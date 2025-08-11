The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the weekend that was …

President Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday to discuss a potential ceasefire in Ukraine, marking the first time the leaders of the two countries have held talks since 2021. Trump claimed the conflict “could be solved very soon” as he announced the summit at the White House on Friday, on the deadline Trump had imposed on Putin to finalize a peace deal or face potential financial penalties. But the prospect of the negotiations succeeding was quickly thrown into doubt after Trump suggested that Ukraine would have to cede territory to Russia as part of any peace deal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky quickly and pointedly rejected any potential deal that would involve handing over Ukrainian territory. “The answer to Ukraine’s territorial question is already in the constitution of Ukraine,” he said in a Saturday video statement on Telegram. “Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupier.” — Time

Our Take: It was the original narrative that launched Burning Bright, and we may be in the beginning stages of the final act.

So, what's so significant about Trump, Putin and the Bering Strait?

Sometimes you have to look back to move forward.

Donald Trump might be known as the Peacemaker when all is said and done ... but he won't be the only one. [Read More] —

***

Another Take:

They’re meeting in Europe to figure out how to make peace between Trump and Putin impossible…

The war isn’t Russia vs. Ukraine — it’s the global regime vs. sovereign powers like the U.S. and Russia…

Ukraine’s borders aren’t sovereign — peace talks without them prove it…

[Full Episode, Clip Link] —

Inspired by the Make America Healthy Again movement, All Good brings honest, high-quality products to your daily routine. Every item is crafted with care, free from any junk ingredients, and uses only the best quality organic oils and 100% premium grass fed tallow. No fillers and nothing extra. Let's Make Self Care Great Again with All Good by Jessica Storm. Don't forget to use promo code Badlands! *Sponsored*

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was ordering a “new and highly accurate CENSUS,” saying it will be based on the “information gained from the Presidential Election of 2024.” “People who are in our country illegally will NOT BE COUNTED IN THE CENSUS,” he wrote in the Truth Social post announcing the move. The census is a constitutionally mandated count of every person in the United States every 10 years, which was last conducted in 2020. A full census has never been conducted mid-decade in this manner, nor has one ever excluded noncitizens from the count. Censuses are immensely important in American governance; each count determines how many House seats every state gets through a process called apportionment, and the results of the census help direct billions of dollars in federal, state and local funding. Trump has been trying to include a citizenship question on the census since his first term, though the Supreme Court struck the effort down on procedural grounds in 2019. — Politico

Our Take: We’re hearing a lot about how President Trump can’t order a census.

The first US Census in 1790 was authorized by Congress, and President George Washington signed the legislation, effectively ordering the census to proceed. Since then, every decennial census has been conducted under presidential authority — authorized by both Congress and Presidential proclamation.

Notably, off-cycle data gathering — similar to a census but without impacting apportionment — took place in 1915 and 1925. These were ordered by the Executive Branch alone, without congressional authorization. Trump could do that now, but it won’t impact representation.

Still, if Congress writes legislation authorizing a proper census, and Trump proclaims that they’re doing it then, as I understand it, it’s game on — no matter how mad that makes Politico and their co-conspirators.

Can we actually get legitimate population numbers?

Dare to dream. —

William H. Webster, the only US official to head both the FBI and CIA, died Friday at age 101, his family has announced. A former judge, he became FBI Director in 1978 as the agency reeled from corruption and surveillance scandals, serving nearly a decade before leading the CIA from 1987 to 1991 under US Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush. His family described him as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and patriot. The FBI called him a “dedicated public servant” who spent over 60 years serving the country and said it would be “forever grateful” for his contributions. Born on March 6, 1924, in St. Louis, Missouri, Webster served as a US Navy lieutenant in World War II and the Korean War. He earned a law degree from Washington University in 1949, later working as a federal prosecutor and district judge. His FBI appointment came as the agency reeled from scandals over warrantless surveillance and break-ins. Six weeks into his tenure, a federal grand jury indicted former officials from the bureau for illegal raids targeting associates of far-left fugitives. Webster said after accepting the post that CIA and FBI directors should be ready to resign if asked to do something they know is wrong. — RT

Our Take: This story felt relevant.

The only person to ever head the FBI and CIA?

The CIA Director during Reagan (VP Bush) and Bush?

During Iran Contra? (Sold weapons to Iran — using Israel as the middle man — and gave the money to mercenaries in Nicaragua who were trained to overthrow governments.)

The Gulf War?

The collapse of the USSR? (Creation of Ukraine)

Director of the FBI during the crack epidemic?

Seems very notable. RIP. —

As the controversy surrounding Texas’s redistricting efforts still rages, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Friday that the Golden State will move forward with a plan for a special election in early November to place its own redistricting plan on a ballot measure before voters. Newsom said the move was a counterpunch to Texas and was being done in a transparent fashion, but would also likely see Democrats pick up five seats if the measure is adopted. The plan would allow Democrats to temporarily bypass the state’s independent redistricting commission and adopt a new congressional map ahead of the 2026 elections. "We are talking about emergency measures to respond to what’s happening in Texas and we will nullify what happens in Texas," Newsom said at a Friday press conference flanked by several California lawmakers and some Texas Democrats who fled their state. — Fox News

Our Take: Our Boy New is staging a fake election to give himself cover for redistricting.

Hilarious. —

Vice President JD Vance pushed back against criticism of the Trump administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, accusing Democrats of political opportunism and failing to act when they held power in an interview released on Sunday. "President Trump has demanded full transparency from this. And yet somehow the Democrats are attacking him and not the Biden administration, which did nothing for four years," Vance told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," defending the administration's approach to the unreleased documents. "I laugh at the Democrats who are now all of a sudden, so interested in the Epstein files. For four years Joe Biden, the Democrats did absolutely nothing about this story," Vance added. […] After the Fox News interview aired, clips of Vance's remarks gained traction across social media, with users across the political spectrum posting: "Release the Epstein files!" The vice president reiterated that full disclosure remains a goal of the administration. — CNN

Our Take: There's an entire zeitgeist of people out there who have not only NOT learned to think for themselves like Trump wants them to, but have gone backwards, and think for themselves LESS than they did before this whole Info War started.

Do you lend mandate? Or are you given it? —

***

Another Take: One of the more sobering revelations for me, personally, has been the realization that a number of people who have invested themselves in this movement have no principles, or even an understanding of the concept.

They believe being “principled” means defending a specific opinion to the [proverbial] death, even after the position has been proven to be illogical, morally repulsive, or otherwise contradictory to their [stated] broader belief system.

—

It’s time! This week we are headed to Deadwood for GART 9, and on Saturday, CODEX 9/11 premieres! A movie premier, exclusive streams, a fiery GART telegram chat, and, of course, all of the great panel and behind the scenes content at Deadwood?! What are you waiting for? Get your virtual ticket today! [Clip Link]

– Badlands Media

In a move that surprised no one but carries sweeping consequences, Israel’s cabinet has formally signed off on the capture of Gaza City – a decision nearly two years into the grinding war in the Strip. The government laid out five official objectives: dismantling Hamas’s military capabilities, securing the return of all living and deceased hostages, demilitarizing the enclave, expanding Israeli control over its territory, and installing a new civil administration – one that answers to neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority. But behind the bullet points lies a more calculated play. For Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the operation is not just about battlefield gains. It’s also about political survival – and, some say, setting the stage for something far more permanent. Timing is no coincidence. Analysts say the timing of the Gaza City push is anything but random. — RT

Our Take: Wait, Netanyahu is launching yet another military campaign to stay in power?

Now the Ultra-Orthodox community is threatening to declare a Jewish civil war against Netanyahu and the IDF, by engaging in boycotts and participating in bank runs all in an effort to bankrupt Jewish-owned banks and corporations.

Israel is tearing itself apart, while the world is turning against it for its belligerence in Gaza.

All because Bibi Netanyahu is facing three felony charges brought against him in 2019, and is now saddled with a Security Council comprised of Ultra-Orthodox warmongers (Smotrich, Katz, and Ben-Gvir) as the [Ultra-Orthodox led] far-right pressures Netanyahu to crush Hamas and subjugate Gaza.

The conditions are set such that every person involved can act in earnest and the outcome will most likely be Israel facing some sort of reckoning, geopolitically, and [hopefully] culturally, as well.

All Netanyahu has to do is continue to act in his own personal self-interest.

—

President Trump has secretly signed a directive to the Pentagon to begin using military force against certain Latin American drug cartels that his administration has deemed terrorist organizations, according to people familiar with the matter. The decision to bring the American military into the fight is the most aggressive step so far in the administration’s escalating campaign against the cartels. It signals Mr. Trump’s continued willingness to use military forces to carry out what has primarily been considered a law enforcement responsibility to curb the flow of fentanyl and other illegal drugs. The order provides an official basis for the possibility of direct military operations at sea and on foreign soil against cartels. U.S. military officials have started drawing up options for how the military could go after the groups, the people familiar with the conversations said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive internal deliberations. — New York Times

AND

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected having U.S. forces enter Mexico after President Trump reportedly directed the military to fight drug cartels even if it meant crossing the U.S. border into Mexico. “The United States is not going to come to Mexico with the military. We cooperate, we collaborate, but there is not going to be an invasion. That is ruled out, absolutely ruled out,” Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said, according to The New York Times. “It is not part of any agreement, far from it. When it has been brought up, we have always said no,” he added. The New York Times report also said that the U.S. military is currently drafting plans for how to target cartels that have been labeled foreign terrorist groups. — Just the News

Our Take: This story is weird. Trump ”secretly” signed something that sends the military to Mexico — according to sources familiar with the matter, of course — and the story gets leaked to the NYT, then Sheinbaum responds to the leak?

Was Sheinbaum the source of the leak?

I mean, they just spoke a little over a week ago:

If we defeat the drug cartels on our own soil, send them back down south, and prosecute their American co-conspirators, I reckon Sheinbaum would be begging Trump for US Military help.

Of course, by then, it’s probably too late.

Not our problem anymore, lady. —

Iran has condemned a US plan to establish and control a transit route through Armenia, warning that it poses a threat to regional stability and would undermine Tehran’s security interests. On Friday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and US President Donald Trump signed an agreement in Washington to open the Zangezur transport corridor. The route links mainland Azerbaijan to its exclave of Nakhichevan through a narrow strip of land in southern Armenia along the border with Iran. Under the agreement, the US will manage the corridor under Armenian sovereignty via a 99-year land lease, subletting it to a consortium for construction and operations. While Tehran said it welcomes peace agreements between Yerevan and Baku, it “vehemently” opposes placing the corridor under US control. — RT

Our Take: No doubt, this peace deal has something to do with severing the geographical connection between Russia and Iran.

These two leaders, Pashinyan and Aliyev, both worked to entrap Putin in a quagmire when in 2020 Putin deployed peacekeeping troops to this same corridor to end the violence between the two countries. NATO has been working for years to pull the Caucasus region into the orbit of Europe via Turkey, for the same reason it has worked for years to exert itself over Ukrainian soil: Because this is Russia's doorstep.

But this corridor is also Iran's doorstep.

I assume the reason Pashinyan and Aliyev are both so giddy is that think this threatens Iran. The optics of having US contractors on the Iranian-Azerbaijan border has fueled the narrative that this corridor will become the gateway for offensive actions against Iran by Israel and NATO. It's been alleged that Azerbaijan was already used by the IDF to launch drone strikes on Tehran, so the assertion that Armenia will now suddenly be used to attack Iran feels redundant.

Let's see how Pashinyan and Aliyev are behaving after Trump and Putin's meeting planned for this Friday. —

BONUS ITEMS

The Trump administration is using hundreds of federal police officers to target crime in Washington, D.C., as part of President Donald Trump's public safety push in the nation’s capital. The White House said 450 officers from multiple federal agencies were deployed in high-traffic D.C. areas and other hotspots on Aug. 9 and 10. The officers are from 18 agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Secret Service. Trump ordered an increased law enforcement presence in D.C. on Aug. 8 after complaining about crime in the city, even as violent crime trended down.

— USA Today

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom are set to face off Monday to determine whether the president violated a 147-year-old law when he deployed the National Guard to quell protests over immigration raids in Los Angeles – against the wishes of the Democratic governor. In June, as hundreds of people gathered in Los Angeles to protest a string of immigration raids that targeted workplaces and left dozens of people detained or deported, the president federalized and deployed 4,000 National Guard members over the objection of Newsom and local officials, who said the deployment would only cause further chaos. Trump invoked a rarely used law that allows the president to federalize the National Guard during times of actual or threatened rebellion or invasion, or when regular forces can’t enforce US laws. — CNN

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief.

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.