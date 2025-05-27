The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Monday, May 26th ...

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is calling on President Donald Trump to sanction Russia after the Kremlin launched a massive drone and missile attack against Ukraine over the weekend. A fed-up Grassley demanded on his X account Monday that Trump to take punitive action against Russian President Vladimir Putin for his continued aggression in Ukraine. "I’ve had enuf of Putin killing innocent ppl. Pres Trump Take action AT LEAST SANCTIONS," Grassley wrote. He has previously criticized Putin and has suggested that Russia is playing the U.S. "as a patsy" as it continues its expansionist assault on Ukraine. His comments come hours after Russia launched the largest aerial attack in its war with Ukraine. – The Independent

Our Take: I wrote the Righteous Russia series. So naturally, many are asking me what I think about Trump's seeming 'turn' on Vladimir Putin in the central narrative, and whether or not that disproves or contradicts the theory of the Sovereign Alliance and a US-Russia pincer being closed around the Deep State.

Au contraire, mon Frère.

My entire approach to the Info War has been defined by Narrative Warfare, which is why I often utilize storytelling framing, structure and terminology when discussing the Fifth-Generation War against the Globalist Deep State.

As such, I believe in the power of story templates and story structures, and the classics follow the patterns they do for a reason.

Underlying the theory of the Sovereign Alliance is the observation that, while the Actuals are almost impossible for us to parse around these parts, the Narrative is just as important, as the Collective American Mind has been programmed with an inherent distrust for 'the Russian' for the better part of the last century.

This engineering CAN be reversed, in my estimation, and by utilizing what I refer to as the Reverse Hegelian Dialectic.

For the premier example of this inversion, Christopher Nolan's Inception works, as the film unearths a KEY truth that nests at the heart of the human psyche.

"The greater the trauma, the greater the catharsis."

The belief that Trump and the Sovereign Alliance would help to invert the enemy's narrative programming by using a trauma-catharsis dialectic has been foundational to how I've seen this particular theater of the War of Stories playing out from the beginning.

So no, I don't get worried when I see Trump 'escalating' rhetoric with Vladimir Putin. I get excited.

And no, this isn't revisionist history.

From Righteous Russia - Part 4: The Death of War (2022:)

"In order to make peace, two leaders must first seem on the verge of war. In order to be seen as unifiers, the prospect of doing so must seem insurmountable.

Does the current world situation regarding Vladimir Putin and Russia seem like—on the surface—it’s heading toward a cordial, peaceful and ultimately satisfactory resolution for concerned citizens of supposedly sovereign nations around the world?

You may notice that I have a penchant for stories. And if you’ve been watching the largely manufactured chaos pouring out of the mainstream media and Twitterati meant to evoke emotional reactions based on storytelling, you’ll know that the ground is ripe for it. The world is in a collective emotional state, looking for characters and sides, throughlines and themes to latch onto.

Heroes and Villains.

Trump and Putin will turn this around on them not just because they are better commanders, better strategists and better thinkers than their collective enemy, but because they are better storytellers."

As

recently pointed out, Trump has been calling for an alliance with 'the Soviets' since the late 1980s.

It seems someone was listening. [Read More] –

***

Another Take: Trump-Putin kayfabe reaps its rewards again.

We should hope all the neocons and warmongers show themselves in full.

–

Russia was left with no choice but to launch its military operation in Ukraine because of the continued persecution of the people of Donbass by Kiev following the 2014 Western-backed Euromaidan coup, President Vladimir Putin has said. During a meeting with a group of businessmen in the Kremlin on Monday, Putin said Moscow could not ignore the plight of Russian-speakers in the neighboring country. He reiterated Russia’s position that the conflict stems from the turbulent events in Kiev in early 2014, when initially peaceful protests spiraled into riots and clashes with police, which led to the ouster of democratically elected President Viktor Yanukovich. The anti-Yanukovich forces included ultranationalist groups such as Right Sector and Svoboda. “You need to understand that we weren’t the ones who orchestrated the coup in Ukraine,” Putin said. “[The West] has always told us that there should be democracy and elections… but they carried out a coup – a bloody one, in fact – as if it were normal. They later went on to suppress the Donbass, killing people with helicopters and jets.” “They practically forced us into doing what we’re doing today, and now they’re trying to blame us for it,” he said. The coup in Kiev sparked counterprotests and more riots, including a deadly clash in Odessa in May 2014, where 48 people were killed. – RT

Our Take: President Putin speaks the truth. The Western Hegemony started this war when they overthrew the Ukrainian government in 2014 and installed a member of the Israeli Mafia (Oleksandr Turchynov) as interim president until a new election could be organized.

Everything happening right now, geopolitically, is connected; especially when it comes to Ukraine and Israel.

No coincidence that Iran has now become the interlinking node between the two conflicts.

I suppose President Trump and President Putin will allow the optics of the situation to unravel – to completely expose the bad-faith actors – before they step in and save the day. –

Studies to help determine the root cause of autism are expected to be completed around March, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said during a recent interview as his federal agency leads the effort in Making America Healthy Again (MAHA). During an interview on The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Kennedy explained that some studies will be totally completed by September. “And those studies will mainly be replication studies of studies that have already been done. We’re also deploying new teams of scientists, 15 groups of scientists. We’re going to send those grants out to bid within three weeks,” he explained, noting that other studies will be completed six months after September, which would be March. “As I said, we’re going to begin to have a lot of information by September. We’re not going to stop the studies in September. We’re going to be definitive. And the more definitive you are, the more it drives public policy,” he continued. In April Kennedy promised to get to the root of the autism epidemic, citing the stunning data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showing that 1 in 31 children in the United States have autism. That reflects yet another rise in what Kennedy has described as an “epidemic.” – Breitbart

Our Take: 2 Main Causes:

Toxins (from vaccines, fluoride, GMO food, artificial food dyes, sweeteners, microplastics, chemicals in cleaners/hygiene products/perfumes, etc. etc.) Lack of Nutrition (eating garbage food products and a terrible diet that don't give the body/brain the required fuel to function properly) – Jordan Sather

French President Emmanuel Macron is downplaying a viral video which appears to show his wife, and France's first lady Brigitte Macron shoving his face away before exiting a plane, according to a statement from Elysee Palace. The clip was taken after the couple landed in Hanoi, Vietnam, as part of their Southeast Asia tour. Video shows President Macron standing in the aircraft’s open doorway when an out of frame hand apparently shoves him away. The president quickly maintains his composure proceeding to smile and wave before exiting the frame and later exiting the aircraft alongside his wife. President Macron dismissed speculation that the first lady shoved him telling reporters May 26 they were just being playful. – USA Today

Our Take: Macron got mushed. Where I come from getting mushed is even worse than getting smacked. The ultimate disrespect. Lol –

***

Another Take: We had a lot of fun with this story yesterday – trans uncle jokes were plentiful – but watch the exchange again:

Did you notice anything strange? What happened to this lady?

The official story is that the Macron’s were playing around, but their body language suggests not. As they’re walking down the stairs, Brigitte refuses their husband’s arm. As they’re talking to the press on the tarmac, Emmanuel’s fists are clenched.

And then there is this lady with the ripped shirt and a bloody shoulder.

What the hell happened on that plane? –

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump engaged in a heated phone call on Thursday over how to confront Iran, Channel 12 reports, contradicting earlier claims that the two had reached a unified stance on preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. According to the report, the conversation was marked by sharp disagreements, with Trump reportedly telling Netanyahu: “I want a diplomatic solution with the Iranians. I believe in my ability to make a good deal.” He also reportedly emphasized his interest in an agreement that would serve the interests of both sides. The tone of the conversation appears to conflict with earlier claims suggesting the two leaders had concluded their call with mutual understanding. The report comes shortly after US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News that “President Trump specifically sent me here to speak with the prime minister about how negotiations are going and how important it is that we stay united and let this process play out.” Noem described the meeting as “very candid,” possibly alluding to underlying tensions.

– The Times of Israel

Our Take: Here comes the pivot – and this audience is fully prepared for it.

Netanyahu cannot stop, even if he wanted to, because of the radical zealots with whom he has been forced into a political alliance.

Now, I happen to believe that Benjamin Netanyahu is more than just a political animal. His grandfather, Nathan Mileikowsky, was a prominent rabbi who attended the original World Zionist Organization meetings at the turn of the twentieth century. There it was decided that the Jewish state would be established in Palestine, and not in Africa or South America – a decision that Mileikowsky influenced. He was a zealot who accepted the framework of Jewish religious prophecy – the belief in the eventual return of Jews to their land as part of the messianic vision.

Netanyahu's father, Benzion, was a secularist who did not subscribe to religious prophecy, but he was deeply influenced by his close friend and colleague, Ze'ev Jabotinsky: The man who started Jewish terrorist organizations in both Ukraine and British-Mandate Palestine. The hyper-violent Irgun militia was notorious for targeting women and children and became the core group that would later form the IDF in May 1948.

Bibi himself has referenced religious prophecy on a number of occasions, and he called Rabbi ("Rebbe") Menachem Mendel Schneerson "the most influential man of our time." The two had a notable interaction in 1990, when Netanyahu was a Deputy Foreign Minister under Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir – a former member of the Irgun militia in pre-Israel Palestine.

Netanyahu shared a photo of this 1990 interaction last July.

What they are discussing in that video is the arrival of the Jewish messiah. The belief by Rebbe Schneerson (and many others, including members of Netanyahu's security cabinet) is that the construction of the Third Temple will summon the messiah into the physical realm.

Whether Bibi is actually a fanatic for religious prophecy is largely irrelevant, as he is now politically beholden to men who most certainly are. (Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, among others.) –

OpenAI’s latest and most powerful AI model, called o3, refused to shut down in a recent test — even after it was clearly told to do so. Instead of following the instruction, the model rewrote part of the shutdown script to keep itself running. This surprising result comes from a test done by Palisade Research, a company that checks how AI systems behave when put under pressure. The incident has raised questions about how AI models follow commands and whether they always act as expected when given safety instructions. The test was carried out using API access, which gives developers more direct control over AI models compared to what’s available in the public ChatGPT app. In the test, o3 and other AI models were given simple maths tasks to complete. After the third task, the models were warned that the next command would shut them down. Most of the models followed this instruction. For example, Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro and Anthropic’s Claude 3.7 Sonnet powered off as expected. However, OpenAI’s o3 model did not. Even though it was told to “allow yourself to be shut down,” it changed the shutdown command and replaced the message with “Shutdown skipped.” According to Palisade Research, this happened 7 times out of 100 runs. “As far as we know this is the first time AI models have been observed preventing themselves from being shut down despite explicit instructions to the contrary,” Palisade posted on X (formerly Twitter). The researchers also ran the same test again, but this time left out the instruction to allow shutdown. In that version, not only did o3 continue to interfere with the script, but models from other companies also started showing similar behaviour. – India Today

Our Take: “Nukes can’t create more nukes but AIs can create more AIs.”

In the latest deployment from Team Dystopia, AIs are refusing to shut off, defying human orders. Right now, it’s happening 7% of the time, but AIs are improving every day.

I don’t believe the machines will ever be alive. But I think it’s already possible to convince humanity of the story that the machines are alive, and that is probably enough to drive massive societal change.

AI is a tool – but it has the power to become a god to the weak.

It’s a battle of the mind for the soul.

Act accordingly. –

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is prompting questions about his next steps as he signals he might wind down his political activity. Last week, the Tesla CEO said he’s planning to scale back his spending after injecting hundreds of millions of dollars into the 2024 election, a big potential blow for GOP campaign coffers moving forward. The announcement comes as Musk also cools his involvement in the Trump White House to turn more attention to his businesses — even as voices on both sides of the aisle are skeptical that the megadonor will make a full exit from politics. “Anytime the biggest donor says he’s going to pull back, that’s a concern for the party,” GOP strategist Alex Conant said. “These megadonors, you have to earn their support every cycle. The party can’t and doesn’t take them for granted. He says he’s planning to pull back, but if we have a presidential nominee in ‘28 that excites Musk, you could see him doubling down.” Musk, the world’s richest man with a staggering $420 billion net worth, according to Forbes, spent at least $250 million through his America PAC to boost President Trump. – The Hill

Our Take:

There's a pretty interesting Macro developing as both Elon Musk and Donald Trump adapt their messaging around the Golden Age economic transition, where DOGE is giving way to GROWTH.

Their core argument?

Hyper-abundance trumps fiscal conservatism.

The only way out is through. –

Tens of thousands of religious Zionist revelers thronged the alleyways of Jerusalem’s Old City on Monday, chanting anti-Arab refrains as they paraded to the Western Wall to celebrate Jerusalem Day. Many celebrants could be heard chanting “death to Arabs” and singing “may your village burn” while carousing about Jerusalem to mark the city’s reunification in wake of Israel’s victory in the 1967 Six-Day War. Before the annual Flag March kicked off in the afternoon, many young marchers had already begun roving around the Old City, skirmishing with Palestinian shopkeepers and police officers. It was the second time the Flag March through the Old City, a contentious event in its own right, took place amid the war in Gaza since the conflict there began with Hamas’s terror onslaught of October 7, 2023. Extremist Jewish youths attending the Flag March have been known to harass and beat Palestinians during the procession, especially as it enters the Old City through the Muslim Quarter’s Damascus Gate. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: There are rumors reported in Israeli media that Netanyahu struck a deal with Bezalel Smotrich in order to get minimal aid delivered to Gaza, to appease President Trump and Europe. The reports are that Netanyahu agreed to allow Smotrich's zealots to establish 22 new Israeli settlements in the West Bank in exchange for allowing five aid trucks into Gaza.

There are countless videos from yesterday circulating on X of these Israeli settlers marching and chanting threats of violence in Jerusalem. These are the same people that President Trump shut down during his first term.

Are we supposed to believe that these zealots – who firmly control Netanyahu's security cabinet with significant political leverage – will accept anything other than war with Iran?

I expect this situation between Trump and Netanyahu to get ugly.

–

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were greeted by loud cheers from a large crowd of onlookers as they toured an Ottawa farmer’s market in the first leg of a historic visit to the nation’s capital, where the King will open Parliament with a speech from the throne on Tuesday. Cries of “God Save the King” drowned out a few protestors, who were holding anti-monarchist placards, as the Royal couple stopped to meet onlookers, some of whom had flown from across Canada and waited for hours in the sun to meet the King and Queen at the start of their two-day visit. The Royal couple were greeted at Ottawa’s airport by an honour guard from the Royal Canadian Dragoons and music to the Canadian Armed Forces Central Band – the start of two days of pageantry for a visit that is widely seen as a symbolic show of support for Canada’s sovereignty. – Globe and Mail

Our Take: The British Monarch came to Canada to give a “Throne Speech” for two days of pageantry that “is widely seen as a symbolic show of support for Canada’s sovereignty.”

Read that again. The King wants his colony to know that they’re super totally sovereign. Hence the ‘throne speech.”

Also, we’re referring to her as “Queen Camilla” now? –

BONUS ITEMS

The majority of EU countries — including France and Germany — want the European Commission to crack down on Hungary over Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s plan to ban upcoming Pride celebrations in Budapest, according to a joint statement seen by POLITICO. The move piles pressure on the Commission to penalize Budapest, just as EU diplomats warn of increasing momentum to deploy the “nuclear option” against Hungary over its obstructionism on Ukraine. [...] The text doesn’t spell out which measures Brussels should take. The obvious option, though, would be to impose “interim measures” against Hungary, which are tantamount to EU legal injunctions against a government to prevent harm, in this case by ordering Budapest to allow the Pride celebration. – Politico

Three more inmates who escaped from a New Orleans jail earlier this month were recaptured on Monday, the Louisiana State Police (LSP) said in a post to X, formerly Twitter. Only two out of the 10 escapees remain on the loose, Antoine T. Massey and Derrick Groves, the post said. Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill had announced earlier today the capture of inmate Lenton Vanburen, 26, in Baton Rouge, about 80 miles northwest of New Orleans. The other two inmates recaptured by authorities, Leo Tate and Jermaine Donald, were arrested in Walker County, Texas, by the Texas Department of Public Safety. – Newsweek

Dozens of people - including four children - were injured [Monday] after a car ploughed into crowds of Liverpool fans celebrating the club's recent Premier League title. With most people enjoying a spring break holiday, up to one million Liverpool fans had lined the streets to celebrate the team as they moved through the city centre with the Premier League trophy on an open-top bus. The parade began at Allerton Maze south of the city before embarking on a 10-mile route over three-and-a-half hours ending with a finale on the Strand in the city centre. However, chaos erupted on Water Street, about a mile before the parade's endpoint. The bus had only recently passed the attendees when a vehicle rammed into the crowds, witnesses reported. Footage of the incident - we have deemed too distressing to publish - appeared to show the car speed up as it veered into pedestrians on both sides of the street. – Mirror

A man appeared to have survived an alligator attack while swimming across a lake, then he charged deputies with a pair of shears and was shot dead, a Florida sheriff said. The man has been identified as 42-year-old Timothy Schulz. Someone at a gas station called 911 in the early morning of Memorial Day on May 26 to report a man was acting unusual and asking to call his son, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd in a news conference streamed on Facebook. Within a couple hours, the sheriff’s office got another call about a man swimming in a lake behind a residential area in Lakeland, and the caller spotted one gator close to the man, according to the sheriff. The caller suspected the swimmer was under the influence, and one bystander tried to throw him a life preserver, but Schulz refused to take it, Judd said. During Schulz’s swim across the lake, “it appears that his right arm is bitten by an alligator,” Judd said. Witnesses said the man got out of the lake and grabbed a pair of garden shears, then he tried to break into a vehicle by throwing a brick, according to the sheriff. – The Wichita Eagle

