The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Monday, October 20th…

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he expects to reach a fair trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping and downplayed risks of a clash over the issue of Taiwan, even as his top trade negotiator accused Beijing of engaging in “economic coercion.” Trump suggested to reporters that China had no designs on invading Taiwan but acknowledged he expected the issue to be on the agenda at a planned meeting with Xi on the sidelines of an economic conference in South Korea next week. Trade tensions between the U.S. and China, the world’s two biggest economies, have lingered. Disputes over tariffs, technology and market access remain unresolved days before the meeting. Trump spoke at the start of a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese where the two signed a critical minerals agreement aimed at countering China. Trump’s comments on Taiwan reflect one of the most sensitive issues in U.S.-China relations. Beijing has repeatedly pressed Washington to alter the language it uses when discussing its position on Taiwanese independence. Trump pledged to accelerate deliveries of nuclear submarines to Australia and was asked if U.S. actions in the waters of the Indo-Pacific were a sufficient deterrent to keep Xi from invading Taiwan. “China doesn’t want to do that,” Trump said, before boasting about the size and strength of the U.S. military. – Reuters

Our Take: For three years, I’ve argued that Donald Trump and Xi Jinping were working together to put the Globalist Deep State into the ultimate economic Kobayashi Maru.

More recently, I believe I discovered who they learned it from.

Is Vladimir Putin the leader of the Sovereign Alliance?

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday accused HuffPost correspondent S.V. Date of being a “left-wing hack” who “constantly bombards” her phone after sharing a recent question texted to her by the reporter. Date had texted Leavitt last week asking if President Trump was “aware of the significance of Budapest” when he agreed to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Hungarian capital, in the coming weeks, for peace talks. “Does he not see why Ukraine might object to that site? Who suggested Budapest?” Date probed, noting that the city was the site of a 1994 agreement where Ukraine pledged to give up nuclear weapons inherited from the former Soviet Union in exchange for Russia promising not to use military force or economic coercion against Ukraine. “Your mom did,” Leavitt responded. “Is this funny to you?” Date texted back. – New York Post

Our Take: For too long, we have watched honorable men hold their tongues and swallow the truth, while dishonorable men run around spreading cancerous lies, often seeking the destruction of those honorable men.

The time has come where we all must find the courage and strength to call out these vipers wherever they may lay.

Our civilization has become a rotten cesspool of degeneracy because we have allowed such things to transpire. We have stood by idle as soothsayers and reprobates have seized control and strangled the truth.

I love the way Karoline Leavitt speaks to this reporter. She talks like a winner, and winners do whatever they want. (h/t Ricky Bobby)

This guy doesn’t deserve respect, because he has behaved like a degenerate reprobate. Those who seek penance should be granted grace; but the liars, schemers, and grifters who refuse to relent should be confronted and called out for behaving like deviants.

We must reclaim the art of public shaming from the ne’er de wells who have poisoned its premise. –

U.S. President Donald J. Trump and Israeli officials have confirmed that the Gaza ceasefire remains intact despite an exchange of fire between Hamas and Israeli forces over the weekend. Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday that the ceasefire is “still in place” and noted that while Hamas has been “quite rambunctious,” its leadership does not appear to be directly involved in the violations. On Sunday, Israeli airstrikes targeted Hamas positions in Gaza, reportedly killing 29 Palestinians, while Hamas militants killed two Israeli soldiers. In response, Israel temporarily halted humanitarian aid deliveries and closed border crossings. Pressure from the Trump administration reportedly led to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reversing this decision, with aid deliveries resuming Monday morning. The clashes followed Hamas’s exchange of remaining hostages in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners in Israel. Israeli soldiers withdrew from much of the Gaza Strip, allowing aid to flow into the area. However, tensions escalated as Israel demanded the return of deceased hostages’ bodies, with Hamas stating it would take time to locate and return the remaining remains. The U.S. has warned Hamas against further violations of the ceasefire as the group seeks to consolidate power in Gaza. – The National Pulse

Our Take: Neocons tried again and failed again. –

An Arapahoe County judge sentenced Neifred Zerpa-Acosta to 12 years in prison last month for his role in two incidents at the Edge at Lowry apartments at East 12th Avenue and Dallas Street in Aurora, according to court records. Video recorded Aug. 18, 2024, from a resident’s security camera inside the apartments went viral, showing armed men entering an apartment. Aurora Police identified Zerpa-Acosta as one of the people in the video. [...] The video led to false claims of Aurora being “taken over” by a Venezuelan gang and led to President Donald Trump campaigning in Aurora. “I will rescue Aurora,” Trump told a crowd in October 2024. Aurora Police arrested Zerpa-Acosta in December 2024 while responding to a report of kidnapping, which the Police Chief also described as torture. A wife was pistol-whipped on the head, and the husband was stabbed in the thigh with part of a multi-tool while being held for more than two hours, Aurora Police officers testified at another defendant’s court hearing. The officers did not identify who committed those acts. For his role in that incident, Zerpa-Acosta pleaded guilty to using a knife and firearm while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping, aggravated robbery, burglary, and conspiracy. – NBC (Local)

Our Take: It’s important to realize that while this story was happening, 9News – the NBC local affiliate cited above – accused President Trump of exaggerating the impact of 40,000 (it was more) criminal invaders flooding Colorado. Publishing this must have pained them.

Also, this guy was set free by the Biden administration, despite a a deportation order for being a criminal invader:

The outlet’s coverage of Trump’s rally a year ago downplayed the state’s policy and its danger to Colorado communities. They’ll protect armed kidnappers rather than say Trump was right. –

The US will not join the EU-led plan to use frozen Russian assets to bankroll Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the discussions. US officials reportedly conveyed the position to their European colleagues during an International Monetary Fund meeting in Washington last week. The US cited risks to market stability associated with the potential seizure of the assets, one of the sources claimed. The development constitutes a major setback for the EU, which has been attempting to secure broader support within the G7 for potential action on Russian funds, Bloomberg noted. Western nations froze an estimated $300 billion in Russian assets after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022 – some €200 billion ($213 billion) of which is held by the Brussels-based clearinghouse Euroclear. Kiev’s Western backers have already tapped into the revenues generated by the funds to bankroll Ukraine. Recently, the EU has been in discussions on a plan to provide a so-called ‘reparations loan’ of up to €140 billion ($163 billion) to Kiev, while using frozen Russian assets as collateral to back the bloc-issued bonds. The move would effectively amount to the seizure of the funds, given that Ukraine would be obliged to repay the loan only once Russia compensates it for damages inflicted during the conflict. – RT

Our Take: Once again, President Trump is flexing to protect [our guy] Putin.

But this is much bigger than just Sovereign Alliance optics. The Trump administration is correct: The Russians have made investments all over the world, particularly in energy (shoutout to Rosatom). Seizing these assets could trigger a cascading effect that leads to economic devastation far beyond Russia.

But we couldn’t possibly expect the invalids at the EU and NATO to understand this level of nuance, could we? –

Jesse Watters admitted his notoriously liberal mom joined the demonstrators at Saturday’s anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ rally. The Fox News host’s rivalry with his politically opposite mother Anne Purvis has long been a running joke among his co-hosts on The Five and on his own primetime show. Watters, 47, expressed his shock, however, when The Five began to discuss ‘No Kings’ weekend and said his mother attended a march on Long Island. ‘I know my mom was there. Can you believe my mom was there? Sometimes I think I was adopted,’ he said. The conservative host - whose mother infamously didn’t invite him to Thanksgiving last year - then talked about how ineffective he felt the various liberal protest movements of the Trump era have been. ‘They do these things - the Women’s March, BLM, the Musk stuff. The issues change but the one thing that stays the same is Trump,’ he said. – Daily Mail

Our Take: Loosh.

That arcane harvest of vital essence, siphoned from the emotional maelstroms of fear, anguish, rage and despair, a concept unearthed in the out-of-body explorations of Robert Monroe, whose “Far Journeys” detailed encounters with extradimensional entities that cultivate human emotions as a form of energetic sustenance, much like farmers tending crops for yield, perpetuating cycles of trauma to maximize the efflux of this … substance, which sustains their ethereal hierarchies in a grand, inverted alchemy of creation.

At least, that’s the idea, and whether or not it’s true in a corporeal sense, it’s absolutely something we can sense in the ether … that insatiable drive, the hunger that nests in the rotted gut of evil itself.

Steeped in satanic undertones, loosh evokes the parasitic dynamics of archonic forces—those gnostic predators of the soul—that thrive on the inversion of divine energy, transforming the radiant potential of human experience into fodder for control matrices, where engineered discord—from wars on the macro to personal and private strife on the micro—serves as the mechanism for extraction, binding the collective in loops of suffering that obscure the paths to higher awareness and sovereign reclamation, while providing energy to the parasites that subsist on the System and make it up.

In the current battlespace, the temptation to reverse this cycle gleams with ironic allure, inviting us to wield the very weapons, institutions and narrative tools of this satanic class against them, rending their structures asunder both in actual deed and symbolism—a fomentation this truth community was conceived to kindle and propel, turning their harvest fields into our fields of reckoning, where the emotional turmoil of their downfall becomes the loosh we might unwittingly or willfully collect, feeding our own base satisfactions in a mirrored and inverted parasitism.

A reverse vampirism, of sorts.

But beware the siren of base schadenfreude, that primal urge to revel in their unraveling, to farm their loosh as they farmed ours, extracting emotional sustenance from the spectacle of agencies hemorrhaging, mandates dissolving, ‘No Kings’ marching and the once-mighty reduced to pleading in court filings and public lamentations, for such indulgence risks entrenching the very cycle we seek to shatter, descending to the vibrational depths of lesser men when the true path demands ascension beyond their predatory paradigms.

And this is happening on many layers of the Mind War, the Info War and the Shadow War at once, including the Truth Community, where Enemies often come gilded in false unity while Allies come bearing division and discord, so hearty and ultimately healthy is their passion, their debate and ultimately, their moral standing, being committed to the finding of truth rather than the branding of it.

No matter its cost. [Read: Loosh] –

As a redistricting measure rapidly advances in North Carolina, Republicans are denying accusations that they’re diluting the Black vote by saying their motivations are purely political. Sen. Ralph Hise (R-Mitchell) claimed credit for drawing the new map in hearings Monday, saying the purpose was “simple and singular — draw a new map that will bring an additional Republican seat.” Why it matters: The 1st congressional district is in northeastern North Carolina, a historically Black area that has elected Black representatives since 1992, and Democratic ones for a century before that. It’s currently the only remaining swing district, now represented by Democrat Don Davis… President Donald Trump has encouraged states to redistrict so Republicans can maintain control of Congress after the 2026 midterm elections. – Axios

AND

The legal battle over Utah’s redistricting process and what congressional boundaries should be used for the 2026 election is reaching a new fever pitch — with more complexity and uncertainty than ever. As a Nov. 10 deadline looms for 3rd District Judge Dianna Gibson to pick a new congressional map, a flurry of court filings have flooded her court docket over the past week. On Thursday and Friday, she’s scheduled two days of evidentiary hearings. In the filings, legislative attorneys and plaintiffs in the state’s ongoing court-ordered redistricting process argue over their preferred maps, their dueling redistricting experts, and what statistical tools should — and shouldn’t — be used to determine partisan slants or gerrymandering. Both sides are calling each other’s maps partisan gerrymanders. Meanwhile, uncharted legal waters are becoming increasingly murky as the Utah Republican Party mounts an effort to both block the map the GOP-controlled Utah Legislature advanced earlier this month (which the party also encouraged Republicans to support as the least damaging option) — and pursue what’s called an “indirect initiative” to overturn the state’s independent redistricting law.

Our Take: The Court Doesn’t Interpret the Constitution — It Rewrites It

“I spent a road trip listening to SCOTUS arguments on redistricting — and it’s shocking how far removed they are from the actual Constitution.”

“They say ‘constitutional’ a lot, but what they mean is: does it comport with how their government operates?”

“To them, statutes, regulations, and precedent all become part of the Constitution — because a court once said so.”

“Justice Kagan even said, ‘all the law this court has ever made.’ The court doesn’t make law.”

“All of these arguments rest entirely on the Reconstruction Amendments — the post–Civil War inversion of our system.”

“That shift replaced a republic of liberty and individual rights with a democracy for the good of the state.”

Israel must start aiding the Palestinians and help improve their quality of life if it wants to become fully integrated into the Middle East “now that the war is over,” said Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, in an interview alongside US special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. “The biggest message that we’ve tried to convey to the Israeli leadership now is that, now that the war is over, if you want to integrate Israel with the broader Middle East, you have to find a way to help the Palestinian people thrive and do better,” Kushner told CBS’s 60 Minutes in the interview broadcast Sunday evening. He said that he and Witkoff were “just getting started” with relaying this message to Israel. Regarding Kushner’s vision for the Palestinian people, and what he believes allowing them to “thrive” would look like, Kushner said that the US is “focused on creating a situation for joint security and economic opportunity for Israelis and Palestinians so that they can live side by side in a durable way.” “What you end up calling it over time, we’ll allow the Palestinians to determine that themselves,” he said, in answer to a question about a path to Palestinian statehood. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: That 60 Minutes interview was loaded with great sound bites, and I’ll be going through those today on my show. But the general theme and takeaway for me was the vindication of Jared Kushner.

For years, everybody has attacked Jared for being beholden to both Netanyahu and the Zionist [Jewish] diaspora. But here, Jared proves that he is not working for those people and their agenda. He reveals that they had all lost their patience with Netanyahu and that the Israelis were “out of control.” He then says that Israel must improve the lives of the Palestinians if they want integration into the region – that is: if they want to be a part of the Golden Age.

My theory that Jared has an axe to grind with the Diaspora due to what happened to his family 20 years ago is looking more and more viable.

Join me at 2:00 PM EST on Geopolitics with Ghost and we’ll go through the other soundbites from the interview. –

One in three Americans now have more credit card debt than emergency savings, according to the latest survey by financial services company Bankrate. As Statista’s Anna Flecks shows in the chart below, this is up ten percentage points from 2011, when the company first started polling the question. Meanwhile, around 53 percent of respondents said that their savings were currently exceeding their credit card debt. This is down two percentage points from the same time last year, but slightly up from 2011. Around one in ten Americans are living paycheck-to-paycheck in 2025, not making any debt or saving up money. – Zero Hedge

Our Take: This isn’t surprising. During “The Pause,” the cost of living skyrocketed, but wage increases were nominal or flat when adjusted for inflation.

People had to survive. So, they took on debt.

When it was happening, all the experts and trusted sources denied that it was happening. That makes me think it was intentional to get (at least in 2025) one third of Americans to embrace debt slavery. Of course it was.

The real questions are how coordinated is this transfer of wealth, and what are the ethical implications of such a plot? –

BONUS ITEMS

Major oil companies are drilling in East Texas again, but not for oil. This time, they’re after lithium for batteries and other rare elements. Chevron and Halliburton announced East Texas projects this summer. Exxon has acreage across the border in Arkansas. Smackover Lithium, a joint venture of a Norwegian oil giant and a Canadian miner, announced in late September the discovery of the most lithium-rich fluids ever reported in North America, measured deep beneath its Texas claims in a massive brine deposit called the Smackover Formation. “It’s ripe for development,” said Jamie Liang, a former Wall Street banker and founder of Houston-based lithium startup TerraVolta, which is developing a lithium refinery on the Smackover with federal support. “There’s tremendous growth potential.” Lithium mining is one of several mineral industries emerging in Texas as part of broad federal efforts to urgently establish American production of the materials required for advanced manufacturing, from batteries and solar cells to wind turbines, microchips and cruise missiles. Competition with China looms over this effort. – Zero Hedge

