Now, onto the news from Thursday, November 7 …

Back in July after the first Trump assassination attempt, I wrote that there can be no national unity, no burying the hatchet or cooling the rhetoric with people who have been encouraging political violence and pushing assassination prep for years. You can’t smack someone in the face with a hammer and then insist everyone calm down. Trump’s election victory doesn’t change that. Those in the news media who spent years calling Trump a fascist and comparing him to Hitler, claiming he represents a threat to democracy and that he’ll use his presidential powers to go after his enemies, should not be forgiven. Their lies and nonstop propaganda should not be forgotten. No one should ever take them seriously again. When they try to engage the public square, they should either be ignored entirely or met with a wall of mockery and derision. They are enemies of the American people, whom they openly despise, and there can be no real unity with them no matter what they might say in the future. Going forward, it should be a mark of shame to be associated with MSNBC, CBS News, and CNN. Same goes for The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, and Politico. All the “prestige” media outlets that perpetrated lies, distortions, and unhinged rhetoric about Trump should lose so much credibility that their reader and viewer bases collapse, advertisers abandon them, and they get broken up and sold off for parts. If Laurene Powell Jobs wants to run a vanity magazine for her own entertainment, fine. But let’s not pretend it’s a serious place where serious journalists work. We all know what it is now. — The Federalist

Our Take: A consistent contributing factor in America’s division is the ongoing lack of accountability. For the past four years, right-leaning Americans watched in horror as Democrats brazenly wielded power as a political weapon.

In contrast, left-leaning Americans embraced unconstitutional home raids, special counsel witch hunts, weaponized courts, political prisoners and the systematic destruction of every standard and norm when it came to their ideological opponents.

They called this righteousness.

The former has been so traumatized these past few years that they’re unable to fully celebrate winning this election. We are all waiting for the other shoe, the rug, the hose.

The latter is crying about fascism in fear of weaponized government — a 180 from their prior four year embrace of using systemic power to deliver political retribution.

This article does an excellent job spotlighting these color revolutionaries — the anatomy of the swamp:

“Legacy media outlets, the polling industry, the Democrat-funded nonprofits and the academics and activists who run them have all now been exposed as cogs in a giant propaganda machine.”

“…the government officials and institutions who tried to bankrupt and jail Trump…” Jack Smith and “and everyone else at Biden’s DOJ who was involved in these lawfare cases…”

The FBI and other agencies that engaged in “one of the most egregious abuses of power in American history.”

While we need to heal within our communities, with our neighbors and families and friends, we cannot allow calls for “unity” and “harmony” to prevent us from attacking the metastasized cancer in our great American experiment.

No deals.

If that seems harsh, consider that they had to know they’d get caught. Criminal enterprise never lasts forever, and the writing about this one has been on the wall too long. They knew they’d get caught, but they decided to put the country through it all anyway — years of hell — for no reason other than their corrupt pursuit of power.

You cannot restore public trust without truth and accountability. Both are required. —

President Trump announced today that Susan Wiles, his 2024 campaign manager, will serve as his White House Chief of Staff, making Wiles the first woman to hold the position. “Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns,” President Trump stated. “Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again. It is a well-deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud.” Wiles, known for her strategic acumen and ability to build winning coalitions, has been a key figure in Trump’s political success over the past decade. She played a crucial role in his victorious 2024 campaign, which secured Trump’s historic return to the presidency. Her appointment underscores Trump’s trust and reliance on her political instincts as he prepares to lead the country for a second non-consecutive term. As Chief of Staff, Wiles will be responsible for managing the president’s agenda, overseeing White House operations, and acting as a critical liaison between the administration and Congress. Her deep experience in campaign management and proven track record of political successes are expected to shape the strategic direction of the administration. — Badlands News

Our Take: Congratulations to Susie Wiles on being the first person officially appointed to the incoming Trump Administration.

That, in and of itself, is a major achievement. Being the first female Chief of Staff in history is also very noteworthy, and something that we should absolutely take the opportunity to rub in Rachel Maddow's smug face.

But we must also take this opportunity to eviscerate identity politics from our society, and tribalism, in general. We must stop thinking of ourselves in terms of labels—which is a conditioning thrust upon us by the social engineers—and start thinking of ourselves as Americans.

I was going to go lighthearted with this one, post a funny South Park clip and do a contrast with the opposition, who are busy launching a new Trump-inspired brand of feminism in South Korea where women swear off men and remain childless and sexless throughout their lives. (Pretty sure Rachel Maddow already beat you to market, and has the "crone" demographic firmly cornered.)

Then I looked into Susie Wiles, and realized that she's not only a badass, but that she has a very interesting history.

After helping to get President Trump elected in 2016, The Donald "deputized" her in 2018 to help Congressman Ron DeSantis run for Governor of Florida. Wiles succeeded with the task, and joined the Desantis administration.

Check out the language from this 2022 article:

Wiles once served as a top adviser to DeSantis, but she was abruptly ousted from his inner circle in 2019 amid rising tensions between the duo and was then let go from Trump’s campaign operation at the governor’s behest. She was later reinstated.

“I’ve never heard her bash on DeSantis in a ruthless way, but I think she is very aware that he was intimately involved in [her] getting bounced from the 2020 campaign,” said a current Trump adviser.

At the very least, it was enough to create a lasting fissure in their relationship, which several well-placed sources said is virtually nonexistent nowadays. But some believe Wiles’ familiarity with DeSantis – especially his potential weaknesses as a candidate – could also be useful in the future.

“I don’t think President Trump would have won Florida in 2016 without Susie Wiles, and she was instrumental in Ron DeSantis’ victory [as governor] in 2018. They would both benefit from having Susie involved in a 2024 campaign,” said David Bossie, a longtime Trump friend and adviser.

“No doubt” she would be more loyal to Trump in a primary, said Caputo.

Bro.

Was Susie Wiles President Trump's mole into the DeSantis op?

Was she the one who mapped it all out, and maybe helped subvert Ron's attempt to dethrone President Trump as the leader of the MAGA movement? As well as derail President Trump's return to the White House?

The fact that Susie Wiles developed a dislike of DeSantis way back in 2019, to the point where he had to fire her—and then worked to get her later removed from the Trump 2020 campaign—is perhaps one of the best credentials any future member of the new Trump administration will possess. It speaks to her discernment, integrity, and courage, but also her loyalty to President Trump and MAGA.

And now she's in charge of the hiring and staffing process for the entire new Trump administration?

Susie, you are most welcomed here, among us.

PS — Hey Rachel, suck on that. —

Far-left activists and self-identified Democrats appear to have found a scapegoat for their humiliating defeat in the 2024 presidential election: Hispanic Americans. Many leftists have unleashed racist insults and smears against Hispanic Americans after they played a major role in fueling Donald Trump’s comeback on Election Day. On average, Hispanic-majority counties went for Trump by 10 percentage points, according to The New York Times. These numbers have sparked vitriolic responses from prominent left-wing voices. On Wednesday’s episode of The View, host Sunny Hostin suggested Latino men supported Trump to “deport” themselves, invoking a racist stereotype about Hispanics and legal status. Hostin also referred to pro-Trump white women as “uneducated.” — Headline USA

Our Take: The anti-racists have always been the racists. They’re terrible at hiding it but, in the wake of Tuesday’s election, they’re not even trying.

As Democrats come to terms with hemorrhaging minority voters this cycle, they’re now referring to Latino men as white supremacists.

This isn’t new. The white supremacy boogie man is hardcoded into the leftist psyche.

“Multicultural white supremacy” is the logical outcome of intersectionality doctrine, and we’ve been here for years.

The underlying premise of this worldview is that anyone rejecting globalism and advocating to put America and Americans first — even black and brown people — are only doing so because of a subconscious allegiance to systemic whiteness.

TL;DR: Everyone that disagrees with me is racist.

The reason this lunacy persists is that it’s useful. The goal of the social justice movement has always been to keep the people divided and fighting each other — so we never unite to fight the global communists.

The race war is a really a class war. The class war is really a coup. Its frontline soldiers — like those currently attacking Latino men as white supremacists — are useful idiots who work for free. They work for free because they’re true believers.

All that to say, the anti-racists didn’t become racist to fight racism. The power was within them all along. —

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory in his first public comment on the U.S. vote, and he praised the president-elect’s courage during the July assassination attempt. “His behavior at the moment of an attempt on his life left an impression on me. He turned out to be a brave man,” Putin said at an international forum following a speech in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. “He manifested himself in the very correct way, bravely as a man,” he added. Putin also said that what Trump has said “about the desire to restore relations with Russia, to help end the Ukrainian crisis, in my opinion, deserves attention at least.” The Kremlin earlier welcomed Trump’s claim that he could negotiate an end to the conflict in Ukraine “in 24 hours” but emphasized that it will wait for concrete policy steps. ″I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate him on his election as president of the United States of America,” Putin said in a question-and-answer session at the conference. As to what he expects from a second Trump administration, Putin said, “I don’t know what will happen now. I have no idea.” — AP News

Our Take: So like a day after it is reported that Putin will not call Trump directly to congratulate him on his election victory, we get this, instead? Vlad publicly calling Trump a brave man, deeply implying that he is inspired by our President?

(I guess it really was just a bunch of towel-snapping, huh? Trump and Putin are for sure locker room guys.)

But Putin said more than just "congrats" to Trump at the 21st annual Valdai International Discussion Club. A lot more, in fact.

Rather than my analysis, why don't I just let you hear [and read] it directly from the source?

"To a certain extent, the moment of truth is coming. The previous world order is irreversibly becoming a thing of the past. One can say it has become a thing of the past and the shaping of the new world order has become the scene of uncompromising fight. Uncompromising, first and foremost, for the reason that it's not even the battle for power or geopolitical influence. It's a clash of the very principals that would be the foundation between the relations of the countries at the next historical stage. Its outcome will define whether all of us, jointly, can build a world that would allow everyone to develop and to solve the outstanding contradictions based on mutual respect of cultures and civilization without coercion and use of force."

Wew, lad. This is like the hero speech at the climax of the film, right before the final battle, as the protagonist attempts to inspire and rally an eclectic group of men against a common [and formidable] enemy.

As to what he expects from a second Trump administration, Putin said, “I don’t know what will happen now. I have no idea.”

Oh, Vlad, don't make me laugh. (I'm already sore from laughing so hard at Rachel Maddow.) —

Another Take: Wednesday, world leaders lined up to pay fealty ... err, "congratulate" Donald Trump on his reelection bid, including the Proxy Prince of Ukraine and the Collectivist Queen in Brussels.

Vladimir Putin waited until Thursday, after his closest advisors and spokesman reiterated that US-Russia relations are at their "lowest point" in modern history, and so, could only improve.

China responded with veiled indifference.

These leaders, unlike their NATO and EU counterparts, are operating from a position of strength, which is why they don't need to prostrate themselves at the feet of the Orange Man to keep suckling off the teet of the US taxpayer.

If you pay attention to the war beneath the war, you also understand that they're operating from a position of shared informational (and NARRATIVE) dominance, in that they know exactly who Trump is, and share his natural enemies, just as they have the whole time.

The machine doesn't fear Trump, Putin OR Xi ...

They fear Trump, Putin AND Xi. —

Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who backed President-elect Donald Trump, said Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) bureaucracy should be winnowed down. Before the election, Trump had floated Kennedy as having a role in his administration, namely targeting federal agencies that oversee health care, food, and drugs. “There are entire departments, like the nutrition department at the FDA ... that have to go—that are not doing their job. They’re not protecting our kids,” Kennedy told MSNBC on Wednesday. When he was asked if he would remove any health agencies, Kennedy said, “to eliminate the agencies, as long as it requires congressional approval, I wouldn’t be doing that.” “I can get the corruption out of the agencies,” he added. Kennedy added in a separate interview with Fox News earlier this week that “we don’t know what I’m going to do. I talked to the president about it yesterday, and he asked me what I wanted, and I said, we’re developing a proposal now.” When he was asked if he would remove any health agencies, Kennedy said, “to eliminate the agencies, as long as it requires congressional approval, I wouldn’t be doing that.” “I can get the corruption out of the agencies,” he added. — The Epoch Times

Our Take: At first glance, one may be a bit dismayed at RFK's remark that he won't be abolishing agencies, but rather cleansing them of corruption. But I actually see a lot of genius in this strategy, as RFK clearly is not suggesting that these agencies are necessary and therefore be allowed to remain in existence;

What he is saying is that he (and Trump) have no intention of waiting to seek the necessary congressional procedures before they start dismantling the Deep State. Sure, those processes will come, in due time, but until then, we can take the advice that Colonel Macgregor gave during an interview with our boy, Zak Paine.

Don't threaten me with a good time, Colonel. —

BONUS ITEMS

It's not a good day for the establishment. Just hours after Kamala Harris - and the Democrats - staggering loss which ushered in Trump as president for the third time and gave Republicans a sweep of Congress, Germany’s three-party ruling coalition which had been on the verge of collapse for months, imploded on Wednesday evening after Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced he will fire Finance Minister Christian Lindner over persistent rifts on spending and economic reforms, a move that paves the way for a snap election at the end of March. The firing ejects Lindner’s fiscally conservative Free Democratic Party (FDP) from the troubled coalition, forcing Scholz to call for a confidence vote that he said would take place on January 15. If Scholz loses that vote, which is virtually certain, a snap election is set to take place by March. The collapse of Germany's government came just hours after Donald Trump’s clear win in the U.S. election, a result that stunned German political leaders, who depend on American military might for their country’s defense and fear Trump’s tariff policies will hobble German industry. “Dear fellow citizens, I would have liked to have spared you this difficult decision, especially in times like these, when uncertainty is growing,” said Scholz - viewed as the weakest German chancellor in decades - in a statement at the chancellery. But the rifts inside the coalition proved too great to overcome. Caught in the middle of an impossible battle, Lindner and his conservative FDP insisted that the German government stick to strict spending rules and cut taxes, even as his left-wing coalition partners wanted to maintain social spending and boost German industry through economic stimulus. — ZeroHedge

A top adviser to Kamala Harris’ failed 2024 presidential campaign deleted his X account Thursday after he appeared to blame President Biden and the “deep hole” he left Democrats in for the vice president’s historic loss. David Plouffe, who also managed former President Barack Obama’s successful 2008 campaign, made the veiled jab while praising Harris and the Harris-Walz campaign staff. “It was a privilege to spend the last 100 days with Kamala Harris and the amazing staff led by @jomalleydillon who left it all on the field for their country. We dug out of a deep hole but not enough,” Plouffe, 57, wrote in the since-deleted X post. “A devastating loss. Thanks for being in the arena, all of you.” Plouffe’s account then vanished as of early Thursday. “Just taking a break as part of reimmersion into life and out of the campaign bunker,” he explained of the sudden online absence in a statement to Politico. Plouffe’s remarks about a “deep hole” came as a bevy of Democrats had been privately — and publicly — panning Biden for dropping out of the race so late in the game, suggesting that hindered Harris’ chances. — NY Post

