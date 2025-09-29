The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the weekend that was …

The state of Oregon and the city of Portland have sued the Trump administration to stop it from deploying National Guard troops to Portland. The suit names President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Defense Department, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and the Department of Homeland Security as defendants. It asks a federal court in Portland to stop the Trump administration from deploying troops and declare the deployment unlawful. White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said that Trump’s actions were “lawful” and that they would “make Portland safer.” “President Trump is using his lawful authority to direct the National Guard to protect federal assets and personnel in Portland following months of violent riots where officers have been assaulted and doxxed by left-wing rioters,” she said. [...] The plaintiffs claim that the administration’s move to federalize the guard violated the 10th Amendment of the Constitution, saying police power lies with the states… A federal judge in California ruled earlier this month that the administration illegally deployed the guard and the Marines to Los Angeles in June. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer said the administration violated a 19th century law called the Posse Comitatus Act, which prohibits using the armed forces for domestic law enforcement. – NBC News

Our Take:

I’m expecting there to be legal challenges to this related to the Posse Comitatus Act. [Editor’s Note: Jon wrote this take on Saturday before Oregon’s legal challenge was reported on Sunday.]

I’m looking forward to seeing them outline the President’s authority to use the military domestically, especially considering that I believe Trump’s Domestic Terrorism NSPM is connected to the ‘RICO Grande’ case as I discussed on [Friday’s] show.

This also makes me think of that time in 2022 when Pencilneck Schiff tried amending the NDAA to prevent “any information obtained by or with the assistance of a member of the Armed Forces in violation of” the Posse Comitatus Act to be used in legal proceedings. –

US President Donald Trump has promised “something special” is coming on Gaza as Israeli officials say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reservations at about the White House’s 21-point ceasefire and post-war governance plan. The two leaders will meet on Monday for a high-stakes discussion that Trump has boasted could end the war in Gaza. Trump projected optimism on Sunday as his administration works to close a comprehensive plan that would include the release of all hostages held by Hamas. “We have a real chance for GREATNESS IN THE MIDDLE EAST,” Trump wrote on social media. “ALL ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER. WE WILL GET IT DONE!!! President DJT.” But in an interview with Fox News on Sunday afternoon, Netanyahu did not say he had accepted the plan. “We’re working on it,” he said. “It’s not been finalized yet.” Hamas said on Sunday that it had not received any new proposals for a ceasefire. In a statement, it reiterated “readiness to examine any proposals it receives from its mediator brothers in a positive and responsible manner, while upholding the national rights of our people.” – CNN

Our Take: Well, today is a big deal.

Netanyahu has been flippantly defiant this past week, going as far as to assure the world that his regime would be annexing the entire West Bank, and that there would be consequences for the nations that went along with the op to formally recognize Palestine.

Then you had President Trump’s epic response, where he told reporters that he would not be allowing anybody to annex the West Bank, including Israel.

You can tell that he means business, and after the speech that Netanyahu gave on Friday, the stage is set for an epic showdown.

I will be hosting whatever public component is available. See you at 2:00 PM this afternoon. [Clip Link] –

[Clip Link] — Badlands Media

Our Take: LETS PHUCKING GO!

I talk about the endocannabinoid system ALL THE TIME and how important it is!!

Just to have some Establishment derp Bush-era republicans call me a “stoner” and tell me about the Big Pharma-funded “studies” that show how bad it is for you.

Thou Shalt Consume a Satchel of Richards!

Cannabis saved my life.

Here’s to you, Mr. President! [Clip Link] —

***

Another Take: This is an ad for the pharma takeover of cannabis and the ability of the government to subsidize the industry via Medicare. –

For many people in eastern Europe, August 1939 may not feel that long ago. That was the moment Hitler’s Germany and Stalin’s Soviet Union secretly agreed to partition Poland and forcibly subsume the sovereign Baltic republics and Finland into their totalitarian “spheres of influence”. The world knows what came next. Now the question arises: is it happening again? This time around, it’s Donald Trump’s United States and Vladimir Putin’s Russia making the big geopolitical power-play – and, once again, all of Europe is potential prey. Notwithstanding last week’s sparring over Ukraine, the two leaders’ core aims appear closely aligned. Physical subjugation of the European continent is not a Trump objective (unlike, perhaps, in Venezuela, Canada or Greenland). But US efforts to dominate the continent through political interference, ideological subversion, economic blackmail, unregulated big-tech predation and the projection of conservative, Christian nationalist cultural beliefs amount to much the same thing. Putin’s methods are cruder, yet his agenda mirrors Trump’s. He will not let go of Ukraine. He is intensifying, and leveraging, the Russian military threat, from the Baltic states to the Black Sea, including in Moldova, Romania and Georgia. Russian hybrid warfare – sabotage, cyber-attacks, online trolling and disinformation – is now a fact of daily western European life. Trump, failed coup leader, and Putin, indicted war criminal, are not in formal alliance, yet. They have not agreed a 1939-style Molotov-Ribbentrop non-aggression pact. But there is extensive common ground. – The Guardian

Our Take: “He’s the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now.”

Donald Trump has been willingly cast as the villain in many a narrative arc. And he’s not alone.

In my latest, we explore the method to that particular madness.

[Read ‘The Villains We Need’] –

Russian President Vladimir Putin is still ready and willing to host his US counterpart Donald Trump in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. The American leader has been actively engaged in diplomacy with Moscow over the Ukraine conflict but recently has drastically changed his rhetoric. The White House has initiated numerous rounds of talks with Russian officials since Trump took office in January, which culminated in a summit with Putin in Alaska in mid-August. At that meeting, the Russian leader extended Trump an invitation to visit the Russian capital. Both men also described the summit positively, with Putin calling it “frank” and “substantive” and Trump hailing it as “productive.” “This invitation still stands,” Peskov told TASS on Sunday when asked whether Moscow’s position had changed. “Putin is ready and will be glad to meet President Trump. It will then all depend on Trump’s decision.” For months, Washington insisted that Kiev would need to give up on certain territorial claims for a US-mediated peace deal to move forward. This week however, Trump made a U-turn, claiming that Kiev could defeat Russia and calling Moscow a “paper tiger.” Peskov had earlier responded to Trump’s remarks by insisting that Russia has traditionally been seen as a bear and that there is “no such thing as a paper bear.” He also dismissed Trump’s claims about the Russian economy by stating that it had adapted to the ongoing conflict and unprecedented Western sanctions even if it does face certain “problems.” The Kremlin spokesman still maintained that Putin “highly values” Trump’s efforts to mediate, while describing their relationship as “warm.” – RT

Our Take: Last Week, President Trump called Russia a “paper tiger,” to which Russia replied insisting that Russia is a bear, reminding us all that there is no such thing as a paper bear, and therefore can’t be one.

And now, Putin is letting everyone know that even though Trump was kind of a dick to him, he still wants to be BFF’s.

All of this seems very real, and not at all like a WrestleMania promotion.

–

The FBI has fired agents who were photographed kneeling during a racial justice protest in Washington that followed the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, three people familiar with the matter said Friday. The bureau last spring had reassigned the agents but has since fired them, said the people, who insisted on anonymity to discuss personnel matters with The Associated Press. The number of FBI employees terminated was not immediately clear, but two people said it was roughly 20. The photographs at issue showed a group of agents taking the knee during one of the demonstrations following the May 2020 killing of Floyd, a death that led to a national reckoning over policing and racial injustice and sparked widespread anger after millions of people saw video of the arrest. The kneeling had angered some in the FBI but was also understood as a possible de-escalation tactic during a period of protests. The FBI Agents Association confirmed in a statement late Friday that more than a dozen agents had been fired, including military veterans with additional statutory protections, and condemned the move as unlawful. It called on Congress to investigate and said the firings were another indication of FBI Director Kash Patel’s disregard for the legal rights of bureau employees. – AP News

Our Take: Deployments I completely forgot about are coming back around, and that’s encouraging. I hadn’t thought about the police officers and FBI agents and politicians and other “officials” that were so virtuous that they kneeled before blacktivists.

If I recall correctly, there was also foot washing at one point. Hey! It was on my birthday that year. What a gift!

I had forgotten about this part of the season. But it seems the change makers in the administration did not. They’re working the plan…to apparently right the old wrongs…no matter how small.

Sort of feels like the birth pangs of a Justice Phase. –

On Sunday, September 28, 2025, Swiss voters approved a plan for voluntary electronic identity cards, with 50.4% voting in favor and 49.6% against, a surprisingly close result. Contrary to polls predicting up to 60% support, the tight margin reflects ongoing concerns about privacy in Switzerland, a nation with a strong tradition of safeguarding personal data. This marks Switzerland’s second referendum on digital IDs, following a 2021 rejection due to fears of centralized data storage and private provider control. The revised proposal addresses these issues by ensuring “data will be stored only on the smartphones of individual users” and keeping the system under government oversight. The IDs remain optional, allowing citizens to continue using traditional national identity cards. Supporters highlight the convenience of digital IDs, streamlining tasks like verifying age or nationality for bureaucratic processes. However, opponents, who forced the referendum, warn that “the measure could still undermine individual privacy” and fear potential misuse for tracking or marketing, despite strict data access rules limiting authorities to specific details. The approval underscores Switzerland’s cautious embrace of digital innovation while prioritizing privacy, a balance rooted in its history of stringent data protection laws. – Disclose TV

Our Take: Does Switzerland have real elections? I don’t know, but I do know they’re the home of many major global governance bodies. –

A retired Big Apple financier who worked for years at George Soros’ investment firm allegedly “tortured” former Playboy models and other women in a Midtown penthouse-turned-BDSM “sex dungeon” for about a decade, federal prosecutors said. Howard Rubin, 70, was busted by the feds at his Fairfield, Conn., home Friday morning on sex-trafficking charges for allegedly luring “dozens” of women to New York City between 2009 and 2019 — where he restrained, beat and electrocuted them, the Brooklyn US Attorney’s Office said. The famed former money manager – known as “Howie” or “H” and worth at least tens of millions of dollars – even appeared to revel in the stomach-turning encounters in text messages with his personal assistant, Jennifer Powers, who is also facing sex-trafficking charges tied to the scheme. “As alleged, the defendants used Rubin’s wealth to mislead and recruit women to engage in commercial sex acts, where Rubin then tortured women beyond their consent, causing lasting physical and/or psychological pain, in some cases physical injuries,” Brooklyn US Attorney Joseph Nocella said in a statement. – New York Post

Our Take: Sounds like Trump has been prosecuting bad guys and is worried about the mean words Putin and the gang use in their public rhetoric again in New York City.

With that said, listen to what the late Charlie Kirk has said about the situation.

So the anti-white, anti-Christian phenomenon has been financed by the same people trying to destroy art and culture?

Soros funded a lot of these networks, but he wasn’t the only one. Far from it. So now we know to follow the evidence and track the money. [Clip Link]

–

The 22-year-old man charged with killing Charlie Kirk will have a court hearing Monday where he and his newly appointed legal counsel will decide whether they want a preliminary hearing where the judge will determine if there is enough evidence against him to go forward with a trial. Prosecutors have charged Tyler Robinson with aggravated murder and plan to seek the death penalty. The Utah state court system gives people accused of crimes an option to waive their legal right to a preliminary hearing and instead schedule an arraignment where they can enter a plea. Kathryn Nester, the lead attorney appointed to represent Robinson, declined to comment on the case ahead of Monday’s hearing. Prosecutors at the Utah County Attorney’s Office did not respond to email and phone messages seeking comment. The hearing in Provo is open to the public, just a few miles from the Utah Valley University campus in Orem where many students are still processing trauma from the Sept. 10 shooting and the day-and-a-half search for the suspect. – AP News

Our Take: “The problem is not Tyler Robinson, and it’s definitely not ‘The Libz.’ The problem is highly funded, coordinated organizations that are knowingly funding domestic terrorism.”

Donald Trump isn’t focused on the end result of domestic terror networks.

He’s focused on the source. [Clip Link] –

An ex-Marine smashed a pickup into a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church in Michigan, opened fire and set the building ablaze during a crowded Sunday service and then was fatally shot by police. At least four people were killed and eight wounded, and authorities were searching the building ruins for more victims. The attack occurred about 10:25 a.m. while hundreds of people were in the building in Grand Blanc Township, outside Flint. The man got out of the pickup with two American flags raised in the truck bed and started shooting, Police Chief William Renye told reporters. The attacker apparently used gas to start the fire and also had explosive devices but it wasn’t clear if he used them, said James Dier of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Authorities identified the shooter as Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, of the neighboring small town of Burton. The FBI is leading the investigation and considered it an “act of targeted violence,” said Ruben Coleman, a special agent in charge for the bureau. – AP News

AND

The madman who “targeted” a crowded dockside restaurant in a “highly premeditated” mass shooting in North Carolina is a Purple Heart recipient and heavily decorated Marine who served in Iraq before changing his name and filing a slew of conspiracy-laden lawsuits, according to authorities and records. Nigel Edge — who​ changed his name from Sean DeBevoise in 2023 — was arrested Saturday night ​for launching his deadly assault on the American Fish Company restaurant in Southport Yacht Basin, about 30 miles south of Wilmington, when he suddenly sprayed bullets into the crowd of unsuspecting diners, officials said. Three people were killed and eight were injured, authorities said. One of the wounded​ victims is still “clinging to life,” officials told reporters Sunday, ​adding that many who were at the restaurant last night were from out of state. – NY Post

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Sunday that he is dropping out of the mayoral race, folding to pressure from those who urged him to step aside in an effort to consolidate support against socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani. “It’s been an honor to be your mayor,” Adams said in a video message. “Although our successes… I know I cannot continue my campaign.” “I want to be clear, although this is the end of my campaign, this will not be the end of my public service,” he added. Adams did not endorse another candidate but took subtle shots at both Mamdani and former Governor Andrew Cuomo, cautioning voters against electing leaders who promote radical ideas. The mayor will remain on the ballot for the November 4 ballot despite his campaign’s suspension. – Post Millennial

Our Take: Gonna be Our Boy Mam for the win. –

***

Another Take: If Adams is staying on the ballot, and he is, then the non-socialist vote is going to be split. Adams ends up being a spoiler, regardless of his intentions. Waiting to suspend until after the ballot deadline had to be intentional – meaning Adams is helping Mamdani get elected.

I wonder if that was always the point of the incumbent Mayor’s embattled campaign. –

BONUS ITEMS

The State Department revoked Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s visa, the agency announced on social media Friday night, accusing the South American leader of urging “soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence” in a New York rally. “We will revoke Petro’s visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions,” the department wrote in a post on X. Petro had called on American and Israeli troops not to sanction a genocide in Gaza, and called for a fighting force larger than that of the U.S. and Israel combined to come to the enclave’s aid, in front of a cheering New York City crowd on Friday. “I believe with the recent veto the U.S. exercised at the Security Council, diplomacy ended,” he said in a video posted to his Youtube account Friday. “Human history has shown us across millennia that when diplomacy ends, we must pass to a different stage of struggle. What is happening in Gaza is a genocide. There’s no need to call it anything else. Its objective is to eliminate the Palestinian people.” The Colombian president confirmed his visa had been taken away in a post on X Saturday, in which he accused the U.S. government of “no longer honor[ing] international law.” “What the U.S. government is doing to me breaks all the rules around immunity which have undergirded the United Nations and the General Assembly,” he said. “Presidents have total immunity to attend the Assembly and the U.S. cannot condition that on their opinions of the United States.” The announcement from the State Department came just days after Petro slammed the White House and called for an end to Israel’s incursion into Gaza, in a separate address Tuesday before the United Nations General Assembly. – Politico

One of the grisliest cold cases in Austin’s history may be on the brink of being solved. The Austin Police Department announced Friday that they have identified a new suspect in the 1991 killings of four local girls — Jennifer Harbison, Sarah Harbison, Eliza Thomas, and Amy Ayers — also known as the “Yogurt Shop Murders.” Robert Eugene Brashers, who committed suicide in 1999 and was not previously linked to the case, has been posthumously identified as a suspect in the cold case that has haunted the city for over three decades. The breakthrough in the case comes just a month after the release of HBO docuseries The Yogurt Shop Murders, which explores the grim details of the case and includes new interviews with family members and friends of the victims, as well as investigators, lawyers, and journalists who worked on the original case. – Entertainment Weekly

