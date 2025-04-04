The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Thursday, April 3rd...

Dow Jones futures fell modestly overnight, after the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq suffered their worst one-day declines since 2020. The March employment report and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell are on tap Friday. The stock market plunged Thursday following President Donald Trump's trade tariff tsunami late Wednesday, with rates much higher than expected. The major indexes all broke below recent lows to their worst levels in months. Small caps entered a bear market. President Trump, speaking to reporters Thursday, said his new tariff plan is "going very well." Trump predicted," The markets are going to boom. The stock is going to boom. The country is going to boom." Apple (AAPL), Amazon.com (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA) and Meta Platforms (META) were big losers, tumbling below recent lows. Tesla (TSLA) also slumped, but it was an inside day. T-Mobile US (TMUS), TJX Cos. (TJX), Southern (SO), Zai Lab (ZLAB), ADMA Biologics (ADMA), Quest Diagnostics (DGX), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), Primo Brands (PRMB), Embraer (ERJ), Alibaba (BABA), and Travelers (TRV) are among stocks worth watching. A few are in buy zones, but overall market conditions are highly negative.

– Investor’s Business Daily

Our Take: $2.85 trillion wiped out from the US stock market today.

We just had the worst day in US equities since March 2020 and Bitcoin is barely moved! KEK –

***

Another Take: A wise man once said that what truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people. Oh yeah, it was this guy:

Our government hasn’t been controlled by the people for a long time. It’s been controlled by global corporations that purchase then collude with governments to reshape the world.

This is obvious if you read the “thought leadership” from the World Economic Forum or the industry analysts, or the position papers of McKinsey & Co. They broadcast exactly what they’re doing, and they know that only a handful of people will notice. For a specific example, look at the last take in this brief.

It’s worked that way for generations. They tell us what they’re doing, and we don’t object, so they presume our consent.

Look again at the chart in

’s take above.

If there were a plan to reclaim power from the global corporations and return that power to the people, how would the markets look? How long do you think President Trump has been strategizing and refining his plans for Making America Great Again?

We’re in Week 11. –

***

One More Take: Operation?

When they tell you Trump is a threat to "their Democracy," they're not lying.

When they tell you Trump is a threat to "their Economy," they're not lying.

The thing is, their economy has never been OUR economy.

Extraordinary problems require extraordinary solutions. –

The latest round of new tariffs unleashed by Donald Trump will hit almost every industry across the globe, setting an unprecedented challenge for businesses already grappling with weak demand and inflationary pressures. Industry executives warn the biggest victim will be US consumers who will be paying more to buy everything from Adidas trainers to Modelo, the country’s top-selling beer. The US unveiled a baseline levy of 10 per cent with additional tariffs of up to 50 per cent on multiple trading partners, including the EU, Japan, Vietnam and Cambodia. Leading footwear and clothing brands will be hit hard by the new tariff regime for south-east Asian countries. – Financial Times

Our Take: So, you're saying that Trump's tariffs are negatively impacting degenerate spending habits?

Based.

As Steve Bannon says: The Financial Times of London is the paper of record for the party of Davos (The World Economic Forum). So, if Financial Times is upset over the tariffs, it tells you everything you really need to know about the situation.

And can we laugh at the irony of the headlines they have featured at the top of their website?

They have an op-ed entitled "America's astonishing act of self-harm" right next to a news article entitled, "Europe braces for a flood of Chinese goods after US tariffs."

Do you see the irony?

According to the geniuses over at the Financial Times, ending the flood of [cheap] Chinese goods into the American marketplace – therefore, forcing them into the European marketplace – is somehow an "astonishing act of self-harm."

Maybe Europe should consider tariffing China the way that it tariffs the United States – to the tune of 40%?

I would call these people stupid, but they aren't stupid; they know exactly what they are doing. They are simply evil. –

Democratic officials in 19 states filed a lawsuit Thursday against President Donald Trump’s attempt to reshape elections across the U.S., calling it an unconstitutional invasion of states’ clear authority to run their own elections. The lawsuit is the fourth against the executive order issued just a week ago. It seeks to block key aspects of it, including new requirements that people provide documentary proof of citizenship when registering to vote and a demand that all mail ballots be received by Election Day. “The President has no power to do any of this,” the state attorneys general wrote in court documents. “The Elections EO is unconstitutional, antidemocratic, and un-American.” Trump’s order said the U.S. has failed “to enforce basic and necessary election protection.” Election officials have said recent elections have been among the most secure in U.S. history. – AP News

Our Take:

Why did all the popular Attention Farmers downstream from TPUSA spend this week convincing Standard-Issue Villagers on the Uniparty Right that elections are real and that the solution is to provide greater power and funding to TPUSA when anyone with a semi-functional brain can see that elections are fake? …

Oh hey.

Liz Harrington is not messing around. –

Countries around the world threatened to ratchet up a trade war with the United States as President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs ignited fears of steep price increases in the world's largest consumer market. The penalties announced by Trump on Wednesday triggered a plunge in world financial markets on Thursday and drew condemnation from other leaders reckoning with the end of a decades-long era of trade liberalization. But there were conflicting messages from the White House about whether the tariffs were meant to be permanent or were a tactic to win concessions, with Trump saying they "give us great power to negotiate." The U.S. tariffs would amount to the highest trade barriers in more than a century: a 10% baseline tariff on all imports and higher targeted duties on some of the country's biggest trading partners. That could jack up the price for U.S. shoppers of everything from cannabis to running shoes to Apple's iPhone. A high-end iPhone could cost nearly $2,300 if Apple passes the costs on to consumers, based on projections from Rosenblatt Securities. Businesses raced to adjust. Automaker Stellantis said it would temporarily lay off U.S. workers and close plants in Canada and Mexico, while General Motors (GM.N), said it would increase U.S. production. – Reuters

Our Take: The reason Trump and his team are leaning fully into the economic panic pattern on the back of Liberation Day is because they know how this story ends from a market fundamentals POV.

They're trying to get the system to go all-in against the solution.

It's working swimmingly … –

***

Another Take: President Trump is decimating a zillion dollar control apparatus that has enslaved Americans to a lifetime of wage slavery.

Every stop will be made to turn people against him, including using "right-wing" and "redpilled" influencers to either full on turn on him or to plant seeds of doubt guised as "concern" or "keeping him honest."

It's called "concern trolling," and it's one of the oldest tricks in the book.

Be wary of these people. –

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will likely visit the United States soon. He told reporters during a gaggle aboard Air Force One that the Israeli premier “may very well be coming next week,” but a US official subsequently clarified to Axios that the visit will not likely take place for another several weeks. An Israeli official told the news site that Trump invited Netanyahu to the White House but no date has yet been set. Netanyahu just visited the US in early February, becoming the first foreign leader to meet with Trump since the latter’s return to the White House. His office had not mentioned an imminent trip to the US. Netanyahu’s office said earlier Thursday that he spoke with Trump alongside Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to discuss Budapest’s withdrawal from the International Criminal Court. Trump confirmed the call during the gaggle but did not provide any substantive details on the conversation.

– The Times of Israel

Our Take: So, now Trump is inviting Netanyahu to come visit the White House for a second time, instead of offering to visit him in Israel during his upcoming trip to the Middle East.

This comes on the heels of tricking Bibi into dropping the 33% tariffs Israel has long imposed on the US, only to turn around and impose a 17% tariff on Israel. The Trump admin has clarified that they did this because Israel has long stolen intellectual property from the US.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has threatened to increase tariffs on any country that retaliates to the new tariffs, meaning Israel is now stuck with a 0% tariff against the US, while their economy is in peril and in risk of collapse.

–

Even before his re-election as US president, Donald Trump would occasionally float the idea of remaining in office beyond the two terms permitted by the US Constitution. There are some indications that he is serious. Just recently, he told journalists at the White House that "people" were asking him to run again. When asked whether he wanted to, he said: "I don't know, I never looked into it. They do say there is a way you can do it." And in a phone call with US broadcaster NBC News, he did not rule out the possibility of seeking a third term. "I like working," he said, "I'm not joking." There is just one snag: the US Constitution. There, the 22nd Amendment clearly states: "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice." This tradition goes back to George Washington, one of the Founding Fathers of the US and the country's first president. He retired voluntarily after serving two terms from 1789 to 1797. For almost 150 years, all of his successors adhered to this unspoken rule. The only president so far to have served longer than two terms is Franklin D. Roosevelt, who ran for a third and fourth term during World War Two. He died in 1945, just a few months into his fourth presidency. But even before, Congress had concluded that Roosevelt's long presidency should remain a one-off exception because of the extraordinary circumstances. In 1947, it approved the 22nd Amendment limiting the number of times a person can be elected president to two terms and submitted it to the state legislatures for ratification. By 1951, the requisite states had ratified the amendment. – DW

Our Take: The only thing better than three scoops ... is four.

Before you dismiss Trump's latest memetic deployment about a fourth presidential term, consider it in light of the Devolution theory. –

President Trump on Wednesday afternoon declared what he called “Liberation Day”: Announcing wide-ranging tariffs that he argued will rebalance the global trade order, and in his words make America rich. Many entertainment executives were surely watching what happened closely, and they aren’t feeling rich. The media business might not be built on imported physical goods, but many of its largest advertisers are, and the ad business is already beginning to feel the pain, multiple sources on the buy side and the sell side tell The Hollywood Reporter. Some major advertising categories, including automotive, consumer packaged goods, and food and drinks, are beginning to reexamine their spending as they crunch the numbers to figure out how the looming tariffs — and the possibility of an all-out trade war — will impact their businesses. At the same time, a potential decline in tourism from Canada and Europe has the potential to weaken the travel sector, where airlines and hotels compete for consumer dollars. “It really is a perfect storm of bad news,” one high-level media source says, noting that while current scatter pricing is OK for now, the outlook isn’t looking as hot for the remainder of the year. – The Hollywood Reporter

Our Take: Snow White hasn't even cracked 70 Mil Domestic in two weeks at the box office...

Brutal. –

The US is heading for a “fiscal breakdown,” and Congress should take urgent measures to restore fiscal control instead of eyeing more borrowing, billionaire Michael Bloomberg believes. The former New York Mayor warned about the impending collapse on Tuesday in the media outlet he established. He reflected on the latest Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projections, that indicated the US budget deficit and federal debt are bound to grow, albeit at slower speeds than projected a year ago. These dire forecasts send an “unambiguous message” that “there’ll be a reckoning, and it will be grim” unless Congress urgently changes course, Bloomberg warned. The US is heading towards a “fiscal breakdown” given that public borrowing is expected “to remain at this elevated level or higher for decades,” he pointed out. “The federal government is currently spending roughly $7 trillion and collecting only $5 trillion in taxes annually. The resulting deficit is a little over 6% of gross domestic product, a disturbingly high number for an economy around full employment,” he wrote. US deficits have reached record levels this decade. – RT

Our Take: Gasp! The billionaire who is responsible for beginning the radical decline of New York City as mayor now thinks the USA is going to have a financial collapse because we will no longer allow him and his oligarch friends to flood our markets with cheap goods.

“The [tariffs’] impact on overall revenue is likely to be negative, because tariffs depress commercial activity and job creation,” Bloomberg suggested. Only a transnational oligarch would think like this.

Tariffs only depress commercial activity if you are in the business of enslaving third-world populations and forcing them to work in sweatshops, pumping out cheap goods that are sent to first-world markets where they are sold at rock-bottom prices – which ultimately erode the manufacturing sector of those countries. In that respect, Bloomberg is right that the future prospects of that business model look grim.

But that will be replaced with a more traditional economy where communities are self-reliant and self-sufficient, responding to market demands and conditions organically, and solving the needs of the consumers with common sense, ingenuity, and efficiency. Because that is the essence of the American Spirit. –

U.S. employers announced layoffs in March at levels unprecedented since the pandemic-induced recession—but this was driven largely by sizable cuts among federal workers and contractors. Data released by global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas on Thursday indicated a 60 percent surge in planned job reductions, amounting to 275,240 positions last month. This figure marks the highest since May 2020, positioning it as the third-largest monthly total recorded. These reductions were significantly concentrated in Washington, D.C., attributed mainly to the federal government sector. Over the past two months, approximately 280,253 planned federal worker and contractor layoffs have impacted 27 agencies as the Trump administration seeks to eliminate waste and inefficiency and bring federal spending under control. The ripple effect of terminating federal aid or contracts further contributed to 4,429 job cuts, notably affecting non-profits—often engaged in leftist activism—and health-oriented organizations, possibly due to the administration’s efforts to defund abortions and transgenderism. – The National Pulse

Our Take: DOGE is an 18-month transformational change program to optimize America and bring about the Golden Age. In any transformational change program, you have to get costs under control.

Government is a cost center. Every job “created” in government cuts into shareholder profits – and we are the shareholders. The fully loaded costs for government employees (salary, benefits, real estate costs, retirement, etc.) are paid by the American people.

Once you get your head around that, it’s harder to be emotionally manipulated by leeches demanding a new vein.

Research shows that, in business, 70% of business transformations fail to achieve their objectives. According to McKinsey & Co, the world’s strategy firm, the reasons are few and simple common sense:

“A failure to set fact-based, high aspirations… Executives arrive at a number based on consensus rather than on data.” Trump’s aspirations are so high they’re on their way to Mars, and he definitely isn’t focused on consensus.

“Successful at-scale transformations require that thousands—or tens of thousands—of employees choose to get on board with this new way of working.” MAGA is a change network. We have always been the plan.

“Managers focus on the activities surrounding the transformation, rather than remaining laser-focused on the outcomes… many act too slowly when it comes to making difficult people decisions.” This one made me laugh out loud. Distractions and side quests and indecision on terminations…

Can I interest you in a taskforce on government secrets? How about a congressional chest-feeding room? Here’s a rage-inducing senate vote to defy Trump’s stance on Canada (lol) which actually requires President Trump’s signature to pass. Can I interest you in all things Scott Presler?

“Organizations often fail to sustain the impact that they’ve achieved… Incentives and budgets are not fully aligned with new objectives.” Scroll back up to the first story and look at the market chart again. Incentives and budgets are actively being realigned with new objectives. Rapidly and despite all resistance.

When you reframe this season as the (required) transformational change program to save America and bring about the Golden Age, all of right now makes a lot more sense.

Even according to McKinsey.

Firing federal employees from jobs that shouldn’t exist is actually a good thing for the health of the nation. And we definitely don’t want to “act too slowly when it comes to making difficult people decisions.”

You can’t fix your problems by changing nothing. And, to fix our problems, we need to change everything.

Accelerate. –

BONUS ITEMS

European Union regulators are preparing major penalties against Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, for breaking a landmark law to combat illicit content and disinformation, said four people with knowledge of the plans, a move that is likely to ratchet up tensions with the United States by targeting one of President Trump’s closest advisers. The penalties are set to include a fine and demands for product changes, said the people, who declined to be identified discussing an ongoing investigation. These are expected to be announced this summer and would be the first issued under a new E.U. law intended to force social media companies to police their services, they said. European authorities have been weighing how large a fine to issue X as they consider the risks of further antagonizing Mr. Trump amid wider trans-Atlantic disputes over trade, tariffs and the war in Ukraine. The fine could surpass $1 billion, one person said, as regulators seek to make an example of X to deter other companies from violating the law, the Digital Services Act. E.U. officials said their investigation into X was progressing independently from tariff negotiations after Mr. Trump announced major new levies this week. – The New York Times

The US dollar struggled to regain its footing with the safe-haven yen hovering near a six-month peak on Friday, as traders took stock of the fallout from President Donald Trump's aggressive and far-reaching new tariff measures. The dollar was steady after bouncing off six-month troughs to the euro and sterling overnight, with the focus now turning to a crucial monthly US payrolls report later in the day for clues on the health of the economy and the outlook for monetary easing. Trump's harsher-than-expected tariffs, announced just over 24 hours earlier, had sent shockwaves through markets. Stocks bore the brunt of a searing selloff, sending investors into the safety of assets such as bonds and gold on fears a full-blown trade war could trigger a global recession and fuel inflation. The dollar had already been on the back foot this year after initial euphoria over Trump's policy agenda morphed into worries that his focus on trade barriers could lead to stagflation or even a US recession. – MSN

This week marked the start of the trial to determine whether two businesses will pay Norfolk Southern back for the $600 million class-action settlement in the East Palestine, Ohio, derailment in 2023. The settlement payout was previously accepted by Norfolk Southern. However, the train company is now requesting that two businesses contribute to the multimillion-dollar settlement: GATX Corp., a railcar lessor, and Oxy Vinyls, a well-known chemical manufacturer. Last year, the settlement, in addition to a 27% attorney fee, was granted by U.S. District Judge Benita Pearson. This trial will also be supervised by her. The compensation sum would remain the same if the jury rules in favor of Norfolk Southern. The two businesses would pay the rail company, but the rail company is still liable for the payout. – One America News Network

