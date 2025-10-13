The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the weekend that was …

Beijing shattered a fragile trade truce with Washington this week, announcing sweeping restrictions on exports that contain even trace amounts of Chinese rare earth. An irate President Donald Trump is threatening to retaliate with 100 percent tariffs and new restrictions on exports of critical software — and said there’s “no reason” to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this month. The rupture marks the sharpest escalation in tensions between Washington and Beijing since the two countries slapped triple-digit tariffs on each other this spring and threatens to derail months of quiet efforts to stabilize the relationship. It also underscores how delicate the two sides’ uneasy economic peace has been and raises fresh doubts about whether Trump, operating with a hollowed-out national security team and a fragmented China strategy, is prepared for Beijing’s latest power play. — Politico

AND

Stocks in Asia slid lower on Monday morning, days after President Trump threatened to impose higher tariffs on all Chinese imports and cancel a planned meeting with China’s leader, Xi Jinping. Benchmark indexes in Taiwan and Hong Kong dropped around 2 percent in early trading on Monday. South Korea’s Kospi index and Shanghai’s composite index both fell about 1 percent. Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday, but its Nikkei futures index had fallen around 5 percent on Friday before paring back some of those losses. The shaky trading in Asia followed drops in U.S. stocks on Friday after Mr. Trump posted on social media that he was considering a “massive increase in tariffs” on Chinese products. The sell-off in the United States was pronounced enough to wipe out the S&P 500’s prior weekly gains. After the U.S. market closed, Mr. Trump elaborated on his comments, saying that the United States would impose a 100-percent tariff on Chinese products starting on Nov. 1, along with export controls on “any and all critical software.” — The New York Times

Our Take: Trump follows up his latest peace deal by face-turning on Putin and heel-turning on Xi, while reposting rants confirming the fact that he brought Israel to heel.

If you fall for the next escalation, you’re not paying attention.

The deals are done.

You’re in a War of Stories…

Intellectual retards masquerading as Trump “experts” actually believe in the TACO Trade (Trump Always Chickens Out.)

Meanwhile, those of us following the real war told you the escalations are planned, the decoupling is mutual and the deals are already done.

Sovereign. Alliance.

Donald Trump is currently gearing up to accelerate the final decoupling arc ‘against’ China in the same way he’ll escalate the peacemakers arc ‘against’ Russia.

All of which is by design.

All of which is with purpose.

All of which I wrote about three years ago, at some length. […]

“The relationship between the US and China is different by design, and not the design of sovereign men. Due to this complexity, co-dependence and the sheer economies of scale, the decoupling era between the US and China will be more fraught with sociopolitical peril.“

Donald Trump is currently gearing up to accelerate the final decoupling arc ‘against’ China in the same way he’ll escalate the peacemakers arc ‘against’ Russia.

So, if you’re confused by the curious case of intermittent escalation between Trump and Xi Jinping, consider taking a trip into the Bright Archives. [Read ‘Doomed Dynasty‘] —

***

Another Take: “Don’t worry about China, it will all be fine! Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment. He doesn’t want Depression for his country, and neither do I. The U.S.A. wants to help China, not hurt it!!! President DJT”

It’s like nothing even happened except a cover story for the financial adjustment. —

NativePath Collagen is a single-ingredient formula with no fillers, additives, or artificial sweeteners. Made with only type 1 and 3 collagen fibers, it’s third-party tested for heavy metals, ensuring purity and safety. Discover NativePath Collagen and start your transformation today at getnativepath.com/badlands! *Sponsored*

Scott Leiendecker, the founder and chairman of Liberty Vote and sole owner of Dominion Voting Systems, is a former GOP election reform advocate who has made his mark on election technology. Leiendecker officially acquired Dominion as the sole private owner under Liberty Vote, according to an announcement Thursday. The acquisition brings Dominion under full American ownership and was contingent upon the company ending multiple ongoing lawsuits against prominent conservatives and One America News Network (OANN). Under Leiendecker’s leadership, the company will relocate all operations to the United States and strengthen election integrity through the adoption of independent third-party auditing standards, according to a press release. “Liberty Vote signals a new chapter for American elections — one where trust is rebuilt from the ground up,” he said. — Daily Caller

Our Take: On Saturday, the El Paso County Clerk in Colorado told a group of constituents at a local church that Liberty Vote is working with the EAC to decommission all old Dominion Voting System equipment so it cannot be voted on. Listen:

He learned this on a conference call of large county Clerks with the Liberty Vote CEO. Another call is expected today, with clerks from all counties.

He also stated that Idaho Labs is being considered as a third party independent election auditor that is not tied to any state or federal government, that all manufacturing is returning to the US, and that all source code is returning to the US.

Crazy that they just admit that US elections were based on foreign source code. Anyway, elections are still centralized corruption in Colorado, but for the character of our communities, the stories of the elections may be even more important than the outcomes — especially during this season of American transformation.

We learn so much about networks and interests and money trails when the campaigns turn on.

Still, a different county clerk told me that the election cabal here — Jena Griswold, Andrew Klein, Matt Crane — were blindsided by this sale. That’s wild because the deal was reportedly inked in September, and Dominion and the Colorado State Department have been so enmeshed they’re indistinguishable. Dominion’s US HQ was in Denver — I protested there in 2020, lol.

If they really don’t know, that implies some internal changes have already occurred. And the Liberty Vote CEO is going directly to the clerks — and the clerks usual handler was allegedly blindsided by the news of the sale. That’s new.

If there was a plan to restore US elections without violence, what would it look like?

We may be restoring real elections. There are definitely things happening in Colorado. And smurfing is being investigated, to the point about networks and money trails.

It’s all very interesting and transformational.

Some of it may even be real. [Clip Link] —

***

Another Take: Hard to tell what he means here.

He must be saying, “vote as hard as you can!” [Clip Link] —

First Lady Melania Trump announced from the White House that she and Russian President Vladimir Putin have maintained an “open channel of communication” concerning children impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war. The First Lady delivered a speech from the Blue Room of the White House on Friday morning, saying that her representative has been working directly with the Russian president. Melania emphasized that, so far, eight children have already been returned to their families in the past 24 hours. “We must foster a future for our children which is rich with potential, security, and complete with free will. A world where dreams will be realized rather than faded by war,” Melania insisted. In August, Melania shared a letter addressed to Putin calling for peace and urging him to think of the children affected by the war. — One America News

Our Take::

Our lovely First Lady being the angel on the battlefield.

Worth noting that Melania is all but disclosing the Sovereign Alliance in this moment.

We have long heard stories about the child-trafficking rings of Ukraine. This story harkens back to 2022, when a visibly distressed Russian soldier is interviewed in a TikTok video, and describes the scene of what they found in the city of Izyum — sounds like a farm for extracting adrenochrome and organs from living children. (Be warned, what he describes in this video is graphic and disturbing.)

Truly, we are in a war against the devil. The Sovereign Alliance isn’t just fighting for the political freedom of a few nations, it is fighting for the spiritual freedom of humanity. We will defeat the devil — that job is left to God — but we can throw off the political shackles he has placed on our secular institutions, by exposing and reputationally destroying his minions serving in public office.

May God bless Melania Trump, and the entire Trump family.

[Clip Link 1, Clip Link 2] —

The fallout from revelations that the Democratic nominee for Virginia attorney general sent text messages using violent language threatening a political opponent and his family continue to reverberate a week after they were first brought to light. During a chaotic gubernatorial debate Thursday, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, the Republican nominee in this fall’s election, again called on the Democratic nominee, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, to tell Democrat Jay Jones to drop out of the race for attorney general. Earle-Sears repeatedly interrupted Spanberger, the current front-runner in the race, who mostly did not engage directly with her opponent and often stared straight ahead and remained silent when faced with questions from the Republican. The meeting was the only scheduled debate between the two candidates ahead of the Nov. 4 election to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. — Roll Call

Our Take: This is the ultimate narrative destroyer right here.

A literal CIA agent running for the democrats against a Black woman and Marine for the GOP. [Clip Link] —

More than 4,000 federal employees received layoff notices Friday as part of the Trump administration’s broad effort to reshape the government while it remains shutdown, according to a court filing Friday. The filing provides greater insight into an announcement from President Donald Trump’s budget chief earlier in the day that the administration had begun government-wide reductions in force that had been anticipated since federal funding lapsed on October 1. “The RIFs have begun,” Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought posted on X, without elaborating on how many federal workers had received RIF – or reduction in force – notices. — CNN

Our Take: Since the department of government efficiency was announced, I’ve theorized that the federal government was going to be restructured through a business transformation.

In a business transformation, once the strategy and goals are defined, you have cycles of assess, design, test, release. Most cycles involve reductions in force — you’re transforming your business to make it more profitable, less costly, and more efficient — that means cutting dead weight talent.

The government is full of dead weight talent because it’s always been damn near impossible to fire government workers. RIFs in government are a miracle — the never happen — so this is great.

I know there are people who have family and friends impacted by this transformation. That’s always hard. But it’s for the nation. The transformation must continue if we’re going to make American great again and realize the Golden Age.

The federal government is like 25% of GDP, which is how they’ve had the resources and manpower to be way too involved in our lives for way too long.

Everyone gets a hair cuts, and some heads get shaved.

Accelerate. —

The Syrian Arab Republic and Turkiye will collaborate on counterterrorism along their shared border to enhance military cooperation between the two countries. On Sunday, Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad Hassan Al-Shaibani discussed these issues with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and General Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalın. Syria’s Defense Minister Maj. Gen. Murhaf Abu Qasra and General Intelligence Chief Hussein Al-Salama also joined the high-level delegation that visited the Turkish capital, Ankara. The talks focused on common issues in counterterrorism, border control, enhancing regional stability, and bilateral cooperation. They discussed joint training to improve coordination between Turkiye and Syria, the SANA news agency reported. — Arab News

Our Take: Syria and Turkey will collaborate on counterterrorism operations along their shared border. Meanwhile, all signs are pointing toward a provocation/attack against Iran from Israel, according to Colonel Douglas Macgregor.

It certainly makes sense as far as the geopolitics and domestic politics of Israel are concerned. Netanyahu needs war to keep his political career from ending. As we saw back in June, a war with Iran has a unique way of unifying the entire Israeli political spectrum. It seems that while many of the factions in the Israeli Knesset are somewhat split on what to do with Palestine, they are all universally hellbent on the destruction of the Iranian government.

I saw these two headlines. Interesting contrast. (Netanyahu wants “unity” lol.)

Colonel Macgregor seems to think that Israel will likely use a detachment of special forces in their next aggression against Iran— not unlike what we have seen done in the DR Congo and in Venezuela, though all of those attempts have failed. So then it makes sense that Erdogan would be stepping in to cooperate with Syria and work to subvert these efforts.

Remember: the best possible outcome for the globalist cabal would be for Iran to attack Turkey and trigger NATO’s Article 5. That would mean a NATO war with Iran, Russia, and China. [Clip Link] —

As finance ministers and central bankers gather in Washington DC for the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings, recent events suggest the IMF would do well to look past narrower debates and revisit its original purpose: ensuring global monetary co-operation and financial stability. A pressing question, no longer just whispered in official circles, is how the international system would cope if the US Federal Reserve — its independence under fire and subject to political pressure — were less willing, or less able, to provide dollar liquidity in a crisis. The Trump administration’s announcement of US financial support to Argentina illustrates a related concern. President Trump and Treasury secretary Scott Bessent have described the arrangement as a “swap.” But in fact, while details remain scarce, what Treasury is likely to offer Argentina is not a “swap” at all, but rather a loan from the Exchange Stabilization Fund (ESF). Central banks extend swap lines to one another; finance ministries do not. — Financial Times

Our Take: It’s rare that an FT article is not paywalled.

“For decades, the Fed’s swap lines have underpinned confidence in the global system. If they become hostage to presidential whims, countries cannot count on dollar liquidity when it matters most. In that scenario, the IMF must be ready to provide its next-best substitute. To do so, it needs the resources — through increased quotas — to ensure that liquidity shocks do not spiral into solvency crises. The credibility of the system rests not on assuming the Fed will always be there, but on preparing complementary options before the next crisis arrives.“

There is some substantial panic here. The Regime’s tools for financially manipulating countries to implement their agenda are failing. —

President Trump told Axios in a phone interview from Air Force One en route to Israel that the Gaza peace deal “could be the biggest thing I was ever involved in.” The big picture: As Trump was speaking with Axios, Israel was preparing for the imminent release of the last 20 live hostages held by Hamas. Meanwhile, Trump’s peace plan should end a war that has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry… Trump will address Israeli’s parliament, the Knesset, on Monday morning. When asked what his message to the Israeli people would be in the speech, he said: “Love and peace for eternity.” During his brief visit to Israel, he will also meet with hostage families and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump said he’d watched parts of a rally for the hostages in Tel Aviv on Saturday. — Axios

Our Take: Barak Ravid always gets the best scoops from President Trump. Here are the two things that stuck out to me, this time.

Trump is bringing attention to this moment, when Steve Witkoff brings up Netanyahu’s name in front of the crowd of 100,000, and the people boo him loudly.

What’s interesting is that Witkoff doesn’t try to silence the crowd or change the subject. He lets the moment marinate. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump (along with Witkoff) are visibly laughing in the background as Bibi Netanyahu is being humiliated in front of the world.

You also had this second point from the article, which is a great revelation.

Netanyahu will not be attending the signing ceremony in Egypt? But Mahmoud Abbas will? And Trump thinks that it’s a “great thing?”

Did you know that Abbas was initially blocked from attending? Just like how he was blocked from attending the UN General Assembly meeting in New York City last month?

I wonder who got that reversed?

Thoughts and prayers to the three Qatari diplomats who were conspicuously killed in a car crash in Egypt while on their way to the ceremony. Unfortunately, I don’t think this is the last time violence will be visited upon these proceedings.

Pray for our President. When he leaves Egypt this morning, he will head to Israel to give a speech at the Knesset. While there is plenty of fanfare among the Israeli population for Trump’s major diplomatic triumph, there are members of the Likud Party who are boycotting the speech as an act of defiance, angry at the fact that their war of conquest is being shutdown.

Historically speaking, these are the moments where the [”bad-twin”] Israelis become exceptionally dangerous.

Blessed are the Peacemakers, for they will be called sons of God. (Matthew 5:9)

[Clip Link 1, Clip Link 2] —

We’re continuing our exclusive GART livestreams for Cocoa Beach this Thursday, at 2:30pET! Come hang out and join the fun! Get your in-person or virtual tickets! — Badlands Media

For Scott Bessent’s $20 billion bet on Argentina to pay off, a lot of things have to go right – things that in the past, in Argentina, have tended to go wrong. The Treasury secretary announced a lifeline Thursday that’s designed to pull the country’s financial markets out of deepening turmoil, and a close political ally out of a hole. The US is offering swap arrangements to shore up the peso — and it’s already stepped in directly to buy the currency, a move with few precedents in recent decades. “It’s not a bailout at all,” Bessent told Fox News late Thursday. To a lot of observers, still waiting for the details to be fleshed out, it sure looks like one. It’s been delivered by an administration that promised to put America first, to a country with a long track record of squandering other people’s money and defaulting on its own debts. Argentina’s President Javier Milei — perhaps the Trump administration’s strongest backer in Latin America, where superpower rivalry with China is heating up — has vowed to leave all that bad history behind. He says he’s finally putting the country’s public finances in order and getting a grip on rampant inflation, even if it means taking a chainsaw to the budget. Milei “is trying to break 100 years of bad cycles,” Bessent posted on social media Friday. “We do not want another failed or China-led state in Latin America.” — Fortune

Our Take: There are so many fronts in the Shadow War that sometimes, the most encouraging signal gets lost in the noise.

So, why is the Deep State more terrified of Donald Trump’s Financial General than the rest combined?

“Bessent didn’t write the rules of free currency exchange, then, but he absolutely exploited them in a manner I suspect only the fact that he did so on behalf of one of the most powerful financial forces in the world spared him from the System’s wrath on the back of.” [Read “The Wolf of Main Street”] —

Venezuela has offered the US sweeping economic concessions – including a potential agreement to allow American companies to take a major stake in its oil sector – in secret talks that lasted for months, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing sources. Washington, however, is said to have rejected the deal, with the political future of President Nicolas Maduro being the key sticking point. Over the past several weeks, Washington has conducted strikes off Venezuela’s coast against what it called “drug boats,” killing more than two dozen people and expanding its military presence in the region. US officials have accused Maduro of having links to narcotics networks – a charge that he denies. Caracas has accused Washington of seeking regime change, which US officials have denied. — RT

Our Take: So now we are getting soft disclosure that Maduro has secretly been in negotiations with the Trump administration for months, even as Elon Musk and Maduro are on X threatening to fist fight one another and “singe mustaches from space?”

What are the chances that the negotiations were a success and this military exercise is Trump helping Maduro strike back against the real bad guys in the region: the cartels and the color revolution military operators who are likely aiding and abetting Maria Corina Machado in overthrowing the Venezuelan government?

Or should we just ignore the group of former Green Berets who were arrested in Venezuela in May 2020 for being involved in a paramilitary operation dubbed “Operation Gideon” to overthrow the government? Several of those retired Green Berets (acting as mercenaries in this operation) were released in 2023 as part of a prisoner exchange.

Interestingly, last week, a federal prosecutor in Florida sought to have the leader of these mercenaries jailed, accusing him of being a flight risk. The veteran has already been arraigned on charges related to the failed coup, and has a trial scheduled for February.

So it seems that sometime around February we are going to get some juicy details regarding the true nature of these regime-change operations.

—

More than three dozen federal judges have told The New York Times that the Supreme Court’s flurry of brief, opaque emergency orders in cases related to the Trump administration have left them confused about how to proceed in those matters and are hurting the judiciary’s image with the public. At issue are the quick-turn orders the Supreme Court has issued dictating whether Trump administration policies should be left in place while they are litigated through the lower courts. That emergency docket, a growing part of the Supreme Court’s work in recent years, has taken on greater importance amid the flood of litigation challenging President Trump’s efforts to expand executive power. While the orders are technically temporary, they have had broad practical effects, allowing the administration to deport tens of thousands of people, discharge transgender military service members, fire thousands of government workers and slash federal spending. The striking and highly unusual critique of the nation’s highest court from lower court judges reveals the degree to which litigation over Mr. Trump’s agenda has created strains in the federal judicial system.

— The New York Times

Our Take: Why aren’t they framing this as a judicial coup?

“Sixty-five judges responded to a Times questionnaire sent to hundreds of federal judges across the country. Of those, 47 said the Supreme Court had been mishandling its emergency docket since Mr. Trump returned to office. […]

The Times reached out to more than 400 judges, including every judge in districts that have handled at least one legal challenge to a major piece of Mr. Trump’s agenda. Most of those who declined to participate did not give a reason. Others said they did not think it was their place to judge the work of the Supreme Court.”

Why aren’t there complaints about these federal judges delegitimizing the Court? —

The White House has accused the Nobel Committee of placing “politics over peace” for awarding its most coveted prize to a Venezuelan pro-democracy activist over US President Donald Trump. On Friday, the Committee announced María Corina Machado would receive the Peace Prize for her “tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela”. Trump has been outspoken about his desire for the award, taking credit for ending several global conflicts. He regularly brought it up, including during his address to the UN General Assembly in September. He called Machado to congratulate her and say she deserved the award, a senior White House official told CBS, the BBC’s US media partner. — BBC

Our Take: We are about to hit a one-year delta of a post I made on Telegram about a podcast Nicolas Maduro did where he accused Elon Musk of spending over a billion dollars to overthrow the Venezuelan government on behalf of the State Department and install Maria Corina Machado as the new leader.

I speculated that maybe this would become a narrative mechanism to ultimately disclose how the US State Department uses NGO networks to overthrow foreign governments and install its puppets.

Since then, I have learned (and shared) that Maria Corina Machado is indeed another one of these NGO clones, spawned during the Bush administration, and that her NGO — Sumate — was funded by the National Endowment for Democracy. She has spent the past 22 years trying to overthrow the Venezuelan government, first the Hugo Chavez regime and then the Maduro regime.

But I have discovered more.

On December 4, 2018, Machado sent a letter to Bibi Netanyahu through the Argentinian embassy in Venezuela, asking for his assistance in overthrowing Maduro.

Last year, she appeared on Israeli television and promised to follow in President Trump’s shoes and move the Venezuelan embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, if she was installed into office.

Over the weekend, Colombian President Gustavo Petro posted on X about Machado’s 2018 letter to Netanyahu, asserting that it disqualified her from the Nobel Peace Prize, accusing her of attempting to bring the Zionist genocide to South America. (BASED) He even notes that President Trump is now distancing himself from Netanyahu.

I must remind you that on Friday we reported on President Petro asserting that President Trump’s war appeared to actually be against Colombian and not Venezuela. The more I dig into this guy’s history, the more I am led to believe that he is a Sovereign Alliance bro and coordinating with Putin.

Now it appears that Petro is joining the Trump White House in blasting Machado for being unfit to receive the peace prize. It’s almost like her winning the award has brought attention to the fact that a shadow group within the US government has been working to overthrow the Venezuelan government for the past 20+ years.

P.S. Did you know that it was Marco Rubio who nominated Machado for the Nobel Peace Prize in August 2024?

[Clip Link] —

BONUS ITEMS

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) claimed that “nobody” knows what the left-wing terrorist organization Antifa is and that it does not exist, despite promoting an Antifa “handbook” in a 2018 social media post. Ellison was reacting to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s remarks at a recent White House roundtable on political violence during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC when he said, “There really is no Antifa as an institutional organization… Nobody even knows what it is.” He went on to claim that “the first person I ever heard use the word Antifa was Donald J. Trump when he was going on about Charlottesville.” A since-deleted X post made by Ellison in 2018 while he was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives shows him holding Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook, authored by Rutgers University “antifascist historian” Mark Bray. The caption stated that the book would “strike fear in the heart” of President Donald Trump. — Breitbart

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) said Sunday that the government shutdown has been “very isolating.” Fetterman is one of three members of the Senate Democratic Conference to vote for a Republican-backed proposal to fund the government through Nov. 21, along with Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.) and Angus King (Maine), an independent who caucuses with Democrats. “For me, it’s been very isolating, honestly,” Fetterman told Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.” The first-term senator compared the situation to his steadfast support of Israel, which has put him at odds with the progressive wing of his party. On Thursday, senators departed Washington without an agreement to end the shutdown, which began on Oct. 1 and is closing in on two weeks. The upper chamber is off on Monday because of the federal holiday and returns Tuesday. — The Hill

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. If you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.