Now, onto the news from Wednesday, October 15th …

The Trump administration will set price floors across a range of industries to combat market manipulation by China, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC in an exclusive interview Wednesday. China has driven foreign competitors in the rare earth industry out of business over the past two decades by using its global dominance in refining and processing to slash prices, Bessent said. “When you are facing a nonmarket economy like China, then you have to exercise industrial policy,” Bessent told Sara Eisen at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum in Washington, D.C. “So we’re going to set price floors and the forward buying to make sure that this doesn’t happen again and we’re going to do it across a range of industries,” the Treasury secretary said, without naming specific industries the administration was looking at beyond rare earths. The U.S. also needs to set up a strategic mineral reserve, Bessent said. JPMorgan Chase is interested in working with the Trump administration to create such a reserve, he said. Rare earths are used to produce magnets that are crucial inputs in U.S. weapons systems like the F-35 warplane and Tomahawk cruise missiles. Rare earth magnets are also essential for civilian commercial applications like electric vehicles. – CNBC

Our Take: All year, I’ve been saying Scott Bessent has the most interesting role in the 2025 Shadow War.

In 2024, He told you what we were going to do. Now, China is giving him the narrative shielding to do it. Donald Trump isn’t waging a war with Xi Jinping. He’s copying his playbook. –

The Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared ready to strike down a 2024 congressional map that a group of voters has challenged as the product of unconstitutional racial gerrymandering – that is, according to them, it sorts voters based on race in violation of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause. During nearly two-and-a-half hours of oral arguments, the court’s conservative justices signaled that they are likely to undermine a key provision of the Voting Rights Act, even if they may not ultimately strike it down altogether. Wednesday’s oral argument was the latest chapter in a dispute that dates back to 2022, when Louisiana adopted a new congressional map in the wake of the 2020 census. Roughly one-third of the state’s population is Black, but the 2022 map had only one majority-Black district out of the six districts allotted to the state. That prompted a group of Black voters to go to federal court, where they argued that the 2022 map violated Section 2 of the federal Voting Rights Act, which bars discrimination in voting practices. [...] [Janai] Nelson pushed back when Kavanaugh broached the Trump administration’s argument, telling Kavanaugh that such a “suggestion would swallow Section 2 whole.” Nelson cautioned that adopting her opponents’ position would create “a staggering reversal of precedent that would throw maps across the country into chaos.” But if the court believes that the 2024 map is unconstitutional, she continued, it should send the case back to the lower court for it to “use one of the many alternatives that are available that meet Section 2 and also comply with the Constitution.”– SCOTUSBlog

Our Take: As I’ve said before in The Brief, the VRA has been effectively gutted over the years, leaving only Section 2 (redistricting) and Section 11 (suppression/intimidation) as meaningful legal paths for remedy under the statute.

This case is about Section 2. Here’s the backstory.

Following the 2020 Census, in 2022, Louisiana adopted a new 6-district congressional map with only one majority-black district, despite roughly one-third of the state’s population being black. Black voters sued, claiming the map violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act (VRA), and Judge Shelly Dick agreed and ordered the creation of a second majority-Black district.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Judge Dick’s decision, giving Louisiana until Jan. 15, 2024 to produce a compliant map. So, Louisiana drew a map with two majority-Black districts. Then a group of “non-African American” voters challenged the court=ordered map as unconstitutional racial gerrymandering under the 14th Amendment. A three-judge district court agreed and blocked the map for future elections.

In May of 2024, the Supreme Court put the lower court’s order on hold, allowing Louisiana to use the 2024 map for that year’s elections. The high court agreed to hear oral arguments in the Spring of this year, and that oral argument took place yesterday.

It was rough. (Apologies in advance for the clip heavy take. I omitted several, but couldn’t choose on the remainders.)

Can the government discriminate on the basis of race in providing remedy to discrimination on the basis of race? Turns out, it depends:

If you’re thinking that’s racist, you’re wrong – and Justice Jackson wants you to just trust her about that:

Now consider that, in this next clip, the Justice is Puerto Rican, the lawyer is Indian, the petitioners are “non-African American,” and the subject of the case is about Black representation. Just thought that was notably diverse.

Yikes.

It got even more comical than that last faceplant, when NAACP lawyer Janai Nelson made the argument that white DEMOCRATS don’t vote for Black candidates as a foundation for why there needs to be a second district:

The obsession with race has made everything retarded (and even more racist). For example, Justice Jackson — I believe inadvertently — argued that Blackness is akin to a disability.

The effort to keep the Voting Rights Act despite the cause of its creation being moot has led to unintelligible civil rights laws.

This hearing is two and a half hours, but it’s worth the time. At the Supreme Court, you cannot just call everyone racist and claim dog whistles and get your way – you actually have to argue your position.

It’s illuminating. [Clip 1, Clip 2, Clip 3, Clip 4, Clip 5] –

The efforts of Russian diplomats and President Vladimir Putin personally helped save the life of Israeli hostage Maxim Kharkin, his mother Natalia has told TASS. Kharkin was among 20 living Israeli hostages that were released by Hamas on Monday in exchange for approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Natalia, a resident of Donetsk, said that she wants to go to Moscow to personally thank the Russian president for the role he played in saving her son. “We want to come and we want to see Vladimir Putin very much. To thank him for everything he has done because it helped Maxim survive,” she told TASS. The woman also praised the work of the Russian consulate in Israel that provided extensive assistance to Kharkin’s family. While no such meeting has been planned so far, Moscow still “shares the common joy that Kharkin is free,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. – RT

Our Take: Trump and Putin both have been involved in this Israel peace situation, further highlighting the obvious and overt alliance between Trump and Putin. This story now demonstrates that this alliance has been leveraged against the Netanyahu regime – specifically, the members of which have boasted this past year about thwarting the high-profile hostage deals with Hamas in the twilight hours, in order to avoid what they perceive as a catastrophic compromise with an organization they would prefer to see utterly destroyed.

But we cannot allow ourselves to succumb to the base instinct of vengeance which, when left unchecked, has the potential to corrupt the soul and turn you into the very monster you have set out to destroy.

Vlad and Donald know that securing a lasting peace will be remembered as perhaps the greatest achievement mankind has ever accomplished. The path to that reality is fraught with many dangers and obstacles, requiring a careful maneuvering to make it across the proverbial mine field.

—

Reporters from all major news outlets cleared out of the Pentagon on Wednesday after refusing to sign on to new Trump administration press restrictions for the complex. Journalists, some of whom have covered the Defense Department for decades, turned in their press badges and cleared belongings out of workspaces. Per the AP, many reporters waited until 4 p.m. to depart. That was the deadline set to exit the building. Media organizations had until Tuesday evening to decide whether to agree to a new policy that sought to limit journalists from seeking out information that had not been approved by Pentagon officials, even unclassified material. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has defended to policy, saying that it “now has same rules as every U.S military installation.” But he has falsely claimed that reporters have been allowed to roam free around the complex, even without badges. Only one media outlet, One America News Network, has signed on to the policy. Others, including Fox News, the major broadcast networks, PBS, the AP and The Wall Street Journal, have all refused to have their correspondents sign the policy as a condition to receive regular credentials. – Deadline

Our Take:

Why is the media so pro-espionage? –

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa in Moscow on Wednesday, praising the two countries’ deep historical ties and friendly relations. Al-Sharaa noted that Moscow would play a significant role in his country’s transition to a “new Syria,” and vowed to honor all past commitments. The two spoke at a meeting at the Kremlin ahead of extended talks. It marks the first visit of a Syrian leader to Russia since the fall of Bashar Assad’s government late last year. Al-Sharaa, who once led the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) under his nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Julani, rose to power following the departure of Assad. Putin said that diplomatic ties between Russia and Syria “have always been friendly” since their establishment in 1944. “Throughout these decades, we have always been guided by one thing – the interests of the Syrian people,” he said. Al-Sharaa said that Syria continues to “build on the many achievements” that cooperation with Russia has facilitated. – RT

Our Take: “Two Syrian sources told Reuters that Sharaa would use the talks to formally request that Moscow hand over Assad to face trial over alleged crimes against Syrians. Russia prides itself on being able to protect its foreign allies and was not likely to agree to hand over Assad to Damascus. Lavrov said on Monday that Russia had given Assad refuge because his life had been under threat. Sharaa, who is hoping to secure economic concessions from Russia, including the resumption of wheat supplies on favourable terms and compensation for war damage, was also expected to press for Moscow’s backing to resist Israeli demands for a wider demilitarised zone in southern Syria. One of the two sources said he might also raise the issue of redeploying Russian military police as a guarantor against further Israeli encroachments.”

They want Assad so that they can humiliate, and then execute, him in a sadistic ritual. The people who deployed Jolani – most likely the US State Dept and Mossad – to overthrow the Syrian government are Satan-worshipping pedophiles who revel in the opportunities to exacerbate human suffering and document it for posterity.

I do not expect Putin to hand over Assad, as it would not only be a betrayal of his longtime ally, but also a signal to the rest of the emerging Sovereign World Order that Putin cannot be fully trusted – that his word as a man and as a negotiator is worthless. As President Trump explained in his 1987 bestselling book, The Art of The Deal, your word (your integrity) as a negotiator is the most valuable asset you can possess.

Losing it eliminates your ability to negotiate at the highest level.

The most fascinating part of the whole article is the mention of Israel, and the potential request that the Russian military be brought in to act as a deterrent for Israel in southern Syria.

Now where have I heard that speculation before? –

The global economy faces a profound imbalance. Capital continues to pool in a handful of markets, while vast reserves of human potential in developing countries remain underutilised. Over the next decade, 1.2bn young people — mostly in emerging and developing economies — will enter the workforce. Yet current economic structures will generate only 420mn new jobs. This isn’t simply a development challenge. It’s a structural risk to the global economy. Unemployment and underemployment of this scale strain political systems, fuel migration and expose the fragility of global supply chains. The size of the challenge demands a fundamental evolution in how the World Bank and other multilateral institutions connect private capital with development aims. When institutional investors managing $400tn allocate only a fraction to markets where 85 per cent of humanity lives, the result is not just missed opportunity — it’s systemic risk. – Financial Times

Our Take: The Shift to a Decentralized Global Economy

“We’re moving from a top-down global system to a fragmented, multipolar economy.”

“Countries are cutting their own deals — rebuilding self-sufficient supply chains.”

“That shift began under Trump 1, kept going through the fake Biden term, and now it’s in the final stage.”

“Decoupling and decentralization were things Trump and Xi actually worked on together.”

“When Trump goes after China, Xi is the avatar for what the global order is doing inside China.” [Clip Link, Full Episode] –

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has rejected rumors that former Syrian President Bashar Assad has been poisoned, saying that Assad and his family are safe in Moscow and have been living there without any problems since being granted asylum. Earlier this month, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) cited an anonymous source as claiming that Assad had been discharged from a hospital in Moscow Region after a supposed poisoning attempt in September. The rumor has since been widely circulated by both Western and Russian media outlets. SOHR consists of a single individual – Rami Abdulrahman – who runs the organization from his home in Coventry, England, which also functions as a clothing shop. SOHR’s reports on the war in Syria have been cited by Western governments and media, although it has consistently faced accusations of anti-Assad bias and sympathy toward armed opposition groups. Lavrov stressed that Assad “has no problem living in our capital” and that “no poisonings have occurred.” “If such rumors appear, I leave them to the conscience of those who spread them,” he said. The minister added that Russia had provided asylum to Assad and his family “for purely humanitarian reasons,” noting that they had faced threats of physical harm after last year’s change of power in Damascus. – RT

Our Take: There is a strange development unfolding where former Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad is the subject of a number of psyops that appear designed to extinguish any remaining relevance he may have to the future of Syria. It is a curios exercise, seeing as Assad has been ostensibly removed from power, the head-chopping jihadis who overthrow his government have been warmly received as legitimate world leaders, and there have been no rumors or calls for Assad’s return.

So why dedicate the time and resources to further delegitimize him?

The poisoning story is one thing— it would be newsworthy if Assad had been poisoned— but there is another story that has circulated online periodicals in the past week claiming that Assad is addicted to online video games and spends hours everyday playing first-person shooting games like Modern Warfare.

This is hard to believe, considering that Assad is a trained surgeon who had no political ambitions prior to the death of his older brother in the 1990’s, when his father asked Bashar to return from London and prepare to become his successor as the leader of Syria. If anything, being driven from power may have come as sweet relief, especially after 13 years of civil war.

This same article, posted by Ynet (the largest online news site in Israel) also includes a video of Assad’s son, Hafez, which was posted online back in February. In the video, Hafez is seen walking down a sidewalk in what appears to be a Russian city, explaining to the viewers in broad terms what happened when they evacuated from Syria in December.

From the article:

“There was no plan, not even a backup plan, to leave Damascus, let alone Syria,” Hafez said in the video, filmed in one of Moscow’s upscale neighborhoods. He described how the family’s departure unfolded in December 2024, as opposition forces captured Damascus and other major Syrian cities.

Hafez said he had been in Moscow working on his doctoral studies when the unrest began, while his mother remained there for medical treatment. As fighting intensified, he returned briefly to Damascus to be with his father and brother Karim.

He said a Russian official later instructed the family to move to the coastal city of Latakia, home to a major Russian military base. “We went to Damascus International Airport around three in the morning,” Hafez said. “The airport was empty, even the control tower. Then we boarded a Russian military plane to Latakia and landed at Hmeimim Airbase before dawn.”

So the son is also in medical school training to become a doctor? The media branding of this is family as that of power-hungry dictators is becoming more and more silly as time goes by. They seem more like highly educated intellectuals who stepped in to serve their family and country in the wake of a terrible tragedy (the killing of Assad’s older brother, who was their father’s heir apparent as far as the line of succession is concerned.

Now they are pushing fake news about Assad being poisoned by the Russian (?) government, asserting that he is living the lifestyle of a lazy college freshman? Something tells me that Assad has no trouble keeping himself busy, given his work history and professional accomplishments. The fact that the media is still going after him, despite the “vow of silence” that Ynet is reported he took for Putin, suggests that the Uniparty is still afraid of Assad, and threatened by him.

What could it be that Assad knows? What possible power or leverage could he have over these people, that they would still feel so threatened by him, despite his ostensible fall from grace.

Something about this whole situation stinks.

I remain skeptical of everything. –

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) is throwing a curveball into the shutdown fight as he plans to bring a full-year spending bill for the Pentagon to the floor on Thursday, effectively daring Democrats to oppose it as part of their push to keep health care at the forefront of the impasse. Democrats have been almost completely united in their opposition to the GOP’s “clean” bill to fund the government through Nov. 21. The Senate voted against the House-passed continuing resolution for the ninth time on Wednesday, with another vote on the stopgap expected on Thursday. But Thursday’s vote on the Defense bill represents more of a gamble, and leaders on Wednesday largely said they hadn’t yet decided what to do. The full-year bill is the result of a bipartisan appropriations process and passed out of committee on a 26-3 vote earlier this year. And it would fund military paychecks that could be on the line again if the shutdown drags on until the end of the month. At the same time, Democrats want to appear steadfast in their opposition to the Trump administration, and note that they’ve gotten no guarantees about what Republicans could attach to the Defense bill once it clears Thursday’s procedural hurdle. “It seems like it’s a hard vote,” Thune told The Hill on Wednesday. “Because they all say they want a normal appropriations process, and we’re trying to give them one. I get it, it’s in the middle of a shutdown, which is a complicating dynamic here.” – The Hill

Our Take: Complicating the dynamic? The Pentagon appropriations bill passed out of committee earlier this year. It was bipartisan, with only three no votes from the 29-member committee. It ostensibly could have been passed earlier this year, but then we’d miss the shutdown drama!

The only thing complicating this dynamic is impotent Democrats frustrated by their unsatisfying lack of power – and that’s great entertainment.

Today, the government has been shut down for 16 days. What have we saved?

More importantly, what have we learned? –

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has announced that he is ready to secure a “big deal” with the US. In a meeting with senior officials in Minsk on Tuesday, he said that after recent contacts with President Donald Trump’s envoys, Belarus is willing to meet certain “global proposals” from the US. “But our interests must also be taken into account. And everything must be fair,” he stressed. The US has moved to reopen diplomatic relations with Belarus for purely “pragmatic purposes,” the president said. Lukashenko added that according to Belarusian national airline Belavia, despite an earlier agreement to loosen restrictions US “sanctions have not yet been fully lifted,” and the carrier still faces certain restrictions on destinations and repairs. The Trump administration moved to thaw relations with Belarus and lift Biden-era sanctions on Belavia last month as part of a deal that freed 52 prisoners from the country. Washington imposed the restrictions in 2023, after accusing Lukashenko of election fraud and “complicity” in the Ukraine conflict. – RT

Our Take: President Lukashenko is signaling that a major deal between the US and Belarus is imminent, and it’s a good bet that this deal has been either in the works or completely in place for a long time.

I refuse to accept that this just organically evolved over the past few days or weeks, given the important strategic relationship that Lukashenko and Belarus share with Putin and Russia. There is no way that Lukashenko would even consider a deal with the United States unless Putin was encouraging him to do so. And if a public announcement of a deal with Belarus is imminent, then a deal between the US and Russia is not far behind.

Honestly, I credit the “vodka diplomacy” that Lukashenko utilized during his negotiations with Trump lawyer-turned-envoy John Coale this past summer, which led to the release of 14 American hostages. –

BONUS ITEMS

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked the Trump administration from laying off thousands of federal workers during the government shutdown, saying it appears to be politically motivated. U.S. District Judge Susan Illston, a Clinton appointee based in California, ruled from the bench after an afternoon hearing, saying that the administration isn’t following legal requirements for conducting reductions in force, or RIFs, and that officials have exceeded their authorities. Illston also cited public comments about the shutdown made by President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought, adding that the layoffs appear to be unlawfully targeted at Democrats. The administration appears to have “taken advantage of the lapse in government spending and government functioning to assume that all bets are off, that the laws don’t apply to them any more and that they can impose the structures that they like,” Illston said. – Politico

The Trump administration quietly authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela, granting the agency lethal authority as part of an escalating campaign to oust President Nicolás Maduro. The move marks a sharp escalation in the administration’s campaign to oust Maduro, whom it has labeled a “narcoterrorist.” It follows weeks of U.S. military strikes on boats off Venezuela’s coast allegedly involved in drug trafficking, which have killed 27 people. Officials say the ultimate goal is regime change. [...] The decision follows weeks of rising military activity in the Caribbean and a broader strategy to brand Venezuelan drug traffickers as terrorist threats to the United States. The alleged policy is part of a wider effort led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe to remove Maduro from power. U.S. officials say he controls a drug trafficking network and have offered a $50 million reward for his arrest. The new CIA directive broadens the agency’s role beyond intelligence gathering, granting it authority to carry out lethal operations across the Caribbean. First reported by The New York Times, citing multiple U.S. officials familiar with the classified directive, the Pentagon is preparing additional options for President Donald Trump, including potential strikes inside Venezuelan territory. – Newsweek

