Now, onto the news from the Thursday, June 12 ...

In a late-night order Thursday, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals paused a court order that would have required President Trump to return control of the thousands of California National Guard troops in Los Angeles to Gov. Gavin Newsom. The 9th Circuit’s emergency stay came hours after U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer of San Francisco ruled that Trump broke the law when he mobilized thousands of Guard members amid protests over immigration raids, and must return the troops to state control by noon Friday. A three-judge panel on the 9th Circuit, including two judges appointed by Trump and one by President Biden, scheduled a Tuesday hearing in the case, meaning the National Guard will remain federalized through the weekend. In a 36-page U.S. District court decision, Breyer wrote that Trump’s actions “were illegal — both exceeding the scope of his statutory authority and violating the 10th Amendment to the United States Constitution.” Breyer added that he was “troubled by the implication” inherent in the Trump administration’s argument that “protest against the federal government, a core civil liberty protected by the First Amendment, can justify a finding of rebellion.” – Los Angeles Times

Our Take: California and Newsom got less than a day of celebrating their win against Trump before the 9th Circuit paused their celebration, and the district court order, until Tuesday.

That means that, for the No Kings Summer of Love Kick Off, the National Guard remains under Trump’s control. The regime wants the optics of Trump as George III, so I expect the protest-rioters to try and provoke a photographic response.

–

President Trump acknowledged that his "very aggressive" immigration policies are ripping long-time workers from the farming and hospitality industries, in a Thursday Truth Social post. The big picture: Trump's concession comes after reports of federal immigration raids on farms stoked fears among vital agricultural workers during the summer growing season. Driving the news: "Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace," the president wrote Thursday. – Axios

Our Take:

These companies should have no problem purchasing Trump Cards for these very important (otherwise) illegal aliens. –

The commander in chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, General Hossein Salami, has been killed in Israel's strike, state media reported local time Friday. Newsweek previously reached out to the White House via email for comment regarding the attack. Why It Matters: Tensions in the region have escalated as Iranian Defense Minister General Aziz Nasirzadeh previously warned that Iran could attack U.S. bases if nuclear talks break down with President Donald Trump's administration or if hostilities continue to mount. What To Know: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz first announced the strikes in a statement, saying that he initiated "a special state of emergency" in Israel following a "preemptive strike against Iran" and warned of potential drone and missile attacks against Israel and civilians. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio followed up with a statement: "Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region." Rubio added: "Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel." – Newsweek

AND

Iran has vowed to respond 'harshly' to Israel's strikes on Tehran's nuclear facilities, which have taken out 'top Revolutionary Guard generals' and acclaimed scientists. Israel launched a targeted military operation in Iran's capital early Friday in an effort to 'roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival.' Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded to the airstrikes with a warning that Israel will face a 'severe punishment' for their actions. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Hossein Salami was killed in the strikes, Israeli military leaders reported on Thursday evening. Explosions boomed across Tehran as simultaneous raids took place at nuclear and military sites, as well as the homes of highly sought after targets with knowledge of the state's nuclear program. – Daily Mail

Our Take: Not long ago, Trump told you that if the bombs start dropping in the Middle East, it would be fake.

Okay. So he didn't say that EXACTLY, but it wasn't too far off.

"... we can blow up whatever we want, but nobody's getting killed. We can blow up a lab, but nobody's going to be in the lab."

That sounds oddly specific, but it also works as a larger and more significant marker, and one some of us pointed out at the time.

He's telling you that what you're seeing isn't necessarily what's happening, and that the story is the key. But then, we'll get to that point a bit later.

For starters, how is the story of kinetic escalation between Israel and Iran going to shift the mass psychological battlespace?

1) Global Chaos.

The first macro theme that's already spilling out of events that are some mix of alleged and 'confirmed' to us is based almost entirely on out-of-context footage purporting to be on the ground, coming in the direct aftermath of what SHOULD have been one of the most illuminating Actual and Narrative deployments of the modern century in the form of the Veo 3 AI module, a paradigm-destroyer if ever there was one, and what should have been a mass psychological shatterpoint.

Keep in mind, when some suggest everything MIGHT be fake, they're not arguing that it is, just that it COULD be, and in ways many had scarcely imagined until very recently.

What's more, the fact that most in the Info War have projected something VERY close to this sequence of events popping off at least roughly in accordance with the current timeline suggests seeding. From where I'm sitting, that seeding has come from both sides of the Info War.

2) Donald Trump: Reluctant Warrior; Resolute Peacemaker.

In recent days, the MSM have been spinning themselves into circles attempting to simultaneously demonize any oncoming 'strikes' while also tying Trump directly to them ... and yet, they've also been eager to amplify the supposed breakdown in communications and unity between Trump and his alleged Israeli counterparts.

Now does that make sense?

They've known something was coming. They just didn't know which side of it to position Trump on; because he's been so cagey with the narrative tightrope he's walked between Israel and Iran, he can't be pinned down on any firm stance but for ONE: the desire for peace.

This mirrors his consistent stance on Russia-Ukraine, which brings us to the third macro theme heading into the engineered madness ...

3) The New Sovereign Axis vs. the Old Collectivist Allies.

If that sounds discordant and strange to you, it means you've been paying attention.

In my view, all narrative roads lead to the FULL inversion of the Axis and Allies paradigm, beginning where the last one ended in the wake of WW2, and on the doorstep of WW3, which will never happen.

"It's not gonna happen." - Donald J. Trump.

How long before the US, Russia and China are pulled into the Narrative?

How long before the Sovereign Trinity are forced to mandate peace?

–

***

Another Take: Well, we’ve seen this coming for two years now. We’ve been preparing for it nearly everyday in this Brief.

Yesterday, I actually pre-recorded my Geopolitics show scheduled for this afternoon. (I’ll also be on The Daily Herold.) I said that we may see Netanyahu either conduct a false flag attack, or strike Iran in such a way as to bait them into a hasty overreaction – all designed to allow Netanyahu to resume his preferred posture of perpetual victimhood.

In all seriousness, this was an unprovoked attack on a sovereign nation based on a suspicion that has been repeated ad nauseam for the past 40 years – while never being shown to be definitively true. Israel has broken a number of international laws, and is absolutely the aggressor. They are cementing their legacy as a pariah state.

Regardless of what actually happened on the ground, the world will have little patience for the overall narrative, and Israel’s continued hubris.

China and Russia have both accused Israel of violating international law, and both now have significant interests invested in Iran.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens next, but… wait a minute… OH MUH GAWD! IT’S KIM JONG UN’S MUSIC!!! —

Democratic U.S. Senator Alex Padilla was shoved, forced to the ground and handcuffed by security after attempting to ask a question at a press conference on Thursday held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem about immigration raids. "I am Senator Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary," Padilla said during the press conference in Los Angeles, where Noem was discussing protests in the city over President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. "Hands off," Padilla, 52, said to security agents before he was ushered out of the room. A video shared by Padilla showed what happened next: Three agents pushed him to the ground and handcuffed his hands behind his back. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the authenticity of the video. – Reuters

Our Take: No one is above the law.

Senator Padilla is on camera interfering with ICE agents and resisting arrest. Resisting arrest is against the law. And no one is above the law.

Still, I have to say I’m disappointed that they only arrested one Senator. What an absolute failure at arresting the Senate. Do better, ICE. –

North Korea appears to have stopped its border broadcasts as of Thursday morning, South Korea’s military has said, a day after Seoul suspended its own loudspeaker campaign targeting its neighbor. South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, who took office this week, ordered the military to suspend loudspeaker broadcasts on Wednesday in a move aimed at easing tensions and reopening dialogue with Pyongyang. “There was no region where North Korea’s noise broadcasts to the South were heard today,” according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Col. Lee Sung-Jun. He added that while the broadcasts had still been audible until around 11 pm the night before, “so far, there is no region where the noise broadcast has been heard.” There hasn’t been an official confirmation from North Korea. – RT

Our Take: Yesterday, we reported on how the new South Korean president has called for a de-escalation with the North, ending its psychological warfare operations.

North Korea responded initially by playing soothing, calming music, then turning it off entirely.

Thus ends the Poop Balloon Wars, arguably the most epic skirmish of the entire Great Awakening. Never again will we see a trash bag full of cigarette buds and dirty diapers used to bring down an entire CIA-backed regime.

—

MAGA influencer Steve Bannon confronted MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell about reportedly "getting blown out" at his defamation trial. During an interview on Thursday, Bannon spoke to Lindell about what was expected to be the final two days of trial. "Mike Lindell, I can say one thing from the mainstream media," Bannon said. "The coverage they have of you is universally horrible. They say you're getting blown out in this case and that the jury will not be out long to rule against you." [...] "If we lose this, Steve, I really believe it's how, you know, anyone could get sued at any time with talking about anything that they decide that we don't want to hear from you." Lindell said that he hoped God and prayers would result in a favorable outcome from the jury. – Raw Story

Our Take: Plaintiff Eric Coomer rested his case in Coomer vs. Lindell on Thursday, and the defense came close to resting theirs. At the close of proceedings yesterday, attorneys for Mike Lindell asked for the opportunity to call one additional witness before the case goes to the jury. The judge asked for the proffer in the morning.

Regardless, jury instructions will be read to the jury as early as 9aMT tomorrow, and then the parties will present their closing arguments. If the jury doesn’t reach a verdict by close of business Friday, then they will resume the task on Monday.

The jury heard testimony from Professor Halderman and Peter Kent yesterday, with the former consuming most of the day. You can read my summaries of those exchanges here.

Many people have asked me what I think is going to happen, and I’ve been withholding my take until the case was with the jury. I will not be in the courtroom today, and this morning on Badlands Daily, I will make my predictions. –

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff has quipped that Donald Trump could serve as both US president and Israeli prime minister. While Trump has traditionally positioned himself as strongly pro-Israel, Witkoff’s remarks come amid reports of a strong rift between the US leader and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaking at a fundraising gala for the emergency response group United Hatzalah in New York on Wednesday, Witkoff described Trump as “an incredible friend to the Jewish people.” “No disrespect to Prime Minister Netanyahu, who I actually spoke to today, but I think President Trump could be the first sitting president who could be prime minister of Israel at the same time,” Witkoff said, drawing laughter and applause from the audience. The envoy also stressed that the two countries must act together to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, “no matter the cost.” Tehran has denied that it has plans to develop the weapons, insisting its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only. – RT

Our Take: “No disrespect to Prime Minister Netanyahu … but I think President Trump could be the first sitting president who could be prime minister of Israel at the same time.”

What’s funny is that this is incredibly disrespectful to Netanyahu, and Witkoff knows it.

Remember: Witkoff was sent in to do what Bibi had refused to do. They have likely been at odds with one another for months.

Now we get this hilarious flex from Witkoff, on the very day Netanyahu is flexing like he never has before. And the best part is Netanyahu can’t say a damn thing because he now has to grovel to Trump to get the US military to come in and save the day. (No thanks)

It’s pretty obvious that Bibi and Trump can’t stand one another. But at the end of the day, everybody knows which one is holding all the cards in the relationship. —

BONUS ITEMS

Though humans have been observing the sun since the dawn of our species, the European Space Agency (ESA) has just revealed images featuring a perspective on the star that no one has ever seen before: its south pole. Solar Orbiter—a joint ESA and NASA mission—captured the first views of the polar region in mid-March, when it was at an angle of 15 degrees below the solar equator. A few days later, the orbiting spacecraft reached a viewing angle of 17 degrees. All pre-existing images of the sun were taken from within about 7 degrees of its equator. That’s because every spacecraft orbiting the star, along with every planet in our solar system, swoops around the sun in a flat disk called the ecliptic plane, which is tilted just 7.25 degrees relative to the sun’s equatorial plane. (The Ulysses spacecraft is the only one to have passed over the sun’s poles, but it didn’t have a camera.) As such, “we’ve had a good view of [the] centermost part of the sun’s disk,” Daniel Müller, a heliophysicist and project scientist for the Solar Orbiter mission, tells Scientific American’s Meghan Bartels. “But the poles are effectively not visible, because we always see them almost exactly edge-on.” – Smithsonian Magazine

Harvey Weinstein’s retrial jurors dished on the behind-the-scenes drama that led to their bombshell verdict — including allegations that one of them was “bought” by the convicted sex pest and that a “sneaky” foreman set a deadline for the deliberations. Jurors on the 12-person panel who spoke to The Post denied Juror No. 1’s claims that he had been “threatened” by a fellow jury member — an accusation that ultimately led to the judge declaring a mistrial on one of the charges against Weinstein Thursday. “Everything he did was sneaky,” Chantan Holmes-Clayborn, Juror No. 10, said outside Manhattan Supreme Court after the trial ended, expressing remorse about not being able to reach a verdict on the final count. Another panelist, Juror No. 7 — who had initially alerted the court about “playground” bullying happening behind the scenes last week — claimed to The Post that “there were accusations being thrown (by) the jurors that they were bought out by Weinstein.” – New York Post

