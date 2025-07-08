The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Editor’s Note: There is a known issue with videos on the Substack website. As of publishing, all these videos are playing properly. If you experience issues with the videos, try viewing them on the Substack app; additionally links to the clips are provided where available. Thank you.

Now, onto the news from Monday, July 7th …

Dozens of federal immigration agents in tactical gear accompanied by members of the California National Guard were deployed Monday to a mostly empty MacArthur Park in Los Angeles Monday morning. It’s unclear if anyone was taken into custody during the operation, which sparked outrage among local residents and which Mayor Karen Bass called “outrageous” and “an attempt to spread fear.” An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson told CNN the agency does not comment on ongoing operations. – CNN

AND

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Monday she confronted federal agents at a city park amid tensions between her city and the federal government over immigration. “When I got to MacArthur Park, by the way, and my purpose was one, to witness what was going on, but then when I got there, to do what I could to stop it,” Bass said during a press conference Monday. “And so I asked the person, an individual from the custom and border patrol, who was in charge. They put me on the phone with the individual. I said that this needed to end, what was the purpose in them being here, but it absolutely needed to end. He said that they would be leaving within minutes, and I believe a few minutes later they left,” she added. – The Hill

Our Take:

Karen Bass is saying that she should violate federal law in order to keep California's illegal alien policy intact. If California loses its illegals and is forced to represent only its real population, its outsized power would be diminished substantially. But consider how much power Karen Bass thinks she has, as though Los Angeles is a protected Regime asset, owned by one (or many) of its corporations.

Should city officials be allowed to keep the feds out of their jurisdictions? That's the question. [Clip Link] –

President Donald Trump on Monday set a 25 percent tax on goods imported from Japan and South Korea, as well as new tariff rates on a dozen other nations that would go into effect on Aug. 1. Trump provided notice by posting letters on Truth Social that were addressed to the leaders of the various countries. The letters warned them to not retaliate by increasing their own import taxes, or else the Trump administration would further increase tariffs. “If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 25 percent that we charge,” Trump wrote in the letters to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung. The letters were not the final word from Trump on tariffs, so much as another episode in a global economic drama in which he has placed himself at the center. His moves have raised fears that economic growth would slow to a trickle, if not make the US and other nations more vulnerable to a recession.

– Arab News

Our Take: 25% tariffs on both Japan and South Korea are very telling.

The Japan tariff represents the culmination of a 40-year odyssey, as President Trump appeared on multiple television programs in the 1980s – most notably Oprah Winfrey – warning of the massive trade imbalance with Japan. He explained how most electronics, particularly VCR’s, are now (in 1987) made in Japan, and that it is nearly impossible to bring a US manufactured good (such as a car) into the Japanese marketplace.

The South Korea tariff is even more telling.

As Colonel Douglas Macgregor explained over six months ago, South Korea has been a CIA puppet state since the end of the Korean War. The South Korean government has long engaged in this slap-tickle fight with North Korea that has helped create a constant existential threat from the ruling Kim dynasty, which has been exploited by the military/defense sector in order to exploit (and extract) the wealth of the US taxpayer.

The American People should never again become beholden by a foreign power who thinks it can dictate to the US how things are going to be.

–

The Department of Justice angered MAGA conspiracy theorists Monday with a memo stating sex offender Jeffrey Epstein didn’t keep a “client list” linking celebrities and public officials to sex trafficking. The declaration comes on the heels of Attorney General Pam Bondi indicating to Fox News that such a document was “sitting on my desk” waiting to be scrutinized in February. For months Bondi claimed significant information about the disgraced financier that was ignored by the Biden administration would come to light. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Justice Department spokesperson Chad Gilmartin told reporters Monday that Bondi meant to say all of the files regarding Epstein were on her desk — though not a specific list of co-conspirators — when she previously commented on the matter. Epstein had been linked to numerous well-known figures in show business and politics including Donald Trump, who once told New York magazine the convicted sex offender was a “fun” guy to be around… Epstein was also known to spend time with former President Bill Clinton and philanthropist Bill Gates. Neither of those men, nor Trump, are charged with wrongdoing.

– New York Daily News

Our Take: Copium is off the charts…

So how long until Rep Luna creates a task force to investigate the Epstein files?

[Clip Link, Full Episode] –

***

Another Take: Couldn't THIS version of "the Epstein Files" be released on day one?

Did they investigate for five months to confirm the nothing? –

***

One More Take: Re: the Epstein Client List, it feels like traps have been set, we're just not sure for whom.

Trump DID bring up Clinton, Prince Andrew, Epstein, and the "famous island" unprompted in 2015, so the narrative wasn't thrust upon him absent seeding.

Turning on him is quite the move. –

Passengers flying in the United States at certain airports are no longer required to take off their shoes when going through security lines, according to news outlets including CBS News and The New York Times on Monday… Why It Matters: The practice of requiring airline passengers to remove their shoes at checkpoints has frequently drawn complaints due to inconvenience, slower processing lines and perceived burdens on travelers. Passengers have widely reported frustration with the policy, citing discomfort and delays caused by the procedure during security checks. The policy change could speed up security lines and make air travel more convenient and less burdensome for millions of U.S. travelers each year. The TSA introduced the shoe removal rule in 2006, following the 2001 attempted bombing by Richard Reid, who tried to ignite explosives hidden in his shoes during a trans-Atlantic American Airlines flight, the Times reports. The incident led to the agency's heightened focus on screening footwear for concealed threats, a measure that quickly became a staple of post-9/11 airport security procedures across the U.S. – Newsweek

Our Take: It’s the end of a stupid and inconvenient era.

In 2006, TSA began requiring all of us to take our shoes off during security. In 2011, TSA officially updated its policy to exempt children aged 12 and under, allowing them to leave their shoes on during screening – unless an alarm triggered an additional screening. Then, in 2012, passengers 75 and older were allowed to keep their shoes on under the same condition.

This never made sense. It was a blanket solution for all of society because the mockingbirds told us that profiling for terrorists was racist. So we all had to take our shoes off.

A 2010 statement by former TSA administrator Kip Hawley confirms this was their intention: “We apply the same rules to everyone because it’s more equitable and more effective than trying to guess who looks suspicious.”

It took 15 years to allow us to keep our shoes on during security screenings.

And it was always because, equity. –

The United States announced Monday that has formally revoked the foreign terrorist organization designation for Syria's ruling Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, ironically coming nearly two months after President Trump met with its leader, Syria's self-declared interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa (formerly Abu Mohammad al-Jolani). It's not just ironic, but scandalous, that Trump met with a US-designated terrorist during this Gulf tour while in Saudi Arabia. If any individual American citizen did the same, they would likely be investigated and prosecuted by the FBI. But Sharaa is the "former" al-Qaeda in Syria man who helped overthrow Bashar al-Assad, and that's apparently all that Washington cares about. The newly published State Department memo, signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reads as follows: "In consultation with the Attorney General and the Secretary of the Treasury, I hereby revoke the designation of al-Nusra Front, also known as Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham." – ZeroHedge

Our Take: The Al Jolani/Syria situation is definitely one of the bigger head-scratchers of 2025. Watching the Trump administration and GOP anoint a head-chopping jihadi as a great national leader is so bizarre it is almost cartoonish, yet here we are.

Last week, Tucker Carlson interviewed historian Scott Horton, and the bizarre nature of the narrative is well encapsulated in this clip.

We have postulated before the suspicion that Jolani has always been nothing more than a well trained television actor, and perhaps he’s now just being “handled” by new management. There’s also the possibility that Jolani was a legitimate operator, deployed by the CIA/Mossad, and he has simply been offered a better deal by Trump and the Saudis. (One of the tactics Sun Tzu says should always be implemented against enemies of the enemy.)

The narrative that Tucker and Scott Horton present is certainly a cause for concern – assuming any of it is actually happening. But it also provides a wonderful opportunity to expose the GOP establishment and intelligence community for the monsters that they are. (It has the added benefit of bringing Syria back into the Arabian sphere with minimal bloodshed.)

How stupid could these people be, rallying around a former Al Qaeda/ISIS leader? [Interview Link] –

Grimes has spoken out about her former partner Elon Musk’s social media site X, branding it “poison” and “a prison.” The Canadian musician, 37, shares three children with the Tesla CEO, 54, who is reportedly the father of 14. Grimes — who was born Claire Boucher — joined Twitter in 2011. Musk bought the site in 2022, rebranding it X. Grimes posted on X today for the first time since June 14 to discuss her excitement about working with the English dance musician Sub Focus. In a follow-up post she wrote: “Ok I've basically been entirely off social media and returning here it is overrwhelmingly [sic] abundantly and profoundly clear that this place - and all of these places - are a poison - a prison of utterly short form deep sounding nonsense attached to no one that ur brain will discard imaging its learning.” – The Independent

Our Take: Do you end up believing a bunch of things that aren’t true?

Do you end up getting upset about things that you forget about completely within days or weeks?

Do you assume that the consensus of the popular crowd is an objective truth in reality?

Do you pretend for social credits that a censored site is a free speech utopia?

Then you might be at the Intellectual Kids Table on XformerlyTwitter.

–

Americans may need to download a new version of CapCut to keep using its video-editing tools. The app's owner, ByteDance, has laid out plans to split US users into a new version of CapCut called "CapCut US," according to documentation viewed by Business Insider. Setting up a US-specific app could be part of a broader plan to comply with a 2024 law that required ByteDance to separate from TikTok and its other US assets or essentially cease operating in the country. ByteDance is similarly planning to create a separate US version of TikTok, The Information reported on Sunday. The plan to split out a US version of CapCut suggests the company may be making a broader push to separate itself from the US beyond a TikTok sale. – Business Insider

Our Take: This will get interesting. I was skeptical of the Trump 1.0 plan to have Oracle host a US version of TikTok because I’m not sure it can work without sacrificing the user experience and revenue model.

The revenue model is important – and I’m not the only one skeptical:

If the new app is running on the same underlying infrastructure, then the solution is a narrative one only. If the underlying infrastructure is changing along with the app, then the success will depend on the UX – and that raises a number of questions about the dev teams and product roadmaps.

It’s also important to realize that corporations and their technology consultants often design aspirational or theoretical solutions to regulatory requirements that they know are unworkable, because the requirements themselves are impossible to satisfy (see: Cloud Exit Strategies).

These solutions are almost always accepted by the industry regulators because the problem statements themselves are theoretical and the approval bodies are often non-technical.

I don’t use TikTok, so I don’t really care if they blow up the UX or unwittingly launch an insecure alternative to the insecure original. But I’d love to believe the golden age is dispensing with the tech bro vaporware.

Let’s see what happens. –

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spent decades trying to deceive US presidents into believing that Tehran is seeking to create nuclear weapons, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has charged. In an interview with conservative American journalist Tucker Carlson aired on Monday, Pezeshkian accused Netanyahu of pushing this narrative long before he first became prime minister in 1996. “It was Netanyahu since 1984 who has created this false mentality that Iran seeks a nuclear bomb,” he said, referring to Netanyahu’s role as Israel’s envoy to the UN at the time. “He has put it in the minds of every US president since then… [that] we would like to have a nuclear bomb,” he noted, stressing that Iran has never been developing such a weapon. “This is in contrast to the religious decree… issued by Iran’s supreme leader,” Pezeshkian added. He also noted that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had confirmed that Iran was not developing nuclear weapons. Pezeshkian also accused Israel of deliberately sabotaging negotiations with the US on Iran’s nuclear program when West Jerusalem unleashed a powerful strike on Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure, military sites, and top commanders on June 13. – RT

Our Take: In the past week, Tucker has done two subsequent interviews that I think are of enormous consequence, considering the size of his following.

The most obvious would be the newly-released interview with Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian, which has triggered most of the internet (Mossad Media) into a kvetch of Biblical proportions.

Pezeshkian makes some great points during the discussion, and certainly succeeds in challenging the official narrative that Iran is governed by a bunch of unhinged and murderous sociopaths. However, the more significant interview, in terms of content, was the interview released immediately before, with historian Scott Horton.

Tucker gives Horton over two hours to go on a Ghost-styled history rant to explain the origin of Iran’s purported conflict with the West. What’s interesting are the revelations regarding post-1979 Iran, given everything we’ve been told by Fox News.

Not only did the United States establish immediate contact with the Ayatollah after the coup, they maintained that contact throughout the 80’s and into the mid-90’s, and even shipped them weapons, encouraging Iran to fight a war with Iraq.

Not only did the US send Iran weapons, Israel did, as well. The only reason they stopped was because in 1993, Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin called for normalization with Palestinian and the creation of a Two-State Solution. Leaning into the warhawk rhetoric being espoused by leaders at the time like Netanyahu, Rabin branded Iran as the enemy so that the Israeli citizenry would have a target on which to direct its “two minutes of hate,” leaving Palestine and the Arabs open for earnest discussion.

Iran became the “bad guy,” so that Palestine could be publicly rebranded as a partner, in order to help sell the Two-State Solution to Israelis.

–

California will not ban transgender athletes from competing in K-12 school sports or change its anti-discrimination policies to exclude them, becoming the second state after Maine to defy the Trump administration over the issue. U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon gave California 10 days from June 27 to rescind any sports prizes awarded to trans athletes and ban them after the agency’s Office of Civil Rights said that the state had violated federal anti-discrimination law by allowing transgender girls to compete with cisgender girls. The state Department of Education’s top attorney said Monday that it would not comply with a federal agreement requiring the state to rescind any trans-inclusionary guidelines and send cisgender female athletes who lost to a trans opponent personalized apologies. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office called McMahon’s proposed agreement a “political document” that carried no weight and would force the state to illegally violate its own anti-discrimination laws. – The Sacramento Bee

Our Take: California going after it on states’ rights and cities’ rights on the same day! –

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he wanted peace with Palestinians but described any future independent state as a platform to destroy Israel and for that reason sovereign power of security must remain with Israel. Speaking at the White House, where he met US President Donald Trump, Netanyahu described the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, where Hamas was in control, as evidence of what Palestinians would do with a state. Trump said, "I don't know" when he was asked by reporters if a two-state solution was possible and referred the question to Netanyahu.

– The Jerusalem Post

Our Take: Netanyahu is not backing down, in light of last week’s disclosure of the letter sent by 15 members of the Likud party, who all serve in Netanyahu’s cabinet, demanding that Netanyahu must immediately annex the West Bank and make Palestine part of Israel.

What makes the development notable is that the ministers making this request are not from the faction(s) of radicalized zealots that now serve in the Security Cabinet – the highest ranking officials in the Israeli government.

And yet, these ministers sound just as unhinged and out of control as the radicalized zealots.

The Likud ministers will find strong allies in the Ultra-Orthodox zealots serving in Netanyahu’s security cabinet. It would appear that it has become the ambition of many top Israeli political parties that a war with Palestine is not only necessary, but just.

As I have long speculated: removing Netanyahu from the equation will not resolve the underlying wars – because these other political factions also want wars of imperialism.

This clip from last night that is now making the rounds on social media is a perfect example of Trump elevating Netanyahu in order to demonstrate to the world the true Israeli agenda.

[Clip Link]

When Trump says that Bibi is the “greatest man in the world to answer the question of a Two-State Solution,” he isn’t paying Netanyahu a compliment. He is alluding to the fact that it was a Netanyahu sycophant who murdered Israeli Prime Minister in 1995, paving the way for Netanyahu’s first stint as PM, but also halting the effort for Israel to normalize relations with Palestine.

Trump knows what Bibi is planning, because Trump has already publicly disclosed that he views Netanyahu as an untrustworthy partner who does not want to make a deal with Palestine, while lauding the current Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, as a “father-like figure.”

This interview is from December 2021.

–

***

Another Take: I don't call Donald Trump the 'Master of Narrative Warfare' for nothing.

For those of us who believe Trump actually engages MORE on the narrative battlespace than the kinetic one, we don't just consider the mass psychological effects of the Israel-Iran storyline, nor mounting (optical) tensions with Russia as second-order effects of the actual events playing out.

Quite the opposite.

We believe the actuals are often second-order effects on the back of the narratives the Sovereign Alliance wants to tell and sell.

So, how is Trump not just controlling the narrative battlespace, but shifting it into a new domain as the summer appropriately heats up in order to accelerate the necessary philosophical and cognitive sifting?

In short, why does Trump keep bringing up the 'N' word?

And who's helping him disarm it? [Read More] –

BONUS ITEMS

At least two crew members of a Greek-owned vessel were wounded and two were missing on Monday in the Red Sea, according to Greek government officials and the vessel’s owner. In the second comparable attack in the Red Sea in 24 hours, the Liberian-flagged Eternity C cargo ship was targeted by sea drones and skiffs off Hodeidah, 50 nautical miles west of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, which is controlled by the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels. No one has claimed responsibility for the strikes. – Politico

Tesla Inc. shares fell after Elon Musk announced he’s forming a new political party, digging deeper into a pursuit that’s been a drag on his most valuable business. The chief executive officer announced over the weekend that he’ll take on Republicans and Democrats with the “America Party,” focusing on House and Senate seats for the next 12 months. After that, backing a candidate for president isn’t out of the question, Musk wrote on X. Tesla’s stock slid 6.8% Monday in New York, wiping out $15.3 billion from his net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

– NDTV Profit

