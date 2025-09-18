The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, September 17th …

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he will designate antifa, a left-wing activist group, a "major terrorist organization." Trump described the group as "A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER" in a Truth Social announcement. The president added he will be "strongly recommending" that those funding antifa be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. The announcement comes just days after Trump said he would "100%" consider the designation. — Fox News

Our Take:

One of the most illuminating moments of 2020 for me was when I spoke to local black lives matter activists who claimed that the BLM movement that everyone was funding wasn’t giving money to their communities. They were frustrated because their movement was being used…they were feeling used.

They weren’t Antifa, they claimed, and they also claimed that they weren't marxists and that they definitely weren’t giving up their guns. Their perspective was different, and it was compelling. We disagreed about a lot but, like those of us out marching for election integrity, they wanted change in their communities. Oh, they also said that the election was rigged.

Antifa was everywhere in 2020. Nearly every event they attended turned violent. But they didn’t show up to every event. They showed up to certain events. Over the years, craigslist ads and recorded zoom meetings showed a sophisticated and coordinated – and well funded – effort behind the violence in the streets. Some said it was election interference, what they did. (I identify as some.)

“I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices.”

I wonder how far back that investigation is going to go? –

NativePath Collagen is a single-ingredient formula with no fillers, additives, or artificial sweeteners. Made with only type 1 and 3 collagen fibers, it's third-party tested for heavy metals, ensuring purity and safety. Discover NativePath Collagen and start your transformation today at getnativepath.com/badlands! *Sponsored*

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, said that foreign laboratory tests on biological samples obtained from her husband showed that he was poisoned. Navalny, 47, died suddenly on February 16, 2024, in a Russian prison in the Arctic Circle, depriving the opposition of its most charismatic and popular leader. Yulia has repeatedly accused Russia of killing him, a claim the Kremlin dismisses as nonsense. She posted a video on X in which she said that biological material from Navalny was smuggled abroad in 2024 and that two laboratories examined the material. "These labs in two different countries reached the same conclusion: Alexei was killed. More specifically, he was poisoned," Navalnaya said. She demanded that the laboratories release their findings about what she called the "inconvenient truth". She did not specify what poison the laboratories had found. Last year, Navalnaya dismissed information from Russian investigators that Navalny had died from "a combination of diseases". – Reuters

Our Take: Crazy that this story popped back up this week after I was just mentioning it as a parallel model for the Regime replacing political figures by elevating their wives. –

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed a joint strategic defense agreement in Riyadh on Wednesday, Saudi Press Agency reported. The agreement comes within the framework of the two countries’ efforts to enhance their security and achieve security and peace in the region and the world. It aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and enhance joint deterrence against any aggression. This agreement stipulates that any aggression against either country is an aggression against both, SPA said. The prime minister arrived in Riyadh earlier on Wednesday for a state visit, accompanied by a high-level delegation. An official reception was held in honor of the prime minister and the two leaders held a session of talks. Sharif asked that his greetings and best wishes be conveyed to King Salman.

– Arab News

Our Take: “Any attack on Pakistan shall be considered an attack on Saudi Arabia.”

Ya hear that, Deep State? The place that you used in the 1970s as the beachhead to radicalize Muslims into jihadis – and create the Mujahideen, later to be known as Al Qaeda – is now officially out of business.

It seems rather clear now that the recent fighting in Jammu-Kashmir between Pakistan and India was designed to suck both into a battle that would destabilize the region and perpetuate the ancient conflict.

Now the Sovereign Alliance has stepped in to help Asia lock shields and form the phalanx against the devil and his schemes. –

***

Another Take: "Here's what's gonna happen with Nuclear: the energy side of that conversation and the space side ... will make nuclear weapons something that we can get rid of safely."

Lt Gen Steve Kwast on the Actuals underlying Trump's RE-Nuclearization Agenda disguised as DE-Nuclearization. [Clip Link] –

President Donald Trump and several members of his Cabinet will speak at a memorial in Arizona this weekend to honor Charlie Kirk, the conservative political organizer killed in a shooting on Sept. 10. Trump will headline the event on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — which is home of the Arizona Cardinals football team — alongside Vice President JD Vance, a longtime friend of Kirk’s who hosted his podcast on Monday to honor his legacy, and Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk. In addition, multiple members of Trump’s Cabinet are slated to speak at the memorial, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. The lineup also includes several of Trump’s top White House aides, like chief of staff Susie Wiles and her deputy Stephen Miller, as well as conservative commentator Tucker Carlson. [...] The effort demonstrates not only Kirk’s deep influence on the MAGA movement but also his close personal relationships with several members of Trump’s inner circle. The Trump administration has also threatened to crack down on an alleged network of liberal nonprofit organizations that they say “foments, facilitates and engages in violence,” with Trump blaming the “radical left” for Kirk’s death. – Politico

Our Take: In short order, it's become clear to those paying attention that there's an intra-MAGA narrative war playing out in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk's assassination, with multiple factions looking to alternatively weaponize or lionize the man's memory for their own purposes.

At the same time, Donald Trump has maintained a relatively low profile regarding the fallout.

I believe this silence is by design.

And I believe we've seen it deployed once before.

The enemy a good portion of the MAGA core has before now seemed unable to see for what it is.

Three years ago, during the engineered chaos of Donald Trump's announcement for candidacy in the midst of the 2022 Midterm cycle, the Con Inc. Doom Brigade said his deployment was "too early."

They also said his announcement was threatening "unity" within the Conservative movement.

These people wanted to throw in with Ron DeSantis as 2024 Republican Candidate, not in addition to, but in spite of Trump, the man who never lost an election in the first place, and who very obviously wielded the vast mandate of the MAGA base he built and inspired, even and perhaps especially at that time, in the midst of the Biden PsyOp.

The names that should be flooding your mind right now are many of the same names who not only jumped at the chance to fill the narrative void left in the wake of Kirk's untimely--and highly traumatic--departure, but did so with a gusto, a poise and, dare I say ... a script that beggars belief. As I said in 2022:

"Infiltration instead of invasion.

Many of you have heard that refrain—that strategy and that truism of modern war—and many of us have been turning it over for years as we have examined all the deceitful, subversive and admittedly quite clever ways in which the Deep State Globalists’ System of Systems slowly infected every pillar of western society en route to controlling many of its political, financial and even cultural vectors.

Through this assumed, widespread control, they have not only managed to wage wars of the kinetic and financial variety for decades—if not longer—but they have also managed to spark cultural wars within the western population itself, dividing and provoking, and pitting black against white, woman against man and child against parent, all while attempting to transfer sovereign power from the individual to the collective.

And while they have done so using the commandeered public levers of administrative, political and legal power—and internationally using financial and military force—one of their most potent weapons has been the one formed of the aforementioned hyenas and crows, jackals and jesters that make up the combined, paradigm-shifting and narrative-setting might of the Media and Entertainment Industrial Complex.

From Mainstream Media chyrons on blue backgrounds just as well as red, to late night ‘comedians’ dancing and smiling through their fanged teeth while driving wedges between every societal segment and crack their masters have pried, to the ‘influencers’ and commentators who pour gasoline drip by drop, slowly and carefully over time, waiting for the proper moment to strike a match and set all the subversive truth they have cultivated ablaze over the cult of personality that cuts to the heart of their power, this carrion collective is the enemy of the people.

So, as we observe an almost comically large-scale turn by some of the most influential public figures—mostly commentators—who wear the public mantle of America First or MAGA but sow more division than our would-be adversaries, attempting to cast Trump as a bombastic, harmful figure from a bygone era that must be abandoned, I would only ask that you commit their names and their faces and their current dispositions to your memory, so that you might recognize the barbarians the next time they are at the gate, or the wolves the next time they are among the flock."

Apparently ... most in MAGA didn't get the memo.

I hope they're paying attention now, as Trump allows the intra-MAGA sifting to accelerate. [Read More] –

The conspiracy theories that Israel was involved in the murder of American conservative personality and Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk are “monstrous lies,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a Thursday morning address published to X/Twitter. “Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi propaganda minister, said that the bigger the lie, the faster it will spread,” Netanyahu began. “Well, somebody has fabricated a monstrous, big lie that Israel had something to do with Charlie Kerr's horrific murder.” “This is insane. It is false. It is outrageous,” the prime minister continued. “Charlie Kirk was a giant. A once-in-a-century talent who defended freedom, defended America, defended our common Judeo-Christian civilization.” Netanyahu went on to state that Kirk had personally told him in recent months that he loved Israel and the Jewish people, and that one of his greatest pleasures was engaging in Israel advocacy and “forming alliances with Jews to protect Judeo-Christian civilization.” – Jerusalem Post

Our Take: Saying that Israel did the “Charlie Kirk” Trauma Event may sound based’n’redpilled but it’s also an opinion widely available in mainstream media outlets and well inside the Controlled Opposition Dynamic. Zionists have no problem with people hating Israel.

It legitimately furthers their goals. –

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has announced plans for a massive high-speed rail (HSR) network. It is set to be the largest in Europe, spanning more than 4,500km (2,800 miles), and will use domestically built trains capable of reaching 400kph (250mph). At a government meeting on Tuesday, the prime minister said the new line will cut travel time between Moscow and St. Petersburg from four hours to just over two. The network will also connect Moscow with Minsk, Adler on the Black Sea, Ekaterinburg in the Urals, Ryazan, and other cities. “Travel between cities should be not only safe and comfortable but also not too time consuming,” Mishustin stated. “In the modern world, time is becoming increasingly valuable. Because of that, we are mastering technologies for faster travel and [are working] on a development scheme for high-speed rail infrastructure.” He noted that the project has been approved by President Vladimir Putin and will be finalized within the next six months. – RT

Our Take: Russia is fulfilling a vision they embarked upon in the 19th century with Abraham Lincoln and American industrialists, when together they constructed the Trans-Siberian railroad. Now the Russians are building a high-speed railroad that has the potential to redefine our understanding of transportation – as they seek to make the largest nation on earth (geographically speaking) feel a lot smaller by making it more easily accessible.

Russia is preparing to enter The Golden Age.

What is Europe doing? –

While Democrats contend that FBI Director Kash Patel is running the agency as a political “vengeance campaign" for the president, Patel defends his reforms and Republicans insist that the bureau has changed for the better. Tuesday and Wednesday, the Senate and the House held FBI oversight hearings where they grilled the new director on his seven-month leadership of the agency. The hearings lasted for a combined total of more than 10 hours, during which Patel responded to many tough questions from Democrats on personnel and resource decisions and his handling of the Epstein files. However, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and chair of the House Judiciary Committee, thanked Patel for bringing to light things that former Director Chris Wray had left in the dark. “Because of the work of Director Patel, we learned that the former chair of the House Intelligence Committee and current United States senator leaked classified information,” Jordan said, referring to Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. Patel recently declassified the testimony of a 2017 Democratic staffer who said that Schiff had encouraged the disclosure of “false information” that “was going to be used to indict President Trump.” Jordan accused Schiff and former FBI Director James Comey of conspiring together to “sabotage and undermine” the president. Schiff has repeatedly denied the allegations.

– Just the News

Our Take: Whenever Jim Jordan enters the news, my mind goes back to the McCarthy speaker election. The 15 rounds…

Jordan was a popular candidate for the position, but he refused it. He told everyone that he was set on chairing the House Judiciary Committee and building the record to hold the prior administration[s] accountable.

Since then, he has been building a record – and justice wasn’t possible until President Trump returned to office and controlled the Executive Branch functions. Referrals might be acted upon under Pam Bondi… there was zero chance under Merrick Garland.

It’s now eight months later, the Republicans control both chambers and the Executive Branch, with a conservative majority on the High Court. If there was ever a time when accountability was possible, it’s now.

I’ve held out hope for Jordan to deliver all this time. The record is thick and, because the establishment of that record has been largely in public hearings and the media, the expectation for accountability is equally thick.

It’s time for the justice phase. –

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel was photographed exiting his Hollywood studio Wednesday evening following ABC's announcement that they would indefinitely halt production of his show after remarks he made regarding conservative activist Charlie Kirk's death. During Monday's monologue, Kimmel implied that Kirk's alleged murderer, 22 year old Tyler Robinson, could have been a pro-Trump MAGA Republican. "The MAGA Gang (is) desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said. "In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving." ABC's choice to halt the program occurred after several affiliate stations, controlled by Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group, announced they would indefinitely cancel broadcasts of Kimmel's show due to his remarks about Kirk's death. – The Mirror

Our Take:

Like it’s all scripted or something. –

BONUS ITEMS

Is Mount St. Helens erupting? No, Mount St. Helens is not erupting, but to many in Washington and northern Oregon, it sure looked like the volcano had suddenly reawakened Tuesday afternoon as strong winds stirred up leftover ash from the historic eruption 45 years ago. Images from web cameras monitoring the volcano showed plumes of ash drifting around the crater and surrounding area of the volcano nestled in the southern Washington Cascades. "There is no change in Volcano Alert Level or Aviation Color Code at this time," the U.S. Geological Survey reassured nearby residents. "Mount St. Helens remains at normal, background levels of activity." – Fox13 Seattle

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday lowered its benchmark federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4.00–4.25 percent, in line with market expectations. This marks the first rate cut of President Donald Trump’s second term and the first reduction since December 2024, following five straight meetings of holding rates steady. More Rate Cuts Likely: Projections show two more quarter-point cuts this year, 50 basis points in total alongside one cut in 2026 and another in 2027. While most officials foresee gradual easing, one projected as much as 125 bps of rate reductions by December. – Republic

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. If you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.