Now, onto the news from the Monday, October 27th …

President Trump said Monday he would extend his visit to Asia this week if it meant meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, telling reporters aboard Air Force One that he “got along great” with Kim and remains open to another encounter. “I liked him. He liked me,” Trump said while en route to Japan. “If he wants to meet, I’ll be in South Korea.” The remarks follow Trump’s comments on Friday indicating he would welcome another meeting with Kim, whom he first met in 2019. “If he’d like to meet, I’m open to it,” Trump said, noting that North Korea “has a lot of nuclear weapons but not a lot of telephone service.” “He probably knows I’m coming, right? Yeah, I’d be open to it, 100 percent,” Trump added. – Badlands Media

Our Take:

The boys are getting the band back together!

Can’t wait to see what incredible things Kim has planned for his dear friend, Donald. I said back during the Beijing parade in early September that I thought he was looking trim, like he was getting back into fighting shape. Would love to see a cameo by Dennis Rodman, but I know that’s a tall order. Maybe a shoutout, at least.

But this is YUGE news. Our guy is going back to North Korea. I hope President Trump visits the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Area, being that he was the one who suggested to Kim back in 2018 that he convert the beach that North Korea has traditionally used as a missile testing site into a beach resort.

Now that Kim has done just that, I really want to see him show it off for Donald. Maybe take POTUS to that sweet new water park they just opened last year.

The possibilities are endless. –

Canada’s strategy for dealing with President Trump was on full display this weekend, reinforcing the country’s approach amid a turbulent trade relationship: Remove all irritants. The latest tussle involved an advertisement, paid for by the Ontario government, that used audio from an address by former President Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs. Mr. Trump, who called the advertisement “fraudulent,” suspended trade talks with Canada and said he would slap another 10 percent tariff on its goods as punishment. The ad will stop airing on Monday, Doug Ford, the Ontario premier, announced on Friday, after speaking with Prime Minister Mark Carney. Canada has made important concessions to try to lay the groundwork for productive trade talks, walking back retaliatory tariffs and, in June, suspending a tax on American technology companies. (Mr. Trump threatened to end negotiations until the tax was lifted.) Now, Mr. Carney has made it a new motto to tell the Canadian people that his only focus is on what the country can control, and that is to look for additional economic partnerships abroad, especially in Asia, where he is currently meeting with leaders. – The New York Times

AND

Argentinian President Javier Milei’s party secured more than 40 percent of the vote in legislative elections Sunday, delivering a major victory to President Trump, who staked U.S. financial support on the success of the libertarian Latin American ally. “I love that question because that was a big win in Argentina,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One, when asked about the election results. “I want to congratulate the victor. And he was a big victor, and he had a lot of help from us. He had a lot of help. I gave him an endorsement, very strong endorsement. … People thought it would be hard to win. And not only did he win, he won by a lot. So, Argentina, that was a great thing.” Milei’s party won 64 of the 127 seats in the lower chamber and 13 of the 24 seats in the upper chamber, enough to prevent the legislative branch from overturning his vetoes. The party had been forecast to win about 30 percent of the seats, Bloomberg reported. – The Hill

Our Take: Donald Trump is grinding Canada’s economy down at the same time he’s propping Argentina’s up.

Why?

Because Power is Power.

Not the threat of it. Not the desire for it.

Those who embrace Sovereign Principles will join us in the sun.

The others can enjoy collectivist collapse. –

***

Another Take: Lil Chainsaw Man won another fake election! Rejoice!

—

Polls say Americans view Canada more favorably than President Donald Trump, whose feud with the political leaders of Washington’s northern neighbor has intensified in recent days. Why It Matters: The U.S. and Canada, which share a border more than 5,000 miles long, have been key political allies on the global stage for decades. But that relationship has strained following President Donald Trump’s tariffs and remarks about annexing Canada and making it the 51st state. The polls have found that favorable attitudes toward Canada have remained high and have been bipartisan. However, polling on Trump’s favorability has been more divided on partisan lines.

Our Take: Newsweek goes six paragraphs before mention a specific poll, then we get this:



“In February, Gallup found that a vast majority of Americans view Canada favorably—89 percent said they feel warmly toward the country, while only 10 percent said they view Canada unfavorably.”

The first poll mentioned is from eight months ago. A few paragraphs later they cite that always-surprised-at-polls guy from CNN. Solid stuff.

I knew Canadian propaganda was happening, but I didn’t expect Newsweek to be so obvious about it.

Also, as if Americans would like Canada more than Trump. I doubt Americans like Canada more than Russia at this point.

It’s hard to view a British colony favorably in 2025. –

It seems that President Trump is ramping up his campaign to win the Nobel Peace Prize, and he’s enlisting the help of chronically online gamers to do it. In a post on Sunday, the White House social media account posted a baffling image of Trump holding an energy sword while donning Master Chief’s assault armor. In the AI-generated illustration, Trump is saluting a flag that only has 40 stars on it. The White House is in the background, also hosting a flag of its own, except this version of it has the currently demolished east wing intact. “Power to the Players,” the post reads. It’s quoting a post from GameStop, which posted a “statement” declaring the console wars “over” in response to the reveal that Halo is coming to PlayStation in 2026… Trump has asserted that he’s ended seven wars, which would make the console wars his eighth… The post has unsurprisingly sparked a surge in GameStop’s stock, which has sent the associated subreddit for the meme stock into a frenzy. – Polygon

Our Take: And we never even got a Halo Wars sequel 😔

My all time favorite Halo game… –

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed legislation formalizing a strategic partnership with Venezuela, strengthening cooperation across key sectors including energy, mining, finance, and defense. The law enshrines an agreement first signed on May 7 during a Moscow meeting between Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. It highlights Moscow and Caracas’ growing alignment as both countries face U.S. sanctions and signals Russia’s broader push to promote a multipolar global order. Under the pact, the two nations will expand collaboration in the economy, energy, mining, disarmament, and non-proliferation. The agreement also commits them to countering neo-colonial narratives, condemning racism and genocide, and opposing the “distortion of colonial history.” Key provisions reject unilateral coercive measures, including extraterritorial sanctions, as violations of international law and the U.N. Charter. Both sides will work to develop a joint financial infrastructure to protect bilateral trade from Western influence and advance cooperation on arms control and equal security for all nations. – Badlands Media

Our Take: Based. –

***

Another Take: My man, Vlad, stepping up bigly to defend and protect our guy Maduro.

If the NeoCon vampires want Nicolas Maduro, they will have to go through Putin and Russia.

Your move, Rick Scott.

(You look like death warmed over.) –

How well is the stock market doing? That now depends, almost entirely, on artificial intelligence and the companies that make it. Those companies, concentrated in Silicon Valley, are spending hundreds of billions of dollars. Investors think this tech is the future, so they’re snapping up shares. By one estimate, 80 percent of U.S. stock gains this year came from A.I. companies. Does it feel like a bubble? Big names like Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Sam Altman (OpenAI), Jamie Dimon (JPMorgan) and David Solomon (Goldman Sachs) worry we’re on the cusp of a correction. They warn that valuations are getting too high and that eventually, reality may bite. And if those companies plunge, they’ll take the economy with them. But nobody is acting like we’re in trouble. The S&P 500 has notched more than 30 record highs this year. The wisdom of the bet rides on a basic question: Is A.I. a boom or a bubble? – The New York Times

Our Take:

“People think of it like Skynet. The Machine’s going to get you!”

“The Machine had you! It’s guiding all of your entertainment behavior, what you think reputable sources are.”

“I don’t think it’s eliminating the dangers of AI. I think it’s decentralizing the dangers of AI.” [Clip Link] –

Global technology provider IBM (IBM) is pushing deeper into crypto assets with a new platform designed for banks, governments and large corporations that want to manage digital assets securely across multiple blockchains. The IBM Digital Asset Haven aims to offer custody, transaction routing and settlement across more than 40 public and private chains, the firm said in a Monday press release. It will also include compliance tools like identity verification and anti-money laundering (AML) checks, integrated through APIs and developer tools. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) version of the platform is expected to go live in the last quarter of this year, with broader support planned for Q2 2026. The move comes as more financial institutions and businesses explore incorporating stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets into their operations. They do so to manage and move money and assets across borders cheaper, faster and with less friction compared to traditional banking rails. – Coin Desk

Our Take: ‘Nothing can stop what is coming’ is not just a catch-phrase.

–

Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., announced Monday that the state of Florida is partnering with Turning Point USA to ensure that all “Club America” chapters on high school campuses can launch without any impediments or holdups. Districts or schools that oppose the launch of these clubs in Florida, Gov DeSantis said, will receive a warning before they “drop the hammer.” The governor’s remarks were delivered during a press conference at the College of Florida, where he highlighted a new Florida debate and civics initiative, which features a Ronald Reagan Presidential Debate, and a championship prize of $50,000, along with a trophy named in honor of the late Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk. – RSBN

Our Take: So gay and predictable.

It’s like they wrote this whole stupid story a long time ago, assuming Trump wouldn’t be in the picture. –

The US and Japan signed an agreement on cooperation in producing and supplying critical and rare-earth minerals on Tuesday. The move follows China’s decision to tighten export controls on rare earths and chipmaking equipment in response to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. The deal was reached during Trump’s trip to Tokyo, where he met for the first time with Japan’s new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi. According to the White House, the two sides agreed to boost joint projects “necessary to support domestic industries, including advanced technologies and their respective industrial bases,” and to use “economic policy tools and coordinated investment to accelerate the development of diversified, liquid, and fair markets for critical minerals and rare earths.” The leaders also signed a document instructing their governments to “take further steps for a new golden age of the ever-growing US-Japan alliance.”

– RT

Our Take: Finally, we get to talk about about Sanae Takaichi.

I’ve been meaning to do a write-up on her, but the world has been a crazy place ever since she won that election a week or so ago.

Takaichi was a political protege of the one and only Shinzo Abe – arguably President Trump’s closest friend and ally in the Sovereign Alliance.

Takaichi gave President Trump a gift that I would score as a 10 out of 10: A golf bag signed by Japanese golf legend Hideki Matsuyama, along with Shinzo Abe’s putter – which was displayed in a glass case as if it were a samurai sword. (After winning the 2021 Masters Tournament – the first and only Asian golfer to do so – Hideki secured his place as the greatest Asian golfer of all time.)

Fantastic pageantry. Very respectful. RIP Shinzo Abe.

Takaichi is a breathe of fresh air. I’m fairly certain that her predecessor, Shigeru Ishiba, who only served as Prime Minister for a year, was working to steal US Steel away on behalf of Nippon Steel – a deal that was blocked back in January by Joe Biden (Our Boy Blue) and then inverted by President Trump in a negotiation that was so profound that it makes it appear that Nippon Steel is now actually owned by US Steel and the US government. These developments would explain why Prime Minister Ishiba came RUNNING to the White House back in early February, becoming the first foreign visitor outside of Bibi Netanyahu. I believe Ishiba was sent there on behalf of Nippon Steel and the globalists.

The rare earth deal is a major indicator that something significant is happening between the US and Japanese economies, but Trump also mentioned a major military equipment deal that could indicate that the post-WW2 restriction preventing Japan from having its own military may be ending, which means that the US Navy is no longer obligated to protect the islands of Japan from its enemies.

I’m excited to see what the future holds for US relations with Japan. [Clip Link 1, Clip Link 2] –

Federal immigration authorities say they no longer have to provide on-demand access to detention facilities for members of Congress. The reason? The government shutdown. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, who have been fighting a lawsuit brought by Democratic lawmakers over prior denied visit attempts, have informed lawmakers that they simply don’t have the staff or funding to support those visits. Lawmakers have previously been legally allowed to demand them as part of their oversight duties, which includes monitoring conditions and communicating with detainees facing deportation. And in court, ICE has added another explanation: As a result of the shutdown, there’s now no law on the books that requires the Trump administration to accommodate lawmakers’ visits. That requirement had been contained in government funding laws that expired when the shutdown began. Instead, ICE informed U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb that it is now funding its operations with appropriations made in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which does not require congressional access. – Politico

Our Take: “The result has been mounting frustration for congressional Democrats…”

Democrats can’t get access for their exploitative photo ops? Literally no one cares.

“Now, their emails requesting visits are either being denied or met with auto-replies.”

Oh, that’s good. Congressional Democrats’ emails are now being treated the way Congressional Democrats have treated the emails of their constituents for years.

Poetic. –

BONUS ITEMS

President Donald Trump wants more ships made in America. He’s going to need foreign help. Key to this effort, which the administration sees as a national security and economic imperative, is South Korean shipbuilding giant Hanwha Ocean, which acquired the Philly Shipyard in Pennsylvania last year. It’s the linchpin of a broader strategy to counter China’s dominance in the field, which gives the People’s Republic a significant military and economic advantage over the U.S., whose shipbuilding capabilities are anemic in comparison. And shipbuilding could play a critical role in trade negotiations between the Republic of Korea and the United States. “Everybody knows that U.S. shipbuilding has diminished significantly over the last couple of decades,” said a senior administration official granted anonymity to discuss the administration’s thinking. “We welcome their know-how, their capital and the general collaboration.” Trump, during a speech to celebrate the Navy’s 250th birthday in Norfolk, Virginia, touted the new investments from overseas, saying America will “soon revitalize our once great shipyards with hundreds of billions of dollars in new investments and people coming from all around the world, and they’re gonna build ships in America.” Trump arrives in South Korea this week, his third stop on a weeklong Asia trip, where he is expected to meet newly elected President Lee Jae Myung, deliver a speech to business leaders and attend a dinner with other heads of state. – Politico

President Trump and his allies are flirting with the idea of a Trump 2028 bid, with the president refusing to rule out the possibility and some influential supporters signaling they are prepared to test the constitutional limits that allow presidents to serve just two elected terms. Talk of Trump running again in 2028 has repeatedly bubbled up, with the president making tongue-in-cheek remarks about it during interviews, appearances with GOP lawmakers and White House events. It picked up steam again after Steve Bannon, a Trump ally and former top adviser, said in a recent interview there was a “plan” to keep Trump in office. The president on a Monday flight to Japan played coy when asked about the idea. He said he’d “love” to run again, though he ruled out an idea floated by some supporters to run as a vice presidential candidate and then take over after the election, and he propped up two potential successors in Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “I would love to do it. I have the best numbers ever. … Am I not ruling it out? You’ll have to tell me. All I can tell you is we have a great group of people,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. – The Hill

