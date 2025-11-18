The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Monday, November 17th …

House Republicans are expected to join their Democratic colleagues in a near-unanimous vote this week in support of releasing all of the Jeffrey Epstein files, The Post has learned. GOP aides said the vote to force the Department of Justice to hand over all of the federal government’s “unclassified records, documents, communications and investigative materials” on late powerful pedophile Epstein was a foregone conclusion after President Trump urged House lawmakers to do it “because we have nothing to hide.” Once the measure is passed in the House, Senate Republicans will have to vote on it, and there is already reportedly enough support for it there, too. Trump said Monday he would immediately sign it afterward. “Let the Senate look at it. Let anybody look at it,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. – New York Post

Our Take: The silliest part of the current Epstein drama is Trump urging republicans to now vote for a bill that forces the DOJ to release all the files.

The DOJ is part of the executive branch. Trump could just order the release himself.

He wants the gong show.

Enjoy it if you can. –

***

Another Take: I published ‘The Temple Trap’ yesterday.

The core premise?

That the Epstein Narrative was originally meant to be weaponized AGAINST Donald Trump, but Trump turned it around on them (again.)

Last night, Trump used the same terminology.

Batman, indeed. [Read More] –

Microplastics are in our food, water, air and blood. They disrupt hormones, inflame the gut, and may even affect fertility and brain function. But now you can detect them and detox them with Plastigone. Get $40 off with promo code BADLANDS40 *Sponsored*

President Trump said Monday that he will approve the sale of F-35s to Saudi Arabia, making the kingdom the first country in the Middle East other than Israel to obtain the advanced fighter jets. Why it matters: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) is expected to meet Trump at the White House on Tuesday. The F-35 deal, a U.S.-Saudi security agreement and possible normalization with Israel will be on the agenda. “They want to buy. They are a great ally. We will be doing that. We will be selling them F-35s,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. The big picture: The U.S. sells the F-35 primarily to formal military allies, such as NATO members or Japan. Israel is the only country in the Middle East that currently has them. The supply of F-35s to Saudi Arabia would change the military balance in the region and affect Israel’s qualitative military edge (QME), which administrations of both parties have worked to maintain. Congress officially codified the U.S. commitment to Israel’s QME into law in 2008. State of play: Israel doesn’t oppose Saudi Arabia getting F-35s, but asked the Trump administration to condition the sale on the kingdom normalizing relations with Israel. – Axios

Our Take:

For weeks now, certain entities in the national security apparatus have put out narratives that MBS was going to be coaxed into dropping the Palestinian Statehood issue and normalizing with Israel in exchange for F-35s.

Every analyst out there has been saying for years that the Saudis don’t really care about Palestine and would sell them out at the first opportunity to get something they really want out of the United States. I am one of the few, if not the only, commentator who has recognized the significance of Mohammed bin Salman’s character and believed that he would not compromise on the Palestinian issue for material gain.

I also believed that President Trump would give the Saudis the F-35’s in spite of the Israelis and the Qualitative Military Edge, which is a major sign of President Trump’s allegiance to the Arabs over Netanyahu.

Tune in to Badlands Media today as I will be covering this historic meeting all day on stream, where I expect defense agreements, arms deals, nuclear deals, and some of the largest economic investment deals ever announced.

There may be a few other surprises waiting for us as well.

[Clip Link] –

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is laying the groundwork for a 2028 presidential bid by leaning into his feud with Tucker Carlson — and staking out turf as a traditional, pro-interventionist Republican. Why it matters: By poking at Carlson’s isolationist foreign policy views, accusing him of antisemitism and more, Cruz is putting himself on a collision course with Vice President Vance, a Carlson ally widely seen as the 2028 GOP frontrunner. The senator also is diving into issues that are tearing at President Trump’s MAGA movement, namely ideological differences over Israel. “We have a responsibility to speak out even when it’s uncomfortable,” Cruz said in a statement to Axios. “When voices in our own movement push dangerous and misguided ideas, we can’t look the other way. I won’t hesitate to call out those who peddle destructive, vile rhetoric and threaten our principles and our future. Silence in the face of recklessness is not an option.” The other side: Carlson laughed off Cruz’s gambit in a text message to Axios, calling it “hilarious.” “Good luck,” Carlson said. “That’s my comment and heartfelt view.” – Axios

Our Take: Hey, kayfabe bros, it’s kayfabe, like always.

Ted Cruz, Tucker Carlson, and JD! Vance are just constantly PRETENDING to be attempting to become our new rulers once Trump is outlasted.

If people in positions of public trust are lying constantly, and serving interests other than those of their constitutional constituents, then they are abusing their positions of public trust.

Why do so many “truthers” ignore the possibility that they might be mistaken about the “plan” no one has ever shared with them? –

The European Union is launching the European Democracy Shield to regulate speech and combat disinformation. Ursula von der Leyen claims this initiative “protects democracy and civil society”, but critics argue it limits freedom under the guise of battling so-called “misinformation.” The Shield promotes a Monitoring Centre to address “false content” and “disinformation.” Furthermore, a “network of fact-checkers” funded by the EU will verify information. Critics suggest this system will stifle dissent and only perpetuate the EU’s own narratives. The initiative signifies a concerning trend toward authoritarianism within the EU, raising questions about who determines “truth” amid increasing propaganda. – Disclose TV

Our Take: When the government leans into policing speech, it usually means they’ve lost support amid growing dissent. It’s a panicked and reactive move that, wrongly, assumes they can neutralize dissent if they can only stop people from talking. It almost always makes it worse.

The EU has no First Amendment. The EU should be dissolved, and that aryan sea witch thrown out on her ass, but Europeans have a childlike awe for their governments. In my experience, Europeans are good and compliant when Daddy government provides; and when he doesn’t, their temper tantrums can make mommy government lose her head.

The European Union is a failed globalist experiment, and the people should demand all the exits. Frexit, Gerexit, Spexit, Itexit, Czexit, etc.

Make nations great again.

And banish the sea witch to the other side of the ice wall. –

The UN Security Council on Monday approved a U.S.-led resolution to establish an international stabilization force (ISF) to deploy to Gaza for at least two years. The resolution gives President Trump’s peace plan additional momentum and international legitimacy. In addition to authorizing the ISF, it also endorses the Board of Peace, which will oversee governance of Gaza and which Trump has said he will chair. The resolution gives the U.S. and other participating countries a broad mandate to govern Gaza, demilitarize it, and start the process of reconstruction. The U.S. wants to deploy the ISF to Gaza as soon as January 2026, with troops from several Arab and Muslim countries taking part. Thirteen Security Council members supported the resolution. Russia and China abstained, and no members opposed it. Zoom in: The resolution authorizes the ISF to deploy under unified command acceptable to the Board of Peace, which will temporarily administer the enclave during the transition period. The resolution calls for the ISF to train and work alongside a “newly trained and vetted Palestinian police force,” and work in close consultation with Israel and Egypt. Its mission includes helping to secure border areas, stabilize the security environment in Gaza and facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid. The ISF will be able “to use all necessary measures to carry out its mandate consistent with international law, including international humanitarian law.” – Axios

Our Take: The UN has approved Trump’s plan to bring Turkish (NATO) soldiers into Gaza, which means the Palestinians will be protected from the IDF by Article 5.

Should the IDF choose to break the ceasefire and attack the ISF soldiers, then Israel will find itself at war with the United States and the rest of NATO.

The Art of The Deal. –

As some patrol officers in the Twin Cities are starting to use artificial intelligence for composing their reports, the St. Paul Police Department isn’t yet taking the leap to the cutting-edge Axon Draft One. The department recently implemented its first policy on the use of AI. St. Paul police major crime investigators have already been using AI technology to transcribe interviews with victims, witnesses and suspects. The policy came about because “as a department, we realized that technology is rapidly advancing, and we need to go with the times,” said St. Paul Police Cmdr. Michele Giampolo, who’s in charge of the technology unit. “We needed to have a policy in place to safeguard … private data.” Erin Hayes, a St. Paul Police Civilian Internal Affairs Review Commission member, said the community and commission should have had the opportunity to weigh in before the department implemented its AI policy. “I don’t want to say that AI shouldn’t be used in criminal justice work, because there could be some benefit, but we have to have really good guardrails laid down, and we have to know where the data is going and who is using our data,” Hayes said. – Government Technology

Our Take: This week on Badlands Story Hour, Chris Paul and I will take on 1987’s Robocop.

At the time, this was seen as a dystopian fever dream about a future police state.

Now, with the advent of true AI and on the edge of autonomy, does this movie still seem prescient, or engineered? [Tune in at 9pET] –

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to review a ruling by a federal appeals court that, the Trump administration contends, “has already caused—and, if left in place, will continue to cause—‘untold interference with the Executive Branch’s ability to manage the southern border.’” The immigrant rights group and asylum seekers who filed the lawsuit had urged the justices to leave the decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit in place, telling them that the government’s argument “would empower border officials to render” federal law governing the processing of asylum seekers “wholly inoperable at ports of entry.” [...] The Trump administration came to the Supreme Court in July, asking the justices to weigh in. U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer echoed Bress’ dissent, telling the court that the 9th Court’s ruling “defies the plain text of the governing statutes. In ordinary English, a person ‘arrives in’ a country only when he comes within its borders. An alien thus does not ‘arrive in’ the United States while he is still in Mexico.” – ScotusBlog

Our Take: Seems obvious, right? That a migrant has not actually arrived in our country if they remain in Mexico or another foreign land. They want access to American courts and American rights, but they’ve never stepped foot in America.

Still, they feel entitled…

And that’s really our problem in America these days. The entitlement of some people to take from other people. Later today,

and I will finish Chapter 10 (and Part 2) of

. It’s recorded, because I am heading down to the Federal Court of Appeals today for my case.

The Fourth Turning

During our discussion on the show, we examine the shifting sociocultural programming to steer American youth towards collectivist ideals, and how it’s picked up in the past three decades. Millennials and Power Rangers is the example used in the book but, the thing about this book is, once you start to notice the patterns and predictability, you see it all over.

Collectivist programming of the youth has made it much easier to shift, over time, institutions and the public mind towards utopian promises. Here’s how you know it’s not real – because it hasn’t even materialized yet, but people already feel entitled to it.

People ruled by their emotions will give away the nation to signal all their virtue.

THAT is how we ended up with a bunch of foreigner, aspiring asylees clogging up American courts, claiming entitlement to privileges they never had, and getting multimillion dollar legal representation, for free, from American taxpayer subsidized NGOs. Entitlements and virtue signals.

The case against me has been briefed for nearly a year. It is just now – today – being heard by the court. We’re told it takes so long because of how busy the courts are, with so many cases they need to hear…including foreign fever dreams from far away lands based on fabricated entitlements.

I am glad SCOTUS is going to hear this, and I’m not surprised that counsel for the foreigners begged the court to leave the ambiguity in place.

They feel entitled to everything else; of course they feel entitled to manipulate our laws. –

The Russian authorities have added former Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov and economist Sergey Guriev to their official list of ‘terrorists and extremists’. Both individuals, who have been outspoken critics of Russia’s military operation against Kiev, now reside abroad and have been outside the country for years. The notice was published by Russia’s financial watchdog, Rosfinmonitoring, on Monday, but the entry offered no explanation for the designation. Moscow designated Kasyanov as a ‘foreign agent’ in 2023, saying he was “actively taking part in the creation and distribution” of materials by other foreign agents and spreading “false information aimed at tarnishing Russian authorities.” Officials also said Kasyanov opposed Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine and took part in the ‘Anti-War Committee of Russia’, an expat organization created in early 2022 shortly after the outbreak of full-scale hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. Kasyanov led the government from 2000 to 2004. – RT

Our Take: So this one is very interesting.

Last month, Putin launched a criminal investigation into this guy, accusing him of attempting a coup against Putin in 2022 after the invasion of Ukraine.

Based on Kasyanov’s basic biography — Wikipedia — he appears to have deep ties to London and DC-based thinktanks, which means he is most likely some kind of a spook. In 2006, he gave a presentation to a London-based thinktank called the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), where he claimed (as a former member of Putin’s administration) that Putin had restructured the government and consolidated power, effectively branding him as an autocrat. It would be curious to know whether this specific presentation was the origin of the “Putin is a strongman dictator” narrative.

Here is a list of the companies that fund the IISS.

That’s the British/American military industrial complex, and tells you everything you need to know about the IISS. –

BONUS ITEMS

Ex-Treasury Secretary and Harvard professor Larry Summers announced plans Monday to step back from public commitments amid fallout from the release of emails between him and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The former Clinton and Obama administration official had exchanged emails and text messages with the disgraced financier well after his 2008 guilty plea in Florida for sex crimes – and up until Epstein’s July 2019 arrest on federal child sex trafficking charges, a trove of documents released by Republicans on the House Oversight Committee revealed last week. “I am deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain they have caused,” Summers said in a statement, obtained by The Post. “I take full responsibility for my misguided decision to continue communicating with Mr. Epstein,” he added. Summers explained that stepping away is “one part of my broader effort to rebuild trust and repair relationships with the people closest to me.” However, the 70-year-old professor said he would continue to “fulfill my teaching obligations” at Harvard. – New York Post

The family of Cleo Gratton, an 84-year-old retired diamond driller who died earlier this month in Chelmsford, Ontario, of natural causes after being approved for assisted suicide, is speaking publicly about their appalling experience in the Canadian healthcare system. According to the CBC, the elderly man “told his family he would rather die than go back to Health Sciences North in Sudbury,” and that a recent stay there found Gratton, who was suffering from heart disease and kidney failure, spending one night in the emergency room and then being transferred to a bed sitting in the hallway on the seventh floor. “There were no lights, all the bulbs in that hallway had been completely removed,” his daughter, Lynn, told the CBC. “The only light we had was almost like a desk lamp that had been bolted to the wall. Patients are passing by, nurses are going by, no privacy, no compassion, no dignity.” The visit took place in mid-October, after which Gratton decided to apply for “medical aid in dying,” or assisted suicide. Lynn said that nurses had to use headlamps to inspect her father’s feet, and that the experience was “just one thing after another and it really opened our eyes to what’s going on in our hospitals. – Life Site

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. If you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative.

We are the news now.