Now, onto the news from Wednesday, January 8 …

Raging wildfires that broke out in various regions of Los Angeles, CA, Tuesday and Wednesday are spreading across the region due to extreme winds, causing historic destruction of homes and displacing thousands of people… A live 3D incident map can be found here… 9:24 PM PT — A new fire has broken out in Studio City at Vanetta Place and Sunset Drive. 9:11 PM PT — Some Los Angelenos are escaping to Disneyland… 8:38 PM PT — The Sunset Fire evacuation areas continue to expand. […] 4:45 PM PT — Pasadena Fire Department Chief Chad Augustin said that they are mobilizing 60 strike teams with 750 firefighters to battle the Eaton Fire and have received help from firefighters across California and as far away as Arizona. He described his local firefighters as “exhausted” and looking forward to the “reinforcements” that are coming. He noted that the multiple area fires yesterday strained the resources that Pasadena normally relies on with its partnership with Los Angeles County and created an unprecedented situation. He estimated that 200 to 500 structures have been damaged or lost in the Eaton Fire, whose origins are still undetermined. He also explained that the water supplied was stretched due to the demand and the power outages, but he said that the erratic wind conditions were the driving cause of the fire’s expansion, not anything related to the water supply. He also expressed hope that milder wind conditions this evening will give them time to contain the fire. (Latest) — Breitbart

Our Take: The photos and videos of Los Angeles show an apocalyptic hellscape. In Wednesday’s light, we got a clear look at the levels of devastation, but the fire still rages. It’s heartbreaking and also hard to comprehend.

Is the LA fire proof of climate change, or is it weaponized weather? Is this a terrible tragedy due to forest and water mismanagement, or is it a plan to rebuild LA as a smart city in time for the 2028 Olympics? The internet claims all these narratives and more, and I doubt we will get actual answers. We never do.

Our California Badlanders have checked in safe, so I am thanking God and praying miracles for the victims and those working hard to contain the blaze. Stay safe, everyone. —

Another Take: One half of the country is on fire. The other half is covered in ice.

I blame George R. R. Martin. —

Canada could buy the states of Alaska and Minnesota from America, the premier of the Canadian province of Ontario, Doug Ford, has suggested in response to US President-elect Donald Trump’s calls for a merger between the two countries. Canada is “the greatest country in the world” and there is no way it will fall under the rule of Washington, Ford told journalists on Monday. “I will make him [Trump] a counteroffer. How about if we buy Alaska and throw in Minnesota and [its main city] Minneapolis at the same time?” he quipped. “So, you know, it is not realistic,” the premier added. Ford said he was aware that the US president-elect “likes making these comments, and he likes joking around” by coming up with proposals like the one about the US annexing Canada. “I take that seriously. He may be joking, but under my watch that will never, ever happen,” he insisted. Since winning the presidential election in November, Trump has repeatedly referred to Canada as the “51st state” and claimed that most Canadians would “love” to become part of the US. — RT

Our Take: Canada was a French colony. It was ceded to Britain on the back of the Treaty of Paris in 1763 after the 7 Years War, and became the Dominion of Canada in 1867.

Whose dominion, you ask? The British Empire.

It's not about bringing Canada IN.

It's about kicking the Regime OUT. —

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Turkey was ready to take control of the camps that host detainees of the Islamic State members and affiliates of the group as he reiterated his country’s demand that Washington axe its alliance with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. Roughly a dozen ISIS prisons in northern Syria are located in areas controlled by the US-allied SDF, which Ankara deems a top national security threat, equating it with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants fighting for self-rule inside Turkey since 1984. While the PKK is considered a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union, the SDF remains the top ally of Washington in the fight against ISIS in Syria. Fidan argued that the SDF's contribution to the war against ISIS was limited to managing the prisons where members of the Salafi jihadist group and their affiliates are held. — Al Monitor

AND

Israel’s “unlawful actions” in Syria pose a threat to that nation’s future, blatantly violates international norms and contribute to a humanitarian crisis in the region, the Russian ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, told the UN Security Council on Wednesday. Israel launched a massive bombing campaign against Syrian targets following the fall of Syrian ruler Bashar Assad’s government in late 2024. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also proceeded to occupy more internationally recognized Syrian territory, moving into the UN-established buffer zone between the countries from the Golan Heights – a part of internationally recognized Syrian territory occupied by Israel since 1967. According to Nebenzia, the Israeli military have occupied a total of 500 square kilometers of Syrian territory. “Israel’s actions are a grave violation of the international legal decisions, including numerous [UN] Security Council and General Assembly [resolutions],” the Russian ambassador said, calling on the international body to provide an “honest assessment” of the latest developments. West Jerusalem’s campaign poses “a threat to Syria’s territorial integrity, Nebenzia warned, adding that Israel tries to present the results of its military action as “fait accompli.” — RT

Our Take: When I read these two stories, I see the pincer move by Trump and Putin against Netanyahu.

Trump is playing the good cop: focusing on the positive; praising Erdogan/Turkey for their action.

Putin is playing the bad cop: using his diplomats to deploy narratives that Israel is the proverbial turd in the punch bowl.

I will remind everyone of the Astana Platform — the series of meetings held in Astana, Kazakhstan (among other places) between Russia, Iran, and Turkey to discuss the fate of Syria. That troika determined that maintaining Syria's territorial integrity was critical, and established a constitutional committee in 2017 to facilitate a peace process between the various ethnic, political, and religious factions in Syria.

It appears that Russia has succeeded in negotiating with the new rulers of Syria to maintain their two military bases on the Syrian coast. Geographically, that puts them in the same neighborhood as the Turkish forces, who occupy Aleppo in the north. The IDF is holding territory in the deep south, near the Golan Heights, but would like to press north and take Damascus — as would the Turks.

The fall of Assad has severed the physical connection between Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iran, though that land bridge can potentially be re-established if Russia and Turkey can create a geographic safety corridor between Aleppo and the coast. Should Israel take Damascus and succeed in establishing their own "security zone" across southern Syria, Hezbollah will find itself surrounded by the IDF, and very vulnerable across Lebanon.

The one thing Hezbollah and Lebanon has working in its favor is that the IDF is spread very thin, after 15 months of intense fighting across several theaters of war. And now, the political forces in Tel Aviv are turning their attention on Egypt and the West Bank, as they hope to make a move against General Sisi and take the Sinai Peninsula. Sisi is losing the support of the Egyptian people, who are growing frustrated with the lack of Arab response to the perceived atrocities being committed against Palestine, and now Lebanon and Syria. The IDF would likely seek to seize control of the Sinai before Sisi loses control of Egypt and it falls back into the hands of the Muslim Brotherhood — who would immediately shut down the Suez Canal to all Israeli traffic.

In fact, I wouldn't be surprised to learn later that Mossad and the CIA were fomenting an Arab Spring 2.0 in Egypt in order to get the Muslim Brotherhood back into power (like they did during the first Arab Spring in 2011) so they can use the Brotherhood as a boogeyman to justify war, just like they have with Hamas and Hezbollah.

I expect to see something big happen in the Middle East soon — an event far more catalyzing than the fall of Assad. Netanyahu has succeeded in keeping his grip on power, and with Trump about to re-enter office, Bibi needs to give Trump a good reason to jump into the fray and get America's hands dirty. (Dirtier than they already are.)

The question is whether Putin and Trump stand for any of it? With all of their plans for prosperity in the region? —

The first exchange in Parliament on child sex gangs since the matter gained fresh prominence in the public mind saw the Tory leader say that the country still doesn’t know truly how bad things are because the research simply hasn’t been done. The UK’s legacy parties of government, Labour and the Conservatives, continued to bicker bitterly over who is to blame for the decades-long scandal of industrial-scale child rape by migrant heritage gangs. Yet Tory leader Kemi Badenoch made an important point in a clash in Parliament on Wednesday, underlining the case for a fresh national inquiry into child sex grooming gangs. Responding to the Prime Minister, whose position remains there is a binary choice between acting on recommendations already made by past, less comprehensive reports, or having a fresh years-long investigation and that doing both is somehow impossible, Badenoch said: “There is still work to be done. — Breitbart

Our Take: The stories coming out of the UK are shocking, as we learn that these gangs have been raping girls in Britain, as authorities looked the other way, for decades.

Yesterday revived an unbelievable story about rapes that happened in 2012. Police caught a rapist from a rape gang in the act, had a quick chat, then drove away.

This happened in 2012, and Tauqeer “Toki” Hussain was found guilty of two counts of rape of one underage victim and one count of rape for a second underage victim. He was eventually held accountable, but that girl was still raped in front of disinterested or impotent and unarmed police.

From the Guardian, reporting at the time, “He was given a total sentence of 18 years. He raped both girls in the underground carpark.” Twelve men were arrested with Hussain, but the rape gangs continued and, as Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said, they still have no idea the extent of the problem.

The great migration was a resounding success for the regime. They brandished weaponized empathy, as well as fear of being labeled some sort of racist or bigot, as sticks to ensure the population didn’t protest the relocation of monsters into their communities.

It worked. They didn’t, at least not materially, and countless underage girls have been raped over decades as a result.

Something about weak men and tough times comes to mind.

The child rapists need to be held accountable; the politicians that enabled them out of cowardice or for political expediency, maybe even more so.

—

A Texas federal court judge ordered Frank Richard Ahlgren III and any associates to hand over any crypto public and private keys, accounts and access codes. An early Texas Bitcoin investor was ordered to surrender his crypto and other wallet private keys and access codes as part of a restraining order after being sentenced in December to two years in prison for tax fraud. Frank Richard Ahlgren III, who falsely underreported capital gains on over $3.7 million in Bitcoin sales between 2017 and 2019, owes the US government about $1.1 million in restitution. Austin Federal Court Judge Robert Pitman on Jan. 6 ordered Ahlgren and any of his family, friends or representatives to identify and provide any physical devices used to store his cryptocurrency, along with any public keys, private keys, seed phrases or passphrases. — Coin Telegraph

Our Take: What would you do if a guy dressed up in a Black Robe ordered you to provide your seed phrase?

I would tell that weirdo it's not Halloween and to eat a large bag of dicks!

Bitcoin is Digital 1776! —

Attorney General Merrick Garland plans to release only the volume of special counsel Jack Smith’s report dealing with Donald Trump’s plans to subvert the transfer of power after his loss in the 2020 election, holding back on sharing the Mar-a-Lago report while the president-elect’s two co-defendants still face trial. Federal prosecutors made Garland’s plans clear in a Wednesday morning filing urging an appeals court to reject a bid from Trump valet Walt Nauta and property manager Carlos De Oliveira to bar the attorney general from releasing the report in its entirety. Garland made the determination at Smith’s recommendation “to avoid any risk of prejudice.” “The Attorney General determined that he will not make a public release of Volume Two while defendants’ cases remain pending. That should be the end of the matter,” prosecutors wrote. […] Garland’s decision, however, all but assures the public will never see Smith’s report reviewing Trump’s mishandling of classified records at his Palm Beach, Fla., resort. — The Hill

Our Take: I'm having a hard time getting into the meat and potatoes of this particular lawfare, because I feel that in order to understand the nuance of what is happening with the release of this report requires a scalpel, when the situation really necessitates a chainsaw.

Everything being done to Donald Trump and his associates by the FBI is a farce. It's beyond a clown show, beyond a "miscarriage of justice," as the common parlance goes.

I realize the likelihood that there are important "templates" being established and legal precedents being set by these goons, but what bothers me is that in order to bring those precedents full circle, it feels like we have to continue indulging the rotten system that has been left for us (MAGA) to fix.

I could be wrong about that — I'm not a lawyer — I'm just at a point where I feel like such substantial action is needed to course-correct the direction this country is headed, that perpetuating the ruse that the political persecution of Donald Trump was somehow legitimate — perhaps just a little overzealous — feels counterproductive.

Frankly, the hour is late and we are desperately short on time, considering the state of the economy and the finances of the average American family. I'm just not sure if we have the luxury time to sit through a prolonged lawfare campaign against the corrupt FBI (which will take months, if not years, to fully resolve) simply to demonstrate, beyond all reasonable doubt, that President Trump was wrongfully and maliciously prosecuted by a corrupt oligarchy.

I would rather simply expose that corrupt oligarchy for murdering President JFK, orchestrating 9/11, orchestrating October 7th, orchestrating COVID-19, and stealing the 2020 election — among other things.

Those are the kind of revelations that will catalyze fundamental and systemic change in this country — "community revulsion" on a national scale.

—

With less than two weeks before Donald Trump is sworn in as President, his pick to lead Health and Human Services is facing a new legal challenge — over alleged voter fraud. A complaint filed by the left-leaning watchdog group “Accountable.US” on Wednesday morning, and shared exclusively with POLITICO, alleged that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. committed felony election fraud when he voted in the 2024 election. The complaint, filed with New York State Board of Elections, calls on the agency’s Division of Election Law Enforcement to investigate Kennedy for “registering for and voting” from “a New York residence at which he does not legally reside.” — Politico

Our Take: A leftist watchdog group called “Accountable.US” is hilarious. All of a sudden there are leftist watchdog groups that care about voter integrity? Are they examining the pandemic of non-citizens on the voting rolls, too, or just harassing their political opponents with lawfare?

If Kennedy committed voter fraud — and that’s a big if considering the source — then he should be held accountable. Of course, the precedent that governs complaints about voter fraud is The Doctrine of Ignore, Deny, Dismiss. Let’s see if this “non-political” non profit has better luck.

Also, political nonprofits that secure their tax-free status by claiming to be “non-political” when they aren’t actually non political should be held accountable.

Even…no, especially if their name is “Accountable.” —

With less than two weeks until Donald Trump takes the oath of office, only a small handful of his nominees appear on track for immediate confirmation — sparking tensions between the Senate GOP and Trump’s inner circle. At a private lunch on Tuesday, Republican senators discussed whether they should — or even could, under law and Senate rules — advance Trump nominees without final FBI background checks, financial disclosures and other paperwork, according to a person in the room. They discussed whether they could at least hold confirmation hearings without documents submitted, holding off on final action until the process is complete. And the subject of nominations could come up again Wednesday evening, when Trump meets with Republican senators on Capitol Hill. The internal debate surrounds what has become an obsession for the president-elect and his top allies… Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said a planned hearing for Trump’s attorney general pick, Pam Bondi, could be pushed back due to a delayed FBI background check.— Politico

Our Take: Senator Fetterman says he's been meeting with Trump appointees and is going to vote for many of them.

This apparently has led to a lot of pushback from his party, proving once again that the democrats are about division, not progress. —

Editor’s Note: Senate confirmation hearings begin on Tuesday, January 14 according to the latest Senate Committee schedule. We will cover them live on Badlands Media. Don’t miss it!

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu knew that his aide Eli Feldstein intended to leak a highly classified document to the foreign press, Feldstein’s lawyer told the Supreme Court last month according to a newly released court transcript.

The transcript of the December 5 hearing, first obtained and published by the Ynet news website on Wednesday, includes an exchange between Feldstein’s lawyer Oded Savoray and Supreme Court justice Alex Stein when Savoray was arguing for his client’s release from detention to house arrest.

Savoray also alleged during the proceedings that Feldstein was acting under Netanyahu’s instructions in the context of the security leaks scandal. […]

The affair centers around what prosecutors allege were Feldstein’s efforts to sway public opinion surrounding the negotiations for the release of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in a more favorable direction for Netanyahu, days after six hostages were murdered by the terror group last August. — Times of Israel

AND

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that mediators were “very close” to securing a ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas and that an agreement is all but inevitable, even if it has to wait for the next administration to finalize. “I hope that we can get it over the line in the time that we have left, but if we don’t, then the plan that President [Joe] Biden put forward for a ceasefire-hostage deal will be handed over to the incoming administration, and I believe that when we get that deal — and we’ll get it — it’ll be based on the plan that President Biden put before the world back in May,” Blinken said during a press conference with his French counterpart in Paris. The plan unveiled by Biden in May was an Israeli proposal authorized by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which envisioned a three-staged hostage release. Now, however, the US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators are largely focusing on reaching an agreement for the first phase of that framework during which the remaining female, elderly and severely ill hostages would be released in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian security prisoners, a partial IDF withdrawal from Gaza and a mass influx of humanitarian aid into the Strip. The temporary ceasefire would last around six weeks and see the release of roughly 34 hostages, officials familiar with the negotiations have told The Times of Israel. Blinken said that the Biden administration has also spent significant time advancing an initiative for the post-war management of Gaza that includes arrangements for the Strip’s security, administration and reconstruction. “There too, we’re ready to hand that over to the [Trump] administration so it can work on it and run with it when the opportunity is there,” he said. — Times of Israel

Our Take: Blinken is grifting, again. During a press conference on Monday, Trump brought up incoming Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Trump's golf partner who was present during that assassination scare months back, explaining that Witkoff has been working on a hostage negotiation deal "for months." That's interesting, considering that back in late November, Trump said he was "surprised" to hear from Israeli President Isaac Herzog that the hostages being held by Hamas were still alive.

The WaPo reports a bunch of details about the potential hostage deal in this article, citing an "anonymous" source within Hamas (of course).

However, Netanyahu was quick to throw cold water on their optimism.

In a statement Monday, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the 34 names had originally been put forward by Israeli negotiators in July. “As yet, Israel has not received any confirmation or comment by Hamas regarding the status of the hostages appearing on the list,” the statement said.

We are now learning from the lawyer of a Netanyahu aide who was recently arrested for illegally removing classified intelligence related to the hostage negotiations from the Prime Minister's office — with plans to release it to the press, allegedly in hopes of thwarting the deal — that Netanyahu was well aware of these plans.

In fact, the allegations now are that the aide, Eli Feldstein, was acting under the direct orders of Netanyahu. (gasp!)

But wouldn't that mean that Bibi was trying to scuttle his own hostage negotiation? Why on earth would he do something like that? Could it be because he wants to prolong the hostage crisis as long as possible? Or maybe because — as Trump has suggested — there are no remaining hostages? (Perhaps there never were?)

During Trump's press conference on Monday, he issued a stern warning that the hostages better be released by the time he is inaugurated, or there would be hell to pay for everyone involved. That's interesting language — "for everyone involved."

Wouldn't that include Netanyahu? —

After a presidential campaign where both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pushed back on claims that they were trying to shut down much of the fossil fuel industry, Biden waited until the final days of his administration to ban oil and gas drilling over 670 million acres of America’s coastline. President-elect Donald Trump responded that “It’s ridiculous. I’ll un-ban it immediately. I have the right to un-ban it immediately.” It will likely be more difficult than a simple “un-ban” order. […] Biden acted under Section 12(a) of the 1953 Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA), which states that the president “may, from time to time, withdraw from disposition any of the unleased lands of the Outer Continental Shelf.” As noted in a Congressional Research Service report there is an ongoing debate over whether presidents can reverse the withdrawals of prior presidents. Trump faced that question in 2017 when he sought to overturn a ban by President Barack Obama… Two years later, a judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska struck down Trump’s order… Litigation ran out the clock and Biden later overturned Trump’s executive order. So, there are grounds to assert this authority of reversal, but it will take years in court. The alternative and preferred route would be Congress. — Jonathan Turley

Our Take: Of course the preferred route would be Congress, but we have yet to see if Congress will be functional, despite Republicans controlling both chambers. I’m not holding my breath. Few of them seem to appreciate the current moment.

This action by Biden can be framed as punishment for voters rejecting his party. Or it can be framed as “our boy” teeing up a legal battle to clarify ambiguity in the law. Much of our current dystopian state can be traced back to ambiguity in the law, which has been intentionally preserved by those who benefit from the lack of clarity. Clarity benefits the people.

The world will look different in four years and, if we do this right, the law will be less of a weapon. I also suspect we’ll be a net exporter of energy, and road trips will be affordable again. MAGA. —

BONUS ITEMS

If Washington is Hollywood for ugly people — or at least average-looking people with bad haircuts — Jill Biden is Washington’s Meghan Markle. It’s a tale as old as time: Cinderella becomes accustomed to all the nice things that come with her castle and forces the prince to make a fool of himself on the world stage so she can keep a good thing going… Jill Jacobs bagged a guy who was well on his way to a life of power and influence. Once she got there, she ate up the magazine covers, the glitzy vacations, and the paparazzi appearances. She started her tenure with general goodwill from most of her royal subjects — people want first ladies and princesses to look pretty, kiss babies, and enjoy their taxpayer-funded lifestyles so long as they don’t appear to enjoy it too much. But like Meghan, Jill did enjoy it too much, so much that she was willing to ruin her husband and whatever “legacy” he had to keep up the racket. And by the time of her retirement, all she has to show for it is a sub-50 approval rating and a big beach house. Who knows how long Jill lusted after the White House before she got it.

— The Federalist

Unpaid medical bills will no longer appear on credit reports, where they can block people from getting mortgages, car loans or small business loans, according to a final rule announced Tuesday by the Biden administration. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule will remove $49 billion in medical debt from the credit reports of more than 15 million Americans, according to the bureau, which means lenders will no longer be able to take that into consideration when deciding whether to issue a loan. The change is estimated to raise the credit scores by an average of 20 points and could lead to 22,000 additional mortgages being approved every year, according to the bureau. Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement announcing the rule that it would be "lifechanging" for millions of families. — CBS News

