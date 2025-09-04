The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

US President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff ‘accurately’ conveys both Moscow’s and Washington’s positions on ending the Ukraine conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. Witkoff has been subjected to criticism in Western media since Trump met Putin in Alaska last month in an effort to mediate a ceasefire in Ukraine. The US president has since urged direct talks between his Russian counterpart and Vladimir Zelensky. Putin said on Wednesday that he is ready to host the Ukrainian leader in Moscow. At a press conference ending his four-day visit to China, Putin stressed that Witkoff is presenting “the position of the American president himself.” “Our talks in Anchorage showed that he quite accurately conveys the position of the Russian side,” Putin added. — RT

Our Take: Putin stressed that Witkoff is presenting "the position of the American president himself."

“Our talks in Anchorage showed that he quite accurately conveys the position of the Russian side,” Putin added.

The signal here is that Putin is acknowledging that President Trump’s team fully understands the Russian perspective, and the subtext that I see is that there is trust.

Understanding and Trust.

Those are the two critical foundation blocks of a strong relationship. Putin and Trump are building something that will have a generational impact.

—

Vladimir Putin has said Russia will continue with its goals in Ukraine invasion by military means if Moscow’s peace deal is not agreed upon. "It seems to me that if common sense prevails, it will be possible to agree on an acceptable solution to end this conflict," Putin said in Beijing yesterday. "If not, then we will have to resolve all our tasks militarily." This comes as Donald Trump issued a fresh warning saying “you’ll see things happen” if the US is unhappy with Putin’s decisions over the war in Ukraine. The US president said he was awaiting a decision from Putin, as he spoke of the ongoing loss of lives in the region due to the conflict. Putin had earlier said he would be prepared to meet Volodymyr Zelensky in Moscow following weeks of apparent stalling on peace talks since the summit in Alaska. — The Independent

Our Take: Donald Trump has responded to the obvious and significant posturing of a group the MSM is referring to as the "Axis of Upheaval" in a manner only he could.

By wishing them luck, asking for recognition of all we've done for them and reiterating to the same MSM that he has a fantastic relationship with each and every one of them ... in between bouts of escalatory rhetoric.

Of course, Trump pre-empted the Sovereign Alliance meeting in Tianjin by leading with the following, "It doesn't matter what they say. Everybody's posturing. It's all bullshit, okay? Everybody's posturing."

Do you think he excepts himself from that statement?

I wrote about EXACTLY this scenario playing out two months ago:

"So, where is it all going?

The convergence of the Sovereign Alliance in the Collective Mind and in the central narrative is going to be preceded (or pre-seeded, in this context) via the continued exposure of the Invisible Enemy, and that seems to be occurring most consistently through the cascade of proxy wars forwarding the dissolution of proxy states.

What Trump has achieved in short order is less an actual disarmament and more a narrative one, which, for it to hold, suggests the Regime has been removed from its position in Iran (lack of retaliation and willingness to come to the table,) and Israel, with the Our Boy Yoo-hoo refrain (h/t Chris Paul,) and the Israeli war hawks positioning themselves to get him out.

Ukraine, then stands as the most effective Proxy State Exposure op we've seen, with the war itself growing increasingly untenable not just on an actual level, but more so on a narrative one, as the Collective Western Mind has grown as weary as they have wary not just of Ukraine's prospects of winning the war ... but more so, of what the continuation of the fight itself might mean for them, given the primal fear narrative the Regime has saddled the US-Russia pincer with, and that I have spent a good deal of my writing in these digital pages documenting since 2022.

But there is another proxy on the game board, one whose recognition has expanded by orders of magnitude since the Covid crisis—engineered as it was—exposed just how dependent the US and the western hegemon is on the technology it supplies.

On the one hand, this has rendered China's pending (but not yet actualized) 'invasion' of Taiwan as another major fear narrative, while those in this audience, who believe there IS a Sovereign Alliance, and that Xi Jinping is a major figure in it understand that we're simply looking at the seeding for a re-run of the Russia-Ukraine narrative and all the exposures that might spin out from it."

As Trump said during his first (public) administration, "The future does not belong to globalists. It belongs to patriots."

He was not speaking to the Sovereign Alliance.

He was speaking to those arrayed against them.

We're watching the total inversion of the 'Axis and Allies' paradigm.

And the choice to recognize it is yours. [Read More] —

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a deadly warning to drug traffickers Wednesday as he shared details about a U.S. military strike that destroyed a Venezuelan drug boat in the Caribbean, killing 11 suspected Tren de Aragua narco-terrorists. "It's a new day. It's a different day, and… this is an activity the United States is not going to tolerate in our hemisphere," Hegseth said on "Fox & Friends." Venezuela's Minister of Communication and Information Freddy Nanez dismissed video of the attack as AI-generated, an accusation Hegseth dismissed. "I can tell you that was definitely not artificial intelligence. I watched it live," he said. "We knew exactly who was in that boat. We know exactly what they were doing, and we knew exactly who they represented." — Fox News

Our Take: “Defense Secretary Hegseth does not rule out regime change in Venezuela, saying: "That's a presidential-level decision and we're prepared with every asset that the American military has."”

This is all so silly. [Clip Link]—

***

Another Take: President Trump legitimately protected American citizens by defending our borders from drug traffickers from a foreign nation.

That is INFINITELY more of a threat to YOU than anyone we killed in Afghanistan or Iraq.

Let that sink in. —

After experiencing what they call years of legal setbacks, limited accountability, and delayed justice, several survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse say they see an opportunity for Congress to provide desperately needed transparency about the disgraced financier's crimes. In an interview Wednesday with ABC News' Linsey Davis, seven women who say Jeffrey Epstein sexually exploited them pleaded with Congress and the Trump administration to release the hundreds of thousands of remaining files related to the sex offender — a step they hope will show the public the scope of Epstein's actions and allow his victims to heal. "Now it is the responsibility of Congress to pass a bill so that we don't have to carry the baton of being the ones to enforce this," said Anouska De Georgiou. "This is not our job. We have done our job. We've been responsible in reporting, so I want transparency." — ABC News

Our Take: This really irritates me…

Thomas Massie posts this as though it’s heroic. But on what basis would the survivors be sued?

If they are victims — telling their story and making their allegations — they can only be successfully sued if they’re lying or violating an NDA. Victims naming their abusers is one of the most protected legal circumstances in America.

Are we seeking justice or the soap opera?

I’m of the mind that, if they’re telling the truth, getting sued would be a gift — because they can get discovery and pursue justice.

Instead — and literally citing “getting sued” as the reason — Thomas Massie wants to abandon the courtroom and name the alleged Epstein abusers under the speech and debate clause. That means he, and MTG apparently, will make the most heinous allegations — which is 100% inadmissible hearsay in a courtroom — with complete immunity and zero consideration or respect for the rights of the accused.

That’s a soap opera. It’s an influencer event. Imagine thinking the Nancy Mace playbook is something to emulate.

If the victims want justice, Massie's stunt may preclude it. Everyone will believe Massie and Marj, and the accused won’t be able to find a fair trial anywhere in America. Are we abandoning fair trials, now, too?

Are we also suddenly believing all women? Seems ill-advised. I thought info war made us more discerning — and there’s a lawfare-launching E. Jean or Blasey Ford behind every blade of grass…

That’s why the rights of the accused are so important — because without the presumption of innocence and a fair hearing of the facts, we can have no justice. The rights of the accused extend even to people accused of child sex trafficking. Especially to them.

You can accuse anyone of anything, but there are consequences for making false allegations in court. There are no consequences if/when congress people lie on the floor.

Massie and Marj pursuing this with immunity in the capitol building — rather than the victims naming their abusers in a court of law — further sows distrust in the story and may make justice impossible.

Weird for Massie to frame that as some sort of hero move. —

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special economic envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, has accused the EU of deliberately undermining US-led peace efforts in Ukraine, following media reports that Washington increasingly believes European leaders are obstructing negotiations. In a series of posts on X, Dmitriev said Brussels is “sabotaging a real peace process” by encouraging Kiev to pursue what he called “impossible demands.” His remarks came after reports in Axios and The Atlantic that the White House is growing frustrated with EU governments for undermining US President Donald Trump’s peace initiative. “EU warmongers exposed… Even Washington now sees it – EU leaders are prolonging the conflict in Ukraine with impossible demands,” Dmitriev wrote, urging the bloc to “drop Biden’s failed logic”and “stop sabotaging a real peace process.” — RT

Our Take: Yesterday on Breaking History, we did an impromptu live dig on Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev and learned (among other things) that Dmitriev, specifically, has been working directly with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Russia-Saudi trade and investment, despite the fact that MBS didn't even hold a cabinet position in the government until late January 2015, when he became the Minister of Defense.

Among other notable things that Dmitriev has done, he now is defending US Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, and in doing so is isolating the rotten European elite, and along with them the corrupt intelligence apparatus that spans multiple continents.

All of the public statements and behaviors have ostensibly brought the Putin and Trump teams together, at a time when the corrupt European establishment is spiraling, and about to crash out. —

It’s tomato season and Lidia is harvesting on farms in California’s Central Valley. She is also anxious. Attention from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement could upend her life more than 23 years after she illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border as a teenager. “The worry is they’ll pull you over when you’re driving and ask for your papers,” said Lidia, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition that only her first name be used because of her fears of deportation. “We need to work. We need to feed our families and pay our rent.” As parades and other events celebrating the contributions of workers in the U.S. are held Monday for the Labor Day holiday, experts say President Donald Trump’s stepped-up immigration policies are impacting the nation’s labor force. More than 1.2 million immigrants disappeared from the labor force from January through the end of July… That includes people who are in the country illegally as well as legal residents. — AP News

Our Take: Is BLS going to re-re-adjust Biden's job numbers down?

—

A top United Arab Emirates official warned Israel on Tuesday that annexing the West Bank would cross a “red line” that would “end the vision of regional integration,” just two days before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was slated to hold a major ministerial consultation on whether to advance the highly controversial move. “Annexation would be a red line for my government, and that means there can be no lasting peace. It would foreclose the idea of regional integration and be the death knell of the two-state solution,” Emirati special envoy Lana Nusseibeh told The Times of Israel in an interview conducted in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi. It was a shocking alarm bell from Abu Dhabi ahead of the fifth anniversary of the Abraham Accords, which the UAE initiated by becoming the first Arab country to normalize relations with Israel in over a quarter-century.

— The Times of Israel

Our Take: This message coming from the UAE is significant, as it was the UAE who ostensibly orchestrated the Abraham Accords, which were signed in September 2020. But on at least two separate occasions, Netanyahu tried to weasel out of it.

First was when he announced in May 2020 that Israel would resume the construction of new settlements in the West Bank, which provoked UAE Ambassador to the US, Yussef Al Otaiba, to write a public letter (published in Israel media) warning the Israeli people that the pursuit of these new settlements would prevent the Abraham Accords from being finalized. This led to Bibi backing down (at least, for the time being) and the terms of the deal were finalized, verbally, in the middle of August 2020.

The day before that phone call in August where all the terms were formally finalized, then Israeli Ambassador to the US, Ron Dermer, called the Trump White House to inform them that the Israelis would be holding off on signing the deal, as planned, due to the intense political environment and upcoming election. (It is said that President Trump then picked up the phone and called Bibi, and warned him that he had better be present on the call the following day, and ready to sign.)

Netanyahu’s Likud Party won the most seats in the election, but Bibi failed to put together the 61-seat coalition needed in the Knesset in order to assume the office of Prime Minister. Opposition leader Yair Lapid was then given the chance to assemble a coalition, which he did with the help of Naftali Bennet. They agreed that Bennet would become Prime Minister, while Lapid would serve as Foreign Minister. It was Lapid who inaugurated the first Israeli embassy in the UAE, with that trip being the first time an Israeli public official had officially visited the UAE.

Once again, the UAE is stepping in to warn Israel that the annexation of Palestine will provoke a collapse in the process to normalize peace and stability in the Middle East. —

Underlining that “predictability today has a huge premium in global politics”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday framed Germany as a reliable partner and said that with the world facing “economic volatility”, there was a “very powerful case” for India and the European Union, and India and Germany to work “much more closely with each other”. Jaishankar’s remarks, which followed his meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, are a thinly-veiled reference to the unpredictability of the partnership displayed by the US administration under President Donald Trump. Without criticising the US, Wadephul, who is on a two-day visit to India, echoed that “reliability”, “friendship” and “predictability” in these times of uncertainty are “invaluable”. — Indian Express

AND

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has arrived in Kyiv on an official visit. Source: Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda Details: Shmyhal received his UK counterpart at a railway station in Kyiv. [Clip Link] — Ukrainska Pravda

Our Take: "The Russians are more like us than the Germans or the English. People don't realize this, but they are more like us ideologically than most other nations on the planet."

Lt. General Steve Kwast and I discussed the Sovereign Alliance on The Narrative. [Full Episode, Clip Link] —

TikTok India has opened two positions at its Gurgaon office. The company has posted jobs on LinkedIn for “Content Moderator (Bengali Speaker), Trust and Safety” and “Wellbeing Partnership and Operations Lead, Trust and Safety.” The hiring activity comes just weeks after TikTok’s website became partially accessible to some Indian users, fuelling speculation that the Chinese video platform could be preparing for a comeback. However, the app remains banned in India. About the Content Moderator position, it specified, “Content that Content Moderator interacts with includes images, video, and text related to every-day life, but it can also include (but is not limited to) bullying; hate speech; child safety; depictions of harm to self and others, and harm to animals.” Currently, the app is still unavailable on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India. — Startup Pedia

Our Take: I’ve been talking for a long time about what might happen with Trump and TikTok. This is Trump’s post about his dominance on the platform.

Dan Scavino tweeted about Trump breaking the internet a minute later.

—

***

Another Take: TikTok is supposed to be banned in the US on September 17. Australia is implementing a 16 and under TikTok ban later this year, and India went full PunjabAnon over whether the platform is coming back.

Meanwhile, Trump is pumping the platform like it’s preparing for an IPO — and he’s dominating on content in the process.

Can’t wait to see what happens next. —

BONUS ITEMS

Florida plans to become the first state to end all vaccine mandates, including for schoolchildren, rejecting a practice that public health experts have credited for decades with limiting the spread of infectious diseases. Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo, the Florida surgeon general, made the announcement on Wednesday alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican. Mr. DeSantis rose to national prominence during the coronavirus pandemic, and over time he has espoused increasingly anti-vaccine views. “Who am I to tell you what your child should put in their body?” Dr. Ladapo, a vocal denigrator of vaccines, said to applause during an event on Wednesday in Valrico, Fla., near Tampa. “Your body is a gift from God.” He added that the administration would be “working to end” all vaccine mandates. — The New York Times

President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to quickly overturn a federal court decision striking down his administration’s wide-ranging global tariffs. Attorneys with the Justice Department urged the justices to decide the case on a highly accelerated timeline, arguing that the legal challenges against the tariffs are creating uncertainty as the administration seeks to use them to resolve a variety of foreign policy issues, including to force India to stop purchasing Russian oil. Solicitor General D. John Sauer asked the high court to accept the case by next week, hear arguments in early November and “expedite” its ultimate ruling “to the maximum extent feasible.” “The stakes in this case could not be higher,” Sauer wrote. “The President and his Cabinet officials have determined that the tariffs are promoting peace and unprecedented economic prosperity, and that the denial of tariff authority would expose our nation to trade retaliation without effective defenses and thrust America back to the brink of economic catastrophe.” — Politico

