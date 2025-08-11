Badlands Media

Joe Kronner
4h

Trump 2.0, what a fun time to be alive.

So here is my formula for living a sane fear free life: 1) Pay attention to Trump's Narrative. 2) Ignore every word the DS Rat Bastard MSM prints/says.

What Trump wants Trump gets.

God Wins!

God Bless!!

OldSysEng's avatar
OldSysEng
3h

The 1870 Census had a column labelled "Male Citizens of US of 21 years and upwards" and another column labelled "Male Citizens of US of 21 years and upwards whose right to vote is denied or abridged on other grounds than rebellion or other crime". These columns were checked if the condition applied.

So since only males could vote in those days, the census clearly identified those who were citizens and who were authorized to vote. All of the early censuses listed country/state of birth for everyone (and often for their parents).

Some censuses (1880) also listed specific disabilities such as Blind, Deaf and Dumb, Insane, Idiotic, and Maimed, Crippled, Bedridden, or otherwise Disabled.

