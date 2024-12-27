The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

President Biden is readying to leave the White House with little fanfare. Democrats are eager to turn the page on a poor year in which they lost again to President-elect Trump, who has swallowed up much of the spotlight well before he’s taken office for a second time. Biden for his part has embarked on several major foreign trips since the election. He also pardoned his son, is working on reaching a ceasefire deal in Gaza, upping assistance to Ukraine and working the holiday circuit while delivering speeches in and around Washington. He also made waves just before Christmas by announcing he was commuting the sentences of 37 people serving on federal death row. But the president’s public presence has hardly registered while Trump’s cascade of announcements for his second Cabinet, a network television interview and his first press conference since winning the election at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida take up much of the media atmosphere. That’s aside from Trump and his allies injecting themselves into onerous government funding negotiations at the year’s end, in which Biden and the White House were largely silent. That chorus was instead largely led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). Republicans said Biden’s absence from major moments is par for the course — in addition to his avoiding the press at almost all costs. “He’s been disappeared for a long time. We saw him go to Africa, didn’t take any questions that anybody could see and was largely shielded from the press. We know he’s going to go to Italy, presumably, media will have the same amount of access,” GOP strategist Doug Heye said. Democrats, too, have done little to bolster the leader of their party, instead expressing anticipation for Biden to leave office, even if they don’t like who is coming next. — The Hill

Our Take: The tone of this piece in The Hill is disappointment.

Legacy media’s make believe about Joe Biden’s presidency was ineffective at best, criminal at worst and, at the end of the day, the losing strategy.

No one likes to lose, and The Hill is pouting.

They have no one to blame but themselves, and the key takeaway of the past four years in media — the net effects of their efforts — is that you can’t trust the media.

When those responsible for preserving the public trust betray their sacred duty, the impact is profound. It’s the end of an era, one that will likely be considered “The Dumb Ages” generations from now.

As for Joe Biden ending his presidency with a whimper, hiding from the American people, and revealing his greatest supporters — the media — to be a true binary of con men and fools, this is the fun part.

As people critically examine the Biden presidency, and especially its anticlimactic yet still controversial conclusion, the more our countrymen will finally realize:

It’s almost like he was never president at all. —

Ukraine staged a major drone attack on the Russian city of Kazan, 1,000km (620 miles) from the frontline, on Saturday, damaging residential buildings and temporarily shutting down the airport. A drone smashed into a high-rise apartment block and damaged a skyscraper in the city of more than 1.3 million but there were no casualties, local officials said. Videos posted on Russian social media networks showed drones hitting a high-rise building and setting off fireballs. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said two drones hit a 37-storey apartment block and that Ukraine had been targeting an unspecified industrial facility but that it suffered no damage. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday without specifically mentioning the strike on Kazan: “We will definitely continue to strike at Russian military targets with drones and missiles.” Some Kazan residents were evacuated – Russian authorities did not provide figures – and all major public events in the area were cancelled as a precaution after the strikes. Russian civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia temporarily closed Kazan international airport, one of the country’s busiest, but reopened it later on Saturday. Alongside the drones that hit the apartment block, three drones were shot down and three were suppressed by air defence systems, the foreign ministry said. The attack on Kazan – about 800km east of Moscow – came a day after Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, killed one person and wounded 13, and after five were killed by a Ukrainian attack on the Russian border region of Kursk. — The Guardian

Our Take: So it would seem that NATO is getting desperate, flying airplanes into residential skyscrapers that are over 500 miles away from the frontlines of the Ukraine War. These are residential buildings.

Again, I would like to lean on Judge Napolitano and Pepe Escobar for footage of these "9/11-style attacks," but also share the commentary from Pepe, which I find astute:

This audience may recall the several takes I did over the summer and in the fall leading up to the highly anticipated BRICS Summit in Kazan back in October. It was something that was widely discussed on many Badlands shows.

I concur with Pepe's assessment, entirely, which is why I chose to use the clip. Most of what he said is hardly new to this audience—we have long been discussing the provocations being deployed by both Kiev and Tel Aviv to try and bait the Sovereign Alliance into doing something foolish that will trigger World War 3. (More so than what is already occurring.)

Pepe is right: Putin is demonstrating Taoist-like patience, as are the Arabs down in the Middle East. But we should also be keenly aware of the fact that the world has grown tired of these violent sociopaths and their warmongering ways. Many are eager to see it all put to an end, and I think most of us understand that means putting an end to certain regimes—certain personnel. How that exactly is implemented is yet to be seen, but the fact that the world has stayed its hand, and kept its sword sheathed is incredibly encouraging. It is a sign that the Sovereign Alliance is very real, and very calculated.

One thing is for certain: the American People are not alone in their desire to see justice brought against this transnational crime syndicate. We have common bonds that we share with others around the world, and we would be wise to seize this opportunity to build a foundation of friendship with those parties, for that foundation will be paved with trust, forged in the crucible of righteous indignation and just retribution, and on that trust we will build a better world.

But first, we must deal with these criminal sociopaths who are eager to kill as many people as possible. —

In a bold move to transform Argentina into a global energy powerhouse, President Javier Milei introduced the "Argentine Nuclear Plan" on Friday, with the goal of harnessing nuclear energy as a core component of the nation's future. The plan outlines the construction of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), compact nuclear units designed to provide power to commercial sectors and other large-scale operations. "After years of stagnation, nuclear energy is making a powerful comeback, and we are determined to lead, not follow," Milei declared confidently, emphasizing the country's abundant natural resources, skilled workforce, and Patagonia's cold climate, which he described as ideal for housing energy-intensive technologies like AI. "Nuclear energy is the only source that is sufficiently efficient, abundant and rapidly scalable to cope with the development of our civilization," he added. — ZeroHedge

And …

The incoming Trump administration can roll back burdensome environmental regulations. On day one, Mr. Trump should withdraw from the emissions standards imposed by the Obama and Biden administrations and end California’s domination of U.S. climate policy. Overly stringent emissions targets ignore American consumers’ preferences and block economic growth. They’re also restrictive, costly and unachievable for U.S. manufacturers based on current market trends. The Environmental Protection Agency’s electric-vehicle mandate also must go. The mandate would effectively require automakers to shift at least 54% of production to EVs and 16% hybrids to meet the 2032 requirements, an unrealistic target. The Trump administration also should rein in California’s regulatory excesses. The Biden EPA last week greenlighted California’s aggressive electric-vehicle mandate by granting the state a waiver allowing it to set stricter environmental regulations than the federal government’s. The Trump administration should move immediately to revoke this waiver, an action likely to be challenged in court. This matters for Americans across the U.S. That’s because other states are allowed to adopt California’s climate policies and impose those regulations on residents. New York, Maryland and Virginia are among several states that have adopted California’s zero-emission mandate. These kinds of policies helped drive voters to re-elect Donald Trump. We need a course correction. America doesn’t have access to the volume of critical minerals needed to produce that many EV batteries. It also doesn’t have the necessary electricity generation capacity or charging infrastructure. — WSJ

Our Take: Pattern recognition will avail you well when it comes to navigating the Info War.

Mileage varies in the truth community regarding Javier Milei, but according to the public narrative (and screeching globalist harpies in Brussels,) he's done the impossible in short order in Argentina, shrinking the Federal government while increasing GDP & knocking out a massive deficit, all mirrors to promises Donald Trump has made to the American people for his next public term.

Now, we have Milei making an aggressive push into the nuclearization of Argentina, specifically referencing Small Modular Reactors, the leading tech for what I feel will be the REAL Green New Deal the American people can embrace rather than the globalist inversion that was the Wind & Solar future best exemplified by the disastrous Texas energy grid failure of 2021.

For some time, now, I've been arguing that one of the underlying wars that's being fought is one for a return to the Nuclear American Dream that was taken from us in the wake of the Eisenhower Administration and with the assassination of JFK. Americans have been taught to fear a technology that has the ability to guide us into a miraculous and abundant future.

And Donald Trump is filling his cabinet with some of the re-emerging industry's most influential figures, including Chris Wright.

From Nuclear Nightmares to American Dreams, we're in a timeline war, and we're winning it. —

Israel should refrain from solving its geopolitical problems at the expense of war-torn Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has cautioned. Reckless actions by the Jewish state could erode the security framework in the Middle East, he warned, during an online press conference on Thursday. Lavrov stressed that Russia insists on Syria remaining an independent country following the demise of former President Bashar Assad, reiterating that Moscow maintains contact both with Damascus and other regional partners. “The disintegration of Syria must not be allowed,” he said. In light of this, the minister urged Israel, which has established a so-called ‘buffer zone’ in internationally recognized Syrian territory, “to understand its responsibility in these collective [stabilization] efforts and refrain from ensuring its security at the expense of others.” “One cannot expect to destroy all military facilities in a neighboring country and then live in peace and harmony forever. This is like sowing a storm that will inevitably come back to haunt those who engage in such actions.” — RT

Our Take: Boomerang, huh? Interesting choice of words, Mr. Lavrov.

These comments came from a press conference that the Russian Foreign Minister gave to the press yesterday.

The great Pepe Escobar was on Judge Andrew Napolitano's show the other day, and was asked about the reports of Russia leaving Syria—abandoning those two important bases on the coast that it has maintained since the Cold War. He was also asked about the reports of Russia moving these operations to Libya.

Take a listen:

Putin and Lavrov right now to Netanyahu:

Interesting comment from Pepe about a negotiation between Putin and Erdogan. I expect NATO will be doing everything it can to subvert that conversation.

I have been speculating since August that we will soon see a "Special Military Operation" conducted by Russia against Netanyahu, and this press conference by Lavrov only moves the Overton Window closer to that reality. —

Should Canadians decide to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President-Elect Trump has an idea of who can do so. The soon-to-be 47th president of the United States took to social media on Wednesday and suggested that hockey great Wayne Gretzky replace the embattled current prime minister. “I just left Wayne Gretzky, ‘The Great One as he is known in Ice Hockey circles,” Trump wrote. I said, ‘Wayne, why don’t you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada – You would win easily, you wouldn’t even have to campaign.’ “He had no interest, but I think the people of Canada should start a DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY Movement. It would be so much fun to watch!” — Breitbart

Our Take: Many will write this off as “we do a little trolling,” but this is a potentially politically sound move for the great white north. The Great One is more than an accomplished hockey player. He’s a legend.

Gretzky became a professional hockey player at age 17, captained four separate professional teams, and holds several of hockey’s most unbreakable records, including Most Career Points (2,857) and Most Career Goals (894).

Consider that he set many of his records before modern safety protocols or technology advancements in sticks and other gear. He still holds these records that he set with a wooden stick.

Gretzky retired in 1999 and went on to coach and own teams, as well as other business ventures, such as his Niagara area winery. Importantly, the hockey player has maintained his status and protected his personal brand throughout the decades, making his name recognition and professional capital with the Canadian people a golden political asset.

The Great One could make Canada great again, and a potential Trump-Gretzky alliance could make America’s Hat a geopolitical contender in the coming global shakeup. That is, if Trump doesn’t conquer maple land and declare it as the 51st state.

Trump is working the art of the deal, and Governor Gretzky would be a remarkable upgrade for our northern territories, but I’m still not convinced we want Canada to be a full blown state. Let’s think this through. —

The documents available to the Russian Defense Ministry show that the United States is ramping up its biological warfare presence on the African continent, Deputy Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Major General Aleksey Rtishchev told a briefing on Tuesday. "The documents at our disposal confirm that the US biological warfare presence on the African continent is growing at a rapid pace. Research institutes of the US Department of Defense actively work in the region," the defense official said. For example, branches of the US National Naval Military Medical Center are stationed in Ghana and Djibouti where active work is carried out in natural disease foci, isolation and sequencing of pathogens, the Russian general said. The US Army Military Medical Center in Kenya has deployed a network of field stations to monitor the spread of infectious diseases in Equatorial Africa. In Nigeria, a joint medical research center and a military medical laboratory of the armed forces of the republic have been established in 2024, with 10 specialists of the US Department of Defense permanently on staff, he said. — TASS

And …

According to Moscow, one of the “real clients” behind military-biological projects is the Metabiota company. Its requests are reportedly directed towards the US Army’s Infectious Diseases Research Institute, and concerns the training of infectious disease specialists in Kenya and Uganda. Moscow stressed that Metabiota has currently ceased its activities in Africa. Major General Aleksey Rtishchev, who conducted the briefing from the Russia’s Ministry of Defense, described a report by an international group of experts who participated in combating the Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone in 2014. According to the report, the company’s personnel concealed their engagement with Pentagon employees. The primary goal of this activity was to isolate virulent strains and subsequently smuggle them. As a result, Ebola virus samples were illegally exported by company representatives and handed over to the US Army’s Infectious Diseases Research Institute. — RT

Our Take: The man speaking in that video is Major General Aleksey Rtishchev, the successor to the late Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov—the Russian military scientist killed last week by a scooter-bomb in an act of terrorism by Ukraine and, most likely, the CIA.

General Rtishchev is now the Chief of Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces

I'd like to direct your attention to this Sputnik article from September 2023:

In February 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry discovered the existence of 30 US-funded military biological laboratories in Ukraine, which, according to the ministry, constitute only a small part of a global network of over 300 similar facilities. Washington was "forced" to move its biological dual-use research to Africa due to "Russian efforts to expose illegal U.S. military biological activities and the deteriorating epidemic situation near bio-sites in the European region," Igor Kirillov, the Chief of Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces revealed on Monday. "The documents at our disposal confirm the activities of key Pentagon contractors on the African continent — in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone, Cameroon, Uganda and South Africa. Customers on the part of the U.S. Government are DTRA, the National Security Agency and the U.S. Department of State," Kirillov announced. "We previously spoke about unauthorized sample gathering by employees of Metabiota, a key Pentagon contractor, during the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa. The company's nontransparent practices immediately raised questions from the World Health Organisation. As a result of the illegal export of samples, live samples of the Ebola virus ended up at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infections," Igor Kirillov said.

It's becoming clear why General Kirillov—who, it seems, was more scientist than soldier—was targeted for assassination by the nefarious cartel that ostensibly rules the West.

So MetaBiota (Hunter Biden's company) was smuggling Ebola virus samples out of Africa back in 2014, and allegedly passing them to Deep State goons?

I asked Perplexity (AI) to scan the news archives and tell me whether there have been any Ebola outbreaks since 2014.

Here are the results:

Democratic Republic of Congo experienced its largest Ebola outbreak in history in 2018—the same year that [former] President Joseph Kabila announced that he would not be seeking re-election, after being exposed for colluding with Israeli oligarchs like Dan Gertler to enslave and traffic African children and use them in mining operations in the DRC. (In December 2017, President Trump used EO 13818 to freeze all of Gertler's assets, due to this exact scandal.)

A coup was attempted against the new president this past May, which was run by a Congolese-American named Christian Malanga, who was killed in the act.

Malanga has ties to Israeli oligarch's, specifically former Mossad director Yossi Cohen, who was caught sneaking around the DRC in 2019 with Dan Gertler on three separate occasions, and was forced to resign from the Mossad in 2022 when these actions were disclosed to the public.

Both Guinea and Uganda were included on the list that General Kirillov made public back in September 2023.

It would seem that MetaBiota, the Pentagon, and the State Department—among others—have a lot of explaining to do. Because the evidence suggests that they have all been engaged in crimes against humanity. —

BONUS ITEMS

A dead body has been found in the wheel well of a United Airlines plane after it travelled 4,000 miles from Chicago and landed in Maui on Christmas Eve, sparking a police investigation. United Airlines confirmed in a statement to WGN News that the body was found in the wheel well of the main landing gears of Flight 202. “The wheel well was only accessible from outside of the aircraft. At this time, it is not clear how or when the person accessed the wheel well,” United said. UA flight 202 took off from Chicago's O'Hare airport at 9.50am on Tuesday and landed in Maui's Kahului airport at 2pm local time. After having travelled 4,000 miles, the body was disovered inside the wheel well of the Boeing 787-10, which United Airlines said was only accessible from outside of the aircraft. The Airline said: "Upon arrival at Kahului airport in Maui on Tuesday, a body was found in the wheel well of one of the main landing gears on a United aircraft. United is working with law enforcement authorities on the investigation." The deceased individual has not been named. Maui Police said an investigation into the circumstances of Tuesday's incident was ongoing. The force said: "The Maui Police Department is currently conducting an active investigation regarding a deceased individual discovered on an incoming flight from the mainland this afternoon. At this time, no further details are available", Hawaii News Now reports. — Mirror

Bloomberg's Emily Chang asked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in an exclusive interview at their estate in Lake Tahoe about a 4,500-square-foot underground structure - considered by some as a 'doomsday bunker' - at his 1,500-acre ranch in Kauai, Hawaii. Chang asked: "You do have a bunker there; is there something you know that we don't?" Zuckerberg's response was priceless because he denied it was a doomsday bunker, calling it a "little shelter ... basement." The billionaire said his whole ranch "got blown out of proportion as if it was some kind of doomsday bunker, which is just not true." In late 2023, Wired revealed that Zuckerberg's bunker was around 4,500 square feet, equipped with a "blast-resistant door" and enough food for the tech bro and friends to survive an apocalypse. So, what does Zuckerberg know about future world events coming down the pipe? Well, read Free Press Jay Solomon's latest note, "Is World War III Already Here?" Not everyone is a billionaire who can afford the luxury of a custom bunker. However, Zillow recently listed an affordable option: a bunker in an old missile silo in Missouri with EMP shielding and one in Kansas for under a million dollars. — ZeroHedge

