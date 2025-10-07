Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GregoryPravda's avatar
GregoryPravda
4h

Ashe: "But you know what would be even better than dunking on CNN hosts?

Not legitimizing the network or their shows by agreeing to go on."

I totally agree BUT on the other hand this is the only place older lefties hear ANYTHING regarding ops so it seems necessary to me otherwise those folks get locked into 100% echo chamber (presently they're in 95% echo chamber). My hope is that 5% is seeding potential.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Featherjourney's avatar
Featherjourney
4h

Loved the Stephen Miller clip! ❤️🇺🇸

“But you know what would be even better than dunking on CNN hosts?

Not legitimizing the network or their shows by agreeing to go on.” - Ashe

Yes and no. In a perfect world, there would be no CNN as it has existed for the past 10 years. While viewership is way down, those polls are only done on a national level - there are no statistics for viewership by state. In my very Blue state of MA, I suspect (because I know some CNN addicts) that the liberal teachers (still the majority in MA) are among the CNN-addicted. To participate in the echo chamber of the “teacher’s lounge” those teachers must tune in to the latest criticism of Trump. Teachers, oddly, are one of the most captured by group think! (Obviously not all teachers but the imbalance is shocking)

So God Bless people of courage, integrity, and intelligence still willing to brave the communist climate that yet prevails on CNN, to “educate” the teachers!! (Would love to be a fly on the wall in any high school teacher’s lounge after Stephen Miller’s expert counter!)

Thanks for the clip, Ashe, because I never watch CNN. ❤️🇺🇸🕊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture