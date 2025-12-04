The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, December 3rd …

Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he is repealing the Biden-era federal fuel economy standards, significantly weakening fuel efficiency requirements for tens of millions of new gasoline-powered cars and light trucks. It marks the US president’s latest effort to dismantle pollution regulations and federal support for cleaner-running vehicles and renewable energy. Burning gasoline is a significant contributor to global heating and transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. “We are officially terminating Joe Biden’s ridiculously burdensome, horrible actually, Cafe standards that imposed expensive restrictions,” Trump said in an Oval Office announcement, flanked by top auto executives including the CEOs of Ford and Stellantis. “It put tremendous upward pressure on car prices, combined with the insane electric vehicle mandate.” The Corporate Average Fuel Economy (Cafe) standards, first established in 1975, set the average fuel economy targets for new vehicles and have been tightened over the years to make vehicles more fuel-efficient. — The Guardian

Our Take: If this gets rid of the auto engine start/stop feature I’d support replacing all four faces on Mount Rushmore with Trump. —

Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned key affiliates of the designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), Tren de Aragua (TdA). Notably, today’s action includes the designation of Venezuelan entertainer Jimena Romina Araya Navarro (a.k.a. “Rosita”), who is part of a network of five persons affiliated with the entertainment industry that have provided material support to TdA. Rosita, for example, reportedly helped the notorious head of TdA, Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores (a.k.a. “Niño Guerrero”) escape from the Tocorón prison in Venezuela in 2012, and others in this network have laundered money for TdA leaders. OFAC is also sanctioning five additional key TdA affiliates and one entity located in South America. “Under President Trump, barbaric terrorist cartels can no longer operate with impunity across our borders. The Tren de Aragua network’s narcotrafficking and human smuggling operations have long posed a grave threat to our nation,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. “At the direction of President Trump, we will continue to use every tool to cut off these terrorists from the U.S. and global financial system and keep American citizens safe.”

TdA is an FTO that originated in Venezuela and continues to expand throughout the Western Hemisphere. TdA engages in a range of criminal activities, including drug trafficking, migrant smuggling and human trafficking, extortion, sexual exploitation of women and children, money laundering, and murder-for-hire, among others. – U.S. Department of the Treasury

Our Take: Tough week for the Trens. –

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday predicted that the administration still will be able to implement its tariff agenda regardless of whether it prevails in a pending case before the Supreme Court. Repeating assertions he had made prior to the high court hearing a month ago, Bessent cited several sections of 1962 Trade Act that give the president sweeping powers over import duties. “We can recreate the exact tariff structure with [sections] 301, with 232, with 122,” he said during an onstage interview at The New York Times DealBook Summit. Asked by host Andrew Ross Sorkin — the founding editor of DealBook and co-host of CNBC’s “Squawk Box” — whether the administration had to implement those measures permanently, Bessent replied, “permanently.” Section 122 allows for tariff power up to 150 days, but 301 and 232 are less definitive on a time frame. Bessent also cited the International Emergency Economic Powers Act as providing broad tariff authority, though that is the use under scrutiny by the Supreme Court. President Donald Trump has used tariffs as a favorite negotiating tool against U.S. trading partners. – CNBC

Our Take: Trump and Bessent say fuk your courts. –

President Donald Trump on Tuesday provided his most direct endorsement yet that he believes his tariff policies would generate enough revenue to abolish federal income taxes. Trump told reporters in a Cabinet meeting that “at some point in the not too distant future you won’t even have income tax to pay” due to revenue produced by his administration’s tariffs. “Whether you get rid of it or just keep it around for fun or have it really low, much lower than it is now, but you won’t be paying income tax,” Trump said. The president did not elaborate on the details of eliminating income taxes for Americans, including whether there would be an income limit. Earlier in the Cabinet meeting, the president stated that the government is “going to be giving back refunds out of the tariffs because we’re taking in literally trillions of dollars” and asserted that the national debt will also be reduced. Trump’s remarks on Tuesday aren’t the first time he’s suggested abolishing income tax. Last week, Trump told military members that he would move toward ending income taxes. – NTD

Our Take: A few weeks ago, Marjorie Taylor Greene alluded to a Federal Tax Revolt by the American people.

This week, Donald Trump once more indicated that Americans may not need to pay income tax in the near future.

So, is this really about tariffs?

Or has the Overton Window been moved? [Clip Link] –

The director of the administrative office for the federal courts has stepped in to defend U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg over the latter’s signing of gag orders, which concealed subpoenas targeting members of Congress during the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Special Counsel Jack Smith‘s Arctic Frost investigation. Robert Conrad Jr., the administrative office’s director, claimed the chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia often blindly signed gag order requests if they came directly from the Department of Justice (DOJ). In a letter from Conrad Jr. to Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the administrative office’s director revealed that DOJ subpoena requests typically lack identifying details of the subject. He argued that Boasberg would not have known who the targets were. It is unclear if this same set of circumstances applies to U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell as well. The latter also approved a number of Jack Smith’s Arctic Frost subpoenas targeting Republican lawmakers. Grassley, alongside Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), had demanded an explanation from Boasberg regarding the one-year gag orders that prevented phone companies from informing Republican lawmakers their records had been subpoenaed in 2023 by Smith. Conrad Jr. claimed that he could not address specific subpoenas and gag orders due to sealed materials, but provided insight into the general practices during Arctic Frost.

– The National Pulse

Our Take: Congress is big mad because the Biden DOJ surveilled them, so they demanded Boasberg come before them and answer questions. Standing on the independence of the Judiciary, Boasberg allegedly told them to pound sand.

The three branches are meant to be at odds, really. Congress – a small collection of retarded criminals – thinks they have oversight of everyone because they declared it. The courts have always ignored these plays, but the Executive goes along way too much, in my opinion.

The Executive should act more like the Judiciary in that respect. Also, the “lawmakers” should be demoted and defunded and have their purse powers taken away for being corrupted beyond repair.

Congress is only this mad because the questionable conduct impacted Congress. If this was about gag orders that harmed you or I, Congress wouldn’t care at all.

“Representation.” LOL –

The India-Russia Business Forum to be held in New Delhi as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit will deliberate on the theme of ‘Balanced trade, shared growth,’ as the two nations aim to boost bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030. Putin will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day state visit. Moscow wants to improve its economic ties with India, the Russian president said ahead of his visit. The business forum, which will be held on Friday, is being organized by the Roscongress Foundation and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Addressing the trade imbalance between the two nations is on the agenda of the Putin trip. India’s imports to Russia are estimated at $5 billion, and its imports are worth $64 billion. Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin and Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will participate in a session titled ‘Sell to Russia: New Opportunities for Indian Business,’ on December 4. The forum’s Russian participants include the ministers for economic development, health, and digital development, among others. – RT

Our Take: President Putin will head to India to meet with Prime Minister Modi, make some potentially major deals, and hopefully some spicy moments of memetic bliss. From what I can gather, this visit will have echoes of the recent Saudi visit to the White House.

We have already heard that military and defense deals will be a big part of this trip. There are talks of a huge fighter jet deal, as well as tanks (two things the Saudis got from Trump), including a collaboration on Russia’s new Su-57 fifth-generation fighter. (Another thing the Saudis got from their visit: a fifth-generation fighter jet.)

We also saw Monday the Russian parliament ratify a defense cooperation agreement with India that will allow the two countries to deploy troops on one another’s soil, focusing on the scheduling of joint-drills and the coordination of rescue missions.

Yesterday it was reported that Putin and Modi will sign deals to boost space collaboration, working together to develop new engine technology and plan space flights.

This news harkens back to GART Deadwood, during DPH, when General Kwast advised that we pay attention to bilateral deals on space and energy.

The main goal of this visit is to establish plans to achieve the goal of increasing Indo-Russian trade to $100 billion by the year 2030.

The net effect of these deals will be to solidify the security architecture of the emerging multipolar world order, which will not rely on the strength of one single superpower to keep the peace, but instead the interrelated and overlapping interests and investments between the many nations that will disincentivize kinetic conflict.

(And let’s hope we get some good memes and/or clips from this visit.)

–

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman has explored putting together funds to either acquire or partner with a rocket company, a move that would position him to compete against Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Altman reached out to at least one rocket maker, Stoke Space, in the summer, and the discussions picked up in the fall, according to people familiar with the talks. Among the proposals was for OpenAI to make a series of equity investments in the company and end up with a controlling stake. Such an investment would total billions of dollars over time. The talks are no longer active, people close to OpenAI said. Altman and OpenAI are facing market headwinds after striking hundreds of billions of dollars in computing deals without publicly offering a clear picture of how the startup will pay for the build-out. OpenAI on Monday declared a “code red” to improve ChatGPT after it began losing market share to Google’s Gemini chatbot. – Wall Street Journal

Our Take: “The future is bound to be amazing”

The future is just computer generated pictures of strange metal phalluses penetrating an imaginary black void. Amazing, indeed. –

President Trump reportedly issued Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro a deadline of last Friday to of his own volition step down as president and accomplish a peaceful transition of power, or else face possible direct military action. The New York Post is freshly reporting that the White House has offered that Maduro could be exiled to Qatar, where he would live out his days in luxury in one of the world’s wealthiest countries. “A senior Trump administration source said Secretary of State Marco Rubio has floated allowing Maduro, 63, to relocate to Qatar as the gas-rich emirate helps mediate the conflict,” NY Post writes Wednesday. “Three current and two former administration officials described the scenario as plausible.” A source close to the administration described that “Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE love to do stuff like this. It helps build chits with the US.” The person further said, “All three compete against each other — in the region and for the ultimate affection of the US.” So far Maduro has resisted Trump’s call to immediately step down, and the last Friday deadline came and went… As for the supposed exile to Qatar plan, there’s been no immediately forthcoming confirmation from the White House that this is accurate, but Maduro would have to go somewhere after all.

– ZeroHedge

Our Take: Last month, I suggested Maduro was going to follow the Assad Template that was laid out in Syria:

ie: ‘exiled’ in the midst of Sovereign Alliance maneuvers against embedded Deep State terror cells, while being relocated to a luxurious retirement in Sovereign Alliance territory. –

Larry Fink, chair and CEO of asset management company BlackRock, explained his “big shift” from associating cryptocurrencies with illicit activities to having the largest spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund. Speaking at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Fink addressed questions related to his views on crypto and Bitcoin from journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin. The BlackRock CEO said his move from associating crypto primarily with money laundering to having exposure to billions of dollars in BTC was “a very glaring public example of a big shift in [his] opinions.” “My thought process always evolves,” said Fink. The CEO, who took the stage with Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, was not entirely bullish on Bitcoin for the duration of the panel. Fink described Bitcoin as “an asset of fear,” noting that the price of the cryptocurrency had dropped amid news of a US-China trade deal and a potential end to the war in Ukraine. – Trading View

Our Take: Larry Fink is Trump’s bitch.

Imagine thinking tokenization is not coming. [Clip Link] –

Since the events of 7 October, Israel has been dealing with regional security through a logic of “preventive control,” prompting it to take the initiative and shape the security environment in southern Syria on its own terms. This approach is built on repeated violations Israel seeks to impose as a new standard of dominance, ranging from pressure on residents, repeated search and arrest campaigns, and daily restrictions, to airstrikes and ground incursions. The latest of these took place in the town of Beit Jinn (southwestern countryside of Damascus, near the occupied Syrian Golan Heights), where armed local resistance confronted Israeli troops, leading to 13 deaths in Israeli shelling. Despite Israeli media leaks suggesting that Russia is preparing to propose redeploying its military forces in southern Syria, experts say Israel does not seem interested in any force capable of limiting its freedom of action. Instead, it seeks to preserve a wide margin that enables it to move whenever it wishes without political or negotiating constraints. – Enab Baladi

AND

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that Israel expects Syria to establish a demilitarized buffer zone from Damascus to the occupied Golan Heights, Anadolu reports. Netanyahu made the remarks after visiting Israeli soldiers who were wounded by gunfire in southern Syria during an Israeli incursion into the Beit Jinn area, which killed 13 Syrians, according to a statement by Netanyahu’s office. “The expectation from Syria is to establish a demilitarized buffer zone from Damascus to the buffer zone, including of course the approaches to Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh) and the Hermon peak.” He claimed that Israel would hold these territories “to ensure the security of Israeli citizens, and that is what obligates us,” referring to Israel’s seizure of the Syrian buffer zone last year. “With goodwill and understanding of these principles, it is also possible to reach an agreement with the Syrians, but we will stand by our principles in any case,” he said. There was no immediate comment from Syrian authorities on Netanyahu’s remarks. — Middle East Monitor

Our Take: Several weeks ago, it was reported that the Russians had preposed to the Syrian government that they redeploy to southern Syria to help deter Israeli aggression.

This is something that was done under Assad, where Russian aircraft would fly patrols over the Golan Heights and vowed to shoot down anything headed toward Damascus or Iran.

Surely this proposal was welcomed by President Jolani, as he had just expressed his outrage in September rat the UN General Assembly over the fact that the IDF was trying to establish airspace over Syrian soil in the south. We also had reports of the Turks (who are also on the ground in Syria, helping Jolani) suggesting that the Russians be brought in to help deter the Israelis.

There was plenty of grumbling in Israel over these rumors that the Russians were coming back.

So now that we have the Russians running patrols in southern Syria along the Golan Heights, with the intention of protecting the Syrians from the IDF, Netanyahu is requesting that a demilitarization zone be set up along the Golan Heights?

I’ve long suspected that we would eventually see a showdown between Putin and Netanyahu, and perhaps even a special military operation by Russia into Israel.

But I also wonder if the Putin-Netanyahu conflict will also serve as the catalyst to formerly end Trump’s public “relationship” with Netanyahu, with POTUS siding with his new geopolitical ally in the wake of a successfully negotiated Ukraine peace deal.

President Trump and Netanyahu do not like one another; that is something I have documented for years. And that truth is coming to light, more and more, but it feels like there is going to be a specific moment where the break-up becomes official and a public confrontation occurs. Because that confrontation would serve as a necessary catharsis that many are feeling regarding the ostensible foreign influence over the US government.

And to make things even more interesting, Netanyahu just have a public address where he identified a number of Sovereign Alliance nations (including Russia) as an enemy of Israel, but he notably singled out China as a country that is currently planning to conduct an attack against Israel, which means Bibi is identifying China as an imminent threat.

We’ve all seen what Israel does to imminent threats.

For now, we wait and continue to observe.

[Clip Link] –

Today, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division announced it has filed federal lawsuits against six states — Delaware, Maryland, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington — for failure to produce their statewide voter registration lists upon request. “Accurate voter rolls are the cornerstone of fair and free elections, and too many states have fallen into a pattern of noncompliance with basic voter roll maintenance,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “The Department of Justice will continue filing proactive election integrity litigation until states comply with basic election safeguards.” “Our federal elections laws ensure every American citizen may vote freely and fairly,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “States that continue to defy federal voting laws interfere with our mission of ensuring that Americans have accurate voter lists as they go to the polls, that every vote counts equally, and that all voters have confidence in election results. At this Department of Justice, we will not stand for this open defiance of federal civil rights laws.” According to the lawsuits, the Attorney General is uniquely charged by Congress with the enforcement of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) and the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), which were designed by Congress to ensure that states have proper and effective voter registration and voter list maintenance programs. The Attorney General also has the Civil Rights Act of 1960 (CRA) at her disposal to demand the production, inspection, and analysis of the statewide voter registration lists. – U.S. Department of Justice

Our Take: Oh, baby. In the age of ERIC States and the ISACs, investigations into a few states can result in nationwide disclosure. So much attention is put on the fake counts (machines) and fake ballots (mail-in ballots, on demand printers), but the manipulation of elections is foundationally enabled by fake voters.

You cannot fix these voter rolls. They have to be abolished – like SNAP registries. They also have to be decentralized and managed locally. Or we can just abolish registration, and voters can prove their eligibility when they show up to vote in person on election day.

Then their ballot can be hand counted, and central planners can whine about it from prison. –

A blackboard inside Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous private island home was covered with a cryptic jumble of single words scrawled in white chalk — including a few eyebrow-raising messages possibly alluding to the pedophile’s sex trafficking ring, newly released images revealed. The photos were among a trove of “never-before-seen” content published by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, featuring images and videos of the late pervert’s mansion on Little St. James in the US Virgin Islands. One snapshot shows a room of Epstein’s study with a blackboard, which was adorned with the handwritten words “political,” “plots,” “deception,” “power,” “truth,” and “music” alongside a few others that were indecipherable.

– New York Post

Our Take: Donald Trump has been calling it the “Epstein Hoax” all year. Now, House Dems are drip-feeding information we already had and letting the implications hang.

When you start sounding like the Regime, you may need to check your premise.

Epstein is a Cypher, and Trump knows it. –

In West Asia, where sectarian politics and external meddling collide with local power struggles, few rivalries have been as entrenched or as symbolically loaded as that between Hezbollah and Saudi Arabia. For decades, it embodied the broader confrontation between Iran and the Persian Gulf kingdoms – a proxy war defined by ideology, oil, and shifting battlefronts. But today, under the weight of new regional calculations, rising Israeli belligerence, and the cracks in American hegemony, that once-intractable hostility is giving way to a more ambiguous and tactical coexistence. What is developing is neither an alliance nor even reconciliation. But for the first time, Hezbollah and Riyadh are probing the edges of a relationship long defined by zero-sum enmity. A pragmatic detente is emerging, shaped less by goodwill than by the shared urgency to contain spiraling instability across the region. — The Cradle

Our Take:

For those keeping track at home: The lineup in Syria is now Russia-Turkey-Syria, with Hezbollah-US-Iran in the immediate vicinity, and Saudi-UAE-Qatar on the periphery. Jordan and Egypt, of course, are manning the Palestinian borders, as they have been doing for the past 78 years. And it appears that even the Kurds in Iraq have met with Erdogan and are gesturing toward working with the Turkish and Syrian armed forces. We may even see a merger of militia and army, in some cases.

All of these countries — including Iran — are, for the first time in history, at peace with one another, and earnestly working together to establish long-term peace.

Many of these countries have long and very bitter rivalries, going back centuries in some cases. Saudi and Iran, for example, have been engaged in a bitter ideological feud since 1979 when the Ayatollah came to power in the Iranian Revolution and said the Saudis were traitors and puppets of the West, which triggered the Saudis into funding Saddam Hussein to fight Iran in the 1980’s, in what would become the most gruesomely violent war of the twentieth century.

Because Saudi (Sunni) and Iran (Shia) respectively represent the two centers of the two main sects of Islam, this feud fueled an ideological arms race that drove both countries to radicalize their societies in a sprint to demonstrate that their curated culture was the most orthodox (i.e. not controlled by the West, ostensibly) and therefore the most legitimate to lead the Muslim world.

You also have the Saudi-Qatar feud, which reached its apex during President Trump’s first term, when Saudi and the other Arab states declared war on Qatar and sanctioned it severely, forcing Qatar to seek new regional friends in Iran —meaning they had to bury the hatchet they had held against one another.

Then there’s Saudi-Turkey, Turkey-Egypt, Turkey-Iran, each of these having a relevant backstory that demonstrates the many ethnic and cultural differences even within the Muslim Ummah.

Among these disputes, one of the most bitter is the one between Hezbollah and the House of Saud. Hezbollah is a political movement born out of the early 1980’s when the Lebanese Shia government invited in the IDF to destroy the Sunni PLO, led by Yasser Arafat, who had taken up refuge in Beirut. When the IDF refused to leave, Hezbollah was born. A militia was formed and funded by Iran, given the overlapping Shia values, and that militia came to the aid of Bashar al-Assad in 2011 when the Sunni extremists came out of the hills in Syria and started a color revolution, which was fought against Hezbollah and Assad’s army. (Later Russia would also join.)

That coalition of various Sunni militias (all funded/controlled by Five Eyes/Mossad) became known as ISIS, and it was funded by the Saudis, Qataris, and Emiratis, but also the US, Israel, and NATO. (These would be the Saudis that MBS would arrest in the Purge.)

So now we have the Sunni Saudis allying with Shia Hezbollah, even after fighting a war against one another for the past 14 years, and the thing that has made all of this possible is Netanyahu’s Israel. The threat that Israel now poses to the region has brought all of these old rivals and bitter enemies together for the first time in history. —

BONUS ITEMS

President Donald J. Trump announced Wednesday on Truth Social that he would pardon Representative Enrique “Henry” Cuellar (D-TX), who was indicted last year on charges of bribery and money laundering. The pardon also extends to Cuellar’s wife, Imelda, who faced related charges. In the Truth Social post, Trump accused the former Biden government of having targeted Cuellar over his opposition to its mass immigration policies. “For years, the Biden Administration weaponized the Justice System against their Political Opponents, and anyone who disagreed with them. One of the clearest examples of this was when Crooked Joe used the FBI and DOJ to ‘take out’ a member of his own Party after Highly Respected Congressman Henry Cuellar bravely spoke out against Open Borders, and the Biden Border ‘Catastrophe,’” President Trump wrote. “Sleepy Joe went after the Congressman, and even the Congressman’s wonderful wife, Imelda, simply for speaking the TRUTH. It is unAmerican and, as I previously stated, the Radical Left Democrats are a complete and total threat to Democracy!” Trump continued, adding: “Because of these facts, and others, I am hereby announcing my full and unconditional PARDON of beloved Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar, and Imelda. Henry, I don’t know you, but you can sleep well tonight — Your nightmare is finally over!”

– The National Pulse

Gates Foundation co-founder Bill Gates said childhood mortality rates are expected to rise this year after a decadeslong drop, amid global cuts to health funding. In an interview with POLITICO’s Dasha Burns for “The Conversation,” Gates said his foundation has contributed to effectively halving the number of childhood deaths since its start in 2000, noting the plummet in deaths signified a “miracle” in global health care. But as wealthy nations like the U.S. have pulled back their health funding, Gates’ nonprofit, the Gates Foundation, found childhood deaths are expected to rebound in 2025 due to the lagging funds. “We increased the amount of money for the first 25 years and now we’re decreasing the money, and it’s not surprising that’s resulting in more deaths,” Gates said in the interview, which was conducted last week. President Donald Trump has slashed global health funding since his return to office earlier this year, and handfuls of wealthy European countries have also cut their aid — sparking a 15-year-low in global health funding in 2025.

– Politico

