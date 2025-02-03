The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in.

The Federal Aviation Administration is fighting a class-action lawsuit alleging it denied 1,000 would-be air traffic controllers jobs because of diversity hiring targets — as it was revealed that staffing levels were “not normal” at the time of this week’s deadly midair collision. Complaints about the FAA’s hiring policies resurfaced after the American Airlines passenger plane and a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, killing 67 people in the country’s deadliest aviation disaster in almost a quarter-century. Details of the litigation re-emerged, too, as Andrew Brigida, the lead plaintiff in the suit filed in 2015, suggested the federal aviation agency’s obsession with diversity hiring and inclusion had only ensured that an accident was likely to happen. – New York Post

Our Take: The height of DEI policy application became affirmative action on steroids, and the burden for justifying these policies and funding priorities has shifted to those seeking to continue them. That’s good, because they can’t meet that burden.

DEI will die, because the public is watching planes fall out of the sky. Even the most apathetic Americans want to safely fly.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s DEI revelations, this eye-popping lawsuit, and the recent air disasters are building support for a return to sanity; specifically, a return to valuing competence before indulging compassion in staffing critical capabilities.

Can’t come soon enough. –

President Donald Trump on Friday sent an envoy to Venezuela to warn leftist leader Nicolas Maduro to accept the unconditional return of deported Venezuelans or face consequences. Richard Grenell, an outspoken ally of Trump who serves in a broad role as envoy for special missions, traveled to Caracas to speak to Maduro as the new administration vows to push a hard line. "President Trump expects Nicolas Maduro to take back all of the Venezuelan criminals and gang members that have been exported to the United States, and to do so unequivocally and without condition," said Mauricio Claver-Carone, the US special envoy for Latin America. He said that Grenell was also demanding that "American hostages need to be released — immediately, unequivocally." "All I would do on this call is urge the Maduro government — the Maduro regime — in Venezuela, to heed to Special Envoy Ric Grenell and to his demands and what he puts on the table, because ultimately, there will be consequences otherwise," Claver-Carone told reporters… Claver-Carone said that the talks did not imply any softening of position on Maduro. – Barrons

Our Take: If and when Trump and Maduro mend fences and (as predicted) affirm positive relations, are you going to admit you took the globalist cheese on another "strongman" the CIA has been trying to overthrow for years?

Finding Sovereign Alliance bros isn't nearly as hard as some think.

–

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s (Treasury) Federal Insurance Office (FIO) today notified the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) that it is withdrawing its membership. Withdrawal from NGFS is one part of implementing President Trump’s Executive Orders Putting America First in International Environmental Agreements and Unleashing American Energy. NGFS was organized to help to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, from which the United States withdrew. NGFS’s initiatives are inconsistent with this Administration’s priorities to grow the U.S. economy and American jobs, and NGFS’s role diverges from the traditional technical and coordinating roles of other international fora. Important parts of NGFS’s scope, including on monetary policy frameworks, go beyond FIO’s core duties. FIO will continue to engage with state insurance regulators and other stakeholders to promote U.S. interests in international insurance engagements. – US Treasury Department

Our Take: I was speaking with our friend, WarHamster, this weekend about this story, and its significance. This move represents the undoing of the Climate Cult agenda, which is a product of the "Malthusian Catastrophe" theory by British economist Thomas Malthus in his 1798 Essay on the Principle of Population.

Malthus presented a deceptive misrepresentation of the true relationship between productivity, labor, and value. He asserted that populations grow at an exponential rate, and because of that, human society will fail to produce the food necessary to keep the population fed.

The current state of civilization disproves Malthus's pessimistic view of humanity, as birth rates worldwide have plummeted to all-time lows. But the truth is that, even if we hadn't suffered the social engineering of the sociopaths who worship men like Malthus, the human spirit endeavors to conquer the challenges that constantly confront us, and solve those problems with ingenuity.

So the disciples of Malthus created the lie of artificial scarcity in order to scare society into abandoning the human spirit, and the "climate crisis" represents perhaps the most draconian effort to forever imprison it.

According to WarHamster, the Four Horsemen of the Climate Cult were Maurice Strong, Henry Kissinger, Klaus Schwab, and Zbigniew Brzezinski.

Ever since the 1970's, these men and their acolytes have sought to kill the human spirit through psychological warfare. This move by President Trump is a flippant rejection of this demonic cult. –

Tether, the largest company in the digital assets industry, announced the integration of USDt into Bitcoin’s ecosystem, including both its base layer and the Lightning Network. Supported by a new Taproot-powered protocol, Taproot Assets, and developed by Lightning Labs, this integration combines Bitcoin’s unmatched decentralization and security with the speed and scalability of the Lightning Network, redefining how stablecoins can function within the Bitcoin ecosystem. Once fully integrated, USDt will operate seamlessly on Bitcoin’s base layer and its layer 2 Lightning Network. This will enable high-speed, low-cost transactions while combining Bitcoin’s robust security and scalability. With USDt— the world’s largest stablecoin, serving over 350 million users—developers and users will enjoy Bitcoin’s unparalleled reliability alongside the efficiency and versatility of Lightning-enabled payments. With Bitcoin in high demand among both institutions and retail traders, this integration positions USDt as an essential component of Bitcoin-based financial systems. – Tether.io

Our Take:

Should add that Rumble integrating Tether and Bitcoin will now have lightning rails giving instant micro USD payments supported by the Bitcoin network.

–

As President Donald Trump doubles down on his sweeping tariffs against the country’s three biggest trading partners, leaders from Canada, Mexico and China are biting back. The levies of 25% on Canadian and Mexican and 10% on Chinese goods will take effect Tuesday. The affected countries say their strategy is to “make Americans feel the same pain too.” President Trump laid out his motive on Truth Social, saying. “We pay hundreds of Billions of Dollars to SUBSIDIZE Canada. Why? There is no reason. We don’t need anything they have. We have unlimited Energy, should make our own Cars, and have more Lumber than we can ever use. Without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country. Harsh but true! Therefore, Canada should become our Cherished 51st State. Much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada — AND NO TARIFFS!” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hit back, announcing he will impose a 25% tariff on more than $100 billion worth of American goods, on everything from alcohol to perfume, clothing and produce. — News Nation

Our Take: Trump's prime negotiation tactic is known as "anchoring."

This is when you lead with an endgame offer first, knowing the opposition will be chained to it, making any concession highly favorable to your initial position.

Canada lost already. It only remains to be seen how badly. –

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent gave representatives of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency access to the federal payment system late on Friday, according to five people familiar with the change, handing Elon Musk and the team he is leading a powerful tool to monitor and potentially limit government spending. The new authority follows a standoff this week with a top Treasury official who had resisted allowing Mr. Musk’s lieutenants into the department’s payment system, which sends out money on behalf of the entire federal government. The official, a career civil servant named David Lebryk, was put on leave and then suddenly retired on Friday after the dispute, according to people familiar with his exit. The system could give the Trump administration another mechanism to attempt to unilaterally restrict disbursement of money approved for specific purposes by Congress, a push that has faced legal roadblocks.

– The New York Times

Our Take: All assets are being deployed. The narrators want you to believe that Elon Musk is in charge of DOGE, and that DOGE is operating outside of constitutional authorities because Elon Musk doesn’t have an official position. This assertion is easily debunked as DOGE was established via Executive Order, and DOGE reports to the White House Chief of Staff, or Susie Wiles.

They want people freaking out about Elon going rogue, because they can’t actually stop him.

DOGE has been very vocal about the waste, fraud, and abuse that they’re uncovering. The people are getting (more) angry, while the invisible enemy is getting (more) panicked. Every day we learn about a new corrupt scheme.

Corruption must be prosecuted regardless of who is corrupt. The bipartisan freak outs are telling. –

Defense attorney Carolyn Stewart demanded Brown’s release from prison, saying his two criminal cases are both covered by a pardon from President Trump. The U.S. Department of Justice acknowledged in court filings that Oath Keeper Jeremy Brown’s Florida weapons-possession case was directly related to Jan. 6, leaving bewilderment among his supporters as to why he remains behind bars even after a Jan. 6 presidential pardon. Carolyn Stewart, Brown’s attorney, said these court filings are ample evidence to prove that the DOJ, Brown’s defense team, and a U.S. district judge all agreed that the Florida case that sent Brown to prison for more than seven years was a Jan. 6 case. “Done. Fully baked,” Stewart told Blaze News. “Yet the DOJ has prevented Jeremy’s release under President Trump’s pardon.” – The Blaze

Our Take: The Blaze put out an article today on why Jeremy Brown’s FL conviction was in fact related to Jan 6. Brown was not permitted to bring up Jan 6 during his trial.

Jeremy Brown MUST be released! –

The future of the Gaza hostage-release and ceasefire deal is hanging on the outcome of a meeting between President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that is set to take place on Tuesday at the White House, three Israeli officials told Axios. Why it matters: Netanyahu reluctantly agreed to move forward with the first phase of the deal between Israel and Hamas. Families of the hostages — and Israeli negotiators — are concerned he won't follow through to the second phase as he fights for political survival. Israeli officials told Axios that Netanyahu is waiting to see where Trump stands on the second phase of the deal — which is supposed to lead to a permanent ceasefire, and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza — before he makes any decisions. – Axios

AND

The police have opened up a criminal investigation against Sara Netanyahu over allegations she sought to intimidate a witness and interfere in the corruption case against her husband, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Following a request from Democrats MK Naama Lazimi for information regarding the allegations, the State Attorney’s Office tells her that a police investigation was opened against Sara Netanyahu on December 26. The investigation is being conducted by the Israel Police and the cybercrimes department of the State Attorney’s Office, and follows a report by Channel 12’s “Uvda” program that Sara Netanyahu ordered Hanni Bleiweiss, her husband’s late aide, to orchestrate protests and an online campaign against Hadas Klein, a key witness in one of the cases in which the prime minister is standing trial. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Attorney Amit Aisman announced on December 26 that they had ordered an investigation on suspicion of witness harassment and obstruction of justice, following the “Uvda” report. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: “Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas on the second phase are supposed to begin Monday. But there's already a major gap: Hamas wants to end the war and stay in power in Gaza. Israel opposes ending the war as long as Hamas is still in power in Gaza.

Netanyahu hopes he'll be able to influence Trump's thinking and convince him to endorse his plans for the war in Gaza, the officials said.

One Israeli official said that if Netanyahu decides not to move toward the second phase of the deal, the implication could be at least another year of war in Gaza in an attempt to topple Hamas.

‘The real serious negotiations over phase two will only begin after Bibi meets Trump,’ a senior Israeli official said. ‘Nothing meaningful will happen before that.’”

President Trump and Netanyahu are engaged in a very high stakes game of poker, and the table stakes are thousands of human lives.

The way that Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff constructed the original deal, the Second Phase of the Three Phase deal is set to unfold in the days ahead. Trump brilliantly invited Netanyahu to visit the White House on the eve of this Second Phase, on the same day that Netanyahu was scheduled to appear in court and provide testimony in the criminal trial that is unfolding against him related to corruption charges that were filed in 2019. The court agreed to a continuance, on the condition that Netanyahu was visiting the White House.

The promise of this trip has likely kept Netanyahu from breaking the ceasefire with Hamas, which certain members of his Security Cabinet (Bezalel Smotrich) want to see happen as soon as possible. Bibi has used the trip as an excuse to withdraw from the negotiating table, hoping that he can use the facetime with Trump to convince him to support resuming the war. Smotrich has made it clear that if Netanyahu fails to resume the war, and proceeds with the Second Phase, he will resign from the government – leading to its collapse and Bibi's removal as Prime Minister.

However, we now have news of a criminal investigation into Netanyahu's wife, Sara, who has been accused of witness tampering, asking aides to orchestrate intimidation campaigns against witnesses in her husband's corruption trial. It should be noted that Sara is technically a convicted felon, found guilty in 2019 of misusing state funds to cater meals in excess of $50,000, despite having access to a full-time chef at the Prime Minister's residence.

Personally, I believe that it was Trump who orchestrated the corruption charges against Bibi, and with Sara now facing new criminal charges, I can't help but remember this ominous moment from Trump's meeting with the Netanyahu's this past summer:

We will be watching this poker match very closely over the course of this week. –

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Saturday ordered retaliatory tariffs in response to the U.S. decision to slap 25% tariffs on all goods coming from Mexico, as a trade war broke out between the two neighbors. In a lengthy post on X, Sheinbaum said her government sought dialogue rather than confrontation with its top trade partner to the north, but that Mexico had been forced to respond in kind. "I've instructed my economy minister to implement the plan B we've been working on, which includes tariff and non-tariff measures in defense of Mexico's interests," Sheinbaum posted, without specifying what U.S. goods her government will target. For decades, the two neighbors have seen cross-border trade grow, including from a highly integrated auto industry, as well as massive volumes of crude oil, natural gas and motor fuels that move in both directions. There is also a booming farm trade. Mexico sends large volumes of fresh produce north, including avocados and tomatoes, while U.S. farmers supply huge amounts of corn and other grains to Mexican buyers. Overall, the United States is by far Mexico's most important foreign market, and Mexico in 2023 overtook China as top destination for U.S. exports.

– Reuters

Our Take: Our northern and southern neighbors are realizing Trump doesn’t bluff. And yet, they’re checking on the back of his call.

That’s not how the game works.

Trudeau already blinked, telling his subjects to prep for pain while Trump tells Americans to prep for winning. Dealer? –

In highly staged ceremonies, Hamas freed three people held captive over the last 15 months. Keeping to its part of the cease-fire deal, Israel released 183 Palestinians held in jails. Hamas gunmen released three more hostages and Israel freed more than 180 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday, quickly conducting the latest exchange in a tense cease-fire deal and avoiding the chaos that marked a drawn-out transfer earlier this week. Hamas released two of the hostages, Yarden Bibas, 35, and Ofer Kalderon, 54, in a highly theatrical ceremony in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. The group then released the third hostage, Keith Siegel, a 65-year-old American Israeli, in a separate ceremony in Gaza City. The three, escorted by Red Cross workers, then headed to hospitals in Israel, where they reunited with their families after 15 months in captivity. In exchange, Israel said it had released 183 Palestinian prisoners. Buses carrying the freed Palestinians reached the city of Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, according to video from the scene, where a crowd of people greeted them. The Red Cross also brought a group of freed prisoners to the European Hospital in Khan Younis, according to a doctor there and a Hamas-linked Palestinian prisoner information center. – The New York Times

Our Take: While President Trump plays high stakes poker with Netanyahu, something doesn't seem quite right with this hostage situation.

First of all, the Hamas hostages all seem to be in great condition. They appear very well fed and in great spirits. They even appeared to be smiling and laughing with the Hamas captors during the release ceremony — something that caught the eye of social media and caused a firestorm. Many commenters accused the woman of appearing to flirt with the Hamas soldier.

Take a look at this video and judge for yourself:

Then you had a number of images that show the hostages laughing and smiling with the Hamas captors, as they were being loaded into the van during the exchange. Here is just one, where you can clearly see one of the male hostages shaking hands with the Hamas soldier, as they part ways. The other hostages in the background can be seen waving and laughing as they say goodbye to their captors. (Note the bottled water in their hands— given to them by Hamas.)

What is going on here? Does anybody have a plausible explanation, aside from Stockholm's Syndrome? In any event, you can't say that these people look "abused," which is more than you can say about the Palestinian prisoners Israel released, not all of whom were Hamas operatives. Many of them look extremely emaciated, like Holocaust survivors.

Here are two that were reportedly in prison for 24 months, and neither one is accused of being affiliated with Hamas or taking part in "terrorist" operations. However, they were both thrown in prison for the past 24 months — before the October 7th attack — deprived of due process.

Now we have Trump insisting that the Gazan People will be relocated to Egypt and Jordan — something that all the surrounding Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, have strongly rejected, implying that it would be an act of war. (A just response, as it does represent a call for ethnic cleansing of Gaza.)

However, I believe that this is all a feign, and part of Trump's bluff in the poker match. Let's see what happens next. –

President Trump slammed Democrats for what he said was “purposefully” delaying the confirmation of his nominees. “Democrats are purposefully delaying virtually all of my Nominees,” Trump posted Sunday on Truth Social. “No matter how good and well qualified someone is, they are taking maximum time for approval — and laughing about it.” Just eight of Trump’s more than 20 nominees have been confirmed by the Senate so far. Many of them have undergone intense questioning as Democrats highlight their serious concerns with many nominees. Trump argued that the Democratic senators are having a good time grilling his nominees. It’s coming at the country’s expense and safety, he said. “If George Washington and Abraham Lincoln were nominated for a position, the Democrats would take it out to the last moment before having to approve,” Trump said. “It is disgraceful!” The president argued that Democrats are not approving his nominees because they can’t get over the “landslide loss” in last November’s election. – The Hill

Our Take: The idea that nominees on the Fantasy Team are lying in their committee testimony — telling the mainstream version rather than what they know to be true — on Trump’s behalf and at his request seems pretty anti-Trump.

Trump is forcing the people who lie to lie, and the ones telling the lies to our representatives are actually the real ‘truthtellers’ who will tell it to everyone later.

Once they’re in power. Right now they need the votes from our illegitimate representatives. Otherwise they’ll override the President and the Constitution and prevent Trump from getting the team he wants, to do the things he’s already done.

And there are truthers accusing Trump of condoning this madness while saying, “I trust Trump.”

Uh… do you? Do you trust yourself? –

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is withdrawing its lawsuit against Virginia, initially filed by the Biden government, seeking to bar the removal of noncitizens from the Commonwealth’s voter rolls. The move comports with a number of recent legal filings ramping down the Biden government’s lawfare actions following President Donald J. Trump’s inauguration on January 20.The lawsuit was initiated in October following Virginia’s efforts to exclude approximately 1,600 individuals identified as potential non-citizens from its voter rolls. A federal judge had previously mandated Virginia reverse this decision and reinstate those individuals onto the voter lists. However, the U.S. Supreme Court later intervened by lifting the federal judge’s injunction, effectively allowing Virginia to proceed with its maintenance program for the voter registration rolls. – National Pulse

Our Take: This is a good sign that the DOJ is working to depoliticize its work force and case load. It’s even better that this reversal is about elections.

The news comes as Wyoming is preparing to vote on legislating to ban electronic voting equipment.

If we’re going to restore election integrity by the midterms, we have to move at the speed of DOGE. The narrative is moving in the right direction, but it needs to accelerate.

Legal votes matter, and without verifiably accurate elections we must not confer our consent to be governed. –

The Trump administration has appointed former speechwriter Darren Beattie as the acting Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, according to ABC News. Beattie, who was already serving in a senior role within the State Department, is expected to assume his new position on Monday. The position, as described by the State Department, “leads America’s public diplomacy outreach, which includes messaging to counter terrorism and violent extremism.” It also oversees the bureaus of Educational and Cultural Affairs and Global Public Affairs and plays a role in foreign policy development. Beattie previously worked as a speechwriter for former President Trump but was fired in 2018. In 2020, Trump appointed him to the Commission for the Preservation of American Heritage Abroad. His appointment marks a significant move, as Beattie has been an outspoken critic of US foreign policy. – The Post Millennial

Our Take: Darren Beattie as a Senior State Department official for public diplomacy? I love this move, especially when you consider that Beattie is a reformed Democrat who has long been outspoken against US foreign policy — a position that I have found myself assuming, after taking the time to research fact-based truth and learn the objective reality of the world in which we live.

I look forward to seeing how Darren uses this appointment to revitalize US diplomatic relations abroad, which have been nonexistent under the Biden regime, after seeing a restoration during Trump's first term.

For too long, our State Department has treated the nations of the world as feudal vassals, using USAID, the threat of sanctions, and perhaps even the threat of the CIA and US military to coerce foreign governments into complying with their agenda. Not only is that a textbook example of tyranny, but a perfect encapsulation of what America is suppose to oppose.

It was that type of coercive behavior that inspired the Founding Fathers to fight back against London in the first. Somewhere along the way, we became London's lap dog all over again.

The Globalist oligarchy must be dismantled, and its members brought to justice. I know Darren will be a voice that will champion that sentiment.

–

President Donald Trump has fired the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Rohit Chopra, in the latest purge of a Biden administration holdover. Chopra was one of the more important regulators from the previous Democratic administration who was still on the job since Trump took office on Jan. 20. Chopra’s tenure saw the removal of medical debt from credit reports and limits on overdrafts penalties, all based on the premise that the financial system could be fairer and more competitive in ways that helped consumers. But many in the financial industry viewed his actions as regulatory overreach. In a social media post Saturday about his departure, Chopra thanked people across the country who “shared their ideas and experiences” with the government’s consumer financial watchdog agency. “You helped us hold powerful companies & their executives accountable for breaking the law, and you made our work better,” Chopra posted above on X above pictures of his letter announcing that he would no longer lead the bureau. – AP News

Our Take: President Trump has fired the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Fun fact: The CFPB was the brainchild of Elizabeth Warren, and is not funded by Congress, but by the Federal Reserve. –

BONUS ITEMS

A radio station owned by leftist billionaire George Soros has publicly revealed the locations of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents operating undercover in San Jose, California. A KCBS 740 AM radio host disclosed details about ICE operations on January 26. The information shared by Bret Burkhart detailed the types of unmarked vehicles and the specific locations where ICE agents were present.Burkhart cited updates from social media posts made by the Rapid Response Network, an organization opposing deportation efforts. Burkhart’s broadcast might have endangered the agents’ safety by potentially exposing their covert operations. – The National Pulse

On January 20th, Inauguration Day, U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland, 44, and other agents pulled over 21-year-old Teresa “Milo” Youngblut and German citizen Felix “Ophelia” Bauckholt in northern Vermont, near the Canadian border. Youngblut quickly opened fire on the agents, and they all engaged in a back-and-forth shootout. Maland and Bauckholt were killed in the incident, and Youngblut was injured in the crossfire. The 21-year-old was finally arrested in Washington last week. She now faces one count of using a deadly weapon while assaulting a United States Border Patrol agent and one count of using and discharging a firearm during that assault. A judge recently ordered Youngblut to be held without bail until the preliminary hearing on February 7th. Federal investigators have now expanded their focus to 32-year-old Michelle Zajko, who police say purchased the handguns used in Maland’s shooting. – One America News Network

