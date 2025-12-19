The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

President Donald Trump on Thursday outlined festivities the White House is planning for next year to commemorate the nation’s 250th birthday, making good on his pledge to give America “the most spectacular birthday party the world has ever seen.” Trump -- who repeatedly said on the 2024 campaign trail that he would roll out a grand celebration comparable to past world fairs -- officially unveiled the list of events, called “Freedom 250” on social media. Several activities will be planned from June 25 to July 10, according to the White House, including a “Spirit of America” parade to honor fallen soldiers, a”Birthday Fireworks Celebration” on the National Mall promised to be the largest such display in the world, and a “Great American State Fair” featuring pavilions from all 50 states. – ABC News

Our Take: The first day of Freedom 250 is the first day of GART in Deadwood. The week after that is Fourth of July, our 250th birthday. And the party continues for six more days after that. LFG.

I know it’s winter and, the colder and more climate changey it gets, the more you long for summer. But, take heart:

Next summer is going to be worth the wait.

Take for instance, the Hunger Games comparison by the Democrats:

Have you seen the end of Hunger Games?

***SPOILER ALERT***

Both the good guy authoritarians and the bad guy authoritarians – both “parties,” if you will – are eliminated in the final “games,” which take place in the Capital.

When they are both eliminated, there is liberty in the land.*

If we’re doing the Hunger Games, Trump isn’t Snow.

He’s Katniss. – Ashe in America

*There was liberty for like a minute. Humans gonna human.

Trump Media & Technology Group and fusion energy developer TAE Technologies announced Thursday that they will merge in an all‑stock transaction valued at more than $6 billion, creating a publicly traded company focused on nuclear fusion power. Shareholders of each company are expected to own roughly 50 percent of the combined entity on a fully diluted basis. Under the agreement, Trump Media will provide up to $200 million in cash at signing, with an additional $100 million available upon the initial filing of merger documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Devin Nunes, chairman and CEO of Trump Media, and Dr. Michl Binderbauer, CEO and director of TAE, are expected to serve as co‑CEOs of the merged company. The combined entity will include Trump Media’s platforms, such as Truth Social, alongside TAE’s businesses, including TAE Power Solutions and TAE Life Sciences. The companies plan in 2026 to select a site and begin construction on the world’s first utility‑scale fusion power plant, with an initial output of 50 megawatts, subject to regulatory approvals, and intend to develop larger facilities of 350–500 megawatts in subsequent phases. The merger is expected to close in mid‑2026, pending customary shareholder and regulatory approvals. – Badlands Media

Our Take: For the last two years, I’ve been writing about Trump’s public de-nuclearization push being cover for a re-nuclearization actual running beneath the surface.

Today’s news of DJT merging with a Nuclear Fusion company does nothing to disabuse me of the notion.

Now, Trump, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and yes, Elon Musk are running parallel pathways toward Acceleratia that have the old System quaking as the new one rises to take its place.

And it’s all happening just beneath the conscious awareness of most who are stuck in the very paradigm we’ve been programmed to perceive ever since the Hegelian (and Satanic) original Manhattan Project transformed the American Dream into a Nuclear Nightmare.

From ‘The Master Plan:’

“Trump’s public ‘denuclearization’ push is the thin veneer that acts as a mass psychological Trojan Horse through which the obvious and emergent re-nuclearization actual is proceeding quite according to plan, and with the increasing mandate of the American people due to the very ‘muh China,’ and ‘muh Russia’ narratives I largely built my name decrying.

The macro trends crystallizing in 2025 paint this alliance as a de facto counterweight to hegemonic overreach, with deepening interconnections that span military alignments, technological exchanges and strategic partnerships.

Put another way, the reason western Hegemonic ‘think tanks’ have branded the aforementioned Sovereign Alliance as the ‘Axis of Upheaval’ rests in the fact that, well, they ARE responsible for the beginnings of a true paradigm shift on every front that matters, from energy to the technology it powers.

Which is decidedly against the collected and collectivist interests of the failing collectorate.

Under this framing, Trump’s continued sparring with this so-called ‘Axis’ protects him from direct narrative attacks on the only front that actually matters, while acting as narrative cover for a pivot toward the very abundance that will come to define the Golden Age.

This narrative AND actual alliance is allowing Trump to advance domestic nuclear agendas without unmitigated populist backlash, while cultivating mandates in the Collective Mind for a world where the acceleration into the twin technologies we’ve been taught to fear more than any other dissolve the barriers of scarcity, framing these ‘rivalries’ as the surface level translation vectors that mask the deeper convergence toward sovereign radiation.

It also allows Trump to ‘save face’ from a nationalistic and patriotic lens and engage in a ‘war,’ so to speak for the furtherance of the American agenda while maintaining his role as the prime peacemaker of our age.

And, as I’ve been arguing for years, he’s not alone.

Recent developments underscore this shielding dynamic.

DE-nuclearization to RE-nuclearization.”

Read the full feature, and expand your thinking when it comes to what the Golden Age truly means.

The future is already here. It’s just not evenly distributed yet. – Burning Bright

The EU’s insistence on seizing Russian central bank assets stands in the way of US President Donald Trump’s attempts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, Politico and The Times have reported, citing officials in Washington. EU leaders are meeting in Brussels on Thursday to debate using an estimated €210 billion ($246 billion) in Russian assets to back a so-called “reparations loan” for Kiev – a move Moscow has condemned as “theft.” Belgium, where most of the assets are held, has demanded that the legal risks be shared among bloc members. “The EU’s problem isn’t really Belgium, it’s Trump,” Politico wrote on Wednesday. The US administration’s “backchanneling with capitals” has led to Italy, Bulgaria, Malta, and the Czech Republic joining the group of EU nations opposing the grab, the outlet wrote. Even if the money is successfully seized, “the Europeans are going to have to give it back,” The Times cited a source close to the US discussions as saying. The frozen Russian funds are seen by Washington as a “crucial part of Trump’s proposed settlement plan,” it wrote on Wednesday. Trump has proposed that Russia’s assets be unfrozen and invested in US-led reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, as well as joint projects with Moscow, according to an early draft published by the media last month. – RT

Our Take: “The EU’s problem isn’t really Belgium, it’s Trump,” Politico wrote on Wednesday. The US administration’s “backchanneling with capitals” has led to Italy, Bulgaria, Malta, and the Czech Republic joining the group of EU nations opposing the grab, the outlet wrote.

President Trump is coordinating with Our Girl Meloni to encourage EU nations to defect and prevent Russia’s seized European assets from being plundered.

Soon I suspect that President Trump and President Putin will be openly allied against their common enemies in the western hegemony.

– GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to downgrade cannabis from the most restrictive category of drugs, easing some limitations and allowing for more research. The move, which does not decriminalize marijuana, also authorizes a pilot program to reimburse Medicare patients for products made with CBD, a popular compound of cannabis that is not psychoactive. Mr. Trump’s order would move marijuana from a Schedule I drug, the same category as heroin, to a Schedule III drug, the same category as ketamine. But it does not legalize the drug, as some states have done, and would not affect law enforcement’s approach to making arrests connected to marijuana, according to senior administration officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the order. “We have people begging for me to do this, people that are in great pain for decades,” Mr. Trump said as he announced the order from the Oval Office. He added, “It doesn’t legalize marijuana in any way, shape or form, and in no way sanctions its use as a recreational drug.” – The New York Times

Our Take:

God bless President Trump.

FINALLY!!!!

I wish Boone Cutler were here to see this one.

Fair winds, brother. [Clip Link] — CannCon

***

Another Take: Trump signs an executive order to officially reclassify Marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III compound.

“The facts compel the federal government to recognize that marijuana can be legitimate as far as medical applications... We’re also asking Congress to reconsider its classification of Hemp derived CBD products.”

MAGA+MAHA — Jordan Sather

The suspect in the shooting Saturday at Brown University that killed two students and injured nine was found dead in a New Hampshire storage unit, authorities announced Thursday night. The same man also is believed to have fatally shot MIT physics professor, Nuno F.G. Loureiro at his home in Brookline, Mass., on Monday, said Leah Foley, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts. Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, 48, took his own life, according to authorities. His body was discovered Thursday evening with firearms next to him, in a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, law enforcement officials said. Valente was a former Brown student and a Portuguese national, who was last known to live in Miami, Providence Police Chief Col. Oscar Perez said at a news conference. – NPR

Our Take:

So he was screaming Allahu Akbar, huh? What happened to the internet’s “gait analysis”?

It was obvious that there was no antisemitism angle as soon as it happened, because there was a coordinated messaging campaign claiming there was.

[Clip Link 1, Clip Link 2] — Chris Paul

***

Another Take: So they solved Brown and the suspect is dead in a storage unit, and the guy in the storage unit is the killer in MIT, too…

What luck! So, I guess we don’t need to investigate that fusion guy’s murder anymore?

Out of respect for the family, please don’t ask questions about the late professor’s research or who benefited most from his death. – Ashe in America

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange has filed a criminal complaint against the Nobel Foundation, accusing it of misusing Nobel Peace Prize funds by awarding them to Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado, who has publicly called on the US to attack her own country. The complaint, dated Wednesday and submitted to Sweden’s Economic Crime Authority and War Crimes Unit, where the Nobel Foundation is based, argues that Alfred Nobel’s will legally restricts Peace Prize funds to purposes that promote peace and bars their use to advance war or foreign military intervention. Disbursing prize money to Machado violates that mandate and could constitute a crime under Swedish law, Assange contends, while warning that the Nobel Peace Prize could be used as an “instrument of war.” The complaint cites a series of public statements in which Machado endorsed potential US military intervention in Venezuela, while defending Washington’s use of force amid its heavy military buildup in the Caribbean. Assange pointed out that she had justified US strikes on boats off Venezuela’s coast, which have killed 95 people to date. The US maintains it is targeting “narco-terrorists,” while the UN has condemned the strikes as “extrajudicial killings.” – RT

Our Take: Reading through the source, it’s actually a pretty impressive document.

Not only does it accuse Maria Corona Machado of serious crimes like “facilitation of war crimes and crimes against humanity,” it also accuses all 30 members of the Nobel Board of Directors, providing the specific criminal code citations and full legal names of the accused.

Oh, and I think I may have cracked the boat strike narrative — may not even be real events. Congress passed a law legalizing maritime strikes against drug boats specifically, and the congressman who sponsored the bill was Chuck Schumer.

Honestly, I think the cartels may have already been neutered. Not only have there been multiple overlapping reports indicating and confirming airstrikes and other military operations against the cartels in Colombia. There have also been arrests and extraditions of high profile cartel bosses and mass arrests of cartel foot soldiers.

Qatar announced in September that it had hosted Colombia and the Gulf Clan cartel to negotiate the surrender(s) and dismantling of the Gulf Clan, which is the largest cocaine cartel operating in Colombia.

So while we are told by the MSM and other authoritative sources that Maduro and [Colombian President] Gustavo Petro are cartel bosses, the reality is that the two have worked together to dismantle the cartels operating in the Bolivarian region of the Americas. [Clip Link] – GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

The United Nations Charter promised a world in which sovereignty would shield states from conquest, partition, and protectorates. Today, that sovereignty system is being quietly rewritten from within the U.N. Security Council itself. In a tripolar world dominated by the United States, China, and Russia, the Council is drifting from guardian of sovereign equality to manager of spheres of influence — a kind of emerging tripartite entente that legitimates domination while claiming to enforce international law. [...] The U.N. Security Council’s inability in recent years to contain escalating threats to international peace and security has prompted comparisons with the failures of the League of Nations in the years leading up to World War II. But the resolutions concerning Western Sahara and Gaza evoke memories of even earlier, no less dark times — the days of colonial carve-ups reminiscent of the 1884-1885 Berlin Conference. Trump’s personal control — and his family’s financial interests in the background — bring memories of the Berlin Conference’s recognition of King Leopold as the king-sovereign — the owner — of the Congo Free State: a regime that cloaked private extraction in the language of international legitimacy. It is as if the world has slipped back into a bleaker era in which international institutions morph into instruments that ratify systemic domination.

– Just Security

Our Take: This week, the mainstream media peddled an insane conspiracy theory of how “a new Russia-China-US network could work.”

Of course, this is the bedrock of the Sovereign Alliance theory I’ve been writing about for years, now.

They’re reporting on it because they can’t stop it ... [Clip Link] — Burning Bright

Health officials from the Trump administration announced several moves Thursday that will have the effect of essentially banning gender-affirming care for transgender young people, even in states where it is still legal. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Mehmet Oz, who leads Medicaid and Medicare, announced the measures in a press conference at the headquarters of the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, D.C. “So-called gender affirming care has inflicted lasting physical and psychological damage on vulnerable young people,” Kennedy said. “This is not medicine. It is malpractice.” The American Academy of Pediatrics pushed back strongly against HHS’s actions. “These policies and proposals misconstrue the current medical consensus and fail to reflect the realities of pediatric care and the needs of children and families,” said AAP President Dr. Susan J. Kressly. – NPR

Our Take: “The ban takes the form of two new proposed rules from Medicaid and Medicare. The first prohibits doctors and hospitals from receiving federal Medicaid reimbursement for gender-affirming care provided to transgender patients younger than age 18. Medicaid is the health care program that covers low-income Americans. The second rule blocks all Medicaid and Medicare funding for any services at hospitals that provide pediatric gender-affirming care.”

This is a righteous cause. Children cannot consent to permanently altering their bodies, psychologically, chemically or surgically.

Their parents shouldn’t be allowed to consent to either, especially when a lot of the trans moms appear to present with Munchausen’s by proxy.

“Gender affirming care for minors” is the sexualization, sterilization, mutilation, and psychological torture of children. Praise God for an admin with the courage to end it.

Next step: Prosecute the psychopaths at the American Academy of Pediatrics for opposing this — or, more accurately, for advocating for the sexualization, sterilization, mutilation, and psychological torture of children.

— Ashe in America

Ben Shapiro walked onto a Heritage Foundation stage on Wednesday and used it to draw a line against Tucker Carlson and a strain of conservatism Shapiro warned is drifting toward conspiracy theories and antisemitism. For a talk that lasted about an hour, Shapiro, one of the most prominent Jewish voices on the American right, denounced Carlson by name, arguing that the former Fox News host no longer belongs inside the conservative movement and urging the institution hosting him to enforce what he called “ideological border control.” “A conservatism that treats Tucker Carlson as a thought leader is no conservatism,” Shapiro said. “If conservatives do not stand up and draw lines, conservatism and the dream of America itself will cease to exist.” The speech was as notable for its venue as it was for its content. It was hosted by Kevin Roberts, Heritage’s president, who has come under fire in recent months for publicly defending Carlson after Carlson interviewed Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist and Holocaust revisionist. Roberts’ comments triggered resignations and criticism from Jewish leaders and former Heritage affiliates. Two more trustees of the foundation resigned this week over Roberts’ support for Carlson. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: This clip feels like a bad wrestling promo.

Tucker later responded.

WrestleMania, but way gayer.

Then Shapiru called out the grifters — those who don’t believe official government narratives.

The reason I’m giving this hen party any attention is because Shapiru is speaking on behalf of special interests – certainly Israeli – and most likely Bibi Netanyahu, himself, given their close relationship. And we should seek to understand the motives driving these people – the handlers – to help prepare for their next move and thwart their long-term plans.

This part is worth a listen. (It is a good sign that Tucker is emulating Chris Paul — regarding power worship)

[Clip Link 1, Clip Link 2, Clip Link 3] – GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

A recent poll from The Argument/Verasight has social media buzzing after showing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez narrowly edging out Vice President JD Vance 51-49 in a hypothetical 2028 matchup. The numbers fall within the poll’s margin of error, meaning the two are statistically tied. Well, according to this poll. Personally, I don’t take it too seriously, as I’m sure a few of you, if any, have even heard of the outfit that produced it. Frankly, nobody with any sense believes these results. Which is probably why Ocasio-Cortez seems to believe it. When a reporter asked Ocasio-Cortez about the poll and her chances of beating Vance, she said, “You know, these polls three years out…they are what they are. But let the record show, I will stomp him.” She laughed, of course, and I am inclined to believe that not even she believes it. – PJ Media

Our Take: The uniparty establishment is coping hard about the onset of the Golden Age by fantasizing about fake elections in 2028.

Erika Kirk already scheduled Vance’s coronation, and AOC held the election in her head. She wins, of course. Stomps him, allegedly.

It’s funny, because the way things are going, the world is going to look different in 2028. I doubt either AOC or JD Vance will have the political capital to wrap a bus by then.

The establishment’s meltdowns and fever dreams are the signal.

The campaigns of it all are just noise. — Ashe in America

BONUS ITEMS

One of Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s new appointees resigned after just a day on the job over decade-old social media posts that recalled antisemitic tropes. Newly minted Director of Appointments Catherine Almonte Da Costa tendered her resignation this afternoon just hours after her past comments came to light. [...] In a series of social media posts, Da Costa fired off statements that included: “Money hungry Jews smh”; “Woo! Promoted to the upstairs office today! Working alongside these rich Jewish peeps.”; and “Far Rockaway train is the Jew train,” according to the Judge Street Journal, which highlighted the posts before Da Costa deleted her X account. Mamdani has struggled to win over Jewish communities, which — uncomfortable with his past criticism of Israel and his failure to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada” — staunchly opposed his candidacy. The newly revealed tweets from a now-former top aide do little to help him mend those deep divisions, as evidenced by social media posts from the Anti-Defamation League, which has a contentious relationship with the incoming administration. “Tweeting about ‘Money hungry Jews’ is indefensible,” the New York and New Jersey chapter of the organization wrote. – Politico

House Republicans on Wednesday passed a partisan package of health care policies designed to provide a conservative alternative to extending the expiring ObamaCare subsidies. The legislation has little chance of passing through the Senate, however, and it does not address the cost cliff that’s expected to hit 22 million Americans when the enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits sunset on Dec. 31 — a dynamic that’s infuriated centrist Republicans who’ve clamored for months to extend the benefits. Still, even the frustrated Republicans support the conservative policies, and the GOP bill passed without difficulty, 216-211. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) joined all Democrats in voting against the bill. The bill, dubbed the Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans Act, includes policies that are widely popular among Republicans — including funds to pay for “cost-sharing reductions,” reforms to the pharmacy benefit manager industry, and an expansion of association health plans. – The Hill

Former Vice President Kamala Harris stated that the Biden administration made the right move in keeping the files relating to convicted pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein sealed, framing the decision as a necessary separation of interests between the administration and the Department of Justice (DOJ). In a Wednesday interview with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, Harris was asked about the imminent release of classified documents pertaining to Epstein, which the Trump administration has until Friday to deliver. [...] Harris defended the decision by emphasizing the administration’s “commitment” to maintaining separation between the White House and the DOJ, while subtly acknowledging that this stance may not fully “satisfy” public questions regarding the matter. “To give you an answer that will not satisfy your curiosity, I will tell you, we, perhaps to our damage, but we strongly and rightly believed that there should be an absolute separation between what we wanted as an administration and what the Department of Justice did. We absolutely adhered to that and it was right to do that,” Harris responded. “The Justice Department would make its decisions independent of any political or personal vendetta or concern that we may have and that’s the way it worked,” she added, obscuring the fact that the overwhelming majority of Americans want the DOJ to release the Epstein files. [WATCH] – The Hill

