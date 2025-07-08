Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary's avatar
Gary
16m

"♫𝙈𝙖𝙘𝘼𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙪𝙧 𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙠 𝙞𝙨 𝙢𝙚𝙡𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙖𝙧𝙠♪" - gotta put some ICE on that!

(And Kommie Karen Bass has got to go.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture