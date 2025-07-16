The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Tuesday, July 15th …

The Department of Justice and FBI's memo on the federal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein has reignited criticism from some of President Donald Trump's supporters over information released in the case involving one of the most infamous sex trafficking criminals in modern history. The notorious financier, who died by suicide in 2019 while facing federal child sex trafficking charges, has long been rumored to have kept a "client list" of celebrities and politicians, which right-wing influencers have accused authorities of hiding. A review ordered by Trump-appointed leadership of the Justice Department and the FBI found no evidence that Epstein kept a "client list" of associates whom he blackmailed or conspired with to victimize dozens of women, according to the memo released on July 7. The department also released hours of footage as part of its review, which officials say further confirms Epstein died by suicide — contradicting conspiracy theories long embraced or spread by allies of Trump and others. – ABC News

Our Take: It's important to understand and recognize biases in order to think critically and there are two biases I'm seeing a lot of these days: Confirmation bias and Optimism bias.

When combined, these biases create a self-reinforcing feedback loop that distorts reality. People will selectively seek and interpret information that aligns with their preexisting beliefs, but only the preexisting beliefs that make them feel good inside, leaving it impossible to objectively analyze information.

Only way to break the cycle is to recognize you're in it. –

***

Another Take: Charlie Kirk yesterday – “I’m done talking about the Epstein stuff.”

Charlie Kirk today – “There is a viral fake news story circulating saying that I’m done talking about Epstein. I’m not.”

ConInc has no idea how to handle or contain this crisis. They are floundering.

Dinesh D'Souza — another character from the TPUSA universe — says that it's "time to move on" from the Epstein stuff. That it's the mature thing to do.

No. It’s time to sit back and observe and see who does what. That will tell us what we need to know about who is working for whom.

[Clip Link] –

When the Russian Army rolled into Ukraine, it was equipped for a conflict from an earlier era: an old-fashioned land war prosecuted by tanks and heavy artillery. In response, Ukraine devised a futuristic take on hit-and-run guerrilla operations. Now when a Russian column tries to advance it is met by a swarm of buzzing bombs. Russia has suffered about a million casualties in its attempt to invade. Since early 2024, according to an estimate by Mykhailo Samus, a researcher in Kyiv, about eighty per cent of its losses in men and matériel have been inflicted by drones. The most dramatic application of this asymmetric approach came in June, when a fleet of more than a hundred Ukrainian drones struck targets as far away as Siberia, destroying or damaging some twenty Russian warplanes. It was the most militarily significant attack on Russia since the Second World War. The Ukrainians released a taunting video, in which first-person views of the drones careering into the planes were set to a pulsing techno soundtrack. The videos were stamped “Failsafe,” a military term that suggests immunity to harm. While the future of warfare is being invented in places like Ukraine, U.S. officials are looking on with a growing sense of urgency. For decades, the American armed forces have relied on highly sophisticated, super-expensive weapons, like nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and stealth fighters, which take years to design and cost billions of dollars to produce. (The country’s failures in Iraq and Afghanistan were not for a lack of technical prowess.) Since the end of the Cold War, these munitions have given the U.S. near-total dominance on land, sea, and air. But now the technological shifts that have stymied the Russian invasion of Ukraine are threatening to undermine America’s global military preëminence. – The New Yorker

Our Take: There's a LOT of noise dominating the Info War, which is why it's so named.

But the prime signal setters keep illuminating what I believe will be the ultimate mass psychological pathway to absolution.

The path to peace begins with the threat of war.

And the pieces are in place. –

With Israel’s two ultra-Orthodox parties — United Torah Judaism and Shas — on the verge of quitting the government, the future of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition appears increasingly uncertain. UTJ’s legislators on Monday submitted their resignations, set to take effect within 48 hours, while Shas is now openly threatening to follow. But while the potential exit of both Haredi factions would strip Netanyahu’s coalition of its parliamentary majority, it would not automatically trigger new elections — and it’s far from clear that either party actually wants to bring the government down. With only seven seats, Ashkenazi ultra-Orthodox party UTJ is not large enough to topple the government on its own. And while the threatened withdrawal by 11-seat Shas would cost Netanyahu his majority, the government could technically limp on as a minority, at least for a while. The timing may work in Netanyahu’s favor. The Knesset is set to recess on July 27 for a three-month break, giving the prime minister time to try to resolve the crisis behind closed doors. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: Well, here comes the storyline that we have been mulling over for the past year, ever since the Israeli Supreme Court ruled last summer that the yeshiva students from the Haredi (Ultra-Orthodox) communities are not exempt from the mandated two-year conscription to the IDF.

Last week, while Netanyahu was in DC trying to persuade President Trump to allow Israel to annex Palestine, the IDF generals moved to begin drafting the 54,000 eligible yeshiva students, with an outlined plan to have all of them in uniform by the end of the month. This development provoked Netanyahu to drop everything in DC and rush home to Israel so he could avert the collapse of his governing coalition.

Ever since that Supreme Court ruling last summer, the Ultra-Orthodox community has been pressuring Netanyahu to codify into law the long-practiced exemption of their students from IDF service. Bibi's failure to do so is what nearly led to the collapse of his coalition/government last month – and spurred him into attacking Iran, to placate the bickering political factions and unite them behind Netanyahu's leadership.

President Trump's brilliant maneuvering short-circuited the Iran-Israel War narrative, and now Netanyahu is, again, facing the potential collapse of his government.

The concerns of the Haredi are simple: They don't believe that any bill codifying these exemptions can be passed in the Knesset, and the one being proposed by Netanyahu's committee fails to include the thousands of yeshiva students who have received draft letters over the past year – since the Supreme Court ruling. If the bill as currently written were to pass, and those students did not show up for their mandated military service, they would be considered "draft dodgers" and arrested and imprisoned.

Though it seems that the Haredi aren't confident that even this bill will receive the necessary support to pass into law, and that is why the United Torah Judaism party left the coalition on Monday night. Their seven (7) seat departure brings Netanyahu's majority in the 120-seat Knesset from 68 seats to 61 seats – the minimum required figure for Netanyahu to remain Prime Minister.

Today, the Shas party will vote to decide whether it will join the UTJ and leave the coalition. If it does, their eleven (11) seat departure would bring Netanyahu's coalition down to 50 seats, well below the threshold, leading to a "collapse" in the Israeli government and the scheduling of snap elections sometime toward the end of the year.

Bibi will have to pull a rabbit out of his hat in order to remain PM. Let's see what happens today. –

Nvidia's planned resumption of sales of its H20 AI chips to China is part of U.S. negotiations on rare earths, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Tuesday, and comes days after its CEO met President Donald Trump. "We put that in the trade deal with the magnets," Lutnick said, referring to an agreement Trump made to restart rare earth shipments to U.S. manufacturers. He did not provide additional detail. Nvidia said late on Monday that it is filing applications with the U.S. government to resume sales to China of its H20 graphics processing unit, and has been assured by the U.S. it will get the licenses soon. The planned resumption is a reversal of an export restriction imposed in April that is designed to keep the most advanced AI chips out of Chinese hands over national security concerns, an issue that has found rare bipartisan support. It drew swift questions and criticism from U.S. legislators on Tuesday. – The Japan Times

Our Take: I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. We’re watching President Trump and his team rebalance trade around the world and make things more fair for the American people. At the same time, he is igniting US innovation and manufacturing here at home.

It’s a double whammy for globalists.

Trump isn’t reacting to the market. He’s creating a new one.

MAGA –

President Donald Trump criticized Joe Biden over his autopen use after the former president defended himself in a rare media interview amid escalating congressional investigations into his administration. Trump repeated that Biden’s autopen use is “one of the biggest scandals” in “50 to 100 years” because his predecessor “knew nothing about what he was signing.” “They’re going to figure it out, and we’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday of the congressional inquiries. “It’s not supposed to be for signing major legislation.” Trump reiterated his claim that Biden aides were “freewheeling” around him, and that they and not the former president were for “open borders” and “transgender for everyone.” “I think the radical Left people that took — they took over the White House,” he said alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. “If I didn’t win, our country was finished.” – Washington Examiner

Our Take: This is one of the more bizarre “weaves” from President Trump.

Unless you remember a very important detail from early in his second term…

And just a quick correction:

It was “refinished” not “checked for bugs,” although I remember speculating that it could have been for the latter back when it happened.

[Clip Link] –

President Donald Trump wants lawmakers in Texas to redraw the state’s congressional district map to give Republicans five more House seats, he told reporters Tuesday. “There could be some other states we’re going to get another three, or four or five in addition. Texas would be the biggest one.” he said. “Just a simple redrawing we pick up five seats.” The White House and Department of Justice pushed for the redistricting, POLITICO reported Friday, and Gov. Greg Abbott asked state leaders to do it during a summer special session. The move is seen as an opportunity for Republicans to prevent Democrats from flipping the house back in 2026, but some see it as a dangerous risk. Democrats currently control 12 of Texas’s 38 congressional districts. – Politico

Our Take:

Texas totally has the best fake elections. –

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli on Tuesday called for the elimination of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, amid ongoing Israeli strikes targeting the regime in Syria. Chikli's statement comes even as diplomatic efforts continue to promote a potential security agreement between the two countries. "If it looks like Hamas, talks like Hamas, and acts like Hamas, it's Hamas!" Chikli declared. "We must not stand idly by in the face of the Islamist-Nazi terror regime of Al-Qaeda in a suit and tie. Anyone who thinks Ahmad al-Shara is a legitimate leader is gravely mistaken — he is a terrorist, a barbaric murderer who should be eliminated without delay. "We saw the horrific massacre of the Alawites, met with deafening silence from European leaders, and now we are witnessing the slaughter and humiliation of the Druze. The terror regime in Syria must be fought."

– Israel Hayom

Our Take:

Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, Amichai Chikli, is now calling for the assassination of Syrian President Abu Mohammed al-Jolani (who now goes by Ahmad al-Sharaa).

My personal theory is that al-Jolani (former ISIS and al-Qaeda leader) was trained and deployed by Mossad to overthrow Assad, but this new reinvented character (al-Sharaa) has been offered a better deal by Erdogan/Turkey and is now defying Israel and not giving them what they want. (Control of Damascus/southern Syria, and a corridor between the Golan Heights and the Euphrates River.)

Remember, the Israeli regime was elated when Jolani “overthrew” Assad back in December and took over Syria. I’ve long speculated that we will see Assad return and become Syria’s savior. –

Republicans moved one step closer to clawing back billions in foreign aid on Tuesday after Vice President JD Vance cast his latest tiebreaking vote to bring the package of DOGE-inspired cuts to the Senate floor. In a 51-50 vote, the Senate discharged the funding clawback, known as a rescissions request, out of the Appropriations Committee despite the reservations of centrists who fear the cuts will undermine American influence and global public health. Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky were the three Republican “no” votes, requiring Vance to revisit the chamber he once served in. In a statement after the vote, Collins said her opposition stemmed from a lack of clarity on all of the programs that would be included in the foreign aid cuts. She also did not want to strip local public TV and radio stations of funding. “The rescissions package has a big problem; nobody really knows what program reductions are in it,” Collins said. “That isn’t because we haven’t had time to review the bill. Instead, the problem is that [White House Office of Management and Budget] has never provided the details that would normally be part of this process.” This was Vance’s sixth tiebreaker in the Senate, following his deciding vote on July 1 to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. – Washington Examiner

Our Take: The DOGE cuts advance, and the voters get to see the three GOP senators that voted against the rescission package. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted with Democrats to prevent the package from advancing.

What did we learn?

We can lose those three losers and still win if JD Vance shows up to work.

Debate is expected to continue this morning. It’s not yet clear when a final vote will take place. –

Today, the House Appropriations Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee met to consider its Fiscal Year 2026 bill. The measure was approved by the Subcommittee. Interior and Environment Subcommittee Chairman Mike Simpson (R-ID) said, "In terms of policy, the bill echoes this Administration’s efforts to roll back costly regulatory overreach from the prior Administration and promote domestic energy production by: halting heavy-handed, job killing EPA Biden-era regulations; limiting the prior Administration’s attempts to abuse the Endangered Species Act and ensuring continued access to our public lands; and expanding access to hardrock and critical minerals. In closing, I am pleased that this bill focuses spending where it is needed most and makes great strides to address critical needs across Indian Country. The bill doubles down on rolling back burdensome and costly regulations from the prior Administration, and it helps unleash American energy and domestic mineral development." – House Appropriations Committee

Our Take: Congress introduces vaccine-like immunity for pesticide manufacturers

This is anti-MAHA! –

US President Donald Trump believes that Russian victory in the Ukraine conflict is inevitable, Politico reported, citing a senior White House official. On Monday, Trump threatened to impose secondary US tariffs of up to 100% on Russia’s trading partners unless progress toward a peace agreement is made within 50 days. He also authorized new weapons deliveries to Ukraine, which are to be paid for by European NATO members. Moscow has warned that Trump’s declaration could be seen by Kiev as a signal to continue the war. According to Politico, Trump decided to up the pressure on Moscow out of frustration with continued Russian strikes on Ukraine. The source noted that the US president believes that Moscow can secure military victory against Kiev thanks to its “bigger economy” and “bigger military.” “The president’s view is Russia is going to win; it’s a matter of how long it takes,” the White House official told the outlet, noting Moscow’s progress on the battlefield. In recent months, Russian forces have continued to gain ground, fully liberating the Lugansk People’s Republic, as well as the Kursk Region, which was invaded by Ukrainian forces last year. – RT

Our Take: This is just further evidence of the theory I laid out yesterday: That President Trump fully recognizes the problems in Europe — NATO, the EU, and the Ukrainian government — and he is pushing all of those entities face-first into the table saw colloquially known as the Russian war machine.

President Putin said that his endgame was to address and remove the root cause of the Ukraine War. It appears that Trump and Putin, together, are doing just that. –

BONUS ITEMS

Two black holes have collided in a merger that could revolutionize our understanding of black hole growth. Named GW 231123 after the date it was recorded on 23 November 2023, it's the most massive black hole collision we've seen yet, resulting in an object heavier than 225 Suns. Previously, the most massive black hole collision produced an object 142 times the mass of the Sun. What makes this so incredible is that each of the black holes involved in the collision is heavier than the upper mass limit for black holes formed from a single stellar core – suggesting both may have been involved in previous collisions. – Science Alert

US President Donald Trump stated that India is working on a trade deal along the same lines as the one he announced with Indonesia, which will provide the US with greater access to the Indian market. Under the deal with Jakarta, there will be a 19 per cent tariff on imports into the US, but none on exports from the US to Indonesia, he told reporters in Washington on Tuesday. “India basically is working along that same line”, he said. “We’re going to have access into India”. Negotiators from India and the US are working to reach a deal before the August 1 deadline Trump has set for making deals or face arbitrary tariffs. While he has issued letters to several countries and the European Union threatening tariffs as high as 35 per cent if they don’t make a deal by that date, he has sent a similar warning to India. – The Statesman

