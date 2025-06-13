Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
6h

I do long for the day that the entire Congress (and most of DC) get's arrested but Ashe you did make me laugh:-) "Still, I have to say I’m disappointed that they only arrested one Senator. What an absolute failure at arresting the Senate. Do better, ICE. – Ashe in America"

Getting my popcorn ready for this weekend... could be lit...

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
🇫🇷 Trumpist de La Fayette 🇺🇸's avatar
🇫🇷 Trumpist de La Fayette 🇺🇸
7h

I've read a number of articles over the past few days expressing concern about the damage that President Trump's military parade planned for tomorrow could inflict on roads and infrastructure along the route and on the transport routes (through the vibratory waves accumulated by the simultaneous passage of very heavy vehicles at a slow but highly synchronized pace).

I don't know what the route of this parade will be, or even if certain allegations often raised here and in multiple Substacks are plausible, but: can we envisage that the infrastructures evoked could include underground structures devoted to obscure and condemnable practices linked to children ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture