The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Tuesday, March 11th...

After President Donald Trump lashed out at Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., in a Monday night Truth Social post, declaring that the congressman "SHOULD BE PRIMARIED" and pledging to "lead the charge against him," Massie fired back on Tuesday, leveraging the incoming fire from Trump as a fundraising opportunity while declaring that he would seek re-election. Trump likened Massie to former Rep. Liz Cheney, of Wyoming, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. "Congressman Thomas Massie, of beautiful Kentucky, is an automatic ‘NO’ vote on just about everything, despite the fact that he has always voted for Continuing Resolutions in the past. HE SHOULD BE PRIMARIED, and I will lead the charge against him. He’s just another GRANDSTANDER, who’s too much trouble, and not worth the fight. He reminds me of Liz Chaney(sic) before her historic, record breaking fall (loss!). The people of Kentucky won’t stand for it, just watch. DO I HAVE ANY TAKERS???" Trump wrote in the post. Trump-endorsed primary challenger Harriet Hageman handily defeated Cheney in the 2022 Republican primary for Wyoming's at-large Congressional District. Hageman, who went on to win the 2022 general election, was re-elected last year, while former Rep. Cheney, a vociferous Trump critic, supported then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. – Fox News

Our Take: I don’t care whether you like Massie or not, just be consistent. Many people gave me shit for criticizing Massie in the past. Now ya'll hate him too because Trump said so?

There is nothing principled about that.

If your standards are changing because you need to wait for "permission" from Trump's social media, then you don't actually have standards, and you're just a sheep.

Don't be a sheep.

Also, I am very much wanting the shutdown of the government.

LFG. –

This week’s sponsor of the Badlands News Brief is 1NESS, powering your wellness journey with natural health solutions. Use promocode “Badlands” to unlock free shipping at checkout! Sponsored

Congress is again scrambling to pass a spending bill to temporarily fund the government, known as a continuing resolution, to avert another government shutdown that could begin at the end of the week. Why It Matters: A shutdown could impact millions of Americans. Federal workers would be furloughed and not receive pay, while nonessential government functions would be put on pause. If passed, the CR would fund the government through September 30 without requiring new appropriations legislation. Congress must pass it by March 14 to avoid a shutdown, which would be the first of President Donald Trump's term. The House of Representatives found itself in a similar position in December when it passed the CR, extending funding through Friday. Republicans have a majority in the House but struggled to pass an initial CR amid criticism from Elon Musk. A scaled-down version was eventually submitted early on December 21, hours after the funding deadline expired. What To Know: House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, unveiled a stopgap funding bill over the weekend to prevent a shutdown. The bill would maintain current spending levels until the September expiration while reducing Justice Department state and local law enforcement assistance.

– Newsweek

Our Take: It’s important to remember that elections are fake. Primaries are the fakest of fake elections. Trump obviously knows all of this better than anyone. A call for someone to be primaried is absolutely meaningless.

Thomas Massie may well be helping to shut down the corrupt and illegitimate government, hopefully once and for all, and there will be no way to blame Trump for something “bad” that nonetheless MUST happen.

This is one of those moments where having a tantrum and holding internet Struggle Sessions demanding people “trust Trump” is retarded. In truth, it always is. –

A joint naval exercise involving the naval forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia, and China is scheduled to be held in the northern part of the Indian Ocean, where the three nations will engage in large-scale maritime operations featuring various divisions of their military forces. The Chinese Defense Ministry announced in its official Weibo account on Sunday that the naval drill, dubbed the Security Belt-2025, will be staged in areas near Iran’s southeastern Chabahar Port in early and mid-March. The drill will feature training courses, including maritime target strike, VBSS (visit, board, search, and seizure), damage control, and joint search and rescue operations, according to a statement from the ministry. It aims to deepen military mutual trust and pragmatic cooperation among the participating countries’ troops, the statement said. — Press TV

Our Take: In his 1998 book, Grand Chess Board, Zbigniew Brzezinski wrote about the globalist vision for the future of the Middle East. He said that the only thing that could possibly threaten the globalist agenda — and must therefore be stopped at all costs — would be an alliance between Russia, China, and Iran.

So it would seem that we are now living in Big Z's worst nightmare, as that unholy alliance has now officially emerged, just as DC and Tel Aviv are saber-rattling about going to war with Iran.

Putin and Xi will present a united front against the West, with Saudi Crown Prince MBS deeply favored by both sides.

I see MBS assuming the role of the arbiter, as his best interest is to prevent his neighbors from blowing up the neighborhood in their attempt to destroy one another. (He cannot transform the Middle East into the world's next great civilization as long as this violence continues.) The Crown Prince finds himself in the unique position of being able to positively influence (meaning without the use of threats, coercion, or blackmail) any single party at the table with leverage he has acquired through well-negotiated bilateral agreements.

While all the other players (on all sides, including Israel) risk losing enormous bilateral investment opportunities should they lose favor with MBS, Israel would also lose the opportunity for normalization with Saudi Arabia — a significant milestone in the path to long-term peace in the Middle East — something which Netanyahu has long-sought, as it would vindicate his bloody career as a warmonger, and cement his legacy as one of Israel's Founding Fathers.

At their meeting a few weeks ago, President Trump told President Zelensky that he "didn't have any cards." That's because MBS is the one holding all of the cards, along with President Trump and, due to their shared vision to build their respective countries into transcendent civilizations, they need peace right now. Both leaders have made major promises to deliver in a short timeframe — a few years — and among those promises include purging their respective governments of all of their corruption.

Putin and Xi have their own national ambitions, which align with President Trump and MBS. The only wildcard — aside from Zelensky — is Netanyahu.

—

Stock markets were plunged into chaos after Donald Trump threatened to double tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium from Canada. The US President’s escalating trade war sparked volatility across Wall Street, as America’s S&P 500 fell by as much as 1.5pc before rebounding later in the day. Markets whipsawed after a string of surprise tariff announcements from both the US and Canada, as investors responded to Ontario’s decision to backtrack on a surcharge on power sales to America. This came after Mr Trump vowed to impose 50pc tariffs on Canadian metals from Wednesday, with the White House later abandoning the plans just hours before they were due to be implemented. The erratic trade announcements led to the “fear index” of market volatility hitting highs not seen since last summer’s recession scare in the US. Global investor panic led to the UK’s FTSE 100 falling by another 1.2pc, losing 4.2pc since the start of last week. The dollar also fell to its lowest level since Mr Trump’s election victory in November. Mr Trump’s latest tariffs threat marked an escalation in the tit-for-tat spat with Canada, traditionally one of America’s closest allies. The US President called Ontario’s proposed electricity surcharge an “abusive threat.”

– The Telegraph

Our Take: On Tuesday, we talked about the trade war stories and the different responses from Canada and Mexico. Specifically, we discussed Ontario Premier Ford and his attempt to flex on Trump by threatening three states with tariffs on electricity (arguably an act of war).

In response, POTUS mentioned 50% steel tariffs in retaliation, and Ontario immediately changed course. Because, of course they did. We subsidize their nation; we are holding all the cards. It's fun to watch them come to realize it, though.

For example, now we know that Mexico is much smarter than Canada.

Who's next? –

***

Another Take: From Canadians to Collectivists the world over, the Capitulation pattern is on full display. But they're not bending the knee to Trump. They're bending the knee to the first principles he espouses.

In order to combat Trump's rhetoric, they're being forced to adopt it. In order to fight nationalism, they're being forced to don nationalist plumage. In order to protect globalism, they're being forced to disguise it as sovereignty.

This is an untenable narrative position to maintain, as the actuals become increasingly divorced from the rhetoric.

Sovereigns will survive the transition. Collectivists will be eaten by their own. Trump knows this. He just wants to fast forward to the endgame.

In other words, Trump plucks the strings.

They dance. [More] –

After years in which crypto insiders desperately sought to get the attention of the U.S. Congress, the pro-digital-assets witnesses at the latest congressional hearing on stablecoins include a senior executive from BNY and a Davis Polk & Wardwell lawyer who spent his career representing Wall Street. As congressional momentum rises toward support for crypto legislation in this session, representatives of the traditional financial system are putting its foot on the scales to help tip the balance toward stablecoin regulations. At the House Financial Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, lawyer Randy Guynn argued that the safeguards imposed by the Stablecoin Transparency and Accountability for a Better Ledger Economy Act, known as the STABLE Act, should put issuers of these digital tokens under similar protections to banking. "If a permitted stablecoin issuer has a properly calibrated reserve of liquid assets, capital buffer and no material amount of liabilities other than its stablecoin liabilities, as contemplated by the STABLE Act, its payment stablecoins should be as safe as insured bank deposits and central bank money," according to the testimony of Guynn, who has long been among the most prominent Wall Street lawyers on banking compliance. – Coindesk

Our Take: “Give me control of a nation's money supply, and I care not who makes its laws” — Mayer Amschel Rothschild

Here we have an employee of the Federal Reserve, Maxine, attempting to protect the banking class through permissioned control and issuance of human energy.

A centralized shitcoin for over 100 years, crypto is exposing the fraud of the US dollar and the centralized ponzi scheme behind it all.

Bitcoin fixes this. —

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced hope on March 11 that Russia would accept the proposal for a temporary ceasefire with Ukraine. "The ball is in their court," Rubio said during a press conference following the talks with Ukraine in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. After the negotiations with Washington, Ukraine's Presidential Office announced that it was ready to accept the U.S. proposal for a temporary 30-day ceasefire if Russia also complied with the agreement. Rubio noted that if the Kremlin rejects the ceasefire proposal, "then we'll, unfortunately, know what the impediment is to peace here." "Ukraine is ready to stop shooting and start talking," Rubio said, adding that U.S. President Donald Trump has been clear that he wants to stop the war swiftly. Asked about the deadline for the сonclusion of a truce agreement, Rubio said Washington hopes to do it "as soon as possible."

– The Kyiv Independent

Our Take: As predicted, the Prussian Proxy Prince is coming to the table with his tail tucked, at least for the time being.

Now, what remains to be seen is how his globalist masters will respond to this capitulation.

Either way, the Saga of the Peacemakers is just getting started. The longer they fight it, the more exposed their war machine is. [More] –

***

Another Take:

I'd be a little surprised if this wasn't reversed by tomorrow. Will be hilarious.

–

Polish border guards detained a Ukrainian woman who was sentenced in Kazakhstan to 12 years in prison for participating in an organised criminal group trading in human organs and selling 56 kidneys, prosecutors said on Tuesday. The 35-year-old woman, referred to only as Ksenia P. under Polish privacy laws, was detained at a railway crossing between Poland and Ukraine under an Interpol red notice, Marta Petkowska, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office in Przemysl, said in a statement. The prosecutors didn't say why the woman wasn't in prison in Kazakhstan at the time she was detained at the crossing or when she was convicted. She has been wanted by Interpol since November 2020, prosecutors said. An Interpol red notice is a request to global law enforcement to provisionally arrest a person pending extradition or similar legal action. The woman was convicted for participation in an international organised criminal group that illegally collected tissues and organs from people from 2017 to 2019 and sold them on the black market, Petkowska added. She was also convicted of illegally obtaining "kidneys from 56 injured parties in Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Thailand" for financial benefit and of "making the crimes committed a permanent source of income." — Reuters

Our Take: She was also convicted of illegally obtaining "kidneys from 56 injured parties in Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Thailand" for financial benefit and of "making the crimes committed a permanent source of income."

Kazakhstan? Well that affirms a theory I've posited before in this newsletter — that there may be some sort of a Black Sea organ smuggling ring between Turkey and Ukraine, which could also involve Kazakhstan. Given its lax banking regulations and stern inclination to refuse extradition requests for any of its citizens, no matter how sick the crime, Israel would be an ideal home base of operations for such a cartel.

I will you remind of the Israeli organ smuggling ring that was busted in Turkey last May.

As the late investigative author Gordon Thomas explains in his book, Robert Maxwell: Israel's Super Spy, when the demise of the Soviet Union became undeniable in the 1980's, the crime boss of the Ukrainian Mafia (Semion Mogilevich) briefly moved to Israel, along with his operation. As longtime business partners with Maxwell, Mogilevich learned how to launder money from the man who had pioneered the craft in the modern monetary system-- and Israel offered the most favorable and low-risk opportunity, given the nature of its banking system.

Mogilevich was finally placed on the FBI Wanted List in 2009, though he was removed in 2016 due to the suspicion that "he is believed to be living in a country where the United States doesn't have an extradition treaty."

Regardless of whether Mogilevich is in any way connected to this Ukrainian organ smuggling ring, Gordon Thomas explained in his book that not only did the Ukrainian and Russian Mafias launder billions of dollars through Israel, but that it was Ghislaine Maxwell's father that taught them all how to do it.

—

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the deportation of Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist and Columbia University graduate who was detained by ICE agents over the weekend, while he weighs the petition challenging Khalil's arrest. The judge's decision comes as several hundred protesters massed Monday in Lower Manhattan to demand the release of Khalil, who was detained on Saturday. "He was arrested for speaking out against genocide," said Marian Osman, one of the organizers. "We have a right to free speech. Political speech is protected speech in this country." After President Donald Trump posted that Khalil would not be the last pro-Palestinian demonstrator arrested, Osman pledged protesters would not be intimidated. "We are just getting started," she said. "I do think protesters should be scared. I think protesters should be upset and angry." – ABC News

Our Take: We need this case to go through the courts so we can clarify the rights of subversive foreigners relative to our own — and understand what we must tolerate and for what we can toss people over the fence.

Content-based restrictions on actual Americans’ First Amendment are pretty much dead on arrival; but does that apply to green card holding foreigners that are terrorizing American students and calling for violence in the US interior?

8 U.S.C. § 1227(a)(4)(A)(iii) – Deportability for advocating the violent overthrow of the U.S. government.

8 U.S.C. § 1227(a)(4)(B) – Deportability for engaging in terrorist activities.

8 U.S.C. § 1182(a)(3)(A)(iii) – Inadmissibility for advocating the violent overthrow of the U.S. government.

18 U.S.C. § 2385 – Smith Act: Criminal penalties for advocating the violent overthrow of the U.S. government.

8 U.S.C. § 1227(a)(4)(A)(i)-(ii) – Deportability for membership in subversive organizations.

No, I don’t believe it does. –

Many executive orders signed by former President Biden were approved with an autopen device, prompting questions from detractors about whether Mr. Biden was fully mindful of the documents he was signing when he was president. The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project first found the circumstances related to Mr. Biden’s use of the autopen that led to Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey asking about the legitimacy of executive orders the former president, 82, signed, given concerns about his cognitive decline in recent years. “I am demanding the DOJ investigate whether President Biden’s cognitive decline allowed unelected staff to push through radical policy without his knowing approval,” Mr. Bailey said. The Washington Times reached out to a representative for Mr. Biden. Autopen signatures are created by machine as opposed to being done by hand. Many presidents going back over half a century are believed to have leaned on the modern autopen. Heritage’s Oversight Project investigators say that to determine whether Mr. Biden actually ordered the signature of relevant legal documents, or if he even had the mental capacity to, they must learn who controlled the autopen and what checks were in place.

— The Washington Times

Our Take:

All this recent talk about Joe Biden's autopen signature reminds me of that story Speaker Johnson told us about Joe Biden denying having signed an EO pausing LNG exports to Europe. —

A senior official at USAID instructed the agency’s remaining staff to convene at the agency’s now-former headquarters in Washington on Tuesday for an “all day” group effort to destroy documents stored there, many of which contain sensitive information. The materials earmarked for destruction include contents of the agency’s “classified safes and personnel documents” at the Ronald Reagan Building, said an email sent by USAID’s acting executive director, Erica Carr, and obtained by POLITICO. “Shred as many documents first, and reserve the burn bags for when the shredder becomes unavailable or needs a break,” the email said. Carr instructed staff to label the burn bags with the words “SECRET” and “USAID/B/IO/” (agency shorthand for “bureau or independent office”) in dark Sharpie. The email didn’t provide any reason for the document destruction. – Politico

Our Take: In a motion filed in Washington, D.C., federal court, the unions cited an email from USAID's acting executive secretary Erica Carr instructing employees to come to the agency's office on Tuesday for "clearing classified safes and personnel documents."

"Shred as many documents first, and reserve the burn bags for when the shredder becomes unavailable or needs a break," Carr wrote in the email, which was included in the filing. The email did not give details about what documents were to be shredded.

Oh, well that doesn't at all sound suspicious — like a panic-stricken organized crime syndicate that is desperate to make itself invisible. I'm sure there is a totally reasonable and legitimate reason for Erica Carr to be sending this message to all of USAID's employees.

It would be silly to assert that the State Department is nothing more than a mafia of depraved degenerates who are eager to lie, cheat, steal and murder. Right? I mean, it's not like President Trump has had to appoint special envoys and empower them to operate outside of the agency in order to conduct real diplomacy. Had that been the case, then we probably would have seen some evidence — such as a major breakthrough in diplomatic efforts in a place like Gaza — right around the time that President Trump entered office.

I'm sure that both the State Department and USAID are totally legitimate organizations, full of altruistic and austere do-gooders who detest money.

—

BONUS ITEMS

The House passed a bill Tuesday to prevent a partial government shutdown and fund federal agencies through September, giving the continuing resolution (CR) crucial momentum as it advances to the Senate, where bipartisan backing will be required for final approval. Why It Matters: Republicans needed strong support from their members to advance the funding package, securing it in a narrow 217-213 vote. Just one Republican, Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, voted against the measure. And just one Democratic lawmaker, Representative Jared Golden of Maine, voted for it. "We did our job today," House Speaker Mike Johnson, Republican from Louisiana, said moments after the vote. – Newsweek

State attorneys general in 20 states suing the Trump administration over its mass firings of federal workers have “no hope of success” against the president and his Justice Department lawyers, the DOJ says — arguing in a new filing on Monday that “third parties cannot interject themselves” into government-employee affairs. “The States cannot circumvent that channeling scheme by asserting downstream harm from those employment actions,” the DOJ said in an opposition filing on behalf of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Department of Education and other federal agencies being sued by unions in Washington, D.C., Maryland and 18 other states across the country where government workers live. “Nor do the States have any legitimate claims of their own,” the filing said. — Law & Crime

Back in 2022, during the early days of the “bird flu” pandemic, I wondered if the H5N1 strain of bird flu was a gain-of-function creation. The reason for it was two-fold. One was the high kill ratio. While a new virus might have a high infection fatality rate, 100% fatality would only likely be achieved if the virus genetics were rearranged to target a host species. The second reason was that the Chinese were reportedly experimenting with the H5N1 strain. Since 2019, we have all enjoyed the novel coronavirus they generated in their Wuhan labs. While I may have been right about the gain-of-function (GOF), I was wrong about the laboratory. It turns out this frankenvirus might be a joint American and Dutch creation.

– Legal Insurrection

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.