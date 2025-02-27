The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in.

The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, the news from Wednesday, February 26th ...

U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts on Wednesday paused a federal judge’s order that required the Trump administration to pay around $2 billion in foreign aid funds to contractors by midnight. The ruling comes after the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court for an emergency order to block the release of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) funding, which the federal judge had required by midnight. Officials had said they would not be able to comply with the judge’s order. The Trump administration said U.S. District Judge Amir H. Ali's order had created "an untenable payment plan at odds with the President’s obligations under Article II to protect the integrity of the federal fisc and make appropriate judgements(sic) about foreign aid – clear forms of irreparable harm." Any response from the groups that are fighting the Trump administration is due before Friday at 12 p.m., meaning the pause could potentially be relatively short-lived. – Fox News

Our Take: You can expect SCOTUS to deliver rulings similar to this in every case attempting to block the Trump admin.

Let's define the constitutional role of the President. –

Our sponsor is Right Wing Naturals, a brand where modern conservatives find superior American-crafted products for men. Right now, all readers can get 15% off your First Order with promo code BADLANDS! *Sponsored*

High-level diplomats from Russia and the US are set to meet this week to discuss the operations of their respective embassies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. Lavrov made the remarks on Wednesday at a press conference in Doha, Qatar, specifying that the meeting will take place in Istanbul, Türkiye, on February 27 and will focus on normalizing the work of both countries’ embassies. The outcome of the upcoming talks would determine how “quickly and effectively we can move forward,” the diplomat added. The two sides are expected to address “systemic issues” stemming from the “previous US administration’s unlawful actions to create artificial obstacles” for the Russian embassy’s operations, according to Lavrov. Russia and the US have a lengthy history of diplomatic tensions, including mutual expulsions of embassy staff even before the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. – RT

Our Take: The MSM will try to spin it, but this is a bold-face power move by Trump and Pooty-Tang to flex on NATO.

Turkey was basically forced to join NATO in 1952, after the US positioned an aircraft carrier in the Turkish Straits and gave them $100,000 in aid. (Once they started getting the money, it was hard to turn off the spigot.)

Turkey went on to become the staging ground for Operation Gladio, as Colonel Towner Watkins will tell you. I expect this meeting to yield a narrative that NATO will find extremely irritable. –

P.S. Did you see that Vlad invited The Donald to a parade in Russia on May 9? I hope POTUS goes.

A crucial March meeting of vaccine advisors to the Food and Drug Administration has been canceled without explanation, a member of the advisory panel told CNBC on Wednesday. The meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, or VRBPAC, is held every March to select flu strains for shots released in the upcoming fall and winter. But Dr. Paul Offit, a member of that panel, told CNBC that he received an email at 4:18 p.m. ET on Wednesday saying that the upcoming March 13 meeting is canceled. He said there was no indication of whether it will be rescheduled. “Who canceled this meeting? Why did they cancel the meeting? Will manufacturers now turn to the World Health Organization to determine strains for this year’s influenza vaccines?” Offit told CNBC. […] The canceled meeting comes as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who now leads HHS, makes early moves that could affect vaccination uptake and policy in the U.S. Kennedy has a lengthy track record of being a vaccine skeptic. It also comes amid a particularly brutal flu season in the U.S. CDC data shows the flu has caused up to an estimated 910,000 hospitalizations since October, which puts the season on track to be the most severe in at least a decade. – CNBC

Our Take: This article goes on and on about the massive threat of bird flu, and how the cancellation of the VRBPAC meeting is panic worthy.

Why?

“The country is grappling with a record-breaking bird flu outbreak that’s impacted dozens of cattle herds along with poultry flocks, which has sent egg prices skyrocketing. Its rapid spread in animals has raised concerns about broader spread to humans.”

The why is very silly. According to the CDC, “Sporadic infections with highly pathogenic avian influenza A(H5N1) viruses in mammals have been reported in the United States, Canada, and other countries, but the risk to the general public from these viruses remains low.”

The risk to humans is very low because the only “documented” cases of bird flu transmission from birds to humans are “sporadic.” Also, that explanation about sporadic cases is the CDC citing the WHO.

According to the position of these very serious institutions, the risk of transmission is low in humans — unless you’re a member of the “Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee” and need the public to panic to protect your grift.

Here is the description for the meeting that was just cancelled:

“Advisory committees provide independent expert advice to the FDA on broad scientific topics or on certain products to help the agency make sound decisions based on the available science. Advisory committees make non-binding recommendations to the FDA, which generally follows the recommendations but is not legally bound to do so.”

That sounds like a boondoggle, which is probably why Offit took the cancellation to the press. He is upset about missing his government paid vacation and catered meals, and he still thinks legacy media has the ability to create a pressure campaign. On the Trump administration.

Like I said, it’s silly, and Offit takes it to 11. “Will manufacturers now turn to the World Health Organization to determine strains for this year’s influenza vaccines,” Offit wailed. The answer is of course not.

First, Trump withdrew the US from the WHO on Inauguration Day, and that includes our funding. More importantly, this is a non-governmental advisory committee that sits under the FDA. The authorities and advice of the FDA don’t change because your party was cancelled, Paul.

Making this even more interesting, ChatGPT and Perplexity gave me (woke AI) answers to the following questions…but Grok refused.

Is Grok preventing the spread of mis- and disinformation?

You guys think this meeting was Event 202? –

The Washington Post's Opinion Section editor David Shipley resigned after owner Jeff Bezos mandated the section prioritize two topics, personal liberties and free markets, and not publish dissenting views in those areas. Why it matters: The changes will dramatically reshape The Post's opinion coverage, which has focused on a broad array of issues, especially politics and policy, for decades. "This is a significant shift, it won't be easy, and it will require 100% commitment — I respect his decision," Bezos wrote in a note to staff Wednesday. "We'll be searching for a new Opinion Editor to own this new direction." The big picture: The new announcement, following a controversial move by Bezos to kill presidential endorsements last year, shows how much Bezos is willing to assert his power to shape public opinion as the owner of one of the country's largest newspapers. The Post lost thousands of subscribers last year over Bezos' endorsement decision. Members of the Opinion Board resigned in protest. – Axios

Our Take: The brilliance of the WAPO deployment is that it gives away the game by forcing the media protectorate to admit they were playing one in the first place.

They're not angry they're being given different rules to play by.

They're angry because the public now knows what they are. –

Democrats are anxious to rebuild their party on the heels of President Trump’s victory in November. But they have a major problem as they try to refashion their brand: The money isn’t there. Democratic donors — from bundlers to small dollar donors — say they are still angry about the election results and uninspired by anything their side has put forward since then. “I’ll be blunt here: The Democratic Party is f‑‑‑ing terrible. Plain and simple,” one major Democratic donor said. “In fact, it doesn’t get much worse.” A second donor was equally as pointed. “They want us to spend money, and for what? For no message, no organization, no forward thinking. … The thing that’s clear to a lot of us is that the party never really learned its lesson in 2016. They worked off the same playbook and the same ineffective strategies and to what end?” Much of the consternation among the donor community stems from the unprecedented 2024 election cycle, where many felt misled by the party and former President Biden’s reelection campaign…When Biden badly botched the debate, inflaming fears about his age, donors felt the campaign continued to hoodwink them, despite outwardly expressing their concerns to aides. And even when former Vice President Kamala Harris took the reins as the Democratic nominee, donors say, they poured gobs of money into what was ultimately a campaign that ran an outdated strategy. – The Hill

Our Take: A large chunk of the donations aren't real. The funding shut off because DOGE is cleaning house. –

***

Another Take: Brian is correct, and we’ve had Peter Bernegger on Why We Vote many times to discuss this tactic, called smurfing. Smurfing is the laundering of money through stolen identities.

Smurfed donations are small dollar amounts, and they appear as individual donations in all officially required – you know, for public trust – paper work. But the donors' identities are being used without their knowledge or consent.

It’s small donations, but it’s a lot of them. Peter Bernegger posted on X Monday, “US Senator @SenOssoff caught Smurfing,” and that “a quick data run on his campaign…doesn't show all of the laundering.”

According to Bernegger’s records, 20 people made 7,380 contributions for a total of $197,223 donation. And that’s just the top 20 and just via ActBlue. Each of those contributions is a campaign finance violation, falsifying business records, forgery, identify theft, wire fraud, and more. This is a massive scandal that the institutions have ignored.

But, now, the donations are stopping. I’m sure that’s because Democrat donors are angry about the party’s strategy. It couldn't possibly be because “campaign finance” is actually the laundering of taxpayer dollars through smurfing donations.

I wonder how long this practice has been going on…

Interestingly, The New York Times of all outlets debunked Obama’s small donor claims made in 2008.

The debunk was carried by all the major outlets to publish pieces about “Obama’s Small Donor Myth.” But that first image above is from the 2012 campaign, and no such debunk exists. In 2012, the small donor story was no longer a myth.

They even had a new study correcting the old study and ignoring the prior scandal. “Nearly half of the donors to Obama’s reelection campaign in 2011 gave $200 or less, more than double the proportion seen in 2007, according to the analysis from the Campaign Finance Institute, which tracks money in politics.”

Fun fact, Act Blue launched in 2004 as a new endeavor to harness the power of grassroots small donors. So many coincidences. –

U.S. National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard appeared on Fox News Tuesday to discuss reports of CIA agents contemplating the sale of state secrets to foreign adversaries. Gabbard’s remarks come in response to speculations that disgruntled agents, unhappy with the Department of Government Efficiency, might engage in espionage as a form of protest. During an appearance on “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Gabbard criticized certain elements within the CIA, accusing them of leveraging media connections to indirectly threaten national security. “I am curious about how they think this is a good tactic to keep their job. They’re exposing themselves essentially by making this indirect threat using their propaganda arm through CNN that they’ve used over and over and over again to reveal their hand that their loyalty is not at all to America,” Gabbard said. – Daily Caller

Our Take: From a related RT article –

“CNN, citing unnamed sources, claimed that some senior CIA officers were ‘quietly discussing’ how the dismissals ‘risk creating a group of disgruntled former employees who might be motivated to take what they know to a foreign intelligence service.’”

Oh, really? Is that a threat? Or a promise?

I'm not a lawyer, but I'm pretty confident that would constitute TREASON.

So go ahead, guys. Do it. Make my day. –

"The Pope had a quiet night and is resting," the Holy See Press Office informed journalists with a statement on Wednesday morning. Upon awaking, the Pope sat in his armchair, where he continued his therapy. He is undergoing the same oxygen therapy as the last few days. This evening’s medical update may include the results of the pulmonary CT scan carried out on Tuesday. [...] Twice-daily statements have kept the faithful informed about the Pope’s health since he was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Friday, 14 February, following a bout of bronchitis. He is currently being treated for double pneumonia and a health update last week noted that he is also showing signs of mild renal insufficiency, which appears to be under control. – Vatican News

Our Take: They’re Ruth Bader Ginsburging the Pope? Or are they Jimmy Cartering the Pope? –

A survey conducted from February 3-9, 2025, shows that 41.3% of respondents believe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should decide for himself whether to stay in politics. Meanwhile, 39.2% think he should leave politics after the war, while 15.1% say he should remain. The survey, which used face-to-face interviews with tablets (CAPI), included 2,000 respondents over the age of 18 in government-controlled areas of Ukraine. On Feb. 18, former U.S. President Donald Trump falsely claimed that Zelenskyy's approval rating had dropped to 4% and called for elections in Ukraine. The following day, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) reported that trust in Zelenskyy was at 57%. On Feb. 19, Zelenskyy responded to Trump’s comments, calling them disinformation. – MSN

Our Take: If and when Zelenskyy is replaced as fake leader of the fake nation of Ukraine, it will stand as the clearest proof to date he hasn't been working for his puppet masters for some time.

This will also allow Trump to calcify his posture in favor of the Russian side.

Let's see. –

Robert F Kennedy Jr has delayed a ruling meant to redefine which foods are labelled 'healthy,' a potential setback for the Make America Healthy Again movement. The 2024 FDA ruling was meant to go into effect this week that requires foods to meet a much stricter nutritional criteria to be labelled 'healthy.' RFK Jr signed off on a delay until April 28 in order to review the terms of the ruling and make any changes, as it was introduced before his confirmation as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Under the new ruling, for a food to use the 'healthy' label, it must have a certain amount of nutrients, like protein and whole grains, and contain minimal harmful ingredients like sugar and saturated fat. High-sugar cereals, protein bars, and yogurts once labeled 'healthy' will no longer qualify. Meanwhile, new 'healthy' foods will include olive oil, salmon, canned vegetables, and even water and coffee, for the first time. – Daily Mail

Our Take: The pendulum tends to swing from one extreme to another.

Veganism used to be the in thing, now it’s carnivore. Both diets when taken to the extreme can cause problems. It used to be liberal/atheistic politics, now it’s swinging to the conservative end of the spectrum with ingrained religious fundamentalism.

If we’re not careful, this could end up being more regressive than helpful for societal advancement.

Need balance, open mindedness, always questioning the “official narratives” from the “authorities” - whether those are political, scientific, media, or religious authorities. –

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the EU was designed to weaken America and has issued new threats of 25% tariffs on all imports from the bloc. Trump made the remarks on Wednesday at the White House during his first Cabinet meeting of his second term as president. […] “Look, let’s be honest, the European Union was formed in order to screw the United States, that’s the purpose of it,” Trump told the meeting. “And they’ve done a good job of it. But now I’m president.” He reiterated that his administration plans to impose tariffs on EU imports “very soon.” “It will be 25%, generally speaking, and that will be on cars and all other things,” Trump said, describing the EU as “a different case than Canada... they’ve really taken advantage of us in a different way.” The US and EU similarly found themselves locked in a trade dispute during Trump’s first term, when he introduced tariffs of 25% on European steel imports and 10% on aluminum, to which the EU responded with countermeasures. – RT

Our Take: “Look, let’s be honest, the European Union was formed in order to screw the United States, that’s the purpose of it,” Trump told the meeting. “And they’ve done a good job of it. But now I’m president.”

That's my President.

In 1940, the president of the Reichsbank – Walther Funk – wrote a nine-page memo numbered H.S. 70 and entitled, "Economic Reorganisation of Europe," referring to the Nazi post-war plans for Europe.

Ten years ago, there were memes circulating on 4chan that showed Funk's memo side-by-side with the founding documents of the European Union – which was founded in 1993 – and what it demonstrated was that the EU founding documents were plagiarized from the Nazis. In some cases, it appears that it was literally copy/pasted.

The Nazis had planned to set up an economic zone that covered the continent of Europe, and implement a single currency that could be used to subjugate and undermine the individual nation-states.

In an article published in 2020 by Adam LeBor, the author calls Funk a prophet who predicted the rise of the European Union. An argument could be made that certain factions within the Third Reich betrayed their brethren, merged with their counterparts on the Allied side to create the post-war "Rules-based international order," and the EU is really just the Fourth Reich with different branding. –

Attorney General Pam Bondi is facing mounting pressure from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to release the alleged “client list” of deceased billionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — a move President Donald Trump entertained on the campaign trail. [...] Lawmakers across the political spectrum have taken to X to urge Bondi to make good on her promise — an early, rare point of pressure Republican members of Congress have tried to exert over the administration. Leading the pack is Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), who chairs a task force on the “declassification of federal secrets.” The release of records related to the investigation into Epstein’s crimes is one of the task force’s major priorities. The outspoken Florida Republican started posting about the release of the Epstein documents on X on Monday, directing her grievances at Bondi. – Politico

Our Take: Rep Luna and her super real and important task force sent a letter to the DOJ asking about the release of the Epstein files.

They ignored her.

Then she complained to Attorney General Pam Bondi on twitter.

She ignored her.

The DOJ finally responded to her today with a letter and didn't tell her anything. Yet, Pam went on live TV the same day and told the world about the release.

They don't care about her task force.

SHUT IT DOWN. STOP WASTING OUR TAX DOLLARS.

Create a task force on weaponization of the media against Trump supporters. I will fully support you in that endeavor and can give you your first target. –

In a new executive order, President Trump reaffirmed his commitment to one of his favorite health care policies of his first term: his push to make the prices paid for medical services more public and transparent. Mr. Trump signed the order Tuesday afternoon. After years of halfhearted compliance from hospitals and insurance companies with the previous policies, Mr. Trump is signaling a more aggressive approach to enforcing the rules and making pricing data accessible to patients, a White House official said. Health care prices have historically been shrouded in secrecy, negotiated in private between doctors, hospitals, drug companies and the insurance companies that pay their bills. The parties in those negotiations have fought hard to keep those numbers out of public view, saying that confidentiality is key to their bargaining process. – The New York Times

Our Take: If Trump wasn't around, one of those ConInc faux-Trumps (Ron!, JD, whoever) would be taking credit for all these things Trump did years ago.

It would've been a Great Reset. –

The World Health Organization has warned that its largest global laboratory network is on the brink of collapse unless new funding is secured to replace the support lost after President Donald Trump’s order to withdraw from the United Nations agency. The Global Measles and Rubella Laboratory Network — known internally as “Gremlin” — is the backbone of efforts to track and control infectious threats. With 760 labs worldwide, it tests about 500,000 patient samples annually, identifying outbreaks before they cross borders. Its potential collapse threatens the elimination of measles, which is fueling a growing outbreak in Texas that’s infected at least 124 people and hospitalized 18. “Protecting this resource is absolutely imperative,” said Matthew Ferrari, director of Pennsylvania State University’s Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics. Measles and rubella elimination set the standard for other programs, and the ‘Gremlin’ network is their foundation. “It provides the information needed to advance those programs, and any threat to it will reverberate far beyond measles.” The WHO-led program relies entirely on US funding, receiving about $8 million annually to operate. The US was WHO’s biggest donor, contributing $1.3 billion to the organization between 2022 and 2023. – Bloomberg

Our Take: One can't help but wonder if now that the WHO has lost its funding, will we suddenly see a massive decline in global pandemics?

Am I accusing the WHO of creating bioweapons that are used against human populations, as part of a Hegelian Dialectic?

Yes, I am. –

BONUS ITEMS

President Donald Trump, amid tensions between Elon Musk and several senior officials in his administration, used the first Cabinet meeting of his second term to forcefully align himself with the billionaire who is attempting to radically downsize the federal workforce. Trump immediately ceded the top of the meeting to Musk, who provided a summary of his efforts so far. Relegated to a far left corner of the room in a row of chairs behind the Cabinet table, Musk sported a black MAGA hat and a black T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “Tech Support,” which he said was a “literal description” of the work of the U.S. DOGE Service. But Musk went on to outline how much more far-reaching the work of DOGE has been — and how necessary it is to the nation’s economic health. Trump later offered full-throated support of that mission. “We simply cannot sustain as a country $2 trillion deficits. Just the interest on the national debt now exceeds the Defense Department’s spending,” Musk said. “If this continues, the country will become de facto bankrupt.”

— The Washington Post

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) knew how she wanted to appeal to President Donald Trump on New York City’s congestion pricing plan. “Big words” and “nice colors” were included in her presentation to him, she told a laughing Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board on Wednesday. The governor thought that presenting the plan’s positives in an attractive way last week during a White House visit could convince Trump to halt his opposition. The plea hasn’t worked. The federal Department of Transportation added additional pressure with a letter sent on Wednesday to top New York transportation officials, informing them the termination of the plan will be effective on March 21. However, the MTA is unlikely to comply. “We’re not done. We are in court. We have said that you may have asked for ‘orderly cessation’ — that was the phrase that came in the letter to us, ‘orderly cessation.’ I will propose something in the alternative: ‘orderly resistance.’ We will keep standing up for New Yorkers,” Hochul said. – Washington Examiner

Get your tickets to the Great American Restoration Tour, next week in Las Vegas. From March 6 through 9, Badlands is descending on Sin City, and we want you to join us! Virtual tickets give you access to an exclusive GART telegram chat, ticket holder livestreams, behind the scenes interviews with attendees, and so much more. Click the image or headline above to get your tickets. — Badlands Media.

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.