to reach this deal, including countries that were enemies,” Trump said. Netanyahu said after the call that he’d invited Trump to address the Knesset. “I will definitely do that if they want me to,” Trump told Axios. The White House said earlier Wednesday that Trump could depart for the region some time after a physical exam on Friday. – Axios

Our Take: Do you see what President Trump is doing? He is seizing control of the situation by using the momentum of the peace plan to exert himself onto the Israeli political landscape.

Trump just did what many thought was impossible, negotiating peace between Israel and Hamas. Who in Israel could possibly defy him in this moment? Who dares stand up and oppose peace?

Contrast the tone of this coming visit with the one from May, when Trump visited Arabia. That was a celebration of newfound fraternal relations, mutual investment, and excitement for the future Golden Age.

This visit to Israel, while championing the message of peace, will be a more stern and sobering experience. It will be about putting people in line and bringing order to chaos. Like a parent returning home after leaving a rowdy group of kids alone and unsupervised.

In short, Trump is going to Israel to give out spankings and remind everybody who is in charge.

To that point, we now know that Trump had a Qatari official in the Oval Office with him and Netanyahu last week to supervise the phone call apology to Sheik Tamim Al-Thani. Peak humiliation ritual.

I suspect that Trump plans to look the radical zealots in the eye and tell them that the Age of Peace has arrived. Even if they capitulate in the moment, I don’t expect them to honor the pledge. For they are animated by a divine belief – a crusader complex – that their destiny is to conquer the Middle East and establish Greater Israel in anticipation of the coming messiah, Mashiach.

Provoking another war – likely with Iran – will remain their top priority.

With America still living under foreign occupation of our government, the Sovereign Alliance is the only thing that can stop them.

–

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of starting the Pacific Palisades fire in Los Angeles that killed 12 people and destroyed more than 6,000 homes in January. Evidence collected from Jonathan Rinderknecht’s digital devices included an image he generated on ChatGPT depicting a burning city, justice department officials said. One of the most destructive blazes in LA history, the fire erupted on 7 January near a hiking trail that overlooked the wealthy coastal neighbourhood. The Eaton Fire, ignited the same day in the LA area, killed another 19 people and razed 9,400 structures. The cause of that fire remains unclear. The Palisades fire scorched more than 23,000 acres (9,308 hectares) and caused about $150bn (£112bn) in damage. Wiping out whole neighbourhoods, the conflagration raged for more than three weeks, also ravaging parts of Topanga and Malibu. Among the thousands of structures destroyed in the fires were the homes of a number of celebrities, including Mel Gibson, Paris Hilton and Jeff Bridges.

– BBC

Our Take: “It took us nine months to find this patsy. We really broke the case when we saw the picture ChatGPT hallucinated for him. We knew right then: this is our guy!”

You know he’s guilty and evil because of the picture ChatGPT made for him. WTAF this is hilarious. We know they got the right patsy because the Machine made him a scary drawing. –

President Donald Trump and senior White House officials warned of mass layoffs, agency closures and “irreversible” budget cuts in a government shutdown. But as the federal agencies enter the second week of a shutdown with no signs of ending, there’s also no sign of those dire consequences. While those plans and others still might come to fruition — the White House budget office recently floated an argument that furloughed workers might not get back pay they’re legally entitled to receive when they return to the job — there’s a growing belief among some in Washington that Trump is getting trigger-shy about adding to the massive disruption and federal workforce cuts that he has already put in place in his second term. — The Washington Post

Our Take: Zero-based budgeting is a First Principles approach to resetting the financial health of any entity. No entity needs it more than the Government itself.

You are the mandate. The buck stops with you.

It starts in the same place.

Give Donald Trump permission to go all the way. –

California gubernatorial candidate and former Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) tried to end an interview with a reporter after she was asked what she would say to voters in the state who voted for President Trump. “What do you say to the 40 percent of California voters, who you’ll need in order to win, who voted for Trump?” CBS News correspondent Julie Watts asked Porter in a sit-down interview that aired Tuesday and quickly went viral. “How would I need them in order to win, ma’am?” Porter responded. When asked whether she thinks she will win the other 60 percent of California voters, Porter responds “In a general election? Yes. If it is me versus a Republican, I think I will win the people who did not vote for Trump.” Watts then asks Porter what she thinks would happen if it was her versus another Democrat, to which Porter said, “I don’t intend that to be the case.” Porter argued she has already built support in terms of name recognition. Porter then appeared to become irritated when Watts pressed her, saying the interview was becoming “unnecessarily argumentative.” Watts said CBS News has asked the other reporters in the race the same question. “I don’t want to keep doing this. I’m gonna call it. Thank you,” Porter says, looking off camera. – The Hill

Our Take: This woman is running to be the chief executive of the fifth largest economy in the world.

First she delegitimizes 40% of the voters in the state, appearing offended at the idea that she would need them Trump supporters in California to win an election. That alone might make more Trump supporters in California.

Then, she appears to realize her mistake, so she shifts into a tantrum about the interviewer, appearing to claim that the interviewer was being argumentative. When interviewer Julie Watts pointed out that Porter was getting the same questions as everyone else, Porter claimed she was being inefficient with follow ups.

The interviewer was fair. Porter was trapped, and in trying to work her way out, she sank further into her rhetorical quick sand.

In a real election where critical thinking voters determined who would lead them, Porter would be finished. This would be fatal in an actual.

But we don’t have real elections, and we don’t get many actuals – especially when it comes to fake elections – so Porter will probably win the nomination. LOL. [Clip Link] –

Ukrainian lawmakers have voted to delay all local elections and extend the powers of regional councils and officials until martial law is lifted in the country. Vladimir Zelensky has repeatedly delayed presidential and parliamentary elections. Local elections in Ukraine were scheduled to take place at the end of October. However, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced on Wednesday that the parliament had passed a resolution that officially recognizes that it is impossible to hold elections during wartime. The decision was adopted with 308 deputies voting in favor, none against and one abstention. “To put it simply, there will be no local elections in October 2025,” he wrote on Telegram, citing the inability to guarantee democratic standards and the safety of voters. The resolution blames the inability to hold elections on Russia and states that local councils and mayors will remain in office until martial law is lifted. It affirms that a decision on new local elections will be made in accordance with the constitution, the electoral code, and the laws of Ukraine once the conflict ends. – RT

Our Take: They are canceling elections in order to save democracy. Okay, you antisemitic bigot? –

The IRS will furlough nearly half of its workforce on Wednesday as part of the ongoing government shutdown, according to an updated contingency plan posted to its website. Most IRS operations are closed, the agency said in a separate letter to its workers. The news comes after President Donald Trump and Congress failed to strike an agreement to fund federal operations, and the government shutdown has entered its second week, with no discernible endgame in sight. The agency’s initial Lapsed Appropriations Contingency Plan, which provided for the first five business days of operations, stated that the department would remain open using Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act funds. Now, only 39,870 employees, or 53.6%, will remain working as the shutdown continues. It is unclear which workers will remain on the job. – AP News

Our Take: IRS to fire nearly 50% of its staff as part of ongoing government shutdown.

The IRS will literally have nobody left and people will still comply. –

Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy said Wednesday he was troubled that partisanship seemed to be “creeping its way into the court,” and that the state of political discourse in the country has gotten so vulgar and vile that he worries for the country. The tone of recent opinions bothers him more than outcomes of cases, Kennedy said in an interview with The Associated Press in his court office in advance of next week’s publication of his memoir, “ Life, Law & Liberty.” “The justices have to resist thinking of themselves as being partisan,” he said. “In our current discourse, it seems to me, partisanship is creeping its way into the court.” He declined to identify any justices or opinions, but at another point he returned to the personal nature of some court opinions. “Of course, when you disagree, you criticize the other, but you criticize the opinion and the reasoning. You don’t criticize the author,” he said during the nearly hourlong interview. “And that point seems to be eclipsed. Some of the recent opinions are attacks on your colleagues, on the judges. I was astounded, very worried about it.” From members of Congress who use “ the four-letter F-word ” in public to President Donald Trump, Kennedy said he is routinely put off by what he is hearing. – Politico

Our Take: “The Hegelian Dialectic is not an invention that provokes nature within human beings. It is a pattern. Your desire to have something make sense to you is a vulnerability.”

The Info War is a War of Stories. Stories are patterns. Patterns can be learned, and ultimately, inverted. [Clip Link] –

Burkina Faso’s government has arrested eight workers for a Netherlands-based NGO on charges of spying. The operations of the International NGO Safety Organisation (INSO) had already been suspended for allegedly collecting sensitive data without authorization. During a press briefing on Tuesday, Security Minister Mahamadou Sana told reporters that the activities of the organization had been monitored for some time. According to him, thanks to the “contribution of citizens,” the authorities were able to determine that the NGO “constituted an espionage network in Burkina Faso.” Sana stated that, despite the earlier suspension, “some officials continued to carry out clandestine or disguised activities such as gathering information and holding meetings in person or online.” The eight arrested people comprise four foreign nationals – two French citizens, one Czech, and one Malian national – as well as four citizens of Burkina Faso. INSO had operated in the Sahel country since 2019 but was suspended on July 31 of this year. – RT

Our Take: Looks like the State Department (CIA) has been busy, trying to overthrow yet another troublesome government.

What possible reason could we have for wanting to overthrow a country where 80% of its citizens do not have access to electricity? Is it because they just signed a nuclear deal with Russia to construct a nuclear power plant?

Why does our government (and/or the governments of Europe) behave like this? Why do we faithfully serve the devil? Why do we seek to enslave and oppress mankind?

America has a lot of soul-searching to do. Lindsey Graham and the GOP will tell you that these intelligence networks are absolutely necessary to maintain America’s status as the world’s superpower. Personally, I think Lindsey Graham is a war criminal who should face a tribunal on par with Nuremberg.

Our grandchildren will wonder why we capitulated to the whims of the GOP for so long. Even with Trump as president, we are still afraid to tell the Republican Party to go eat a bag of dicks when they insist on engaging in imperialism.

I would say that we deserve better, but I’m not sure that is true. We deserve the government that we will tolerate. And we seem prepared to tolerate a lot of moral degeneracy. –

Donald Trump and administration officials discussed designating Antifa a foreign terrorist organization during a White House roundtable with right-wing media figures. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem compared Antifa to designated terrorist groups like Hamas and ISIS, stating they are equally dangerous and aim to destroy the US. Trump suggested that designating Antifa as a foreign terrorist organization could lead to severe sanctions for alleged supporters, despite Antifa being a decentralized movement rather than a specific group. The president also reiterated his stance on flag burning, claiming a one-year prison sentence for the act effectively took away freedom of speech by equating it to inciting riots. Administration officials accused Democratic leaders in cities like Portland and Chicago of covering up Antifa’s actions, with Trump suggesting criminal prosecution for some. – The Independent

Our Take:

I wonder what foreign country they’re referring to. What does it mean that American citizens are foreign combatants?

Sounds scary. But is it true? Well, yes. You cannot be America First if you are pro-global Regime. If the global Regime was directing the usurpation of the country, then wouldn’t their non-America-First foot soldiers be considered foreign combatants? [Clip Link] –

Another Take: I have mixed feelings on the discussion from yesterday’s round table.

Antifa is real. I had those people screaming in my face and following me to my car in 2020. I looked them in their eyes. I saw meth and demons in there. I have no doubt that they are paid, but I would accept that they are paid in meth.

In my experience, they only come out when they’re properly incentivized. We marched in Colorado on every Saturday from election day 2020 to inauguration day 2021 – and Antifa showed up once. The day the Proud Boys showed up in their colors was the one day Antifa showed up.

Why only then?

I think these people are paid to engage in violence against Americans, and the money trail probably leads to a foreign entity. I want to call them foreign combatants, but after a long argument with AI, our US legal framework makes that designation difficult without a domestic declaration of war (and even then for US citizens). Foreign combatant is a designation under military law, and being on US soil means the domestic terrorist actions are governed by civilian law (with military applications largely prevented under Posse Comitatus). From the machine:

“If Antifa’s violence (e.g., attacks on police, infrastructure sabotage) escalates to a level deemed an “insurrection” (e.g., coordinated, widespread efforts to overthrow government authority), the President could invoke the Insurrection Act to deploy troops. US citizens involved would face arrest by military or police, then transfer to civilian courts for charges like:

Domestic Terrorism : Acts to intimidate civilians or influence government (up to life if deadly).

Material Support to an FTO : Providing services (e.g., violence) to FTO-Antifa (up to 20 years).

Treason: If proven they’re acting as paid agents of a foreign power to “levy war” against the US (death penalty or 7+ years, though rare).

They wouldn’t be classified as “foreign combatants” because the violence occurs domestically, not in an AUMF-defined armed conflict abroad.”

Shame.

My mixed feelings on this come from the “whole of government approach” to going after loosely affiliated groups of Americans. Freedom of association is profoundly important – and I never really thought about this until I had to defend my freedom of association in federal court. After that experience, I believe in my core that rights must supersede political and social change efforts.

Just how much of a party-inverted rerun is this “whole of government approach” going to be? –

The Anglican Church of Nigeria has formally rejected the appointment of the first-ever female archbishop of Canterbury. Nigerian archbishop, metropolitan and primate of the Church of Nigeria, Henry Ndukuba, described the election of Sarah Mullally as “a double jeopardy” – first for imposing female headship on those who cannot accept it, and second for promoting “a strong supporter of same-sex marriage.” In a statement posted on Facebook on Monday, Ndukuba questioned how Mullally “hopes to mend the already torn fabric of the Anglican Communion” given ongoing debates over same-sex marriage. He said Nigeria, as part of the Global Fellowship of Confessing Anglicans (GAFCON), “reaffirms [its] earlier stance to uphold the authority of the Scriptures” and rejects what he called “the revisionist agenda” within parts of the Communion. “This election is a further confirmation that the global Anglican world could no longer accept the leadership of the Church of England and that of the Archbishop of Canterbury,” Ndukuba stated. – RT

Our Take: It turns out that churches in the third world and far east are far more based and loyal to God than the churches of the west – many of which have become rotten institutions corrupted by overflowing coffers and now beholden to government bureaucrats in a perpetual pursuit of the preservation of their tax-exempt status.

The moral fiber of the west has been weakened to the point where we surrender our souls to Satan in the spirit of civility, misrepresenting our weakness as intellectual sophistication.

We welcome the gods of foreign lands into our children’s classrooms, while marginalizing (or flat out eliminating) the teaching of the one true God, because many Christians buy into the false decorum of the “diversity is our strength” psyop.

Why have we become such weaklings? Why do we allow non-Christians to tell us that the one true God is not welcome in the society they want to build (or preserve) and that our loyalty to the one true God is an act of hatred?

These vipers speak with forked tongues, and for too long, we have allowed them to hiss in our ears and corrupt our children. The time has come to tell these devil-lovers and idolators we will no longer embrace them for the sake of unity.

I went to my young daughter’s preschool (which is held at the local church) yesterday to attend the monthly chapel service that they do for the kids. While waiting for the kids to arrive from their classrooms, I picked up the Bible that was stored in the pew and opened it to a random page. It turned out to be Luke 11:49.

You can keep your unity. I want rigorous debate and colorful discourse. Steel sharpens steel, and we have all become dull blades. –

Doctors in China say they transplanted a genetically modified pig liver into a 71-year-old man who lived 171 days after the procedure, and 38 of those days were with the pig organ in place – a first to be published in a peer-reviewed journal. Scientists have had early success transplanting genetically modified pig kidneys and hearts into humans, and pig livers have been transplanted into people who were brain-dead. But experts in the field of xenotransplantation – using animal organs in people – have had some concerns about whether the liver would be a good candidate for such a procedure. “Everyone always says, ‘oh, liver is too complicated to transplant, compared to the heart or kidney,’ but after this, in the future, I think people will think differently. I think liver is good if we can get enough human genes in the pig,” said Dr. Beicheng Sun, president of the First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University and a co-author of the new study. Unlike hearts and kidneys that have more narrow functions, the liver is more complicated to replace with a pig organ because it’s large and has a dual blood supply and multiple functions. – CNN

Italy’s ruling Brothers of Italy party has said it plans to introduce legislation seeking to ban the burqa and niqab face and body coverings in all public spaces nationwide, calling it a bill against “Islamic separatism.” “Religious freedom is sacred, but it must be exercised in the open, in full respect of our constitution and the principles of the Italian state,” said lawmaker Andrea Delmastro, one of the initiators of the planned bill, in a Facebook post on Wednesday. The burqa is a full-body garment covering a woman from head to toe, and includes a mesh screen over the eyes. A niqab leaves the area around the eyes clear. The ban would prohibit the wearing of garments covering the face in all public spaces, including shops, schools and offices. Those who violate the ban would face a fine of €300 to €3,000. The proposal is part of a broader bill intended to address what the right-wing party of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has described as “cultural separatism” associated with Islam. – Politico

