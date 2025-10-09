Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc's avatar
Luc
2h

I know this sounds trivial but can we can an EO to stop the Fall time change???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Janet V's avatar
Janet V
2h

There is no way that Antifa is a loosely organized entity. They show up on target when the situation warrants.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture