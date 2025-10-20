The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Before you add John Bolton’s indictment to the growing pile of specious prosecutions of Donald Trump’s enemies, stop and read the Justice Department’s allegations that the former national security adviser systematically shared classified information with people who weren’t authorized to read it, all in the service of writing a tell-all book. The 18-count criminal indictment, filed yesterday, was compiled by experienced prosecutors, not political lackeys. It is detailed and precise, and relies on Bolton’s own words to implicate him. You should question whether these charges would be brought if Trump weren’t president. Officials in Joe Biden’s administration passed on the chance to do so. And Bolton has plenty of basis to argue that he is being singled out because he is one of Trump’s most voluble and persistent critics. (He pleaded not guilty in court this morning.) But political animus doesn’t make the government’s charges baseless. This indictment does not belong in the same category as the ones against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Those cases are so weak that a U.S. attorney resigned rather than present them to a grand jury, and career prosecutors told his replacement that the government would probably lose at trial. People I spoke with who are knowledgeable about the Bolton case—including what he allegedly did while serving in the White House in Trump’s first term, and internal deliberations over whether to charge him with mishandling classified information—say that indicting the former adviser was not an easy call. But the case, several said, is “righteous.” Reading the charges, I’m inclined to agree that if its facts are accurate, the government has a strong argument. – The Atlantic

Our Take: Bolton’s indictment will visit Actual effects onto the battlespace, but the biggest benefit to Trump’s justice campaign is psychological.

Bolton is a “former Trump ally.”

This move is both narrative shielding and a warning shot.

Nobody is safe.

Friends close. Enemies closer. –

Another Take: Four days ago (days before John Bolton is indicted) Colonel Macgregor (advisor in the first Trump administration) tells Judge Napolitano that it was Sheldon Adelson who convinced President Trump to bring Bolton into the administration.

Not only is this signal, but I think it’s proof of “drafting”— Trump using the inertia of the NeoCon/Zionist agenda to advance the white hat plan.

[Clip Link] –

One More Take: “The Bolton case is not like the others.”

Sure, but what if the others are just like the Bolton case?

“This indictment does not belong in the same category as the ones against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Those cases are so weak that a U.S. attorney resigned rather than present them to a grand jury, and career prosecutors told his replacement that the government would probably lose at trial.”

Those are starter charges. Given the criminal conduct that the administration has already revealed for Bolton – but also for Comey and James – I expect to see superseding indictments.

Superseding indictments can add new charges AND new defendants based on new evidence.

The admin should take note of any government employee arguing to abandon public abuses rather than prosecute them. Who was the US Attorney that resigned rather than prosecute Comey?

Notice how The Atlantic reference compares to the original headline.

Why is The Atlantic rewriting the Erik Siebert story? –

One of the many reasons for the ugliness of the UK ‘gender wars’ has been some people’s determination to deny anything is happening. According to some, no women are being discriminated against or threatened. There’s no threat to women’s rights or safety by trans activism. All of this is exaggeration: certainly not rooted in misogyny. Need single-sex rape crisis services? Stop weaponising your trauma! Your event was vandalised and your speakers attacked? Oh, boo-hoo! Want to defend women’s rights, particularly for those uniquely suffering and marginalised? Stop playing the victim, bigot! There’s obviously far more to it, but the ‘gender wars’ offer salient lessons. There’s obviously far more to it, but the ‘gender wars’ offer salient lessons. Like others, I’ve long seen obvious parallels with the worrying rise of antisemitism across the UK, amidst a wider atmosphere of anti-Israeli fervour. This is either downplayed, outright denied, or justified with reference to the war in Gaza, particularly since October 7 th 2023. You don’t need any specific standpoint on the Israel/Hamas conflict to oppose antisemitism. [...] Antisemitism isn’t new. Like misogyny, it’s very old, always morphing through time. ‘It’s not hatred of Jews, it’s hatred of Zionists,’ is the regular, modern justification. But, when you prod such sentiments further, all this appears to mean is ‘anyone who thinks Israel has a right to exist’. Little comfort to the majority of British Jews who believe this, who see a casual conflation of hatred of Israel with hatred of Jews, and who are now afraid to be ‘obviously Jewish’ in public. – The Scotsman

The Prime Minister has ordered an urgent review of antisemitism and all forms of racism in the NHS, as part of wider efforts to tackle discrimination in the health service. Following recent incidents of antisemitism from doctors which drew stark attention to problems of culture and the regulation in the health system, Lord John Mann will lead the review, looking at how to protect patients and staff from racism and hold perpetrators to account. At the same time, the government announced the immediate rollout of strengthened mandatory antisemitism and antiracism training across the health service, and NHS England will review its uniform guidance so patients and staff always feel respected in NHS settings. – The British Crown

Our Take: If antisemitism is racism, then pro-semitism is also racism, and nothing could be more obvious. –

Another Take: The biggest problem with the “Truth” movement is that we haven’t taken the time to define what “winning” is. We got so excited about watching certain people get perp walked (which has yet to happen) that we have never established clear goals.

When these losers talk about “unity” what they really mean is silencing dissent. They want all voices to shut up and all fall into line, parroting whatever nonsense the GOP goblins espouse from their ivory tower.

We want discourse. We want dissent. We want dialogue. If that makes you uncomfortable, that’s on you. Stop being soft. Stop being a little bitch.

Man up. –

There’s one throughline in President Donald Trump’s strategies for his biggest foreign policy challenges: Let’s make a deal. Take China. If there was any question whether Trump’s latest tariff broadside against Beijing was more negotiating ploy than firm policy, the president answered this morning. ″It’s not sustainable,” Trump said of his threatened 145% tariffs on goods from the world’s second-biggest economy. “It could stand, but they forced me to do that,” he added in an interview with Fox Business. He later also dialed back on a veiled threat in a Truth Social post last week to cancel a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting of Asia-Pacific leaders later this month. “We’d like to meet,” Trump said about Xi during a meeting this afternoon with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House. That was all very soothing to Wall Street, where fears about a new tit-for-tat trade war between Washington and Beijing had triggered sharp market swings. Trump’s hunger for dealmaking also is likely to have him heading to Budapest for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming weeks.

– Bloomberg

Our Take: I’ve been arguing for several years that Donald Trump and Xi Jinping aren’t waging an economic war against one another, but against the Deep State itself.

Want to know who they learned it from?

When you zoom out rather than in, it becomes clear that Trump isn’t truly competing with Xi in this economic restructuring; he’s copying his playbook ... and it could be argued that Vladimir Putin was the one who wrote it.

Recall the post-Soviet chaos of the 1990s, when Boris Yeltsin’s ‘shock therapy’ privatizations birthed a rapacious oligarchy – tycoons like Mikhail Khodorkovsky and Boris Berezovsky snapping up state assets at fire-sale prices, amassing fortunes in energy, media and metals while ordinary Russians plunged into poverty.

Putin, after ascending in 2000 infamously waged a calculated war on this new elite, not to eradicate wealth, but rather to subordinate it to sovereign will.

His primary means?

Taking stakes in private companies, essentially nationalizing them – especially those pertinent to strategic defense and production.

Yukos Oil, once Khodorkovsky’s empire was dismantled through tax evasion charges, its assets absorbed by state-controlled Rosneft; Gazprom reclaimed majority control over natural gas behemoths; and sectors like aerospace and nuclear energy saw outright state takeovers, redistributing spoils to a new cadre of loyalists who bent the knee rather than challenge the Kremlin, as you’ve no doubt been told – albeit in inverted form – over the ensuing decades.

This de-privatization wasn’t framed as communism’s return in Russia herself, but as the reclamation of Russia’s destiny from Western-backed predators, purging the oligarchs who meddled in politics while allowing compliant ones to thrive under Putin’s umbrella, which is to say … the peoples.’

In effect, Trump and Xi are using the weapons of the enemy against them – sanctions, tariffs, and supply chain chokepoints repurposed from globalist tools of control into instruments of liberation – much as Putin inverted the 90s’ disguised piratization into a sovereign resurgence.

The actuals of the Good Reset are necessary: these partial nationalizations, reshoring mandates and asset-backed pivots that dismantle the fiat facade and foster abundance through decentralized, multipolar trade.

But the Narratives are tightropes – delicate balances where Trump cloaks Putinesque moves in MAGA exceptionalism, Xi in Chinese resilience and Putin himself in anti-Western defiance, all to avoid the stigma of “socialism” or “authoritarianism” that could unravel domestic support that has been so carefully cultivated.”

I have not only long considered Vladimir Putin to be a core member of the Sovereign Alliance ... but very possibly its unofficial founder.

The current lay of the land has done nothing to disabuse me of the notion.

Righteous Russia indeed. [Read Multipolar Margin Call] –

President Donald Trump has taken an axe to global health funding and cooperation since returning to the White House in January – and what worries public health advocates is that he isn’t the only one chipping away. In Europe, nine countries, including the biggest donors, are slashing foreign aid and no one is stepping up to fill the void. While the Covid pandemic underscored the world’s vulnerability to contagions, it hasn’t yielded new investments many global health advocates say are needed to do better next time. In fact, the opposite: Overall global health funding has dropped precipitously — to a 15-year low in 2025 — as nations focus on other priorities. That’s leading to fears that there will be an eventual repeat of the disorderly response to the coronavirus. “There’s not a lot one can see geopolitically that would give people confidence that this is a great moment for cooperation or significant reinvestment in global health, leaving aside the polarization that emerged around public health” during the pandemic, said Thomas Bollyky, the director of the global health program at the Council on Foreign Relations, a Washington think tank. – Politico

Our Take: You might think the Council on Foreign Relations is lamenting the death of health cooperation and investment. CFR is actually lamenting the death of globalism, upon which their existence depends.

Those providing expert analysis in this article are also impacted entities. The invisible enemy is becoming visible in time for us to watch its demise.

Accelerate. –

President Donald Trump’s White House is already the second most-blocked account on Bluesky, just days after joining the platform. The only account ahead of it on the block list? It belongs to Vice President JD Vance. The White House joined Bluesky on Friday evening, and less than 48 hours later, it has been blocked by more than 92,000 users, according to VQV, an app that tracks Bluesky stats. Vance has racked up 166,000 blocks since joining the platform in June. That means at this rate, the White House will leapfrog the vice president for the infamous, or venerable, depending on who you ask, position of being the most-blocked account on Bluesky. – Mediaite

Our Take: Sounds like we’re advancing on BlueSky now.

Mount up.

I’m cannconactual there. –

Thousands gathered in the nation’s capital on Saturday, rallying and repeating one refrain: “No kings.” They joined thousands of other gatherings around the country organized by Democratic groups and activists to protest President Donald Trump and his administration with a second round of “No Kings” rallies following an initial nationwide day of protest in June. While many protesters spoke to NBC News about their dissatisfaction with Trump, a plethora of left-leaning and liberal protesters also made one more thing clear: They’re not happy with their Democratic leaders, either. “I don’t have a lot of faith in the Democrats right now,” Alex, a construction worker who traveled to Washington from northern Virginia on Saturday and declined to provide his last name, told NBC News. “They don’t have — they don’t seem to have a lot of spine or a single message. They’re just too disorganized to put up a good fight against this bulls---.” “It pains me to say it, but Trump’s goons are f-----g organized compared to the Dems right now,” he added. – NBC News

Our Take: The irony of these mass crash-outs is that if Trump actually was Hitler, like they’ve been insisting for 10 years, these crowds would be wiped out immediately.

Imagine an “Anti-Hitler” rally in 1940 Berlin?

Thankfully, President Trump is a reasonable, regular guy. Sadly, these vapid lemmings will never see it. [Clip Link] –

Voters across the state have until Monday, October 20, to register for the November 4 Statewide Special Election, where they will decide on Proposition 50, a measure proposing temporary redistricting of California’s congressional districts. What is Proposition 50? Proposition 50 is a legislatively approved constitutional amendment that would allow temporary congressional district maps in California starting in 2026. According to the measure’s text, the temporary maps are intended to respond to partisan redistricting efforts in Republican-led states, including Texas, Florida, and Ohio, with the goal of ensuring fair representation for California communities. Supporters, including Governor Gavin Newsom, have described the measure as a way to counter mid-decade redistricting efforts elsewhere that could expand Republican control in Congress. A “Yes” vote would implement the new legislative maps for the next election cycle. A “No” vote would maintain the current maps drawn by the Citizens Redistricting Commission until the 2030 Census prompts new lines. – KTLA5

Our Take: If Elections Are Real, Why Would the Powers Allow Them?

“There’s no reason to believe the machines are credible or produce accurate results.”

“They call it a paper ballot if a machine prints your vote in a barcode — that’s not voting on paper.”

“It’s possible we just stop having elections altogether and realize our country is something different than we’ve been told.”

“Great powers don’t hand control of the most powerful nation on earth to their enemies because people voted for it.”

“If tech’s part of the solution — maybe blockchain or Bitcoin verification — we shouldn’t reject it just because all machines are bad.”

[Watch: Devolution Power Hour, Ep. 397, Clip Link] –

Another Take: “According to the measure’s text, the temporary maps are intended to respond to partisan redistricting efforts in Republican-led states, including Texas, Florida, and Ohio, with the goal of ensuring fair representation for California communities.”

It would be so cool if this turned into an inverted rerun of TEXAS V. PENNSYLVANIA, ET AL.

“Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

It seems that California is demonstrating a judicially cognizable situation since they’re openly admitting their questionable intentions for redrawing Congressional Districts before the midterms…and just after loads of migrants got removed from the Golden State. I’m sure it’s a coincidence. Texas should sue California. So should voters and candidates and citizens.

The 2020 Texas case is a painful memory – but also a learning experience. Gavin said the manipulation bit publicly. California has the most electoral votes in the country.

If there was a plan to restore real elections, what would that look like? More importantly, if Gavin lost the ability to manipulate elections, what would that look like? –

BONUS ITEMS

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Sunday defended President Donald Trump’s decision to grant clemency to former New York Rep. George Santos, who was serving a seven-year sentence for wire fraud and identity theft. “The president has the right in the Constitution for pardon and commutation, of course,” the Louisiana Republican told Jonathan Karl on ABC’s “The Week.” “We believe in redemption. This is a personal belief of mine. And I hope Mr. Santos makes the most of his second chance.” Santos had served less than three months of a seven-year sentence when Trump announced in a social media post that he would commute the rest of the sentence… “Other inmates saw it and called me over to see it,” Santos told host Dana Bash. “I was not in the room at the time, and then I made my way to see it. I called my family and they told me it had happened, but I was not aware. It was a surprise.” [...] In his interview with ABC on Sunday, Johnson added that Trump did not pardon Santos for his political affiliation but argued the president was being “transparent.” – Politico

President Trump is racing to respond to a major escalation of the U.S.-China trade war, with the American supply of critical technology hanging in the balance. Trump administration officials announced plans this week to take a more active role in ensuring access to “rare earths” — minerals that are key components in several important technologies — in response to new Chinese export restrictions. The new rules give China significant leverage in its trade war with the U.S. as both nations race to dominate the future of AI and the semiconductor chips essential to powering the technology. The U.S. and China have butted heads over tech exports and defense-related technologies for decades, and Beijing could ease or issue exemptions to the new rules to bring the temperature back down. But China’s latest actions, experts say, reflect an unprecedented willingness and ability to test the boundaries of its relationship with the U.S. at a dangerous time for the dynamic between the two nations. “We’re just playing with fire here,” said Edward Alden, senior fellow at the Center for Foreign Relations. – The Hill

