CT Loyd
"The famed former money manager – known as “Howie” or “H”"

My first read, I could have sworn it said "money changer."

2019 Article...Howard Rubin, ex-Soros Fund financier, settles rape accusation https://share.google/OMVURja4tOqne0HGp

Seems it always about them using their money for holding people captive.

Wikipedia

"RUBIN gained prominence on Wall Street in the 1980s as a bond trader at SALOMON BROTHERS, where he contributed to the development of the collateralized mortgage obligation (CMO) market and was profiled in Michael Lewis's 1989 book Liar's Poker. Rubin later held senior positions at firms including MERRILL LYNCH, BEAR STEARNS, and SOROS Fund Management."

Did you know.....

Jesus drove out the (JEWISH) money changers at the TEMPLE TWICE, once at the beginning of his ministry and again at the end, according to the Gospel of John and the Synoptic Gospels (Matthew, Mark, and Luke), respectively. The Christian tradition, supported by early church fathers like Chrysostom and Augustine, accepts that these are two distinct events, occurring nearly three years apart.

In John 2, the first act of Jesus recorded by John after turning water to wine was his over turning the the tables of the money changers in the Temple.

John 2:13-18 NLT

[13] It was nearly time for the Jewish Passover celebration, so Jesus went to Jerusalem. [14] In the Temple area he saw merchants selling cattle, sheep, and doves for sacrifices; he also saw dealers at tables exchanging foreign money. [15] Jesus made a whip from some ropes and chased them all out of the Temple. He drove out the sheep and cattle, scattered the money changers’ coins over the floor, and turned over their tables. [16] Then, going over to the people who sold doves, he told them, “Get these things out of here. Stop turning my Father’s house into a marketplace!” [17] Then his disciples remembered this prophecy from the Scriptures: “Passion for God’s house will consume me.” [18] But THE JEWISH LEADERS DEMANDED, “WHAT ARE YOU DOING? If God gave you authority to do this, show us a miraculous sign to prove it.”

Why were the Jewish Temple leaders (pharisees/saducees) upset....they were getting a cut, in violation of the Law. They weren't supposed to charge interest or taxes, especially for objects required for worship. See, it was a 2 part system. They set up shops (e.g. banks/company stores) in the Temple courts known as the "for all the nations" area. When pilgrims came to the temple from all the nations, which was mandatory once a year to absolve sins both commited after the last sacrifice, and for those committed before the next, they brought large coins or amounts and needed smaller "change" to conduct business

So these "servents" charged a fee for the exchange to a smaller coin and a fee to hold there larger sums, e.g. banking it. Additionally, they converted their foreign coin to Jewish money (shekel) needed to pay the temple tax and purchase the required sacrificial animal, conveniently provided by the same group. Double and triple dipping.

His first act, pointed to how both the religious and governmental institutions were corrupted. Sound familiar....

Money Changers https://share.google/orcAR4gPGqEfkJLsc

Research mammon.....it was a God from their past. I think Jesus had something to say to the Jewish leaders about that too.

Speaking with these same leaders he later stated who their actual father was. Jesus came to set the captive free....from the system stolen perverted by these very Jewish leaders.

John 8:39-47 NLT

[39] “Our father is Abraham!” they declared. “No,” Jesus replied, “for if you were really the children of Abraham, you would follow his example. [40] Instead, you are trying to kill me because I told you the truth, which I heard from God. Abraham never did such a thing. [41] No, you are imitating your real father.” They replied, “We aren’t illegitimate children! God himself is our true Father.” [42] Jesus told them, “If God were your Father, you would love me, because I have come to you from God. I am not here on my own, but he sent me. [43] Why can’t you understand what I am saying? It’s because you can’t even hear me! [44] For you are the children of your father the devil, and you love to do the evil things he does. He was a murderer from the beginning. He has always hated the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, it is consistent with his character; for he is a liar and the father of lies. [45] So when I tell the truth, you just naturally don’t believe me! [46] Which of you can truthfully accuse me of sin? And since I am telling you the truth, why don’t you believe me? [47] Anyone who belongs to God listens gladly to the words of God. But you don’t listen because you don’t belong to God.”

Some things never change....

—-Oregon is going to be quite the on-the-ground (and in the corrupt courts) ‘battlefield’ of this war between the entrenched cabal minions and the Constitutionally-bound patriots.👀👀

—-Hmmm….an epic showdown in the nation saved for last per the plan….🤔

—-I suspect Chris is 💯 correct on his take, ‘This is an ad for the pharma takeover of cannabis and the ability of the government to subsidize the industry via Medicare.’

—-Aah, the Guardian….the bastion of truth-telling.🤣

—-Trump and Putin signals are extremely interesting. It will be interesting to find out who the signals are for!

—-Ashe, I agree, ‘Sort of feels like the birth pangs of a Justice Phase.’ Certainly does.

—-Chris points out the obvious reason to doubt, ‘I do know they’re the home of many major global governance bodies.’

—-Ghost is right, as the ‘justice’ is just having the ‘birth pains’ Ashe referred to…. ‘…he wasn’t the only one. Far from it. So now we know to follow the evidence and track the money. There are many, many more than Soros….most hidden as ‘well-intended’ NGOs.

—-Between the terrorism in the country, against Christians and the continued machinations of political leaders in the biggest blue bastions, it is becoming obvious the trapped cabal is going down with a massive fight. This was and is known and expected. It won’t change the outcome, however.

💧💧💧🌊🌊

