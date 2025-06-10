(Editor’s Note: If anyone is looking for a gift idea for Burning Bright I got you covered… — Ashe in America

The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the Weekend that Was ...

In the spring of 1992, Los Angeles was on fire. Dozens of people were killed, more than 1,500 people were injured and property damages were estimated to be about $500 million, as protests spread throughout the city after a jury acquitted police officers who beat Black motorist Rodney G. King. President George H.W. Bush said he saw “the brutality of a mob, pure and simple.” Pledging to “use whatever force is necessary to restore order,” he ordered thousands of National Guard troops to Los Angeles to quell one of the city’s worst riots. Thirty-three years later, National Guard members are back in Los Angeles, under different circumstances. President Donald Trump on Saturday ordered 2,000 California National Guard troops to the city to intervene in protests against his administration’s immigration raids. But while Bush was acting on California officials’ request, Trump acted against the wishes of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who said state and local authorities had the protests under control. [...] The National Guard is a reserve force of the U.S. military that can be called on by state governors or the president to respond to domestic emergencies or participate in overseas combat and civilian missions. U.S. presidents have also, rarely, federalized the National Guard to intervene in protests on U.S. soil. In 1794, President George Washington “called upon state militia and volunteer units to suppress” the Whiskey Insurrection, a series of violent riots in western Pennsylvania against the federal liquor tax, according to the National Guard Bureau. With some exceptions, presidents “avoided calling upon the militia in response to civil disturbances” for most of the 1800s, instead relying on state forces, according to the National Guard Bureau. But it became more common during the civil rights era, when the federal government clashed with officials in Southern, segregationist states. At different times, Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson federalized the National Guard “to enforce the expansion of civil rights and to ensure public order,” the National Guard Bureau said. – The Washington Post

Our Take: This could be a good way to clean out California’s government without having to use the fraudulent election system.

Charge them all with insurrection and none of them can work in government again. –

Long-time sponsor Luv Litters is offering free shipping on orders to Badlanders, which you can claim by following the linked banner. This is all natural litter that eliminates odors without risking your family’s respiratory health, and as someone who’s been using this type of litter before I even knew these guys, I can tell you it’s a game-changer — Burning Bright *Sponsored*

President Donald Trump has publicly voiced his support for the arrest of a sitting state governor. Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday, the president responded to a question from Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy regarding the ongoing back-and-forth between California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan. “Gavin Newsom is daring Tom Homan to come and arrest him,” Doocy asked Trump in the video captured by CNN cameras. “Should he do it?” Trump endorsed the idea, responding, “I would do it if I were Tom.” “I think it’s great. Gavin likes the publicity, but I think it would be a great thing,” Trump said. He continued by calling Newsom a “nice guy,” but “grossly incompetent.” – KTLA5

AND

California sued the Trump administration on Monday after the state's National Guard was deployed to respond to protesters in Los Angeles, calling the move an "unprecedented power grab." In the lawsuit filed in federal court, attorneys for the state said President Trump "unlawfully bypassed" California Gov. Gavin Newsom by putting National Guard troops under federal control without the governor's permission. The troops were deployed to protect federal property and personnel under a law that lets the president call the National Guard into federal service during a "rebellion." But California's lawsuit argues this law does not apply to the tense protests that Los Angeles has faced over Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations. "At no point in the past three days has there been a rebellion or an insurrection. Nor have these protests risen to the level of protests or riots that Los Angeles and other major cities have seen at points in the past, including in recent years," the lawsuit reads. The lawsuit also states that the law cited by the Trump administration — Section 12406 — explicitly requires orders to call up the National Guard to go through governors, who normally control their own National Guard forces. The suit argues the use of National Guard forces has stoked "fear and terror" and "heightened tensions with protesters and residents." It also states that local police have handled any violence at the protests effectively. – CBS News

Our Take:

Illegal order? What’s he referring to? This will be a fun lawsuit. –

***

Another Take: Recent Kayfabian analysis has been focused on Trump-Elon.

But can we spare a moment to appreciate what a great job Gavin's doing?

American Psycho calling for a Federal Tax Revolt amidst a California death spiral?

You tryna become one of my guys, Gav?!

DJT grinning ear to ear.

[Also] Wouldn't it be something if the concept of paid insurrectionists, protestors, militant marxists and political operatives was seeded during the BLM riots of 2020 before being brought back and germinated during the Tesla riots of 2025?

ANOTHER in a long line of Trump-Musk pincers. –

Israel has quietly transferred US-made Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, Israeli Ambassador to Kiev Mikhail Brodsky has revealed. The country previously insisted that it was only providing humanitarian assistance. “The Patriot systems we once received from the United States are now in Ukraine,” Brodsky said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Marichka Dovbenko published on Sunday. “These were Israeli systems deployed in the early 1990s. We agreed to transfer them. Unfortunately, this hasn’t been widely discussed. But when people say that Israel hasn’t helped militarily – that’s simply not true.” Asked about reports that Israel has been sending military equipment to Ukraine via third countries, Brodsky described it as “a sensitive issue” that should not be discussed publicly. West Jerusalem previously claimed that it was only delivering humanitarian aid to Ukraine, reportedly out of concern over provoking Russia, which maintains a naval facility and an airbase in neighboring Syria. Israel has stressed that it seeks to maintain good relations with both Ukraine and Russia. Axios reported in January that the US transferred around 90 Patriot missiles from Israel to Poland for delivery to Ukraine. The New York Times later said Kiev would receive a full Patriot system previously stationed in Israel. According to the Times of Israel, eight systems were retired from service in 2024. – RT

Our Take: “Russia’s envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, warned last year that any Israeli decision to transfer Patriots to Ukraine would carry “political consequences.” Moscow has repeatedly argued that foreign arms shipments only escalate the conflict and will not prevent Russia from achieving its objectives. The Kremlin has listed the halt of Western arms deliveries as a precondition for any ceasefire.”

So now we have actual confirmation of a military alliance between the two Khazarian nations, but this development also traces the contours that will come to outline the real underlying conflict that is driving the world towards war:

Israel vs Russia.

When the Kievan Grand Prince Sviatoslav I led the Rus against the Khazarian Khaganate in 965 AD, defeated them and ended their empire, he sought to move the Rus capital city from Kiev to the Danube Delta – near modern-day Odessa. It is the largest river delta in Europe, and according to Leo the Deacon’s account, Sviatoslav believed the delta and the abundance it provided through trade and natural resources represented the Golden Age of the Rus People.

When the [Turkic] Khazars were defeated and their empire collapsed, many believe their elites fled and continued practicing the mysticism that had brought them into conflict with the Europeans. Whether this is true is up for debate, but it appears possible that a merger with the descendants of the Sanhedrin occurred and manifested in the 1770’s, when Orthodox Judaism – which is heavily grounded in mysticism – was created.

We now have reports of satanic occult rituals being practiced by the Orthodox Jews in Israel, with children as young as three being raped and mutilated in horrifying acts of degeneracy. Similar stories have been told of Ukraine, where Russian soldiers alleged to have found organ trafficking farms where children are kept and harvested for their parts.

Where does it all lead? It remains to be seen. But I suspect that names like Semion Mogilevich, Robert Maxwell, and the Rising Sun mafia will help us fill in the gaps of missing information. –

Palantir Technologies Inc. NASDAQ: PLTR stock finished about 3% lower at the market close on June 6. The stock is up over 67% in 2025 and over 400% in the last 12 months, so a pullback at the all-time high isn’t unexpected. However, the company is facing headwinds over concerns that its software will be used to create a surveillance state. This stems from the federal government’s announcement that it intends to use Palantir technology to consolidate federal data. This sets up a clash between an irresistible force, represented by the Trump administration and its Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and an immovable object, namely concerns over civil rights and due process. Investors need to consider whether Palantir is a hero, a villain, or merely a company with superior technology that’s caught in the middle. – Market Beat

Our Take: “Maybe the world would be better if these tools didn’t exist. But they do exist. We have to figure out how to have a good world with these tools in it.”

and

’s discussion about Palantir on Saturday DPH was fire. I agree with Chris, but also wonder what having “a good world with these tools in it” might look like? –

Defense Minister Israel Katz has ordered the military to screen a video showing atrocities committed on October 7, 2023, to detained activists who had attempted to challenge Israel’s blockade on Gaza, his office says in a statement. The harrowing 43-minute video produced by the Israel Defense Forces spokesperson’s office shows shows uncensored, difficult-to-watch footage of people being massacred and bodies mutilated during the onslaught, much of it taken from terrorists’ bodycams. “It’s appropriate that Greta the antisemite and her Hamas-supporting friends should see exactly who is the terror group Hamas that they support and act on behalf of, what atrocious acts they carried out on women, the elderly and kids, and who Israel is fighting for its defense against,” Katz says in the statement, referring to Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, the most famous of the 12 activists aboard the boat. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: Countdown till Greta goes full Zionist… –

As the nation’s capital cleans up from the culmination of World Pride this past weekend, focus now shifts to a very different massive event — Saturday’s military parade to honor the 250th birthday of the Army and the 79th birthday of President Donald Trump. “We’re preparing for an enormous turnout,” said Matt McCool of the Secret Service’s Washington Field office, who said more than 18 miles of “anti-scale fencing” would be erected and “multiple drones” would be in the air. The entire District of Columbia is normally a no-fly zone for drones. Army officials have estimated around 200,000 attendees for the evening military parade, and McCool said he was prepared for “hundreds of thousands” of people. “We have a ton of magnetometers,” he said. “If a million people show up, then we’re going to have some lines.” A total of 175 magnetometers would be used at security checkpoints controlling access to the daytime birthday festival and the nighttime parade. – AP News

Our Take: Trump isn't taking premature victory laps because he thinks we've won. It's because he knows we're going to ... and on the back of the very deployments and First Principles, America First tactics the enemy is doubling down on opposing.

Trump is drawing a line of demarcation between the past and the future, and the people are choosing accordingly.

Rather, he already DID draw that line. He did it shortly after he came down that golden escalator all those years ago. And the people already chose.

As it turns out, the enemy did, too, and now, as they enter the final rings of Acceleratia, they’re wishing they could go back.

But none of them can. And none of us would.

It's been quite a while since my last long-form. [READ] –

There is no doubt that Britain is helping Ukraine to carry out terrorist attacks inside Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. There have been several sabotage incidents on Russian railways since the start of the month. The worst occurred on June 1 when a bridge collapsed in front of a moving passenger train in Bryansk Region, killing seven people and injuring more than 100 others. The same day, Ukraine targeted Russian airbases across the country – from Murmansk in the Arctic to Irkutsk in Siberia – in a coordinated assault which involved explosive-laden drones taking off from commercial trucks. According to Moscow, most of the incoming UAVs were shot down, and none of the affected Russian planes were damaged beyond repair. Speaking during the ‘Forum of the Future 2050’ in Moscow on Monday, Lavrov acknowledged that the “risk of the rise in the level of terrorist threat exists” in Russia. “It is obvious that all this is being done by the Ukrainian side, but it would have been helpless without the support... from the British,” he said. – RT

Our Take: Here we have further proof of the unholy alliance between the Khazars in Ukraine and the Prussians in London.

Both of these groups of elites – the Prussians and the Khazars – have succeeded in removing themselves from history, to the extent that few today know they ever existed at all.

Whatever the ancient connections may be between these two groups, what seems likely is that the Khazars infiltrated the medieval courts of Europe, and served as their bankers, while the Prussians created standardizations in military and education that became widely adopted across Europe.

The collaboration between groups in London and Germany/Prussia can be found throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, notably when they collaborated in the 1930s to relocate millions of Jews from central and Eastern Europe to modern-day Israel.

That migration was echoed in the late 1980’s, when Robert Maxwell and Semion Mogilevich collaborated to move tens of millions of dollars (revenue from trafficking operations) and thousands of Jews from Soviet Ukraine to Israel.

The pattern was repeated a third time in 1999, when Kroll Associates (among others) helped certain parties in Moscow move money out quickly, in feared anticipation of the incoming Putin administration.

All of this – including the city of London – is deeply tied to Jeffery Epstein.

–

The day after Elon Musk alleged that former President Donald Trump was mentioned in the Epstein files, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s former attorneys, David Schoen, responded to the claim. “I was hired to lead Jeffrey Epstein’s defense as his criminal lawyer 9 days before he died,” said Schoen on X Friday. “He sought my advice for months before that. “I can say authoritatively, unequivocally, and definitely that he had no information to hurt President Trump. I specifically asked that!” The remarks of Schoen, who was hired to represent Epstein shortly before his death, followed a post made by Elon Musk on X Thursday, in which Musk made a bold accusation against former President Trump amid growing tensions between the two over Trump’s “big beautiful bill.” – Silive.com

Our Take:

If something like this existed, it would have been used against President Trump during any and all of the 4,000+ attempts to stop MAGA and prevent the Golden Age.

The uniparty establishment violated their oaths to protect and defend our Constitutional Rights, repeatedly. They broke every standard and norm and code and tradition — and, I’d argue, a great many laws.

Raided his home and jailed his staffers and abused discretion and sworn power to reimagine statutes of limitations and fabricate crimes.

When that all failed, they shot him in the head.

In their absolute madness, they revealed how much they hate what they’re entrusted to protect. We can’t unsee it, and they can’t come back from it. If evidence like this existed, none of that would have been necessary.

It’s hilarious to me that anyone could believe the regime withheld their most damning evidence against President Trump until right now, after the uniparty establishment lost all credibility and legitimacy, revealing the depths of their corruption through their own unhinged actions.

Trump derangement so funny. —

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell took the stand Monday in the ongoing defamation trial against him, where he remained committed to his crusade against voting machines and his widely debunked conspiracy that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Lindell also continued his attacks against Eric Coomer, the former Dominion Voting Systems executive, even as he sought to distance himself from claims that he specifically coordinated attacks against Coomer at a 2021 convention Lindell organized about the conspiracy theory. Lindell attacked Coomer as merely seeking money and grinding a political ax. “(I) cost Dr. Coomer what?” Lindell said in response to a question from one of Coomer’s attorneys. “He’s out there suing people for money.” Coomer filed suit against Lindell in April 2022. He accused Lindell of defaming him in a series of statements and media appearances, causing emotional and physical distress and costing him his career in election security. – Denver Post

OurTake: Day 6 of Coomer vs. Lindell was all Mike Lindell. The Pillow Man took the stand Monday morning, and his testimony will continue on Tuesday.

The winding and often contentious questioning by Eric Coomer’s attorneys largely sought to tie together Lindell’s election fraud claims, being broadcast on FrankSpeech, with MyPillow promo codes underwriting the effort. This is likely because the plaintiffs need to prove that Mike Lindell, FrankSpeech, and MyPillow are all liable for Eric Coomer’s alleged harm.

Video clips from FrankSpeech, RSBN, and NewsMax were played for the jury on Monday, along with a full length clip from Anderson Cooper on CNN where a field reporter interviewed Lindell.

Coomer is attempting to prove that Lindell ignored evidence that disputed his claims and, before playing the video, Lindell admitted that he had watched the full clip when it aired. So, the video is relevant and admissible under the rules; still, this is the first piece of evidence presented that I personally would consider unduly prejudicial. It didn’t just highlight Lindell’s claims, it showed openly biased reporting (including misinformation like “safe and secure” and “debunked”) for what felt like several minutes.

For purposes of defamation law, a person becomes a public figure when they have involvement in public affairs that subjects them to increased public scrutiny. As the Vice President of Product Strategy and Security for a major US voting vendor, during an unprecedented election event – the 2020 election in the middle of a (fabricated) pandemic – and with heavily biased public statements of his own, Eric Coomer was involved in public affairs in such a way that subjects him to increased scrutiny. A public figure in the context of this case.

The legal standard for defamation requires a plaintiff to prove that (1) a false statement of fact was published to a third party, (2) that it caused harm to their reputation, and (3) that the statement was made negligently or with actual malice (depending on whether the plaintiff is a public figure).

Public figures must prove "actual malice" – that a defamatory statement was made with knowledge of its falsity or with reckless disregard for the truth – to win. It’s clear from the testimony on Monday, that Lindell believes what he said, so Coomer’s angle is likely that Mike Lindell showed actual malice through a reckless disregard for the truth.

Indeed, Coomer’s team spent most of the day asking Lindell about all the ways he should have known his statements were false, ostensibly going for reckless disregard for the truth. The statements Lindell made about Coomer were mostly in response to Coomer suing MyPillow and, as we discussed in yesterday’s update, Lindell gets big mad when you come at the pillows.

Side Note: I wish the benches in the courtroom were lined with mattress toppers. It’s not a comfortable seat.

Late in the day, Coomer’s attorney passed the witness, and Lindell’s attorneys took over his questioning. They focused mainly on Lindell’s modest upbringing, business history, and unexpected success; questioning is expected to continue at 9aMT Tuesday, with the charge conference taking place Tuesday afternoon. The charge conference is where the jury instructions are finalized, which sets the guardrails for how the case will be decided in the deliberation room.

You can read the full thread of the day’s events here, and follow updates (posted on breaks in trial) on X. –

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron threatened to defund the International Criminal Court (ICC) and withdraw the UK from its founding treaty if Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan sought arrest warrants for Israeli leaders last year, the Middle East Eye (MEE) has reported. The ICC issued warrants last November for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as three Hamas leaders, for alleged war crimes committed in the Gaza conflict. Washington has since imposed sanctions on Khan, accusing him of abuse of power by going after US allies. The prosecutor first reached out to inform London of his intentions last April, the MEE wrote on Monday, citing anonymous staffers familiar with the conversation. Cameron, who was then Foreign Secretary in Rishi Sunak’s government, reportedly telephoned Khan and warned him that seeking the warrants would be “like dropping a hydrogen bomb.” He reportedly promised that London would “defund the court and withdraw from the Rome Statute,” if the ICC issued the arrest warrants. – RT

Our Take: London - Ukraine - Israel

Do you see the pattern in all of these stories?

Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion said in a 1962 interview with OK! Magazine that by the late 1980s, the Soviet Union would collapse, the United States economy would become a hollowed-out shell of its former self, and the UN would establish a one-world government, with both the Supreme Court of Mankind and the executive throne of power being located in Jerusalem.

The node that connects these three places and these two time periods (present and 1950s/1960s) is Robert Maxwell, who was a character created by MI6 just as Jeffery Epstein was a character created by Mossad.

Neither of those men were born rich, or were even self-made. Both of them had their wealth and assets given to them by the intelligence community, so that they could both better serve the interests of the IC. Maxwell was to use his contacts in Soviet science and technology to steal information for MI6, and Epstein was to use his social networking prowess to honeypot the most powerful people in the world in order to generate blackmail material on them that could be leveraged by Mossad.

Both of these men died under mysterious circumstances and both have had their mysterious deaths scrutinized by the public and both have been accused of either still being alive or being murdered by interested parties in order to prevent further public disclosure of deeply disturbing truths.

Now David Ben-Gurion’s sacred calf has been weaponized against his country’s government, marking an inversion in the purported plan to conquer humanity. The Zionist-controlled GOP appears fully prepared to defund the UN over these arrests warrants issued by Soros’s illegitimate court.

It does feel like President Trump has turned the system of systems against itself. –

BONUS ITEMS

Donald Trump warned it was “not easy” to hold negotiations with China as trade talks in London entered a second day. The US president insisted he was only getting “good reports” about progress between the teams of officials from Washington and Beijing. “We are doing well with China. China’s not easy,” President Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday. “I’m only getting good reports.” US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said it had been a “good meeting” on Monday, while Mr Trump’s commerce secretary Howard Lutnick said the negotiations had been “fruitful”. Stocks were mixed in Asia overnight, with European markets expected to open higher amid hopes that the negotiations will ease trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies. — The Telegraph

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief.

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.