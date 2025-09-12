Badlands Media

User's avatar
Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
2h

Thank you Ashe for bring attention to this issue: “We have to throw out the current playbook on mental health, and begin solving the actual crisis. Throwing out the playbook also means firing all the NGOs that are taking all the resources allocated for the problem. I bet we could build a couple state hospitals with that…” My family has lived with the effects of this broken mental healthcare system my entire life. My father died in the system when I was very young and my older sister suffered through it all her life. The mental healthcare system is worse than the regular healthcare system, both are only in place to make pharmaceutical companies (the DS Rat Bastards that control them) rich while killing us. The mental healthcare system benefits these Rat Bastards even more because the stigma of mental health allows them to ignore any actual care and just sell useless services and drugs. It is criminal top to bottom even if many practitioners think they are doing good. I could rage for days but I will end my rant here. Thanks againg for shedding some light on the topic.

I really resonate with this Take BB: “The arguments over Actuals tend to dominate in mass cultural moments like these, and that's understandable. But perhaps the Story is the key, and if there's anything a man leaves behind in this world, it's that. Take care you don't tell the wrong one. – Burning Bright”

Ashe I loved the budget comment (hilarious & true) : “This is so funny to me. I guess the sign budget was cut with USAID. Also, covid mask or commie concealment?” but I was confused by your question because covid mask and commie concealment are the same thing 😊

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

CT Loyd's avatar
CT Loyd
1h

"she suggested he had become convinced someone was controlling him with a 'chip' in his brain."

Not so far fetched........

"Neuralink Corp. is an American neurotechnology company that has developed, as of 2024, implantable brain–computer interfaces." The "science" behind it goes way back into the 1930's in you know the hated regime.

"We have to throw out the current playbook on mental health, and begin solving the actual crisis."

Dearest Ashe, "the current playbook" is the "actual crisis." Since the 1960's the "education" system had been and is currently testing children as early as 3 years old and convincing parents to medicate them, while at the same twisting their minds thru educational materials steeped with moral relativism designed to foster delusional behaviour e.g. LGBTQ, elevated self esteem, participation awards, safe spaces, attacking traditional values, false hero promotion, anti-christ values.

From Google AI

• Rising Diagnoses: 

Rates of anxiety and depression in children have been on the rise, with increases of 27% and 24% respectively between 2016 and 2019. 

• Prevalence: 

Nearly 1 in 5 children and adolescents (ages 3-17) have ever been diagnosed with a mental, emotional, or behavioral health condition. 

• Suicidal Behavior: 

Suicidal behaviors among high school students increased by over 40% in the decade before 2019. 

• Shift from Traditional Play: 

A reduction in outdoor play and unstructured activities, replaced by a greater focus on screen time, limits children's opportunities to develop coping mechanisms and build resilience. 

• Smartphone and Internet Exposure: 

The widespread use of smartphones and access to the internet has given younger generations constant access to online content, which has been linked to negative mental health outcomes. 

• Social Media: 

The increased prevalence of social media has been identified as a significant cultural shift contributing to declining youth mental health. 

• Economic and Social Pressures: 

Broader economic challenges, increased loneliness, and a lack of meaning in life among young people are also cited as contributing factors. 

