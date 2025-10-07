The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Monday, October 6th …

Dana Barnes, Vice President of Public Sector at Forrester, discussed the importance of embedding zero trust into all government operations, including software development and system consolidation. He emphasized the need for a holistic approach across the entire organization. Barnes highlighted the opportunities and challenges posed by the administration’s push to reduce the federal workforce, noting that it forces faster adoption of modern technologies like AI to increase efficiency. However, he also pointed out the risks of bureaucratic delays and the necessity of a well-trained workforce to implement these technologies safely and effectively. [WATCH] — FedScoop

Our Take: Trump’s Plan Requires a Loss of Faith in Government.

“People need to realize that the states aren’t well managed either and can’t survive without federal money.”

“We’re told the people are being taxed so the tax money can be sent back to the states. Obviously a scam already at that point.”

“Donald Trump is also geared toward a loss of faith in government. Under his plan the loss of faith is required.”

“We aren’t supposed to resurrect those things on behalf of Donald Trump — that stuff’s not supposed to exist.”

“We don’t need to try to prop up the DOJ, the federal court system, the Department of Education, the Department of Homeland Security. They don’t keep us safe from terrorists. No, they don’t.” [Clip Link, Full Episode] — @chris Paul

***

Another Take: Is EVERYTHING happening ... or NOTHING?

It all depends on how you’ve calibrated your mind and spirit in the Info War.

“Balance is key. Usually, the truth is found between the polarity on each side, between Doomerism and Hopium. At those poles is where emotional thinking lies.” [Clip Link 1, Clip Link 2, Full Episode] —

US President Donald Trump on Monday denied that he recently told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop being so “f*cking negative” and “take the win” after Hamas accepted parts of Washington’s proposal for ending the Gaza war, while saying that it would have to hold talks regarding other portions of the plan. “No, it’s not true. He’s been very positive on the deal,” Trump said of Netanyahu. Trump at times has avoided criticizing Netanyahu in public, even as reports have mounted about his private frustration with the Israeli premier, including during a tense phone call last week in which the Axios news site reported the US president responded angrily when Netanyahu said Hamas’s ambivalent response was “nothing to celebrate.” Asked whether he has any red lines for Hamas in the fresh round of negotiations that kicked off Monday in Egypt, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he does. “If certain things aren’t met, we’re not going to do it,” he said.

— The Times of Israel

Our Take: “No, it’s not true. He’s been very positive on the deal,” Trump said of Netanyahu.

Haha!

This is the same playbook Trump has been running against Netanyahu for a while now. The Axios story was reported by journalists (Barak Ravid and Marc Caputo) who have faithfully reported on the Trump admin. Betraying that relationship by making up stories would only negatively impact their access to the administration.

If the original story is “fake” — and I doubt it is — it was made up by Trump’s own officials. In either case, we can extract the deeper meaning from the situation to be that Trump is twisting the knife on Netanyahu, damaging his reputation and political clout, while maintaining positive public optics in regards to their relationship. The optics of a positive relationship are necessary in order to keep Israel’s rabid dogs off of him for a bit longer. (We all see what they are doing to those criticizing Israel — Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson.)

I suspect Trump is going to continue to prop up the Netanyahu regime, while undermining him behind closed doors, which keeps Bibi boxed in by limiting his moves. He can’t cry foul and correct the record — disclosing to the public that Trump really did flippantly disrespect him on that phone call — without further damaging himself and risk ending US support for his regime. The truth is that he needs Trump’s public support in order to continue clinging to power, and the moment he loses grip on that power he is going to be prosecuted for multiple felonies (and potentially war crimes) and likely will go to prison.

So yes, everyone: Netanyahu is definitely positive about the deal. Right, Bibi? Right??? (Checkmate.) —

White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller criticized CNN anchor Boris Sanchez’s question on Monday about whether President Donald Trump’s administration was racially “profiling” in its immigration enforcement. Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has accused Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of targeting individuals based on their “brown or black” skin color. Sanchez repeatedly asked Miller on “CNN News Central” to respond to Pritzker’s claim, prompting Miller to call the query “dumb” and rejected the allegation outright. “Is it the case that as Pritzker frames it, you are profiling brown people, that this immigration crackdown is designed to go after people of color?” Sanchez asked. Miller laughed before answering. “Oh, what a dumb question. The illegal aliens who are here are taking jobs away from blacks. They’re taking jobs away from whites. They’re taking jobs away from Latinos. They’re taking their health benefits away,” Miller said. “…You know it and I know it.” — Daily Caller

Our Take: Stephen Miller is an absolute delight when dealing with the press:

But you know what would be even better than dunking on CNN hosts?

Not legitimizing the network or their shows by agreeing to go on. The White House’s level of MSM access is almost single handedly keeping many of these networks alive.

Why are we doing that? [Clip Link] —

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday sharply criticized a federal judge for halting the Trumpadministration’s plan to send National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon, calling the ruling “untethered in reality and in the law.” “The president has the right to call up the National Guard in cases where he deems it appropriate,” Leavitt told reporters during a press briefing, accusing protesters outside a Portland Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility of “inciting violence.” Karoline Leavitt’s remarks followed US District Judge Karin Immergut’s temporary injunction blocking President Donald Trump’s order to deploy National Guard troops from other states to Portland. The administration has since filed an appeal, with Leavitt expressing confidence that the president’s powers will be upheld. — MEAWW News

Our Take:

Scott Bessent made his name in global financial markets by shorting the British Pound in 1992.

He was working for Soros Fund Management at the time.

This trade made George Soros famous.

It was Bessent’s trade.

Donald Trump threatened Soros with RICO this summer.

See it, yet? [Clip Link] —

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth has said he may start having large quantities of pizza sent to the Pentagon to confuse those tracking delivery patterns. In a Fox News interview on Sunday, Hegseth addressed a meme linking spikes in pizza orders to potential military operations. The so-called “pizza index” has become a running online joke, with social media users speculating that spikes in deliveries near the US military HQ might signal upcoming operations – or just late-night strategy sessions. The X account Pentagon Pizza Report has over 254,300 followers, and a website called Pentagon Pizza Index tracks six pizza shops nearby using Google Maps data. “I’m aware of that account,” said Hegseth, a former Fox News host who became defense secretary last year. “Next time there’s going to be an airstrike. Have you guys thought about maybe just going to the cafeteria?” the Fox News reporter asked. The war secretary responded with a laugh: “I haven’t thought of just going to the cafeteria. I’ve thought of just ordering lots of pizza on random nights.” — RT

Our Take: This is brilliant, and a demonstration of how the Trump Administration represents an evolution in strategic thinking.

Now it is time for We The People to follow suit and evolve, as well. We cannot stand by and wait for the “trusted authorities” to validate our theories and ideas. We must seek truth through discourse and deliberation, and never allow any idea — aside from God — to become anointed as “above reproach.”

All ideas should be challenged, scrutinized, and quality-tested. Anything that can be destroyed by the truth deserves to be destroyed.

—

A Wisconsin judge has ruled the Elections Commission must verify U.S. citizenship for every voter registration and audit the state’s entire voter roll. The decision came Friday in Cerny v. WEC, marking a major victory for election integrity. The court issued a writ of mandamus, directing the Wisconsin Elections Commission to comply with state law and the constitution. Key points of the ruling: The Wisconsin Elections Commission must verify U.S. citizenship for every new voter registration.

The commission must review current voter rolls, cross-checking records with the Department of Transportation and other lawful sources, to identify any non-citizen registrants.

Registration requests cannot be accepted without proof of citizenship.

Progress on the voter roll audit must be reported to the court within 60 days. Judge Maxwell criticized the state’s elections commission (WEC) for previously claiming no duty to prevent non-citizens from registering, citing both the U.S. Constitution and the Help America Vote Act. — Badlands Media

Our Take: The commie majority of Wisconsin’s Supreme Court will propel this case to SCOTUS. Good. —

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday left the door open to a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of helping the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. Trump also said that Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was sentenced on Friday to more than four years in prison over his conviction on prostitution-related charges, had requested a pardon. On the same day that the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Maxwell’s bid to overturn her conviction, Trump, when asked whether he would set Maxwell free himself through a pardon, said he would speak to the Department of Justice. — Reuters

Our Take: SCOTUS just declined to hear Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal.

While I’m glad she won’t be freed, it does raise some concerns about what authority a US Attorney has to make agreements with defendants and waters down their ability to renege on those agreements.

Also, now that all pending litigation is over for Maxwell, is this the time we see some movement on the “Epstein Files”? —

Fans were quick to snap some shots of former President Joe Biden attending Game 2 of the National League Division Series (NLDS) on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park. The Bidens’ primary residence is in Greenville, Delaware, just a 40-minute drive from South Philadelphia. Both the former president and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are Phillies fans. They’ve attended pivotal games in the past. In 2022 during the World Series against the Houston Astros, Dr. Biden attended Game 4, for example.

— Fox (local)

Our Take: Yesterday on Alphas Make Sandwiches, we talked about Edith Wilson, the First Lady who was pretending to be President on October 6, 1919.

That discussion made me wonder how Jill Biden is doing, for obvious reasons, and…

…do you guys think this is a new Biden?

In that image on the left, it looks like his infamous chin balls got stuck in his throat.

How’s that autopen probe going? [Clip Link, Full Episode] —

Federal government Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) filings reveal a group called Show Faith by Works, LLC, with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs serving as the principal, is planning to launch an influence campaign targeting Christian churches and organizations in the Western United States with digital ads and a “mobile museum.” “We will target and distribute pro-Israel information online and through targeted geofencing and digital online tools,” the FARA filing reads, continuing: “We will have teams of people reaching out to churches and Pastors and possibly even Christian social media influencers. Some of this is still undecided and fluid, but these are the outlets we have planned and proposed. ”In addition, Show Faith by Works, LLC states its influence campaign’s goal is to “[encourage] Christians to have a more favorable view of the Nation of Israel, and to encourage Christians to visit Israel for tourism purposes. ”One of the primary methods the group says it will employ in its campaign is geofenced digital ads, meaning the online advertisements will be limited to specific geographic locations, even individual buildings. Geofencing is a common practice in the digital advertising space to ensure a specific audience or consumer base is reached. In the case of Show Faith by Works, LLC, it appears they intend to geofence their ad campaign to specific, predetermined churches and Christian universities. — The National Pulse

Our Take: Oh look, the Israeli government is engaging in yet another propaganda campaign against Christian Evangelicals — a desperate attempt to further persuade them to break their covenant with God by forsaking Christ and betraying His teachings.

If you find yourself foaming at the mouth for bloodshed against Hamas or any other Islamic group purportedly operating on the other side of the world, you might be the victim of a sophisticated psyop designed to condition you to ritualistic mass murder — which is exactly what carpet-bombing campaigns are when conducted against civilian populations.

It is critical to realize that all of the televangelists of the 20th century had ties to the CIA. Many of them were being used to launder money to the contras and cartels in Central America. The demons in the CIA were exploiting the benevolence and generosity of Christians in order to wage war and engage in regime change in foreign lands. That revelation alone is a satanic inversion of Christ’s vision for His followers. We as Christians have a moral obligation to oppose these unnecessary wars, especially when they are being conducted against civilian populations for the purpose of land acquisition. (It’s literal theft.)

You cannot justify any of it with scripture. There are no exceptions to the Ten Commandments in the Bible. Such “exceptions” (read: moral relativism) can only be found in the Talmud of Rabbinic Judaism, which happens to be the most common denomination practiced in Israel. These exceptions, as I understand it, make it acceptable to lie, cheat, steal, and even kill, when it is being done as part of God’s agenda. Jesus never spoke of such things.

This is the problem when conflating secular politics with scripture. Using one to justify the other is a misuse of God’s word. Jesus did not profess these teachings so that ambitious men could take His words and use them to consolidate power for themselves.

We must walk away from this mess. But first, the truth of the situation must be exposed so that the American People can fully grasp how they have been deceived. That is the only way to defeat this foreign occupation and prevent it from ever happening again. —

There’s been a striking decline in public confidence in social media platforms, according to the 2025 Ethics Index published by the Governance Institute of Australia. One in four Australians now rate social media as “very unethical”. This is consistent with other reports on Australian attitudes towards social media. For example, the Digital News Report 2025 similarly identified widespread concern about misinformation and distrust in news shared on social media. And such distrust isn’t limited to Australia. The sentiment is evident worldwide. The 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer, based on an annual global survey of more than 30,000 people across 28 countries, reports a decline in trust in social media companies. So where does this negativity come from? — The Week

Our Take: The Screen is not a source of good and valuable information, it plays a false story about reality that exists to deceive hundreds of millions of people most, if not all, of the time. And that is being charitable to what the Screen is for. It’s far worse than that because the Screen inverts the world on someone else’s behalf, for the worldly rewards of everyone involved. —

Hungary will not adopt the euro as its currency, as the EU is “falling apart,”Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said. Bloc members are obliged to eventually join the Eurozone, with the exception of Denmark, which secured an opt-out. Seven of the 27 EU member states still use their national currencies. In an interview with economic news site EconomX on Monday, Orban was asked whether he would move towards adopting the euro in Hungary. “It will definitely not be on my agenda,” he replied. “The European Union is in trouble, in the process of disintegration, it is currently falling apart,” he said. Orban argued that, in light of this, he did not want to tie Hungary’s fate to the EU any further. — RT

Our Take: Having visited Hungary in 2017, I can tell you that they are still suffering from the hyper-inflation that they suffered at the end of World War Two. Everything there was incredibly cheap, compared to Western Europe.

But that was then, and this is now. The European Union is a draconian institution that has done nothing other than subvert and marginalize the sovereignty of every European nation under its charter. The Europeans would be wise to join Viktor Orban in rejecting the EU and reclaiming their sovereignty, but that is their fight, not ours.

We wish them the best of luck, but need to focus on our own self-improvement. America First! —

BONUS ITEMS

Illinois and the city of Chicago filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to block President Trump’s move to federalize and deploy the National Guard. Lawyers for the state and city argued that the foundational principle separating the military from domestic affairs is “in peril” as the administration pushes to send the Guard into cities nationwide. They are asking a federal judge to block the “relocation, federalization, or deployment” of any state’s National Guard to Illinois, saying the state is being singled out due to its political leadership. Attorneys for Illinois and Chicago contend that Trump has not provided a lawful basis for taking control of the National Guard, noting that federal law permits such action only in cases of rebellion or invasion, and that his move violates the Posse Comitatus Act, which bars the use of the military for domestic law enforcement. — Badlands Media

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has appointed Frank Bisignano, head of the Social Security Administration, to also serve as the first-ever chief executive officer of the Internal Revenue Service, a move that bypasses the Senate confirmation process. Bessent will remain the IRS’s acting commissioner. “I am honored that Secretary Bessent has asked me to serve in this position,” Bisignano wrote in an email to SSA employees Monday, highlighting his experience managing “multiple mission-critical organizations at the same time.” He pointed to his tenure at JPMorgan Chase in the 2000s, when he was both co-chief operating officer and CEO of its mortgage banking unit. “Frank is a businessman with an exceptional track record of driving growth and efficiency in the private and now public sector,” Bessent said in a statement, citing shared “customer service and technological goals” between the IRS and SSA. — Badlands Media

