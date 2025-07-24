The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, July 23rd …

Today, the Department of Justice announced the formation of a Strike Force to assess the evidence publicized by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and investigate potential next legal steps which might stem from DNI Gabbard’s disclosures. This Department takes alleged weaponization of the intelligence community with the utmost seriousness. Upon the formation of the Strike Force, Attorney General Pamela Bondi stated: “The Department of Justice is proud to work with my friend Director Gabbard and we are grateful for her partnership in delivering accountability for the American people. We will investigate these troubling disclosures fully and leave no stone unturned to deliver justice.” — The United States Department of Justice

Our Take: The creation of a "Strike Force" is important.

This type of program was originally created to "to pursue illegal racketeering by organized crime syndicates..."

"A strike force emphasizes the pooling of criminal intelligence data among investigative agencies..." […]

There is substantially more evidence that Obama's intelligence community has worked to influence United States elections than any other foreign country ever has. —

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has completed its investigation into businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi in a case involving the misappropriation of UAH 9.2 billion from PrivatBank, according to a press release issued by NABU on Wednesday, July 23. The investigation concluded one day after public remarks by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko criticizing NABU for the slow pace of progress in cases related to Kolomoisky. This marks the fourth episode in the broader investigation into the embezzlement of PrivatBank funds, but the first one directly implicating Kolomoiskyi. — LIGA

AND

Hundreds of Ukrainians took to the streets across the country on Tuesday to protest Vladimir Zelensky’s crackdown on anti-corruption agencies. The campaign is seen by many as an authoritarian push by the Ukrainian leader towards consolidating power. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) were placed under executive oversight following security raids on the NABU, with Zelensky suggesting that the anti-corruption infrastructure was subject to Russian influence. — RT

Our Take: It appears that when Zelensky raided/seized control of those anti-corruption offices on Monday, he upset his handlers in the west. Now there are public demonstrations and the makings of regime change operations.

Then on Wednesday, one of these anti-corruption offices said they had completed their investigation into detained billionaire Igor Kolomoisky, meaning the trial(s) can now begin.

These anti-corruption offices were created by Zelensky western handlers in 2015. So why would they get upset with Zelensky for raiding the offices and arresting alleged Russian assets? Something here doesn’t make sense.

—

Kentucky GOP Senator Rand Paul is urging the Department of Justice (DOJ) to bring charges against former senior national health advisor Anthony Fauci, accusing him of lying to Congress while requesting that the agency test whether former President Joe Biden’s blanket pardons will hold up in court. Paul, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, told Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk that he believes Fauci “committed a felony by lying to Congress.” “You have to charge him with a felony; take him to court, and then the court will decide whether or not the pardon is upheld,” Paul stated.

— One America News Network

Our Take: I love this idea. The reality of our system of government is that the pardons will likely stand until they are challenged; but challenging them — even just one — can be the catalyst for justice on the auto-pen scandal (an overt act in the treasonous Grand Conspiracy).

It’s right and just that the “one” would be Fauci. His fake pardon was the most offensive.

Dr. Anthony Fauci:

1980s — Criticized for slow and bureaucratic response to the AIDS crisis

1992 — AZT drug pricing and safety controversy during AIDS epidemic

2003–2004 — Project BioShield oversight and biodefense spending

2011–2014 — Gain-of-function and global biosecurity concerns

2020 — Flip-flop on mask guidance during early COVID response

2020–2021 — NIH and Wuhan lab gain-of-function research

2021 — Release of Fauci’s early pandemic emails

2022 — NIAID-funded beagle experiments

2024 — Fauci named in House investigations on COVID-19 and NIH funding

2024 — Testimony before Congress

And that AI list leaves out the Remdesivir, mRNA gene therapies, and the truth about “virology.”

Rand Paul is right. Let’s test the pardon. —

The federal judge now overseeing the Justice Department's request to unseal grand jury records from Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell's criminal case said in a new order Tuesday that he plans to rule "expeditiously" on the matter but requires more information before he can. "The Court intends to resolve this motion expeditiously," District Judge Paul Engelmayer said in a four-page order, filed Tuesday. "However, the Court cannot rule on the motion without additional submissions," the order also said. — ABC News

AND

A judge on Wednesday rejected a Trump administration request to unseal transcripts from grand jury investigations of Jeffrey Epstein years ago in Florida, though a similar request for the work of a different grand jury is pending in New York. U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg in West Palm Beach said the request to release grand jury documents from 2005 and 2007 did not meet any of the extraordinary exceptions under federal law that could make them public. The Justice Department last week asked the judge to release records to quell a storm among supporters of President Donald Trump who believe there was a conspiracy to protect Epstein’s clients, conceal videos of crimes being committed and other evidence. In 2008, Epstein cut a deal with federal prosecutors in Florida that allowed him to escape more severe federal charges and instead plead guilty to state charges of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and solicitation of prostitution. — AP News

Our Take: Let’s see what the grand jury was shown and compare it with what SDNY gave Bondi and Patel.

Methinks y’all took the bait. —

***

Another Take: Versailles is falling.

Obama and Epstein may be clogging the news cycle, but between the beats, Trump is providing signal as to the REAL war.

The war on the true invisible enemy.

Read the latest Bright Brief, 'The Siege of Versailles' for free and discover how patriots are bringing down the core pillar of the Deep State's System of Systems.

Very slowly ... and then all at once. —

President Donald Trump's administration was dealt a new legal loss by a federal appeals court over his executive order regarding birthright citizenship on Wednesday. […] The ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit marked a significant setback for President Trump's efforts to redefine U.S. citizenship rules. Trump's executive action seeks to prevent children born on U.S. soil from automatically receiving citizenship if neither parent was an American citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of birth. Wednesday's decision from the appeals court reinforced the 14th Amendment's long-standing interpretation making birthright citizenship accessible to nearly all individuals born in the U.S., regardless of their parents' legal status. The appeals court ruled on Wednesday that Trump's executive order is unconstitutional and upheld a lower-court decision that blocked its nationwide enforcement. — Newsweek

Our Take: The Birthright citizenship EO challenge is likely going back to SCOTUS. This is great because we will get legal clarity such that we can remedy the problem.

If SCOTUS agrees with Trump’s interpretation I of the citizenship clause (which is clearly correct based on the congressional debates at the time), then the matter is settled.

If SCOTUS decides that the long held precedent of touching the magic soil is the correct interpretation, then we need to change the law. And some legislators are already on that:

Either way, we have a path to remedying this particular problem. If Congress decides to come back to work, that is.

America First. —

Syria’s interim government has requested Turkey’s support to strengthen its defense capabilities, Turkish officials said Wednesday, following sectarian violence over the past two weeks that drew in Israeli strikes. The defense ministry officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity according to procedures, said that Syria has also sought assistance to combat “terrorist organizations,” including the Islamic State group. Turkey was working toward providing training, advisory services and technical support to help strengthen Syria’s defense capacity, the officials added. Syrian officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

— The Times of Israel

Our Take: This quote from Ambassador to Turkey and US Special Envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, is a buried gem.

Tom Barrack was effectively giving the green light to Erdoğan to come in and stop the IDF. But will he? —

Silicon Valley’s risky bet on President Donald Trump is starting to pay dividends. Trump on Wednesday revealed the White House’s plan to help the United States lead a global race to develop artificial intelligence. He also signed three executive orders that will facilitate exports of U.S. technologies and boost the build-out of data centers — advancing the agenda of executives and investors seeking to cash in on an AI gold rush. Trump delivered the plan at an event co-hosted by the Hill and Valley Forum, an influential interest group founded by tech leaders, and “All-In,” a popular Silicon Valley podcast co-hosted by White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks. — The Washington Post

Our Take: Trump tells the tech companies that they must put America first.

“For too long much of our tech industry pursued a radical globalism that left millions of Americans feeling distrustful and betrayed… Many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building factories in China, hiring workers in India, and stashing profits in Ireland, all the while dismissing and even censoring their fellow citizens right here at home. Under President Trump, those days are over. We need US technology companies to be all-in for America. We want you to put America first. You have to do that. That’s all we ask.” [Clip Link] —

Armenia has quietly agreed to hand over a strategic part of its territory to the US, the Spanish news outlet Periodista Digital has claimed. The small, landlocked country in the South Caucasus has a longstanding dispute with neighboring, oil-rich Azerbaijan, which in 2023 regained full control over the breakaway region of Karabakh. On Tuesday, the Spanish publication reported having obtained a copy of a memorandum from unnamed members of the Armenian diaspora in France, outlining the creation of a 42-kilometer (27-mile) corridor through southern Armenia, connecting Azerbaijan with its exclave of Nakhchivan. The area would reportedly be managed by a US company and protected by around 1,000 armed private contractors, who would be authorized to use force to “preserve the integrity of the corridor.” The arrangement is said to be designed to last 99 years. — RT

Our Take: Last week on Breaking History we had on Joaquin Flores and discussed this issue at length. [Full Episode] —

A federal appeals court handed a victory Wednesday to Mike Lindell, ruling that the MyPillow founder doesn’t have to pay a $5 million award to a software engineer who disputed data that Lindell claims proves that China interfered in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that an arbitration panel overstepped its authority in 2023 when it awarded $5 million to the engineer, Robert Zeidman, of Las Vegas, who took Lindell up on his “Prove Mike Wrong Challenge.” “It’s a great day for our country,” a jubilant Lindell said in an interview. “This is a big win. It opens the door to getting rid of these electronic voting machines and getting paper ballots, hand-counted.” — AP News

Our Take: If I recall correctly, during Mike Lindell’s trial last month, his attorneys argued against the inclusion of testimony about this $5M dispute because the decision was under appeal.

The argument was that, if the appeal was successful, the Coomer trial jury would be biased. And, as I remember it, the judge denied their motion and said the matter was preserved in the record for appeal.

Lindell just got additional support for any potential appeals of that (Coomer) verdict. —

BONUS ITEMS

Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves as part of a plea deal that spared him the death penalty. He was sentenced to four life terms without parole and an additional 10 years for a burglary charge. The sentencing hearing, held in Boise, Idaho, included emotional victim impact statements from the families of the deceased. The murders occurred in the early hours of November 13, 2022, at a residence in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger was arrested six weeks later at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. Prosecutors revealed that DNA evidence, surveillance footage, online purchase history, and cellphone data connected him to the crime. During the hearing, Kohberger declined to make any statement, prompting murmurs from the victims’ families. — The National Pulse

We've brought in nearly $100B in tariff revenue so far and are on track for $300B this year. That's almost 1% of GDP. June delivered a budget surplus with higher revenue and lower spending. This is how we clean up the fiscal mess we inherited. [Clip Link]

— US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

