The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

That’s where we come in.

In the Badlands News Brief, the Badlands Media team hand pick news items of interest from the previous days to give you an overview of the biggest goings-on relevant to the Truth Community with some Badlands flavoring to help wash it down.

Before we get into the meat of today’s Brief, we want to take a moment to thank our sponsor, and to let our Badlands readers know about a fantastic deal they’re offering.

Long-time Badlands sponsor EasyRX is currently offering 25% off all orders of $100 or more. You can take advantage of this offer by clicking the image below and entering the promo code: BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.

Now, onto the news from Monday, November 25 …

Special counsel Jack Smith is dropping the federal election subversion and the mishandling of classified documents cases against President-elect Donald Trump, seeking the cases’ dismissal in court filings Monday. Trump has said he would fire Smith once he retook the office, shattering previous norms around special counsel investigations. “The (Justice) Department’s position is that the Constitution requires that this case be dismissed before the defendant is inaugurated,” Smith wrote of the election subversion case in a six-page filing with US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, DC. “This outcome is not based on the merits or strength of the case against the defendant.” Chutkan formally dismissed the case without prejudice Monday afternoon. Smith’s criminal pursuit of Trump over the last two years for trying to subvert the 2020 presidential election and his mishandling of classified documents represented a unique chapter in American history: Never before has a former occupant of the White House faced federal criminal charges. Though the election subversion case culminated this summer in a landmark Supreme Court ruling that said Trump enjoyed some presidential immunity from criminal prosecution, Trump’s strategy of delay in the case ensured that a trial never got underway before the November election. In the election case Trump faced in Washington, DC, Smith charged the former president over his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, a plot that culminated in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. — CNN

Our Take: And so ends one of the prime narrative deployments of the current age, as Jack Smith's Witch Hunt dies in darkness ... along with the Democracy it was ostensibly meant to uphold.

Of course, if you've been paying attention to the war beneath the war, you'll know the Witch Hunt only served to bolster Trump's campaign. In fact, when Trump was first indicted, and then indicted again, and AGAIN, I had suggested that the trial WAS his campaign.

While the normie layers of the Collective Mind alternatively raged or even celebrated the pending miscarriage of justice against the man who's pledged to carry out the greatest justice campaign in American history, Anons were granted the choice: enjoy the show Trump was putting on, or join with the masses, who we've been told "tend to panic in such situations."

How many precedents were set, both Actual and, more importantly, Mass Psychological?

The DOJ is going to be cleaned out and reformed.

And then it's got a whole lot of actual work to do. —

The U.S. State Department allegedly held therapy sessions for employees after Donald Trump won the 2024 election. Representative Darrell Issa, a Republican from California, has criticized Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the sessions. It has not been confirmed whether the sessions took place. Earlier this month, Trump secured electoral victory over his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris—winning the Electoral College for the second time and the popular vote for the first time. In a letter to Blinken obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, Issa criticized the alleged therapy sessions, "I am concerned that the Department is catering to federal employees who are personally devastated by the normal functioning of American democracy through the provision of government-funded mental health counseling because Kamala Harris was not elected President of the United States." Issa added, "It is disturbing that ostensibly nonpartisan government officials would suffer a personal meltdown over the results of a free and fair election, something the United States champions around the world." In the letter, the representative asked Blinken a series of questions, including how many sessions had been conducted, how many were planned and how much they cost the department. — Newsweek

Our Take: To be fair to these State Department employees, they’re coming to terms with the very real likelihood that they’re going to lose their jobs and, for many of them, face prosecution. I can’t dispute their need for therapy, though I do agree with Issa that we shouldn’t be paying for it.

The State Department is considered by many as ground zero for US government criminal activity, both at home and abroad. Foggy Bottom operates without meaningful oversight and, when scandal erupts, coverups ensue.

Readers will recall former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s actions to prevent her communications from being turned over to investigators. As former FBI Director James Comey said at that time, no reasonable prosecutor would pursue that case — because the State Department, for generations, has operated outside the law.

If you were an employee in that ecosystem, running ops for people like Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, or Antony Blinken, and believing the traditional norm that you were above the law, a Trump victory would certainly result in you needing therapy.

All that to say, I’m not terribly surprised or bothered by State staffers requiring therapy — so long as they’re still prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. —

The Israeli Cabinet on Sunday unanimously agreed to sanction Haaretz, the country's oldest newspaper, citing its critical coverage of the Israel-Hamas war. Why it matters: Press-freedom advocates slammed the move, arguing it's part of a broader effort by the Israeli government to silence voices critical of its war in Gaza. "We deplore the Israeli government's attempt to silence a respected Israeli outlet like Haaretz by hurting their advertising and subscription revenue," said Jodie Ginsberg, CEO of the Committee to Protect Journalists. "Israel's increasing deployment of restrictions on critical media is further disturbing evidence of its efforts to prevent coverage of its actions in Gaza." Zoom in: Israel's Cabinet approved a proposal by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi that calls for all government staffers and staffers of state-owned companies to end communications with Haaretz and stop advertising and subscription purchases with the paper. — Axios

Our Take: And there it is.

Not exactly new behavior from the State of Israel. They have long had rules and regulations in place concerning media and reporting on government— especially military activity— and that’s because Israel was founded by socialists. (Nationalist Socialists, to be precise.)

That’s not a slight against the Israeli People, per se, it is a mere statement of fact that they come from a different place (Eastern Europe) with a different value system (statism) predicated on a different national religion than the one that spawned the Bill of Rights.

As Americans, you live in a very special place that was founded by very special people who possessed a certain wisdom that is almost impossible to find replicated throughout human history. Do not ever let anybody tell you that you must forsake the value system established by those men and submit yourself to a foreign power out of some half-baked notion that Jesus and His followers owe something to the very system that they revolted against in their day.

(A notion that only came into existence in 1908, when Cyrus Schofield rewrote the Bible according to an interpretation by his friend, John Nelson Darby, who fell off a horse and hit his head, and had a vision that the Bible needed to be reinterpreted to promote the idea that a secular Jewish nation must be established in the Holy Land. I’m sure Darby— a London oligarch— was not at all influenced by his super wealthy friends who had spent decades promoting the same idea in the political realm, with vast financial interests at stake, including the first discovery of Middle East oil in Iran in 1907. These kind of coincidences happen all the time.)

Jared Kushner— a Jewish American— made an interesting observation on X yesterday, when he pointed out that Jews and Muslims and Christians all lived in relative harmony in the Middle East for centuries prior to World War 2. As a history enthusiast, I can say with bear certainty that Jared is absolutely right, and there are even British tax records from Palestine from the 1850’s to prove it.

Israel is following in the same foot steps as Ukraine, and if what they are doing here (censoring newspapers that criticize the government) sounds eerily similar to the ideas you have heard promoted here in America by politicians and celebrities, you should stop and ask yourself whether that is a coincidence.

Why is it that we must bend the knee and accept Israeli values that are being foisted upon us? Why is it that we must abandon the Bill of Rights and surrender our sovereignty? Because Jesus wants us to? Because The Bible? (Not today, Satan.)

No more identity politics. No more silly name calling or emotional temper tantrums. It is time for Big Brother to leave the Middle East and go work on solving his own problems. It is time for Little Brother to learn how to play nice in the sandbox with his neighbors.

The Arabs have made it clear that they are ready to start a new chapter of human civilization. I find that rather exciting. Anybody who would like to claim that Jesus would have us choose war over that exciting future can go jump in the Red Sea. (Sorry, Satan. Not today.) —

Our Take: I’m surprised that Axios included the line about “exhaustion” and that only 44% of Democrats are motivated to oppose the Trump administration. Also, I think that number is high.

Democrats are still licking their wounds after the November 5 victory of Donald J. Trump. And it’s not just President Trump with whom they’re coming to terms. Democrats now realize that they’re a minority in this country after believing the opposite and treating their opponents terribly for years.

This is why rank and file democrats are so invested in the “not a landslide” message. For party bosses and mockingbirds, throwing shade on Trump’s landslide is a strategic effort to temper his mandate.

But for normie democrats, who believed themselves the majority, while treating their ideological opponents — at work, at the grocery store, during family gatherings — as subhuman, the “not a landslide” message preserves their self image. The people who called us maggots, called for our deaths are desperate for an angle that lets them still be the righteous majority.

But they’re not. They’re having a hard time with that.

People won’t vote against their self interest forever, as proven on November 5. As 47 executes his agenda and makes America great again, this minority of misguided morons will continue to shrink into oblivion. Can’t happen soon enough and to a more deserving group of people. —

President-elect Trump is expected to appoint ultra loyalist Kash Patel to a high-profile position at either the FBI or the Justice Department, top transition sources tell Axios. Why it matters: Patel would be a deeply controversial pick for any leadership role, especially FBI director. Given the hurdles Patel might face winning Senate confirmation, Trump is considering naming him deputy director or to an appointed investigative role within DOJ, the sources said. State of play: A final decision hasn't been made. Trump still could change his mind, including by elevating Patel all the way to FBI director — a move that would send Gaetz-like shockwaves throughout Washington. "Kash has a lot of allies who think placing him in a top role would be well-received by the Trump base, and send a clear message that Trump is serious about major reform to the justice and law-enforcement agencies," a transition source told Axios. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey also is being considered for FBI director after Trump chose Pam Bondi to lead the Justice Department. But a consensus pick hasn't emerged. What they're saying: "President-elect Trump has made brilliant decisions on who will serve in his second administration at lightning pace. Remaining decisions will continue to be announced by him when they are made," Trump transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Axios. The big picture: Trump has signaled he will fire current FBI director Christopher Wray, whom he nominated in 2017 to serve a 10-year term after ousting James Comey. — Axios

Our Take: When attempting to suss out what the enemy fears most, look to the whip and lash of their words.

Amidst all of Trump's picks for cabinet positions thus far, and bolstered by the Gaetz rug pull, the silence over who has NOT yet received a nomination has been deafening, and has had DC swamp creatures quaking in their boots.

Kash Patel has yet to receive the official nomination, but Anons have been speculating that he'd be the ideal candidate to head the reformation process (which is to say, the controlled demolition and subsequent renovation) of the FBI for years.

But don't take our word for it. Take theirs.

Responding to the projected news, Axios branded Kash an "ultra loyalist" to the Trump agenda. August company.

His pending appointment is considered "deeply controversial" in the halls of the DOJ, which the swamp acknowledged that Trump considers "the heart of the so-called 'Deep State.'"

Payback's a bitch ... but only if you're on the wrong side of it. —

A top United States official has threatened to withdraw from mediation efforts to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon if Tel Aviv does not accept an American proposal, Israeli media has reported. According to Israel’s Channel 13 on Sunday, US envoy, Amos Hochstein – American mediator in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations – informed Israel’s ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog that, if Tel Aviv fails to respond positively to the recent US ceasefire proposal with Lebanon, Washington will pull out of the mediation process. The warning was reportedly given when Hochstein visited last week, after visiting the Lebanese capital, Beirut, for a two-day trip. Throughout the past year since Israel’s invasion of the Gaza Strip and its subsequent escalation in hostilities with Lebanese group, Hezbollah, to the north, Tel Aviv has repeatedly foiled attempts to reach any ceasefire deal on either front. With regard to Lebanon, the situation of which was exacerbated when Israeli occupation forces invaded the south of the country almost two months ago, Tel Aviv again threw a spanner in the process when Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, last week demanded the freedom to conduct military operations in southern Lebanon as a condition for agreeing to a ceasefire. In response to that condition, Lebanese Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, predictably rejected it. On Hezbollah’s part, the group’s Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, said last Wednesday that Hezbollah had submitted its comments on the US proposal, stating that it is “negotiating under two conditions: first, the complete and comprehensive cessation of Israeli aggression and, second, the preservation of Lebanese sovereignty”. — Middle East Monitor

Our Take: Perhaps I am naive, or falling into idealism, but I maintain the view that Amos Hochstein is somehow working in earnest to prevent WW3, despite his lifelong career in the DC Swamp.

The reason I chose to highlight this story instead of the headline about Netanyahu "strongly considering" the ceasefire proposal is because I think this one tells the more accurate version of events. Whether Hochstein is being serious when he presents these threatening terms to the Israeli ambassador is impossible for us to know, but I do think that it would explain why we are being paid lip service by Netanyahu and his goons.

And it is lip service. We know that because several cabinet members have come forth to voice such hubris. The Minsiter of Heritage, Amichai Eliyahu, said that any ceasefire deal would just be a "tactical delay" until Trump re-enters office.

Yesterday, a video emerged of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich expressing his desire to see the Trump administration flex its muscles to coerce the Palestinian people into leaving their lands and surrendering their homes to a foreign government.

That notion is pure evil. Anybody who would support it is not an American— certainly no ally of our movement. For MAGA to indulge such malevolence would be to engage in profound hypocrisy and moral relativism. None of you would surrender your homes or land, and if you would, I would call you a coward.

But not all globalists are falling for Trump's ruse. Israeli writer Shalom Lipner, who is a member of the Brookings Institute and the Atlantic Council, has penned an article for Foreign Affairs magazine entitled, "Israel’s Trump Delusion: Why Netanyahu’s Ambition to Remake the Middle East Is Unlikely to Succeed."

They aren't as stupid as we sometimes like to think. It is only the zealots whom Netanyahu has surrounded himself with who are now intoxicated with bloodlust, and deep in the passions of holy conquest. These zealots—drunk on power and delusions of grandeur—are unwittingly pulling back the veil and showing the world the trappings of a plan that was always intended to play out on a much longer time scale.

It would seem that accelerationism—fueled mainly by Netanyahu's desperation to avoid criminal prosecution—is becoming the Zionists' undoing.

With that said: Accelerate. —

Russia and Iran have abandoned the use of the US dollar in bilateral trade, shifting to their national currencies, Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Governor Mohammad-Reza Farzin has stated, according to local media reports. The CBI chief made the remarks at the 11th Conference on Modern Banking and Payment Systems in Tehran on Monday. He said the move was part of a plan to counter “unjust sanctions.” “We have entered into a currency agreement with Russia and abandoned the dollar. Now we only trade in rubles and rials,” Farzin was quoted as saying by Fars News. He also revealed that the two nations’ financial authorities have agreed on the exchange rate to be used for foreign trade transactions. Iran and Russia, both subject to US sanctions, first announced plans to use their respective national currencies instead of the greenback in mutual trade in July 2022. — RT

And …

Businesses in NATO countries should prepare themselves for a “wartime scenario” and adjust their production lines and supply chains to be less vulnerable to blackmail by nations such as Russia and China, the outgoing chief of the US-led bloc’s military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, said on Monday. Speaking at a European Policy Center think-tank event in Brussels, he urged Western industries and businesses to implement deterrence measures. “If we can make sure that all crucial services and goods can be delivered no matter what, then that is a key part of our deterrence,” Bauer argued. “Businesses need to be prepared for a wartime scenario and adjust their production and distribution lines accordingly. Because while it may be the military who wins battles, it’s the economies that win wars,” the NATO official said. He mentioned China and Russia in the context of how he believes wars are waged in the economic sphere. “We thought we had a deal with Gazprom, but we actually had a deal with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin,” he stated, apparently referring to the drop in Russian gas supplies to the EU, which took place after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. — RT

Our Take: Admiral Bobby Bauer is such a blowhard.

I'm sure this news has nothing to do with Janet Yellen abruptly resigning.

Have you bought any Bitcoin yet? —

BONUS ITEMS

Advisers to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reached out to the Health and Human Services Department multiple times after Donald Trump tapped him to lead the massive agency, hoping to jumpstart coordination before his takeover in late January. They were rebuffed. Kennedy’s inability to communicate with the agency he may soon manage, confirmed by an administration official with knowledge of the episodes granted anonymity to describe internal deliberations, is just one consequence of the president-elect’s continued foot-dragging on signing the standard trio of ethics and transparency agreements with the federal government — something his team pledged to do shortly after the election. The Trump transition’s unprecedented delay in signing the agreements has so far prevented the incoming administration from having any formal contact with federal agencies, including sending in groups of policy advisers known as “landing teams.” It also means they can’t access cybersecurity support or secure email servers for transition-related work, or request FBI background checks for their nominees. Both the Trump transition and the White House confirmed to POLITICO that negotiations on the agreements are still underway. But until the standoff is resolved, Trump’s Cabinet nominees will gain no more insight than the general public into the workings of the departments they’re supposed to run. Watchdog groups, ethics experts and former government officials say the delay in coordination with federal agencies, which typically begins by mid-November, means the new administration won’t be up to speed on the state of the career workforce and budget and what headaches may await them when Trump takes the oath of office on Jan. 20. The failure thus far to sign the memorandums has also troubled Biden officials, who are particularly concerned about the potential national security implications. — Politico

It’s a short phrase in the Constitution, mentioned in passing. But it’s already taking on an outsize significance as President-elect Donald Trump charts his return to office. The withdrawal of Matt Gaetz as Trump’s nominee for attorney general dramatically affirmed that the Senate still maintains its “advice and consent” powers when it comes to vetting and installing a president’s Cabinet. Yet it may be only a brief reprieve from the intense struggles to come as Senate Republicans try to preserve their constitutional role. Trump has been making his Cabinet announcements at a rapid clip, often over social media, and frequently catching GOP senators off guard. Gaetz’s selection on Nov. 13, in particular, left Republicans shocked and momentarily dumbfounded. His withdrawal just over a week later came just as suddenly, leaving many grasping for words. Within hours, Trump had moved on, announcing on social media that he had selected another loyalist, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, to run the Justice Department. Over the weekend, Trump filled out the rest of his Cabinet selections. — AP News

Donald Trump's transition team is putting together a wide-ranging energy package to roll out within days of his taking office that would approve export permits for new liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and increase oil drilling off the U.S. coast and on federal lands, according to two sources familiar with the plans. The energy checklist largely reflects promises Trump made on the campaign trail, but the plan to roll out the list as early as day one ensures that oil and gas production will rank alongside immigration as a pillar of Trump's early agenda. Trump, a Republican, also plans to repeal some of his Democratic predecessor's key climate legislation and regulations, such as tax credits for electric vehicles and new clean power plant standards that aim to phase out coal and natural gas, the sources said. An early priority would be lifting President Joe Biden's election-year pause on new export permits for LNG and moving swiftly to approve pending permits, the sources said. Trump would also look to expedite drilling permits on federal lands and quickly reopen five-year drilling plans off the U.S. coast to include more lease sales, the sources said. In a symbolic gesture, Trump would seek to approve the Keystone Pipeline, an issue that was an environmental flashpoint and which was halted after Biden canceled a key permit on his first day in office. But any company looking to build the multibillion-dollar effort to carry Canadian crude oil to the U.S. would need to start from scratch because things like easements have been returned to landowners. "The American people can bank on President Trump using his executive power on day one to deliver on the promises he made to them on the campaign trail," Karoline Leavitt, Trump's transition spokesperson, said in a statement. Many of the elements in the plan would require time to move through Congress or the nation's regulatory system. Trump has promised to declare an energy emergency on his first day in office that could test whether he can bypass those barriers to impose some changes on an accelerated schedule. — Reuters

We hope you enjoyed this brief look back at the major news items you might have missed in this ever-escalating and ever-accelerating news cycle as the Information War continues to rage on around us.

As always, if you have any thoughts on these news items or the MANY others swirling in the digital ether, drop into the comments below to share them with your fellow Badlanders.

Badlands Media will always put out our content for free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative from the MSM. We are the news now.