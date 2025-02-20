The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in.

President Donald Trump spoke Wednesday at Saudi Arabia’s annual investment conference in South Florida, a sign the oil giant is increasingly reaching the American mainstream with a signature event designed to promote the country as a global actor seeking to diversify its economy. Trump’s speech at the Faena Forum on Miami Beach kicked off the Future Investment Initiative Institute Priority Summit Miami 2025 by showcasing the Saudis’ relationship with the world’s most powerful man. The event is backed by the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, which Bloomberg estimates holds $925 billion in assets under management. “Today is a tremendous honor, to become the first American president to address the Future Investment Initiative Institute,” Trump told the audience, which included businessman Elon Musk, his chief of staff and national security advisor. Trump, whose Doral resort is scheduled to host the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament in April, has called on the oil-rich nation to invest $1 trillion in the United States. – Miami Herald

Our Take: I hosted this livestream yesterday on the Badlands Rumble Channel, and I was initially hoping to get some juicy new deployment out of Trump's speech.

Instead, Trump paid reverence to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the emerging Multipolar World Order. I dug into the background of this event/organization during the speech, and I learned that it appears to be the antithesis to the World Economic Forum.

Not only is it the Sovereign Alliance's "answer" to the WEF, but when the Saudi Public Investment Fund created it in October 2018, it branded it as, "Davos in the Desert" — which really angered Klaus Schwab and his friends.

The inaugural event was shadowed by the Jamaal Khashoggi psyop, launched weeks prior against MBS, giving many would-be attendees pause over whether this young leader truly represented a new chapter in Arab history. (Likely part of the intent of the psyop.)

MBS has since demonstrated that he is, in fact, a new kind of Arab leader; and President Trump's political embrace of the Crown Prince fully puts to rest any remaining doubt that he is the personification of the Arab Revolt of 1916, finishing the job that Hashemites and Saudis began when they fought the Ottomans in pursuit of their sovereignty.

Saudi Arabia will be one of our greatest allies of the Golden Age.

–

Last month, President Donald Trump directed the construction of an ‘Iron Dome’ missile defense shield to protect the U.S. from potential airborne attacks. Named for Israel’s short-range missile defense system, the White House claims that the plan would “further the goal of peace through strength.” “Over the past 40 years, rather than lessening, the threat from next-generation strategic weapons has become more intense and complex with the development by peer and near-peer adversaries of next-generation delivery systems and their own homeland integrated air and missile defense capabilities,” Trump wrote in an executive order. Since then, Republican lawmakers have introduced the IRON DOME Act, to improve the missile defense capabilities of the U.S. But, experts say the plan for the “next-generation” shield flies in the face of reality. “Most terrestrial-based radars cannot detect hypersonic weapons until late in the weapon’s flight due to line-of-sight limitations of radar detection,” the Congressional Research Service said in a recent report. It’s the fear of these missiles, launched by U.S. adversaries, that is driving the push for the dome. – The Independent

Our Take: Elon Musk confirms the United States is already using "Starshield" for national defense. Was the "Iron Dome" EO trump issued a few weeks ago just the narrative disclosure of Starshield already being in place?

Don't forget, the "DOD's biggest contractor is Elon Musk." –

The Environmental Protection Agency recently discovered that the Biden administration awarded $2 billion to a climate group with ties to former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams – a fierce supporter of former President Joe Biden. The money was earmarked for Power Forward Communities – a nonprofit partnered with multiple left-wing groups founded by Abrams and which the Georgia Democrat has stated she was “thrilled” to be part of, the Washington Free Beacon reported on Wednesday. The funds were set aside at an outside financial institution – Citibank – before Biden left office and part of a larger, $20 billion pot of money the former president’s EPA received through the Inflation Reduction Act to dole out to climate groups. “It’s extremely concerning that an organization that reported just $100 in revenue in 2023 was chosen to receive $2 billion,” EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin told the outlet, referring to Power Forward Communities latest tax filings. “That’s 20 million times the organization’s reported revenue.”

— New York Post

Our Take: Power Forward Communities is a vast network of governments (state / local / tribal / federal), nonprofits, corporate partners, and other entities. And apparently, they were expecting TWO BILLION DOLLARS from the EPA.

Stacey Abrams is all about elections, so you can be certain that some of that money was going to her nonprofit ecosystem. She is connected to many NGOs and $2B is a lot of money. Worse, Abrams’ NGOs were just fined in January:

“The Georgia Ethics Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to fine two nonprofit organizations founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams after they admitted to violating state law by campaigning for her 2018 gubernatorial campaign.”

Just last month, Abrams was punished for misusing nonprofits for elections. Seems like a relevant fact for the people that were about to give her ecosystem another $2B. One more reminder: Stacey Abrams attended Bilderberg in 2019.

The $2B was discovered by DOGE…

Making sense? –

On the day of U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the communications advisers of EU commissioners received strict instructions from their counterpart in Ursula von der Leyen’s cabinet. According to an EU official, they were allowed only to repost the European Commission president’s Jan. 20 message to Trump on social media, and under no circumstances to add words of their own. Such oversight is now a hallmark of von der Leyen’s time atop the Commission, with her leadership style growing more controlling than ever as she begins her second five-year term. It’s a centralization of power that many see as evolving toward a fully presidential model under the firm hand of the 66-year-old former German defense minister. It’s all part of a pattern in which she and a close-knit circle of largely German advisers run the show, largely shunning scrutiny from the European Parliament and keeping a tight grip on all messaging and communication.

– Politico

Our Take: While Donald Trump is brokering peace between Russia and Ukraine, the collective mind is being shown a dark mirror of the Western Hegemon.

While the Peacemakers take center stage, the Old Guard represented by the NATO bloc are holding meetings to stop exactly that.

Convergence. —

The Senate was set to vote Thursday on whether to confirm Kash Patel as FBI director, a decision that could place him atop the nation’s premier federal law enforcement agency despite concerns from Democrats over his qualifications and the prospect that he would do President Donald Trump’s bidding. Patel cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee last week by a 12-10, party-line vote and is set for consideration by the Republican-controlled Senate on Thursday afternoon. He is expected to be confirmed unless more than three Republican senators defy Trump’s will and vote against him, which is seen as unlikely. Trump has already secured approval for most of his nominees despite initial Republican skepticism to several of his choices. Patel, a Trump loyalist who has fiercely criticized the agency that he is poised to lead, would inherit an FBI gripped by turmoil. — AP News

Our Take: The Swamp has pushed this off for as long as it, but today is the day.

Judgement Day.

"[Kash] is expected to be confirmed unless more than three Republican senators defy Trump’s will and vote against him, which is seen as unlikely."

Go ahead, GOP. Make my day. Vote against Kash and seal your fate.

America is watching. —

Ukraine's President Volodymr Zelensky has an approval rating of 57 percent, according to a poll released Wednesday hours after US President Donald Trump said Zelensky's rating was just four percent. Calling for presidential elections in Ukraine, which are banned under martial law, Trump said Tuesday of Zelensky: "He's down at four percent approval rating", US media reported. A telephone poll of 1,000 people by the respected Kyiv International Institute of Sociology found that 57 percent of respondents trusted Zelensky, while 37 percent said they did not and the rest were undecided. The poll found trust in Zelensky had risen five percent since the last poll in December despite Ukraine suffering military setbacks. — Yahoo! News

Our Take: How can you argue with a poll like this?

Trust the math, trust the data, trust the Science. –

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has reportedly signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) once more. Harris follows former President Joe Biden’s lead by inking a deal with the entertainment company, which announced that partnership Feb. 3. Variety reports that Harris’s agreement with CAA includes “all areas” with an emphasis on speaking engagements and publishing. The 60-year-old Democrat had a deal with the agency before becoming the nation’s 49th Vice President in 2017. Michelle and Barack Obama also work with CAA. It’s not clear specifically what Harris has in the works with CAA. NBC News reported last month that she’s working on a book that could lay down groundwork for another run at the presidency in 2028. Campaigning as the first woman of color to capture a major political party’s nomination, the California native lost to Donald Trump by 1.5% of the popular vote in 2024. Harris has kept a relatively low profile since her electoral defeat.

— Boston Herald

Our Take: Kamala signs with the same Hollywood talent agency as Biden.

Been trying to tell ya (for six years): You are watching a movie.

What makes a movie GOOD?

GREAT actors?

Popcorn ready? –

THE Pope has warned aides he may not survive the illness he is battling in hospital and is preparing his legacy, according to reports. Two people close to the Pontiff claimed Francis, 88, told them he "might not make it this time", according to a report by Politico. Pope Francis was rushed to hospital last Friday, where he has since been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs. Despite the Vatican previously saying Francis's condition was stable, the new reports suggest he fears he will soon die and is "tying up loose ends" ahead of his successor. Two aides have reportedly said the Pope is suffering with intense pain and is now completely at the mercy of "doctors' orders.” He is also said to be distressed after being barred from delivering his regular morning Angelus sermon, which he has rarely missed - even when hospitalised. – The US Sun

Our Take: The Pope seems to be rapidly going down hill. Not to be insensitive, but has there been proof of life? I only ask because CGI Pope (h/t:

) is a thing:

It also doesn’t help that the Vatican has been sending mixed messages:

“The Vatican warned on Monday that a longer hospital stay was needed in the face of a ‘complex clinical picture’ which involved a ‘polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract.’ They later offered hope to Catholics around the world by saying the Pope's condition was ‘stable,’ and that he did not have a fever. But all of the Pope's engagements have now been cancelled, and it seems he is not optimistic after the double-lung pneumonia was confirmed.”

After Biden and Carter and RBG, it’s not unreasonable to question Francesco’s actual status. Tell us in the comments what you think is going on with the Pope. –

U.S. President Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT.O), opens new tab has sued Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes in U.S. federal court in Florida, the New York Times reported on Wednesday. Video-sharing platform Rumble is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit, which accuses the judge of illegally censoring political discourse, the newspaper said. – Reuters

Our Take: Will this lawsuit bring to light the fact that the fake and illegitimate Biden administration supported Brazilian government censorship? –

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky accused President Donald Trump of being influenced by Russian disinformation as a result of discussions the U.S. president was having with the Kremlin. On Tuesday, Trump—without citing evidence—told reporters that Zelensky's approval rating was "down at 4 percent" and suggested Ukraine should hold elections, despite martial law preventing them under the country's constitution. [...] Why It Matters: Zelensky's remarks come amid a rapid shift in U.S. foreign policy under Trump toward Russia as the war in Ukraine rages on. On Tuesday, the U.S. and Russia held talks in Saudi Arabia where the two countries agreed to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties, and start peace talks to end the war. No Ukrainian officials were invited and the sudden thaw in relations between Washington and Moscow has alarmed European allies. What To Know: In a Tuesday news conference, Trump suggested that Kyiv bore responsibility for the ongoing war, soon to enter its fourth year, and that Ukraine should hold elections. – Newsweek

Our Take: Interesting thought here from my buddy, Matt Byram.

The US and Russia are looking to force an election in Ukraine prior to any peace deal being signed.

Ceasefire

Ukrainian elections

Peace deal

What if Putin were to run for President of Ukraine… and win? –

***

Another Take: When Newsweek posted this article on X, their post was unintentionally hilarious:

The American people have invested hundreds of billions of dollars in Ukraine’s “democracy,” but now there are concerns that elections might lead to an unacceptable outcome? If there aren’t consequences for the past 10 years of crimes in The Ukraine, we shame the sacrifice of our forefathers.

Democracy demands accountability. Audit every penny that went to Ukraine, trace every kickback, and indict every co-conspirator.

And give the people of Ukraine an election. –

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Wednesday evening President Trump's goal is to "abolish" the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The big picture: Lutnick's remarks on Fox News, which come as the IRS is reportedly poised to lay off thousands of workers, build on a pledge Trump made to create an "External Revenue Service" to oversee tariffs and other potential foreign revenue. Trump has also floated the idea of abolishing federal income taxes as part of his plans of "tariffing and taxing foreign nations to enrich our citizens." Driving the news: Lutnick said on Jesse Watters Primetime that Elon Musk, in his capacity as a senior White House adviser leading DOGE, was "going to cut" $1 trillion "and then we're going to get rid of all these tax scams that hammer against America, and we're going to raise a trillion dollars of revenue." Fox News host Jesse Watters asked Lutnick if he'd give the savings from DOGE cuts back to the American people. "Think about it, Donald Trump announces the External Revenue Service, and his goal is very simple ... his goal is to abolish the Internal Revenue Service and let all the outsiders pay," Lutnick replied. – Axios

Our Take: Newly minted Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is beginning his service with a bang.

Also yesterday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reopened the Department of the Treasury, apparently for the first time since March 2020.

Pulling this thread of rapid and radical change, President Trump and Elon Musk sat down with Sean Hannity earlier this week:

summarized our macro perfectly, writing on socials: “It's just about competence and then caring about the result you achieve for the American people. It really is that simple. All you need beyond that is accountability for those who don't bother with competence or caring.”

Of course that’s right. Accountability is a condition of consent at this point. Still, the current narratives point to accountability and signals big change.

Make America Great Again isn’t a slogan. It’s a promise. –

***

Another Take: We’re not trading one TRUST for another.

Believing the answer to the future of our financial system lies in the past they stole from us misses the point.

What the system is valued on is secondary to the ledger that tracks it.

So, what about a system whose value IS its ledger? —

BONUS ITEMS

The scheduled murder trial of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, the suspect charged in the 1996 death of Tupac Shakur, in Nevada has been postponed. The decision was announced on Tuesday by Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny, who cited recent defense developments and the necessity of ensuring a fair trial. Initially slated for next month, the prosecution is now rescheduled for February 9, 2026. “It looks like there are quite a few things that are left to be done to get this case prepared so that Mr. Davis can have effective assistance of counsel,” Judge Kierny explained. The court has also mandated a status hearing to take place over the coming summer, requiring both prosecution and defense teams to attend. – The National Pulse

President Trump said Wednesday that he’s considering returning 20% of the savings from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency initiative directly to taxpayers — potentially putting thousands of dollars in the pockets of Americans struggling under record inflation. “There’s even under consideration a new concept where we give 20% of the DOGE savings to American citizens and 20% goes to paying down debt,” Trump said in a Miami Beach speech to a nonprofit funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. “The numbers are incredible, Elon, so many billions — hundreds of billions — and we’re thinking about giving 20% back to the American citizens.” Trump floated the potential refund after Musk tweeted Tuesday that he would “check with the President,” in response to a post from investor James Fishback, who has been advocating the concept. It’s unclear precisely how much DOGE has saved to date, but Musk has stated a goal of $1 trillion in annual cost cuts… – New York Post

