Now, onto the news from Monday, August 4th …

Newly declassified evidence shows the FBI was alerted to intelligence in 2016 indicating Hillary Clinton planned to smear then-candidate Donald Trump by linking him to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and then bureau leaders played right into the campaign's strategy by conducting a sweeping investigation into false claims of Trump-Russia collusion. Now a major question hovers over the Justice Department strike force set up by Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate the affair: was it just a political dirty trick or did it rise to the level of a criminal conspiracy? Clinton's own words in a 2016 election post-mortem are likely to be key to investigators. Public records show Clinton herself, in coordination with her campaign general counsel Marc Elias, campaign manager Robby Mook, campaign chairman John Podesta, campaign communications director Jennifer Palmieri, campaign policy adviser Jake Sullivan, and others launched an effort to link Trump to Putin as the 2016 battle for the White House raged. – Just the News

Our Take: Interesting Obama timeline:

July 26th, 2016: Clinton approves plan to vilify Trump (I believe she actually approved this much earlier).

July 27th, 2016: Obama gives speech at the DNC saying Trump "cozies up to Putin." His return to the White House is not on his daily schedule.

July 28, 2016: Brennan briefs Obama about Clinton plan. Fusion Cell is created.

So why would Obama mention in his speech that Trump cozies up to Putin before being briefed about it from Brennan? [Clip Link] –

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday signed an order for a federal prosecutor to present evidence to a grand jury to mull charges related to the Russia collusion hoax, multiple sources confirmed to Just the News. The move follows Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard sending criminal referrals to the Department of Justice. The convening of a grand jury does not guarantee the filing of charges. Rather, it is the job of the grand jury to recommend charges if they believe sufficient evidence exists to justify a prosecution. Gabbard, in July, stated that she had sent evidence to the DOJ related to U.S. intelligence officials allegedly politicizing intelligence connected to the Russia collusion investigation, calling the matter a "treasonous conspiracy."

– Just the News

Our Take: If people are going to be held accountable, it has to be by the book with their rights preserved. We must demand it be so, because otherwise we have become the monster — subjectively determining who gets access to their rights.

This process is being done by the book, and it’s happening rapidly.

Transparency is important, but it’s not more important than securing justice. The measure of justice is not transparency: “We demand to see all the evidence and have all the answers right now!”

The measure of justice is accountability: “We demand the criminals be prosecuted and, if the criminals are found guilty, they are punished commensurate with the harm of the crime.” (Change “if” to “when” in this case.)

For the biggest and most treasonous conspiracy in the history of America, accountability means setting an example that still makes people shudder and think twice a hundred years from now.

That’s justice. Demand it. –

Tech billionaire Elon Musk donated $5 million to the main super PAC affiliated with President Trump in late June despite an ongoing public feud, according to recent campaign finance filings. Musk gave the sum to MAGA Inc. on June 27 — the same day he also donated $5 million each to the Senate Leadership Fund and Congressional Leadership Fund, the main super PACs dedicated to boosting Senate and House Republicans. The donations appear to have come during a lull in the Tesla CEO’s spat with Trump. – The Hill

Our Take: The American political reality show is an info op.

The info op is the negotiation leverage.

The negotiation happens only behind the scenes.

We’re watching a very stupid and obviously fake reality show. It’s not more than that. It’s like a sport where degenerate dorks are the star players. It doesn’t make sense and doesn’t have to. It only has meaning to the extent that its audience’s adherence to the show’s ideology keeps their system alive. It doesn’t make sense and it mostly doesn’t matter. If you want it to be what you thought it was, get involved locally and stop recognizing the fake government’s legitimacy.

Demand the end of the American political soap opera by tuning out.

(And just to be perfectly clear, the info op is entirely real. In fact, it’s the only layer on which you can interact with a meaningful, legitimate reality. That is still a worthy project because there is a way out.) –

The EU could be considered complicit in Israeli war crimes in Gaza since it fails to act “in the face of a clear case of massive human rights violations,” the bloc’s former top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has said. Brussels is reluctant to punish West Jerusalem for its transgressions, even though they surpass other crimes the bloc has condemned, he claimed. Israel has been repeatedly accused of war crimes amid the conflict with Hamas in Gaza. West Jerusalem launched its military campaign in the enclave in response to the October 7, 2023, attack in which the Palestinian militants killed 1,200 people and took over 200 hostages. Since then, more than 60,000 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Gaza, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry. Israel has also been accused of obstructing humanitarian aid in the area. According to Borrell, a third of Israeli bombs falling on Gaza “are made in Europe.” – RT

AND

Moscow believes that conditions for maintaining the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with the US have “disappeared” and “no longer considers itself bound” by it, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry. The INF Treaty, which banned ground-launched missiles with ranges of 500–5,500km, collapsed in 2019 when Washington withdrew, citing Russian violations. Moscow has denied the claims, accusing the US itself of developing banned missiles. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the collapse of the INF will significantly erode the global security framework. “The Russian Foreign Ministry notes the disappearance of conditions for maintaining the unilateral moratorium on the deployment of similar weapons and is authorized to state that Russia no longer considers itself bound by the corresponding self-imposed restrictions previously adopted,” the statement reads. – RT

Our Take: The Palestinian Question is a situation that was always destined to be resolved, because it ultimately comes down to an exercise in power projection.

Israel has been allowed to act with relative impunity because it has always enjoyed the backing of the West's last two major superpowers: The US and the UK.

But times are changing, and the West's geopolitical hegemony is over. While China and Russia may be unable to defeat the United States in a direct conflict, they each are formidable enough to tip the scales in a cost/benefit analysis of said situation, outside of an existential threat. (Not to mention, both Russia and China have emphatically expressed their mutual support for one another. Meaning you are not going to fight only one or the other.)

It was only a matter of time before other countries would notice the collapse of hegemonic power projection, and seize the moment. The Palestinian Question becomes the perfect narrative weapon, because the optics now heavily favor Palestine, and its backers have the moral high ground. A revulsion of the status quo was inevitable.

Consequently, now is also the perfect moment to address the "nuclear stalemate" narrative, which has been used to shut down the proliferation of clean, cheap nuclear energy across the world, which has stifled civilization and likely led to countless issues, above all keeping the third world hungry and poor.

The Golden Age won't come in a whimper. It's looking like it will be loud and brash. –

Moscow urges caution in the use of "nuclear rhetoric," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Aug. 4, amid inflammatory language from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and pushback from U.S. President Donald Trump. "Russia is very attentive to the topic of nuclear non-proliferation. And we believe that everyone should be very, very cautious with nuclear rhetoric," he told Russian state media. Days earlier, Medvedev said increased involvement from Washington to end Russia's war against Ukraine could bring the U.S. and Moscow closer to direct conflict. Trump previously announced an Aug. 8 deadline for Russia to reach a ceasefire with Ukraine. If it fails to reach an agreement, Russia will face U.S. secondary sanctions. The measures could impose tariffs on Moscow's trading partners, including Brazil, China, and India. In response to Medvedev's threats, Trump slammed the former Russian leader for his inflammatory remarks and said he ordered two U.S. nuclear-powered submarines to be repositioned to "appropriate regions."

– The Kyiv Independent

Our Take: The public dismantling of Russiagate doesn't merely exonerate Trump; it begins to sow the seeds for a Russian redemption arc in the collective Western mind.

For decades, Russia has been painted as the ultimate boogeyman, a salivating tiger ready to devour the West, prodded relentlessly by the very hegemon that claims to defend against it.

Yet, consider the scars etched into the Russian soul: the Bolshevik Revolution, that red reign of terror from 1922 to 1991, which stamped out tsarist legacy and unleashed communist horrors, while imprisoning and executing the last Romanovs. Then came the World Wars, where Russia lost a staggering 30 million souls – 2% of its population in the first, 15% in the second – amid broken infrastructure and sustained attacks, both martial and subversive.

As I detailed in the Righteous Russia series, this wasn't random calamity; it was a confluence of assaults that left Russia reeling, only to be recast in Western media as the "prime evil," the eminent threat in Hollywood blockbusters like Rambo and Rocky IV, where Russians are amoral killers, and in political narratives from Kennedy to Obama, where fear of the "gorging Soviet bear" justified endless militarism.

Russiagate's exposure flips this: the true villains are the globalists who poked the bear, using Russia as a cautionary tale to mask their own subversion. And as the hoax crumbles, the Western mind awakens to Russia's shared victimhood, paving the way for empathy and alliance against the collectivist forces that have divided us.

Trump himself has signaled this awareness, as evidenced by his lengthy and productive phone call with Putin earlier this year. [Read More] –

A recent INSA survey reveals that 84% of [German] respondents believe people withhold opinions due to fear of consequences. Only 9% disagree. A significant 54% have personally felt unable to express their opinions freely. This perception is rising, with a 6% increase since the last survey eight months ago. Younger individuals, especially those under 30, report feeling stifled more than older ones. Among party supporters, AfD voters (76%) feel the most restricted. The issue of free speech could become as pivotal as migration and pandemic discussions. The survey emphasizes the need for fostering a culture of open dialogue and diverse opinions. – Disclose.tv

Our Take: Constantin Von Hoffmeister expressed this exact sentiment to me when I interviewed him recently. The threats against speech in Germany have proven very effective. The German people seem unwilling to defy the Regime.

–

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told ministers that he will seek cabinet backing for a plan to fully occupy Gaza, despite objections from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), The Times of Israel reported on Monday. Israel controlled Gaza for 38 years, from 1967 until 2005. After the IDF and Israeli settlers withdrew from the enclave, it was left to be governed by the Palestinian Authority, which also controlled parts of the occupied West Bank. Hamas took control of Gaza after it won elections there in 2006. Since then, no elections have been held. Several ministers reportedly said Netanyahu referred to the term “occupation of the Strip” during private conversations, reflecting his vision for expanding military operations. It marks a significant shift in tone as the government prepares to discuss the future of the campaign. – RT

Our Take: Shocking.

For what it's worth, I see a direct connection between these deployments.

Netanyahu's announcement to occupy Gaza seems a bit redundant, as the IDF has exercised sovereignty over the Strip since the October 7 attacks. But it's worth pointing out that in less than two years, we've gone from Israel being indignant over the use of the word "occupation" when describing the political dynamics in the West Bank, to Israel proudly using it to describe their plans for Gaza.

I'm not familiar with the history of Morocco's claim over Western Sahara — or, whether either has been used as a proxy state — but this other group that is vying for control: "Algeria-backed Polisario Front," sounds like a typical proxy group that is used to animate regime change and/or revolution.

It seems like the Gaza/Israel equivalent would be granting sovereign control over Gaza to Hamas. But in any case, this move is Trump granting permission to annex disputed land. That is exactly what Netanyahu needs-- permission for Israel to annex Gaza.

The difference is that Gaza, unlike Western Sahara, has a third suitor: the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank. President Trump wrote to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after Butler last year, promising him that everything was going to be okay.

He posted it nine days after receiving it from Abbas, on the night before Netanyahu was scheduled to deliver a widely panned speech about Iran to Congress.

Call me crazy, but this feels like Trump bullying Bibi.

–

About 3,200 Boeing (Opens in a new window)machinists working at its St. Louis-based defense unit went on strike early this morning, impacting production of flagship defense products such as the F/A-18 Super Hornet and F-15EX. Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (Opens in a new window)voted on Sunday to reject the latest contract offer from Boeing, with the union workforce beginning a strike at midnight on Monday — the first such action for that local chapter since 1996. “IAM District 837 members have spoken loud and clear, they deserve a contract that reflects their skill, dedication, and the critical role they play in our nation’s defense,” said Tom Boelling, directing business representative for IAM District 837, in a statement. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with these working families as they fight for fairness and respect on the job.” Boeing technicians in St. Louis is responsible for fighter jet production, as well as the manufacture of key weapons like the Joint Direct Munition and aircraft such as the MQ-25 tanker drone and T-7 trainer. That workforce will also build the sixth-generation F-47 fighter, for which Boeing won a contract in March. IAM District 837 voted to reject an earlier contract agreement on July 28, setting the stage for the strike to start if a deal was not reached by the end of Sunday. Boeing put forward a new offer last week that included some improvements to retirement and rescinded an alternative workweek proposal that was opposed by workers, but did not increase wages past the initial proposal. – Breaking Defense

Our Take: I could understand if Boeing workers were striking for safety reasons. But striking for an alternative work week and improvements to retirement when your industry is facing additional automation, AI, and robotics applications is mental to me.

All of those applications directly correlate to US jobs.

Last night on Culture of Change,

and I talked about McKinsey’s “new operating model for a new world.” We examined their success factors from the lens of the shareholders as the American people and the organization as the Republic. It was a great discussion (

).

The bottom line is that the future of work means few jobs. All the business leaders know and accept that because few jobs required for the same (or increased) output means lower costs of doing business. That means bigger profits.

The new world described by McKinsey is at odds with the union’s decision to strike for future contract terms. It’s like they're self identifying for extinction.

–

American Eagle’s stock price was up nearly 23% as of 3 p.m. EDT on Monday, a steep increase that started hours earlier, after Trump made a post on Truth Social praising a divisive commercial starring Sweeney the company debuted last week. Earlier Monday, Trump praised Sweeney’s controversial marketing stint: “It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get ‘em Sydney!” Trump hailed Sweeney’s apparent voter registration after multiple reports over the weekend indicated she is registered as a Republican voter in Florida. Trump compared Sweeney unfavorably to “Woke singer Taylor Swift,” whom he previously said he “hates” after the singer endorsed his election opponent Vice President Kamala Harris in October, calling her “NO LONGER HOT.”

– Forbes

Our Take: I'm not saying the boss was watching The Narrative [Sunday] night.

But I AM saying I did a segment on hot chicks in jeans, Faguar and Bud Lite, and in that order.

Cultural Whiplash is in motion. "Politics is not downstream from culture; it IS culture." [Full Episode, Clip Link] –

The Trump administration on Monday reversed course on requiring U.S. cities and states to rebuke boycotts of Israeli companies in order to receive disaster funds, according to a statement, and deleted the earlier policy from its website. The Department of Homeland Security removed its statement that said states must certify they will not sever “commercial relations specifically with Israeli companies” to qualify for the funding. Reuters reported on Monday that the language applied to at least $1.9 billion that states rely on to cover search-and-rescue equipment, emergency manager salaries and backup power systems, among other expenses, according to 11 agency grant notices reviewed by Reuters. This is a shift for the administration of President Donald Trump, which has previously tried to penalize institutions that don't align with its views on Israel or antisemitism. — Reuters

Our Take: This headline made the rounds early in the day, and drew all the sharp criticisms that it rightfully deserves.

The DHS posted on X that no such requirement exists, and was hit with a Community Note clarifying that it had only just removed those requirements, and they did once exist.

So the requirement has been removed, and everybody now knows that it was once FEMA policy. Net effects. —

BONUS ITEMS

Following a multi-day trial, a federal jury in Oklahoma last week convicted Leshon Eugene Johnson, 54, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, on six felony counts of violating the federal Animal Welfare Act’s prohibitions against possessing, selling, transporting, and delivering animals to be used in fighting ventures. Following the verdict, Johnson surrendered to the government the 190 dogs seized in this case. The government is pursuing forfeiture of these dogs. The United States Marshals Service cares for dogs seized in dog fighting cases through its asset forfeiture program. “This criminal profited off of the misery of innocent animals and he will face severe consequences for his vile crimes,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. – US Department of Justice

The European Union will suspend its planned countermeasures against U.S. tariffs for six months, EU officials announced Monday, following a new trade deal struck between President Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on July 27. The tariffs, which were set to take effect this week, are now on hold as both sides work to finalize a joint statement formalizing the agreement. A spokesperson for the EU Commission said the deal aims to restore “stability and predictability for citizens and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic,” and confirmed that the suspension of countermeasures is expected to be in place by Tuesday. The delay marks a notable concession from one of the United States’ largest trading partners after weeks of negotiations. Last month, Trump announced a broad trade agreement that includes 15% tariffs on most European imports to the U.S., including automobiles. In exchange, the White House said the EU agreed to eliminate all tariffs on U.S. industrial exports to Europe, commit to $750 billion in U.S. energy purchases, and increase investment in the U.S. by $600 billion beyond existing levels. – Badlands Media

A federal judge denied Sean "Diddy" Combs' bail in a new ruling on Monday, Aug. 4. This marks the fifth time that Combs, 55, has been denied release from the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, where he has been held since his September 2024 arrest. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Judge Arun Subramanian wrote that the court must "Find by clear and convincing evidence that the person is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the safety of any other person or the community if released," and that Combs posed a risk of "flight or danger." The judge went on to reference the conditions that would be required to warrant Combs' release, saying that these would be "'Exceptional reasons' warranting release where it was undisputed that the defendant posed no risk of flight or danger, and where 'unique circumstances' counseled release, including the defendant's advanced 'age and serious medical conditions, which require care that the MDC may not be able to provide.'" – People

