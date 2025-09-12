The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Thursday, September 11th …

Authorities are still searching for the person who fatally shot conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Wednesday while he was on stage at Utah Valley University. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox urged people to help identify a person of interest, as officials released a new video of the suspect’s escape. The FBI and the Utah Department of Public Safety released additional pictures of the person of interest. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information on the shooting. Authorities believe the suspect is of college age, but cautioned that the probe is in its early stages. A high-powered rifle was recovered in a wooded area where the suspected shooter fled. Investigators say it is unclear how far the suspect might have traveled. Vice President JD Vance met with family and close friends of Kirk in Salt Lake City, and traveled with Kirk’s casket to Phoenix on Air Force Two. Kirk lived in Arizona, where his youth organization Turning Point was based. Kirk, 31 years old, was one of the most influential figures on the right and played a prominent role in President Trump’s outreach to young voters during the 2024 election. – The Wall Street Journal

Our Take: I don't appeal to Tolkien as often as I do because I think it's cute or to be reductive.

Quite the opposite. From a Charlie Kirk tribute on the Devolution Power Hour:

There's a reason the great stories, and the great men who make them up, stick with us.

Another Take: Hard to accept any of these “facts” at face value, nor should we.

The foreign intelligence service that was describing the perpetrator last night didn't work out or… ?

One More Take: When was the last time the perpetrator of a major, high profile shooting wasn’t neutralized or apprehended within the first 24 hours?

“We have no idea…”

Remarkable to actually hear the admission that they currently have no idea who the shooter is.

Israeli intelligence knew beforehand of the 9/11, American journalist Tucker Carlson has claimed. The topic, as well as other long-buried facts, will be explored in his upcoming documentary series on the attacks. Carlson made the remarks on Tuesday when he appeared on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored News. The journalist pointed out the Israeli leadership never actually hid its attitude to the attack and believed they had a positive impact on the US-Israel ties. “Of course I didn’t allege that the Jews did it. I don’t even know what that means. I think, in fact, saying things like that is a way to discredit real questions,” Carlson said. “Benjamin Netanyahu on camera, right after [the attacks] he said it was a good thing because it brings the United States into a conflict that we’ve been involved in on an existential level for decades,” he added. Carlson apparently referred to the remarks Netanyahu made back in 2002 during the US House hearings, when he said that the democracies “sometimes have to be bombed into going to war” and likened the 9/11 events to the Pearl Harbor attack. The journalist also invoked the “Israeli art students” affair, stating that the public knowledge about it has been very limited, with reports on it ultimately vanishing. – RT

Our Take: Tucker is going at the heart of the beast, it seems. We’ll have to see exactly what his documentary includes before we can make any real evaluation; but it appears that this could end up being a great companion documentary to

’s

– which definitively demonstrates that 9/11 was an inside job and presents the most compelling theory on what actually happened with the planes that I have seen. (Remote-piloted drones)

The Zeitgeist has shifted, and it appears that the American People are finally prepared to confront the hard truths surrounding 9/11.

–

On August 22, Decarlos Brown Jr., allegedly stabbed and killed a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, Iryna Zarutska, while on a train in North Carolina. Harrowing video footage appears to show Zarutska board the train and to sit in front of Brown who moments later allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed her several times. The 34-year-old has since been charged with first-degree murder over the unprovoked attack and is now facing federal charges as well. [...] Now, mom Michelle Dewitt has spoken out about the ordeal to the outlet and about her son, suggesting the local authorities failed Brown for turning him away when the family sought help for his schizophrenic fantasies. Speaking to The Post, Michelle added that her son should never have been left to walk the streets as a free man due to his mental health rapidly plummeting. “He shouldn’t have been released,” the 51-year-old said in reference to his prior arrest in January after which he was released on a 'written promise' to appear before a court date… “When you bring a person to mental health, and [they] tell you ‘We don’t have enough space’ or ‘Is he trying to kill himself or someone else?’ and I say no, then there is nothing we can do, you need to get a court order,” she said. …she suggested he had become convinced someone was controlling him with a 'chip' in his brain. Prior to the death, Brown was arrested in January for 'misuse of the 911 system' during which he reportedly told cops 'man-made' materials inside him were controlling his body. – UNILAD

Our Take: This description of life with a schizophrenic is accurate. It’s a horrible disease that shatters reality for the afflicted. This quote:

“When you bring a person to mental health, and [they] tell you ‘We don’t have enough space’ or ‘Is he trying to kill himself or someone else?’ and I say no, then there is nothing we can do, you need to get a court order.”

This describes the morning of my brother in law’s last day on earth. He knew “something bad was going to happen.” His sister (my sister in law) brought him to the outpatient clinic (where his diagnosis was known). They asked, “Is he trying to kill himself or someone else?”

He said no. Something bad was going to happen. He wasn’t going to hurt anyone, but something bad was going to happen.

Because he didn’t say the magic words, the clinic told him he could get in to see a doctor in August. It was May. Later that day, something bad did happened. His beloved chocolate lab was attacked by an alligator at a dog park and died. There was a lot of blood. My brother in law took his own life a few short hours later. He was begging for help that morning.

My brother in law was a gentle, tormented individual. Some with the disease are violent, tormented individuals.

The bureaucratic approach to mental health care for Americans in crisis is not only inadequate, it’s immoral. And it’s a public safety threat. We have the resources to help, but we lack the will.

Now consider this detail: “Brown was arrested in January for 'misuse of the 911 system' during which he reportedly told cops 'man-made' materials inside him were controlling his body.”

There have been many theories about Decarlos Brown, Jr. One of those theories is that this murder is actually a skilled hit and that there may have been a geopolitical motive, rather than a random attack. When I heard the bit about the “materials” inside of him, it made me think of Jason Bourne and that whole spy domain which, honestly, seems more plausible than ever in the age of modern technology and forever ops. Add in MK Ultra and the rest. It’s not far-fetched.

Still, reading the mother’s story, and combining her recollection with the audio of Brown after his arrest, schizophrenia seems right to me. It’s a horrible disease. The reason it’s so horrible is that their delusions are their reality. They believe it. It’s terrifying for them. There is no safe space because the threats are in their minds. Anywhere they go, the source of their paranoia follows.

He sounds schizophrenic on the audio, and his mother accurately describes life with a schizophrenic loved one. Maybe there is more going on, but based on what we know, it fits.

And for any so-called “mental health” system to turn away schizophrenics in crisis – well, that’s immoral. It’s also a violation of the hippocratic oath and basic human rights. It’s a threat to public safety, which brings us back to Brown.

I believe Brown should receive the death penalty for what he did. He is a monster, and the delusions or other factors that drove his heinous acts of violence are irrelevant. Monsters that can’t control their demons cannot continue living among us. Brown said in his interview, “They lashed out at her…whoever was controlling the material lashed out at her.”

At whom else will they lash out?

Even Brown’s mom said he shouldn’t have been walking around free; and there are many more like him in our environments, being turned away in times of crisis, released to succumb – either to harming themselves or others – within our communities. Side note: My heart hurts for his parents. It sounds like they lived a nightmare.

We have to throw out the current playbook on mental health, and begin solving the actual crisis. Throwing out the playbook also means firing all the NGOs that are taking all the resources allocated for the problem. I bet we could build a couple state hospitals with that…

Rest in peace, Iryna Zarutska. –

Reports that U.S. President Donald Trump asked the European Union to slap tariffs of up to 100% on China and India for their Russian oil purchases has raised eyebrows on both sides of the Atlantic, with Europe seen as unlikely to acquiesce to the White House’s request. Trump made the proposal — first reported by the Financial Times and confirmed to CNBC by two sources familiar with the matter — when he was called into a meeting with senior U.S. and EU officials in Washington on Tuesday. The U.S. was also prepared to “mirror” any tariffs imposed by Europe on the two countries, the FT’s report added. The White House has yet to respond to CNBC’s request for comments. Asked to comment on Trump’s bid, a European Commission spokesperson told CNBC Wednesday it could not disclose meeting details due to confidentiality, noting, “The EU has engaged with all relevant global partners, including India and China, in the context of its sanctions enforcement efforts. This engagement will continue.” [...] Asking the EU to impose tariffs on key Russian energy clients India and China was seen as another way to punish their trade with Moscow and put pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine. – CNBC

Our Take: “...in the midst of the domestic drama, the collectivists, sensing the noose of sovereignty tightening around their unipolar hegemony are lashing out with desperate bids for the only salve that can stave off their collapse: chaos. This macro theme of provocation ripples across multiple fronts, at home and abroad, designed to incite the peace-seeking sovereigns of the world into kinetic frenzy, feeding the beast of division that sustains their crumbling empire.”

The arguments over Actuals tend to dominate in mass cultural moments like these, and that's understandable. But perhaps the Story is the key, and if there's anything a man leaves behind in this world, it's that.

Take care you don't tell the wrong one. [Read More] –

No alleged shooter has yet been identified in the assassination Wednesday of right-wing icon Charlie Kirk. But US President Donald Trump has blamed the left and vowed vengeance, while antisemitism has flared among extremists online who said they believed the Jews and Israel were responsible. “Charlie Kirk was assassinated by jews,” tweeted an account called Greatest Noticer, whose username is an apparent allusion to a neo-Nazi watchword. “At this point does anyone not thi[nk] Charlie Kirk was assassinated by Mossad?” tweeted Ryan Matta, a podcast host with more than 200,000 followers, referring to the Israeli spy agency. Similar allegations spread on X in the hours after the shooting in Utah, repeating a dynamic that unfolds frequently in the wake of major news events. In this case, speculation was fueled by past allegations of antisemitism against Kirk, his recent comments tying Mossad to the Jeffrey Epstein case, and the rapid response to his death by Israeli politicians. A post from last month by Harrison Smith, a Texan who posts on the far-right conspiracy site Infowars, was shared widely. “I’m not gonna name names, but I was told by someone close to Charlie Kirk that Charlie thinks Israel will kill him if he turns against them,” Smith posted on Aug. 13. He stood by the comments on Wednesday. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: Perhaps one of the more bizarre moments in recent memory was when Greta Van Susteren of Newsmax – citing “online conspiracy theorists” – asked Bibi Netanyahu whether Israel had anything to do with Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Take a listen.

In all seriousness, why did that just happen? It felt like Greta was fed that question. And Netanyahu’s response? Not very convincing, at all.

Join me today on Geopolitics with Ghost, where we will discuss this further. 2:00 PM EST on the Badlands Media Rumble channel.

[Clip Link] –

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) on Thursday said he will seek to have social media companies place lifetime bans on users who celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist shot Wednesday while speaking on the campus of Utah Valley University. “I’m going to use Congressional authority and every influence with big tech platforms to mandate immediate ban for life of every post or commenter that belittled the assassination of Charlie Kirk,” Higgins wrote in a post on the social platform X. “If they ran their mouth with their smarta– hatred celebrating the heinous murder of that beautiful young man who dedicated his whole life to delivering respectful conservative truth into the hearts of liberal enclave universities, armed only with a Bible and a microphone and a Constitution… those profiles must come down,” he added. The Louisiana lawmaker said he will lobby Big Tech to “have zero tolerance for violent political hate content.” Most social media companies have scaled back their efforts to police content over the past year, though most maintain rules against direct threats toward individuals. – The Hill

Our Take:

Clay Higgins is threatening to use state power to silence speech. You can say it’s justified, but it’s in direct violation to the first amendment. A “conservative” is flatly encouraging State censorship and cancellation from life.

Why? –

A Los Angeles street vendor originally from Mexico who came to the United States at age 5 and has had a green card for years is in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainment after dropping off his four children at school. Newsweek reached out via email to ICE and the Department of Homeland Security for comment. Why It Matters: The detainment is part of President Donald Trump's continued illegal immigration crackdown that some critics have described as aggressive, and in some cases arbitrary, notably regarding immigrants who have been living in the U.S. for years and have no legal record pertaining to violence or other felonious activity. While ICE and the Department of Homeland Security have faced increased scrutiny and backlash from critics amid the rise in detentions and deportations, the White House has remained consistent in its commentary on such cases by saying that anyone living in the country unlawfully is considered to be a "criminal." – Newsweek

Our Take: Yes, if you are here unlawfully, you are a criminal. We don’t get to pick and choose which laws we’re going to follow – according to the oft-quoted standards of the side finding out. No one is above the law.

The real reason I chose this story for today’s brief, however, is the photo Newsweek used:

This is so funny to me. I guess the sign budget was cut with USAID. Also, covid mask or commie concealment? Let me know what you think in the comments.

Someone should tell her that, “I don’t think that the law is fair, so I broke it, then evaded detection for years,” is also not a legal defense.

No one is above the law. –

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that Israel’s attack on the Qatari capital of Doha demonstrates its unwillingness to end the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. Speaking at a Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Strategic Dialogue session in Sochi, he warned that the strike would further destabilize the Middle East. “Our meeting on September 11 is taking place against the backdrop of a sharp increase in military-political tensions in the Middle East due to Israeli missile and bomb attacks on Doha, the capital of Qatar, on September 9. We have taken this action with deep concern,” he stated. Lavrov made it clear that Russia considers the attack "a gross violation of international law, primarily the UN Charter, an encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent state," noting, "It is a step leading to further destabilization of the situation in the Middle East." The minister emphasized Qatar's role as a key mediator, citing its significant efforts to end the conflict. “The particular cynicism of the situation is that Qatar is one of the key mediators in indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas on the terms for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip,” he said. The minister stressed that the recent Israeli steps unambiguously show intent to undermine international efforts in this regard. – Anadolu Agency (AA)

Our Take: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is meeting with the Qataris and condemning Israel for its insufferable insanity. We are finally seeing Russia step in and begin to confront Netanyahu for all of the misbehavior we have seen out of the Holy Land.

What will Putin and Lavrov do to help Qatari Emir Sheik Tamim, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed navigate this quagmire of unbridled hubris? –

Rebuilding Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge could cost more than $5 billion — more than double the $1.9 billion estimate Maryland officials outlined shortly after the crucial arterial span fell into the Patapsco River last year, two people engaged in the discussions told POLITICO. That could give fresh fuel to President Donald Trump, who late last month flirted with yanking federal funding for the bridge after quarreling on social media with Democratic Maryland Gov. Wes Moore — a potential presidential candidate — about the crime rate in Baltimore. “I gave Wes Moore a lot of money to fix his demolished bridge. I will now have to rethink that decision???” Trump wrote on Truth Social. Asked about Trump’s comments soon after, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he was concerned about the federal government covering all of the bridge’s rebuilding costs, explaining that “if you go to dinner and someone else is buying, you might order the finest, most expensive steak on the menu.”

– Politico

President Trump on Thursday attended a New York Yankees game in the Bronx on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, drawing a mix of cheers and jeers from the crowd. The president sat in a private box for the game, where he was joined by Yankees team President Randy Levine. The crowd offered loud cheers as well as some boos when Trump’s face was shown on screens at the stadium during the national anthem. Prior to the game, Trump visited with members of the team in the Yankees’ clubhouse. He shook hands with star outfielder Aaron Judge, manager Aaron Boone and others. Players wore hats with “FDNY” and “NYPD” emblazoned on them to honor first responders on 9/11. Trump told the team he was friends with the late George Steinbrenner, who owned the team for nearly 40 years. “You’re going to win. You’re going to go all the way,” Trump told the players and coaches. – The Hill

