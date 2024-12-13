The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

That’s where we come in.

In the Badlands News Brief, the Badlands Media team hand pick news items of interest from the previous days to give you an overview of the biggest goings-on relevant to the Truth Community with some Badlands flavoring to help wash it down.

Now, onto the news from Thursday, December 12 …

President-elect Donald Trump was named Time's Person of the Year on Thursday, in recognition of his stunning political comeback and a historic year when he weathered assassination attempts and felony convictions. "For marshaling a comeback of historic proportions, for driving a once-in-a-generation political realignment, for reshaping the American presidency and altering America's role in the world, Donald Trump is Time's 2024 Person of the Year," the magazine wrote. It was widely expected Time would pick Trump; the magazine has bestowed the honor on the winner of that year's presidential election in every race since George W. Bush in 2000. Trump was also named Person of the Year in 2016 when he first won the White House. To mark the occasion, he will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning. "Since he began running for President in 2015, perhaps no single individual has played a larger role in changing the course of politics and history than Trump," Time wrote. "Trump is once again at the center of the world, and in as strong a position as he has ever been." — FOX News

Our Take: Trump is simultaneously giving characters, cyphers and coalitions on all sides of the info war just enough of a platform to elevate themselves, and just enough rope to hang themselves, depending on their preferences.

For some time, I've been refering to Donald Trump as more of a character than a man, and there's no insult in that; quite the opposite, in fact.

The reason so many have drawn comparisons between DJT and Bruce Wayne isn't just because his "true" biography sees so much in common with the fictional prince of Gotham City, but more so because he embodies the archetype of the ultraman/everyman striving to take down the system while operating within it.

When Trump says, "I don't trust anybody," he might have been doing so in a non-answer reference to Bibi Netanyahu, who is central to the current chapter in the War of Stories, but he's saying more between the beats.

He's saying that he doesn't trust the players on the game board not because he DOESN'T know them, but because he DOES. Because he knows how the game is played. Because he was born into the game, raised in the game, and forged in the game. And because nobody plays it better.

As the pieces move into place, some who believe themselves closest to Trump will likely find themselves on the outside looking in, just as many of the loudest MAGA voices in the alt. media complex may find themselves voiceless as awakening accelerates.

He's not trapped in the story with them.

They're trapped in the story with him. —

President Joe Biden on Dec. 12 announced he was pardoning 39 people and commuting the sentences of nearly 1,500 others, in the largest single-day act of clemency in history. The pardons are going to individuals who were convicted of nonviolent crimes such as drug offenses, the White House said. Those who are having their sentences commuted were placed in home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic and “have successfully reintegrated into their families and communities,” according to the White House. “America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances,” Biden said in a statement. “As President, I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, restoring opportunity for Americans to participate in daily life and contribute to their communities, and taking steps to remove sentencing disparities for non-violent offenders, especially those convicted of drug offenses.” Officials did not release the names of any of the individuals being granted relief. They said the people include a nurse who helped spearhead COVID-19 vaccination efforts, an addiction counselor who volunteers to help young people, and a military veteran who assists frail, fellow church members. Biden made the move after pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, who was convicted of illegal possession of a firearm and pleaded guilty to intentionally not paying taxes. Biden is set to leave office on Jan. 20, 2025, after he bowed out of his bid for reelection. President-elect Donald Trump beat Vice President Kamala Harris in the November race. — Epoch Times

Our Take: The names of the convicts that received Biden’s historic “forgiveness” have not been released, but the White House “Fact Sheet” is full of signal.

“The nearly 1,500 individuals who received commutations today have been serving their sentences at home for at least one year under the COVID-era CARES Act.”

The inflation super-spreading CARES Act, a $2.2T spending bill signed by President Trump, is a key part of Biden’s strategy.

Side note: Remember how current economists have never admitted that we’re in a recession? Well, the 2020 CARES Act stimulus was around $1.4T larger than the 2009 stimulus ($831B) passed to combat the “Great Recession.” Makes so much sense.

“The President is intent on granting clemency to individuals convicted of non-violent crimes who were sentenced under outdated laws, policies, and practices that left them with longer sentences than if the individuals were sentenced today.”

Biden is declaring what laws are wrong, which sounds like fun and insightful a rabbit hole. But why wasn’t criminal justice reform a priority for his administration? It’s only a talking point now, and it seems like a story set up.

Check out this next bit:

“In addition to these individual clemency actions, President Biden has issued a number of categorical pardons to certain groups of people… The President’s categorical approach to clemency has also inspired leaders across the country to take similar action.”

Categorical pardons. Whole groups of people getting pardoned by category. They also mention that Governors are following suit. Biden pardons don’t cover state crimes; so now Governors are doing categorical pardons, too.

What might be some categories?

“Anyone involved in Crossfire Hurricane and related investigations.”

“Anyone involved in prosecuting January 6, including the congressional investigation.”

“Anyone that investigated President Trump at any time for any reason.”

“The Biden Harris State Department.”

“The Obama Administration.”

I bet we see more secret pardons and commutations. The writers are setting up a sweeps-style drama for January 19-20, 2025.

Is Blue our boy?

Let’s see who, in the end, gets out of jail free. —

Hidden for centuries, a forgotten chapter of the Bible has emerged from the shadows of history. Researchers, armed with ultraviolet light and meticulous scholarship, have uncovered a 1,750-year-old text that offers a fresh glimpse into the evolving nature of scripture. This find isn’t just a historical curiosity; it’s a profound insight into how faith and tradition were shaped in early Christianity. Preserved in an ancient Syriac manuscript, the chapter challenges long-held assumptions about biblical texts and their seemingly static nature. With its subtle variations and expanded narrative, this rediscovery raises compelling questions: What does this mean for the modern understanding of faith? And how many more hidden chapters might still be waiting to be found? In a groundbreaking intersection of technology and ancient history, scholars have uncovered a hidden chapter of the Bible within a 1,750-year-old Syriac manuscript preserved in the Vatican Library. Using ultraviolet (UV) light, researchers revealed traces of erased writing—a palimpsest—buried beneath layers of overwritten text. This painstaking process illuminated an earlier version of scripture, lost to time but now reintroduced to the world. The manuscript, part of the Syriac translations of the Bible, is more than just a relic. It represents a key moment in Christianity’s history, when scribes worked tirelessly to preserve scripture under challenging conditions. Early Christians relied on Syriac texts to disseminate their teachings across cultural and linguistic boundaries, making this find a window into their lived experiences. What makes this discovery especially remarkable is its collaborative nature. Historians, linguists, and scientists pooled their expertise to decode the faded script, each stroke of ink offering clues to a story untold for nearly two millennia. This isn’t just a triumph for biblical studies; it’s a testament to the enduring power of curiosity and innovation to uncover humanity’s shared past. — The Mind Unleashed

Our Take: I’m probably the last person who should be writing about scripture. In fact, if my father— who attends and volunteers at church every Sunday— knew I was writing this take, he’d laugh, knowing the life I’ve led.

With that said, Matthew 12 is one of my favorite passages, as it is among the most relevant to what we are going through, today.

For those who are unfamiliar, the story is simple enough: Jesus and His disciples are traveling on the Sabbath (Saturday), which is considered the sacred day of rest in the Jewish faith. They stop and visit a small synagogue in the countryside, where a service is taking place. There is a man in attendance who has a withered hand.

I’ll defer to the scene depicted in The Chosen to show you what happens next:

So the Pharisees (Jewish elite) witness Jesus heal this man’s hand, and instead of expressing gratitude and humility for having witnessed such a miracle, they express fury and rebuke, accusing Jesus of blasphemy for healing the man on the Sabbath.

The reason these men get angry is because they are threatened by what they have just witnessed. The power projection that they wield over their fellow Jews is predicated on the notion that their fellow Jews look to them as their conduit to God. The Pharisees are the gatekeepers to God. For this random man— a wandering vagrant— to walk into their temple and demonstrate that He may be more righteous than them was a direct threat to their power projection.

Ultimately, the story of the Bible (the secular parts) is a story about power projection, and how these self-righteous religious elite were more concerned with their material wealth and maintaining their secular authority than they were about serving God and acknowledging the miracles occurring right before their eyes.

So after Jesus heals this man, He and the disciples leave the temple and begin walking down the road. Hungry and distracted by conversation, Peter begins grabbing the heads of grain from the wheat along the road. Realizing that he has sinned by “harvesting” grain on the Sabbath, he begins to apologize to Jesus, who interrupts him and gives the disciples permission to eat the grain.

By this time, the Pharisees from the temple had decided to pursue the group, and had caught up to them.

Here’s what happens next:

“Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath.”

I love that line, because it perfectly encapsulates how wicked men will seek to take things that are intended to be righteous and invert them to be weaponized as a tool of control. In that scene, Jesus is explaining the hypocrisy of the Pharisees’ arbitrary secular laws, which allow for them to violate the Sabbath without guilt but prohibit the common folk from doing the same. It is this type of two-tiered elitism that Jesus consistently defies and condemns throughout The Bible.

Now in The Bible, these events are flipped, with the disciples eating the grain first and Jesus then going into the synagogue to heal the man’s withered hand.

But after witnessing Jesus perform this miracle, the Pharisees want to kill Him:

“But the Pharisees went out and plotted how they might kill Jesus.” (Matthew 12:14)

It was this event, among others, that put the events in motion that culminated in the Pharisees manipulating the Romans into crucifying Jesus on their behalf. Because the Pharisees—in my opinion— clearly understood that they were witnessing at the very least, a prophet of God, and rather than celebrate Him, they chose to dispose of Him before He could further undermine their power projection.

“Make a tree good and its fruit will be good, or make a tree bad and its fruit will be bad, for a tree is recognized by its fruit. 34 You brood of vipers, how can you who are evil say anything good? For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of. 35 A good man brings good things out of the good stored up in him, and an evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in him. 36 But I tell you that everyone will have to give account on the day of judgment for every empty word they have spoken. 37 For by your words you will be acquitted, and by your words you will be condemned.” (Matthew 12:33-37)

I’m no theologian, but I interpret that passage to mean what Chris Paul often talks about with “influencers” telling the truth.

Chris is right.

While it is most likely factually true that Donald Trump is running some sort of narrative warfare operation, Trump has proven himself to us through his incredible bravery and track record of successes. It would be both silly and dangerous to extend that confidence that Trump has earned to any person who happens to be in his orbit.

If these emerging characters want our trust, they will need to demonstrate to us that they deserve it. —

President-elect Donald Trump claimed in his Person of the Year interview with Time magazine this week that President Biden's administration lost track of more than 300,000 migrant children who crossed the border unaccompanied, saying many of them are in danger or dead. But experts say he's distorting the facts. "We have 325,000 children here during Democrats — and this was done by Democrats — who are right now slaves, sex slaves or dead," Trump said. "And what I will be doing will be trying to find where they are and get them back to their parents." Trump repeated similar claims on the campaign trail, and Republicans, including Trump's appointed "border czar" Tom Homan, have echoed similar figures as they call for increased border security. But immigration experts tell CBS News these claims are misleading and misrepresent government data. Additionally, they say while some unaccompanied minors have become victims of trafficking or other crimes, the government safely releases most of these children to vetted sponsors — often a family member — while their immigration cases play out. — CBS News

Our Take: This “fact check” falls into the category of malinformation: Information that is true, but harmful to the narrative.

"’We have 325,000 children here during Democrats — and this was done by Democrats — who are right now slaves, sex slaves or dead,’ Trump said.”

Fact check!

“…while some unaccompanied minors have become victims of trafficking or other crimes, the government safely releases most of these children to vetted sponsors… Additionally, 32,000 unaccompanied children failed to show up for immigration court dates from fiscal year 2019 to 2023.”

What happens when extreme declas meets human trafficking?

The world holds its breath. —

There are mounting suspicions that former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun intended to justify the declaration of martial law or a state of united defense by instigating a military conflict with North Korea by ordering strikes on the sites from which the North was launching trash-filled balloons and flying unmanned drones to Pyongyang.



Democratic Party lawmaker Park Beom-kye revealed Monday that he received a tip-off from a military whistleblower that the unmanned drones North Korea claimed Seoul had sent to Pyongyang in October were indeed sent on orders of the South Korean military — more specifically, on the orders of the former defense minister.



“The Defense Counterintelligence Command, formerly led by Yeo In-hyeong, yet another high school classmate of Kim’s, planned the specifics of the operation,” Park claimed, suggesting that it was “clear that this plan was conceived to offer a pretext for the invocation of martial law.”



A reference document on the operation of martial law troops and a joint investigation headquarters issued in November under the orders of Yeo, made public by the Democratic Party on Sunday, show that the Defense Counterintelligence Command reviewed the possibility of the simultaneous declaration of martial law and united defense to execute military responses and control public order and security in the event of a crisis, such as armed conflict with North Korea. The document claimed that martial law and united defense could be declared simultaneously in the case of “enemy infiltration, provocation and domestic circumstances.” — Hankyoreh

And …

North Korean state media on Wednesday reported for the first time about South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed attempt to impose martial law on Dec. 3. While blaming Yoon for causing nationwide chaos, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that “the shocking incident of the puppet Yoon Suk Yeol regime...suddenly declaring a martial law decree and unhesitatingly wielding the guns and knives of its fascist dictatorship wrought havoc across South Korea.” The report was also carried by the Rodong Sinmun daily. It also carried a photo of a rally held in front of South Korea’s parliament in Seoul. “Several helicopters and fully armed martial law forces, including the gangster organization the Army Special Warfare Command, were deployed to seal off the National Assembly,” the report said. The detailed report described the martial law declaration announced late Tuesday last week and lifted within six hours as well as the failure of an impeachment motion against Yoon. It quoted demonstrators calling Yoon a “disaster,” demanding his “immediate impeachment” and “punishment.” “The international community is sternly watching, with assessments that the martial law incident exposed vulnerabilities in South Korean society...and that Yoon Suk Yeol's political life could face an early end," the report said. Pyongyang had maintained silence since the political crisis was triggered by Yoon’s move. — Anadolu Agency

Our Take: This is a fascinating development in the South Korea story, because it is purportedly based on testimony by military leaders given to the Parliament, and directly contradicts the account given by the now disgraced president who attempted to consolidate his power by declaring martial law.

It is probably most easy to consume and digest through this thread that was posted on X, which takes the story even further, purporting that the plan was for the HID (which is a South Korean special forces unit specifically established to assassinate North Korean leaders, should war ever break out) to put on North Korean military uniforms and assassinate the leaders of the opposition party in South Korea. The reporting in the thread claims that if this had failed, then the back-up plan was to have the South Korean military engage these HID troops, under the belief that they were infiltrating North Korean assassins, and kill both them and the opposition leaders as part of an elaborate false flag.

Now, whether this alleged scheme was something that was actually planned is hard to verify—the thread claims that it was part of the testimony given by the military leaders. What is being widely reported, however, is that these military leaders disclosed that the Defense Minister—a political appointee—and President were trying to provoke a war with North Korea by getting them to strike first.

Their plan appears to go back nearly a year, with the objective being to provoke an attack by sending military drones and balloons into the airspace of the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, to disperse thousands of propaganda flyers.

You may recall that we have been reporting on this all year, not due to the initial operation by South Korea, but because Kim Jong Un's response was to send Poop Balloons back to South Korea in a defiant act of counter-provocation. (That's right: the Poop Balloon story actually ended up being of major geopolitical consequence, as it was a response to a larger effort to ignite World War 3.)

What's fascinating is that the Poop Balloon succeeding both diffusing the situation, while ultimately destroying the South Korea president who was trying to escalate tensions under false pretenses. You see, in response to the Poop Balloon barrage, South Korean President Yoon ordered his military to strike the location launching them, and send more military drones into Pyongyang to provoke Kim Jong Un into doing something foolish.

But our boy, Un, is smarter than your average bear, and sent more Poop Balloons instead.

President Yoon saw this as a grave provocation, and escalation, I suppose, considering he ultimately declared martial law in a desperate attempt to capitalize on a situation that never really got started in the first place. The military leaders, on the other hand, did not see the Poop Balloons as the grave threat that Yoon did, and refused to follow the order to strike their point of origin, leaving Yoon out in the cold to fend for himself after declaring martial law like a dummy.

I cannot overstate how happy it makes me that Kim Jong Un out-foxed the CIA and beat them at game theory. Poop Balloon Game Theory.

Go Kim Go!

PS - Laugh-out-loud funny that North Korea's official response called Yoon a puppet president. Grade A trolling, Mr. Kim. President Trump must be very proud. —

Our Take: I call this take “Based Axios.”

Mark Zuckerberg, Whistleblower?

“In August, Zuckerberg sent a letter to Congress claiming that the Biden administration in 2021 ‘repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain Covid content, including humor and satire.’”

Why it Matters: By August, it was clear to people with access to data that Donald Trump was going to win the 2024 election. Zuckerberg, given his access to data, would have known this — drawing his August intentions into question.

Dig Deeper: In August, Zuckerberg took steps to officially document himself as a victim of the regime. Now he’s dropping millions and shilling Trump like he’s $GME in 2021.

Behind the Scenes: Trump had Zuck over to Mar-a-Lago, and it’s customary to send a “thank you” after a lunch invite. For billionaires, a “thank you” is a million dollars to the inaugural fund.

Bottom Line: Mark Zuckerberg isn’t real. He is a wholly-owned creation of DARPA, an actor, and it appears that he is now under new management. —

While it had been reported in independent as well as Russian media previously, this week The Washington Post offered further confirmation that Ukrainian intelligence had provided Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) with direct drone support in the weeks leading up to the shock offensive which led to the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. "Ukrainian intelligence sent about 20 experienced drone operators and about 150 first-person-view drones to the rebel headquarters in Idlib, Syria, four to five weeks ago," wrote Washington Post columnist David Ignatius this week. Ukrainian officials had previously openly boasted that they would assist in hitting Russian assets and bases in Syria, in order to bog its forces down there and distract the top Russian command from the Ukrainian front lines. Small drone warfare has been said by many analysts to be a key component further demoralizing Syrian Army positions after Assad's military and state institutions had been essentially hollowed out after years of grinding war and crippling Western sanctions. — ZeroHedge

Our Take: Oh, cool. So more confirmation that NATO and the Deep State are backing Al Qaeda and ISIS terrorists, and also that the government of Ukraine under Zelensky (a comedy actor) is a terrorist state?

From the article:

The aid from Kyiv played only a modest role in overthrowing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Western intelligence sources believe. But it was notable as part of a broader Ukrainian effort to strike covertly at Russian operations in the Middle East, Africa and inside Russia itself.

Just so we are clear, the "broader Ukrainian effort" they reference is referring to the financing of ISIS in Africa.

So these jackaloons are throwing haymakers at everybody, including Kim Jong Un in North Korea and Captain Traore in Burkina Faso. Traore is a certified badass who has demonstrated his ability to lead men on the battlefield against ISIS terrorists, and Kim Jong Un has proven to be a grand chess master of Game Theory, sending Poop Balloons in lieu of real munitions.

The memes are now starting to roll in for al-Jolani, and they are pretty great:

Also, I need more information on this situation immediately:

And in more sobering news, it appears that these villages in southwest Syria— where Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz is already said to be establishing a "sterile zone"— are already deciding to submit to Israel rather than become vassals of the emerging ISIS terrorist state.

Seems like things are working out pretty well for Netanyahu and the gang... for now.

When President Trump was asked in that Time Magazine article whether he trusted Netanyahu, he responded: "I don't trust anybody."

(I don't believe that for a second. He absolutely trusts the bros in the Sovereign Alliance. Best watch your back, Bibi. The Bossman is coming.) —

BONUS ITEMS

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) responded to President-elect Trump’s invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend Inauguration Day in January, saying his acceptance would send a global “signal.” “Look, I think Trump believes in constant offense, constant momentum, keeping things going forward,” Gingrich told Fox New’s Jesse Watters in an interview Wednesday. “I think he gets up every day and tries to figure out, you know, ‘Let’s go to McDonald’s or let’s go to the garbage truck,’ whatever it takes, but he wants to be on offense,” he continued. “I suspect he woke up, looked around and thought, ‘Yeah, I think my good friend Xi Jinping, we haven’t been together in a long time, why don’t I?’” Trump extended the invitation to Xi last month, shortly after he beat Vice President Harris to win back the White House, but it wasn’t clear if the Chinese leader had accepted it, CBS News reported. The president-elect’s team has also raised the possibility of other global leaders attending the transitional ceremony, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Trump has often touted his relationship with Xi, even as he plans to introduce hefty tariffs on China in the upcoming term. The two have met before, including when Trump invited Xi to his Mar-a-Lago estate in 2017. Trump has threatened to impose new tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China on his first day in office. The Chinese tariff will be 10 percent on all goods, which is in addition to the existing tariffs imposed by the president-elect during his first term. It’s still unknown if Xi will head to Washington in the new year, but Gingrich said the invitation alone was a “tremendous move.” “I think there’s a 50/50 chance that Xi Jinping is going to show up, which you have to admit, in terms of sending a signal to the planet, would be pretty unbelievable,” he said. — The Hill

Over drinks Thursday at holiday mixers and inside drab hotel conference rooms, repositioning the Democratic Party against Donald Trump was the topic of conversation among Democrats. But Trump is, yet again, proving tricky to predict. As they reckon with the ramifications of Trump’s resounding win, his mixed messaging on key issues is fueling uncertainty among Democratic leaders about how to adjust their approach to the president-elect as they prepare for him to return to power under markedly different political circumstances than in 2017 — when the energy and mandate, for Democrats, appeared clearer. Instead, in 2024, Trump’s unpredictability and the depth of their own losses is clouding their conversations about how to revamp their party’s broader messaging. “Right now, we’re still sorting out what he’s actually serious about,” Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman told POLITICO at the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee headquarters on Thursday. “How much will he engage in actions that are just for show, but where the results are not as impactful?” In recent days, Trump has expressed interest in cutting a deal with Democrats to keep Dreamers in the U.S. while also vowing to end birthright citizenship. He pledged to work with Democratic mayors and governors to cut down on crime in their cities and states in the same interview in which he also suggested congressional Democrats (and Republicans) who investigated him over the Capitol riot should go to jail. And he has worked to diminish one of Democrats’ most potent arguments against him by repeatedly saying he is unlikely to restrict access to medication abortion. That whiplash has created disparate responses from Democrats to Trump’s pending return to power. — Politico

We hope you enjoyed this brief look back at the major news items you might have missed in this ever-escalating and ever-accelerating news cycle as the Information War continues to rage on around us.

As always, if you have any thoughts on these news items or the MANY others swirling in the digital ether, drop into the comments below to share them with your fellow Badlanders.

