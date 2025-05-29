The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, May 28th ...

The American public “deserves answers” to FBI investigations occurring under the Biden administration, including the presence of cocaine at the White House, says NewsNation legal contributor Jesse Weber. Dan Bongino, deputy director of the FBI, announced on Monday via X that several cases of “potential public corruption” were either being reopened or given “investigative attention.” Among those listed were the discovery of cocaine at the White House during the Biden administration in 2023, the Dobbs Supreme Court leak in 2022, and the D.C. pipe bombing outside the DNC and RNC headquarters. “Let’s be very clear about something, these are all very serious, and this isn’t a case where we say someone didn’t commit a crime,” Weber said. “No, there’s evidence of a crime. You want to talk about federal government property, drug possession, and possession of an explosive device, particularly in this kind of area. There’s no doubt about that.” – News Nation

Our Take: I’d rather see the FBI look into the 2020 election instead of who had cocaine in the WH. –

A pro-energy group is renewing its call for an investigation into over half a dozen Biden administration executive actions related to climate that it believes should be deemed null and void due to them being signed by an autopen without any public comment from former President Joe Biden confirming his knowledge of them. Power the Future, a nonprofit organization that advocates for American energy jobs, reviewed eight Biden executive orders that it says were significant shifts in domestic energy policy and said it found no evidence of the president speaking about any of them publicly, raising concerns that the orders were signed by autopen and that he was not aware of them. "These are not obscure bureaucratic memos; these were foundational shifts in American energy policy, yet not once did Joe Biden speak about them publicly," Daniel Turner, founder and executive director of Power The Future, told Fox News Digital. The executive orders reviewed by Power the Future include an Arctic drilling ban in 2023, a 2021 executive order committing the federal government to net-zero emissions by 2050, an executive order mandating "clean energy" AI centers and an offshore drilling ban executive order shortly before leaving office in 2025. – Fox News

Our Take: Chipping away till we reach the point that Biden’s “presidency” never happened. Because it didn’t happen. A few of us said that. –

As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government. – Elon Musk

Our Take: Musk’s status with the government relative to DOGE is ending, but his relationship with the government continues. He remains the largest DOD contractor as far as I know. Starlink, Neuralink, SpaceX, Tesla, X… Do any of these technologies not have military applications?

Musk’s last line also reinforces that what is happening to the bureaucracy is a multi-year transformational change program:

“The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

That statement is about people, process, and technology. The mindset of government employees must shift as it relates to waste – shame the boondoggles and blow the whistles; realize that your funding comes from your neighbors.

In addition to culture and mindset, the reward and punishment structures must be reoriented to incentivize the desired outcomes – in this case, shrinking government and putting the branches back in their Constitutional boxes.

Military grade technology monitoring and analytics without make the tracking simple enough, providing a wealth of data on where your change is getting stuck and potentially why. Combine that data with clear expectations, aligned incentives, consistent execution, and strong leadership… you could certainly optimize the bureaucracy without burning down all the institutions. Maybe that’s what Elon’s been setting up…

Reward honor, integrity, and excellence (again); punish corruption, waste, fraud, and abuse (for once).

Make America Great Again. Thanks, Elon! –

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a call last week not to take military action against Iran that could disrupt Washington’s ongoing nuclear negotiations with the Islamic Republic. Trump’s statement came after The New York Times reported details from the call, while stating that US officials were concerned that Israel may seek to carry out strikes on Iran’s nuclear program without much warning, which would leave the Americans little time to attempt to pressure Netanyahu to change his mind. Asked by reporters in the Oval Office if he had told Netanyahu not to target Iran, Trump said: “Well, I’d like to be honest. Yes, I did… I told [Netanyahu] this would be very inappropriate to do right now because we’re very close to a solution.” He added: “That could change at any moment. It could change with a phone call. But right now, I think [Iran] wants to make a deal, and if we can make a deal, [that would] save a lot of lives.” “We’re having very good discussions with [Iran], and I said [to Netanyahu], ‘I don’t think that’s appropriate right now.’ Because if we can settle it with a very strong document — with inspections and [not based on] trust,” he continued. “I want [the deal to be] very strong, where we can go in with inspectors, we can take whatever we want. We can blow up whatever we want, but [with] nobody getting killed.” – The Times of Israel

Our Take:

And thar she blows.

Let's check in on Mossad Media, to see how they are handling it.

Interesting take, Benny. (Go ahead, Bibi. Do it. You won't.)

And what say you, Charlie?

I'll spare you the clip that I included in yesterday's brief of my June 2023 premonition, but it has come to pass.

The cope is real, and the fallout is only just beginning. Now that they are realizing that President Trump is not going to support a wider war against Iran (WW3), I suspect they will begin to turn on him – Shapiro certainly seems eager. Perhaps Charlie Kirk will read the tea leaves and understand that remaining loyal to President Trump is the prudent move, but will his handlers – the ones who filed the paperwork for the 501c3 that created Turning Point USA in 2012, and plugged in an 18-year old in as its figurehead – allow him to do so?

One thing is for certain: It's a new world, as this is the first time the American mainstream audience is hearing President Trump break ranks with Netanyahu.

I do expect this to get ugly. –

The Trump administration on Wednesday relaxed barriers in 401(k) plans to buying cryptocurrency and related digital assets like NFTs and meme coins. The Labor Department rescinded guidance put in place by the Biden-era Labor Department in 2022 that aimed to safeguard 401(k) investors from such digital assets. At the time, the Biden labor officials cautioned employers to exercise “extreme care” before making crypto and related investments available to their workers. They cited “serious concerns” about the prudence of exposing investors’ retirement savings to crypto given “significant risks of fraud, theft, and loss.” The Trump Labor Department has withdrawn that guidance in full. – CNBC

Our Take: Two years ago, after

and

finally convinced me to delve deeply into the Bitcoin rabbit hole, I wrote 'The Bridge,' which ended up being the debut of what I later named the Weapons of the Future series.

The core premise?

The Golden Age is more real than you could possibly imagine, and the building blocks to RE-build its foundations and central pillars seem to have been laid and erected all around us, while many (truthers included) were sleeping.

What's more, I believe Bitcoin is one of the core signals that we are indeed in a more literal version of a Timeline War than many have allowed themselves to get comfortable with ... and that we're winning it.

From Donald Trump to Elon Musk, Nikola Tesla to, yes, Our Boy Blue, Joe Biden, the truth isn't just stranger than fiction, but it happens to chart the same structural path; and I believe this one is leading not just to awakening, but to the actualization of a more prosperous and sovereign future than many have allowed themselves to imagine up to this point.

That said, the journey of a thousand miles begins with one step.

If you're curious as to the Trump Admin's (seeming) 'pivot' to BTC, AI and Energy in light of the war against the Globalist Deep State (ie: the Controllers,) consider dipping your toes into the Future, which is a lot closer than you think ...

"What is the biggest weapon of the System of Systems, then?

Energy.

And not in the form of the stuff that powers everything from our toasters to whatever’s sitting in our driveways or, perhaps eventually, hovering over our roofs, but rather the energy of life.

The energy of reality. Time. Power. Rather, the taking of each from us.

Ultimately, the best-case scenario for technological progress isn’t to make things ‘cooler’ or even easier for the mass of humanity scraping by in the Hegelian system they’ve saddled us with and baptized us into; it’s to give us our power back, which is to say, our time, which is to say, our freedom.

And freedom and time combined form mighty fertile ground for the fulfillment of the true purpose of humans and humanity … that being creation, in keeping with God’s image and designs.

So, then, whether or not you personally think Bitcoin is a big deal, the powers that would be think it is, as the very concept of scarcity is anathema to vampires and leeches, and foundational to creation and permanence.

Is it possible, through this lens, to both defang the enemy’s System of Systems while arming the sovereign one we hope to erect in its place?"

[Read More] –

It is my great honor to nominate Emil Bove to serve as a Judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Emil is a distinguished graduate of Georgetown Law, and served as Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York for nearly a decade, where he was the Co-Chief of the Terrorism and International Narcotics Unit. Emil is SMART, TOUGH, and respected by everyone. He will end the Weaponization of Justice, restore the Rule of Law, and do anything else that is necessary to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Emil Bove will never let you down!

– President Donald J. Trump

Our Take: Emil Bove was one of the people leading the DOJ before an Attorney General was ‘confirmed.’ –

The Defense Ministry confirms that ministers approved the construction of 22 new West Bank settlements, which will include a series of new communities and the legalization of several wildcat outposts. A ministry statement describes the cabinet vote “as a historic decision,” asserting the settlements will “strengthen the strategic grip on all parts of Judea and Samaria [West Bank]” and “prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state.” “This is a big day for the settlement movement and an important day for the State of Israel,” says Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich. “Settling our homeland is the defensive shield of the State of Israel.” Defense Minister Israel Katz says the move “strengthens our hold [on the territory] and is a decisive response to Palestinian terror.”

– The Times of Israel

Our Take: You will recall that we shared the rumor of this deal earlier this week in the Brief.

It would appear that the rumored deal between Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was real, which means that Bibi has traded short-term optics and placation of President Trump (minimal aid into Gaza) for further annexation of the West Bank – which will bring Israel into direct conflict with its Arab neighbors, who have repeatedly said this is a red line that will dissolve the Abraham Accords.

Now the UAE has summoned the Israeli ambassador to be reprimanded – after the antics from Monday's "Jerusalem Day" turned ugly, and Israeli settlers turned violent on Palestinians in the West Bank.

This is a big deal, as the UAE has been Israel's strongest advocate and partner since it normalized relations in 2020. I suspect they will broadcast their intent to either withdraw from the Abraham Accords or threaten to do so if significant concessions are not made by Netanyahu.

Things are accelerating. –

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the U.S. Department of Defense to ensure competitive AI contracting, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Wednesday, as tech billionaire Elon Musk's artificial intelligence chatbot Grok gains ground in the federal government. Warren's letter comes on the heels of Reuters reporting last week that Musk’s DOGE team is expanding the use of Grok to analyze data, potentially violating conflict-of-interest laws and putting at risk sensitive information on millions of Americans. “I seek to ensure that the DoD’s procurement decisions encourage competition and avoid consolidation that can lead to higher prices, concentration of risk, and the stifling of innovation,” Warren, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, wrote in the letter to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Wednesday. Warren's office asked the Pentagon to respond to her by June 11, instead of her original date of June 9, on its AI acquisition practices, how it plans to avoid getting locked in with a particular contractor, and its safeguards for data collection. “How does DoD plan to ensure government data is not used to illegally train commercially available AI algorithms?” Warren wrote. – Reuters

AND

Vice President J.D. Vance lobbed a salvo in an emerging tech-industry culture war at the Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday — branding artificial intelligence a “communist technology” and casting crypto as a freedom-promoting counterweight. The comments are red meat for a crypto community that grew to despise President Joe Biden’s administration and its attitude toward digital-asset regulation, and underscore anxieties that tech capacities emerging from Silicon Valley could have long-lasting and decisive affects on the partisan balance of power in Washington. Vance said that though it’s a slight “overstatement” to say that crypto is a “conservative technology” while AI is “a left-leaning or communist technology,” he added that there’s a “fundamental element of truth” to this divide. “What I’ve noticed is that very smart right-wing people in tech tend to be attracted to bitcoin and crypto, and very smart left-wing people in tech tend to be attracted to AI,” Vance added. – MarketWatch

Our Take: Imagine being so trapped in a false binary that you apply fake political ideologies to emerging technologies. That is Vice President JD Vance’s take on AI and Crypto – it’s left vs. right.

It might feel like a political divide in Vance’s friend group, but the change curve for emerging technologies is a matter of trust and risk tolerance. Early adopters of emerging technologies – both AI and crypto – are not politically divided. They have high levels of trust in technology and a high tolerance for risk.

Vance’s remarks underscore the reality that everything is political. But emerging tech should never be political. It should be pursued with an understanding of where the trust resides and what the risks are.

For example, would your level of trust in a company's AI (whatever company – one you care about) increase or decrease if the AI’s actions were viewable on the blockchain?

It’s unlikely that ever happens, for the record.

Even Michael Saylor admits that corporations (his, specifically) have a right to privacy, and that the radical transparency that some promise is too dangerous to the company.

The “best practice” to ensure a company truly has the bitcoin it claims is to rely on financial statements and Big Four attestations (audit reports). This clip isn't about individual custody or sovereignty.

This clip is about trust.

Bitcoin has always been about trust. But even if Bitcoin is about Power Projection, Saylor’s remarks are concerning. KPMG/PwC/EY/Deloitte will attest to corporate crypto assets – financial statements and audits – rather than rely on the inherent transparency of the blockchain.

So, a trusted third party. The same trusted third parties, in fact, that safeguard public trust in the capital markets (some of them for more than 100 years).

We can totally trust those guys. They're why trust in capital markets is so high now, right?

Right?

They also audit the Oscars and never miss Davos. If your biggest concern is unsound money, where is the all shade for those that “attest” and make it all seem real?

Final thought: If audit firm attestations are a source of trust in your solution, you're very much still in the matrix. –

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich says that it would be “sheer madness” for Israel to accept a partial hostage deal, and warns he will not tolerate such a move, after US special envoy Steve Witkoff said he has “some very good feelings” about a new proposal the US expects to send out later today. Asserting that Hamas has been “under tremendous pressure” due to the new aid distribution mechanism in Gaza and the IDF’s new offensive, the Religious Zionism leader demands that Israel “continue to tighten the noose around its neck and force it into a complete surrender deal.” “It would be sheer madness to ease the pressure now and sign a partial deal,” he writes, insisting that doing so would allow the terror group to recover. “I will not allow such a thing to happen. End of.” – The Times of Israel

Our Take: Interesting how we are continually told that Hamas is the reason that no hostage deal has been negotiated; yet, at every juncture, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is the one who always seems the most upset at the prospect of a deal being ratified.

Smotrich continues to reveal himself to be the arch villain that I have long suspected him to be. Because of the 15 seats his political party controls in the Knesset, he alone has the power to end Netanyahu's term as Prime Minister, should he decide to resign and withdraw his party from the coalition. (Ben-Gvir already did so earlier this year, but his six seats wasn't enough to lose Netanyahu the majority in the Knesset. He has since returned and resumed his role as National Security Minister.)

I suspect that we will see Smotrich escalate tensions with Hamas and Iran, and twist Netanyahu's arm to do the thing Bibi has wanted to do all of his life and wage full-scale war against Persia.

This is why the world desperately needs a Trump-Putin alliance.

–

BONUS ITEMS

A panel of federal judges on Wednesday blocked President Trump from imposing some of his steepest tariffs on China and other U.S. trading partners, finding that federal law did not grant him “unbounded authority” to tax imports from nearly every country around the world. The ruling, by the U.S. Court of International Trade, delivered an early yet significant setback to Mr. Trump, undercutting his primary leverage as he looks to pressure other nations into striking trade deals more beneficial to the United States. Before Mr. Trump took office, no president had sought to invoke the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a 1977 law, to impose tariffs on other nations. The law, which primarily concerns trade embargoes and sanctions, does not even mention tariffs. […] On Wednesday, the Court of International Trade, the primary federal legal body overseeing such matters, found that Mr. Trump’s tariffs “exceed any authority granted” to the president by the emergency powers law.

— The New York Times

Interim U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro was sworn into office on Wednesday, where she declared she would not have mercy on criminals in Washington, D.C., or tolerate hatred in the wake of the fatal shooting last week. President Donald Trump appointed Pirro to serve as the interim attorney for D.C. after his initial pick, Ed Martin, resigned. Martin is now serving in a different post within the Justice Department. Pirro, who previously worked as a judge and district attorney, said she would prosecute violent criminals with the "appropriate punishment." She also promised to bring justice to the man who fatally shot two Israeli embassy staffers outside a Jewish museum on May 21. "We need to send a message that justice will be honored in the District of Columbia," Pirro said in remarks at the ceremony. "My voice should be heard loud and clear: No more. No more tolerance of hatred. No more mercy for criminals. – Just the News

