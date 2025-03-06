The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in.

In an interesting 5-4 split, the Supreme Court has denied the Trump Administration’s application for a stay of a district court’s temporary restraining order (TRO) against the Administration’s effort to freeze $2 billion in funds from the U.S. Agency for International Development. The Administration is down by one vote but hardly out in the fight with lower courts over the control of this funding. The unsigned order in Department of State v. AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition refuses to stay the temporary restraining order of U.S. District Judge Amir Ali to force the payment of the money frozen by the Administration. However, there is more than meets the eye in this short, unsigned opinion. While unsigned, it is clear that Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the three liberal justices. The reason is the dissent of Associate Justice Samuel Alito, who was joined by Justices Thomas, Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh. — Jonathan Turley

Our Take: This simply isn’t my area of expertise or even genuine interest in the Info War, but I find Turley to be pretty measured when it comes to SCOTUS issues.

The headlines are painting this as an emphatic win by the administrative state and a staggering loss for the implementation of Trump’s DOGE agenda, and yet, reading a bit deeper, we see that this seems to be setting the stage for continued appeals in either direction.

Overall, I have no idea which direction this particular decision is going to go, BUT … I think we’re seeing an era of narrowing, from presidential authority right to the courts. And before we can narrow authority, I suppose we need to stretch the limits of just how far it currently extends, and draw mandate for its curtailment. —

US President Donald Trump is seeking an improved minerals deal between Washington and Kiev, CBS News reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the talks. The allegations come three days after a brief falling out over the issue between Trump and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky. Last week, Zelensky visited the White House to finalize an agreement granting the US the rights to the country’s rare-earth minerals as restitution for military aid provided by Washington to Kiev during the conflict with Moscow. However, his meeting with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance devolved into an argument in front of journalists. On Tuesday, Zelensky said “our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be.” In a post on X, he added that “Ukraine is ready to sign [the agreement on minerals] in any time and in any convenient format.” The deal has not been finalized yet, according to multiple sources cited by CBS News. However, a person familiar with the matter told the news outlet that the parameters of the agreement could change because the US president is pursuing a “bigger, better deal.” — RT

Our Take: Live look at President Trump:

I guess Zelensky (or his handlers) never read The Art of The Deal, huh? If they had, they would know that Donald Trump's first offer is his best offer, and once you walk away from the table, you forfeit that offer.

Then you factor in the veiled threats that Zelensky proffered against the United States, the fact that he allegedly called Vice President Vance a "bitch" in Ukrainian ("supa") under his breath, and the general display of disrespect that the world witnessed during the exchange, and Zelensky should be grateful to get any deal at all. —

The mayors of four so-called "sanctuary cities" testified Wednesday before the Republican-led House Oversight Committee, where they defended their jurisdictions' immigration policies and treatment of undocumented immigrants. The witnesses included Eric Adams of New York, Mike Johnston of Denver, Brandon Johnson of Chicago and Michelle Wu of Boston. The mayors are all Democrats, and fielded tough questions from Republicans about their cities' policies regarding undocumented immigrants. The "sanctuary city" refers to a broad range of policies that limit local cooperation with federal immigration agents. The mayors argued the policies are crucial for ensuring undocumented immigrants report crimes and access city services without fear of deportation. Republicans accused the mayors of defying President Trump's immigration agenda and releasing dangerous criminals onto the streets. — CBS News

Our Take: We didn’t cover this on Badlands because everyone is traveling, but I watched it, and it was surreal.

The four mayors all had the same talking points. They are no longer “sanctuary cities” but rather “welcoming cities.” The mayors wanted everyone to know that they follow all local, state, and federal laws. And every mayor confirmed that they think violent criminals need to be deported.

This is mind boggling, considering that they absolutely are sanctuary cities, the “sanctuary” is from federal immigration law enforcement, and they release violent criminals into American communities every single day.

In other words, they lied — brazenly and under oath.

Anna Paulina Luna told Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, who spent $2M of taxpayer dollars prepping for the hearing, that she was referring him to the DOJ for harboring violent criminal illegals. I’m skeptical that anything comes from her threat, but it’s the right direction under the circumstances.

Accountability now. (Also, Denver taxpayers are chumps.) —

A senior Palestinian official and confidant to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas says that the PA will cut ties with the US if President Donald Trump advances his proposal to take over the Gaza Strip and relocate all of its residents. In an interview with The Times of Israel from his Ramallah office last week, Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Council member Ahmed Majdalani said implementation of Trump’s proposal would amount to the “expulsion” of Gaza’s roughly 2 million residents, thereby posing an “existential threat” to the Palestinian cause. Pressed repeatedly as to whether such fervent opposition to the proposal meant the PA was prepared to sever ties with Washington again, Majdalani’s response was the same each time: “Of course.” “Why would we have ties if Mr. Trump sticks to this proposal?” he said. The longtime PA minister clarified that Ramallah is prepared to work with Trump if he abandons the idea. He also pointed to comments from top aides to the US president who have softened the proposal and suggested they would be open to shelving it if Arab allies came up with an alternative plan for the post-war management of Gaza that removed Hamas from power. — Times of Israel

Our Take: Hmmm... So it would seem that Mahmoud Abbas and the Fatah faction of the Palestinian Authority—which has been at odds (both politically and even kinetically, at times) with Hamas since they came into power in Gaza in 2006—have arrived at the same conclusions as me: deducing that President Trump's "Gaza Plan" is merely a proposal, not a real plan of action. And considering that Trump has instructed the Arab partners in the region to get together and come up with a counter-proposal, it is clear that this is now a negotiation, meaning Trump's position is merely an opening offer, and not an intended outcome.

What Trump's rhetoric achieves is removing Netanyahu and the Israelis from the negotiating table, as they are now happy to stand down and allow Trump to take all of the heat for his radical idea—the same idea that Netanyahu has wanted all along. And the more Trump declines the Arab's counter-proposals, as he did on Tuesday, the more confident the Israelis become that Trump will somehow deliver the impossible.

It is possible—and very likely—that Netanyahu is perceptive enough to understand that the final deal will not be exactly what Trump has suggested, and that is likely why we have seen him make preparations to resume the war with Hamas. But the point is that Netanyahu is giving Trump the space to negotiate on behalf of Israel, focusing his own attention instead on more pressing matters.

What President Trump needs right now is time. He needs time to wrap up the Ukraine negotiation with Zelensky and Putin, and posture himself on the geopolitical stage into an alignment with Russia, so that Putin and Trump can present a united front against Netanyahu. That's not something I expect to happen overnight. It will likely happen in stages—the recent Riyadh peace summit being a major milestone, and the forthcoming Putin-brokered Iran nuclear deal being another.

In the meantime, there are other opportunities for President Trump to keep Tel Aviv in a holding pattern. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich met yesterday with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The early reports are rather vanilla, citing boiler plate rhetoric of "strengthening ties of economic interest."

This rhetoric will buy Trump time, but Smotrich's true purpose in the US is to drum up support for annexation of the West Bank. President Trump is expected to make an announcement on that issue, and Tel Aviv is expecting him to endorse conquest. —

President Trump said that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trying to use the escalating trade war as a way to stay in power after the two leaders spoke on Wednesday about Trump’s newly implemented tariffs. “Justin Trudeau, of Canada, called me to ask what could be done about Tariffs. I told him that many people have died from Fentanyl that came through the Borders of Canada and Mexico, and nothing has convinced me that it has stopped. He said that it’s gotten better, but I said, ‘That’s not good enough,’” Trump said on Truth Social. The president added the call was partially cordial, before knocking Trudeau, who announced his intent to resign in January. “The call ended in a ‘somewhat’ friendly manner! He was unable to tell me when the Canadian Election is taking place, which made me curious, like, what’s going on here? I then realized he is trying to use this issue to stay in power. Good luck Justin!” Trump said. The president had previously delayed implementation of the 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico by a month as the result of negotiations with Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, during which both countries agreed to implement more measures to secure their borders. Trump on Monday said there was no more room for dealmaking before he hit both countries with tariffs at midnight. — The Hill

Our Take: The inversion of the globalist west continues unabated.

Trump isn't refusing to deal with Justin Trudeau because of some political rivalry; it's because he's an illegitimate leader.

Across the globalist hegemon, it turns out there are many such cases.

Power back to the people. —

Qatar on Wednesday lambasted a probe by Israel’s Shin Bet security agency that cited the Gulf state’s money to Gaza over the years as having contributed to Hamas’s buildup of its forces for the October 7, 2023, onslaught. Doha insisted that “no aid has ever been delivered to Hamas’s political or military wing” and accused the Shin Bet of “scapegoating Qatar” in the agency’s report about failures leading up to Hamas’s onslaught. The Shin Bet pointed, among many other factors, to Israel’s yearslong policy of facilitating payments by Qatar to Hamas-ruled Gaza. The Gulf state, with which Israel has no diplomatic relations, has long hosted some of Hamas’s political leadership. — Times of Israel

And …

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu five months before the Hamas onslaught of October 7, 2023, that a war in Gaza was inevitable, the Haaretz daily reported Wednesday. The report came amid an escalating war of words and strategic leaks between the premier and the security service’s head, including widespread talk about Netanyahu potentially firing Bar. The two met in late May 2023, after Operation Shield and Arrow against Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza. According to the report, Bar told Netanyahu that the five-day campaign had been only “the first round against the Shiite axis.” “We must prepare for an opening strike, for a round of assassinations,” Bar reportedly continued. “Hamas is the next challenge before us, there will be no escaping from a campaign in Gaza.” Hamas did not actively take part in the 2023 round of violence, effectively helping keep it limited. In the campaign, Israel eliminated some of Islamic Jihad’s senior leadership in a series of airstrikes, while the terror group fired some 1,500 rockets at Israel until an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire came into effect. — Times of Israel

Our Take: Trouble in paradise, it seems.

Bibi Netanyahu and the head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, are engaged in a narrative war against one another, as rumors swirl that Bibi plans to fire Bar any day now.

Bar is leaking reports to the press that he warned Netanyahu in May 2023 of an imminent war with Hamas, while Netanyahu is leaking reports to the press that during the same meeting Bar told him that Hamas was subdued and not a threat.

Given other leaked reports from Aman (Israeli military intelligence) stating that they had made similar deductions to the Shin Bet (counter-terrorism agency), it would seem more probable than not that Netanyahu is the one lying.

To further complicate things for Bibi, the Shin Bet has issued a report accusing Qatar of funding the October 7th attack, which has provoked Qatar into defending itself by asserting that Netanyahu was fully involved in all money that was flowing from Doha to Gaza—none of which was intended to end up in the hands of Hamas.

These conflicting reports are more than minor political disputes. They represent the fracturing of the Old Guard in the Middle East, as Qatar has long been under the influence of the CIA, MI6, and military industrial complex. But we are entering a new age, and the leader of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is an old friend of Donald Trump's—most likely introduced by their mutual friend, Tom Barrack—and Tamim seems to be working with the Sovereign Alliance.

It is reasonable to assume that the House of Thani—which traces its lineage back to Abraham through his son, Ishmael—would like to regain its sovereignty, given that it first settled in Qatar in the year 1720, and has ruled the maritime nation since the 1800's. Sovereignty comes with a price, and that price is the death of the Old Guard. —

A Brazos Valley congressman says he is in process of drafting an election reform bill. Pete Sessions, whose district includes Robertson, Leon, and Milam counties, issued a news release saying his Make Elections Secure Act (MESA) would bring back paper ballots for all federal elections and primaries receiving public money. Sessions also wants paper poll books as the primary voter check in method. MESA would limit early voting to the three days prior to election day. And mail ballots would be restricted to active duty military personnel stationed away from their home and to voters with physical certified medical conditions that prevent them from voting in person. Sessions says MESA would align with the president’s commitment to make elections secure again. — WTAW

Our Take: Brian and I will be going through this legislation on the next episode of Why We Vote (Friday after next), but here’s a preview:

This bill has the potential to repeal all of the worst parts of the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) and take massive steps towards restoring election integrity.

I don’t say that lightly, and I’ve only skimmed a draft of the bill, but this is the way.

Want to have free and fair elections by midterms? Follow this bill, lobby your legislators, and tell all your friends to do the same.

It’s all happening. It’s also going to take all of us. —

The US has cut off intelligence sharing with Kyiv in a move that could seriously hamper the Ukrainian military’s ability to target Russian forces. The step follows the decision on Monday by the Donald Trump administration to suspend military aid deliveries to Ukraine and comes after a dramatic breakdown in relations between the US president and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy. US intelligence co-operation has been essential for Ukraine’s ability to identify and strike Russian military targets. Four officials familiar with the decision confirmed that Washington had frozen intelligence channels with Kyiv. John Ratcliffe, director of the CIA, later told Fox Business: “Trump had a real question about whether President Zelenskyy was committed to the peace process, and he said let’s pause.” But he added that there was hope of the support being restored. “I want to give a chance to think about that, and you saw the response that President Zelenskyy put out,” Ratcliffe added. “So I think on the military front and the intelligence front, the pause that allowed that to happen, I think will go away.” — Financial Times

In the opening six months of the Ukraine-Russia war, France's President Emmanuel Macron came under fire in Europe for being one of the few major political leaders to hold regular diplomatic calls with Putin in an effort to solve the conflict and avoid further bloodshed in Eastern Europe. Now he feels he has to go full hawk in response to US President Trump, as on Wednesday in a nationally televised address he claimed Putin is now threatening all of Europe and has declared, dubiously, that Russian aggression "knows no borders." "We are entering a new era," he told his fellow countrymen in the address. "If a country can invade its neighbour in Europe and go unpunished, nobody can be sure of anything." That's when he asserted: "Beyond Ukraine, the Russian threat is real - it affects the European countries." Macron pulled out all the stops, and appears to be making himself into the European version of Russia's Medvedev, going maximal no limits jingoism. "President Putin is violating our borders to assassinate opponents, manipulate elections," he claimed in the remarks. "We need to prepare," the French president said, amid a broader European push to 'fill the gap' in the wake of President Trump suspending all US arms shipments to Kiev, as well as intelligence-sharing. On Sunday during a London security conference of European leaders, UK PM Kier Starmer presented a plan of up to 30,000 UK peacekeeping troops for Ukraine, supported by France. "I want to believe that the US will stand by our side, but we have to be ready for that not to be the case," Macron said in reference to shifting Washington policy. And Macron then claimed, "France has to recognize its special status - we have the most efficient, effective army in Europe," adding that France has nuclear weapons to provide to the broader Western alliance if called upon. — ZeroHedge

