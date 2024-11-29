The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

Now, onto the news from the Thanksgiving Madness …

Multiple nominees and appointees tapped to serve in President-elect Trump’s incoming administration were targeted with threats this week, with at least four officials reporting bomb threats at their homes ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Karoline Leavitt, who will serve as White House press secretary after the inauguration, said “several” of Trump’s Cabinet picks were the subject of bomb threats and “swatting,” which refers to making false emergency calls targeting a person’s residence. “In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted,” Leavitt said in a statement online. “President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action.” “President Trump and the Transition are focused on doing the work of uniting our nation by ensuring a safe and prosperous future,” she continued. “With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us.” The FBI later confirmed it was aware of “numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees” and is “working with our law enforcement partners.” “We take all potential threats seriously, and as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement,” the bureau said. — The Hill

Our Take: This isn’t “threats of political violence.” It’s terror. The purpose of widespread threats against members of President Trump’s incoming administration is to invoke terror, among his staff and among the people. It’s to make us afraid that they’re going to kill our leaders.

While the “war on terror” made Americans largely apathetic to threats of terror, it’s still a bit jarring if you think about it too long. These threats were first reported by the Trump Transition Team, and they’re a sobering reminder that rabid animals are most dangerous when they’re cornered.

It’s important to remember that it is not possible that law enforcement / USSS / etc. can’t trace these threats. The entire world is connected and every communication leaves a digital footprint. If they don’t identify who is making threats against incoming cabinet members, it’s because they don’t want to — not because they can’t.

That being said, the way these threats are treated will give us insight as to what part of this movie we’re in. Will this be like the J6 pipe bombs? Or, is it possible that we’ve shifted into a phase where there is justice and transparency in America once again?

I have some hope, but I’m not holding my breath. —

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) said Sunday that he has met with President Joe Biden’s National Security adviser Jake Sullivan — and that the two administrations are working collaboratively on national security issues during the transition. “Jake Sullivan and I have had discussions, we’ve met,” Waltz said in an interview with Gillian Turner on “Fox News Sunday.” “For our adversaries out there that think this is a time of opportunity, that they can play one administration off the other — they are wrong.” He added, “We are hand in glove. We are one team with the United States in this transition.” President-elect Donald Trump tapped Waltz, a Florida congressman and the first Green Beret to serve in Congress, to be his national security adviser in the upcoming administration. This was Waltz’s first television appearance since being picked, though Waltz is currently the member of Congress with the most appearances on Fox News. Waltz also addressed some of the recent national security news, including the escalation of the war in Ukraine. He compared the Biden administration’s decision to let Ukraine use anti-personnel landmines as “World War I trench warfare.” “The President-elect has been very concerned about the escalation and where it’s all going,” Waltz said, when asked about Trump’s reaction to the recent developments. “If North Korea has made this move, we have made a move. Russia has now responded. Iran is involved. South Korea’s thinking about getting involved. Our allies have now extended the range of their missiles as well. He added, “We need to bring this to a responsible end. We need to restore deterrence and peace and get ahead of this escalation later rather than responding to it.” — Politico

Our Take: Okay, so this is where I think extreme discernment and calculation is needed to decipher what is happening. (Everything I am about to write could be entirely wrong.)

As I said at GART, and have said in the past, I view the "Patriots in control" and "You are watching a movie" taglines as a nod to Game Theory.

In the Art of War, Sun Tzu talks about controlling the conditions of the battlefield in order to control your enemy and ultimately control the outcome of a conflict. As I understand it, this is where the concept of "Every battle is decided before it begins" derives.

When the conditions are unfavorable—out of your control—you should retreat and seek ground that provides better circumstances. I feel that Trump's decision to "walk away" in 2020 and allow the enemy to ostensibly occupy the White House, and implement Devolution, was partially driven by the fact that there were variables at play that were not favorable to the patriots trying to save America from self destruction—one of these variables being the ignorance of the American People regarding the depths of corruption and treason in our government and political class, but also the clear and present danger that the transnational crime syndicate ("globalists") still presented, despite the likelihood that significant measures had been taken during Trump's first term to marginalize the syndicate's true power.

Simply put, while I do think that much of what we are witnessing, narratively, is being orchestrated by earnest patriots, and specific television characters— including Joe Biden—are likely under some form of control, I do not believe that we are watching a story solely for the sake of storytelling. And I say that as the guy who promotes TrumpaMania as much as anybody I've seen, and has said on many occasions that I believe politics has always been a soap opera, and Donald Trump (and his team) has taken over as Executive Producer.

Because I see TrumpaMania as a weapon; a psychological warfare weapon of mass destruction. The way I see it, it's not just about "waking up" the public, it's about turning the public against a wounded enemy who still presents a clear and present danger—even if that danger has been severely marginalized.

Now, take everything that I've just said, combine it with our prior assertions that President Trump is aligned with other like-minded world leaders, namely Vladimir Putin, and watch these two clips of Mike Waltz, which were recorded just four days apart: (shown here in chronological order)

It's no secret to this audience that I view Benjamin Netanyahu as a villain— perhaps THE villain, as far as television characters are concerned (I do think he played a key role in stealing the 2020 election)—and if you accept my framing and apply it to those clips, then it actually makes perfect sense. The Trump team is perfectly fine with projecting the narrative that they intend to continue escalating the war in Ukraine, because they are already aligned with the "enemy" on the other side of the battlefield. (Putin/Russia)

Meanwhile, career diplomats who happen to also be lifelong Democrats (Amos Hochstein) are demanding peace from Netanyahu/Israel, which aligns with the established Democrat national platform. Netanyahu seems to have taken the bait, believing that the incoming administration—which everybody on X will tell you is so pro-Israel that it's nauseating—will adopt a much more hawkish disposition, and allow the zealots in Tel Aviv to resume their existential conquest of the Holy Land. (Just like they are doing in Ukraine.)

The net effect of all of this would be to freeze Netanyahu into a holding pattern, allowing the IDF to enjoy some much-needed rest (as Bibi, himself, said during his statement) and regroup as they prepare for the next phase of their war— which they expect to resume as soon as the Republicans take back control of the White House. And despite the obvious rift between President Trump and Netanyahu—which I have documented, extensively, on the News Brief—Bibi has every reason to think that he will have US support, given the cabinet appointments Trump has made.

With all of that said, I still expect to see narrative escalation in the Israel theater between now and January, because Bibi needs the existential threat against Israel to remain in the forefront of the Israeli people, so he can keep their support, and hold off the corruption proceedings that have been pending against him since 2019, which his political opposition is eager to get underway.

We will probably also see the kinetic conflict continue to play out, but I think Bibi is now incentivized to tamper it down and keep it limited, lest he sour the incoming administration's enthusiasm for his war plans. (This aligns with the teachings of Sun Tzu, who says that when you have your enemy cornered, give him a narrow path of escape, or else he will dig in and fight to the last man. If he thinks there is hope for tomorrow, he will retreat and live to fight another day.)

If my instincts are on track, then we are watching a very complicated game of chicken play out at the highest levels of narrative warfare, and a very dangerous animal is being surrounded by the Sovereign Alliance for capture. (As I see it, Netanyahu is merely the public face of a powerful and faceless cartel.)

As

says in the tagline of his new show:

; I just see that as a much more literal and consequential story than most. —

Donald Trump has picked Keith Kellogg to serve as a special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, a newly conceived role given the ongoing war between the two countries. Kellogg, an 80-year-old retired US army lieutenant general, would start in the role as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues into its third year. “Keith has led a distinguished Military and Business career, including serving in highly sensitive National Security roles in my first Administration. He was with me right from the beginning! Together, we will secure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, and Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN!” Trump said in a Truth Social post. Kellogg previously served as a national security adviser to the former vice-president Mike Pence during Trump’s first presidency. Kellogg later became acting security adviser to Trump himself after Michael Flynn resigned in 2017. As per his plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, Kellogg previously told Reuters that he would emphasize getting the two countries to the negotiating table. “We tell the Ukrainians: ‘You’ve got to come to the table, and if you don’t come to the table, support from the United States will dry up,’” Kellogg said in a June interview. “And you tell [Vladimir] Putin [that] he’s got to come to the table and if you don’t come to the table, then we’ll give Ukrainians everything they need to kill you in the field.” Early reactions to Kellogg’s potential confirmation have been tepid, the Hill reported. “It was a gulp – not horrible, not amazing,” said one security analyst based in Washington DC, who spoke anonymously to the publication. — The Guardian

the War is a Story, and the Story is a War

Our Take: The Mike Waltz comments on Ukraine were noise. The Keith Kellogg comments on Ukraine are signal.

For those who aren’t familiar with General Kellogg, he is one of the more important figures in

’s theory of Devolution. I defer to Jon to explain his importance, but suffice to say that President Trump creating an entirely new diplomatic position intended to thwart WW3 and putting General Kellogg at the helm is not at all insignificant.

According to reports, it was General Kellogg who back in June wrote up the proposal for a peace plan in Ukraine that President Trump has touted on the campaign trail.

Looking into his history, it sounds like General Kellogg gained a reputation during the Iraq War for being an “expeditor,” meaning he excelled at cutting through red tape. As somebody who has personally spent hundreds of professional hours in government buildings maneuvering around bureaucrats to expedite building permits, I have to say— Devolution theory aside— I like the cut of General Kellogg’s jib.

I also must wonder whether the plan is to actually “end” the war(s) as soon as possible. If you consider that a legitimate threat exists in Kiev, and that victims of trafficking (and worse) are being held against their will in parts of Ukraine, then wouldn’t we want the Russian military to continue its methodical March across Ukraine? (The same could potentially be said about Israel and Tel Aviv.)

That may explain why General Kellogg (and others) have telegraphed that they will continue to arm Ukraine on a limited basis. (Or maybe it’s all horses*** and Trump shuts that conflict down within hours of entering office, like he has promised to do.)

In any event, the appointment of Kellogg to this position is a major indicator of positive things to come.

PS — I know this is a little silly, but the TrumpaManiac in me would be remiss if I didn’t point out that General Keith Kellogg shares the same name with the guy who invented Corn Flakes (Will Keith Kellogg), which gets the autist in me thinking about all those Chuck Grassely tweets about harvesting the corn…

… then I see reports which state that the #1 crop grown in Ukraine— the “breadbasket of Europe”— in 2024 was corn, and the jimmies get real rustled. What does it all mean? Probably nothing. But pattern recognition can’t simply be turned off. —

Another Take: Reminder of why Keith Kellogg is one of the most signal names in the Info War, tying the Q Op to the Devolution Theory, while providing tantalizing hints as to how truly rugged and fugged the Deep State is heading into Trump 2.0.

They lost the game some time ago.

Panic in DC. —

Democrat megadonor Reid Hoffman is reportedly weighing fleeing the United States as President-elect Donald Trump is set to embark on his second term. Citing several anonymous sources, the New York Times reported that the LinkedIn founder and past Epstein Island visitor could potentially relocate to another continent following Vice President Kamala Harris’s sound defeat. Mr. Hoffman, who has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on politics over the last few years, has told friends and allies that he is weighing a move overseas, according to three people with knowledge of the talks who insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations. According to the Times, Hoffman is “worried about retribution” from Trump after helping bankroll efforts like the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit against Trump. Trump has said he is not seeking retribution or revenge. At a town hall event in February, he said his “revenge will be success.” A spokeswoman for Hoffman declined to respond to the Times. Tesla CEO and Trump ally Elon Musk told Tucker Carlson in October that Hoffman was “terrified of a Trump victory,” as Breitbart News’s Alana Mastrangelo noted: “Does he seem nervous to you?” Carlson asked, to which Musk answered, “Yeah. He’s terrified of a Trump victory.” “Because of the disclosures that would follow?” Carlson inquired, to which Musk responded, “I think he is certainly not ideologically aligned with Trump anyway, but I think he is concerned about the Epstein situation.” Other prominent figures, including Ellen DeGeneres, have already reportedly relocated to another country in the aftermath of Trump’s win, as the Wrap reported. — Breitbart

Our Take: So many of the nation’s worst people claimed they were going to leave the country if Donald Trump was elected.

So far, Ellen is the only one that reportedly made good on her threat. Readers will recall the similarities in the design of Ellen’s daytime show set and the temple on Epstein’s island. I’m sure it’s all a coincidence.

Now Reid Hoffman, another reported visitor to Epstein Island, is considering fleeing the country as well, according to Breitbart and The New York Times. He fears retribution. He fears receiving his just deserts.

Hoffman bankrolled the worst impulses of the left. And it’s likely much worse than the known lawfare and weaponized government operations.

Will other known Epstein associates flee? We’ll have to wait and see, but I wonder, in the realigned, multipolar world, how is extradition going to work?

Is there actually anywhere to run and hide? —

The former head of a top Chinese bank has received a suspended death sentence for corruption, Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday. The verdict comes as part of a widespread anti-corruption crackdown by the authorities in Beijing. Liu Liange, was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve for accepting bribes worth an equivalent of nearly $17 million and illegally issuing loans, according to Xinhua. Liu served as chairman of the Bank of China for four years until his resignation in March 2023, several weeks before the authorities revealed that he was facing corruption charges. He was arrested in October of last year. According to Tuesday’s ruling, all of Liu’s personal property will be confiscated, and all his illegal gains must be recovered and turned over to the state treasury. The two-year reprieve, awarded because the accused had cooperated with authorities and shown remorse, means that the sentence will only be carried out if Liu commits further crimes during the period, Reuters has reported. If reprieved, the 63-year-old will serve a life sentence. Liu is the latest high-profile figure to be sentenced to death as part of widespread anti-corruption efforts ordered by President Xi Jinping targeting the country’s $60 trillion financial sector. — RT

Our Take: Widespread anti-corruption efforts in Beijing? Death sentences for criminal bankers? No wonder the Deep State suddenly hates China so much.

The narratives all seem to be aligning to support the preposterous assertion that President Trump and other like-minded leaders around the world have forged a secret alliance for the express purpose of reclaiming our individual national sovereignty.

Former deputy central bank governor Fan Yifei was sentenced to death for bribery in October, also with a two-year reprieve.

Perhaps we should just send all of our corrupt bankers to Beijing?

PS — the China Bank Chairman received how much money in bribes? $17 Million? Lol okay. —

BONUS ITEMS

President-elect Donald Trump declared a win on stopping illegal immigration through Mexico on Wednesday after talking with that country’s leader. But Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum suggested Mexico was already doing its part and had no interest in closing its borders. The two spoke just days after Trump threatened to impose sweeping new tariffs on Canada and Mexico as part of his effort to crack down on illegal immigration and drugs. Trump said Sheinbaum “agreed to stop Migration through Mexico.” Sheinbaum indicated separately on social media that she told Trump that Mexico is already “taking care of” migrant caravans, calling it an “excellent conversation.” “We reiterate that Mexico’s position is not to close borders but to build bridges between governments and between peoples,” Sheinbaum added. While the state of the proposed tariffs remained unclear, Trump said in a post on his Truth Social account that this was “effectively closing our Southern Border.” He called it a “very productive conversation.” The exchange between the two leaders appeared to confirm for Trump the value of threatening to disrupt trade with import taxes. His initial social media post moved financial markets and gave him a response he was quick to describe as a win. Even if the proposed tariffs fail to materialize, Trump can tell supporters that the mere possibility of them is an effective policy tool and continue to rely on tariff threats. — AP News

