The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Monday, November 3rd …

James Comey played the victim card in fighting his indictment on charges of misleading Congress, but that strategy boomeranged when prosecutors and his old agency released an avalanche of new evidence showing the ex-FBI director hoped to please Hillary Clinton, cheered on media leaks he claimed he did not sanction, and wrote emails and notes that directly conflict with his past congressional testimony. Part of that unflattering portrait of Comey, prosecutors revealed Monday, came from long-hidden files that the new FBI Director Kash Patel found in burn bags and secret storage rooms at the bureau’s headquarters. The evidence included proof that Comey used a private email account to conduct FBI matters — including media strategy with a top lieutenant — at the same time his agency probed Clinton for improperly using her own private email for government business. “Perhaps you can make him smarter,” Comey wrote in one such email to FBI special government employee Daniel Richman in which the two discussed trying to influence a New York Times reporter about his coverage of the Clinton email scandal. Prosecutors made clear such evidence will be used to try to show at trial that Comey misled Congress when he denied authorizing staff to anonymously leak or talk to reporters. – Just the News

Our Take: Wild…

Comey was trying to put forth a false narrative that he did nothing wrong.

The facts clearly tell a different story.

What does it mean for those, especially in the “media,” who were defending and perpetuating his lies? –

***

Another Take: There is no such thing as nine year-old BREAKING NEWS.

You are being hoodwinked, on purpose, in a limited hangout op by being shown information that your government has hidden from you for nearly a decade.

–

My Shroom Vibe microdosing blend, made from organically grown psilocybin mushrooms with third-party testing for purity, rapidly eases depression and anxiety while boosting creativity, focus, and memory through enhanced neuroplasticity. Its high-potency, science-backed extracts ensure superior absorption and sustained mood elevation without crashes. Unlike generic options, it delivers authentic, profound wellness shifts users rave about. Choose My Shroom Vibe to unlock joy, vitality, and resilience today. Promo code BADLANDS gets you 10% off your order. *Sponsored*

The Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division has issued a formal demand to the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections, ordering officials to present all election records responsive to a recent subpoena from the Georgia State Election Board. In a letter signed by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, the DOJ directed Chairperson Sheri Allen and Elections Director Nadine Williams to make available, “in its entirety and most original form,” all records related to the subpoena for inspection and reproduction. The request was made under the Civil Rights Act of 1960, which authorizes the Attorney General to review and copy preserved election materials. “The purpose of this request,” the letter states, “is to ascertain Georgia’s compliance with various provisions of the National Voter Registration Act and the Help America Vote Act,” including standards governing election technology and administration. Dhillon cited a July 30, 2025 resolution from Georgia’s State Election Board, which invited the Justice Department’s assistance in ensuring transparency, as well as a November 7, 2024 SEB letter referencing “unexplained anomalies in vote tabulation and storage related to the 2020 election.” The Civil Rights Division also referenced correspondence from transparency advocates sent on August 1, 2025, alleging “multiple instances of government obstruction” of record requests for ballot scans, signature verification data, and metadata. The DOJ has given Fulton County 15 days to comply… Read the Letter from Dhillon here. – Badlands Media

Our Take: Maybe it’s just another strongly worded letter, but the DOJ’s citation of the record on Fulton County repeatedly ignoring lawful requests for transparency is important.

In legal proceedings, often the reason it takes so long is that there is a presumption of good faith for government actors. The government are sworn officers and they would never obstruct justice, so if they ignore a request, it’s probably an oversight.

But a pattern isn’t an oversight. Repeatedly ignoring lawful requests about the same subject implies bad faith and obstruction. Any presumption of good faith should come with severe consequence if abused to obstruct — if sworn officers abuse the honor of their position to cover up crimes. That should be a really big deal. If it’s not a big deal, then it’s all a scam.

When it comes to the 2020 election, the totality of the record shows, in my opinion, that Fulton County is very much operating in bad faith. They’ve defied lawful orders from other agencies and in court. It should be a big deal.

These revelations aren’t new, but something being done about them by anyone other than citizen activist groups is is a change. The US Department of Justice carrying the ball on 2020, out in the open, is a change.

It’s a welcome change, and it will be interesting to see if this is another strongly worded letter to add to the stack, or if Fulton County is finally gonna boomerang.

There must be justice. Trump isn’t letting it go.

Neither are we.

Also, go vote (where applicable). [Clip Link] –

When President Donald Trump welcomes the five leaders of Central Asia to the White House this Thursday, it will mark a rare moment of diplomatic choreography aimed squarely at reshaping the balance of power across Eurasia. The summit – bringing together Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan – comes as Washington’s renewed foreign policy calculus centers on supply chain security, critical minerals, and new transport corridors designed to bypass both Russia and China. For the US, the meeting represents an opportunity to reassert influence in a region long overshadowed by Moscow and Beijing. For Central Asian governments, it is a chance to secure political recognition, investment, and leverage in their delicate balancing acts among great powers. – Kyiv Post

Our Take: The Info War doubles as a War of Stories.

That means it has a plot structure.

“With Russia and China, Trump is alternating them in terms of who is on the escalation curve and who is on the de-escalation narrative.”

“They’re using a Fichtean Curve, whether they know it or not.”

[Clip Link] –

The US military buildup off Venezuela’s coast could help bring about regime change, opposition figure Maria Corina Machado has said. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate this year signaled she would welcome US strikes on the country if they help remove President Nicolas Maduro. Washington has accused Maduro of having ties to drug cartels, calling him a “narcoterrorist.” Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump deployed a naval armada to the western Caribbean, and since September, US forces have struck alleged drug-smuggling vessels off Venezuela’s coast. Media reports say Washington is expanding its naval presence, with analysts suggesting that the mission could extend beyond counter-narcotics. Trump denied planning direct strikes inside Venezuela, but reportedly reviewed a list of potential targets. Asked on Bloomberg’s ‘The Mishal Husain Show’ if she backs US military action, Machado said, “I believe the escalation that’s taking place is the only way to force Maduro to understand that it’s time to go.” – RT

Our Take: This may be my favorite headline of 2025. It’s almost too perfect.

Here is Maria Corona “Find Your Beach” Machado calling for military violence against the civilian government of Venezuela, claiming that Hamas is now operating there.

Yes, you read that correctly. The apple of every NeoCon’s eye is now claiming that Hamas is operating as a terrorist organization inside of Venezuela, and therefore the country must be bombed.

We must all take a moment to appreciate the fact that Maria Corona Machado’s entire online footprint is basically a Cinco de Mayo marketing campaign with poor branding. What I mean to say is that she has no bono fides to support the notion that she would be a qualified leader, and yet all of these simpering men online are frothing at the mouth for her to become the first female leader of Venezuela so she can legalize homosexuality, abortion, and transgender education. (All things that Maduro has outlawed and all things that she has actually promised to reverse.)

I can only guess that these men are promoting her because they harbor a closet fetish for spicy latinas? I can’t identify another motive for doing this, other than a potential regime change operation by the CIA.

I’d also like to take this moment to address the post made by Patrick Byrne over the weekend, where he disavowed my weaponized autism.

I want Patrick to know that I hold no hard feelings toward him for the post — I actually appreciate the shout-out. But he still never answered my question. If Maduro is a dictator, then he is the weakest dictator of all time for allowing a celebrity like her to shoot so many marketing campaigns in Venezuela over the past 25 years.

I did respond to Patrick, and he did, unfortunately, get ratio’d. The internet can be a cruel mistress.

I do encourage you all to watch the video.

I’d like to end this take with some dank memes I made of the lovely Maria Corona Machado. Find Your Beachhead, and overthrow that government (brought to you by the National Endowment for Democracy).

[Clip Link 1, Clip Link 2] –

This week, many of you will be joining your favorite Badlands hosts in Cocoa Beach, Florida for the TENTH stop along the Great American Restoration Tour, and our second event in the land of rockets both real and fake. These events have presented a great opportunity to meet and network with fellow patriots, and create an awakening pressure cooker where a natural sifting toward sovereignty, nationalism and community-building takes place. And this is the FOURTH Great American Restoration Tour of the new American Golden Age! Schedule On behalf of the whole Badlands Media team, we hope to see some familiar faces and, as has happened at every GART so far, plenty of new ones. Stay Bright! [Tickets]! — Burning Bright

On the eve of the highly contested New York City mayoral election, President Donald Trump has endorsed Andrew Cuomo to be elected as the new mayor. On Monday, Trump issued a Truth Social post stating that New Yorkers “must vote for” the Big Apple’s former governor in order to ensure that “Communist” Zohran Mamdani does not win. “If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!” Even though Cuomo is the Independent in the race, and Republican Curtis Sliwa is still in the running, the president made it clear that a vote for Sliwa is a vote for Mamdani. “I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE. He was nothing as an Assemblyman, ranked at the bottom of the class and, as Mayor of potentially, again, the Greatest City in the World, HE HAS NO CHANCE to bring it back to its former Glory!”

– One America News Network

AND

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is reviewing concerns surrounding a campaign event that featured the Democrats’ New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Corbyn, still a Member of Parliament (MP) in Britain and the figurehead of the pro-Gaza ‘Your Party’ faction in the House of Commons, joined a phone-banking session on November 2 to encourage voters to support Mamdani ahead of the November 4 New York City mayoral election. The event was organized by the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America using the Action Network platform. [...] The far-left Briton’s involvement has raised questions about U.S. election laws that restrict foreign nationals from participating in certain political campaign activities. Under federal law, foreign nationals are prohibited from contributing money or engaging in decision-making for campaigns. However, Federal Election Commission guidelines allow unpaid volunteer work in limited circumstances. Legal experts say Corbyn’s participation likely does not violate federal law…the event highlights how political groups such as the Democratic Socialists of America blur the line between domestic organizing and international collaboration. The Justice Department has not launched a formal investigation. – The National Pulse

Our Take: The DSA is the absolute worst. They are the most entitled and economically illiterate political faction in the nation, and everything they touch turns to ruin.

DSA runs the Democrat party in Colorado – which is funny, because they’re hard to get elected. A lot of the DSA under the demon dome got their first term in the job through vacancy appointments. DSA governance is why Colorado is a national punchline.

Can Cuomo win? Can anybody win a fake election? –

***

Another Take: A million New Yorkers claim they will flee the city if Mamdani wins tomorrow.

I can’t wait for a Mamdani WIN! Bring the PAIN! –

Kiev should turn its military into “an army of God” capable of conquering both Russia and China, Dmitry Korchinsky, a radical Ukrainian nationalist, has said. Korchinsky, who leads the far-right Bratstvo (Brotherhood) party, criticized those Ukrainians who are tired of the conflict with Russia, claiming they have fallen for the narratives of the “enemy” and the “devil.” Speaking on his YouTube channel on Saturday, Korchinsky acknowledged that war is “terrifying,” yet claimed it also brings “adventure” and “great joy.” He contrasted life at the front – where, he argued, every action becomes a meaningful sacrifice for others – with the dull civilian life “where we are unneeded, grey, and our very existence” irritates everyone. Western media previously compared Korchinsky, a longtime advocate of war with Russia, to the Taliban for his ideology. He has called for Ukrainian children to be prevented from leaving the country despite the conflict so they can “grow up here hating the enemy.” According to Korchinsky, Ukraine should turn its military into an “army of God” that would be invincible thanks to divine intervention. — RT

Our Take: So now the crazy Jewish Nazis in Ukraine want to launch an army of god demons against China? Could they legitimize the theory of the Sovereign Alliance any further? (Please, fellas, feel free to proceed.)

–

Kimberly-Clark shares remain down around 14.5% in late-afternoon trading. If the losses hold into the close, it would mark the company’s steepest one-day drop since October 16, 1987, or just days before the Black Monday crash on October 19, 1987. Earlier, the Kleenex maker unveiled plans to acquire Tylenol producer Kenvue in a $48.7 billion cash-and-stock deal. The announcement sent Kenvue soaring, up 20%. Shares of Kimberly-Clark are at their lowest point since late 2019. Wall Street analysts are divided on the proposed merger between Kimberly-Clark and Kenvue. Some expect short-term pressure on the stock, while others praised the merger as “strategically transformative”. – ZeroHedge

Our Take: In 2022, I laid out the ‘Too Small to Fail’ theory.

It posits that, in the place of a total crash, we’ll see an inversion wherein bloated corporations collapse under the weight of their own debt.

I also said that consolidation would precede said collapse.

Chalk up another one. –

US President Donald Trump has ordered the Department of War to prepare for possible military action in Nigeria, accusing the West African nation of allowing the killing of Christians by Islamist militants. Nigeria, a country split between a Muslim-majority north and a largely Christian south, has long been plagued by violence from groups such as Boko Haram, which is responsible for massacres, kidnappings, and bombings nationwide. The attacks, which have killed tens of thousands and displaced over two million since around 2009, target both Christians and Muslims. Though often seen as sectarian, analysts cite land disputes, resource competition, and ethnic tensions as key drivers of the violence. In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump accused Abuja of failing to protect Christians and warned the US “may very well go into that now disgraced country, guns-a-blazing, to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists.” “I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action,” Trump wrote. “If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our cherished Christians!” He offered no evidence of the alleged targeting of Christians but warned that “the Nigerian government better move fast” in confronting the insurgency. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth replied to Trump’s order on X, saying that his department “is preparing for action.” – RT

Our Take:

We’ve been talking about Nigeria and ECOWAS all year on Geopolitics with Ghost.

Nigeria is the HQ for ECOWAS – the political/economic union (like the EU) that controls West Africa. Here is a map of ECOWAS, with the light green denoting nations that have voluntarily left the bloc. (Guinea was suspended by ECOWAS in 2021 following a military coup against its government, though those sanctions were lifted in 2024.)

ECOWAS has also been engaged in a proxy war against Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger ever since they left ECOWAS and formed the Alliance of Sahel States. Russia and others have openly accused France and Ukraine of funding the ISIS terror cells that have been attacking the Sahel States, while Nigeria and Ivory Coast (another ECOWAS power center) have been engaging in subversive action against Saheli leadership.

It is no surprise that a globalist power center is now targeting and murdering Christians within their own citizenry. That is completely on brand for the Western Hegemony, especially western leaders who identify as “Christian” but seem to be more loyal to Satan.

It should be noted that President Trump invited the President of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traore, to his inauguration in January but the Captain turned down the invite. –

BONUS ITEMS

Federal authorities have charged two suspects in Michigan in connection with an alleged “ISIS-linked” terror plot on Halloween. On Friday, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel announced that the agency had “thwarted a potential terrorist attack.” Two men, Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud, are among those charged in a federal complaint unsealed on Saturday. They stand accused of “Receiving and transferring, and attempting and conspiring to transfer, firearms and ammunition knowing and having reasonable cause to believe that the firearms and ammunition would be used to commit a Federal crime of terrorism,” according to an unsealed complaint dated Saturday. Attorney General Pam Bondi released the complaint on Monday, calling the incident a “major ISIS-linked terror plot.” “According to the complaint, subjects had multiple AR-15 rifles, tactical gear, and a detailed plan to carry out an attack on American soil,” Bondi said on X, crediting U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon Jr., the FBI and state and local law enforcement officers for preventing an attack. – One America News Network

The Trump administration announced on Monday that it would provide partial relief to recipients of food stamps as the federal government shutdown reached its 34th day. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) stated it would use contingency funds to maintain benefits, but only at 50 percent of the usual funding levels. The decision followed a court order from Judge John McConnell of the U.S. District Court in Rhode Island, who ruled that the administration could not deny Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funds during the shutdown. President Donald J. Trump stated on his Truth Social platform, “If we are given the appropriate legal direction by the Court, it will BE MY HONOR to provide the funding.” Notably, the administration had previously argued that tapping into the contingency fund for SNAP benefits was legally restricted to scenarios like natural disasters. However, Judge McConnell rejected this argument as “arbitrary” and instructed the administration to begin releasing funds by midday on Monday. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted that while funds could start flowing by Wednesday, some states might face delays in distributing benefits. – The National Pulse

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. If you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.