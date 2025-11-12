The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Tuesday, November 11th …

The GENIUS Act, which has recently been put forth in the United States, sets out to create a thorough regulatory framework for stablecoins. The goal is to boost consumer protection and market stability by mandating that stablecoin issuers back their coins with secure, short-term assets like U.S. Treasuries. By restricting the types of assets that can be used to back stablecoins and banning interest payments, this Act aims to bring consistency to the regulatory landscape. In theory, this regulatory clarity should pave the way for wider adoption of stablecoins by lending legitimacy to the market. But on the flip side, this could limit the competitiveness of stablecoins against traditional banking products, as they won’t be able to offer interest in the same way that bank deposits or money market funds do. So, we might find that stablecoins have a tougher time luring users without the bonus of earning interest. — OneSafe

Our Take:

Trump “A Very Stable Genius!”

Think STABLE Coins, Think GENIUS Act.

We are far beyond the need for proofs.

You have more than you know. [Clip Link] —

***

Another Take: When all is said and done, “Stable Genius” is going to be seen as one of the most signal-based comms of the Info War, and it’s one almost nobody got at first blush.

US Stablecoins are literally going to kill the banks, backstop the “new” dollar and accelerate the BTC black hole. —

Have you tried All Good by Jessica Storm yet? Nourish your hair and skin with clean purposeful ingredients, like 100% grass-fed tallow and organic cold-pressed oils. See what the buzz is about and look radiant for the holidays! Grab 5% off with code BADLANDS and Make Self-Care Great Again! *Sponsored*

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer has submitted his letter of resignation to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Times of Israel revealed last week that Dermer would be resigning this week, handing over some of his responsibilities to Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter. In his letter of resignation, Dermer notes that he had promised his family upon entering the government in December 2022 that he would only serve as minister for two years. — The Times of Israel

Our Take: As this audience can appreciate, the resignation of Ron Dermer during this critical moment in American History is both symbolically and narratively important.

As I have detailed many times before, Ron Dermer is Netanyahu’s Dan Scavino. Dermer has faithfully attended to Netanyahu’s every need, and has traveled the world starting or putting out fires (depending on the need) that have ultimately served Netanyahu’s personal agenda while destroying Israel’s long term interests.

But I do not expect Dermer to go so quietly into the night, and therefore do not view this development as a definitive blow against Bibi. I can’t help but wonder whether the plan is to plug in Dermer as a “Special Envoy” like Steve Witkoff, and then deploy him all over with any official oversight or accountability as an Israeli official.

With Israeli President Isaac Herzog visiting the DR Congo in a thinly veiled attempt to get it back under Israeli control, I can’t help but wonder how soon until we seen Ron Dermer sulking around Africa, seeking regime change, along with the rare earth mineral rights that were stripped away by the British courts during the Biden admin. All of that was, of course, made possible by Trump’s Executive Order 13818, which is designed to combat the world human-trafficking convention. —

The United States Supreme Court has declined to take up a case that could have resulted in a potential challenge to same-sex marriage. Notably, Democrat lawmakers—in their criticism of the high court—have consistently claimed the justices would not pass on the chance to overturn the Obergefell decision and effectively undo gay marriage. On Monday, the court denied out of hand an appeal filed by former Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis, seeking to mitigate the hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines and damages stemming from her refusal to issue same-sex marriage licenses. By rejecting the appeal request, the Supreme Court ended one of several avenues by which it could take up a challenge to Obergefell. Far-left activists and Democrat lawmakers have consistently held that Davis’s appeal would likely serve as the vehicle by which the Supreme Court majority would look to undo Obergefell, much like Roe v. Wade. The evidence pointed to was a short line in a concurring opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in which Justice Clarence Thomas insinuated that same-sex marriage should also be revisited by the court. However, none of the other justices expressed a similar opinion nor suggested revisiting Obergefell was an aim. — The National Pulse

Our Take: The government should have zero role in marriage. Marriage is a cord of three strands — as designed, God is the third, and government has no role.

And yet…

To impact the taxation of a couple, our irreparably domesticated forebears demanded government get involved. This is literally the underlying premise of why same sex marriage was demanded — that the taxation “privileges” of straight couples are also a “right” of gay couples.

But taxation is theft. Gays demanded chains that legitimized that we should have abolished.

The entire domain of government sanctioned marriage puts government in the role of God. End it. —

Attempts to deflect from the BBC’s obvious responsibility for the scandal that has enveloped the British state broadcaster are a “disgrace,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. Accusations that the BBC spliced footage of a speech by US President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 to create the impression he was inciting supporters to riot at the Capitol building forced the director general and head of news to quit. Trump has reportedly threatened to sue the broadcaster for $1 billion. Speaking to Russian journalists on Tuesday, Lavrov said he wanted to draw attention to what he described as “yet more instances of unprofessional and harmful coverage of certain events” by international media, primarily British outlets. “What is happening with the BBC now is well known,” he said. “The fact that some ‘figures’ are trying to justify what happened and are talking about some kind of staged campaign is a disgrace.” — RT

Our Take: Sergey Lavrov from the top rope!

This attack against the BBC for their disgraceful coverage of January 6 has turned into a tag-team pincer move by Trump and the Russians. The MSM is just getting manhandled now by the Sovereign Alliance, and I mean that in the most disrespectful and misogynistic way imaginable.

Lavrov — whom I shall dub “Big Bear” in the court of Trump-a-Mania — is going for the throat now that President Trump has collected a scalp.

I would never say that Tim Davies looks like a pedophile creep in that photo because that would be unprofessional and defamatory, but I will say that Davies should never again work in media journalism. He likely will, of course, because the media is run by pedophile creeps. But this is also why Big Bear and the Russians need to capitalize on moments like this and thrash the media like a guy being ragdolled by a grizzly. —

The world map you grew up with is wrong. A 16th-century map designed for sailors ended up shipwrecking our minds, and shaping global superpowers, for centuries. The Mercator projection hugely distorts reality — making countries like Greenland and Europe look massive, while Africa and South America shrink. From the controversial Peters Projection sparking outrage in the 1970s to the African Union’s current “Equal Earth” campaign, it’s clear that humans still don’t agree on what the world even looks like. [WATCH] — New York Post

Our Take: “The world map is a lie. We’ve been looking at a distorted version of reality for over 400 years. And there’s a new campaign to ‘correct the map.’”

Oh, hey. Why would they do something like this?

And what does it meeeeean? —

The US would be better off targeting Belgium, recently described as an emerging “narco-state” by one of its own judges, rather than bombing small vessels off the coast of Venezuela, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday. Speaking at a press conference, Lavrov denounced the maritime airstrikes authorized by the administration of US President Donald Trump, which Washington claims are aimed at drug smugglers operating in the Caribbean. The foreign minister called the attacks “acts taken without due process” that demonstrate how the US “places itself above the law.” “Rather than targeting Nigeria and Venezuela with anti-drug operations and [potential] seizures of oil fields, the US should probably focus on eradicating this social ill in Belgium,” Lavrov said. “The US already has troops there and will not have to chase after small boats with crews of three people each.” — RT

Our Take: “Rather than targeting Nigeria and Venezuela with anti-drug operations and [potential] seizures of oil fields, the US should probably focus on eradicating this social ill in Belgium,” Lavrov said. “The US already has troops there and will not have to chase after small boats with crews of three people each.”

Lavrov was referring to a recent statement by a Belgian judge who wrote to the parliament that “mafia-like structures have taken root” in the country and that it is not an exaggeration to say “are we evolving into a narco-state.”

Big Bear strikes again! This time with the folding chair!

While the Russians and Trump may not be kicking the crap out of the target together— like they have been doing with the BBC and the disgraceful J6 psyop— they are still running a pincer move from opposing sides against the EU/NATO Old Guard.

That’s what this entire Ukraine War has been about; engaging the EU/NATO in a seemingly existential skirmish— which they will choose to use as narrative fodder to drive ratings and weaponize public sentiment against Russia— and then locking them in to a kinetic conflict that ultimately becomes an existential struggle for all parties involved.

NATO believes that it is so close to a war with Russia that they can taste it. And rather than cancelling that war, Trump has seemingly encouraged it, by forcing the EU and NATO to begin purchasing weapons from the US, breaking free of the standard operating procedure where the US taxpayer just funded everything with no questions asked.

Now these Eurofaegs have pushed the anti-Russian propaganda so hard for the past three years that they have begun to believe their own bullshit. And Trump has parlayed their overactive hubris into manipulating them into funding NATO’s own financial demise. They are now broke and facing an enemy (Russia) that could fairly easily take over most of Europe with little to no resistance. They won’t because they are the white hats in this story and the black hats are the evil mf’s orchestrating all the psyops.

Europe has become utterly useless, and yet thinks it maintains some clout and control over US foreign policy discussion.

I don’t know what President Trump was told, nor by who, but I can say that the natural urge to compete for wins and losses is central to the American Spirit. When cowardly Republicans choose to finance regime change, they are exposing the US to risks of international ire on levels commiserate with Israel and its horrific mistreatment of Palestine.

What I love most about Big Bear’s callout of the EU kleptocrats is the fact that Lavrov is accurately annotating the globalist deep state in his dress down. The deep state is a cartel but also a narco-state because it was the DS that created the infamous cartels of Central and South America and unleashed its devastating product to the US home front.

Next I hope to see President Trump pile on and discuss some of the major scandals that are destroying the public faith in Israel and her partners.

This is why we love Trump-a-Mania, brother. —

President Donald Trump has recently ordered the resumption of U.S. nuclear weapons testing, marking the move to end the moratorium on such activities since they began in 1992. Trump asserted this move is necessary to keep pace with alleged nuclear activities by Russia and China, claiming that the U.S. must maintain parity in both capability and credibility. “Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis,” Trump said on Truth Social shortly before his highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea. “That process will begin immediately.” — Legal Insurrection

AND

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has suggested that if the United States tests nuclear weapons, “Russia will respond in kind.” Lavrov cited on Tuesday previous statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin laying out Moscow’s policy. His comments came less than two weeks after US President Donald Trump said he directed his administration to “immediately” resume nuclear testing. “Putin outlined our position back in 2023, when he was asked about this issue during one of his speeches,” Lavrov told reporters, according to Russia’s state-owned news agency TASS. “He stated that if any of the nuclear powers conducts a nuclear weapons test – not a carrier test or a subcritical experiment, but an actual nuclear weapons test – then Russia will respond in kind.” — AlJazeera

AND

Russia on Tuesday offered to discuss with the United States allegations from Washington that it had carried out secret underground nuclear tests, in a bid to ease tensions between the world’s top two nuclear superpowers. Russia has tested its nuclear-powered, nuclear-capable weapons systems in recent weeks, but rejects the accusation by US President Donald Trump that it had secretly detonated a nuclear device. Trump caused concern and confusion last month when he said he was ordering the United States to test its atomic weapons in retaliation for drills carried out by Russia and China — accusations rejected by both Moscow and Beijing. — Vanguard

Our Take: Taken separately, these headlines alternate escalation and de-escalation, with accelerationism in between.

And yet, if you understand that the Sovereign Alliance is real, and that the Golden Age is coming, the curious case of intermittent escalation is itself sovereign signal.

It’s allowing for Trump, Putin and Xi to engage in a new Global Nuclear Arms Race, which is really just the translation layer for the Re-Nuclearization Actual that is humming along smoothly beneath breathless (and highly effective) De-Nuclearization Narratives.

I wrote about this at length before it started being translated directly to you by the Peacemakers.

“So what’s happening, here?

We’re moving from de-nuclearization to re-nuclearization.

Rather, we have been ... if you’ve been paying attention to the signal within the noise.

And often, the signal is buried within the very media noise the enemy puts out.

Trump’s bad cop routine isn’t for us, then, it’s for all of those at home and abroad who’ve been programmed to fear the trigger man template ubiquitous to North Korea, Iran et al. (and yes, Russia, which will likely be the most dramatic of all the stories left to be translated.)

The point I’m making here is, no matter how bombastic — rather, BECAUSE of how bombastic — the central narrative gets, the story we’re watching is ultimately one of disarmament. Of transformation. Of transition.

Of peace.

And the disarmament isn’t just nuclear. It’s narrative ... and when you dive deep enough, you may begin to see the two as one and the same.

Put simply, believing Trump’s Endgame allows one to chart a logical path there. It’s a self fulfilling feedback loop, which is why enemy narratives become inversely correlated reverse indicators, ironically allowing for even stronger and more accurate macro mapping.

In short, I never know what’s going to happen on the micro — more so, what we’re TOLD is going to happen — but long-time subscribers will no doubt confirm that my macro pattern recognition — as well as those of my closest peers in the Info War — has a solid track record.

Sure, maybe some of these patterns are hard to see, such as the Switch Theory, the Amerigeddon Inversion, The Bridge and even the nuances of the Peacemakers arc, but all are based on taking Trump at face value on a thematic basis, even while largely ignoring his specific, temporal predictions.

It’s not just that Trump is part of the story, then ... it’s that he’s both the lead character AND the lead author, a Bicameral that is essential to grasping in order to learn WHEN he is acting in each role, which might give you a hint as to when I choose to take his deployments literally, and when I smile and lean back, embracing the entertainment.

And this same principle can be applied to other characters on the game board, who are actors in the most Bicameral sense of the word you could imagine: both performers and actuators.” [Read ‘The N Word’] —

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has said foiled an elaborate Ukrainian-British plot to steal a MiG-31 fighter jet armed with a Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missile. According to the FSB, although Ukrainian agents unsuccessfully tried to persuade the pilots to defect, their actual goal was for the aircraft to be shot down in Romanian airspace, provoking an international incident with NATO. The agency said the operation was organized by Ukraine’s military intelligence service (HUR) in coordination with the UK’s MI6. According to the FSB, a Russian MiG-31 pilot was contacted last year by a man introducing himself as Sergey Lugovsky, a researcher for the NATO OSINT front group Bellingcat, linked with Western arms contractors and spy agencies. Lugovsky initially sought information but later offered money for defection. After the pilot declined, a Ukrainian agent then approached the aircraft’s navigator, offering $3 million and a foreign passport in exchange for directing the plane to fly over an air base near Constanta, Romania, NATO’s largest European airfield. Kiev has previously offered money and assistance to defectors. — RT

Our Take: This plot feels like it was ripped straight from the pages of the script for “TopGun: Maverick.”

In the film, the characters played by Tom Cruise and Miles Teller are shot down behind enemy lines and choose to steal an enemy F-14 (a callback to the first Top Gun) and fly it home.

In this iteration, Ukraine and NATO get caught by the super Nazis, and the initial plan was to fly the plan to a NATO member state and then allow him to be killed.

But this isn’t a low-budget Hollyweird film. This is real life, which is proving itself to be even weirder and gayer than Hollywood.

—

***

Another Take: Did someone say “Top Gun: Maverick”?

Panels and shenanigans from GART 10: Cocoa Beach are now on demand!

Grab a Pass! [Clip Link] —

Podcaster Joe Rogan is concerned the U.S. is coming apart at the seams. He warned in a Tuesday episode featuring Brian Redban that the assassination in September of conservative activist Charlie Kirk convinced him America was on the road to a civil war. On a scale of one to 10, Rogan suggested, “This might be like step seven on the way to a bona fide civil war.” “Regular people celebrating somebody getting murdered in front of their wife and kid on television in front the whole world, as soon as you celebrate that, like man, you’re in dark territory,” Rogan added. The podcaster called on Americans to find ways to talk out their differences instead of condoning violence against those with whom they disagree.

— The Independent

Our Take:

Damn, the “anti-woke” crusader from the Ron! DeeSantis op wants to put JD! Vance in the place of Charlie Kirk as our new ruler?

Why would anyone want to do that?

What has this whole ConInc media ecosystem been up to? Riding out the Trump term while commandeering his base and then moving hard back to the Uniparty Right agenda. —

A Turkish Air Force C-130 military transport plane crashed in Georgia on Tuesday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said. The MOD later confirmed that all 20 personnel on board, including the crew, were killed. The Georgian Interior Ministry said the aircraft took off from Azerbaijan and was flying back to Türkiye when it crashed in Sighnaghi Municipality, about five kilometers from the Azerbaijani-Georgian border. Video from the scene shows the large plane spiraling into the ground. — RT

Our Take:

This one is very strange.

We’ve been talking about for weeks how President Trump seems hellbent on getting the Turkish military involved in the security architecture surrounding Israel, in order to deter the IDF from attacking Muslim security forces. The reason being, of course, that Turkey is a member of NATO, and therefore Article 5 would be in play against the Netanyahu regime.

Now we see this plane fall apart midair, and the propellers don’t even stop spinning. It doesn’t appear as if there was any explosion that would have caused the front and rear portions of the fuselage to separate so cleanly — with perfect straight lines, as if they were cut — and fall to the earth without being on fire.

How was this done and who was behind it? [Clip Link]

—

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is the target of liberal fury for a second time this year. His Democratic colleagues aren’t joining the pile-on. The New York Democrat is facing calls to resign from his leadership post from a coalition of progressive outside groups, House Democrats and even some Senate hopefuls over the chamber’s approval of a bipartisan shutdown deal that he didn’t even vote for. — Politico

Our Take: What storm, Mr. Schumer? —

BONUS ITEMS

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) went after Democrats “celebrating” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who has been at odds with her party in recent weeks, calling her “crazypants.” “MTG is quite literally the last person in America that I’m going to take advice — or to, to get their kinds of my leadership and values from. And now, if Democrats are celebrating crazypants like that, then that’s on them,” Fetterman, who also has recently been known to buck his party, said on ABC’s “The View” when asked about his vote to reopen the government. — The Hill

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended a temporary order blocking full food assistance payments under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The decision keeps in place a patchwork system in which some recipients have received their full monthly benefits while others have not received any assistance. — Newsweek

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. If you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.