The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the Wednesday, August 27th …

The Trump administration has deployed eight U.S. Navy warships to Caribbean and Pacific waters near Central and South America, with Venezuela’s far-left dictatorship claiming it sees the move as a possible precursor to invasion. Despite the protests by Venezuela’s dictator, Nicolás Maduro, the Trump White House stressed the deployment is part of an “enhanced counter narcotics operation” aimed at drug interdiction missions in Latin America. Notably, the deployment includes three destroyers, two landing dock ships, an amphibious assault ship, a cruiser, and a littoral combat ship. These vessels are equipped for various operations, with destroyers carrying U.S. Coast Guard and law enforcement officials for drug interdictions. Recently, the Trump administration accused Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro of leading a drug cartel and facilitating the entry of Tren de Aragua gang members into the United States, offering a $50 million bounty for his capture. Despite the military buildup, the Trump administration continues to coordinate deportation flights with Venezuelan officials, indicating ongoing diplomatic engagement. Meanwhile, Maduro has mobilized troops and called on Venezuelans to enlist in militias to defend the nation. – The National Pulse

Our Take: The Trump administration claims that it has sent the US Navy down to Venezuela to wage war against the drug cartels. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro – who, I believe, is part of the Sovereign Alliance – claims that the Navy is positioning itself for a land invasion that will become a regime-change operation.

What if it's both?

There is a lot of pomp and circumstance surrounding this particular narrative deployment. So much so that I half expect all those seamen to break out into song and start sashaying across the decks of those ships.

I firmly believe that the military operation against the drug cartels (which are all proxies of the CIA and Five Eyes) is very real, and necessary, but what feels strange is the media narrative surrounding the lead-up to the expected event. It is not in President Trump's nature to telegraph these kinds of military moves to his enemies, prior to a strike. So I'm left wondering what the other reason is for all the theater.

Is it merely to sell the idea of conflict between Maduro and Trump to the cartels, so that Maduro's life is not in jeopardy as the US Navy mops up the CIA's mess? That's certainly plausible; but as the anticipation builds, I'm starting to get the feeling that we may see some sort of extraction of Maduro from Venezuela – under the guise of an arrest – before the Navy engages the cartels and eliminates them as functioning organizations from existence.

We saw such an extraction back in December with Assad, albeit under different circumstances, but if Maduro has family, and is worried for their long-term safety, then the optics of his capture would nullify concerns among the cartels that he was working with the Americans against them.

I realize that I am speculating, extensively, but if this plays out the way I think it may, then this could end up being one of the most significant geopolitical plotlines of 2025 – if not of Trump's entire presidency. The End of the Central/South American Drug Cartels. –

NativePath Collagen is a single-ingredient formula with no fillers, additives, or artificial sweeteners. Made with only type 1 and 3 collagen fibers, it's third-party tested for heavy metals, ensuring purity and safety. Discover NativePath Collagen and start your transformation today getnativepath.com/badlands. *Sponsored*

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki was seen crying Wednesday during her MSNBC show “The Briefing” over the Minneapolis mass shooting victims after saying on social media that she’s had “enough” of Christians’ “thoughts and prayers.” Following reports that a trans-identifying male opened fire at the Annunciation Catholic Church during Mass on Wednesday morning, Psaki faced massive backlash online after posting that prayers are “not freaking enough.” During her show, Psaki said she has been “consumed” with news of the shooting, adding that her children are the same age before tearing up on-air. [...] During a press briefing on Wednesday, officials identified Robin Westman, a man in his 20s, as the alleged gunman who killed two children and injured at least 17 others. With Democrats calling for more gun control, some joined Psaki in saying that “thoughts and prayers” are not enough to stop such attacks. – Daily Caller

Our Take: When the headlines are horrific crimes against children, the 72-hour rule is more important than ever. Circle back Psaki, who arguably should be tried for treason for her role in the first half of the scrotus administration, wants to attack Christians for opposing mass disarmament – and her angle is to attack prayer.

The shooting literally happened at a church. What an asshole.

These creatures can’t wait to use dead children to push their political agenda, and the agenda is hilarious: In an epidemic of trans violence, where the targets are vulnerable – and intentionally softened – monsters like Psaki demand that you disarm.

Anyone pushing for disarmament during a crime crisis should be shipped to one of our Alcatrazes. Sending up prayers: Peace and comfort for the families of the victims and appropriate justice for the monsters that walk among us… all of them.

I rarely engage with the actuals of school shootings, but if you want to dive into the details,

recapped the latest on

last night. Check it out. –

U.S. regulators approved updated COVID-19 shots Wednesday but limited their use for many Americans — and removed one of the two vaccines available for young children. The new shots from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax are approved for all seniors. But the Food and Drug Administration narrowed their use for younger adults and children to those with at least one high-risk health condition, such as asthma or obesity. That presents new barriers to access for millions of Americans who would have to prove their risk — and millions more who may want to get vaccinated and suddenly no longer qualify. Additionally, Pfizer’s vaccine will no longer be available for any child under 5, because the FDA said it was revoking the shot’s emergency authorization for that age group. Parents will still be able to seek out shots from rival drugmaker Moderna, the other maker of mRNA vaccines, which has full FDA approval for children as young as 6 months. But the company’s Spikevax vaccine is only approved for children with at least one serious health problem. – AP News

Our Take: A comedown op to defuse the counter op gradually rather than in a jarring way. –

Over the last several months, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has become intimately familiar with Donald Trump’s penchant for hiring people and then shitting on them in public. (See: former “first buddy” Elon Musk, whom Trump called an “amazing guy” last November and described as “the man who has lost his mind” in June.) Appointed by Trump during his first term in office, Powell has since been treated to near-biweekly abuse by the leader of the free world, which is probably not what he was expecting when he took the gig. Yet unlike the many other people the former real estate developer has hired and then turned on, Powell has not yet been fired. Emphasis on yet, because it sure sounds like Trump is this close to canning the Fed chief, possibly via social media. – Vanity Fair

Our Take: Trump's ongoing feud with Jerome Powell and the Fed might not be as dramatic as some theaters in the Info War, but it arguably represents the most important front in the Shadow War.

A war we're winning. [Read More] –

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be among the guests at a large military parade in China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. The parade at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on September 3 will be part of Beijing’s efforts to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan following Japan’s formal surrender in World War II. The confirmation of Kim Jong Un’s participation came from the Chinese state agency KCNA, marking the North Korean leader’s first trip to China since 2019. Beijing is showcasing military strength amid rising geopolitical tensions and uncertainty, as the United States shifts its alliance lines amid international strategic realignments… The event is expected to host 26 foreign heads of state and government. Among the guests named is Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as announced by Deputy Foreign Minister Hong Lei at a press conference in Beijing. – Mezha

Our Take: So, we have confirmed RSVP's from both Putin and Kim Jong Un to attend President Xi's big bash next Wednesday. The likelihood of President Trump attending dwindles by the day, especially with his comments on Monday during his meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung, when asked whether he would meet with Kim Jong Un anytime soon:

“I would like to meet him this year. I am waiting for the right moment for such a meeting.”

It's probably just the romantic in me that still thinks the "right moment" could be during a boys night out in Beijing with Putin and Xi, but I also acknowledge that it's probably a stretch. There would be too many significant storylines competing with one another if Trump were to show up in Beijing to hang with the homies. And one thing I've learned from studying President Trump is that, while the overall story he is weaving is vast and complex, his story-telling style is simple, likely for the benefit of the laymen public.

While I'd like to hold out hope that Trump will surprise us all with a last-minute trip to China, now that we are inside of a week, I doubt it will come to pass. On the bright side, we will get more material for Putin-Kim memes, which lit the internet on fire last year when Kim visited Putin in Russia.

–

CODEX 9/11 is a groundbreaking documentary that smashes the official narrative of September 11th into a thousand pieces and scatters it to the winds.

Written, researched and narrated by Brad Zerbo , Codex 9/11 will never have you look at that fateful day the same again. Streaming now, free to all audiences. [ Watch Now ] – Badlands Media

Donald Trump has declared war on the Federal Reserve’s independence. On Monday, the president ordered the removal of Lisa Cook from the central bank’s Board of Governors. Cook, an economist appointed by Joe Biden, holds one of the 12 votes that determine whether the Fed will raise or lower interest rates. Trump wants a central bank that will do his bidding. But he cannot legally replace Federal Reserve governors before their terms are up, unless they commit acts of neglect or malfeasance. So, his administration launched an investigation into Cook with the aim of generating a pretext for her ouster. They settled on the allegation that Cook once falsified records when applying for a mortgage. She contests the legality of her dismissal and refuses to forfeit her position. To many liberals, Trump’s attempted removal of Cook is of a piece with his broader assault on America’s democratic institutions. – Vox

Our Take: "Trump cannot legally make up cause to fire a Fed Governor. The current Supreme Court held earlier this year that the Fed is a “quasi-private entity” whose members are protected from political interference, which is plainly what Trump is doing here on a ridiculous pretext."

What this person is saying does not matter at all. The court didn't rule that the Fed is constitutionally allowed to be a quasi-private institution, they merely said that's what it is.

There is no place for quasi-private institutions within the executive branch, according to the constitution. There is no constitutional way that the President does not have control over a quasi-private institution that operates under the executive branch. The Supreme Court will weigh in on this, if necessary, but like everything else, the Court serves at the pleasure of the people – or at least it's supposed to if it wants to remain legitimate. –

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has appointed former deputy prime minister and top European integration official Olga Stefanishina as Ukraine’s new ambassador to Washington, despite ongoing corruption allegations linked to her past government work. [...] Stefanishina served as deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration from 2020, and as minister of justice from 2024, before her temporary appointment as a special envoy to the US in July amid renewed graft allegations. Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) confirmed last month that it had opened a probe into possible abuses involving the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), after a media investigation tied Stefanishina’s ex-husband to questionable asset transfers. Although no formal charges have been filed, the existence of the pre-trial inquiry was confirmed just days before Zelensky abruptly stripped Ukraine’s anti-graft agencies of independence. The move triggered an outcry from the EU, warnings of an aid freeze, and widespread street protests. Under pressure from Western backers, Zelensky was forced to reverse course and restore autonomy to NABU and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). Yet anti-graft officials insist “the damage has been done,” citing a collapse in whistleblower cooperation and growing fears of political interference. – RT

Our Take: This is an interesting developing, given the writeup we published in yesterday's News Brief concerning the role that Zelensky's own top-aide (Yermak) played in setting up Zelensky – by convincing him to raid the offices of the NABU and SAPO and attempt to strip them both of independence. Unbeknownst to Zelensky, the move was designed to trigger condemnation from the west, with the hope that the sentiment could be parlayed into backing a coup to overthrow Zelensky.

Here is just one of the many articles that were published in immediate response to Zelensky's raid against those offices last month.

So, now that those offices have an official investigation opened against Olga Stefanishina, Zelensky has appointed her to be the ambassador to the US? Bringing the narrative of corruption (regardless of its truth) in Ukraine to center stage? And those two anti-corruption agencies are purportedly being controlled by Ukraine's western backers – the same people, ostensibly, that Stefanishina will be reporting to as ambassador to the US?

How funny would it be if she actually gets arrested? What will the NeoCons do? Will they blame their boy, Zelensky? They already attacked him last month, because he accused these anti-corruption offices of being corrupt.

This feels like Trump playing rope-a-dope with the Deep State.

–

Bill Gates has quietly stopped providing funds from his $77 billion foundation to a group that supports philanthropic efforts and nonprofit organizations. The Gates Foundation decided in late June to stop funding grants to nonprofits that work with Washington DC-based Arabella Advisors, according to an internal foundation announcement obtained by the New York Times. Executives at the foundation, which generally supports health initiatives around the world, said it would not make any new investments with 'Arabella-related entities,' would not extend any existing grants to the for-profit consulting firm and would even try to 'pursue early exits' from a few long-term investments. They cited a desire to engage more directly with grant recipients and cut back on the use of intermediaries as the reason for the change. 'Teams are increasingly working directly with programmatic partners - organizations that are deeply embedded in the communities we serve and [are] closely aligned with our mission,' the June 24 announcement said.

– Daily Mail

Our Take: A seismic and systemic convergence is unfolding before our eyes, threading the once-disparate strands of corruption into a singular, inescapable narrative for the Normie Hivemind.

Take the latest shatterpoint: the Gates Foundation's abrupt severance from Arabella Advisors, that dark money hydra funneling billions into radical leftist psyops, from climate collectivism to the perpetual protest-industrial complex aimed at subverting American resolve.

Gates' retreat – framed as a bland "strategic pivot" – comes amid escalating probes into these shadow networks, with over $450 million funneled since 2008 now exposed as fuel for the Deep State's narrative engines, shielding Soros affiliates and their ilk while bleeding the Republic dry.

But this isn't an isolated fracture; it's the latest cascade in a layered, pre-planned exposure sequence, synchronized with the dismantling of the Globalist Superstate, the Warmongers' NATO bloc and the festering corruption at the heart of U.S. state apparatuses.

But why now?

Because Donald Trump is priming the psychological battlespace for a Justice Campaign of unprecedented scope, surfacing RICO charges against the likes of former untouchables at all levels at once not as mere legal maneuvers, but as cognitive cyphers that bind the Corporate Oligarchs to the same necrotic flow as USAID's 2025 evisceration.

This isn't just about the spectral puppeteers, but the battlefield itself: the interlocking rivers of dark money, NGO infiltration, and state-level complicity that stem from the same collectivist source.

Their cover is being torched faster than the System can cover its tracks, with exposures rippling across fronts simultaneously – from the EU's capitulation, forcing Warmongers to kneel before sovereign power realities to the reclamation of city streets, retroactively indicting blue-state governors for their also-engineered chaos.

This is the beauty of convergence threading into the Normie Hivemind: these aren't separate pools of rot, but tributaries merging into a flood of revelation, where Gates' retreat echoes the NATO bloc's fracturing under multipolar pressures, and state-level scandals – from rigged elections to migrant-enabled predation – reveal the unified assault on Americanism itself.

The good thing is, consolidation comes before collapse.

To wit, the very centralization of the enemy's System – funneled power through Arabellian nodes, open societies and philanthropic facades – heralds its undoing, first on the mass psychological level, where Trump's relentless cultivation of the Collective American Mind seeds mandate through truth bombs and meme warfare, inverting their psyops into our awakenings, and later, on whatever Actual level that battlespace allows: prosecutions, purges and the reclamation of a Republic reborn.

The Ouroboros pattern is both natural and engineered, which is the promised end state of Game Theory well played.

Their stories were fake. Their empire was real.

And mapping began long ago … –

Sandwiched between Trump’s high-powered meetings with foreign leaders, Trump took the time to prioritize ending fraud-prone mail-in voting. Slightly more than half of our country – 28 states – permit mail-in voting without any documented reason or excuse. Earlier this month, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit Judge James Ho began his decision in favor of a voter ID law in Texas by declaring, “Mail-in ballots are not secure.” The vast majority of the world agrees and has banned the permissive mail-in voting that is allowed here. Our postal service was never intended to conduct elections. That is not its mission. The delivery standards of our postal service have been declining, such that postmarks are no longer consistently used and letters are no longer reliably received within three days of being mailed. Like the designated hitter rule in baseball that many traditional fans oppose, a team needs to use what is allowed in order to win. – The Federalist

Our Take: This article is a good primer on vote by mail. Vote by mail is a key factor, along with ballot on demand printers and ballot accounting failures, in the “fake ballots” domain of fake voters, fake ballots, and fake counts.

From Holly at Altitude’s “ Blockchain Good, Blockchain Voting Bad ” on Badlands Substack. Higher resolution at link.

Our elections are a hyper-complex, public-private web of plausible deniability. Centralization creates complexity, and complexity breeds and hides corruption.

Decentralize and return election administration to the local community. Your ballot should be counted where it’s cast: in person, on election day, at the local precinct, by verified eligible voters only.

Why is this hard? –

Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has denounced Yerevan’s push to nationalize a company owned by a jailed Russian-Armenian tycoon. Samvel Karapetyan was arrested in June, allegedly for calling for the overthrow of the government after he supported the Armenian Apostolic Church in a standoff with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The prime minister later called on the government to nationalize Karapetyan’s firm, Electric Grids of Armenia – the country’s major electricity supplier. Parliament passed legislation enabling the state to confiscate the company. Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Sargsyan, who was president from 2008 to 2018, said he had personally asked Karapetyan to acquire the utility from another operator. He added the grids were in poor condition and required someone focused on “long-term investment rather than short-term profit” – something he said Karapetyan did at least until 2018, when his presidency ended. He said he believes those investments are still ongoing. – RT

Our Take: Admittedly, I don't have a firm read or take on this specific situation, as there are a lot of moving parts and a thick fog of war.

From my various discussions with colleagues like Matt Ehret and Joaquin Flores on Breaking History, and Geopolitics with Ghost, it seems that Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan is a Deep State puppet who has worked against the interests of Putin and tried on multiple occasions to suck Russia into a quagmire akin to the US military adventure in the Middle East. (A tactic that was used by National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski in the late 1970s, when he recruited/trained Osama bin Laden to lead the mujahideen against the Soviets in Afghanistan. Those fighters later became Al Qaeda.)

The fact that Samvel Karapetyan is a Russian-Armenian seems significant, especially learning that his firm is the major electricity supplier for all of Armenia. And now we know that the Armenian government is doing everything it can to nationalize this company, while its leader sits in prison on faulty charges.

Meanwhile, Armenia's former President and Prime Minister, Serzh Sargsyan, is calling for Pashinyan's government to temper emotions and refrain from going full-blown Soviet communist against the Karapetyan and his private company.

What makes the situation so ironic and interesting is that Sargsyan was driven out of power in May 2018, in what appears to have been a western-backed color revolution in the style of Operation Gladio. Mass protests and riots were held, to the extent that the event has been coined the "2018 Armenian Revolution."

Sargsyan was painted as evolving into a Soviet-styled dictator, entering his third consecutive term in office, while distrust in the government was growing to all-time highs. The reality is, from what I can gather, that Sargsyan had been making peace with his neighbors – including Azerbaijan and Turkey – and as soon as Pashinyan came into power, he restarted the war with Azerbaijan and got Russia involved in a way that did not serve Russian interests and needlessly risked the lives of Russian soldiers (not to mention, displaced some 300,000 Armenian citizens).

There's also the fact that Q listed Armenia as one of the dominos to fall in 2018, though I could make arguments that Pashinyan is perhaps playing a role akin to Joe Biden.

So, while I can't say for certain who is wearing the white hats and black hats in Armenia, there is a lot of evidence to suggest that Pashinyan is working against Vladimir Putin on behalf of NATO and the Deep State, and that Erdogan is perhaps the man on the ground managing this controlled burn, along with Syria.

Time will tell. –

President Donald J. Trump’s historic effort to restore public safety in the nation’s capital has led to unprecedented drops in violent crime, including murders. Now, as President Trump rightly calls attention to the crime and disrepair gripping other major U.S. cities — like Democrat-run Chicago — Democrat politicians seem far more upset about the offer of assistance than the crime epidemic in their own backyards. Here are the facts on Chicago’s crime problem: For 13 consecutive years, Chicago has had the most murders of any U.S. city.

For seven consecutive years, Chicago has had the highest murder rate among U.S. cities with more than one million people.

In 2024, Chicago’s murder rate per capita was three times higher than Los Angeles and nearly five times higher than New York City. That’s more than double the murder rate in Islamabad and nearly 15 times more than Delhi.

Out of Chicago’s 147,899 reported crimes since January 1, arrests have been made in just 16.2% of them.

More illegal guns are recovered in Chicago than in New York City and Los Angeles combined.

The number of reported motor vehicle thefts last year was more than double the number in 2021.

Chicago has also come under scrutiny over discrepancies in its homicide data reporting. Chicago’s residents want action. – The White House

Our Take: "The Democratic Party does not fight for, care about or represent American citizens. It is an entity devoted EXCLUSIVELY to the defense of hardened criminals, gang bangers and illegal alien kiIIers and terrorists…The Democratic Party is NOT a political party. It is a domestic extremist organization!"

To be fair, the Republican Party also does not fight for, care about, or represent American citizens either. [Clip Link] –

BONUS ITEMS

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has ordered over 5,000 lenders to stop denying banking services based on customers’ political, religious, or ideological beliefs. This action follows Executive Order 14331, “Guaranteeing Fair Banking for All Americans,” signed by President Donald J. Trump, which aims to eliminate politically motivated debanking. In a letter to lenders, the SBA warned that noncompliance could result in a loss of good standing with the agency and possible penalties. SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler stated, “Access to banking should not be a partisan issue – but far too many confirmed debanking cases have targeted right-leaning businesses, non-profits, and people – including Christian, pro-life, and Second Amendment organizations. ”Lenders are now required to review past account closures, identify clients denied service for ideological reasons, reinstate those clients where appropriate, notify them, and submit compliance reports by January 5, 2026. Debanking practices drew national attention during the Barack Obama and Joe Biden governments. – The National Pulse

Denmark has summoned the senior US diplomat in Copenhagen after reports that American citizens with alleged ties to President Trump were conducting covert influence activities in Greenland. Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen called in Mark Stroh, the chargé d’affaires at the US embassy, for a meeting at the foreign ministry. The new report by Danish broadcaster DR said at least three Americans linked to Trump had been gathering information and attempting influence operations in Greenland. Denmark’s security and intelligence service (PET) said it believes Greenland “is the target of influence campaigns of various kinds” aimed at straining ties between Denmark and Greenland. Concerns over US interest in Greenland have persisted since President Trump suggested taking control of the Arctic territory, a semi-autonomous region of Denmark, and declined to rule out force. – Badlands Media

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. If you like Substack, you should check out our shows, streaming now on Badlands Media!

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.