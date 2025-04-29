The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Monday, April 28th ...

President Donald Trump’s administration is focusing on his record on immigration Monday ahead of his 100th day in office. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and “border czar” Tom Homan held a morning news briefing, ahead of Trump signing executive orders later in the day, including one that directs administration officials to publish a list of so-called “sanctuary cities.” During the briefing, Leavitt said such jurisdictions “obstruct the enforcement of federal immigration laws.” Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos polling finds that Trump’s job approval rating is sagging ahead of his 100th day, with 39 percent of adult Americans approving of the way Trump is handling his job, compared with 55 percent who disapprove. – The Washington Post

Our Take: From judges being arrested for obstruction of justice to sanctuary cities being cleansed of sanctuary status, it looks like we're at the beginning stages of the sort of mass psychological whiplash we've been projecting for years.

Total inversion is in the offing. And I feel fine. –

Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian president Vladimir Putin of “another attempt at manipulation” with his latest offer of a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine The Kremlin announced Russia would observe a 72-hour ceasefire next weekend, starting from 8 May and lasting until the close of 10 May, as Moscow wants to mark the 80th anniversary of victory in the Second World War. “Russia has consistently rejected everything and continues to manipulate the world, trying to deceive the United States. Now, yet again, another attempt at manipulation: for some reason everyone is supposed to wait until 8 May before ceasing fire – just to provide Putin with silence for his parade,” Mr Zelensky said on X last night. Donald Trump has upped his criticism of Mr Putin after meeting Mr Zelensky at the Vatican. The US president said he was “very disappointed” in Russia’s continued bombardment of civilian areas in Ukraine. – The Independent

Our Take: Totally normal to pre-plan your ceasefires in the middle of super serious conflicts. –

North Korea confirmed for the first time Monday that its troops were fighting alongside Russia in its war against Ukraine, saying they helped Moscow take back control of its Ukraine-controlled Kursk region. American, South Korean and Ukrainian officials have said North Korea sent as many as 12,000 troops to Russia in the fall to fight in Kursk, which Ukrainian forces seized in a surprise incursion in August. North Korea had not confirmed or denied those reports until now. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the troops’ deployment under a mutual defense pact that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed in June 2024, North Korea’s Central Military Commission said in a statement that was carried by state-run news agency KCNA. The treaty includes a pledge of mutual defense if either country is attacked. The statement said the operation to regain control of Kursk had been “victoriously concluded” and that it was “an honor to have an alliance with such a powerful state as the Russian Federation.” – NBC News

Our Take: I can't tell you how happy it makes me that last summer's bromance between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un has become more than just narrative fodder. It has blossomed into a full-blown actual in the saga of the Sovereign Alliance.

The statement cited Kim as saying the deployment was meant to "annihilate and wipe out the Ukrainian neo-Nazi occupiers and liberate the Kursk area in cooperation with the Russian armed forces."

"They who fought for justice are all heroes and representatives of the honor of the motherland," Kim said.

Based, Mr Kim. Very based. –

Spain and parts of Portugal and France on Monday were hit by a widespread power outage caused by a "rare atmospheric phenomenon," according to Redes Energéticas Nacionais (REN), Portugal's grid operator. The Context: The power outage has brought public transport to a standstill, caused significant traffic jams and delayed flights. The disruption has impacted millions of people, matches for the Madrid Open tennis tournament have been suspended, Portuguese banks and schools have closed and hospitals in Spain have been forced to run on generators. What To Know: REN told Sky News on Monday that the outage was caused by a fault in the Spanish electricity grid, which was caused by a "rare atmospheric phenomenon." REN said that as a result of extreme temperature variations in Spain, there were "anomalous oscillations" in extremely high-voltage lines. REN said this is known as "induced atmospheric variation," which in turn can lead to oscillations. This caused synchronization failures between systems, leading to successive disturbances across the European network, which is interconnected. Given the complexity of the issue, it could take as long as a week for the network to return to normal. – Newsweek

Our Take: Officials are blaming Europe's power outage on a "rare atmospheric phenomenon."

IF that's true (and it's not actually related to their renewable energy or a cyber attack...)

THEN I would venture to guess the cause of that "atmospheric phenomenon" would be related to our Earth's weakening magnetic field and subsequent shifting magnetic poles.

Pretty important to get our shit prepped, because our Earth's magnetic field is undergoing some cyclic changes.. and there's nothing we can do about it.

–

House lawmakers voted by an overwhelming majority Monday to crack down on deepfake porn, passing a bill that already sailed through the Senate and teeing it up for a signature from the president. The Take It Down Act, which passed by a 409–2 vote, criminalizes the publication of nonconsensual intimate imagery — including AI-generated deepfakes — and requires tech platforms to remove it under threat of Federal Trade Commission enforcement. With its vote, the House delivered on a priority set out by the first lady. “Advancing this legislation has been a key focus since I returned to my role as First Lady this past January. I am honored to have contributed to guiding it through Congress,” Melania Trump said in a statement. How we got here: The Senate passed the bill by unanimous consent in February, reviving an effort that stalled out last Congress. The bill gathered momentum last month after Melania Trump promoted it in Congress. Major platforms like Meta, X, TikTok, and Snapchat have endorsed the legislation, as did Republican lawmakers led by Senate Commerce Chair Ted Cruz (R-Texas), the bill’s GOP cosponsor. Trump has backed the bill as well — joking during his recent joint address to Congress that he would use the new law to defend himself against online attacks: “I’m going to use that bill for myself too, if you don’t mind,” he said. That sparked alarm from some critics who fear he may use it to suppress free speech. – Politico

Our Take: I support this legislation, but I am concerned about how they’re going to enforce it. And I’m always skeptical when 409 Representatives agree on something. It doesn’t give me warm feelings.

I also find it interesting that the platforms support the legislation. I am interested to see if there is a meaningful impact to our social experiences as a result.

I’d also like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that our data is what matters and we should have ownership over it. I hope this bill becoming law helps move the needle towards that end. –

Israel estimates that the negotiations between the United States and Iran are likely to conclude with an agreement, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post on Monday. The official clarified that Israel does not yet know whether the agreement will align with its demands—namely, the complete dismantling of uranium enrichment facilities—or if it will resemble the previous nuclear deal, which Israel considers a "bad agreement." US President Donald Trump said the nuclear talks with Iran were going “very well,” on Sunday night. “I think a deal will be reached... We’ll have something without needing to start bombing,” Trump told reporters. Another round of talks between Iran and the US was scheduled for this coming Saturday, and the Israeli official who spoke to the Post stated that they believed that Trump’s 60-day deadline to reach an agreement would eventually be extended. – The Jerusalem Post

AND

With the tone of the news showing US President Donald Trump getting ever closer to a new nuclear deal with Iran, Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday re-issued a threat that Israel remained ready to attack Tehran’s nuclear program. “The central mission is to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon,” Katz told the IDF high command. “Israel will not allow Iran to get a nuclear weapon, and we [are] prepared – of course, in a deep dialogue with the US.” The defense minister added that in Israel’s broader wars and in its fight against Iran, “We know we have someone to count on when, in the end, we will be required to undertake decisions. We know that there is someone to execute them: and this is true in any place, including with Iran. If there is a need to act [attack], there is someone who will do it.” Despite Katz’s threat, top Israeli officials have been telling The Jerusalem Post on an ongoing basis for weeks that there is significant concern that Trump will block Israel from acting so that he can cut a mediocre nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic. – The Jerusalem Post

Our Take: Let's check in on President Trump's newly appointed Homeland Security Advisory Council member, Mark Levin.

Interesting observation, Mark. It's almost as if Trump isn't a Zionist puppet, as is being constantly purported. (To the delight of shills like Mark Levin.)

So, it sounds like the talks between Steve Witkoff and the Iranians are going pretty well. And now suddenly Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, is threatening to attack Iran.

This is the same guy who last year – when he was Foreign Minister – openly threatened Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the UN by promising to do to him what was done to Saddam Hussein.

There appears to be a growing restlessness among the more radical sects of the Zionist movement, who apparently have convinced themselves that war with Iran was a Trump campaign promise. More and more, I am seeing pro-Israel "influencers" lashing out and even expressing contempt toward Trump that he would dare make peace with Iran.

Then we had Trump make this statement on Gaza this past weekend:

I fully expect the Netanyahu regime to attempt to subvert Trump's Iran nuclear deal, which would set the stage perfectly for the forthcoming meeting between Trump and Putin in Riyadh. –

Mark Carney has been elected as prime minister of Canada, according to the projections of the national broadcaster CBC/Radio Canada, in one of the country's most consequential elections in decades. But it's still not clear if his Liberal party will win the 172 seats needed for an outright majority in parliament. The full results will not be available until late Monday evening, or early Tuesday morning. The vote was widely seen as a decision about which candidate could best handle President Trump, who helped spark a wave of nationalism across Canada by threatening to annex Canada and placing stiff tariffs on the country. The 60-year-old Carney had a career in investment banking before becoming the governor of the Bank of England during the Brexit turmoil, and as the head of the Bank of Canada during the 2008 economic downturn. Carney had never held political office before being named leader of the Liberal Party in March. His background in finance and his seeming unflappable demeanor helped convince voters he was the candidate that could best tackle Trump and his sometimes erratic policies. Carney beat out Pierre Poilievre, a 45-year-old career politician and head of the Conservative Party. It was a stunning reversal of fortunes for Poilievre, who for more than a year rode high in the polls, at one point with his Conservatives up 27 points over the Liberals. – NPR

Our Take: Canadian Ron! DeeSantis goes the way of the standard Ron! DeeSantis, minus the high heels. –

***

Another Take: The City on the Hill template is going to wreak havoc on the mind of the collectivist west as the Golden Age gets going.

As Americans go all in on sovereignty, decentralization and small government, the regime is doubling down.

From Canada to the EU, you've got to show them. –

Two federal judges who lost their Pacific Palisades homes in the January firestorm have joined hundreds of their neighbors in suing the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, claiming the utility failed to properly prepare for the wildfire and respond when it broke out. U.S. District Judge Dean Pregerson, who currently sits on the Central District of California’s court, and Vijay “Jay” Gandhi, who served as a magistrate judge in the same court, filed the lawsuit last week along with their families. The suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that the Palisades conflagration “was caused by both LADWP’s water and power assets, specifically empty reservoirs and energized powerlines.” The lawsuit cites reporting from The Times that found LADWP’s Santa Ynez Reservoir, located in the Palisades, sat empty during the firefight, having been closed months prior for repairs. “Despite dire warnings by the National Weather Service of a ‘Particularly Dangerous Condition-Red Flag Warning,’ of ‘critical fire weather’ which had the potential for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, the LADWP was unprepared for the Palisades fire,” the complaint said. – Los Angeles Times

Our Take: There is a not insignificant chance that suing the utility leads to the government on this one. I’m skeptical this case will make it to discovery. Part of my calculus is that the case is being brought by judges. The filings have a baked in legal review.

It’s much more likely that the case settles and the secrets of public-private-partnership governing utilities are sealed in private action. It’s an unsatisfying but all too common outcome when disaster strikes.

I hope I’m wrong. –

As Ukraine’s manpower crisis deepens, Kiev is resorting to increasingly desperate measures to fill the thinning ranks of its army. With conscription drives failing and volunteer numbers dwindling, authorities are now preparing to force ever-broader sections of the population – including women and barely adult men – into the front lines. Despite brutal mobilization efforts, Ukraine’s Armed Forces (AFU) remain critically understaffed. Even aggressive recruitment campaigns and tightening draft laws have failed to produce the needed surge in enlistments. Now the government is moving toward slashing the minimum conscription age from 25 to just 18 – sending teenagers straight into a bloody and grinding conflict. At the same time, serious discussions are underway about mobilizing women en masse, a step that would mark a historic escalation in Kiev’s attempts to prolong the war. – RT

Our Take: The Deep State is going to get progressively more desperate, as it clings to maintaining control over the crime scene that is The Ukraine.

But Putin is coming, and he is bringing North Korea with him.

I do not expect a peace to be brokered in The Ukraine. I think the false Kievan regime will fight to the last Ukrainian woman and child.

–

BONUS ITEMS

Discount Chinese retail app Temu appears to be passing on nearly all of US President Donald Trump’s new import taxes to American consumers, more than doubling the cost of some products in a move that may add to concern about the inflationary impact of tariffs. Previously exempted from any levies under the so-called de minimis rule, parcels priced up to US$800 from China now face an ad-valorem tax of 120 per cent of a product’s value, or a per postal item fee of at least US$100 starting May 2. PDD Holdings-owned Temu is requiring customers to pay those levies on top of the original cost of the goods. A look at 14 shipped-from-China items on Temu’s bestsellers list showed taxes exceeded the value of the product. A US$19.49 power strip, for instance, attracted US$27.56 in import charges as of Monday, or 1.41 times the price of the product. However, there are no import surcharges on items that are already available in US warehouses, keeping the prices of such goods generally stable.

– South China Morning Post

There are no Pakistanis unaccounted for, on the list of short-term visa holders who have been ordered to leave in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday. His statement comes a day after deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde said there were 107 unaccounted for. On Monday, Fadnavis’s home department sought to clear up any confusion. According to data from the department, all but 14 of the 55 Pakistanis here on short-term visas have exited the state in accordance with the recent central government directive. The Maharashtra government has tracked down the 14 that remain. Some are here on medical visas. “The citizens living on short term visas were asked to leave the state by Sunday. The ones on medical visas will have to exit by Tuesday,” an official from the home department stated. Data from the department, meanwhile, clarified that there are 5,023 Pakistanis living in various parts of the state (excluding Mumbai), with 2,740 here on long-term visas and 2,088 here on extensions to long-term visas. Another 34 have overstayed long-term visas and are living here illegally, with three of these Pakistanis currently in prison, the data noted. – Hindustan Times

