Shell-shocked investors are piling into US Treasuries on concern that Donald Trump’s trade war will trigger a worldwide recession — ignoring for now, at least, the risk that the same punitive tariffs may unleash another bout of inflation. After a rally in US government debt that sent the two-year yield to touch the lowest since 2022, traders are positioning for more gains and pricing in a greater chance the Federal Reserve moves most aggressively to cut interest rates to keep the economy from stalling. While the bullishness may be warranted in the short term, AlphaSimplex Group’s Kathryn Kaminski says that investors fixated on slowing growth are ignoring Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments about the inflationary impact of tariffs at their own peril. “The market is reacting strongly to the potential for weaker growth and demand destruction,” said Kaminski, AlphaSimplex’s chief strategist and portfolio manager. “This should put the Fed in a difficult situation where they would be likely to cut rates based on weaker growth, yet inflation could make that process more complicated. – Bloomberg

Our Take: Trump has the Federal Reserve caught in a pincer; they don’t want to cut rates to juice Trump’s stock market, as it will paper over the pain being visited on the globalist system they represent, extending the tariff timeline.

Now they have no choice. And they know it. [more] –

Demonstrators gathered across the country on Saturday, many animated by differing issues, but united in opposition to the Trump administration with the single message: "Hands off!" Organizers said more than 1,300 "Hands Off!" rallies of varying sizes took place on Saturday. Since President Trump took office in January, various protests have taken place against his administration's plans and policies — from the mass firing of federal workers to immigration raids to the involvement of billionaire Elon Musk in the federal government. Saturday's protests appeared to be the most widespread to date of Trump's second term. "There are so many issues," said Kelley Laird from Rockville, Md., who attended a rally in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. "They're coming after education, coming after health care, coming after the arts, coming after the press." – NPR

Our Take: They know the election fraud system is still in place.

Whose fault is that?

It is 100% the fault of the ConInc GOPe Controlled Opposition that too much of MAGA, for reasons of desperation, continue to support and amplify. –

President Donald Trump said he had almost reached a deal with China on a TikTok sale, but Beijing changed its mind after he announced his new tariffs. "We had a deal pretty much for TikTok — not a deal but pretty close — and then China changed the deal because of the tariffs," Trump said to reporters on Air Force One on Sunday… "If I gave a little cut in tariffs, they'd approve that deal in 15 minutes, which shows you the power of tariffs," he added. Trump's comments on Air Force One come after he announced on Friday that he planned to extend the deadline for TikTok's sale. On Truth Social, Trump said he would sign an executive order giving ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese owner, 75 more days to sell its stake in the app or be banned in the US. "We do not want TikTok to 'go dark,'" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Friday. "We look forward to working with TikTok and China to close the Deal." Trump has been using tariffs as a bargaining chip against China to pressure it into caving on a TikTok deal. – Business Insider

Our Take: As this news hit the social sphere over the weekend, concerns about TikTok going dark again reigned.

I don’t use TikTok, but I know it’s the social app of choice for the kids, and it enjoys high adoption in the US. As such, social media was filled with support for TikTok and anecdotal claims of its superiority as a platform (specifically for independent creators).

The takeaway is that TikTok is a valuable asset.

Trump’s rhetoric about this current battle acknowledges that fact.

Of course, it comes down to who controls the code. The code is Beijing’s greatest leverage, and the code is everything – access to the minds of the children of the world. Against that backdrop, President Trump seems optimistic about a deal.

Let the Master work. –

The U.S. Army is quietly considering slashing up to 90,000 active-duty troops — a massive reduction that could bring the force down to as few as 360,000 soldiers, according to a report from Military.com. The move comes as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pushes for an 8% cut to the Pentagon’s budget and as the military shifts its focus away from Europe and counterterrorism missions. The potential cuts are in line with defense leaders' goal to reshape the Army into a smaller, faster and more high-tech force better suited for future conflicts, particularly in the Pacific where China is seen as a growing threat. – Fox News

Our Take: #1: America doesn’t need a huge standing army since we are ending our role as the World Police.

#2: These “troops” we are losing are probably the fatties and trans.

–

Vulnerable House Republicans are on defense amid the fallout from President Trump’s sweeping global tariffs, which have stoked uncertainty about the economy. Markets took a nosedive Thursday following Trump’s announcement of a general 10 percent tariff on goods imported to the U.S., along with other targeted tariffs on various U.S. trading partners. The financial environment was not much better Friday, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2,200 points and the S&P 500 lost 10 percent over the course of two days. On Sunday, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett defended Trump’s sweeping global tariffs that have stoked concerns about the United States economy. During a Sunday interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Hassett said he doesn’t believe there will be a “big effect on the consumer in the U.S.,” noting that more than 50 countries are also “coming to the table” to negotiate. – The Hill

Our Take: I'm not saying Badlands are the ONLY ones who've absolutely nailed the game theory behind Trump Tariffs ... but I am saying we're among them.

Trump isn't trying to beat the players. He's trying to break the game. And the game is the system… With the kickoff of the Trade War, Donald Trump is reminding the Globalists of one truth above all else:

We're not trapped with them. They're trapped with us.

We are the power patriots are trying to project.

Act accordingly. –

The United States is closing in on a strategic agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) that could reshape the global critical minerals landscape and bolster American influence in central Africa, according to reporting from the Financial Times. The deal, still in its early stages, would facilitate greater American private sector investment in DR Congo’s vast mineral reserves—particularly in lithium, copper, and cobalt—in exchange for increased U.S. backing for President Félix Tshisekedi’s embattled government. Massad Boulos, President Donald Trump’s newly appointed Africa adviser, confirmed that a “path forward” had been agreed with President Tshisekedi during recent talks. In a video statement released by the Congolese government, Boulos emphasized U.S. intent to drive mining-sector investment, positioning the U.S. as a key player in a region long dominated by Chinese mining interests. According to Financial Times sources, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation is expected to underwrite portions of the planned investments, with American firms taking a larger role in the exploitation of Congo’s rich mineral deposits. – Sri Lanka Guardian

Our Take: The WEF regime tried to use proxy terrorist groups to destabilize the DR Congo and reclaim control of the rare earth minerals they lost due to Trump’s Executive Order 13818 (targeting Israeli oligarch Dan Gertler) which was signed in December 2017.

Now because of those efforts, Trump will end up claiming at least some of those rare earth minerals (estimates are that DRC has $24T in the soil) for the USA.

Chess not checkers. –

Republicans are growing anxious about an emerging Texas primary engulfing one of their longest-serving senators, fearful that a hugely expensive intraparty feud will have major ramifications across the map in next year’s midterms. And they want President Donald Trump to stop it. Behind the scenes, Senate GOP leaders have personally asked Trump to back Sen. John Cornyn, who has occupied his seat for more than two decades and narrowly lost his bid to become Senate majority leader last fall. But the Texas attorney general, Ken Paxton, is sending loud signals that he plans to enter the race, endearing himself to MAGA loyalists who want Trump to back the controversial firebrand. Adding to Cornyn’s challenges: Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt is now also making moves to enter the GOP primary and has privately contended to White House political advisers that he’s the only one who can win both a primary and a general election, according to a person involved in the discussion. – CNN

Our Take: Why would anyone want Wesley Hunt over Ken Paxton?

What does it mean to declare yourself the only possible winner when Texas’ elections are as fake as California’s?

And why in the world would anyone want more of John Cornyn? –

A Chinese woman detained by border patrol officers for overstaying her visa died by suicide at the US Border Patrol station in Arizona after officers reportedly failed to perform required welfare checks on her, US Representative Pramila Jayapal alleged. The woman, a 52-year-old Chinese national, was picked up in California after authorities determined she overstayed her B1/B2 visitor visa, Jayapal said in a statement last week. She was sent to the Yuma station in Arizona and was detained there until her sudden death on March 29. The patrol officials allegedly neglected to follow internal policies about publicly acknowledging deaths when they occur in their custody and only published a public notice after the Tucson Sentinel reported on the woman’s death on Friday. Surveillance footage reportedly showed the woman making a noose and tying it around her neck. Shockingly, there was no medical response for two hours after she hung herself. – New York Post

Our Take: Death is sad. This woman died by her own hands, and there isn’t any indication that she left a note or any details of her intent; but no one denies that her death was her choice.

That didn’t stop political hacks from politicizing her decision to end her own life.

“As the CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) investigates this death, they must provide answers on why these welfare checks were not conducted and falsely recorded, and why this woman was able to die by suicide without any guard intervention,” Jayapal said in a statement.

Isn’t Rep Jayapal from the party of all the choices? Why is this choice any of the government’s business? These guys rallied this weekend, in part, for hands off healthcare – and healthcare includes intentionally-life-ending care for eugenicists like Jayapal.

So why would she be calling for “guard intervention”? Isn’t that infringing upon the illegal Chinese lady’s medical choice?

If they didn’t have inconsistent standards, they’d have no standards at all.

–

Note: Suicide is 100% preventable and never the answer. If you are struggling and need help, call or text “988.” You are not alone. The 988 Lifeline is available 24/7/365. Your conversations are free and confidential.

It was early morning on 23 March when the police came to Yasin Akgul's door in Istanbul – while his children were still in bed. Just hours before, the Turkish photojournalist had returned home from covering mass anti-government protests. Now he was a wanted man. "I went to the door and saw there was a lot of police," he says. "They said they had an arrest order for me but gave me no details. My son was awake, and I couldn't even tell him what was happening as I didn't get it myself." Akgul, 35, has seen "plenty of action" in more than a decade as a photojournalist with the AFP news agency – from war-torn Syria to IS-controlled Iraq. On home soil in Turkey, he has been beaten by the police several times while taking pictures, he says - including on World Peace Day – and has been detained "so many times". But being arrested at home was a first. [...] Akgul was one of seven journalists arrested in dawn raids. All had been covering the protests sparked by the arrest of the city's opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu – the main political rival of Turkey's long-time leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The protesters say the mayor's arrest over corruption charges, which he denies, is politically motivated – an attempt to end his hopes of becoming the country's next president. The authorities had banned the protests but had been unable to stop them.

– BBC

Our Take: Potential Color Revolution (psy-coup) underway in Turkey against Erdogan.

If true, my guess is the motive would be over Syria, and Erdogan’s pivot toward Russia, China and BRICS.

The Sovereign Alliance. –

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the West to dramatically increase the pressure on Moscow as Russia intensified its assault on Ukraine over the weekend. Zelenskyy said the attacks, which included a deadly assault on his hometown, showed the Kremlin is not interested in peace. A top Russian envoy said talks with the US could resume this week, although analysts believe Russia is deliberately slow-walking negotiations. Washington’s engagement with Moscow has sparked speculation that US President Donald Trump is trying to pull a “Reverse Kissinger” to isolate China. – Semafor

Our Take: Bessent has been one of the prime signal setters at work in the War of Stories.

In his latest drop, he refers to Zelenskyy as a "vaudevillian," a performer who works in vaudeville, a type of theatrical entertainment that features multiple acts.

All the world's a stage, people. –

BONUS ITEMS

A federal judge rebuked the Trump administration Sunday for refusing to take steps to return a man wrongly deported to a mega-prison in El Salvador, saying that officials have offered “no evidence” he was a gang member and that the federal government has the authority to bring him back. US District Judge Paula Xinis issued a 22-page decision two days after she ordered the US government to arrange the release of Kilmar Abrego García, the husband of a US citizen, by 11:59 p.m. on Monday. In her just-released decision, she cited records and official statements that show the United States has the power to bring him back but has chosen not to exercise it. “This is not about Defendants’ inability to return Abrego García, but their lack of desire,” the judge wrote. The judge’s forceful comments come as the Trump administration is attempting to carry out the largest mass deportation operation in US history, while facing allegations and lawsuits that it is trampling immigrants’ rights and endangering them. – The Boston Globe

Top White House trade adviser Peter Navarro claimed on Sunday that billionaire Elon Musk is "simply protecting his own interests" after the Tesla CEO spoke about the administration's sweeping new tariff policies. Why It Matters: Musk saw around $11 billion shaved off his wealth in the stock market bloodbath that followed President Donald Trump's unveiling of tariffs last week, taking his overall losses since the beginning of 2025 to more than $110 billion. That is according to financial data compiled by Bloomberg, which monitors the wealth of the world's 500 richest people. Musk, also the CEO of SpaceX, is a close political ally and major funder of Trump, and has been spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) cuts to federal spending. [...] During a Sunday appearance on Fox News, Navarro pointed out that while Teslas are manufactured in Texas factories, "they get a lot of their content from China, Mexico, Japan and Taiwan and elsewhere," making the company particularly vulnerable to the administration's new tariff regime. "Elon when he's in his DOGE lane is great, but we understand what's going on here. Elon sells cars. He's simply protecting his own interests," Navarro told Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures guest host Jackie DeAngelis. – Newsweek

