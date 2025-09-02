The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Monday, September 1st …

President Donald Trump demanded that pharmaceutical companies release data pertaining to the success rates of their Covid "drugs" in order to clear up the what he called a discrepancy "mess" over the products, though some information already appears to be available. In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump wrote that he's seen "extraordinary" information "from Pfizer, and others" that has never been released to the public. He expressed skepticism as to why the data has not been released despite the division over the success of Covid "drugs." "They show me GREAT numbers and results, but they don’t seem to be showing them to many others," Trump wrote. "I want them to show them NOW, to CDC and the public, and clear up this MESS, one way or the other!!!" He did not specify what data he would like to be released, nor what specific "drugs" he meant, whether that be vaccination or anti-viral medications such as Paxlovid. Pfizer, the only company named by Trump, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. – NBC News

Our Take: Major signal from Trump here, laying the groundwork for a public shift on the Covid narrative.

This is something we have been anticipating for quite some time. –

***

Another Take: Trump has never been the culprit in the vaccine issue. Trump has ended the vaccine regime’s influence and control. Been talking about this for a long, long time. [January 17, 2023, December 10, 2021] –

Members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should continue to resist “hegemonism and power politics” to help build a fairer international system, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday as he opened the group leaders’ meeting in Tianjin. Delivering a keynote speech to leaders and representatives of member and partner nations, Xi invoked what he called the “Shanghai spirit” of “mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diverse civilizations, and pursuit of shared development.” Xi praised the progress made by the SCO since its founding in 2001 and outlined new priorities. He said members must “oppose the Cold War mentality, bloc confrontation, and bullying practices” – terms often used by Beijing to criticize US and Western policies. “We should advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and make the global governance system more just and equitable,” he added. The Chinese leader also urged members to pursue win-win cooperation while respecting their national differences, strengthening exchanges between their peoples, and pushing for greater efficiency and evidence-based policymaking within the SCO. – RT

Our Take: I agree with everything that President Xi is saying here.

I'm sick and tired of watching our State Department and political class act like a bunch of hyenas in heat, as they constantly humiliate themselves in their vain attempts to castigate and alienate President Putin and the members of the Sovereign Alliance. These jackals are a disgrace to America, and frankly, a disgrace to mankind.

I recognize the cultural differences with China. They are an economic rival, and we can't be weak when we are dealing with them. But that doesn't mean that we have to thump our chest and threaten war every time Lindsey Graham's menstrual cycle is active.

Tammy Bruce acted a fool and humiliated herself last month in that ridiculous stunt against the Saudis, and I have yet to see anybody on any platform (aside from myself) call her out for her arrogant stupidity. President Trump was right to exile her to the island of misfit toys, and she is lucky that he had the grace to allow her to save face by positing it as a re-assignment. (She deserves to remain waiting to be confirmed as deputy ambassador to the UN – a role that is totally unnecessary – for the rest of President Trump's term.)

It is past time that we start calling people out for acting like jackasses while serving in official capacities as dignitaries of the United States. Nobody will respect us as long as we stand by idle and allow these clowns to act a fool in our good name. So whether it is "Vodka Diplomacy" with [Belarussian President] Lukashenko, or Q-posting with [Russian Economic Envoy to the US] Kirill Dmitriev, our hour is now.

It's time to stop playing pattycake with the Uniparty traitors and begin calling out their crimes against America and humanity. –

Another candidate of the right-wing anti-immigration Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party has died unexpectedly ahead of the local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), marking the fourth such case nationwide in recent months. As German outlet WDR reported, AfD’s direct candidate for the council in Blomberg, 66-year-old Ralph Lange, died on 28 August. His death automatically rendered invalid polling cards and postal ballot documents already sent out, putting pressure on the city administration to reprint and resend them in time. Following a decision by the city council, the election in Blomberg will proceed as a by-election on the planned date of 14 September 2025. Lange’s case is not the only one tied to the NRW local elections. Stefan Berendes, the AfD’s candidate for the city council in Bad Lippspringe, also died unexpectedly, triggering the same administrative procedures as in Blomberg. In both cases, AfD must now decide whether to nominate successors to the deceased candidates. Similarly, AfD candidates in Schwerte and Rheinberg passed away just days before scheduled elections. In total, four such cases have occurred in a very short period in the run-up to the NRW local elections. German economist Stefan Homburg called the coincidence ‘statistically almost impossible’ in a post on X. – Hungarian Conservative

Our Take: This story is mostly in foreign press with questionable origins, but the machine fact checked the deaths, at least, as accurate: Ralph Lange (66, Blomberg), Wolfgang Seitz (59, Rheinberg), Wolfgang Klinger (71, Schwerte), and Stefan Berendes (59, Bad Lippspringe).

“Their deaths occurred within a short period, leading to logistical challenges, such as reprinting ballots and invalidating postal votes in affected municipalities. German authorities, including police, have stated there is no evidence of foul play, and natural causes are assumed in at least some cases.”

Four candidates from one party die a few weeks before their election, and the people in power (in an opposition party in the upcoming election) say there’s no foul play? Reportedly there aren’t any investigations. Economist Stefan Homburg calling it "statistically almost impossible."

That post in the screen grab is relatable. Being dismissed as a conspiracy theorist makes me want to probe even harder.

Deutschland; aber normal.

That’s what AfD wants… Germany; but normal. It’s possibly a deadly position.

–

President Donald Trump told the Daily Caller that the Israel lobby is losing influence over Congress during an interview Friday. The following is an unedited excerpt from the Caller’s conversation with the president. REESE: A different war, Israel, a March Pew Poll, found that 53% of surveyed U.S. adults had an unfavorable view of Israel, that’s down – or that is up from 42% in 2022. Among young Republicans under 50, 50% have an unfavorable view of Israel. That’s up from 35% in 2022. There’s a growing group within the MAGA, America First coalition, Republicans, especially younger Republicans, who are skeptical of our support for Israel. Are you aware of this group? Are you worried about it? TRUMP: Yeah I’m aware of it. So, Israel is amazing, because, you know, I have good support from Israel. I have. Look, nobody has done more for Israel than I have, including the recent attacks with Iran, wiping that thing out. We, that plane, wiped them out like nobody ever saw before. You know, we got back and CNN was trying to say ‘well, maybe it wasn’t complete,’ and it turned out totally complete, beyond complete. But when, if you go back 20 years. I mean, I will tell you, Israel had the strongest lobby in Congress of anything or body, or of any company or corporation or state that I’ve ever seen. Israel was the strongest. Today, it doesn’t have that strong a lobby. It’s amazing. There was a time where you couldn’t speak bad, if you wanted to be a politician, you couldn’t speak badly. But today, you have, you know, AOC plus three, and you have all these lunatics, and they’ve really, they’ve changed it. – Daily Caller

Our Take: It's a beautiful plan in its simplicity.

All President Trump had to do was make the subservience to Israel painfully obvious, and lean into the narrative. The rest took care of itself. Let's review the results:

Infowars: Yesterday, Owen Schroyer announced suddenly that he is leaving Infowars after a nearly ten year stint, effective immediately, citing a long-growing rift with Alex Jones over his critical coverage of President Trump's ostensible relationship with Israel. Shroyer said that he offered to put in another week of work and appear with Jones on stream to announce the departure with amiable optics. Jones declined, and told him to never come back to the studio.

TimCast: Over the weekend, Alex Stein appeared on Tim Pool's show, and when the discussion got to the topic of Jeffery Epstein and his connections to Israel, shit hit the fan.

Turning Point USA: TPUSA contributor James Lindsay appeared on-stage with Charlie Kirk earlier this summer, where Charlie explained to the audience that they had received a number of petitions demanding that they cancel Lindsay's appearances and severe connections. Charlie scoffed at the idea. Important to note that it was James Lindsay who coined the term "Woke Right" to describe anyone who identifies as a Trump supporter and is critical of the Israeli government. He has spent the past two years trying desperately to make that a thing.

In the past, Lindsay published a white paper entitled "Dildos: Going In Through The Back Door: Challenging Straight Male Homohysteria And Transphobia Through Receptive Penetrative Sex Toy Use" as part of a trope to purportedly own the libs. He still has that paper, and others like it, proudly published on his personal website, New Discourses. It is also worth noting that Lindsay was once a raging Never-Trumper who publicly mocked Christians for being gullible and stupid.

Lindsay recently appeared on a podcast where he lamented that he is no longer invited to speaking engagements, has lost half of his subscribers, nearly all of his income, and claims to have been blacklisted by the Trump administration.

The thing that all of these platforms have in common is that they have all been extremely dishonest when it comes to the subject of Israel. One must ask themselves why they would continue, given the current circumstances, but I think most of you are intelligent enough to figure that out for yourselves.

President Trump is breaking ConInc. –

The U.S. Departments of Labor, Commerce, and Education today published a milestone report, America’s Talent Strategy: Equipping American Workers for the Golden Age, which presents a bold vision and concrete actions to transform the federal government’s approach to workforce development. The strategy outlines the Trump Administration’s blueprint for how it will prepare the workforce to seize the opportunities of President Trump’s America First economic agenda and power the nation’s entry into a new Golden Age of economic growth. Consisting of five strategic pillars, the strategy outlines how the Trump Administration will take innovative actions to empower more Americans to access good-paying jobs, build pipelines of skilled talent for critical industries, prepare the workforce system for an AI-driven economy, and position the U.S. as the dominant global economic leader. “I’m grateful to Secretaries Lutnick and McMahon for working with the Labor Department to develop this critical, forward-thinking strategy, which lays the foundation for the future of our nation,” said Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer. “Whether it’s expanding proven workforce models like Registered Apprenticeships or improving AI readiness, at President Trump’s direction, we have developed a concrete plan to put the American Worker First. Together, we will ensure our workforce is prepared to fill the hundreds of thousands of good-paying, in-demand jobs created by the President’s bold efforts to restore America as the world’s leading economic superpower.”

– US Department of Labor

Our Take: On the latest episode of The Narrative, I was joined by Lt. General Steve Kwast, who helped define the myriad tightropes Donald Trump is navigating at the advent of the new American Golden Age.

There's a reason we call DJT a Master of Narrative warfare.

[Clip Link, Full Episode] –

A former minister in the Danish parliament has been sentenced to four months in prison for possession of child pornography, multiple media outlets reported on Monday. Henrik Sass Larsen, who was once a senior member of the Social Democrats and served as trade minister, admitted to having more than 6,000 photographs and 2,000 videos of child sexual abuse on his computer. He denied the charges, however, insisting the files were connected to his search for evidence of his own childhood abuse. The explanation was rejected by a unanimous jury in the Copenhagen City Court, which delivered its verdict on Monday. Police uncovered the material during searches of his electronic devices in 2023 and 2024. The case, which became public in March 2024, cost him his membership in the ruling Social Democratic Party. In court, the 59-year-old, who spent part of his childhood in foster care before being adopted, said he had received a video link in 2018 that appeared to show him being abused as a toddler. This and another file vanished after viewing, he told the judges, adding that he searched online to trace the perpetrators and regretted not going to police. Prosecutor Maria Cingari said she was “satisfied” with the verdict, but called it sad that someone who had managed to overcome a difficult start in life ended up in such circumstances. She stressed that nothing could justify possession of child pornography. – RT

Our Take: Did y’all read my take on Denmark last week?

This story perfectly encapsulates why we, the United States, are going to rip Greenland from Denmark's greedy little fingers; because it doesn't want to hold it as a territory.

This member of Parliament is caught with SIX THOUSAND photos and TWO THOUSAND videos of children being raped, and gives the excuse that he was "looking for answers" of the molestation he personally suffered as a child. The judge laments the man's story, then "stresses" that there is no excuse to possess child pornography, and follows that up by giving him FOUR MONTHS in prison?

Something is rotten in Denmark, and it's not just the fact that their lawmakers are kid-diddlers.

So yes, Denmark, per my comments on Friday's Geopolitics with Ghost, your girlfriend (Greenland) is leaving you and going home with America, because you are a creepy pedophile that nobody wants to be around.

–

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was released from the hospital Monday after a crash on a New Hampshire interstate over the weekend. New Hampshire State Police say that Giuliani and his driver, Theodore Goodman, were traveling on I-93 when they were flagged down by a woman, who told them that she had been involved in a domestic violence incident. Police said that Goodman called state police and remained at the scene until troopers arrived. When merging back on I-93, they were hit from behind. The former mayor was taken to the hospital and treated for a serious back injury. State police said that the driver who hit Giuliani's car had no connection to the initial report of the domestic violence incident. Dashboard videos and body-worn cameras are being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation. – KCRA (NBC Affiliate)

AND

Donald Trump has announced that he will award Rudy Giuliani with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. “As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor,” the 79-year-old wrote on Truth Social on Monday, Sept. 1. Trump added that details regarding a date and location for the ceremony would come at a later time. – People

Our Take: Almost a year ago, September 26, 2024, Rudy Giuliani was disbarred in Washington, D.C., just a couple months after he was disbarred in New York. He was disbarred for being an election denier because people who steal elections are scumbags. He deserves to be restored.

And he deserves the Medal of Freedom.

Rudy Giuliani was America’s Mayor during 9/11, guiding New York City and everyone watching through its darkest hours with strength, compassion, and resilience. He gave us hope and regular updates WTC rescues. He was calm, stern, and articulate. He made us believe we’d be okay.

This was at a time when every institution and authority was telling us to be afraid.

Before that, he stood up to organized crime. After that, he stood up for free and fair elections. He’s always appeared to authentically be on the side of the American People.

Praise God that Rudy Giuliani is going to be okay and has been discharged from the hospital. And if you haven’t watched Codex 9/11 yet, you should:

[Full Movie] –

Traditional values are being sidelined internationally and must be brought back to the center of the global agenda, Russian President Vladimir Putin has told leaders at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin. Speaking at the expanded session of the gathering on Monday, the Russian leader stressed that the SCO’s strength lies in its traditional “respect for historical events, cultural values, and civilizational diversity.” He added that these principles form the basis for cooperation in science and education, healthcare, and sports. Putin noted that in the cultural sphere, Moscow is organizing the Intervision song contest, to be held in Moscow on September 20. Portrayed as an alternative to Eurovision, from which Russia has been excluded due to tensions with the EU over the Ukraine conflict, Intervision is expected to feature performers from Latin America, Africa, and Asia. ”This large-scale project is aimed at promoting universal values… Traditional values are already fading into the background... It is time to bring them back to the international agenda,” he said. Putin also invited delegations to attend the St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum next week, and the Russia – Country of Sports forum in Samara in November. – RT

Our Take: While Denmark (and most of the European elite, probably) is busy diddling kids, promoting trannies, and being generally creepy, Putin is out here promoting national sovereignty and traditional values across the world.

No wonder Lindsey Graham hates President Putin and is constantly prostrating himself before the European elite. He truly is a Fallopian tube.

–

BONUS ITEMS

Artificial Intelligence strikes again! Yep you heard that right AI has now led to layoffs in yet another company. Tech Industry is reeling from mass layoffs after layoffs as AI is increasingly being used by companies to automate jobs. Salesforce has laid off 4,000 customer support employees as artificial intelligence takes on a growing share of its service operations. Chief executive Marc Benioff confirmed the cuts during an appearance on the Logan Bartlett podcast released on Friday, saying the company had reduced its support workforce from 9,000 to 5,000. “I was able to rebalance my head count on my support,” Benioff said. He reduced it from 9,000 heads to about 5,000 because he needed less heads. The downsizing amounts to nearly a 45% cut in the support division of the cloud software giant. – Financial Express

A landslide in Sudan's western Darfur region reportedly killed an estimated 1,000 people in Tarasin village, making it one of the country's deadliest recent natural disasters. The tragedy occurred on Sunday in Central Darfur's Marrah Mountains, following days of heavy rainfall in late August, as reported by the Sudan Liberation Movement-Army. The rebel group, which controls the area, stated that initial information indicated the death of all village residents, with only one survivor, and the village was "completely levelled." The Sudan Liberation Movement-Army has appealed to the United Nations and international aid groups for assistance in recovering bodies. The incident took place amidst Sudan's ongoing civil war, which has made much of the Darfur region, including the Marrah Mountains, largely inaccessible to the UN and aid organisations. – The Independent

