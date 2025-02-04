The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in.

President Donald Trump on Monday made good on a campaign promise by signing an executive order to establish the first-ever U.S. sovereign wealth fund. He then said that the fund could be used to keep TikTok operating in the United States, though he did not offer details. "I think it's about time that this country had a sovereign wealth fund," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday. "I think in a short period of time, we'd have one of the biggest funds." Sovereign wealth funds are investment funds owned by a national government as a way to stabilize the country’s economy through diversified investments and to generate wealth for future generations. They are a way for countries to invest excess capital into markets or other investments and are most common in non-Western, oil-rich countries, including Abu Dhabi, China, Norway, Singapore and Saudi Arabia. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, "We're going to stand this thing up within the next 12 months," but he did not specify wherefrom the money for a sovereign wealth fund would originate. – ABC News

Our Take: Love this!

Trump has said a SWF would be used "to invest in national development projects such as highways, airports, manufacturing hubs and medical research" and to "help pay down the national debt."

He also said it "would be funded with income collected from new tariffs."

Another Take: Trump named dropped Saudi Arabia in reference to the US Sovereign Wealth Fund. That’s SIGNAL.

The Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund was financed by assets seized during the 2017 anti-corruption purge, which was then transformed into a Public Investment Fund.

What’s [theirs] is ours. –

One More Take: Given the level of attention I have paid to Saudi Arabia, I have long wondered why the United States doesn't have something akin to the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which is funded by proceeds from their national oil company (Aramco) and finances their entire government – on top of paying out the monthly allowances to every Saudi royal family member.

The reason we don't have one, of course, is because our government has long been run by an organized crime syndicate whose sole intent is to extract as much wealth as humanly possible from American society, even if it means leaving the American People in a state of destitution.

Those criminals are now shrieking at the top of their lungs in agony, as they watch President Trump dismantle their precious system of systems (h/t:

) and invert the status quo, which required American families and small businesses to pay crippling taxes and regulatory fees that stifled innovation as well as social mobility. It seems that nothing angers these demons more than watching their human cattle be freed from their pens.

It was certainly noteworthy that while signing the Executive Order, President Trump mentioned Saudi's PIF – the largest endowment fund of its kind in the world – and said that he thinks the US Sovereign Wealth Fund can quickly reach that scale.

I can't help but wonder if any assets seized by Executive Order will be incorporated into this Fund. –

President Donald Trump on Monday agreed to a 30-day pause on his tariff threats against Mexico and Canada as America’s two largest trading partners took steps to appease his concerns about border security and drug trafficking. The pauses provide a cool-down period after a tumultuous few days that put North America on the cusp of a trade war that risked crushing economic growth, causing prices to soar and ending two of the United States’ most critical partnerships. “I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30 day period to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured,” Trump posted on social media. “FAIRNESS FOR ALL!” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted Monday afternoon on X that the pause would occur “while we work together,” saying that his government would name a fentanyl czar, list Mexican cartels as terrorist groups and launch a “Canada-U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering.” The pause followed a similar move with Mexico that allows for a period of negotiations over drug smuggling and illegal immigration. – AP News

Our Take:

It’s amazing these major negotiations are happening so quickly! It’s like everything was already decided a long time ago and we’re just being told about it now! –

Another Take: Trump's current deployments are running a Game Theory Gauntlet that's as simple as it is masterful, and it's being disseminated across different layers of the sociopolitical battlespace and the Collective Mind at once.

Let's run down a few of the deployments on the Macro.

1) Trump's Tariffs (Power is Power)

This is probably the most sensational narrative in the ether at present, as Trump has essentially kicked off a trade war once more, but this time with our northern and southern neighbors, Canada and Mexico.

Of course, he's already paused the war on Mexico due to what seems to be some immediate capitulation, while he's signaling the opposite with Canada, referring to them as "very tough," and not in a good way.

Aside from the obvious anchoring to American independence and prosperity these moves signal, I think looking at them from the opposition's perspective grants us an even broader perspective as to the game theory on display, and I'm not talking about the globalist scions that sit atop these proxy states. I'm talking about the people.

Trump is reminding everyone, not just his own citizens, that, when it comes to geopolitical game theory (what some refer to as realpolitik,) power is power, and he who holds that power holds ALL the cards in negotiations.

I believe we're getting a bit of a 'City on the Hill' macro developing in 2025, wherein the United States barrels full speed into a new Golden Age while the proverbial squeeze is put on other western nations still kowtowing to globalist interests.

At first, Canadians, Mexicans and Europeans are going to be furious at Trump (and at Americans.) You're already seeing this emotional response booing the national anthem in sportsball circuses, etc., but in time, the torches and pikes will be pointed at the problem ... their own would-be masters.

Globalism is dead.

There is NO reason for one nation to be dependent on another. If it is, it is no nation. It's time for the world to remember it, and we're the reminder.

2) USAID (Seizure?)

Whether you're talking about the Devolution Theory or the Q Drops, the plan doesn't just involve giving back, it involves taking away, which is why the disclosure inherent in Trump's targeting of USAID is so illuminating to sectors of the Collective Mind previously reticent to the idea of dismantling the administrative state.

But under the surface, is there more going on? It seems the System's coffers are being seized, setting us up for the next stage of the game.

To wit ...

3) Sovereign Wealth Fund (Drainage?)

When I saw Trump's Sovereign Wealth Fund announcement, I knew my friend

would be first on the ball, signaling it as a #Drainage comm, and I concur completely.

What looks on the surface to be a classic redistribution scheme in keeping with government excess has all the hallmarks of the rehypothecation of [their] assets back to the people they originally stole them from.

That's us.

But otherwise, nothing seems to be happening. —

Donald Trump has claimed South Africa is “confiscating” land and “treating certain classes of people very badly”, announcing he is cutting off all future funding to the country pending an investigation. The US president’s intervention into one of South Africa’s most divisive issues was rebutted by the country’s government and criticised by groups across its political spectrum. Land ownership in South Africa remains highly unequal, a legacy of white minority rule that governments have struggled to address since the first multi-racial elections in 1994. Efforts to redress this inequality have drawn criticism from conservatives globally, including the South African-born billionaire and close Trump ally Elon Musk, who on Monday posted “Why do you have openly racist ownership laws?” on his social media platform X, in response to the defence of the country’s policy by South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa. Musk, who is heading Trump’s efforts to shrink the federal government, has said he is working to shut down the foreign aid agency USAid. – The Guardian

Our Take:

Unfortunately, I don’t think this post is about whatever is happening (or not happening) inside of South Africa.

Remember that South Africa filed the genocide charges against Israel at The Hague, and Netanyahu just landed in DC to meet with Trump on Tuesday. Seems like Bibi came early to make the rounds and organize an effective resistance against the purge that Trump is now orchestrating.

There’s also the current conflict unfolding in the east Congo, where the Rwandan-backed M23 proxy militia has taken the city of Goma, and is moving south to take more territory. The South African military is deployed there and helping the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government fight off M23 and its Rwandan backers.

The President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, is a Deep State operative and loyalist to the Israeli cartel. He has been very outspoken against South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, especially since those genocide charges were filed.

I suspect that President Trump is using this rhetoric to soften up Netanyahu for whatever hard negotiation is about to unfold today. Trump needs Bibi to uphold Phase Two of the ceasefire deal, which will almost surely result in the resignation of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and collapse of the Netanyahu government.

As Trump purges DC of Regime personnel, he seems to be feigning ignorance of the actual cartel that created the system of systems, though they surely know the threat he presents, given the moves he’s made over the past decade. Thanks to the feign, the Regime likely believes that they can outlast Trump 2.0, as long as they can control the personnel around him – Trump’s “allies.”

But Trump’s real allies are not in the White House. They are spread out across the world, in places like Moscow, Riyadh, and Beijing.

–

Another Take: Our foreign dependents and their NGO handlers are freaking out about USAID, but they shouldn’t be concerned unless they’re guilty of fraud.

–

Panama's president vowed Sunday to end a key development deal with China after meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and after complaints from President Donald Trump that the Latin American country had ceded control over its critical shipping canal to Beijing. José Raúl Mulino, Panama's president, said his nation's sovereignty over the 51-mile waterway, which connects the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, will remain unchanged. But he said he would not renew a 2017 memorandum of understanding to join China’s Belt and Road global development initiative and that Panama would instead look to work more closely with the U.S. "I think this visit opens the door to build new relations … and try to increase as much as possible U.S. investments in Panama," Mulino told reporters after meeting with Rubio on his first international trip since being confirmed. Rubio, who was a senator representing Florida before Trump tapped him to be America's top diplomat, said his team is ready to push the U.S. agenda.

– Fox News

Our Take: Does anything about the Mexico Canada trade stuff violate the USMCA or are we being advertised the USMCA?

Because these negotiations are fake. All of this is bullshit storytelling. Funny and effective. But none of it is real. Colombia, Venezuela, Ukraine, Panama, Mexico, Canada, Greenland.

It’s amazing nonsense, but still nonsense. Panama just kicked our greatest adversary out of the best location in our hemisphere without war with the US on the high seas, huh? –

Elon Musk has launched a campaign from inside the federal government to radically upend agencies, exercising a level of control so sweeping that it is stunning former top White House officials, even in a political moment when many things are described as unprecedented. Musk, the world's richest man and an advisor to President Trump, is leading a team called the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Despite the name, DOGE is part of the White House and not a Cabinet agency. In recent days it has gained access to the Treasury Department's payment systems, which are responsible for processing trillions of dollars of spending every year. With a new home for DOGE in the White House, here's what you need to know. The Associated Press reported DOGE representatives have also gained access to classified information at the U.S. Agency for International Development, a decades-old foreign aid agency Musk says he plans to shut down. And now, Musk's cut-slashing unit is reported to be eyeing a way to gain access to the systems of the Small Business Administration, which gives loans and support to small firms, according to PBS News Hour. – NPR

Our Take: The squabbling over who's carrying out Trump's orders and whether or not they have the power to is panic-induced noise.

From Musk to EVERY appointment, Trump is THE prime sovereign because the power has been vested by the people into him.

This isn't a change. It's a reminder. –

Another Take: NPR is repeating the silliness that Elon Musk is operating outside the law, so I was curious if/how “National Public Radio” is federally funded.

According to NPR's official website, the organization is primarily funded through fees from member stations, sponsorships, grants, and individual donations. A small portion of its funding comes indirectly from the federal government via the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). CBP is funded entirely by the federal government.

CBP receives an annual appropriation from Congress, which is allocated through the federal budget. CPB then distributes the funds to public radio and television stations across the U.S., including NPR and PBS member stations. The member stations pay fees to NPR. I’d love to see the accounting.

All that to say, the market isn’t a part of any of this – and NPR is undeniably biased. Their future is at stake.

It’s definitely about the money, but it’s more about the secrets. and it’s all coming out. –

President Trump announced on Monday that he would appoint Michael Ellis, a former top aide to House Republicans and a loyalist whose appointment in the first Trump administration became a flashpoint, to serve as the deputy director of the C.I.A. The deputy director does not require Senate confirmation, allowing Mr. Ellis to begin serving immediately. John Ratcliffe, the C.I.A. director, had pushed for his appointment. Mr. Ellis was a top lawyer for former Representative Devin Nunes of California when he led the House Intelligence Committee and used his position there to try to delegitimize the investigation into potential ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign. Mr. Ellis then moved to serve as a lawyer for the National Security Agency, a position he held only briefly before the Biden administration placed him on leave. Critics viewed his appointment then as a reward for his role in a contentious legal decision by the administration to try to stop John R. Bolton, the former national security adviser, from publishing a damning book about the president. But an inspector general’s report later concluded that there was no undue pressure by the Trump administration to install him.

— The New York Times

Our Take: Michael Ellis has been appointed to be the CIA General Counsel.

Ellis along with ECW were the ones who gave the intel reports to Devin Nunes showing Trump and his associates were being spied on by our intel agencies.

Ellis was also named as General Counsel of the NSA at the end of Trump's first term. After delays, acting SecDef Chris Miller finally ordered Ellis to be "immediately installed" just four days before Biden's inauguration, something the establishment didn't approve of:

"An 11th-hour move like this and a directive from the acting secretary of defense is overwhelmingly strong evidence of irregularity...Unless the acting secretary of defense can produce a compelling rationale for why this individual needed to be installed now, there should be a presumption that this is improper and the Biden team should remove this individual on Day 1.”

Ellis now at the CIA is certainly interesting. –

In NEW YORK, Langone Health canceled appointments for “two 12-year-olds who had been scheduled to receive implants that dispense puberty-blocking medication.” In COLORADO, Denver Health announced it would stop performing sex change surgeries on minor children, while UCHealth said it is ending so-called “gender-affirming care” for all minors. In VIRGINIA, VCU Health and Children’s Hospital of Richmond have “suspended” providing transgender-related medication and surgeries for minors, while UVA Health has “suspended” all transgender-related services for minors. In WASHINGTON DC, Children’s National Hospital has “paused” prescribing puberty blockers and hormone therapies for minors, while Northwest Washington Hospital has done the same. In ILLINOIS, Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago is “reviewing” their transgender-related services for minors. In PENNSYLVANIA, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is “closely reviewing” the transgender-related services they provide for minors. – The White House

Our Take: History will recall this season in horror, like Lobotomies (1930s-1950s), Forced Sterilization (1900s-1970s), Human Experimentation (1940s-1950s), and Electroconvulsive Therapy (1930s-1950s).

Also, all those things never stopped, and mad science has crossed the uncrossable line in their open and brazen pursuit of children. The very worst fate awaits those who harm kids.

Matthew 18:6. –

Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday for his first international visit since the toppling of Bashar al-Assad, state media reported. Live TV footage showed Sharaa shaking hands with the crown prince in the Saudi capital before sitting down for talks. The Saudi crown prince is the second Gulf leader to meet Sharaa since the latter was declared president for a transitional phase last week. Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met Sharaa in Damascus on Thursday, becoming the first head of state to visit the Syrian capital since Bashar al-Assad was ousted in December. Sharaa, an Islamist who was once an affiliate of al-Qaeda, has been trying to gain support from Arab and Western leaders since Assad was toppled. Sharaa was accompanied on his visit by Syria's foreign minister, Asaad Hassan al-Shibani. The Syrian presidency had earlier posted a picture on X of Sharaa and Shaibani aboard what appeared to be a private jet on their way to Saudi Arabia, calling it a “first official visit.” – France 24

Our Take: I see all of this as "Moves and Countermoves."

There can be little doubt that "Al Sharaa" – I prefer his al-Qaeda/ISIS name, Al-Jolani – is a product of USAID. USAID reportedly sent over $15 billion into Syria to secretly fund proxy militant groups to oppose the Assad government.

To be clear, these groups were ISIS, al-Qaeda, and their affiliates. Anons have been digging into the receipts, and have found tens of millions going to specific groups and individuals for "humanitarian coordination," among other things.

And here is an image of some jihadis posing with their RPG in a USAID tent.

Love that the guy took off his Birkenstocks for the pic. Great awareness. It's hard to look like a violent badass while wearing hippie shoes.

Assad expelled US NGOs in 2014, and for years publicly stated that he knew USAID was financially facilitating the [13 year] coup against him. He partnered up with Russia and China for the rebuild in order to limit exposure to western NGOs and governments.

That says a lot about our government and NGOs, when foreign countries don't want their personnel or money.

It was Saudi Arabia who brought Syria – specifically, Assad – back into the Arab League at the Riyadh summit in May 2023. There seems to be some effort by the media to pin this coup on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and pull Syria away from Russia and Iran.

To what extent MBS is content with the change in Syrian leadership is impossible to truly know, but I would expect him to play nice with the neighbors in the region as he is courting investors to come to the Middle East and build the future.

The last thing he needs is more war. –

Florida’s Republican era of good feelings appears over. President Donald Trump’s home state is caught up in a never-before-seen power struggle between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature. It’s led to insults, promises of political payback and a mounting media offensive by the governor. The scene is unlike any since Republicans gained control of state government nearly three decades ago. While past dustups between a GOP governor and Republican legislators have been fought over policies such as medical malpractice insurance or government subsidies for businesses, the current fight hits a top-tier issue crucial to Republican voters: illegal immigration. DeSantis, in a move he said was meant to support the Trump administration’s efforts to squelch illegal immigration, called legislators to come to Tallahassee on Monday. And when they arrived, they promptly closed his special session, called their own and passed a bill that did not contain all of the asks the governor had requested. Legislative leaders insisted their bill was crafted after consulting with the White House. So far neither side is backing down, and there’s a chance that the fight will drag on through the regular session that starts in early March and beyond.

– Politico

Our Take: I think my favorite under-the-radar political situation right now is the one going on in Florida.

DeSantis is trying to ride Trump’s immigration coattails and set himself up as a 2028 contender, but he can’t get control of the Trump-backed legislature.

DeSimps hardest hit. –

Secretary of State Marco Rubio assailed the U.S. Agency for International Development on Monday in his first public comments on the beleaguered humanitarian assistance body since billionaire Elon Musk pledged to destroy it, all but ensuring that the centerpiece of America’s foreign aid apparatus will be significantly scaled back or dismantled. Rubio, speaking to reporters in El Salvador on his first trip abroad as secretary of state, said he had assumed the role of acting USAID director after the ouster of several senior agency officials but said he had since “delegated that authority” to another Trump official whom he did not name. He accused the agency, which has a staff of more than 10,000 and oversees food aid, emergency relief, health programs and other projects in more than 100 countries, of “insubordination” and acting against American interests.

– The Washington Post

Our Take: Ilhan Omar asks Americans if they would rather have Donald Trump making decisions well within the purview of the constitutional executive branch or allowing the "elected" representatives of the Uniparty government of the foreign occupation-run everything.

Tough choice, commie.

She also says that the CIA via USAID has owned her since childhood. Weird.

–

***

Another Take: The video that Chris posted above recalled that time we learned about Ilhan Omar committing immigration fraud by marrying her brother.

Another, unrelated dig I was doing led me to discover this from USA.gov:

“You may lose your U.S. citizenship in specific cases, including if you…commit an act of treason against the United States and are a naturalized U.S. citizen who faces denaturalization due to committing certain crimes.”

“Certain crimes” led me to this Trump DOJ Press Release from February of 2020:

That’s interesting.

Denaturalization typically occurs if the individual is found to have committed fraud or misrepresentation during the naturalization process, such as lying about their identity or criminal history.

Or, perhaps, marrying your brother to defraud the people of the United States.

Related, if the CIA “owes” Omar since childhood, then her wailing about USAID is curious, at a time when USAID is being rapidly exposed as a criminal hydra.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “The attitude that USAID has adopted over the years is ‘no, we are independent of the national interests, we fund programs irrespective of whether it is aligned or not aligned with the foreign policy,” says @SecRubio. “That’s ridiculous — these are taxpayer dollars.”

He also said, “In many cases USAID is involved in programs that run counter to what we’re trying to do in our national strategy with that country or with that region.. That cannot continue.”

Again, what exactly does the CIA owe Representative Omar?

Oh, I almost forgot, like immigration fraud, another explicit cause for denaturalization is committing acts of treason against the United States.

–

BONUS ITEMS

On January 31, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth held a call with his United Kingdom counterpart, Secretary of State for Defence John Healey. The two Secretaries committed to continuing the especially close coordination between the United Kingdom and the United States on defense issues, including our Warfighters deployed shoulder to shoulder to secure our shared interests. The two leaders discussed the need to increase Allied defense investment and industrial base capacity to strengthen NATO, as well as the situation in Ukraine and other pressing security issues. – Department of Defense

The acting U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C. threatened legal action on Monday against anyone who "impedes" the Department of Government Efficiency's work or "threatens" its people. Why It Matters: The acting U.S. attorney stepped in after DOGE chief Elon Musk and his allies faced sharp blowback for taking over operations in multiple government agencies over the last few days, including the U.S. Treasury, the General Services Administration and the Office of Personnel Management. Together, the three departments make up the backbone of the U.S. financial system and contain sensitive payment information related to trillions of dollars in federal disbursements, as well as personal identifying information about tens of thousands of government employees. – Newsweek

Nucor Corp., the largest steel producer in the United States, is supporting the tariffs imposed by President Donald J. Trump on China, Canada, and Mexico. “Nucor applauds the first steps taken by President Trump in his America First Trade Agenda,” said Leon J. Topalian, Nucor’s chairman, president, and CEO. We look forward to working with President Trump to enforce our trade laws and strengthen American manufacturing!”Trump’s order, signed on Saturday, introduces tariffs through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, effective Tuesday. The order applies a 25 percent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10 percent tariff on imports from China. However, a one-month delay has been agreed at the eleventh hour for the Mexico tariffs, as the Hispanic country negotiates with the Trump administration. Canadian energy imports will face a reduced 10 percent tariff. – National Pulse

The Senate confirmed fracking CEO Chris Wright as Energy secretary in a bipartisan vote Monday evening. Why it matters: Wright will immediately have to smooth out President Trump's efforts to slow down — or halt entirely — climate change-related spending. He'll also now control the federal government's most important energy research. Driving the news: Wright, an engineer and CEO of hydraulic fracturing company Liberty Energy, cleared the Senate 59 to 38. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate progressives opposed his nomination. – Axios

