Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Koops's avatar
Kathy Koops
10h

A rise in global childhood death rates should make Bill Gates extremely happy. He disgusts me. How dare he talk about rising death rates when increased death rates are exactly his goal. I will not be happy until this man is behind bars. Multiple crimes against humanity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Buddy Brown's avatar
Buddy Brown
10h

Nice piece of work Ashe and Badlands Media. I especially enjoyed that bit of history concerning the Shia and Sunni:

The threat that Israel now poses to the region has brought all of these old rivals and bitter enemies together for the first time in history. — GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture