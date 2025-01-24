The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

That’s where we come in.

In the Badlands News Brief, the Badlands Media team hand pick news items of interest from the previous days to give you an overview of the biggest goings-on relevant to the Truth Community with some Badlands flavoring to help wash it down.

Now, onto the news from Thursday, January 23rd …

AND

In a Thursday address to the World Economic Forum, President Donald Trump promised global elites they would receive lower taxes if they relocated manufacturing to the U.S. and threatened to impose tariffs if they do not. Newsweek reached out to the White House for comment on Thursday afternoon. Why It Matters: Trump has threatened to use universal tariffs to try and drive business up in the United States. Many assumed this was merely to take a more "America First" approach to supporting businesses, but his remarks at Davos show that he likely will view all business in the U.S. — including foreign companies — as part of that business landscape. After taking office earlier this week, the president once again floated the idea of a universal tariff, saying that it was necessary because "essentially countries take advantage of the U.S.," even as he acknowledged the country was "not ready for that yet," referring to a universal tariff. – Newsweek

AND

U.S. President Donald Trump drew pockets of laughter and a few moans with his blunt comments to an international audience while appearing by video link Thursday at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Trump’s address and answers to a handful of questions were the highlight of the fourth day of the annual gathering of political and business leaders. His return to the White House this week also shaped other sessions, from a panel on tariffs to a fiery speech by Javier Milei, the brash president of Argentina. [...] The executive orders Trump signed upon starting second term on Monday fed the chatter in the Davos Congress Center corridors all week. They included withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate accords, ordering the Gulf of Mexico to be renamed the Gulf of America, and suspending the admission of refugees to the U.S. Addressing the Davos audience on Thursday, Trump stressed that his administration favored more U.S. drilling for oil and the use of what he called “good clean coal” than former President Joe Biden. “The United States has the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on Earth, and we’re going to use it,” Trump said. – AP News

Our Take: Major Devolution SIGNAL from Trump's WEF Speech:

"Who would have known that, by SKIPPING a term, I would get the Olympics ... it turned out, through a stroke of luck or WHATEVER YOU MIGHT CALL IT ... that I'm going to be President during the Olympics AND the 250th Anniversary."

Trump just verbally waterboarded the World Economic Forum like he was ordering coffee. He said he "skipped" a term (i.e., Devolution), was going to mandate world peace, and told the Globalists all their plans for the Great Reset had been cancelled, in so many words.

2025 is cool. –

Another Take: Hahaha this Q&A is amazing. Trump calls out green new deal to WEF. “Remember when the world was going to end in 12 years?”

Trump called out Banks at WEF for debanking conservatives. “I hope you and Jamie open things up because what you’re doing is wrong.” –

Still Another Take: The significance of Trump’s remarks to this audience cannot be overstated. The American people gave the 47th President a mandate to end social justice, climate justice, trade inequity, and other policies that divide our countrymen and put America last.

Davos is the command center for this agenda. He just told those responsible for driving these those policies through every industry and sector in every geography that he is ending their reign of oppression in America. Absolutely savage.

With companies lining up, bending the knee, and committing to invest in the US, the feelings crowd is having a bad week. Here’s to many more.

–

Even before it was signed, the Gaza ceasefire forced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into a tight spot — between a new U.S. president promising peace and far-right allies who want war to resume. That tension is only likely to increase. The stakes for Netanyahu are high — keeping his coalition government on the one hand and on the other, satisfying U.S. President Donald Trump who wants to use the ceasefire momentum to expand Israel's diplomatic ties in the Middle East. One of Netanyahu's nationalist allies has already quit over the Gaza ceasefire, and another is threatening to follow unless war on Hamas is resumed at an even greater force than that which devastated much of Gaza for 15 months. The clock is ticking. The first stage of the ceasefire is meant to last six weeks. By day 16 – Feb. 4 – Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas are due to start negotiating the second phase of the ceasefire, whose stated aim is to end the war. – Reuters

Our Take: The Mainstream Media is finally picking up the crazy conspiracy theory on which I have been opining for the past year.

In my opinion, it was never suppose to get this far. If you consider the possibility that Netanyahu’s ploy was always to bait the Muslims (Arabs or Iran) into overreacting and attacking Israel with a heavy hand, which would then justify an expanded regional/world war, then the arrogant hubris and overt cruelty starts to make sense.

Why would the IDF leaders allow IDF soldiers to post videos on their social media accounts, where they are rifling through the clothing (lingerie) and personal belongings in abandoned Gaza homes? Or videos of IDF soldiers drawing Stars of David on the chalkboards of bombed-out schools? Why would the IDF allow videos to be published of officers giving speeches to large groups of soldiers where they cheer on chants for conquest?

Given the sophisticated technological capabilities of the Israel government and IDF, one would think that it would be relatively easy to track down these videos and force the soldier responsible for posting them to take them all down.

Why hasn’t anybody been punished (as far as we know) for posting these videos— some of which have been used by South Africa in The Hague as documented evidence of war crimes?

This is why when Jon asked me to come on Devolution Power Hour on October 7, 2023, and explain my thinking, I said that I hoped to see Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (who I asserted was the new leader of the Muslim world, despite his youth) summon the entire Islamic world to Riyadh and tell them all to stand down.

Because sometimes, the only winning move is not to play.

The lack of action by the Muslims has left Netanyahu exposed, and the world now sees him and his friends for what they are.

Sometimes you can’t tell people the truth, sometimes you must show them.

–

Another Take: Last week, I said the following:

"If Israel doesn't take Trump's chance at peace, he'll have the public, bipartisan mandate to break with them on a level never seen before.

This also puts globalist, warmongering factions on notice that Trump can and WILL take action when he returns to the public levers of power he never fully left, and with the full mandate from the American people to do what is necessary to end these conflicts."

I referred to this as Trump's 'Kobayashi Maru,' ... aka his 'Impossible Task.'

The MSM is slow on the uptake, as always. Still, better late than never.

–

President Donald Trump has already inundated the country’s immigration system with enough changes to create immediate impacts along the border and across American cities. Thousands of migrants trying to gain entry in the United States to seek asylum using the Custom and Border Patrol’s mobile app — set up by the Biden administration to deter migrants from crossing illegally — had their appointments canceled, throwing into limbo many, including those who had been waiting for months. The Biden administration’s website for humanitarian parole for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela went dark. Refugee admissions into the country were indefinitely halted. Immigration authorities can now enter schools, churches and places of worship to conduct arrests, reversing a policy that had long kept those sanctuaries off limits. The new administration fired top immigration court officials. And Trump’s sweeping birthright citizenship order — intended to deny the right to babies born to undocumented immigrants in the United States — immediately sparked legal challenges, as blue-state attorneys general moved quickly to attack an effort they decried as unconstitutional. The president is still fighting to muscle some of his most aggressive orders, such as ending birthright citizenship, past the courts and Democrats, and he will face steep obstacles in funding and implementing his policies. But unlike four years ago, when he came into the White House with hastily drawn orders, Trump and his allies have used his time out of office to draft a more robust agenda. – Politico

AND

The Pentagon announced the Department of Defense will provide military airlift support to support the DHS in deporting detained illegal aliens. The United States Air Force will supply four aircraft to remove up to 5,000 aliens currently detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. On Wednesday, the Department of Defense ordered at least 1,500 active duty service members to be deployed to the U.S. southern border, Breitbart Texas reported. The deployment supports executive orders signed on Monday by President Donald Trump. “A National Emergency currently exists along the southern border of the United States. Unchecked unlawful mass migration and the unimpeded flow of opiates across our borders continue to endanger the safety and security of the American people and encourage further lawlessness,” the president wrote. “Through this order, I am acting in accordance with my solemn duty to protect and defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the United States along our national borders.” – Breitbart

Our Take: The posture of United States law enforcement towards illegals is radically different with the stroke of a pen. ICE has gotten to work:

Also, local jurisdictions are defying their states and refusing sanctuary jurisdiction and cooperating.

Even Denver Mayor Mike Johnston is backpedaling:

Strong leadership is on display, and criminal invaders are finally learning about consequences. More of this, please! –

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order on the cryptocurrency industry, in a long-awaited move that appears to meet some industry demands. The crypto industry has been lobbying for Trump to issue executive orders during his first 100 days in office that would establish a U.S. bitcoin reserve, ensure that the industry can access banking services and create a crypto advisory council. The order Trump signed sets up a crypto working group and calls for the group to evaluate “the potential creation and maintenance of a national digital asset stockpile, and propose criteria for establishing such a stockpile.” Trump, who has called himself “a crypto president,” briefly spoke about the industry today while addressing world government and business leaders via video at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland. He repeated his pledge to make the U.S. the “world capital” of both crypto and artificial intelligence. — Market Watch

Our Take: Trump’s executive order establishes a “Presidential Working Group on Digital Asset Markets” to create a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, considers a national digital asset stockpile derived from lawfully seized assets, and explicitly bans the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). In effect, the order seeks to position the United States as a world leader in digital asset innovation while safeguarding against potential abuses of power, such as state-controlled digital currencies.

This is a cause for celebration, for all crypto lovers other than Bitcoin maximalists. The Maxis are furious that Trump would acknowledge any digital money other than Bitcoin. To maximalists, Bitcoin is the way, the truth and the life; no one comes to the Father except through Bitcoin.. The mere suggestion that other digital assets could play a role in the future of finance is heresy, punishable by threatening letters from Gary Gensler. The idea of a national stockpile, which might include these so-called “shitcoins,” has sent them into an emo rage.

Their reaction reveals a deeper issue: maximalists have been misled. A small clique of influential figures has convinced them that Bitcoin must stand alone to succeed, portraying all other digital assets as threats rather than complements. This narrative has boxed maximalists into a rigid ideology, one that denies the broader crypto ecosystem’s potential for collaboration and innovation.

What maximalists fail to see is that Bitcoin’s success doesn’t depend on isolation. Its decentralization and first-mover advantage ensure its prominence, but the ecosystem thrives on diversity. The executive order doesn’t undermine Bitcoin—it acknowledges the complexity of digital finance and ensures its responsible growth. The maximalist uproar is born of a narrative designed to keep them looking inward while the rest of the crypto world moves forward.

—

President Trump while addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday said that he wants to hold talks with Russia and China about reducing nuclear weapon stockpiles. Trump during his first term failed to bring China into negotiations to extend a nuclear arms treaty with Russia, called New START, which places key limits on deployed nuclear weapons and expires February 2026. U.S. and Russian participation in the treaty effectively froze during the Biden administration, as Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to impose costs on Washington for supporting Ukraine militarily. Putin has also threatened the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine to try to deter U.S. and European military support for Kyiv. Addressing the global forum, Trump recounted talks with Putin ahead of the 2020 U.S. election about denuclearization talks and how “China would have come along.” “We want to see if we can denuclearize, and I think that’s very possible,” Trump said. “And I can tell you that President Putin wanted to do it, he and I wanted to do it. We had a good conversation with China, they would have been involved, and that would have been an unbelievable thing for the planet.” – The Hill

Our Take: Trump just said he had Putin on board with denuclearization and will work towards that again.

Here is a throw back to a 1987 article discussing Trump's "ultimate deal.” The “Trump Plan.” “A deal with the soviets” …to halt nuclear weapons proliferation and essentially save the world. Sound familiar?

Trump = Peacemaker –

Another Take: There was so much signal in Trump’s triumphant speech.

I love how he didn’t even bother to attend in person. He has better things to do, and there’s something delightfully condescending about addressing a room full of pompous, over-privileged elites with an 80-foot projection screen of your face, where you can explain in agonizing detail why you are going to smash all of their precious toys.

My favorite part was when Trump vouched for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, calling him a “great guy” and asserting that he expects MBS to invest a trillion dollars into the US economy. I’ll remind you all that the Davos crowd deployed a coordinated psyop to destroy the reputation of the young Crown Prince, by framing him for the murder of CIA mouthpiece Jamal Khashoggi. (Trump immediately backed MBS in the aftermath, said he didn’t believe the CIA’s claims of what had happened.)

And how about Trump calling out Jamie Dimon and Bank of America for “de-banking” conservatives because of their politics? Bank of America decided to issue an X post where they denied this allegation, and were slapped with a Community Note that said they were lying.

Sorry, Davos. MAGA wins. You lose. —

The Kremlin has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s threats of sanctions and tariffs over a Ukraine peace deal, calling the tactics “nothing new.” Trump issued a thinly-veiled ultimatum to Moscow on Wednesday by calling on it to end the Ukraine conflict and strike a “deal” or to face new sanctions instead. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that Russia remains open to “equal and respectful dialogue” with the United States, adding that, during his first term in office, Trump had engaged in this kind of exchange with President Vladimir Putin. Now, Russia is waiting for similar signals but has not seen any so far, according to the spokesman. “Trump in his first term was the US president most frequently resorting to sanctions. He likes this method,” Peskov added. Addressing the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, by videolink on Thursday, Trump has said he would “very much like” to meet his Russian counterpart “soon” to end the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Trump, who started his second term as president this week, campaigned on a promise to swiftly resolve the Ukraine conflict… In the weeks leading up to his inauguration he adjusted his timeline, expressing hope to negotiate peace within six months. Russia has also repeatedly stated throughout the conflict that it is ready for peace negotiations at any time, while accusing Kiev of refusing to talk. – RT

Our Take: Trump is rapidly expanding the Overton Window where it concerns the concept of the Sovereign Alliance.

In the last 24 hours, he's explained to the American people (and the WEFian Globalists) that Vladimir Putin wanted to make a disarmament deal two decades ago, that China was almost onboard with the idea and could be again (through Xi Jinping,) and that the Saudis are going to be investing in the American Golden Age through Mohammed bin Salman.

These four figures (Trump, Putin, Xi and bin Salman) just so happen to represent the core members of the theorized Sovereign Alliance I've been writing about for three years. The deals aren't pending. They're done.

The choice to know has been yours. Trump is just making it easier to recognize a core truth the Deep State has worked tirelessly to obfuscate:

Peace was always an option. (read more) –

Freemasonry is returning to Syria after being banned for over 50 years, according to a statement attributed to the Presidency of the Supreme Council of the Grand Syrian Orient Lodges, which was published in several media outlets over the weekend. The group declared that the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government had created an opportunity for its re-establishment. Assad was ousted in December 2024 after his forces lost control to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) jihadists and other opposition groups. The new authorities, mainly Islamist factions, have promised governance reforms, although political uncertainty remains. ”For the past five decades, the Free Masons’ lodges have been officially absent from the Syrian arena due to the security and political conditions imposed by the authoritarian regime,” the statement said. It accused the previous government of suppressing “any organizations or intellectual or cultural trends that might pose a threat to its secure control over Syria and its people.” The organization described its return as part of Syria’s reconstruction, stating, “the sun of freedom shines on our homeland and our forums once again, announcing the beginning of a new era that allows the Syrian people to regain their civil and intellectual freedoms.” – RT

Our Take: Freemasons? Syria?

Sometimes reverse indicators are the best method to decipher a situation. We have been told that the Assad family was a regime of brutal dictators, but now we are learning that during their 50+ year rule, they banned Freemasonry?

“Syria’s Ba’ath Party branded freemasonry an “illegal secret society” and banned it in 1965 during the presidency of Amin al-Hafiz. Like other Middle Eastern governments, Syria associated the fraternal organization with Western influence and Zionism, leading to its prohibition.”

Interesting. There is certainly an overlap between Freemasonry and Zionism, so that isn’t illogical.

“Freemasonry, a fraternal society with secretive traditions, has historically been controversial. Critics have accused it of elitism and having undue influence in political and economic affairs, while some religious groups have alleged that its members worship the devil. The organization has also been the focus of conspiracy theories, often linked to globalist agendas or covert political control.”

Correct.

“We assure the Syrian people and the Syrian leadership that we are not a political organization and do not seek to interfere in political affairs or participate in political, union, or party work.” Instead, it said its role was to promote “the values of tolerance, brotherhood, cultural openness, education, charitable work, and the advancement of society.” — Statement attributed to the Presidency of the Supreme Council of the Grand Syrian Orient Lodges.

Oh, okay then. The secret society that is accused of worshiping the devil and subverting governments promises not to engage in politics. Carry on.

—

In a landmark decision, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York ruled that warrantless searches conducted under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) violate the Fourth Amendment. This ruling, issued in United States v. Hasbajrami, marks the first time a court has made such a determination regarding Section 702, a provision long criticized for enabling warrantless surveillance of Americans, including protesters, journalists, and members of Congress. The case centers on FBI queries conducted during an investigation of Agron Hasbajrami, the defendant. Initially, the government concealed its use of Section 702 surveillance in Hasbajrami’s case and others, reversing course only after revelations about the Department of Justice’s practice of hiding such surveillance in criminal cases. The ruling builds on a pivotal 2019 decision by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, which found that Section 702 queries involving individuals in the United States constitute searches requiring Fourth Amendment scrutiny.

– Badlands Media

Our Take: Take it all the way for the 14th Amendment challenge! The 14th Amendment is illegitimate and was never ratified.

The entire body of law built on top of it is null and void. That’s the win.

–

President Donald Trump is expected to follow through on his promise to get pro-lifers jailed by the Biden regime for their peaceful protests “out of the gulags” this week via presidential pardon. The pardons are not only significant for the pro-life movement, which is amping up for its annual March For Life in Washington, D.C. this Friday, but also for Americans who hoped Trump would remedy the havoc wreaked by the Biden administration’s partisan prosecutions. As of President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January 2021, the federal government had brought fewer than 100 FACE Act prosecutions since the law’s inception in 1994. By 2024, the Democrat regime opened 60 cases, only five of which zeroed in on pro-abortion extremists. The other 55 targeted peaceful pro-lifers. [...] Bevelyn Williams, a mother who runs a Christian nonprofit that aims to help families in need, is also expected to benefit from the pardon. Williams faced a 41-month prison sentence handed down by a New York judge who “made it very clear in the courtroom that she was going to [make an] example out” of the pro-life activist for daring to protest at a Manhattan abortion facility in June 2020. – The Federalist

AND

On Wednesday, Senate Democrats blocked a bill that proponents said would ensure that newborns surviving abortions received medical care and critics said would add legal risks for doctors. The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act failed with a 52-47 vote, falling short of the 60-vote threshold needed to pass. The legislation stipulated that health care practitioners must provide the same level of medical attention and treatment to infants born alive during or after an attempted abortion as they would to any other newborn. The bill said, "Any infant born alive after an abortion or within a hospital, clinic, or other facility has the same claim to the protection of the law that would arise for any newborn, or for any person who comes to a hospital, clinic, or other facility for screening and treatment or otherwise becomes a patient within its care." Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer characterized the bill as a partisan attack on reproductive rights, medical professionals and American women.

– Newsweek

Our Take: President Trump is moving forward on every front with no signs of slowing down. On Monday night, Bevelyn Williams’ husband posted a video of himself, about to leave for the prison to pick up his wife. Like so many others, it was slightly premature.

On Thursday, he posted another one, and it appears Bevelyn is finally coming home:

The political persecution of Christian conservatives is coming to an end by the DOJ, at least as a matter of policy.

It’s time to go on offense – and a strong offense is required. The Senate just blocked life saving treatment for babies that survive abortion. Evil doesn’t end itself. We have work to do. –

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has accused the political opposition of preparing a ‘Maidan’ in the country, referring to the violent Western-backed coup in Kiev in 2014 that led to the overthrow of democratically-elected Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich. Speaking at a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime minister Viktor Orban in Bratislava on Tuesday, Fico based his accusations on a report prepared by the Slovak Information Service (SIS) intelligence agency. “I cannot disclose the content of the report, but I can say in all seriousness that the opposition is preparing a ‘Maidan’. It is gearing up to thwart the government from exercising its powers and it will do this in cooperation with foreign actors,” he said. Fico said his opponents have failed to notice that the “global state of affairs has changed significantly,” apparently referring to Donald Trump replacing Joe Biden as US president. – RT

Our Take: On Monday, during our Inauguration coverage, I mocked the press pool asking President Trump questions while he signed Executive Orders, dismissing them as mostly reductive and one-dimensional. Trump, himself, seemed bored with them.

We’ve been reporting on countries in Eastern Europe (such as Slovakia and Georgia) who have been passing “pro-Kremlin” legislation, which exposes foreign NGOs by forcing them to disclose their sources of funding. The Prime Ministers who have been passing this legislation soon find themselves on the receiving end of death threats and even acts of violence — as was the case with Slovakian PM Robert Fico, who was shot five-times in the chest but lived.

If given the chance, I would ask President Trump whether the allegations being asserted by these Eastern European leaders accusing these NGOs of trying to topple their governments, and being tied to the State Department, have any merit. If there is any truth to it, why are US tax dollars being used to topple European governments? (Rhetorical question, I know all about Operation Gladio.)

The only way to save Europe is to shut down these nefarious programs and neuter the intelligence operators allegedly working in those countries by taking away their own funding. Maybe they should start a GoFundMe?

–

BONUS ITEMS

President Donald Trump is scheduled to make the first trip of his second term on Friday, when he will visit victims of natural disasters in North Carolina and California that, many believe, were worsened by government incompetence. He will begin by flying to North Carolina to visit with those affected by flooding caused by Hurricane Helene last fall. He visited the western part of the state during his presidential campaign, and will now return as president. Trump will then take Air Force One to Los Angeles, where he will visit communities devastated by the ongoing wildfires there. He will gain three hours in his schedule due to the time difference. – Breitbart

President Donald Trump has suggested that he is considering the future of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). During an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Wednesday, Trump said he plans to have a “big discussion very shortly” on the agency because he’d rather see the states handle their own problems. The president also said FEMA has not done its job for the last four years and gets in the way. Trump cited the agency’s response to the devastating hurricane in North Carolina last year. – OANN

The Senate voted Thursday to confirm John Ratcliffe as the new CIA director under President Trump. Ratcliffe, a former Texas congressman, was approved in a 74-25 vote, marking the second major appointment for Trump’s new administration. During his confirmation hearing, John Ratcliffe vowed to keep politics out of intelligence-related decisions and assured that loyalty tests would not influence the hiring or firing of CIA personnel. Ratcliffe previously served as Trump’s director of national intelligence during the final eight months of his first term. In May 2020, Ratcliffe was confirmed as President Trump’s Director of National Intelligence (DNI) by a narrow Senate vote of 49-44. – NBC News

Pardoned Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has been pictured for the first time since being freed from his 22-year sentence for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — calling for those behind the mass convictions to “feel the heat” and “pay for what they did.” [...] “I honestly think that the prosecutors, Merrick Garland, Matthew Graves, they should be investigated, and if they committed any crimes, they should be prosecuted,” he told the local outlet. “I’m happy that the president’s focusing not on retribution and focusing on success, but I will tell you that I’m not gonna play by those rules,” he said forcefully. “The people who did this, they need to feel the heat. They need to be put behind bars, and they need to be prosecuted,” Tarrio said. – New York Post

Pressure is mounting on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as critics squeeze senators from both sides of the aisle to oppose President Trump’s pick to be the nation’s top health official. Kennedy’s bipartisan opponents, including liberal advocates and an organization founded by former Vice President Mike Pence, argue the nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services isn’t fit to serve as secretary. Liberals point to Kennedy’s longtime advocacy against vaccines and his role as the founder of the prominent anti-vaccine organization Children’s Health Defense. – The Hill

