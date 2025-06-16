The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the the weekend that was ...

President Donald Trump presided over a parade Saturday celebrating the nation’s military power and history, though the event was shadowed by political violence at home and escalating tensions abroad. “Every other country celebrates their victories,” Trump said as he took the lectern after the parade ended. “It’s about time America did, too. That’s what we’re doing tonight.” Prone to delivering long, boastful speeches, Trump kept his remarks brief and made the military the focus. Beforehand, critics had warned he would politicize the event for his own purposes. Trump avoided any overt partisan messages, though he seemed to allude at one point to his "Fight! Fight! Fight!" exhortation after an assassination attempt against him last year. "Time and again, America's enemies have learned that if you threaten the American people, our soldiers are coming for you," Trump said. "Your defeat will be certain. Your demise will be final, and your downfall will be total and complete — because our soldiers never give up, never surrender and never ever quit. They fight, fight, fight and they win, win, win." — NBC News

Our Take: A military parade on Trump’s birthday (Flag Day) and all of the leftists are calling him “King.”

Perfect.

It was a glorious day, with top tier pageantry and plenty of grandeur.

(I love that picture because it has an overwhelming sense of magnificence, but also looks like Trump and Melania are standing on a sound stage…)

I like Chris Paul’s analysis that the parade felt like the bookend to Trump’s Inauguration Speech in 2017.

What’s interesting is the idea that President Trump was at a parade watching fireworks while Tel Aviv was purportedly under attack from Iran. I can’t help but feel there was some intent there, as far as symbolic gestures go.

—

Authorities are investigating after targeted shootings left one Minnesota lawmaker dead and another injured. Gov. Tim Walz called the shootings "politically motivated" in a news briefing on Saturday. State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, John, were fatally shot at their home in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, Walz said. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were wounded at their home in Champlin, a suburb of Minneapolis. Investigators said the shooter was dressed as a police officer. A suspect sought by investigators in connection with the Minnesota shootings was identified as 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter, authorities said. Boelter served on a state board with Hoffman for more than six years, records show, and authorities investigating the shootings have now said they're looking into whether the suspect knew Hoffman or Hortman personally. Authorities found his car on Sunday, CBS Minnesota reported. [...] A stack of "No Kings" flyers was also found inside the vehicle, the Minnesota State Patrol said on social media. The flyers reference the anti-Trump protests that took place in cities nationwide on Saturday. After the shooting, statewide "No Kings" events planned for Minnesota were canceled. – CBS News

AND

A Minnesota police source confirmed the arrest of lawmaker shooting suspect Vance Boelter in Sibley County to Fox News on Sunday evening. Boelter, 57, is accused of killing Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, early Saturday morning at their Brooklyn Park home in Minneapolis. He is also accused of shooting State Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, in their nearby Champlin home. – Fox News

Our Take: This is tragic. RIP to the Speaker and her husband and prayers for their family and for the Hoffmans.

It was also disturbing to see the internet point fingers at fake political parties as being responsible for this assassin. This was amplified by both Democrats and Republicans in positions of power. They want people fighting about this, and what a stupid conflict. Political parties are fake so attempting to attach an assassin to one party or another is a waste of energy. No matter who gets elected, globalism expands; and, both so-called sides are stoking the same fire. Just say so…

As @yalligatorgar, said on X, “So is Vance Boelter CIA or just a normal 7/11 manager turned preacher who owns a security company and lives in a halfway house away from his wife and 5 kids?”

It’s a real head scratcher. –

Israel’s preemptive attack on Iran not only marked a major milestone for the 77-year-old nation, but also a turning point for the Middle East. According to a former IDF spokesperson, as Jerusalem grapples with the ongoing war in Gaza, it’s clear Israel has its eyes set on one major goal: ensuring that Tehran never obtains a nuclear weapon. […] In the early hours of Friday morning local time, Israel carried out a series of airstrikes and covert operations to take out Iranian infrastructure and senior leadership. The IDF on Saturday said it had killed more than 20 Iranian commanders, including the head of the country’s Intelligence Directorate and the commander of Iran’s surface-to-surface missile array. – Fox News

Our Take: What’s the conclusive proof that a “strike” happened?

How, after the last five years, do we just accept war stories as soon as the story runs?

All week, people discuss the neocons and warmongers and how they’re talking up events about to happen. Everyone understands the neocons and warmongers are full of shit, not to mention evil.

Then, as soon as the TV says “WAR!!!” we all just believe everything the News says and start digging for most minute details about how exactly ‘the thing they said happened’ happened without even demanding proof that it happened.

We understand false flags and neocon warmongering until the moment an event occurs and, immediately, all the neocons and warmongers are telling the truth again, just like they did on 9/11 and every other time. It’s unbelievable.

World War III is the enemy’s desired outcome, because then the enemy gets to systematically eliminate the courageous, patriotic men of every problem country (and we’re one of those). They will call it Civil War as they do it and the history books will record us as having started it. The playbook is the playbook.

They can only achieve their goals if they can convince people to want war, to want guns taken away, etc…

That’s the standard. They have to achieve that outcome.

We could simply starve them for belief and remove their power completely, but we’re too afraid to let go of the Central Narrative to the extent that it guides our understanding of reality.

This is a spiritual problem that can’t be solved with cheerleading for things on the internet and attempting to feel aligned with the powerful people on TV.

At the very bottom, all that has happened is the TV showed us something and now millions of Americans are trying to figure out who to kill en masse, totally consumed by their emotions.

There is no way forward if we cannot stop being retarded.

The News isn’t fake just sometimes. It exists to exploit you and convince you to welcome your exploitation.

Withhold belief. That’s all that’s necessary. You don’t have call it fake, you don’t have to ignore it, you can still investigate it if it makes you feel connected to “the outside world.”

Believing that what’s on TV is reality and what’s happening around us in our real lives is less important than the TV reality is utterly insane, totally inverted.

What’s on TV is not reality at all. It’s a story about reality, told to exploit us. And we fall for it every time.

It doesn’t matter if the event is real or fake (almost definitely fake on some level), it matters whether we are able to abstain from doing what we’re told to do and believing what we’re told to believe.

What is it we’re clinging to? [Read More] –

Israel on Sunday attacked dozens of sites in Iran — including energy sites, radar systems, and ballistic missiles and their launchers — and killed Iran’s top intelligence officers on the third day of its ongoing campaign against the Islamic Republic’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. The Israel Defense Forces also bombed an Iranian refueling plane at Mashhad Airport in northeast Iran, some 2,300 kilometers (1,430 miles) from Israel, marking what it said was the most distant strike since the beginning of the operation. And early Monday morning, the army said it struck surface-to-surface missile launch sites in central Iran, shortly after the IDF Home Front Command told Israelis to remain close to shelters ahead of an expected missile barrage that didn’t materialize. — The Times of Israel

AND

Israel’s airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites have damaged some aboveground research facilities and infrastructure but do not appear to have eliminated the thousands of centrifuges, buried deep underground, that enrich near-weapons-grade uranium or the hundreds of pounds of material they have already produced, according to a wide range of nonproliferation and Iranian experts. In launching the attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Iranian program poses an existential threat that Israel intends to destroy. “We struck at the heart of Iran’s nuclear enrichment program,” he said in an address to the nation early Friday. But judging by reports and statements from both countries, as well as videos and overhead imagery of the sites hit so far — and those as yet unscathed — no irreversible damage has been done, experts said. – The Washington Post

Our Take: If you know where the narrative is going, and you say it ... and if the reported 'actuals' in the interim lead to the same overall outcome, did the reported actuals need to have happened at all?

Escalation. Denuclearization. Normalization.

Trump already told us. Did you listen?

You do not need to figure out what's happening in a battlespace that makes that nearly impossible. You only need to focus on what the people trying to tell you what's happening want you to believe on the back of the story.

Donald Trump's stated end goal is peace.

What's yours? –

***

Another Take: Last week, I needed to pre-record my Friday afternoon geopolitics show, due to a conflict, so I did it on Thursday morning-- before anything popped off between Iran and Israel-- and explained why Netanyahu has no choice but to attack Iran.

Russia and China have both gotten involved-- particularly Russia.

The language about a "corridor" to Tehran made me think of the "David's Corridor" through Syria that I have been talking about for the past few months.

It appears that we are going to see escalation, and President Trump is going to allow it. (Per the "Let them fight" clip from my other take.)

The Putin/Netanyahu shared scenes should be pretty epic.

—

A group of researchers in Antarctica have found strange radio waves coming from below the ice. According to the results published in the Physical Review Letters, the mysterious radio waves were discovered by the Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA). During this experiment, the researchers analyzed signals traveling to Earth using a variety of instruments. [...] Stephanie Wissel, associate professor of physics, astronomy and astrophysics from Penn State, and one of the researchers discussed in a release by the college, revealed they discovered the radio waves while searching for a particle known as neutrinos. She also said in the release that the team of researchers had no answer about how these neutrinos were detected. According to Wissel, neutrinos are … emitted by high-energy sources and are typically hard to detect. [...] However, the researchers cross-referenced their findings with two other experiments and found that their results did not match up. This means that what they found were not neutrinos but something else entirely. Wissel said that there have been some theories that this could be dark matter, but it can’t be confirmed and remains a mystery. “My guess is that some interesting radio propagation effects occur near ice and also near the horizon that I don’t fully understand, but we certainly explored several of those, and we haven’t been able to find any of those yet either,” Wissel said. – New York Post

Our Take: Well, this is exciting. There’s (possibly?) a high energy source under the ice of Antarctica emitting an unknown type of particle and science has no answer for it?

There are so many theories about Antarctica and what’s really going on at the south pole. Are their aliens and Nephilim (but I repeat myself)? Is there a Nazi base or globalist vault? Are there energy experiments or time travel or stargates? Is Antarctica a portal to space? Is it several of these at once or none of them at all?

Is Antarctica just ice and earth? What’s with the radio waves then?

We’re going to talk about it on Alphas Make Sandwiches today, along with a bunch of other stuff. Plus, Shipwreck joins the show for the first time!

Don’t miss it – 3pET on Badlands Media! –

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he is open to Russian President Vladimir Putin serving as a mediator in the Israel-Iran conflict. In an hour-long phone call the previous day, the two leaders focused on the Middle East crisis. “Yeah, I would be open to it. He is ready. He called me about it,” Trump responded to ABC News’ Rachel Scott, when asked about Putin’s potential role in brokering peace. “We had a long talk about it. We talked about this more than his situation. This is something I believe is going to get resolved,” Trump added. After the phone call the Kremlin later said that Putin had condemned Israel’s strikes on Iran and expressed concern over further escalation, while reiterating Russia’s willingness to facilitate negotiations. — RT

Our Take: On Thursday night, I recorded a segment with Jon for The Daily Herold where I speculated on the likelihood of Putin getting involved.

Listen to what Trump said about the call:

“Yeah, I would be open to it. He is ready. He called me about it,” Trump responded to ABC News’ Rachel Scott, when asked about Putin’s potential role in brokering peace.

“We had a long talk about it. We talked about this more than his situation. This is something I believe is going to get resolved,” Trump added.

They talked about Israel more than Ukraine?

"He is ready? He called me about it?" Trump's rhetoric makes it sound like they have been talking about this for a while.

Interesting that now Zionists are panic-stricken over Iran's retaliatory attack-- especially after it was announced that the US would not be getting involved.

Now Trump is saying, "Let them fight."

This is amazing. Trump is forcing Netanyahu to sleep in the bed he made.

—

Attorneys for both sides in the defamation trial of Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, made their closing arguments on Friday, capping a two week-long trial and putting the decision in the hands of the jury. Eric Coomer, the former director of product strategy and security for Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, is seeking $62.7 million in damages from Lindell for, according to the lawsuit, targeting “a private individual with false allegations of criminal conduct on a scale unprecedented in American history.” That alleged criminal conduct is the claim that Coomer helped steal the 2020 election for Joe Biden. The suit argues Lindell used his public platforms, MyPillow and the website FranksSpeech, to profit from and spread those false claims about Coomer. – CPR News

Our Take: The case is in the hands of the jury now, and they did not reach a verdict Friday after deliberating for a few hours. They will return Monday at 7aMT / 9aET.

The jury needs to determine if Mike Lindell had a “reckless disregard for the truth” in his defamation of Eric Coomer. The recklessness standard is how they are attempting to get to malice, which is a requirement since the judge already found that the statements are “defamation per se.”

Central to Mike’s defense against recklessness is that he had a reasonable basis for his beliefs, and that the “expert class” was blocking him from accessing the necessary resources to make change. We talked about this on Saturday’s Devolution Power Hour.

Watch the full episode here. Halderman essentially confirmed that he is a blocker. Let’s see what the jury does. And let’s end corrupt elections.

–

Israeli officials have asked the Trump administration to join military operations targeting Iran’s nuclear program, including a strike on the fortified Fordow uranium enrichment site, Axios reported on June 14, citing two Israeli officials. The request comes as Israel continues its assault on Iranian targets and warns that it lacks the capability to destroy Fordow alone. The underground facility, located deep within a mountain, is beyond the reach of Israel’s conventional weapons. U.S. forces in the region, however, have the necessary bunker-busting bombs and bomber aircraft to hit the site. According to an Israeli official who spoke to Axios, Trump suggested in a recent conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would consider joining the operation if needed. But a White House official denied that claim on June 13. A second U.S. official confirmed that Israel had urged the U.S. to take part, but said the administration is not currently considering involvement. Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter told Fox News on June 13 that "the entire operation… really has to be completed with the elimination of Fordow." An Israeli source told Axios that the U.S. is considering the request, and that Israel hopes Trump will agree to it. – The Kyiv Independent

Our Take: Determining who we can justify killing should be one of our most thoughtful deliberations.

Instead, we support killing whomever the TV says is bad.

This is profoundly stupid and (it should go without saying) obviously, flagrantly immoral and ungodly. –

***

Another Take: You know these three images are correlated, right?

Because of the Israeli Kobayashi Maru, a whole LOT of folks are falling into the Trump Quicksand after having spent years watching the master of narrative warfare at work.

The Sovereign Alliance is on the same page.

Are you? –

***

One More Take: Things are getting pretty crazy in my neighborhood right now.

Across the street from me is a Blue house and a Red house. They have a long history of drama with each other.

Last night, the blue house started throwing rocks at the red house because they claimed to see the red house sharpening bigger rocks in their garage.

The red house was not pleased with this so they decided to throw rocks back at the blue house.

Both keep tossing stones, cracking windows and denting walls, while blaming the other for starting it.

I could get involved and risk my own house becoming a target.

Or I could just mind my own fucking business.

What should I do? –

BONUS ITEMS

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Sunday said he doesn’t believe Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) should “pull back on any kind of enforcement” after the Trump administration directed the agency to pause raids against workers in the agriculture, hotel and restaurant industries. Cotton told CBS News’s Margaret Brennan on “Face The Nation” that “we need to have robust worksite enforcement” after being asked if he agreed with the move given agricultural business in his state. “I don’t think we should pull back on any kind of enforcement at all,” Cotton said. “I think worksite enforcement in all industries needs to be able to move forward. And I think ICE agents on the front lines need the support of political leadership.” The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed a shift in deportation policies in a statement to NewsNation on Saturday, days after President Trump signaled that “changes are coming” in a post on Truth Social.

– The Hill

Word of warning to Health Secretary Robert Kennedy, Jr.: Restoring Americans’ trust in the feds’ public-health decisions means hiring truly fair-minded, science-driven folks — not anti-vax crackpots. RFK Jr. last week canned all 17 members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), saying: “A clean sweep is necessary to reestablish public confidence in vaccine science.” Most of them got appointed just last year to terms that would last through 2028, so Kennedy would’ve had to fire at least some to have much impact on the panel — and President Joe Biden set clear precedent for axing supposedly bi- and non-partisan advisory-board members. Yes, ACIP members are supposed to be unbiased experts, but vaccine recommendations nonetheless plainly did get politicized in the Biden years (along with a lot of other public-health “science,” such as guidelines for reopening schools). Not only did CDC and FDA officials cover up negative side-effects of COVID vaccines, they prompted top career officials to resign over the psuedo-scientific “findings” that everyone should get vaxxed and re-vaxxed. Happily, several of the eight new ACIP members RFK announced later in the week look to be solid scientists, such as biostatistician Martin Kulldorff, a co-author of the anti-lockdown Great Barrington Declaration, and pediatrician Cody Meissner, who’s served on the panel before. – New York Post

Gold rose toward a record on Monday as an escalating conflict between Israel and Iran drove investors toward haven assets. The precious metal climbed as much as 0.6% early on Monday in Asia to trade around $3,450 an ounce, about $50 short of an all-time peak set in April. The two countries hit each other with barrages of missile and drones over the weekend, with the hostilities pushing up energy. – NDTV Profit

Group of Seven leaders are heading to a mountain resort in the Canadian Rockies this weekend for their first gathering since Donald Trump returned to the White House. Last time Canada hosted the G7 summit in 2018, Trump blew up the final communique after departing on Air Force One and called former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "very dishonest & weak.” This year, Israel’s attack on Iranian nuclear sites threatens to crowd out well-laid plans to make progress on trade and security. Prime Minister Mark Carney is hosting an eclectic gathering that will involve a clutch of high-level guests, including Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Narendra Modi from India and Mexico’s Claudia Sheinbaum. Australia’s Anthony Albanese could prove another flash point since he’s under pressure because Trump is considering scrapping a critical submarine deal.

– The Japan Times

